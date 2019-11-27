MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Professionals Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Japan Exchange : Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 0 11/27/2019 | 09:18pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Presentation Material for the TwelfthFiscal Period (Ended August 2019) http://www.one-reit.com/en Securities Code：3290 (Asset Management Company) Table of Contents 1 Executive Summary Summary of Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts 3 Management Highlights 4 Notes (1) 5 Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts Overview of Financial Results: Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 7 Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit: Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 8 Earnings Forecasts: Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020) 9 Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit: Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020) 10 3 Growth Strategy Portfolio Status 12 Portfolio Management Status 14 Efforts for External Growth 21 About the Asset Replacement 22 Financial Status 23 History of Initiatives Aimed at Increasing Unitholder Value 25 Notes (2) 26 4 Appendix About the Sponsor 29 About the MONE Group 31 Features of One REIT 33 Portfolio Building Policy 35 Basic Stance of One REIT 36 Efforts for Sustainability (ESG) 37 Creation of Buildings Chosen by Tenants 39 Portfolio Status 40 Balance Sheet 41 Statement of Income 42 Overview of Individual Properties 43 Occupancy Rate 48 Lease Business Revenue and Expenditure by Property 49 List of Appraisal Values 52 Status of Interest-Bearing Debt 53 Approach for Internal Reserves / Asset Management Fee Scheme 55 Unitholder Status 56 Overview of One REIT 57 Overview of the Asset Management Company 58 Investment Unit Price 59 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 1 Executive Summary One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 2 Summary of Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts Executive Summary Actual dividends per unit for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) was 7,062 yen due to steady internal growth such as leasing at an early stage and under favorable conditions.

Forecasted dividends per unit for the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) is expected to be 7,690 yen due to the recording of gain on sale, etc., coinciding with the asset replacement.

Forecasted dividends per unit for the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020) is expected to be 7,640 yen due to the recording of gain on sale, etc., coinciding with the sale of MY Atsugi Building. ▌Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts Eleventh Twelfth Thirteenth Fourteenth Fiscal Period Fiscal Period Fiscal Period Fiscal Period (Ended Feb. (Ended Aug. (Ending Feb. (Ending Aug. (Millions of yen) 2019) 2019) 2020) 2020) Actual Actual Forecast Forecast Operating 3,870 4,046 4,217 4,148 revenue Operating profit 1,941 1,956 2,104 2,091 Recurring profit 1,679 1,696 1,846 1,834 Net income 1,679 1,696 1,844 1,832 Dividends per ¥6,999 ¥7,062 ¥7,690 ¥7,640 unit Aim +¥99 +¥162 +¥790 for further (+1.4%) (+2.3%) (+11.4%) improvement Most recent ¥6,900 ¥6,900 ¥6,900 forecast Initial forecast ¥6,640 ¥6,650 ▌Dividends per Unit Initial forecast Revised forecast ¥8,027 Actual Gain on sale of ¥7,690 ¥7,640 J Tower Decrease of asset Gain on sale of Gain on management fee sale of CP10 Building MY Atsugi ¥6,955 ¥6,999 ¥7,062 Acquisition of Building Nishi-Gotanda 102 Gain on sale of PO Building Property Niigata ¥6,900 Level of acquisition Higashibori-dori 7,070 yen Parking Building ¥6,640 ¥6,650 (on a normalized ¥6,500 basis) ¥5,948 ¥6,090 ¥5,460 Aug.2017 Feb.2018 Aug.2018 Feb.2019 Aug.2019 Feb.2020 Aug.2020 (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Forecast) (Forecast) Forecasted dividends per unit are expected to continue to be higher than the initial forecast.

