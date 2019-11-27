|
Japan Exchange : Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
11/27/2019 | 09:18pm EST
|
for the TwelfthFiscal Period
(Asset Management Company)
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
|
Summary of Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
|
3
|
Management Highlights
|
4
|
Notes (1)
|
5
-
Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
|
Overview of Financial Results:
|
|
Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
7
|
Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit:
|
|
Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
8
|
Earnings Forecasts:
|
|
Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and
|
|
Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)
|
9
|
Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit:
|
|
Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and
|
|
Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)
|
10
3 Growth Strategy
|
Portfolio Status
|
12
|
Portfolio Management Status
|
14
|
Efforts for External Growth
|
21
|
About the Asset Replacement
|
22
|
Financial Status
|
23
|
History of Initiatives Aimed at Increasing Unitholder Value
|
25
|
Notes (2)
|
26
4 Appendix
|
About the Sponsor
|
29
|
About the MONE Group
|
31
|
Features of One REIT
|
33
|
Portfolio Building Policy
|
35
|
Basic Stance of One REIT
|
36
|
Efforts for Sustainability (ESG)
|
37
|
Creation of Buildings Chosen by Tenants
|
39
|
Portfolio Status
|
40
|
Balance Sheet
|
41
|
Statement of Income
|
42
|
Overview of Individual Properties
|
43
|
Occupancy Rate
|
48
|
Lease Business Revenue and Expenditure by Property
|
49
|
List of Appraisal Values
|
52
|
Status of Interest-Bearing Debt
|
53
|
Approach for Internal Reserves / Asset Management Fee Scheme
|
55
|
Unitholder Status
|
56
|
Overview of One REIT
|
57
|
Overview of the Asset Management Company
|
58
|
Investment Unit Price
|
59
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
1
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
2
|
Summary of Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
-
Actual dividends per unit for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) was 7,062 yen due to steady internal growth such as leasing at an early stage and under favorable conditions.
-
Forecasted dividends per unit for the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) is expected to be 7,690 yen due to the recording of gain on sale, etc., coinciding with the asset replacement.
-
Forecasted dividends per unit for the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020) is expected to be 7,640 yen due to the recording of gain on sale, etc., coinciding with the sale of MY Atsugi Building.
▌Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
|
|
Eleventh
|
Twelfth
|
Thirteenth
|
Fourteenth
|
|
|
Fiscal Period
|
Fiscal Period
|
Fiscal Period
|
Fiscal Period
|
|
|
(Ended Feb.
|
(Ended Aug.
|
(Ending Feb.
|
(Ending Aug.
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
2019)
|
2019)
|
2020)
|
2020)
|
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
3,870
|
4,046
|
4,217
|
4,148
|
|
revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
1,941
|
1,956
|
2,104
|
2,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring profit
|
1,679
|
1,696
|
1,846
|
1,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
1,679
|
1,696
|
1,844
|
1,832
|
|
Dividends per
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥6,999
|
¥7,062
|
¥7,690
|
¥7,640
|
|
unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aim
|
|
|
+¥99
|
+¥162
|
+¥790
|
|
|
for further
|
|
|
(+1.4%)
|
(+2.3%)
|
(+11.4%)
|
|
|
improvement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Most recent
|
¥6,900
|
¥6,900
|
¥6,900
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial forecast
|
¥6,640
|
¥6,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Dividends per Unit
|
|
|
|
|
Initial forecast
|
|
|
|
|
Revised forecast
|
|
¥8,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
Gain on sale of
|
|
|
|
¥7,690
|
¥7,640
|
|
J Tower
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease of asset
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of
|
Gain on
|
|
management fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sale of
|
|
|
|
|
|
CP10 Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
MY Atsugi
|
|
|
¥6,955
|
¥6,999
|
¥7,062
|
Acquisition of
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
Nishi-Gotanda 102
|
|
|
Gain on sale of
|
PO
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
Niigata
|
|
¥6,900
|
Level of
|
|
|
acquisition
|
|
|
|
Higashibori-dori
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,070 yen
|
|
|
Parking Building
|
¥6,640
|
¥6,650
|
|
|
|
(on a normalized
|
|
|
¥6,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
basis)
|
¥5,948
|
¥6,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥5,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.2017
|
Feb.2018
|
Aug.2018
|
Feb.2019
|
Aug.2019
|
Feb.2020
|
Aug.2020
|
(Actual)
|
(Actual)
|
(Actual)
|
(Actual)
|
(Actual)
|
(Forecast)
|
(Forecast)
-
Forecasted dividends per unit are expected to continue to be higher than the initial forecast.
-
Dividends per unit on a normalized basis in the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020), excluding gain on sale of properties, etc., is expected to be 7,070 yen.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
3
|
Management Highlight (including asset replacement(Note 1) and refinancing)
|
Internal
|
Rent increased steadily and room for rent increase also
|
growth
|
expanded
-
Sustainable growth of dividends
-
Disciplined external growth considering the portfolio and financial structure
|
|
|
|
Eleventh
|
Twelfth
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Period
|
Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
|
(Ended Feb. 2019)
|
(Ended Aug. 2019)
|
|
|
|
Period-end occupancy rate
|
99.2%
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent increase
|
2,569 thousand yen/month
|
3,806 thousand yen/month
|
|
|
|
(cases)
|
(29 cases)
|
(29 cases)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent gap(Note 2)
|
-9.5%
|
-14.4%
|
|
|
|
|
External
|
|
Qualitative improvement of the portfolio through replacements and gain
|
|
growth
|
|
on sale recorded
|
|
|
• Preferential negotiation rights
MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building (Toshima-ku, Tokyo, minimum purchase price: ¥3.9 billion)
• Replacement of asset
[Sale] CP10 Building (Planned sale price: ¥3.4 billion),
MY Atsugi Building (Planned transfer price: ¥1.36 billion)
[Acquisition] Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building (Planned acquisition price: ¥4.5 billion)
|
Reduction of future risk
|
Realization of
|
Acquisition of upside
|
unrealized gain
|
|
|
Financial
|
Conducted refinancing that included issuing of investment
|
corporation bonds
|
• Trends in rent increases and rent gap
|
(thousand yen/month)
|
Rent increase
|
Rent gap
|
|
-14.4%
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
-15.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
-7.7%
|
-9.5%
|
3,806
|
-12.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9.0%
|
|
|
|
-5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,569
|
|
-6.0%
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
-3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,178
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
1,063
|
1,017
|
|
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
635
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
Feb.2017
|
Aug.2017
|
Feb.2018
|
Aug.2018
|
Feb.2019
|
Aug.2019
|
|
• Overview of Asset Replacement
|
|
CP10 Building
|
|
MY Atsugi Building
|
|
|
Planned
|
October 17,
|
Planned
|
March 3,
|
Sale
|
sale date:
|
2019
|
sale date:
|
2020
|
Planned
|
¥3.4 billion
|
Planned
|
¥1.36 billion
|
sale price:
|
|
sale price:
|
|
|
Gain on sale: Approx.
|
Gain on sale: Approx.
|
|
|
¥130 million
|
|
¥140 million
-
Refinancing
(September 2019)
Considered the current interest rate environment and promoted the extension of borrowing periods.
Issued investment corporation bonds (¥3.5 billion) in August 2019, coinciding with refinancing (¥16.7 billion).
|
|
Twelfth Fiscal Period
|
After refinancing
|
|
(Ended Aug.2019)
|
|
|
LTV(Note 5)
|
46.3%
|
45.9%
|
|
|
|
Average interest rate(Note 6)
|
0.612%
|
0.637%
|
|
|
|
Average remaining period
|
2.02 years
|
3.69 years
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.2019
|
Feb.2020
|
|
|
Aug.2020
|
Acquisition
|
Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building
|
|
|
|
|
Planned acquisition date:
|
October 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Planned acquisition price:
|
¥4.5 billion
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value:
|
¥4.97 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20/2期
|
20/8期
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
4
|
-
Notes in "Executive Summary"
(Note 1) As of the date of this document, the sales of CP10 Building and MY Atsugi building along with the acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building have not been completed. As for the details (dates, price, expected gain on sales, etc.) regarding the asset replacement, they are recorded based on matters decided upon as of the date of this document and forecasted values. This applies hereinafter in this document.
(Note 2) For the end of each fiscal period, market rent is the expected new contract office rent unit price for each property assessed by CBRE (if assessed in a range, then the median value), and the rent gap (%) is the rate of divergence between the total monthly rent based on the contracted rents of existing office tenants and the total monthly rent based on market rent. The calculated value (%) is rounded to the first decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.
(Note 3) Asset size based on acquisition price as of the end of each period is indicated.
(Note 4) Yields are based on the acquisition price, are annualized according to the number of operating days in each operating period and are rounded to the first decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.
(Note 5) LTV (%) is calculated with the formula [Period-end balance of interest-bearing debt / Period-end total assets] and is rounded to the first decimal place. "After refinancing" is calculated using the total asset balance as of the end of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) and the balance of interest-bearing debts, after subtracting 874 million yen from both of these values. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.
(Note 6) "Average interest rate" is calculated by seeking the weighted average at applicable interest rates as of the end of the fiscal period (as of September 9, 2019 for "After refinancing") according to the balance of interest-bearing debt and is rounded to the third decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.
-
Note in "Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts"
(Note 1) "NAV per unit" is calculated by dividing the sum of the period-end unitholders' capital and unrealized gain by the period-end outstanding number of investment units and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. "Unrealized gain" is calculated by subtracting the total book value of owned assets from the total appraisal value of owned assets, as of the end of each fiscal period.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
5
|
-
Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
Overview of financial results:
Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
Earnings forecasts:
Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
6
|
Overview of Financial Results | Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
▌Comparison with Previous Period and Earnings Forecast
|
|
A:
|
B:
|
C:
|
Comparison
|
|
|
Eleventh
|
Twelfth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Comparison with Actual Performance of the Eleventh Fiscal Period (Ended February 2019) and Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
fiscal period
|
fiscal period
|
Twelfth
|
with previous
|
Comparison
|
|
fiscal period
|
with forecast
|
|
period
|
|
(Ended Feb.
|
(Ended Aug.
|
(Ended Aug.
|
C - B
|
(Millions of yen)
|
2019)
|
2019)
|
2019)
|
|
C - A
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenue
|
3,870
|
4,053
|
4,046
|
|
+176
|
|
-7
|
Lease business
|
3,526
|
3,648
|
3,663
|
|
+137
|
|
+15
|
revenue
|
|
|
Other lease business
|
343
|
405
|
383
|
|
+39
|
|
-22
|
revenue
|
|
|
Expenses related to
|
1,175
|
1,289
|
1,263
|
|
+87
|
|
-26
|
rent business
|
|
|
(excludes depreciation)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing NOI
|
2,694
|
2,763
|
2,782
|
|
+88
|
|
+18
|
Depreciation
|
487
|
497
|
495
|
|
+8
|
|
-2
|
NOI after depreciation
|
2,206
|
2,266
|
2,287
|
1
|
+80
|
1
|
+20
|
General and
|
265
|
342
|
330
|
2
|
+64
|
2
|
-11
|
administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Increase in NOI after depreciation
Full-period contribution of properties acquired in previous period
Expensing of fixed asset and city planning tax of properties acquired in previous period
Progress in leasing and rent increase of existing properties
-
Increase in general and administrative expenses
Increase in asset management fee associated with the acquisition of properties in the previous period
Recording of expenses related to general meeting of unitholders
-
Change in non-operating income/expenses
Amount of Profit Change
+80 million yen
+90 million yen
-58 million yen
+47 million yen
-64 million yen
-53 million yen
-7 million yen
+1 million yen
|
Operating profit
|
1,941
|
1,924
|
1,956
|
+15
|
+32
|
|
1,679
|
1,656
|
1,696
|
3
|
3
|
Recurring profit
|
+16
|
+39
|
Net income
|
1,679
|
1,655
|
1,696
|
+16
|
+40
|
Dividends per
|
¥6,999
|
¥6,900
|
¥7,062
|
+¥63
|
+¥162
|
unit
|
(+0.9%)
|
(+2.3%)
|
|
|
|
Period-end LTV
|
46.2%
|
|
46.3%
|
+0.1%
|
|
NAV per unit(Note 1)
|
¥268,000
|
|
¥273,000
|
+¥5,000
|
|
Of which unitholders'
|
approx.
|
|
approx.
|
|
|
capital per unit
|
¥213,000
|
|
¥213,000
|
|
|
Of which unrealized
|
approx.
|
|
approx.
|
|
|
¥55,000
|
|
¥60,000
|
|
|
gain per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Comparison with Forecast and Actual Performance of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
|
Amount of Profit Change
|
1
|
Difference in NOI after depreciation
|
+20 million yen
|
|
Increase in lease revenue
|
+15 million yen
|
|
Difference in utilities income and expenditure
|
+12 million yen
|
|
Difference in other property-related income and expenditure
|
-6 million yen
|
2
|
Difference in general and administrative expenses
|
+11 million yen
|
3
|
Difference in non-operating income/expenses
|
+7 million yen
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
7
|
Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit | Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
|
|
▌Comparison with Previous Period (Ended Feb.2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Given leasing and rent increases, etc., that exceeded the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer of -¥117 to normalized operation period from public offering in
|
|
budget, 62 yen was added on top of the +138 yen forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the beginning of the fiscal period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the previous period, properties acquired, and new borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial costs due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥7,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to the difference in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-¥222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-¥20
|
|
|
|
¥6,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the number of days
|
+¥200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+¥377
|
|
|
Increase in
|
|
-¥30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in NOI after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-¥242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expenses including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation of
|
|
expenses related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
associated with the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expensing of fixed
|
Full-period
|
acquisition of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
existing properties
|
|
to general meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
asset and city
|
contribution of
|
properties in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of unitholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
planning tax of
|
properties acquired
|
previous period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
properties acquired
|
in previous period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in previous period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total: +¥63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.2019
|
|
|
(Actual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Actual)
|
|
▌Comparison with the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) (initial earnings forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥7,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property-related: +¥87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+¥23
|
|
|
|
+¥4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other differences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+¥48
|
|
|
|
Difference due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+¥51
|
|
|
|
-¥28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
insurance income, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing-related
|
|
Difference in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+¥64
|
|
Difference in
|
|
expenses
|
|
general and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥6,900
|
|
|
|
|
utilities income
|
Difference in other
|
|
administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and expenditure
|
property-related
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total: +¥162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.2019
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Actual)
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
8
|
+139 million yen
+33 million yen
+41 million yen
+12 million yen -20million yen
-24 million yen -22million yen
Amount of Profit Change
|
Earnings Forecasts |
|
Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and
|
Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)
Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
|
|
Twelfth
|
Thirteenth
|
|
Fourteenth
|
|
|
fiscal period
|
fiscal period
|
Comparison
|
fiscal period
|
Comparison
|
|
(Ended Aug. 2019)
|
(Ending Feb. 2020)
|
(Ending Aug. 2020)
|
(Millions of yen)
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
with previous
|
Forecast
|
with previous
|
|
|
Period
|
|
Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Comparison with Actual Performance of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) and Forecast of the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020)
Operating revenue
Lease business revenue
Other lease business revenue
Gain on sale of real estate, etc.