Dividends per unit on a normalized basis in the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020), excluding gain on sale of properties, etc., is expected to be 7,070 yen . One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 3 Management Highlights Executive Summary Management Highlight (including asset replacement(Note 1) and refinancing) Internal Rent increased steadily and room for rent increase also growth expanded Sustainable growth of dividends Disciplined external growth considering the portfolio and financial structure Eleventh Twelfth Fiscal Period Fiscal Period (Ended Feb. 2019) (Ended Aug. 2019) Period-end occupancy rate 99.2% 98.9% Rent increase 2,569 thousand yen/month 3,806 thousand yen/month (cases) (29 cases) (29 cases) Rent gap(Note 2) -9.5% -14.4% External Qualitative improvement of the portfolio through replacements and gain growth on sale recorded • Preferential negotiation rights MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building (Toshima-ku, Tokyo, minimum purchase price: ¥3.9 billion) • Replacement of asset [Sale] CP10 Building (Planned sale price: ¥3.4 billion), MY Atsugi Building (Planned transfer price: ¥1.36 billion) [Acquisition] Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building (Planned acquisition price: ¥4.5 billion) Reduction of future risk Realization of Acquisition of upside unrealized gain Financial Conducted refinancing that included issuing of investment corporation bonds • Trends in rent increases and rent gap (thousand yen/month) Rent increase Rent gap -14.4% 4,000 -15.0% 3,000 -7.7% -9.5% 3,806 -12.0% -9.0% -5.4% 2,569 -6.0% 2,000 -1.0% -3.0% 1,000 1,178 0.0% 1,063 1,017 4.0% 3.0% 0 635 6.0% Feb.2017 Aug.2017 Feb.2018 Aug.2018 Feb.2019 Aug.2019 • Overview of Asset Replacement CP10 Building MY Atsugi Building Planned October 17, Planned March 3, Sale sale date: 2019 sale date: 2020 Planned ¥3.4 billion Planned ¥1.36 billion sale price: sale price: Gain on sale: Approx. Gain on sale: Approx. ¥130 million ¥140 million Refinancing

(September 2019) Considered the current interest rate environment and promoted the extension of borrowing periods. Issued investment corporation bonds (¥3.5 billion) in August 2019, coinciding with refinancing (¥16.7 billion). Twelfth Fiscal Period After refinancing (Ended Aug.2019) LTV(Note 5) 46.3% 45.9% Average interest rate(Note 6) 0.612% 0.637% Average remaining period 2.02 years 3.69 years Aug.2019 Feb.2020 Aug.2020 Acquisition Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building Planned acquisition date: October 31, 2019 Planned acquisition price: ¥4.5 billion Appraisal value: ¥4.97 billion 20/2期 20/8期 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 4 Notes (1) Notes in "Executive Summary" (Note 1) As of the date of this document, the sales of CP10 Building and MY Atsugi building along with the acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building have not been completed. As for the details (dates, price, expected gain on sales, etc.) regarding the asset replacement, they are recorded based on matters decided upon as of the date of this document and forecasted values. This applies hereinafter in this document. (Note 2) For the end of each fiscal period, market rent is the expected new contract office rent unit price for each property assessed by CBRE (if assessed in a range, then the median value), and the rent gap (%) is the rate of divergence between the total monthly rent based on the contracted rents of existing office tenants and the total monthly rent based on market rent. The calculated value (%) is rounded to the first decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document. (Note 3) Asset size based on acquisition price as of the end of each period is indicated. (Note 4) Yields are based on the acquisition price, are annualized according to the number of operating days in each operating period and are rounded to the first decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document. (Note 5) LTV (%) is calculated with the formula [Period-end balance of interest-bearing debt / Period-end total assets] and is rounded to the first decimal place. "After refinancing" is calculated using the total asset balance as of the end of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) and the balance of interest-bearing debts, after subtracting 874 million yen from both of these values. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document. (Note 6) "Average interest rate" is calculated by seeking the weighted average at applicable interest rates as of the end of the fiscal period (as of September 9, 2019 for "After refinancing") according to the balance of interest-bearing debt and is rounded to the third decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document. Note in "Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts" (Note 1) "NAV per unit" is calculated by dividing the sum of the period-end unitholders' capital and unrealized gain by the period-end outstanding number of investment units and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. "Unrealized gain" is calculated by subtracting the total book value of owned assets from the total appraisal value of owned assets, as of the end of each fiscal period. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 5 Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts Overview of financial results: Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) Earnings forecasts: Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020) One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 6 Overview of Financial Results | Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts ▌Comparison with Previous Period and Earnings Forecast A: B: C: Comparison Eleventh Twelfth ▌Comparison with Actual Performance of the Eleventh Fiscal Period (Ended February 2019) and Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) fiscal period fiscal period Twelfth with previous Comparison fiscal period with forecast period (Ended Feb. (Ended Aug. (Ended Aug. C - B (Millions of yen) 2019) 2019) 2019) C - A Actual Forecast Actual Operating revenue 3,870 4,053 4,046 +176 -7 Lease business 3,526 3,648 3,663 +137 +15 revenue Other lease business 343 405 383 +39 -22 revenue Expenses related to 1,175 1,289 1,263 +87 -26 rent business (excludes depreciation) Leasing NOI 2,694 2,763 2,782 +88 +18 Depreciation 487 497 495 +8 -2 NOI after depreciation 2,206 2,266 2,287 1 +80 1 +20 General and 265 342 330 2 +64 2 -11 administrative expenses Increase in NOI after depreciation