Expenses related to rent business
(excludes depreciation)
Leasing NOI
Depreciation
NOI after depreciation
General and administrative expenses
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net income
Dividends per unit
Period-end occupancy rate
|
4,046
|
4,217
|
|
+171
|
4,148
|
|
-68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,663
|
3,703
|
|
+40
|
3,655
|
|
-47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
383
|
374
|
|
-8
|
349
|
|
-24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
139
|
1
|
+139
|
142
|
1
|
+3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,263
|
1,251
|
|
-11
|
1,214
|
|
-36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,782
|
2,826
|
|
+43
|
2,790
|
|
-35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
495
|
505
|
|
+9
|
507
|
|
+2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,287
|
2,321
|
2
|
+33
|
2,283
|
2
|
-38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
330
|
355
|
3
|
+24
|
334
|
3
|
-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,956
|
2,104
|
|
+148
|
2,091
|
|
-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,696
|
1,846
|
|
+149
|
1,834
|
|
-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,696
|
1,844
|
|
+148
|
1,832
|
|
-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥7,062
|
¥7,690
|
|
+¥628
|
¥7,640
|
|
-¥50
|
|
(+8.9%)
|
|
(-0.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.9%
|
98.0%
|
|
-0.9%
|
98.4%
|
|
+0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Recording of gain on sale of real estate, etc.
2 Increase in NOI after depreciation
Increase due to rent and common space charge revenue
Change in utilities income and expenditure
Other changes (including temporary factors)
3 Increase in general and administrative expenses
Increase in non-deductible consumption tax coinciding with property sale
▌Comparison of Forecast for the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) with Forecast for the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)
|
|
|
Amount of Profit Change
|
1
|
Difference in gain on sale of real estate, etc.
|
+3 million yen
|
2
|
Decrease of NOI after depreciation
|
-38 million yen
|
|
Decrease of profits in period due to the sale of MY Atsugi Building -27 million yen
|
|
Decrease of temporary factors (other income)
|
-17 million yen
|
|
Difference in other property income and expenditure
|
+6 million yen
|
3
|
Decrease in general and administrative expenses
|
+21 million yen
|
Certain amount of move-outs
|
Decrease in non-deductible consumption tax
|
+15 million yen
|
|
|
anticipated in earnings forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
9
|
Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit | Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)
Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts
▌Comparison with Actual Performance of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) and Forecast of the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Penalty income, etc. ¥7,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-¥91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in other property
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale
|
|
|
+¥71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income and expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of CP10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(NOI after depreciation)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-deductible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding temporary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+¥580
|
consumption tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
factors)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coinciding with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
property sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+¥52
|
|
|
-¥156
|
|
|
-¥2
|
|
¥7,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+¥174
|
|
Change in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
utilities income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥7,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and expenditure
|
(sales and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
|
administration fees,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rent and common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
space charge
|
|
|
|
|
|
income/expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of "temporary factors"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on DPU: +¥560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Feb.2020 DPU
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb.2020
|
|
(Actual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding temporary
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
factors (Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Comparison with Forecast of the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Forecast of the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)
|
|
Deduct "temporary factors" in
|
|
|
Gain on sale of
|
|
|
¥7,690
|
|
the ending Feb.2020 DPU
|
|
|
MY Atsugi
|
|
|
|
|
(forecast)
|
|
|
|
Building
|
-¥25
|
¥7,640
|
|
|
Increase/decrease of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/decrease in
|
|
Increase in
|
|
|
|
property income and
|
|
sales and
|
+¥595
|
non-deductible
|
|
-¥560
|
|
expenditure due to the sale
|
|
administration fees
|
consumption tax
|
|
|
|
of CP10 Building and
|
|
and non-operating
|
¥7,070
|
coinciding with
|
|
¥7,130
|
|
acquisition of Nishi-
|
|
income/expenses
|
property sale
|
|
-¥115
|
Gotanda 102 Building
|
+¥16
|
+¥28
|
|
|
|
|
|
+¥11
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease of property
|
|
Increase/decrease of
|
|
|
|
income and expenditure
|
|
income and expenses of
|
|
|
|
|
due to the sale of MY
|
|
existing properties
|
|
|
|
|
Atsugi Building
|
|
including move-out
|
Impact of "temporary factors"
|
|
|
|
|
|
(vacancy) losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on DPU: +¥570
|
|
Feb.2020
|
Ending Aug.2020 DPU
|
Aug.2020
|
(Forecast)
|
excluding temporary
|
(Forecast)
|
|
factors (Forecast)
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
10
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
11
|
Portfolio Status (as of the end of Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019))
-
The stability of the portfolio will be strengthened through asset replacement
(transfer of CP10 Building and MY Atsugi Building and acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)
|
Property type and
|
Property name
|
Location
|
Acquisition price
|
Investment ratio
|
|
region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ONEST Kanda Square
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
7,350
|
7.2%
|
|
|
|
Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building
|
Tachikawa City, Tokyo
|
3,264
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
CP10 Building
|
Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
3,229
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
(Sale planned for the ending Feb.2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building
|
Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture
|
3,110
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
Yushima First Genesis Building
|
Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo
|
2,751
|
2.7%
|
|
|
|
ONEST Nakano Building
|
Nakano Ward, Tokyo
|
2,880
|
2.8%
|
|
|
area
|
36 Sankyo Building
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
2,395
|
2.3%
|
|
|
Minami-Shinagawa JN Building
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
2,165
|
2.1%
|
|
|
metropolitan
|
|
|
Minami-Shinagawa N Building
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
2,292
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minami-Shinagawa J Building
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
2,020
|
2.0%
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
MY Atsugi Building
|
Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture
|
1,240
|
1.2%
|
buildings
|
|
(Sale planned for the ending Aug.2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hachioji SIA Building
|
Hachioji City, Tokyo
|
730
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
ONEST Motoyoyogi Square
|
Shibuya Ward, Tokyo
|
7,500
|
7.3%
|
Office
|
|
|
ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building
|
Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
2,700
|
2.6%
|
|
|
Daido Life Omiya Building
|
Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture
|
3,000
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
ONEST Ikebukuro East Building
|
Toshima Ward, Tokyo
|
2,200
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
Crescendo Building
|
Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture
|
2,466
|
2.4%
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Parkside Building
|
Koto Ward, Tokyo
|
10,450
|
10.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cities,
|
Central Shin-Osaka Building
|
Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture
|
4,612
|
4.5%
|
|
|
Karasuma Plaza 21
|
Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture
|
3,700
|
3.6%
|
|
|
designated-Ordinance etc.
|
ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square
|
Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture
|
2,381
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MY Kumamoto Building
|
Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture
|
1,152
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
Nagoya Fushimi Square Building
|
Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture
|
4,812
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
Daihakata Building
|
Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture
|
10,650
|
10.4%
|
|
|
|
Higobashi Center Building
|
Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture
|
8,930
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
Subtotal • Average
|
|
97,979
|
95.8%
|
Retail facility
|
fab Minami-Osawa
|
Hachioji City, Tokyo
|
4,250
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
Total • Average
|
|
102,229
|
100.0%
|
(Acquisition planned for
|
|
|
|
|
Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building
|
Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
4,500
|
|
the ending Feb.2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
Unrealized gain
|
|
Period-end
|
|
Building age
|
value
|
|
occupancy rate
|
|
(years)
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
(Note 3)
|
8,890
|
2,250
|
|
100.0%
|
|
12.3
|
4,070
|
833
|
|
100.0%
|
|
28.2
|
3,380
|
255
|
|
100.0%
|
|
30.4
|
3,800
|
673
|
|
100.0%
|
|
36.3
|
3,160
|
488
|
|
100.0%
|
|
28.0
|
3,370
|
506
|
|
100.0%
|
|
25.0
|
2,750
|
426
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.8
|
2,114
|
-22
|
|
100.0%
|
|
29.1
|
2,370
|
161
|
|
95.3%
|
|
25.1
|
2,420
|
490
|
|
96.8%
|
|
27.1
|
1,390
|
216
|
|
97.1%
|
|
30.9
|
854
|
169
|
|
97.1%
|
|
25.9
|
8,350
|
782
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.3
|
2,920
|
134
|
|
100.0%
|
|
33.3
|
3,220
|
167
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.8
|
2,310
|
72
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.9
|
2,510
|
-59
|
|
97.4%
|
|
32.1
|
11,100
|
612
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,130
|
1,850
|
|
97.7%
|
|
27.2
|
3,930
|
45
|
|
100.0%
|
|
32.8
|
3,110
|
741
|
|
100.0%
|
|
28.3
|
1,290
|
194
|
|
91.0%
|
|
31.8
|
5,190
|
347
|
|
100.0%
|
|
31.8
|
11,800
|
1,066
|
|
97.1%
|
|
43.9
|
10,300
|
1,304
|
|
99.7%
|
|
41.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110,728
|
13,712
|
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,800
|
828
|
|
100.0%
|
|
17.7
|
115,528
|
14,541
|
|
98.9%
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,970
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
31.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
-
While the effect of the fixed asset and city planning tax of properties acquired in the previous period (Eleventh Fiscal Period ended February 2019) has disappeared, a high portfolio yield was maintained with the maintenance of high occupancy rates and rent due to rent revision, etc.
-
Given the rent increases coinciding with increases in rent and tenant replacements, the appraisal value rose, which also steadily expanded the portfolio's unrealized gain (amount and ratio)
|
▌Portfolio Yields(Note 4)
|
▌Portfolio's Unrealized Gain and Unrealized Gain Ratio
|
|
Asset size (Million of yen)
|
NOI yield
|
NOI yield after depreciation
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
5.30%
|
5.41%
|
5.43%
|
5.40%
|
120,000
|
5.03%
|
5.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.13%
|
4.33%
|
4.45%
|
4.44%
|
|
3.90%
|
4.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102,229
|
102,229
|
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89,359
|
89,359
|
|
|
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
80,815
|
80,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PO
|
|
Replacement
|
Replacement
|
PO
|
|
60,000
|
17/2期
|
17/8期
|
18/2期
|
18/8期
|
9/2期
|
19/8期
|
|
|
7th FP
|
8th FP
|
9th FP
|
10th FP
|
11th FP
|
12th FP
|
|
Feb. 2017
|
Aug. 2017
|
Feb. 2018
|
Aug. 2018
|
Feb. 2019
|
Aug. 2019
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Unrealized gain (amount)
|
|
|
|
5.5%
|
16,000
|
|
Unrealized gain (ratio)
|
|
|
14.4%
|
16%
|
Unrealized gain = Appraisal value - Book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
12.7%
|
13.0%
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
|
|
|
12%
|
3.5%
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.7%
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
8.1%
|
|
|
|
|
14,541
|
2.5%
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
13,154
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
8,000
|
7,147
|
8,599
|
9,065
|
10,040
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
6,000
|
17/2Feb. 2017期末
|
17/8Aug. 2017期末
|
Feb18/2. 2018期末
|
18/8Aug. 2018期末
|
19/2Feb. 期2019末
|
19/8Aug.期2019末
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(End of 7th FP) (End of 8th FP) (End of 9th FP) (End of 10th FP) (End of 11th FP) (End of 12th FP)
|
▌Investment Ratio (End of 12th FP (ended August 2019), based on acquisition price)
|
Retail facility
|
Ordinance-designated
|
|
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
cities, etc.
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
35.4%
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
|
Group I
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group III
|
31.2%
|
Ratio by
|
Ratio by
|
21.4%
|
Core
|
|
investment
|
|
use
|
region
|
|
target area
|
|
|
|
|
Group II
|
|
95.8%
|
64.6%
|
|
39.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office buildings
|
Tokyo metropolitan
|
Total of core investment target area
|
|
area
|
(I, II & III) 91.6%
|
|
Tokyo metropolitan area
|
Ordinance-designated cities, etc.
|
I
|
|
|
8 central wards of Tokyo*
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
23 wards of Tokyo (excluding the 8 central wards)
|
Central areas of Osaka
|
Major areas in Yokohama
|
Central areas of Nagoya
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major areas in Kawasaki
|
Central areas of Fukuoka
|
III
|
Major areas in Saitama
|
Central areas of Sapporo
|
Major areas in Hachioji, Machida,
|
Central areas of Sendai
|
|
|
Tachikawa, Musashino, Chofu and
|
|
|
Fuchu
|
|
|
|
-
The 8 central wards refers to Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Toshima, Taito and Shinagawa wards.
|
|
|
13
|
Portfolio Management Status | Overall status
-
The occupancy rate in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) was approximately 99% through the whole period, and as downtime and free- rent periods were contracted during tenant replacement, the period-average CF occupancy rate increased by approximately 1% period on period.
-
Leasing of the portion scheduled to be vacated in the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) remained favorable and One REIT aims to further increase lease revenue by backfilling at an early stage and increasing rent upon tenant replacement.
-
Rent increase due to rent revision and tenant replacement in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) steadily increased and total monthly rent increased by approximately 1 million yen, period on period.
|
▌Portfolio Occupancy Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Status of Progress in Leasing of Vacant Areas(Note 9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as of October 10, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(tsubo)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
Based on earnings forecasts(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.4%
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.7%
|
99.1%
|
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.0%
|
|
98.4%
|
98.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
|
97.1%
|
|
|
|
|
97.1%
|
|
|
1,034
|
871
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Based on forecast of previous period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy rate (based on contracted area)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.2019
|
|
Feb.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period-average CF occupancy rate (after excluding areas with free rent)(Note 6)
|
|
|
|
Vacated or received notice of cancellation
|
Concluded lease contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
Received application for occupancy
|
Currently soliciting tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Impact of Rent Revisions and Tenant Replacements on Lease
|
Move-in/Move-out
|
-41 tsubo
|
+37 tsubo
|
-130 tsubo
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (Office Buildings)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen, based on monthly rent)
|
|
|
(balance)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,765
|
90.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
Rent revisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Tsubo)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Replacement
|
|
4,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,958
|
Move-inMove-out
|
+459
|
-501
|
+1.586
|
-1,548
|
+914
|
-1,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,182
|
|
|
Average occupancy rate of portfolio during the period(Note 7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,486
|
|
|
|
|
Ended Aug.2018
|
Ended Feb.2019
|
Ended Aug.2019
|
Ending
|
Ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb.2020
|
Aug.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
average
|
average
|
average
|
2,000
|
|
1,420
|
|
3,806
|
|
average
|
average
|
1,605
|
|
|
99.4%
|
99.0%
|
99.2%
|
|
|
98.7%
|
98.4%
|
|
241
|
2,569
|
|
85.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug. 2018
|
Feb. 2019
|
Aug. 2019
|
|
Feb. 2020
|
|
Aug. 2020
|
|
880
|
1,178
|
|
|
Feb. 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
18/2期末
|
18/8期末
|
19/2期末
|
19/8期末
|
|
20/2期末（予）
|
20/8期末（予）
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
(End of 9th FP)
|
(End of 10th FP)
|
(End of 11th FP)
|
(End of 12th FP)
|
(End of 13th FP)
|
(End of 14th FP)
|
Feb18/2.018
|
Aug18/8.2018
|
Feb19/2.2019
|
Aug19/8.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
期
|
期
|
期
|
期
|
Average free-rent
|
2.0 months
|
|
1.9 months
|
|
1.4 months
|
|
Tenant renewal rate(Note 8)
|
96.4%
|
|
|
|
period (Office)
|
|
|
|
(Ended Aug.2019 results)
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Management Status (Offices) | Rent Revision Trends
-
Given the favorable office market and the effects of value enhancement work, rent increase through revision for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) increased by approximately 48% period on period (based on monthly rent).
-
Rent increase for the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) has already increased by 1,739 thousand yen per month as of the end of August 2019, and One REIT is aiming for further increase.
-
In addition, One REIT is also raising its stock of rent increase in and after the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020) by introducing step-up rent for tenants with rent that differs largely from market rent.
▌Amount of Change in Revised Rents (Based on monthly rent)
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
|
(Cases)
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
20
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
1,017
|
|
|
1,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(136)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of the end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Aug.2019
|
|
|
|
(1,000)
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
Decrease
|
|
Cases of increase (right axis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug17/8.2017期
|
|
Feb18/2.2018期
|
|
|
Aug18/8.2018期
|
Feb19/2.2019期
|
19/8Aug期.2019
|
Those20/2decided期
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in the確定ending分
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb.2020
|
|
|
▌Number of Cases of Rent Increase and Increase Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Cases)
|
|
|
|
Tokyo metropolitan area
|
|
|
Ordinance-designated cities, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
12
|
16
|
25
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
7
|
|
4
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Rent revision in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019)
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
Existing rent
|
|
Existing rent >Market rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Under rent)
|
|
(Over rent)
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
99,232
|
|
|
+3,806 thousand yen
|
40,000
|
|
|
(+3.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upward rent revision
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(20,000)
|
|
|
47,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(40,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
No downward rent revision
|
(60,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(all cases remained unchanged)
|
|
Aug.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19/8期
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Rent Revision (Ratio of the number of cases and leased area)
|
|
(Based on the number of cases)
|
(Based on leased area)
|
|
|
Ratio of cases of rent increase
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.7%
|
|
Based on
|
|
|
|
|
leased area
|
13.6%
|
15.5%
|
|
|
|
(m²)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unchanged 72.5%
|
|
Aug17/8.2017
|
Feb18/2.018
|
Aug18/8.2018
|
Feb19/2.019
|
Aug19/8.2019
|
18/2期
|
18/8期
|
19/2期
|
19/8期
|
|
|
|
期
|
期
|
期
|
期
|
期
|
Feb.2018
|
Aug.2018
|
Feb.2019
|
Aug.2019
|
|
|
Rent increase rate
|
13.0%
|
12.9%
|
8.4%
|
10.8%
|
9.9%
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Management Status (Offices) | Trend on Tenant Replacement
-
Rent gap (contracted rent < market rent) has further expanded in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) as the leasing market continued to be favorable, and rent can be expected to increase upon tenant replacement.
-
Rent increase has been conspicuous among tenant replacement in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) as 83% of tenant replacements resulted in rent increase, while the increase rate for unit rent was approximately 22%.
|
▌Average Rent(Note 10) (month/tsubo) and Rent Gap
|
▌Increase Rate of Unit Rent Upon Tenant Replacement
|
(yen)
|
|
|
Total
|
Tokyo metropolitan area
|
Ordinance-designated cities, etc.
|
Tokyo metropolitan area
|
Ordinance-designated cities, etc.
|
|
|
Rent gap (Total)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.0%
|
|
|
39.8%
|
13,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
(Increase rate)
|
|
35.0%
|
|
|
|
13,179
|
13,222
|
13,032
|
|
13,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.8%
|
Average of
|
12,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.9%
|
|
|
12,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
29.1%
|
|
12th FP
|
|
-1.0%
|
12,062
|
12,116
|
|
|
12,050
|
-3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
22.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,500
|
|
11,914
|
|
|
19.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,096
|
-6.0%
|
|
16.3%
|
|
16.4%
|
14.5%
|
|
|
|
-5.4%
|
|
10,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.7%
|
|
-9.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,964
|
|
10,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,030
|
10,668
|
-9.5%
|
|
-14.4%
|
-12.0%
|
Based on
|
17/8期
|
18/2期
|
18/8期
|
19/2期
|
19/8期
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the number of cases
|
Aug.2017
|
Feb.2018
|
Aug.2018
|
Feb.2019
|
Aug.2019
|
9,500
|
Aug. 2017
|
Feb. 2018
|
Aug. 2018
|
Feb. 2019
|
|
Aug. 2019
|
-15.0%
|
Ratio of cases of rent
|
47.7%
|
61.1%
|
25.0%
|
71.4%
|
83.3%
|
|
|
|
increase due to tenant
|
|
17/8期末
|
18/2期末
|
18/8期末
|
19/2期末
|
|
19/8期末
|
|
|
(End of 8th FP)
|
(End of 9th FP)
|
(End of 10th FP)
|
(End of 11th FP)
|
(End of 12th FP)
|
|
replacement
|
|
|
|
|
▌Move-out Rate(Note 11)(Annual rate)
|
Mone-out rate
|
|
Total departed area × 365 / Number of operating days
|
Move-out rate
|
=
|
|
|
Period-End Occupancy Rate
|
|
Total leasable area (average of end of each month)
|
12.0%
|
|
99.2%
|
99.1%
|
99.2%
|
98.9%
|
98.0%
|
|
98.4%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expecting some vacancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.8%
|
|
|
(move-out) in earnings forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
4.5%
|
5.3%
|
|
4.8%
|
|
90.0%
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80.0%
|
|
|
Feb.2018期
|
期
|
Feb.2019期
|
Aug.2019期
|
|
Feb期.2020（予）
|
|
Aug期.2020（予）
|
|
18/2
|
Aug18/8.2018
|
19/2
|
19/8
|
20/2
|
|
20/8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
▌Amount of Change Upon Tenant Replacement
(Based on monthly rent)
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
Increased rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decreased rent
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
2,864
|
|
2,317
|
2,075
|
|
|
|
816
|
957
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(715)
|
(134)
|
(116)
|
(975)
|
(1,000)
|
|
(1,259)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,000)
|
17/8期
|
18/2期
|
18/8期
|
19/2期
|
19/8期
|
Aug.2017
|
Feb.2018
|
Aug.2018
|
Feb.2019
|
Aug.2019
|
|
|
16
|
Portfolio Management Status (Offices) | Rent Gap
-
Under rent tenants accounted for approximately 75% of total rent, expanding from the previous fiscal period when it was approximately 68%. One REIT is focused on increasing unit rent by starting negotiations for rent increase ahead of schedule.
|
▌Status of Contracted Rent and Market Rent
|
▌Status of Distribution by Period of Expiry of Contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(As of end of 12th FP (ended Aug.2019) )
|
|
|
Rent gap of
|
|
|
-14.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
office tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing rent
|
|
Existing rent >Market rent
|
|
|
Existing rent
|
|
Existing rent >Market rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Under rent)
|
(Over rent)
|
|
|
(Under rent)
|
|
(Over rent)
Contracted rent
lower than market
rent
(Under rent)
Contracted rent
higher than market rent (Over rent)
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
140,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
391,177
|
|
|
Ratio of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousand yen
|
|
contracted rent lower
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
than market rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128,370
|
83.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99,428
|
72.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85,554
|
70.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,949
|
76.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousand yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,875
|
46.2%
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,437
|
|
|
22,128
|
|
|
8,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,374
|
|
|
|
|
38,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug. 期2019末
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19/8
|
|
|
-35,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(End of 12th FP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-70,000
|
|
20/2期
|
20/8期
|
21/2期
|
|
21/8期
|
|
22/2期以降
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb. 2020
|
Aug. 2020
|
Feb. 2021
|
|
Aug. 2021
|
|
Feb. 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
|
16th FP
|
|
17th FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and after
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Portfolio Management Status | Tenant Distribution
-
The top 10 tenants occupy 14.3% of the portfolio's total leasable floor area, the average leased area of office tenants is approximately 92 tsubo, and the ratio of tenants occupying less than 200 tsubo is approximately 88%. One REIT has built a portfolio that is highly diversified.
-
Moreover, while a large tenant renting a space comprising 480 tsubo moved out in September 2019, 373 tsubo of space has already been backfilled through the in-house expansions of two tenants.
▌Status of Top Tenants After Acquisition of New Properties
(End of 12th FP (ended August 2019))
|
|
|
Leased floor
|
% of
|
|
|
|
total leasable
|
Property
|
|
Name of tenant
|
area (Tsubo)
|
|
floor area
|
occupied
|
|
|
(Note 12)
|
|
|
(Note 13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
TOHO Cinemas, Ltd.
|
1,731.84
|
3.6%
|
fab Minami-Osawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Nakanihon Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd.
|
917.52
|
1.9%
|
ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
TDS Co, Ltd.
|
703.08
|
1.4%
|
36 Sankyo Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Original Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd.
|
591.31
|
1.2%
|
ONEST Motoyoyogi Square
▌Status of Distribution of Tenants by Business Type
(Based on leased area, offices, end of 12th FP (ended August 2019))
|
2.4%
|
1.4% 0.6% 0.3%
|
|
Service
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
Wholesale/Retail/Restaurant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
Finance/Insurance
|
|
|
|
|
Transport/Communications
|
6.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
44.8%
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
Individual
|
|
|
|
|
16.6%
|
|
|
Public affairs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
(undisclosed)(Note 14)
|
587.14
|
1.2%
|
Tokyo Parkside Building
|
Business type: information system-related
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Maxell, Ltd.
|
532.49
|
1.1%
|
ONEST Motoyoyogi Square
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
(undisclosed)(Note 14)
|
483.53
|
1.0%
|
Tokyo Parkside Building
|
|
|
Business type: information system-related
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Japan Patent Information Organization
|
480.17
|
1.0%
|
Tokyo Parkside Building
|
|
|
9
|
(undisclosed)(Note 14)
|
475.72
|
1.0%
|
ONEST Motoyoyogi Square
|
|
|
|
|
Business type: automobile-related company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Kirindo Co., Ltd.
|
465.68
|
1.0%
|
Central Shin-Osaka Building
|
|
|
Higobashi Center Building
|
|
|
|
Total of top 10 tenants
|
6,968.48
|
14.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Moved out as of September 30, 2019
-
Of the cancelled area, 373 tsubo has already been filled through in-house expansions of two tenants.