Full-period contribution of properties acquired in previous period

Expensing of fixed asset and city planning tax of properties acquired in previous period

Progress in leasing and rent increase of existing properties Increase in general and administrative expenses

Increase in asset management fee associated with the acquisition of properties in the previous period

Recording of expenses related to general meeting of unitholders Change in non-operating income/expenses Amount of Profit Change +80 million yen +90 million yen -58 million yen +47 million yen -64 million yen -53 million yen -7 million yen +1 million yen Operating profit 1,941 1,924 1,956 +15 +32 1,679 1,656 1,696 3 3 Recurring profit +16 +39 Net income 1,679 1,655 1,696 +16 +40 Dividends per ¥6,999 ¥6,900 ¥7,062 +¥63 +¥162 unit (+0.9%) (+2.3%) Period-end LTV 46.2% 46.3% +0.1% NAV per unit(Note 1) ¥268,000 ¥273,000 +¥5,000 Of which unitholders' approx. approx. capital per unit ¥213,000 ¥213,000 Of which unrealized approx. approx. ¥55,000 ¥60,000 gain per unit ▌Comparison with Forecast and Actual Performance of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) Amount of Profit Change 1 Difference in NOI after depreciation +20 million yen Increase in lease revenue +15 million yen Difference in utilities income and expenditure +12 million yen Difference in other property-related income and expenditure -6 million yen 2 Difference in general and administrative expenses +11 million yen 3 Difference in non-operating income/expenses +7 million yen One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 7 Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit | Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts ▌Comparison with Previous Period (Ended Feb.2019) Given leasing and rent increases, etc., that exceeded the Transfer of -¥117 to normalized operation period from public offering in budget, 62 yen was added on top of the +138 yen forecast at the beginning of the fiscal period the previous period, properties acquired, and new borrowings Increase in financial costs due ¥7,062 to the difference in -¥222 -¥20 ¥6,999 the number of days +¥200 Increase in general +¥377 Increase in -¥30 and administrative Increase in NOI after -¥242 management fee expenses including depreciation of expenses related associated with the Expensing of fixed Full-period acquisition of existing properties to general meeting asset and city contribution of properties in the of unitholders planning tax of properties acquired previous period properties acquired in previous period in previous period Total: +¥63 Feb.2019 Aug.2019 (Actual) (Actual) ▌Comparison with the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) (initial earnings forecast) ¥7,062 Property-related: +¥87 +¥23 +¥4 Other differences +¥48 Difference due to +¥51 -¥28 insurance income, etc. Leasing-related Difference in +¥64 Difference in expenses general and ¥6,900 utilities income Difference in other administrative and expenditure property-related expenses Increase in income and expenditure Total: +¥162 Aug.2019 Aug.2019 (Forecast) (Actual) One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 8 +139 million yen +33 million yen +41 million yen +12 million yen -20 million yen -24 million yen -22 million yen Amount of Profit Change Earnings Forecasts | Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020) Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts Twelfth Thirteenth Fourteenth fiscal period fiscal period Comparison fiscal period Comparison (Ended Aug. 2019) (Ending Feb. 2020) (Ending Aug. 2020) (Millions of yen) Actual Forecast with previous Forecast with previous Period Period ▌Comparison with Actual Performance of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) and Forecast of the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) Operating revenue Lease business revenue Other lease business revenue Gain on sale of real estate, etc. Expenses related to rent business (excludes depreciation) Leasing NOI Depreciation NOI after depreciation General and administrative expenses Operating profit Recurring profit Net income Dividends per unit Period-end occupancy rate 4,046 4,217 +171 4,148 -68 3,663 3,703 +40 3,655 -47 383 374 -8 349 -24 - 139 1 +139 142 1 +3 1,263 1,251 -11 1,214 -36 2,782 2,826 +43 2,790 -35 495 505 +9 507 +2 2,287 2,321 2 +33 2,283 2 -38 330 355 3 +24 334 3 -21 1,956 2,104 +148 2,091 -12 1,696 1,846 +149 1,834 -12 1,696 1,844 +148 1,832 -12 ¥7,062 ¥7,690 +¥628 ¥7,640 -¥50 (+8.9%) (-0.7%) 98.9% 98.0% -0.9% 98.4% +0.4% 1 Recording of gain on sale of real estate, etc. 2 Increase in NOI after depreciation Increase due to rent and common space charge revenue Change in utilities income and expenditure Other changes (including temporary factors) 3 Increase in general and administrative expenses Increase in non-deductible consumption tax coinciding with property sale ▌Comparison of Forecast for the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) with Forecast for the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020) Amount of Profit Change 1 Difference in gain on sale of real estate, etc. +3 million yen 2 Decrease of NOI after depreciation -38 million yen Decrease of profits in period due to the sale of MY Atsugi Building -27 million yen Decrease of temporary factors (other income) -17 million yen Difference in other property income and expenditure +6 million yen 3 Decrease in general and administrative expenses +21 million yen Certain amount of move-outs Decrease in non-deductible consumption tax +15 million yen anticipated in earnings forecasts One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 9 Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit | Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020) Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts ▌Comparison with Actual Performance of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) and Forecast of the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) Penalty income, etc. ¥7,690 -¥91 Change in other property Gain on sale +¥71 income and expenditure of CP10 Increase in (NOI after depreciation) Building non-deductible (excluding temporary +¥580 consumption tax factors) coinciding with property sale +¥52 -¥156 -¥2 ¥7,130 +¥174 Change in utilities income ¥7,062 Other changes and expenditure (sales and to administration fees, Increase due rent and common non-operating space charge income/expenses) Impact of "temporary factors" revenue on DPU: +¥560 Aug.2019 Ending Feb.2020 DPU Feb.2020 (Actual) excluding temporary (Forecast) factors (Forecast) ▌Comparison with Forecast of the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Forecast of the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020) Deduct "temporary factors" in Gain on sale of ¥7,690 the ending Feb.2020 DPU MY Atsugi (forecast) Building -¥25 ¥7,640 Increase/decrease of Increase/decrease in Increase in property income and sales and +¥595 non-deductible -¥560 expenditure due to the sale administration fees consumption tax of CP10 Building and and non-operating ¥7,070 coinciding with ¥7,130 acquisition of Nishi- income/expenses property sale -¥115 Gotanda 102 Building +¥16 +¥28 +¥11 Decrease of property Increase/decrease of income and expenditure income and expenses of due to the sale of MY existing properties Atsugi Building including move-out Impact of "temporary factors" (vacancy) losses on DPU: +¥570 Feb.2020 Ending Aug.2020 DPU Aug.2020 (Forecast) excluding temporary (Forecast) factors (Forecast) One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 10 Growth Strategy One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 11 Portfolio Status (as of the end of Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019)) Growth Strategy The stability of the portfolio will be strengthened through asset replacement