▌Status of Distribution of Tenants by Leased Area(Note 15)
(Office buildings, end of 12th FP (ended August 2019))
|
200 tsubo or more
|
300 tsubo or more
|
Number of
|
Average
|
|
tenants
|
leased area
|
and less than
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
300 tsubo
|
491 tenants
|
Approx.
|
|
6.7%
|
92 tsubo/tenants
|
|
|
|
|
100 tsubo or more and less than 200 tsubo
By leased area
17.5% (Based on the number of cases)
|
|
Ratio of areas
|
Less than 100 tsubo
|
less than 200 tsubo
|
70.7%
|
88.2%
|
|
|
18
|
Portfolio Management | Track records of construction work and budget
-
In principle, One REIT has a policy to maintain the amount of its capital expenditure within a range of 80% to 90% of depreciation in each period, and strives to review the items upon construction work and reduce costs by obtaining competitive quotes, etc.
-
However, when it is deemed that value enhancement work, etc., would have a large impact on rent increases or if there is an emergency, there may be cases when One REIT may plan for capital expenditure equal to or more than depreciation.
▌Depreciation and Capital Expenditure
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Costs that will be applied to
|
|
|
Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building: ¥135 million
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
|
|
495
|
505
|
507
|
500
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
616
|
200
|
|
|
322
|
433
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
100
|
220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug18/8.2018期
|
Feb19/2.2019期
|
Aug19/8.2019期
|
Feb20/2.2020期
|
Aug20/8.2020期
|
|
|
(Actual実績)
|
(Actual)実績)
|
(Actual)実績)
|
(Forecast)予想)
|
(Forecast)予想)
|
|
|
■ Depreciation
|
■ Capital expenditure
|
|
|
|
Red numbers: budget at the start of the period
|
-
Breakdown of Capital Expenditure Budget in the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020)
|
Items on construction work
|
Amount of budget
|
Ratio
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Value enhancement work
|
110
|
24.8%
|
Other than value enhancement work
|
334
|
75.2%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
444
|
100.0%
|
|
|
-
Breakdown of Capital Expenditure Budget in the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)
|
Items on construction work
|
Amount of budget
|
Ratio
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Value enhancement work
|
134
|
22.0%
|
Other than value enhancement work
|
476
|
78.0%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
610
|
100.0%
|
|
|
▌Major Value Enhancement Work Plans(Note 16)
-
Renovation work of common space
ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building, ONEST Ikebukuro East Building, Tokyo Parkside Building, Central Shin-Osaka Building, Nagoya Fushimi Square Building
-
Mechanical security update and system renovation
Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, Central Shin-Osaka Building
|
|
|
19
|
Portfolio Management | Efforts contributing to the enhancement of property value
▌Acquisition of Assessment Certifications in "CASBEE for Real Estate"
-
One REIT newly acquired certifications for 6 properties in the Tenth Fiscal Period (ended August 2018) and for 3 properties in the Eleventh Fiscal Period (ended February 2019). In the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) 1 property renewed its certification and 1 property newly acquired certification, each acquiring "Rank A" (Very Good).
-
As a result, the number of properties which acquired "Rank A" (Very Good) increased to 11, accounting for 39.0% of the portfolio based on total floor area.
▌Acquisition of "Green Star" in GRESB Real Estate Assessment
Tenth Fiscal Period
(ended August
2018)
New recognition
(6 properties)
Eleventh Fiscal Period
(ended February
2019)
New recognition
(3 properties)
Twelfth Fiscal Period
(ended August
2019)
New recognition,
renewal
(1 property each)
-
Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building
-
Yushima First Genesis Building
-
Hachioji SIA Building
-
Daido Life Omiya Building
-
ONEST Ikebukuro East Building
-
Nagoya Fushimi Square Building
-
Crescendo Building
-
Karasuma Plaza 21
-
fab Minami-Osawa
-
(New) Tokyo Parkside Building
-
(Renewal) ONSET Kanda Square
-
One REIT has acquired "Green Star" for the second consecutive year, as its initiatives for environmental considerations and sustainability were highly evaluated, including its policies that consider sustainability, corporate structure, and environmental certification acquisitions.
-
We acquired the "2 Star" in the "GRESB Rating," a relative evaluation of comprehensive scores.
-
One REIT will engage in various issues to continue to acquire the "Green Star" and to improve its "GRESB Rating."
• Properties which acquired "Rank A" in "CASBEE for Real Estate" (comparison with portfolio)(Note 17)
|
11 properties/26 properties 39.0% (based on total floor area)
|
20
|
Efforts for External Growth
-
One REIT will aim for disciplined external growth while improving portfolio quality through asset replacement, given that a basic strategy of One REIT is "disciplined external growth considering the portfolio and financial structure."
▌Efforts Based on Dialogue with Market
Continue "Asset Replacement" and
Overview of Property with Preferential Negotiation Rights: MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building
Build Up Pipeline Properties
|
Focusing again on "location" and "area" and maintaining the
|
stance of "selective investment."
|
Consider the building ages and strictly select properties with
|
building specifications that can be maintained, improved, or
|
enhance value in the long term.
|
Aim for early contribution to dividends after acquisition by
|
conducting renewal work before acquisition by the
|
Investment Corporation for properties in the pipeline.
|
Select candidate properties for sale upon considering
|
leeway to raise rent and future risks, etc., and return the
|
realized unrealized gain to the unitholders through sale.
|
Upon asset replacement, considerations will be made on the
|
increase/decrease of NOI before and after the replacement,
|
and leverage may be considered as well.
Location
Nearest Station
Total Leasable Area(Note 18)
|
Teikyo Heisei
|
Otsuka
|
|
University
|
|
Station
|
Otsuka-
|
ONEST Ikebukuro East Building
|
|
Ekimae
|
(formerly Yamagami Building)
|
|
|
Toshima Post Office
|
MSB-21Minami-Otsuka
|
Building
|
Sunshine City
|
Mukohara
|
Minamiotsuka
|
|
|
Hall
|
|
|
|
Toshima Minamiotsuka
|
Toshima Central Library
|
|
Post Office
4-chome
ToshimaHigashi-Ikebukuro
City Hall
|
Zoshigaya Cemetery
|
Gokokuji
|
|
Temple
|
|
Minami-Otsuka,Toshima-ku, Tokyo
Approximately a five-minute walk from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Otsuka-Ekimae Station on the Toden Arakawa Line
4,123.03 m²
|
Period Allowed for Sale
|
From September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021
|
Minimum Purchase Price
|
3,900 million yen (excluding consumption tax)
Asset size
Investment area ratio
Next Target: ¥200 billion (Mid-term target)
Improvement of Tokyo metropolitan area ratio (64.6% as of the end of the end of August 2019)
-
MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building has great traffic convenience as it is located within walking distance from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Shin-Otsuka Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line, which gives it excellent access to Tokyo Station and Otemachi Station.
-
In addition, the property has high building specifications with a ceiling height of 2,600 mm, an individual air-conditioning system, and seismic isolation structure. Stable tenant demand is expected.
-
Eyeing future negotiations for rent increase, One REIT has scheduled renewal work of the common space, etc., during the handover period.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
21
|
-
The asset replacement on this occasion was suggested by our sponsor, Mizuho Trust & Banking, and was realized through a reciprocal transaction
-
One REIT sold two "over rent" properties, "reducing future risk" while simultaneously aiming for "continuous growth of dividends" with the acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building which has large "room for upside rent."
-
Overview of Property Planned for Acquisition: Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building
|
|
MUFG Bank
|
Gotanda Station
|
|
Osaki Post
|
Mizuho
|
|
Office
|
|
|
Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gotanda Project
|
|
|
|
(tentative)
|
|
|
TOC
|
Osaki-Hirokoji
|
|
|
|
Station
|
Osaki
|
|
Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building
|
New City
|
|
Osaki Station
ThinkPark Tower
▌Overview of Asset Replacement
Reducing future risk
Achievement of
unrealized gainsAsset
Replacement
|
Acquisition of upside
|
|
|
Nishi-Gotanda
|
|
CP10 Building
|
MY Atsugi Building
|
|
|
|
102 Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nishi-Gotanda
Property name
Location
Planned acquisition price
Appraisal value
Appraised NOI yield(Note 19)
Total Leasable Area(Note 20)
Occupancy rate (as of August 31, 2019)(Note 20)
Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building
Nishi-Gotanda, Shinagawa- ku, Tokyo
4,500 million yen
4,970 million yen
4.71%
4,350.47 m2
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CP10 Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MY Atsugi Building
|
|
102 Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office building
|
|
Office building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taito Ward,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atsugi City,
|
|
Shinagawa Ward,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kanagawa Prefecture
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Planned sale/acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 17, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 3, 2020
|
|
October 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Planned sale/acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥3,400 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥1,360 million
|
|
¥4,500 million
|
price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(gain on sale/appraisal
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥139 million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥142 million)
|
|
(¥4,970 million)
|
value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent gap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over rent
|
|
Under rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+5% or under)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+10% or under)
|
|
(-20% or more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy rate (as of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Multiple train lines are available around the asset to be acquired including Gotanda Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Toei Subway Asakusa Line. The location has great traffic convenience as it offers excellent access to Shibuya and Shinjuku as well as the Tokaido Shinkansen Line and Haneda Airport.
-
Approximately 170 tsubo of exclusive area is secured per floor. Furthermore, the property has the capability to accommodate various tenant needs as its rental rooms enable tenants to determine layouts easily and even divide the space into smaller sections.
|
August 31, 2019)
|
100.0%
|
97.1%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With the intent to standardize dividends (gain on sale), One REIT is splitting the sale period
|
|
|
|
|
between the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) and the Fourteenth Fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period (ending August 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
22
|
|
-
In September 2019, One REIT refinanced borrowings due for repayment valued at 16.7 billion yen, and significantly extended the average remaining period through its first-ever issuance of investment corporation bonds.
-
LTV (against total assets) is planned to be operated in the 45-50% range. Borrowing capacity with LTV up to 50% is approximately 9.1 billion yen after refinancing.
▌Summary of Interest-Bearing Debt (after refinancing)
|
Balance of interest-
|
|
Average interest rate
|
|
Fixed-interest
|
|
External credit ratings
|
bearing debt
|
|
|
borrowings rate
|
|
[JCR]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,824 million yen
|
|
0.637%
|
|
88.2%
|
|
Single A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Stable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LTV
|
|
Borrowing capacity
|
|
Average remaining
|
|
Average
|
(Ratio of interest-bearing
|
|
|
|
|
(LTV = up to 50%)
|
|
period(Note 21)
|
|
procured years
|
liabilities to total assets)
|
|
|
|
45.9%
|
|
Approx. 9.1 billion yen
|
|
3.69 years
|
|
5.04 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Composition of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
(after refinancing)
|
2.0%
|
1.2%
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6%
|
|
|
6.9%
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
15.9%
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
15.8%
|
7.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.6%
▌Overview of Refinancing
Borrowings due for Repaymentin September 2019(Note 22)
|
[Floating interest rate]
|
|
・1 year
|
¥2,700 million
|
0.315%
|
[Fixed interest rate]
|
|
・3 years
|
¥14,074 million
|
0.581%
|
[Total/average]
|
|
・2.7 years ¥16,774 million
|
0.538%
Procurement through Refinancing(Note 22)
|
[Investment corporation bonds]
|
|
(issued August 2019)
|
|
・5 years
|
¥1,500 million
|
0.400%
|
・10 years
|
¥2,000 million
|
0.820%
|
[Fixed interest rate]
|
|
(borrowed September 2019)
|
|
・5 years
|
¥4,000 million
|
0.510%
|
・7 years
|
¥9,200 million
|
0.750%
|
|
|
[Total/average]
|
|
・6.7 years
|
¥16,700 million
|
0.669%
|
|
|
|
11.8%
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
|
8,086
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
8,037
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
12,000
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
Shinsei Bank, Limited
|
6,000
|
|
Resona Bank, Limited
|
3,600
|
|
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
|
2,150
|
|
The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.
|
1,850
|
|
The Mie Bank, Ltd.
|
1,700
|
|
The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.
|
1,300
|
|
The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
|
1,000
|
|
Nippon Life Insurance Company
|
1,000
|
|
The Chugoku Bank, Ltd.
|
600
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
3,500
|
|
Total
|
50,824
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
23
|
-
Considered the current interest rate environment and extended the average remaining period to approximately 3.7 years through refinancing of 16.7 billion yen of borrowings, which included the issuance of investment corporation bonds.