(transfer of CP10 Building and MY Atsugi Building and acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building) (Millions of yen) Property type and Property name Location Acquisition price Investment ratio region ONEST Kanda Square Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo 7,350 7.2% Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building Tachikawa City, Tokyo 3,264 3.2% CP10 Building Taito Ward, Tokyo 3,229 3.2% (Sale planned for the ending Feb.2020) ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture 3,110 3.0% Yushima First Genesis Building Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo 2,751 2.7% ONEST Nakano Building Nakano Ward, Tokyo 2,880 2.8% area 36 Sankyo Building Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo 2,395 2.3% Minami-Shinagawa JN Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 2,165 2.1% metropolitan Minami-Shinagawa N Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 2,292 2.2% Minami-Shinagawa J Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 2,020 2.0% Tokyo MY Atsugi Building Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture 1,240 1.2% buildings (Sale planned for the ending Aug.2020) Hachioji SIA Building Hachioji City, Tokyo 730 0.7% ONEST Motoyoyogi Square Shibuya Ward, Tokyo 7,500 7.3% Office ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building Taito Ward, Tokyo 2,700 2.6% Daido Life Omiya Building Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture 3,000 2.9% ONEST Ikebukuro East Building Toshima Ward, Tokyo 2,200 2.2% Crescendo Building Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture 2,466 2.4% Tokyo Parkside Building Koto Ward, Tokyo 10,450 10.2% cities, Central Shin-Osaka Building Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture 4,612 4.5% Karasuma Plaza 21 Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture 3,700 3.6% designated-Ordinance etc. ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture 2,381 2.3% MY Kumamoto Building Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture 1,152 1.1% Nagoya Fushimi Square Building Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture 4,812 4.7% Daihakata Building Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture 10,650 10.4% Higobashi Center Building Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture 8,930 8.7% Subtotal • Average 97,979 95.8% Retail facility fab Minami-Osawa Hachioji City, Tokyo 4,250 4.2% Total • Average 102,229 100.0% (Acquisition planned for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building Taito Ward, Tokyo 4,500 the ending Feb.2020) Appraisal Unrealized gain Period-end Building age value occupancy rate (years) (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) 8,890 2,250 100.0% 12.3 4,070 833 100.0% 28.2 3,380 255 100.0% 30.4 3,800 673 100.0% 36.3 3,160 488 100.0% 28.0 3,370 506 100.0% 25.0 2,750 426 100.0% 27.8 2,114 -22 100.0% 29.1 2,370 161 95.3% 25.1 2,420 490 96.8% 27.1 1,390 216 97.1% 30.9 854 169 97.1% 25.9 8,350 782 100.0% 27.3 2,920 134 100.0% 33.3 3,220 167 100.0% 27.8 2,310 72 100.0% 27.9 2,510 -59 97.4% 32.1 11,100 612 100.0% 27.9 6,130 1,850 97.7% 27.2 3,930 45 100.0% 32.8 3,110 741 100.0% 28.3 1,290 194 91.0% 31.8 5,190 347 100.0% 31.8 11,800 1,066 97.1% 43.9 10,300 1,304 99.7% 41.9 110,728 13,712 98.9% 4,800 828 100.0% 17.7 115,528 14,541 98.9% 30.1 4,970 100.0% 31.8 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 12 Portfolio Status Growth Strategy While the effect of the fixed asset and city planning tax of properties acquired in the previous period (Eleventh Fiscal Period ended February 2019) has disappeared, a high portfolio yield was maintained with the maintenance of high occupancy rates and rent due to rent revision, etc.

Given the rent increases coinciding with increases in rent and tenant replacements, the appraisal value rose, which also steadily expanded the portfolio's unrealized gain (amount and ratio) ▌Portfolio Yields(Note 4) ▌Portfolio's Unrealized Gain and Unrealized Gain Ratio Asset size (Million of yen) NOI yield NOI yield after depreciation (Millions of yen) 5.30% 5.41% 5.43% 5.40% 120,000 5.03% 5.12% 4.13% 4.33% 4.45% 4.44% 3.90% 4.00% 102,229 102,229 100,000 89,359 89,359 80,000 80,815 80,383 PO Replacement Replacement PO 60,000 17/2期 17/8期 18/2期 18/8期 9/2期 19/8期 7th FP 8th FP 9th FP 10th FP 11th FP 12th FP Feb. 2017 Aug. 2017 Feb. 2018 Aug. 2018 Feb. 2019 Aug. 2019 (Millions of yen) Unrealized gain (amount) 5.5% 16,000 Unrealized gain (ratio) 14.4% 16% Unrealized gain = Appraisal value - Book value 4.5% 14,000 12.7% 13.0% 14% 11.4% 12% 3.5% 12,000 9.7% 10% 8.1% 14,541 2.5% 10,000 13,154 8% 1.5% 8,000 7,147 8,599 9,065 10,040 6% 0.5% 6,000 17/2Feb. 2017期末 17/8Aug. 2017期末 Feb18/2. 2018期末 18/8Aug. 2018期末 19/2Feb. 期2019末 19/8Aug.期2019末 4% (End of 7th FP) (End of 8th FP) (End of 9th FP) (End of 10th FP) (End of 11th FP) (End of 12th FP) ▌Investment Ratio (End of 12th FP (ended August 2019), based on acquisition price) Retail facility Ordinance-designated 4.2% cities, etc. Other 35.4% 8.4% Group I Group III 31.2% Ratio by Ratio by 21.4% Core investment use region target area Group II 95.8% 64.6% 39.1% Office buildings Tokyo metropolitan Total of core investment target area area (I, II & III) 91.6% Tokyo metropolitan area Ordinance-designated cities, etc. I 8 central wards of Tokyo* II 23 wards of Tokyo (excluding the 8 central wards) Central areas of Osaka Major areas in Yokohama Central areas of Nagoya Major areas in Kawasaki Central areas of Fukuoka III Major areas in Saitama Central areas of Sapporo Major areas in Hachioji, Machida, Central areas of Sendai Tachikawa, Musashino, Chofu and Fuchu The 8 central wards refers to Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Toshima, Taito and Shinagawa wards. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 13 Portfolio Management Status | Overall status Internal Growth Strategy The occupancy rate in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) was approximately 99% through the whole period, and as downtime and free- rent periods were contracted during tenant replacement, the period-average CF occupancy rate increased by approximately 1% period on period.

period-average CF occupancy rate increased by approximately 1% period on period. Leasing of the portion scheduled to be vacated in the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) remained favorable and One REIT aims to further increase lease revenue by backfilling at an early stage and increasing rent upon tenant replacement.

Rent increase due to rent revision and tenant replacement in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) steadily increased and total monthly rent increased by approximately 1 million yen, period on period. ▌Portfolio Occupancy Rate ▌Status of Progress in Leasing of Vacant Areas(Note 9) (as of October 10, 2019) (tsubo) Actual Based on earnings forecasts(Note 5) 1,400 100.0% 98.9% 98.0% 98.4% 85 99.2% 98.7% 99.1% 99.2% 79 702 700 98.0% 98.4% 98.0% 1,219 97.1% 97.1% 1,034 871 39 (Based on forecast of previous period) 95.0% 0 477 Occupancy rate (based on contracted area) Aug.2019 Feb.2020 Period-average CF occupancy rate (after excluding areas with free rent)(Note 6) Vacated or received notice of cancellation Concluded lease contract Received application for occupancy Currently soliciting tenants ▌Impact of Rent Revisions and Tenant Replacements on Lease Move-in/Move-out -41 tsubo +37 tsubo -130 tsubo Revenue (Office Buildings) (Thousands of yen, based on monthly rent) (balance) 5,765 90.0% 6,000 Rent revisions (Tsubo) Replacement 4,752 1,958 Move-inMove-out +459 -501 +1.586 -1,548 +914 -1,045 4,000 2,182 Average occupancy rate of portfolio during the period(Note 7) 2,486 Ended Aug.2018 Ended Feb.2019 Ended Aug.2019 Ending Ending Feb.2020 Aug.2020 average average average 2,000 1,420 3,806 average average 1,605 99.4% 99.0% 99.2% 98.7% 98.4% 241 2,569 85.0% Aug. 2018 Feb. 2019 Aug. 2019 Feb. 2020 Aug. 2020 880 1,178 Feb. 2018 18/2期末 18/8期末 19/2期末 19/8期末 20/2期末（予） 20/8期末（予） 0 (End of 9th FP) (End of 10th FP) (End of 11th FP) (End of 12th FP) (End of 13th FP) (End of 14th FP) Feb18/2.018 Aug18/8.2018 Feb19/2.2019 Aug19/8.2019 (Forecast) (Forecast) 期 期 期 期 Average free-rent 2.0 months 1.9 months 1.4 months Tenant renewal rate(Note 8) 96.4% period (Office) (Ended Aug.2019 results) One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 14 Portfolio Management Status (Offices) | Rent Revision Trends Internal Growth Strategy Given the favorable office market and the effects of value enhancement work, rent increase through revision for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) increased by approximately 48% period on period (based on monthly rent).