-
With the extension of liabilities, the average interest rate rose slightly. However, various indicators such as LTV and fixed-interest borrowing rates are favorable.
|
▌Average Interest Rate / Average Remaining Period
|
▌LTV and Appraised LTV(Note 23)
|
|
|
|
█
|
Average remaining period Average interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51.0%
|
LTV
|
Appraised LTV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.004years.00年
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.69 years
|
1.0%
|
50.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Management standard: LTV 45%-50%
|
|
|
0.855%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.003years.00年
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
46.8%
|
|
|
46.1%
|
46.2%
|
|
46.3%
|
45.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.602%
|
0.603%
|
0.590%
|
0.612%
|
0.637%
|
|
|
|
45.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.002years.00年
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.71 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.62 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.5%
|
41.4%
|
41.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.12 years
|
2.01 years
|
2.02 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.001.00year年
|
17/8
|
18/2
|
|
18/8
|
18/9
|
|
19/8
|
|
1
|
|
0.4%
|
40.0%
|
|
18/2期末
|
18/8期末
|
19/2期末
|
|
19/8期末
|
列1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17/8期末
|
|
|
|
Aug. 期2017末
|
Feb. 期2018末
|
|
Aug. 期2018末
|
Feb. 期2019末
|
Aug.期2019末
|
After refinancing列
|
|
|
|
Aug. 2017
|
Feb. 2018
|
|
Aug. 2018
|
Feb. 2019
|
|
Aug. 2019
|
After refinancing
|
|
|
(End of 8th FP)
|
(End of 9th FP)
|
(End of 10th FP)
|
(End of 11th FP)
|
(End of 12th FP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(End of 8th FP)
|
(End of 9th FP)
|
(End of 10th FP)
|
(End of 11th FP)
|
(End of 12th FP)
|
(assumed)
|
▌Diversification Status of Repayment Periods and Borrowing Interest Rate (after refinancing)
|
|
|
|
0.820%
|
1.0%
|
|
|
0.750%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.628%
|
|
0.635%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.567%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.510%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
0.633%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average interest rate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.400%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.637%
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
2,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Legend]
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floating interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extended the remaining
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
periods
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed interest rate*
|
|
14,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
Realized the
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
5,000
|
|
10,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
diversification of
|
9,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
6,000
|
|
6,000
|
1,500
|
4,000
|
repayment periods
|
2,000
|
|
Applied interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Includes borrowings whose interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates are scheduled to be substantially
|
|
Feb.2020
|
Aug.2020
|
Feb.2021
|
Aug.2021
|
Feb.2022
|
Aug.2022
|
Feb.2023
|
Aug.2023
|
Feb.2024
|
Aug.2024
|
|
Feb.2025
|
Aug.2025
|
Feb.2026
|
Aug.2026
|
Feb.2027
|
Aug.2029
|
|
fixed with the interest rate swap
|
|
20/2期
|
20/8期
|
21/2期
|
21/8期
|
22/2期
|
22/8期
|
23/2期
|
23/8期
|
24/2期
|
24/8期
|
|
25/2期
|
25/8期
|
26/2期
|
26/8期
|
27/2期
|
29/8期
|
|
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
24
|
History of Initiatives Aimed at Increasing Unitholder Value (for assets)
|
September 2016
|
October 2017
|
August and September 2018 Asset
|
October 2019,
|
Public offering
|
Asset replacement
|
replacement and public offering
|
Asset replacement
|
|
Properties sold
|
|
|
① J Tower
|
① Niigata Higashibori-dori
|
① CP10 Building
|
|
②Fuchu City, Tokyo
|
Parking Building
|
②Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
|
③¥25.22 billion
|
②Niigata City, Niigata
|
③¥3.4 billion
|
|
|
Prefecture
|
|
|
|
③¥0.62 billion
|
① MY Atsugi Building
|
|
|
|
②Atsugi City, Kanagawa
|
|
|
|
Prefecture
|
|
|
|
③ ¥1.36 billion
Properties acquired
① ONEST Motoyoyogi Square
②Shibuya Ward, Tokyo
③¥7.5 billion
① ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building
②Taito Ward, Tokyo
③¥2.7 billion
① Nagoya Fushimi Square Building
②Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture
③¥4.81 billion
[End of 7th FP] (ended Feb. 2017)
① Daihakata Building
②Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture
③¥10.65 billion
① Daido Life Omiya Building
②Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture
③¥3.0 billion
① ONEST Ikebukuro East Building
②Toshima Ward, Tokyo
③¥2.2 billion
[End of 9th FP] (ended Feb. 2018)
① Crescendo Building
②Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture
③¥2.46 billion
① Tokyo Parkside Building
②Koto Ward, Tokyo
③¥10.45 billion
① Higobashi Center Building
②Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture
③¥8.93 billion
[End of 11th FP] (ended Feb. 2019)
① Nishi-Gotanda
102 Building
②Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
Aiming to further
increase unitholder
value
[End of 12th FP] (ended Aug. 2019)
Investment unit price (closing price)
NAV per unit
Multiplication ratio of NAV
193,400 yen
249,000 yen
0.78-fold
Investment unit price (closing price)
NAV per unit
Multiplication ratio of NAV
246,500 yen
259,000 yen
0.95-fold
Investment unit price (closing price)
NAV per unit
Multiplication ratio of NAV
273,900 yen
268,000 yen
1.02-fold
Investment unit price (closing price)
NAV per unit
Multiplication ratio of NAV
309,000 yen
273,000 yen
1.13-fold
[legend] ① Property name, ② Location, ③ Sale/acquisition price (planned)
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
25
|
Notes (2)
(Note 1) As for properties owned (hereinafter referred to as "Existing Properties") as of the end of August 31, 2019, the appraisal value as of August 31, 2019, is listed. As for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, the appraisal value as of September 1, 2019, is listed. This applies hereinafter in this document.
(Note 2) Occupancy rates as of August 31, 2019, are indicated for both Existing Properties and Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building. In the "Subtotal・Average" and "Total・Average" column, the weighted average of the above occupancy rates is indicated. Furthermore, information for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building is indicated based on information provided by the seller.
(Note 3) For Existing Properties, "building age" indicates the number of years elapsed from the completion of each owned asset to the end of August 2019, and for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building it indicates the number of years elapsed from its completion to October 31, 2019, the planned acquisition date. In the "Total・Average" column, the weighted average of the building age of each owned asset of Existing Properties is calculated based on acquisition price.
(Note 4) Yields are based on acquisition price, are annualized according to the number of operating days in each operating period and are rounded to the first decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.
(Note 5) Occupancy rates based on earnings forecast are calculated based on the assumptions of the earnings forecast and may vary due to the progress in leasing, new move-out of tenants and other factors.
(Note 6) Period-average CF occupancy rate is calculated with the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place:
Period-average CF occupancy rate (%) = (Sum of total leased floor area at end of each month - Area subject to free rent in target operating period) / Sum of total leasable floor area at end of each month
(Note 7) The average occupancy rate during the period (%) is calculated with the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place: Sum of total leased floor area at end of each month / Sum of total leasable floor area at end of each month.
(Note 8) "Tenant renewal rate" indicates the ratio of tenants that conducted contract renewals among tenants whose contracts had expired during the Twelfth Fiscal Period. It is calculated based on leased area and rounded to the first decimal place.
(Note 9) The departed area for the 13th FP(ending February 2020) is based on the earnings forecast as of the date of this document and may differ from the actual departed area.
(Note 10) "Average rent" is calculated by dividing the sum of each tenant's monthly rent and the common space charges indicated in their lease agreements by the leased floor space and does not include floor area in which lease agreements are yet to begin or where lease agreements are not yet concluded.
(Note 11) The office move-out rate targets assets classified as offices from among assets owned by One REIT, is calculated using the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place: Move-out rate (%) = (Total departed area in the target operating period ÷ Average leasable floor area as of the end of each month during the targeted operating period) X 365 ÷ Number of operating days in the target operating period. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.
(Note 12) "Leased floor area" column shows the floor area indicated in the lease agreements concluded with each tenant effective as of the end of the Twelfth FP (ended Aug. 2019). Parking spaces and land provided for other uses are not included.
(Note 13) The "% of total leasable floor area" column shows each tenant's percentage of the total leasable floor area of all the assets One REIT owns and is rounded to the first decimal place.
(Note 14) The information is undisclosed as consent for disclosure has not been obtained from either of the tenants.
(Note 15) As for the status of distribution by leased area, each ratio is calculated with the number of tenants occupying each office building. Tenants occupying multiple properties are calculated as a single tenant.
(Note 16) The plan is as of the date of this document and the content of construction work may be changed or cancelled due to revision of plans in the future and other factors.
(Note 17) This is calculated based on the portfolio status as of the end of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019).
(Note 18) Status as of the end of September 2019 is indicated based on information provided by the party One REIT acquired the preferential negotiation rights from.
(Note 19) "Appraised NOI yield (%) = net operating income (NOI) recorded under "working balance, income price through direct capitalization method" of the appraisal report ÷ acquisition price" and is rounded to the first decimal place.
(Note 20) Both are indicated as of August 31, 2019 based on information provided by seller.
(Note 21) The average remaining period is calculated by seeking the weighted average of remaining period as of the end of September 9, 2019, according to the balance of interest-bearing debt and is rounded to the second decimal place.
(Note 22) The interest rate indicated for "Loans Payable as of September 2019" is the interest rate used when repaying debt, while the interest rate indicated for "Procurement through Refinancing" is the interest rate at the issuance of investment corporation bonds and the interest rates that have been substantially fixed with the interest rate swap.
(Note 23) Appraised LTV is calculated with the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place:
Appraised LTV (%) = Period-end balance of interest-bearing debt / (Period-end total assets + Unrealized gain)
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
26
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
27
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
28
|
About the Sponsor | Sponsor Overview
-
Mizuho Trust & Banking provides diverse solutions for real estate businesses such as real estate brokerage, real estate asset management, and financial advisory, and has a reputation as one of the strongest players in the Japanese real estate market.
▌Overview of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
▌Overview of Support by Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,. Ltd.
|
Name
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
|
Address
|
1-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Representative
|
Tetsuo Iimori, President & CEO
|
Line of Business
|
Trust services, banking services
|
Established
|
May 9, 1925
|
Large shareholder and
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.:
|
shareholding ratio
|
100% (excluding treasury stock)
|
|
▌Real Estate Brokerage Business
External growth
support
Internal growth
support
Share information about assets in the market that meets One REIT's investment strategy
-
Increase AUM and improve portfolio quality
Provide know-how about bridge fund
-
Future pipeline of asset acquisition
Advise and support on asset acquisition and asset management, support on planning of leasing strategy
-
Acquire AM know-how and improve portfolio profitability
Provide information about potential tenant
-
Maintain and improve occupancy rate
Provide information about real estate market update
-
Improve investment strategy
(billion yen)
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
1,056.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
915.4
|
906.9
|
921.9
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
655.6
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Fiscal year) 2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
Financial
strategy support
Other support
Advise on financing structure such as ① debt financing,
-
formation of syndicate banks
-
Improve financial structure and strengthening lender formation
Advise and support about financing
-
Improve financial stability
Same-boat investment
-
Share interests with unitholders
Cooperative structure of sending experienced directors and employees to pursue investment management
-
Build an effective structure for growth of One REIT
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
29
|
About the Sponsor | Sponsor Support System
-
Aim to achieve sustainable and stable growth by utilizing sponsor support from Mizuho Trust & Banking
Sponsor
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,. Ltd.
Wholly-owned
subsidiary
MONE Group(Note)
Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd.
(MONE)
|
Wholly-owned
|
|
|
|
Wholly-owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary
|
|
|
subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.
|
|
[Asset Management Company]
|
Asset
|
|
Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.
|
(MREM)
|
|
management
|
|
(MREIT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (the Asset Management Company), Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. are collectively referred to as the MONE Group.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
30
|
About the MONE Group | Corporate Overview
|
Wholly-owned
|
Wholly-owned
|
|
Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.
|
|
(MREM)
|
Line of business
|
Real estate investment advisory services for
|
investors in Japan and abroad
|
|
|
|
Established
|
September 10, 2007
|
|
|
Capital
|
¥100 million
|
|
|
Representative
|
Kazuma Oe,
|
President and Representative Director
|
|
Address
|
Urbannet Nihonbashi 2-chome Building 4th Floor,
|
of head office
|
2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
No. of directors/employees
|
47 (as of October 1, 2019)(Note)
|
Membership
|
Japan Investment Advisors Association
|
|
|
|
1. Financial Instruments Business Operator
|
Licenses, etc.
|
(Type II Financial Instruments Business;
|
Investment Advisory and Agency Business;
|
|
Investment Management Business):
|
|
Kanto Financial Bureau (Kinsho) No.1915
|
|
Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd.
(MONE)
Administration of subsidiaries
October 28, 2015
¥100 million
Kazuma Oe,
President and Representative Director
Urbannet Nihonbashi 2-chome Building 4th Floor, 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
26 (as of October 1, 2019)(Note)
Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.
(MREIT)
Management of the Investment Corporation's assets
July 1, 2005
¥50 million
Koji Hashimoto,
President and Representative Director
Urbannet Nihonbashi 2-chome Building 4th Floor, 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
29 (as of October 1, 2019)(Note)
The Investment Trusts Association, Japan
1. Real Estate Brokerage License:
Issued by the Governor of Tokyo (3), No.84787
-
Financial Instruments Business Operator (Investment Management Business): Kanto Financial Bureau (Kinsho) No.342
-
License No. 46 issued by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (Trading Agency Etc., License)
(Note) Includes full time auditors, contracted employees and employees on postings from other companies, and excludes outside directors and temporary staff. Includes members holding concurrent positions among MONE Group companies.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
31
|
About the MONE Group | History
-
Real estate investment and fund management record with an asset size of over 1.017 trillion yen since its founding in 2002
▌History
|
2002
|
June
|
Nikko Cordial Securities Inc. (at the time) and Simplex Holdings Inc. establish Simplex
|
|
|
Investment Advisors Inc. (former SIA) to offer real estate investment advisory services
|
|
|
|
2005
|
June
|
Former SIA listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers market
|
|
July
|
Simplex REIT Partners Inc. (SRP; currently Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.) established
|
|
|
for entry into the J-REIT market
|
|
|
|
2007
|
September
|
Simplex Real Estate Management Inc. (SRM; currently Mizuho Real Estate Management Co.,
|
|
|
Ltd.) established for the purpose of splitting up real estate investment advisory services
|
|
November
|
Takeover bid of former SIA shares by the Aetos Group and Goldman Sachs Group completed
|
|
|
|
2011
|
February
|
Financial base strengthened through public offering with Aetos Group's underwriting and long-
|
|
|
term refinancing with financial institutions; the Aetos Group acquired shares of SIA formerly
|
|
|
held by the Goldman Sachs Group at the same time, becoming the sole shareholder.
|
|
|
|
2013
|
October
|
SIA REIT (currently One REIT, Inc.) listed on the J-REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
2015
|
December
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking acquired all of the shares of SRM and SRP through its subsidiary
|
|
|
Simplex Investment Advisors Inc. (SIA; currently Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd.)(Note 1)
|
2018
|
January
|
Trade name of SRP was changed to Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
▌Fund Formations and Management
(cumulative)(Note 2), (Note 3)
4% 1%
5%
6%
Cumulative
amount of AUM 1.017 trillion yen
83%
-
Office buildings
-
Retail facilities
-
Residences
-
Hotel
-
Other
(Note 1) The trade name is the same as the former SIA but they are different companies.
(Note 2) Indicates fund formation and management records in MONE Group (includes Simplex Investment Advisors Inc. which seceded from the sponsor of One REIT on November 30, 2015) which was invested in by investors other than MONE Group from the establishment in 2002 through the end of September 2019. The figures are calculated from the cumulative amount of acquisition prices as of the end of September 2019.
(Note 3) Includes funds that have ended and have refunded equity interests.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
32
|
-
Portfolio Focusing on Middle-Sized Office Buildings(Note) as the Core Investment Target
-
A large number of middle-sized office buildings, the core investment target of One REIT, are located in the 23 wards of Tokyo, and One REIT believes that such buildings have a relatively large market scale and hold abundant acquisition opportunity.
-
Middle-sizedoffice buildings maintain a stable occupancy rate over the medium to long term. One REIT believes that middle-sized office buildings are an asset class from which stable profits can be expected while sufficiently utilizing the knowledge and experience of the Asset Management Company, and has set such buildings as a core investment target.
Number of Construction Starts by Scale
(23 wards of Tokyo)
-
2,000 m² or more and less than 3,300 m²
-
3,300 m² or more and less than 33,300 m²
-
33,300 m² or more
|
2,954
|
841
|
511
|
348
|
buildings
|
buildings
|
buildings
|
buildings
|
1987-19951996-20052006-20102011-2015
(Source) Created by the Asset Management Company based on the material created by Urban Research Institute Corporation based on the "Tokyo Metropolitan Government Annual Statistics Report on Construction."
Stable Occupancy Rate over
the Medium Term
-
2,000 m² or more and less than 3,300 m²
-
3,300 m² or more and less than 33,300 m²
-
33,300 m² or more
100.0%
95.0%
90.0%
85.0%
80.0%
75.0%
70.0% 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H FY2002FY2004FY2006FY2008FY2010FY2012FY2014FY2016
(Source) Created by the Asset Management Company based on the material created by Urban Research Institute Corporation based on "ReiTREDA."
-
Pursuit of Essential Values of Real Estate-"Location" and "Building Specification"
-
One REIT believes that most of the essential values of real estate are dependent on "location" and "building specification (functionality, design, etc.)"
-
One REIT will invest in carefully selected properties with high building specification situated at locations with high tenant needs and pursue the maintenance and improvement of building specifications over the long term with an aim to create buildings chosen by tenants by taking into consideration "safety," "comfort" and "convenience" from the viewpoint of tenants.
|
|
|
|
Pursuing
|
|
|
Facility
|
"Safety," "Comfort"
|
Location
|
Building
|
and
|
Spec
|
Manage
|
"Convenience"
|
|
ment
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the viewpoint of
|
Setting core
|
Determination of properties
|
tenants
|
investment target
|
whose value can be enhanced
|
areas
(Note) "Middle-sized office" refers to medium or medium-large-scale office buildings whose total floor area is within the range of 3,300 m2 (approximately 1,000 tsubo) to 33,000 m2 (approximately 10,000 tsubo) and with certain specifications that satisfy the needs of tenants.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
33
|
-
Utilization of Abundant and High-Quality Property Information Obtained by Utilizing the Strength of Sponsors
-
One REIT utilizes Mizuho Trust & Banking's wide customer base, information network and unique accessibility to real estate information as well as MONE Group's various experience on real estate investment and management, high expertise and unique network.
-
One REIT aims to form a high-quality portfolio by widely obtaining high-quality information at an early stage from the viewpoint of properties and accuracy of sales and connecting it to the acquisition of properties against the backdrop of responding to various needs for utilization and sales of real estate.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strength of Mizuho
|
:
|
Wide customer base
|
|
Accessibility to
|
|
|
Trust and Banking
|
|
real estate information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strength of MONE
|
:
|
Various
|
|
High
|
|
Unique
|
|
|
Group
|
experience
|
|
expertise
|
|
network
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Construction of Stable Financial Base and Strict Internal Control and Risk Management System under Financial Sponsors
-
Building a stable financial base with a lender formation centering on Mizuho Trust & Banking, the sponsor, and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
-
Managing conflict-of-interest transactions, information, etc. based on strict rules utilizing know-how at financial institutions.
Efforts on Conflict-of-Interest Transactions
-
Under the interested parties transaction rules, the Asset Management Company will define interested parties(Note) broader than what is determined as interested parties by the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as well as the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.
-
The Compliance Committee conducts reviews in light of the opinions of external members, lawyers that have no conflict of interest with the Asset Management Company. Moreover, there are strict operational procedures, as support from two-thirds of the members at a meeting, including support from external members, are required to make resolutions.
(Note)
-
The Asset Management Company or directors/employees of the Asset Management Company
② The Asset Management Company's shareholders
③ Interested parties, etc., determined by the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, other than ① and ②
④ Corporations to which those who correspond to ① or ③ conduct the majority of investments, silent partnership of equity investments, or preferred equity investments. ⑤ Corporations that have contracted asset management operations to those who correspond to ① through ③
|
⑥ Corporations in which executives of the Asset Management Company also hold an executive position
|
34
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
Portfolio Building Policy
▌Investment Ratio by Property Type(Note)
We will build a portfolio intending to diversify the investment target by considering middle-sized office buildings as the core investment target and also incorporating office buildings other than middle-sized office buildings as well as urban retail facilities.
Retail facilities 30% or less
Investment ratio
by
property type
Tokyo metropolitan area
70% or more of the investment amount
Eight central wards of Tokyo
|
Focus
|
23 wards of Tokyo outside
|
|
Major areas in
|
the eight central wards
|
|
Yokohama City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major areas in the
|
|
Major areas in
|
Major areas in
|
cities of Hachioji,
|
|
Machida, Fuchu,
|
|
Kawasaki City
|
Saitama City
|
|
Tachikawa, Chofu
and Musashino
Ordinance-designated cities, etc.
30% or less of the investment amount
|
Central areas of
|
|
Central areas of
|
Osaka City
|
|
|
Nagoya City
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central areas
|
|
|
Central areas
|
|
Central areas
|
of Fukuoka City
|
|
|
of Sapporo City
|
|
of Sendai City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▌Investment Ratio by Area(Note)
We intend to build a portfolio considering regional diversification by including ordinance-designated cities or their equivalent where certain rental demand is expected in the investment target while focusing on investments in the Tokyo metropolitan area where stability is expected.
Office buildings 70% or more
Ordinance-designated cities, etc. 30% or less
Investment ratio
by
region
Tokyo metropolitan area 70% or more
Other areas
|
▌Core Investment Target Area
|
Central areas of Sapporo City
|
|
Central areas of
|
Areas around
|
Osaka City
|
Shin-Osaka
|
Station
|
|
Central areas of Sendai City
Central areas of Fukuoka City
Tokyo metropolitan area
Central areas of Nagoya City
(Note) Investment ratio is based on acquisition price and consumption tax and other expenses related to acquisitions are excluded. Moreover, ratios may temporarily differ from the abovementioned percentage as a result of acquisition or sale of real-estate related assets.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
35
|
▌Basic Stance
Managing financial products with the "idea of manufacturing"
What Is the "Idea of Manufacturing?"
-
Deciding and realizing policies based on accumulated experience and teamwork by viewing and considering things from the viewpoint of external appearance, functionality, interior, facilities, usage, cost and many other positions by not only devoting efforts to manufacturing but also aiming to be appreciated by people engaged in manufacturing.
-
Creating not only visible values but also real estate that bring about powerful impressions, trust and appreciation.
The Concept Behind "and More"
-
To not just simply increase the value of properties and see that tenants are satisfied but also create "values" for people related to the scheme, real estate market and investors through sufficient consideration.
-
Through these efforts, we believe that we can build a long-term relationship with people related to the scheme, contribute to the real estate market and maximize unitholder value.
|
▌Our Thoughts in "One"
|
▌Significance of Logo
One REIT aims to maximize unitholder value by understanding the value within the corporate philosophy of "No. 1 credibility," "No. 1 service provision," and "No. 1 group capability" set by Mizuho Financial Group to which the sponsor (Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.) belongs as universal, and sharing value in "One" between One REIT, the Asset Management Company and sponsor.
In addition, in naming our company "One REIT Investment Corporation," we reflected the idea of being "Unique," or the "Only One" in the J-REIT market where competition is intensifying
The two curving lines forming the mark represent a square scale, which is an important tool of temple and shrine carpenters and derived from One REIT's basic stance on the "idea of manufacturing." The two square scales facing one another resemble "real estate" and "finance" and show that "real estate" and "finance" are integrated elements.
In addition, the slit from the lower left to the upper right shows "continuous growth and development" and expresses One REIT's will to contribute not only to the sustainable growth of unitholder value but also to sound growth and development of the real estate market by providing added value to various stakeholders including society through asset management based on the "idea of manufacturing."
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
36
|
Efforts for Sustainability (ESG)
▌Disclosure of Policy for Consideration of Sustainability
-
Promotion of energy saving
-
Promotion of effective use of resources
-
Compliance
-
Cooperation with parties within and outside the company
-
Disclosure of information
We will promote operation that saves electrical power and which makes energy use effective, plan to introduce facilities that contribute to energy saving and contribute to the real estate sector's reduction of energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.
We will promote operational efforts related to saving water and reducing waste and contribute to a recycling-oriented society.
We will observe laws and regulations concerning environment, society and governance while appropriately managing the risks such as from changes in regulations.
We will continue to educate our employees as well as cooperate with related parties in a way that promotes environmental consideration in order to execute the policy for sustainability.
We will make efforts to disclose our policy concerning sustainability and status of activities to investors and other related parties.
▌Environment
Acquisition of Environment-Related Assessment
and Certification
Acquisition of Assessment Certification in "CASBEE for Real Estate"
11 properties out of the 26 properties owned by One REIT acquired "Rank A" (Very Good), as of the end of August 2019
Energy-Saving Efforts
Promotion of energy saving in updates of air conditioning-related equipment
|
Name of Property
|
|
energy-saving effects
|
Effects of
|
|
reduction(Note)
|
|
|
|
Karasuma Plaza 21
|
•
|
Reduction of CO2 emissions, etc.
|
Approx. 22%
|
• Reduction of water consumption
|
reduction per year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) The reduction of energy costs indicated is that which is estimated by the Asset Management Company and may differ from the actual rate of reduction.
Other Efforts in Operation and Management
Introduction of paperless meeting system
-
The paperless meeting system used by Mizuho Trust & Banking, one of the sponsors, was introduced for the meetings of One REIT and the Asset Management Company, thereby promoting conservation of resources.
Acquisition of GRESB Real Estate Assessment
Acquired "Green Star" assessment for the second consecutive year, upon being highly evaluated in the 2019 GRESB Real Estate Assessment
Promoting installation of LED lighting in common spaces
-
Yushima First Genesis Building, ONEST Nakano Building and ONEST Ikebukuro East Building
Efforts concerning printing (paper and ink)
-
Used environmentally friendly paper and ink for the asset management report distributed to unitholders
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
37
|
Efforts for Sustainability (ESG)
▌Social
Efforts in Personnel Training (Human Resources Development)
-
In the Mizuho Realty One Group (MONE Group) in which the Asset Management Company belongs, the personnel/management base, including the employment and education of professional personnel, is being enhanced for the sophistication of management and provision of high added value to customers.