Rent increase for the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) has already increased by 1,739 thousand yen per month as of the end of August 2019, and One REIT is aiming for further increase.

In addition, One REIT is also raising its stock of rent increase in and after the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020) by introducing step-up rent for tenants with rent that differs largely from market rent. ▌Amount of Change in Revised Rents (Based on monthly rent) (Thousands of yen) 3,806 (Cases) 4,000 40 29 29 30 3,000 2,569 13 12 16 1,739 20 2,000 1,063 1,017 1,178 10 1,000 0 0 (136) As of the end of Aug.2019 (1,000) Increase Decrease Cases of increase (right axis) Aug17/8.2017期 Feb18/2.2018期 Aug18/8.2018期 Feb19/2.2019期 19/8Aug期.2019 Those20/2decided期 in the確定ending分 Feb.2020 ▌Number of Cases of Rent Increase and Increase Rate (Cases) Tokyo metropolitan area Ordinance-designated cities, etc. 29 29 13 12 16 25 21 9 4 10 9 7 4 8 2 *Rent revision in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) (Thousands of yen) Existing rent Existing rent >Market rent (Under rent) (Over rent) 100,000 80,000 60,000 99,232 +3,806 thousand yen 40,000 (+3.8%) Upward rent revision 20,000 0 (20,000) 47,744 (40,000) No downward rent revision (60,000) (all cases remained unchanged) Aug.2019 19/8期 ▌Rent Revision (Ratio of the number of cases and leased area) (Based on the number of cases) (Based on leased area) Ratio of cases of rent increase Increase 22.7% 27.5% 17.7% Based on leased area 13.6% 15.5% (m²) Aug.2019 Unchanged 72.5% Aug17/8.2017 Feb18/2.018 Aug18/8.2018 Feb19/2.019 Aug19/8.2019 18/2期 18/8期 19/2期 19/8期 期 期 期 期 期 Feb.2018 Aug.2018 Feb.2019 Aug.2019 Rent increase rate 13.0% 12.9% 8.4% 10.8% 9.9% One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 15 Portfolio Management Status (Offices) | Trend on Tenant Replacement Internal Growth Strategy Rent gap (contracted rent < market rent) has further expanded in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) as the leasing market continued to be favorable, and rent can be expected to increase upon tenant replacement.