-
As part of these efforts, professional personnel with advanced certificates that are useful for the MONE Group are being employed and support is given to employees for their education and acquisition of certificates.
-
With regards to the status of efforts of the Asset Management Company aimed at implementing customer-based business operation including the sophistication of management through personnel training, we promptly disclosed "Efforts on Fiduciary Duty at Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd." on the website of the Asset Management Company. https://www.mizuho-reit.co.jp/interim-report-on-the-progress-of-the-fy2017-action-plan- initiatives-for-the-fulfillment-of-mizuho-reit-management-co-ltd-s-fiduciary-duties/
▌Governance
Number of Major Qualified Persons in the MONE Group(Note 1)
|
Real estate transaction agent
|
45
|
Energy manager
|
3
|
(real estate notary)
|
|
|
|
ARES certified master
|
24
|
Real estate appraiser
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
First-class architect
|
8
|
Certified public accountant
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Building administrator
|
8
|
Securities analyst
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Facility manager
|
4
|
Besides the above there are other employees
|
|
|
|
|
First-class construction work operation and
|
4
|
qualified in real estate and finance
|
|
management engineer
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) The status as of October 1, 2019 is indicated.
For details of qualified persons please visit the MONE Group's website: https://www.mizuho-realtyone.co.jp/en/group/#about01
Construction of a System that Aims to Align with Unitholder Interest
Decision-Making Process that Contributes to the Protection of Unitholder Interest
Sponsors' funding of One REIT
Introduction of
Cumulative
Investment Unit
Investment Program
-
Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd., a sponsor, holds 22,530 units in One REIT (9.39% of outstanding number of investment units)(Note 2).
-
The investment units have continually been held without them being sold.
-
The Cumulative Investment Unit Investment Program was started in November 2014 with the aim of deepening awareness among executives and staff of the MONE Group of the sustained growth of One REIT.
-
When an issue pertains to a transaction with an interested party, prior consent from One REIT's Board of Directors must be obtained in addition to resolutions by the Compliance Committee and the Investment Committee.
-
In light of the fact that the Asset Management Company is a member of a financial institution group, the same rule is applied not only for issues of acquisition and sale of assets but also of borrowing of funds and underwriting of investment units.
Proposal Department
Proposals
Compliance officer
Approval
Compliance Committee
Review
Resolution
Investment Committee
Review
Resolution
Prior consent of Board of Directors of
One REIT
Aim to align the interest of unitholders to the interest of sponsors and
employees
(Note 2) The ownership ratio is calculated based on the number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the date of this document (239,908 units).
Report
Board of Directors Meeting
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
38
|
Creation of Buildings Chosen by Tenants
-
Aims to form and promote brand strategies and create optimum added value for tenants and unitholders
▌Brand name
("ONE" (uniqueness, oneness) + "BEST" (greatest)) × "HONEST"
One REIT intends to contribute to the improvement and development of existing building stock by defining specifications to realize "safety," "comfort" and "convenience" for tenants under the name "ONEST" as well as spreading it widely throughout the market.
▌"ONEST" Specifications
-
"Safety" To provide safety and security to ONEST buildings
-
-
Securing safety and having an environmentally-friendly and detailed building management system.
-
"Comfort" To provide beauty and comfort to ONEST buildings.
-
-
Having excellent design and comfortable office space.
-
"Convenience" To make ONEST buildings more convenient
-
-
Having high functionality and convenience in buildings .
▌Management System
|
|
AM: Asset manager
|
|
|
FM: facility manager
|
|
Specification management
|
|
＆
|
|
Cost management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Management Company:
|
|
MONE:
|
Investment & Asset Management Division I
|
|
Facility Management Division
|
Adopted an effective specification capable of maintaining
|
|
|
Implementing appropriate cost management
|
competitiveness in comparison with competitive properties
|
|
|
while maintaining functionality and design
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Achieved both "improvement of tenant satisfaction" and "maximization of unitholder value" through constant collaboration and response by the asset manager striving to accurately grasp the needs of tenants in a timely manner and the facility manager with special knowledge on buildings
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
39
|
Portfolio Status (after asset replacement)
|
Property type
|
Property name
|
Location
|
Acquisition price
|
Investment ratio
|
and region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ONEST Kanda Square
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
7,350
|
7.2%
|
|
|
Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building
|
Tachikawa City, Tokyo
|
3,264
|
3.2%
|
|
|
ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building
|
Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture
|
3,110
|
3.0%
|
|
|
Yushima First Genesis Building
|
Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo
|
2,751
|
2.7%
|
|
|
ONEST Nakano Building
|
Nakano Ward, Tokyo
|
2,880
|
2.8%
|
|
area
|
36 Sankyo Building
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
2,395
|
2.3%
|
|
Minami-Shinagawa JN Building
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
2,165
|
2.1%
|
|
metropolitan
|
Hachioji SIA Building
|
Hachioji City, Tokyo
|
730
|
0.7%
|
|
|
Minami-Shinagawa N Building
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
2,292
|
2.2%
|
|
|
Minami-Shinagawa J Building
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
2,020
|
2.0%
|
buildings
|
Tokyo
|
ONEST Motoyoyogi Square
|
Shibuya Ward, Tokyo
|
7,500
|
7.3%
|
Daido Life Omiya Building
|
Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture
|
3,000
|
2.9%
|
|
|
ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building
|
Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
2,700
|
2.6%
|
Office
|
|
ONEST Ikebukuro East Building
|
Toshima Ward, Tokyo
|
2,200
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Crescendo Building
|
Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture
|
2,466
|
2.4%
|
|
|
Tokyo Parkside Building
|
Koto Ward, Tokyo
|
10,450
|
10.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
4,500
|
4.4%
|
|
cities,
|
Central Shin-Osaka Building
|
Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture
|
4,612
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
Ordinance-designated etc.
|
Karasuma Plaza 21
|
Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture
|
3,700
|
3.6%
|
|
Higobashi Center Building
|
Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture
|
8,930
|
8.7%
|
|
|
ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square
|
Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture
|
2,381
|
2.3%
|
|
|
MY Kumamoto Building
|
Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture
|
1,152
|
1.1%
|
|
|
Nagoya Fushimi Square Building
|
Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture
|
4,812
|
4.7%
|
|
|
Daihakata Building
|
Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture
|
10,650
|
10.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal • Average
|
|
98,010
|
95.8%
|
Retail facility
|
fab Minami-Osawa
|
Hachioji City, Tokyo
|
4,250
|
4.2%
|
|
|
Total • Average
|
|
102,260
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
Appraisal
|
Unrealized gain
|
|
Period-end
|
|
Building age
|
|
occupancy rate
|
|
(years)
|
value
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
8,890
|
2,250
|
|
100.0%
|
|
12.3
|
4,070
|
833
|
|
100.0%
|
|
28.2
|
3,800
|
673
|
|
100.0%
|
|
36.3
|
3,160
|
488
|
|
100.0%
|
|
28.0
|
3,370
|
506
|
|
100.0%
|
|
25.0
|
2,750
|
426
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.8
|
2,114
|
-22
|
|
100.0%
|
|
29.1
|
2,370
|
161
|
|
95.3%
|
|
25.1
|
2,420
|
490
|
|
96.8%
|
|
27.1
|
854
|
169
|
|
97.1%
|
|
25.9
|
8,350
|
782
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.3
|
2,920
|
134
|
|
100.0%
|
|
33.3
|
3,220
|
167
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.8
|
2,310
|
72
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.9
|
2,510
|
-59
|
|
97.4%
|
|
32.1
|
11,100
|
612
|
|
100.0%
|
|
27.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,970
|
470
|
|
100.0%
|
|
31.6
|
6,130
|
1,850
|
|
97.7%
|
|
27.2
|
3,930
|
45
|
|
100.0%
|
|
32.8
|
3,110
|
741
|
|
100.0%
|
|
28.3
|
1,290
|
194
|
|
91.0%
|
|
31.8
|
5,190
|
347
|
|
100.0%
|
|
31.8
|
11,800
|
1,066
|
|
97.1%
|
|
43.9
|
10,300
|
1,304
|
|
99.7%
|
|
41.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110,928
|
13,712
|
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,800
|
828
|
|
100.0%
|
|
17.7
|
115,728
|
14,541
|
|
98.9%
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) For Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, the difference between appraisal value and acquisition price is recorded.
(Note 2) Occupancy rates as of August 31, 2019, are indicated. In the "Subtotal・Average" and "Total・Average" column, the weighted average of the occupancy rates of existing properties is indicated. Furthermore, information for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building is indicated based on information provided by the seller.
(Note 3) For Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, "building age" indicates the number of years elapsed from its completion to October 31, 2019, the planned acquisition date, and for other properties it indicates the number of years elapsed from the completion of each owned asset to the end of August 2019. In the "Total・Average" column, the weighted average of the building age of each owned asset is calculated based on acquisition price.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
40
|
|
|
Eleventh fiscal period
|
Twelfth fiscal period
|
Assets
|
(Ended February 2019)
|
(Ended August 2019)
|
Cash and deposits
|
3,060,248
|
4,203,194
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
5,833,522
|
5,994,282
|
Operating accounts receivable
|
73,816
|
90,016
|
Prepaid expenses
|
179,207
|
143,322
|
Income taxes receivable
|
5
|
6
|
Consumption taxes receivable
|
283,140
|
-
|
Other
|
1,030
|
259
|
Total current assets
|
9,430,973
|
10,431,081
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Buildings
|
2,922,934
|
2,861,105
|
Structures
|
6,252
|
5,934
|
Machinery and equipment
|
0
|
0
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
1,854
|
1,678
|
Land
|
3,770,347
|
3,770,347
|
Buildings in trust
|
25,638,497
|
25,498,675
|
Structures in trust
|
9,967
|
13,511
|
Machinery and equipment in trust
|
103,062
|
130,337
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust
|
37,703
|
38,562
|
Land in trust
|
65,388,250
|
65,388,250
|
Construction in progress in trust
|
190
|
-
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
97,879,059
|
97,708,403
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
Leasehold rights in trust
|
3,278,336
|
3,278,336
|
Other
|
2,070
|
1,956
|
Total intangible assets
|
3,280,406
|
3,280,293
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Lease and guarantee deposits
|
10,960
|
10,960
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
210,982
|
151,950
|
Total investments and other assets
|
221,942
|
162,910
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
101,381,409
|
101,151,607
|
Investment unit issuance expenses
|
35,005
|
22,498
|
Investment corporation bond issuance
|
-
|
28,060
|
fees
|
|
|
Total deferred assets
|
35,005
|
50,559
|
Total assets
|
110,847,388
|
111,633,249
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
Eleventh fiscal period
|
Twelfth fiscal period
|
Liabilities
|
(Ended February 2019)
|
(Ended August 2019)
|
Operating accounts payable
|
165,341
|
233,533
|
Short-term loans payable
|
3,000,000
|
-
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
14,074,000
|
14,074,000
|
Accounts payable - other
|
389,628
|
361,476
|
Accrued expenses
|
827
|
3,266
|
Income taxes payable
|
605
|
605
|
Consumption taxes payable
|
33,771
|
195,386
|
Advances received
|
645,011
|
653,763
|
Other
|
1,319
|
893
|
Total current liabilities
|
18,310,505
|
15,522,924
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
-
|
3,500,000
|
Long-term loans payable
|
34,124,000
|
34,124,000
|
Tenant lease and security deposits
|
312,104
|
283,148
|
Tenant lease and security deposits in trust
|
5,076,779
|
5,162,220
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
39,512,883
|
43,069,368
|
Total liabilities
|
57,823,389
|
58,592,293
|
|
|
|
|
Eleventh fiscal period
|
Twelfth fiscal period
|
Net assets
|
(Ended February 2019)
|
(Ended August 2019)
|
Unitholders' capital
|
51,154,926
|
51,154,926
|
Surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)
|
1,869,072
|
1,886,029
|
Total surplus
|
1,869,072
|
1,886,029
|
Total unitholders' equity
|
53,023,999
|
53,040,955
|
Total net assets
|
53,023,999
|
53,040,955
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
110,847,388
|
111,633,249
(Note) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
Eleventh fiscal period
|
Twelfth fiscal period
|
|
(Ended February 2019)
|
(Ended August 2019)
|
Lease business revenue
|
3,526,098
|
3,663,220
|
Other lease business revenue
|
343,901
|
383,096
|
Total operating revenue
|
3,870,000
|
4,046,316
|
Expenses related to rent business
|
1,663,023
|
1,758,937
|
Asset management fee
|
196,073
|
249,406
|
Asset custody fee
|
3,637
|
4,441
|
Administrative service fees
|
16,055
|
19,280
|
Directors' compensations
|
3,876
|
3,876
|
Other operating expenses
|
46,267
|
53,580
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,928,932
|
2,089,522
|
Operating profit
|
1,941,068
|
1,956,794
|
Interest income
|
39
|
45
|
Insurance income
|
702
|
4,649
|
|
|
|
Reversal of dividends payable
|
1,017
|
547
|
Interest on refund
|
1,310
|
1,044
|
Total non-operating income
|
3,069
|
6,287
|
Interest expenses
|
146,975
|
152,227
|
Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds
|
-
|
1,656
|
|
|
|
Borrowing related expenses
|
98,423
|
98,592
|
Amortization of investment unit issuance expenses
|
12,506
|
12,506
|
Amortization of investment corporation bond
|
-
|
337
|
issuance expenses
|
|
|
Other
|
6,303
|
1,083
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
264,210
|
266,404
|
Recurring profit
|
1,679,927
|
1,696,677
|
Net income before income taxes
|
1,679,927
|
1,696,677
|
Income taxes - current
|
605
|
605
|
Income taxes - deterred
|
190
|
-
|
Total income taxes
|
795
|
605
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
1,679,131
|
1,696,702
|
Profit brought forward
|
189,941
|
189,956
|
Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)
|
1,869,072
|
1,886,029
(Note) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
42
|
Overview of Individual Properties (1)
(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))
|
|
OT-2
|
OT-3
|
OT-4
|
OT-5
|
OT-6
|
OT-7
|
Property Name
|
ONEST
|
Tachikawa Nishiki-cho
|
CP10 Building
|
ONEST Yokohama
|
Yushima First Genesis
|
ONEST
|
|
Kanda Square
|
Building
|
|
Nishiguchi Building
|
Building
|
Nakano Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
|
Tachikawa City, Tokyo
|
Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
Yokohama City,
|
Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo
|
Nakano Ward, Tokyo
|
Kanagawa Prefecture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nearest Station
|
Kanda Station
|
Tachikawa Station
|
Okachimachi Station
|
Yokohama Station
|
Hongo 3-chome Station
|
Nakano Station
|
on JR Line
|
on JR Line
|
on JR Line
|
on JR Line
|
on Tokyo Metro Line
|
on JR Line
|
|
Completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 2007
|
June 1991
|
March 1989
|
May 1983
|
August 1991
|
August 1994
|
Acquisition Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥7,350 million
|
¥3,264 million
|
¥3,229 million
|
¥3,110 million
|
¥2,751 million
|
¥2,880 million
|
Appraisal Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥8,890 million
|
¥4,070 million
|
¥3,380 million
|
¥3,800 million
|
¥3,160million
|
¥3,370 million
|
Structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SRC
|
SRC
|
SRC
|
RC
|
SRC
|
S/SRC
|
Number of Floors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10F
|
8F
|
B1/7F
|
B1/8F
|
B1/7F
|
B1/7F
|
Total Floor Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,145.42 m²
|
8,026.84 m²
|
4,454.05 m²
|
5,648.65 m²
|
5,048.99 m²
|
4,316.75 m²
|
Total Leasable Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,261.34 m²
|
5,629.48 m²
|
3,495.03 m²
|
4,326.68 m²
|
2,965.49 m²
|
3,116.49 m²
|
PML
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.06%
|
4.51%
|
3.51%
|
10.17%
|
7.00%
|
3.04%
|
Occupancy Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
Number of Tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
19
|
7
|
10
|
6
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
43
|
Overview of Individual Properties (2)
(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))
|
Property Name
|
OT-8
|
OT-9
|
OT-10
|
OT-11
|
OT-12
|
OT-13
|
36 Sankyo Building
|
Minami-Shinagawa
|
Minami-Shinagawa
|
Minami-Shinagawa
|
MY Atsugi Building
|
Hachioji SIA Building
|
|
|
JN Building
|
N Building
|
J Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo
|
Atsugi City,
|
Hachioji City, Tokyo
|
|
Kanagawa Prefecture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nearest Station
|
Iidabashi Station
|
Aomono Yokocho Station
|
Aomono Yokocho Station
|
Aomono Yokocho Station
|
Hon-Atsugi Station
|
Hachioji Station
|
|
on JR Line
|
on Keikyu Line
|
on Keikyu Line
|
on Keikyu Line
|
on Odakyu Line
|
on JR Line
|
|
|
|
Completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 1991
|
July 1990
|
July 1994
|
July 1992
|
September 1988
|
September 1993
|
|
Acquisition Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥2,395 million
|
¥2,165 million
|
¥2,292 million
|
¥2,020 million
|
¥1,240 million
|
¥730 million
|
|
Appraisal Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥2,750 million
|
¥2,114 million
|
¥2,370 million
|
¥2,420 million
|
¥1,390 million
|
¥854 million
|
|
Structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RC
|
SRC
|
SRC
|
SRC
|
RC/SRC
|
SRC
|
|
Number of Floors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B2/4F
|
B2/10F
|
B2/10F
|
B1/10F
|
8F
|
9F
|
|
Total Floor Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,687.65 m²
|
9,621.66 m²
|
8,570.72 m²
|
5,529.02 m²
|
5,040.07 m²
|
3,920.36 m²
|
|
Total Leasable Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,724.17 m²
|
6,390.33 m²
|
5,476.73 m²
|
3,673.61 m²
|
3,857.74 m²
|
2,751.99 m²
|
|
PML
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.85%
|
5.57%
|
5.50%
|
3.70%
|
7.69%
|
4.53%
|
|
Occupancy Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
95.3%
|
96.8%
|
97.1%
|
97.1%
|
|
Number of Tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
20
|
17
|
11
|
24
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
44
|
Overview of Individual Properties (3)
(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))
|
Property Name
|
OT-14
|
OT-15
|
OT-16
|
OT-17
|
OT-18
|
OT-19
|
ONEST
|
ONEST Ueno
|
Daido Life Omiya
|
ONEST Ikebukuro
|
Crescendo Building
|
Tokyo Parkside
|
|
|
Motoyoyogi Square
|
Okachimachi Building
|
Building
|
East Building
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Shibuya Ward, Tokyo
|
Taito Ward, Tokyo
|
Saitama City,
|
Toshima Ward, Tokyo
|
Yokohama City,
|
Koto Ward, Tokyo
|
Saitama Prefecture
|
Kanagawa Prefecture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nearest Station
|
Yoyogi-Hachiman Station
|
Naka-Okachimachi Station
|
Omiya Station
|
Ikebukuro Station
|
Shin-Yokohama Station
|
Kiba Station
|
on Odakyu Line
|
on Tokyo Metro Line
|
on JR Line
|
on JR Line
|
on JR Line
|
on Tokyo Metro Line
|
|
Completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 1992
|
May 1986
|
October 1991
|
September 1991
|
July 1987
|
September 1991
|
Acquisition Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥7,500 million
|
¥2,700 million
|
¥3,000 million
|
¥2,200 million
|
¥2,466 million
|
¥10,450 million
|
Appraisal Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥8,350 million
|
¥2,920 million
|
¥3,220 million
|
¥2,310 million
|
¥2,510 million
|
¥11,100 million
|
Structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SRC/RC
|
SRC
|
SRC
|
SRC/RC
|
SRC
|
S/SRC
|
Number of Floors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B2/8F
|
B1/9F
|
8F
|
B2/8F
|
B1/9F
|
B1/14F
|
Total Floor Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,695.54 m²
|
4,369.49 m²
|
6,155.16 m²
|
3,503.13 m²
|
5,534.88 m²
|
18,881.34 m²
|
Total Leasable Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,644.40 m²
|
2,943.07 m²
|
3,574.03 m²
|
2,677.80 m²
|
4,390.02 m²
|
12,920.17 m²
|
PML
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.70%
|
6.04%
|
4.72%
|
6.14%
|
4.58%
|
4.79%
|
Occupancy Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
97.4%
|
100.0%
|
Number of Tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
13
|
15
|
7
|
30
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
45
|
Overview of Individual Properties (4)
(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))
|
Property Name
|
OO-1
|
OO-2
|
OO-3
|
OO-4
|
OO-5
|
OO-6
|
Central Shin-Osaka
|
Karasuma Plaza 21
|
ONEST Nagoya
|
MY Kumamoto
|
Nagoya Fushimi
|
Daihakata Building
|
|
|
Building
|
|
Nishiki Square
|
Building
|
Square Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Osaka City,
|
Kyoto City,
|
Nagoya City,
|
Kumamoto City,
|
Nagoya City,
|
Fukuoka City,
|
Osaka Prefecture
|
Kyoto Prefecture
|
Aichi Prefecture
|
Kumamoto Prefecture
|
Aichi Prefecture
|
Fukuoka Prefecture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nearest Station
|
Shin-Osaka Station
|
Karasuma Station
|
Fushimi Station
|
Kumamoto Tram Kumamoto
|
Fushimi Station
|
Gion Station
|
on JR Line
|
on Hankyu Line
|
on Nagoya City Subway Line
|
Castle/ City Hall Tram Stop
|
on Nagoya City Subway Line
|
on the Subway Kuko Line
|
|
Completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 1992
|
November 1986
|
April 1991
|
October 1987
|
November 1987
|
August 1975
|
Acquisition Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥4,612 million
|
¥3,700 million
|
¥2,381 million
|
¥1,152 million
|
¥4,812 million
|
¥10,650 million
|
Appraisal Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥6,130 million
|
¥3,930 million
|
¥3,110 million
|
¥1,290 million
|
¥5,190 million
|
¥11,800 million
|
Structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
SRC
|
S/SRC
|
S/RC
|
SRC
|
S/RC
|
Number of Floors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B1/12F
|
B1/8F
|
B1/8F
|
9F
|
B2/13F
|
B3/14F
|
Total Floor Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,624.65 m²
|
11,998.02 m²
|
8,147.56 m²
|
4,980.96 m²
|
12,995.90 m²
|
30,427.88 m²
|
Total Leasable Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,417.09 m²
|
8,893.59 m²
|
5,801.80 m²
|
3,755.94 m²
|
8,421.27 m²
|
15,430.32 m²
|
PML
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.72%
|
5.18%
|
13.58%
|
5.08%
|
6.20%
|
1.08%
|
Occupancy Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.7%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
91.0%
|
100.0%
|
97.1%
|
Number of Tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
12
|
5
|
16
|
47
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
46
|
Overview of Individual Properties (5)
(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))
|
Property Name
|
OO-7
|
R-1
|
Higobashi Center
|
fab Minami-Osawa
|
|
|
Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Osaka City,
|
Hachioji City, Tokyo
|
Osaka Prefecture
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nearest Station
|
Higobashi Station
|
Minami-Osawa Station
|
on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi
|
on Keio Line
|
|
Line
|
|
|
Completed
|
|
|
September 1977
|
December 2001
|
Acquisition Price
|
|
|
¥8,930 million
|
¥4,250 million
|
Appraisal Value
|
|
|
¥10,300 million
|
¥4,800 million
|
Structure
|
|
|
SRC/RC/S
|
S
|
Number of Floors
|
|
|
B2/18F
|
7F
|
Total Floor Area
|
|
|
24,556.71 m²
|
9,140.30 m²
|
Total Leasable Area
|
|
|
15,940.39 m²
|
8,409.23 m²
|
PML
|
|
|
4.69%
|
3.03%
|
Occupancy Rate
|
|
|
99.7%
|
100.0%
|
Number of Tenants
|
|
|
6２
|
14
|
|
|
|
One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)
|
|
47
|
|
Property
|
Property
|
|
Eighth
|
Ninth
|
Tenth
|
Eleventh
|
|
|
Twelfth fiscal period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fiscal period
|
fiscal period
|
fiscal period
|
fiscal period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type and
|
Property name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
region
|
No.
|
|
End of Aug.
|
End of Feb.
|
End of Aug.
|
End of Feb.
|
End of Mar.
|
End of Apr.
|
End of May
|
End of June
|
End of July
|
End of Aug.
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OT-1
|
J Tower
|
99.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OT-2
|
ONEST Kanda Square
|
85.2%
|
100.0%
|
99.1%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
99.1%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
OT-3
|
Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
97.1%
|
97.1%
|
97.1%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
OT-4
|
CP10 Building
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
OT-5
|
ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building
|
93.2%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
OT-6
|
Yushima First Genesis Building
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
area
|
OT-7
|
ONEST Nakano Building
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
OT-8
|
36 Sankyo Building
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
metropolitan
|
OT-9
|
Minami-Shinagawa JN Building
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
93.7%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
OT-10
|
Minami-Shinagawa N Building
|
97.4%
|
97.4%
|
100.0%
|
98.5%
|
98.5%
|
98.5%
|
96.5%
|
98.0%
|
98.0%
|
|
95.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OT-11
|
Minami-Shinagawa J Building
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
94.2%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
96.8%
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
OT-12
|
MY Atsugi Building
|
100.0%
|
95.8%
|
100.0%
|
97.1%
|
97.1%
|
97.1%
|
97.1%
|
97.1%
|
97.1%
|
|
97.1%
|
|
buildings
|
OT-13
|
Hachioji SIA Building
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
96.6%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
97.1%
|
|
OT-15
|
ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building
|
100.0%
|
92.1%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
OT-14
|
ONEST Motoyoyogi Square
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
Office
|
|
OT-16
|
Daido Life Omiya Building
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OT-17
|
ONEST Ikebukuro East Building
|
|
100.0%
|
85.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
OT-18
|
Crescendo Building
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
97.4%
|
97.4%
|
97.4%
|
|
97.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OT-19
|
Tokyo Parkside Building
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Average occupancy rate
|
98.6%