Rent increase has been conspicuous among tenant replacement in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) as 83% of tenant replacements resulted in rent increase, while the increase rate for unit rent was approximately 22%. ▌Average Rent(Note 10) (month/tsubo) and Rent Gap ▌Increase Rate of Unit Rent Upon Tenant Replacement (yen) Total Tokyo metropolitan area Ordinance-designated cities, etc. Tokyo metropolitan area Ordinance-designated cities, etc. Rent gap (Total) 40.0% 39.8% 13,500 6.0% (Increase rate) 35.0% 13,179 13,222 13,032 13,130 3.0% 24.8% Average of 12,500 20.9% 12,697 0.0% 29.1% 12th FP -1.0% 12,062 12,116 12,050 -3.0% 22.1% 11,500 11,914 19.9% 11,096 -6.0% 16.3% 16.4% 14.5% -5.4% 10,895 -7.7% -9.0% 10,500 11,964 10,601 10,030 10,668 -9.5% -14.4% -12.0% Based on 17/8期 18/2期 18/8期 19/2期 19/8期 the number of cases Aug.2017 Feb.2018 Aug.2018 Feb.2019 Aug.2019 9,500 Aug. 2017 Feb. 2018 Aug. 2018 Feb. 2019 Aug. 2019 -15.0% Ratio of cases of rent 47.7% 61.1% 25.0% 71.4% 83.3% increase due to tenant 17/8期末 18/2期末 18/8期末 19/2期末 19/8期末 (End of 8th FP) (End of 9th FP) (End of 10th FP) (End of 11th FP) (End of 12th FP) replacement ▌Move-out Rate(Note 11)(Annual rate) Mone-out rate Total departed area × 365 / Number of operating days Move-out rate = Period-End Occupancy Rate Total leasable area (average of end of each month) 12.0% 99.2% 99.1% 99.2% 98.9% 98.0% 98.4% 100.0% 9.0% Expecting some vacancies 95.0% 6.8% (move-out) in earnings forecasts 6.0% 5.1% 4.5% 5.3% 4.8% 90.0% 3.0% 2.8% 85.0% 0.0% 80.0% Feb.2018期 期 Feb.2019期 Aug.2019期 Feb期.2020（予） Aug期.2020（予） 18/2 Aug18/8.2018 19/2 19/8 20/2 20/8 (Forecast) (Forecast) ▌Amount of Change Upon Tenant Replacement (Based on monthly rent) (Thousands of yen) Increased rent Decreased rent 3,000 2,000 1,000 2,864 2,317 2,075 816 957 0 (715) (134) (116) (975) (1,000) (1,259) (2,000) 17/8期 18/2期 18/8期 19/2期 19/8期 Aug.2017 Feb.2018 Aug.2018 Feb.2019 Aug.2019 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 16 Portfolio Management Status (Offices) | Rent Gap Internal Growth Strategy Under rent tenants accounted for approximately 75% of total rent, expanding from the previous fiscal period when it was approximately 68%. One REIT is focused on increasing unit rent by starting negotiations for rent increase ahead of schedule. ▌Status of Contracted Rent and Market Rent ▌Status of Distribution by Period of Expiry of Contracts (As of end of 12th FP (ended Aug.2019) ) Rent gap of -14.4% office tenants Existing rent Existing rent >Market rent Existing rent Existing rent >Market rent (Under rent) (Over rent) (Under rent) (Over rent) Contracted rent lower than market rent (Under rent) Contracted rent higher than market rent (Over rent) (Thousands of yen) 140,000 105,000 391,177 Ratio of 75.1% thousand yen contracted rent lower than market rent 70,000 128,370 83.5 % % 99,428 72.1 85,554 70.7 % % 35,000 70,949 76.2 129,375 thousand yen 6,875 46.2% 0 25,437 22,128 8,021 35,374 38,413 Aug. 期2019末 19/8 -35,000 (End of 12th FP) -70,000 20/2期 20/8期 21/2期 21/8期 22/2期以降 Feb. 2020 Aug. 2020 Feb. 2021 Aug. 2021 Feb. 2022 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP and after One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 17 Portfolio Management Status | Tenant Distribution Internal Growth Strategy The top 10 tenants occupy 14.3% of the portfolio's total leasable floor area, the average leased area of office tenants is approximately 92 tsubo, and the ratio of tenants occupying less than 200 tsubo is approximately 88%. One REIT has built a portfolio that is highly diversified.

Moreover, while a large tenant renting a space comprising 480 tsubo moved out in September 2019, 373 tsubo of space has already been backfilled through the in-house expansions of two tenants. ▌Status of Top Tenants After Acquisition of New Properties (End of 12th FP (ended August 2019)) Leased floor % of total leasable Property Name of tenant area (Tsubo) floor area occupied (Note 12) (Note 13) 1 TOHO Cinemas, Ltd. 1,731.84 3.6% fab Minami-Osawa 2 Nakanihon Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd. 917.52 1.9% ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square 3 TDS Co, Ltd. 703.08 1.4% 36 Sankyo Building 4 Original Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd. 591.31 1.2% ONEST Motoyoyogi Square ▌Status of Distribution of Tenants by Business Type (Based on leased area, offices, end of 12th FP (ended August 2019)) 2.4% 1.4% 0.6% 0.3% Service 0.1% 3.2% Wholesale/Retail/Restaurant Manufacturing 4.5% Finance/Insurance Transport/Communications 6.9% Real estate 44.8% Construction Individual 16.6% Public affairs Other 5 (undisclosed)(Note 14) 587.14 1.2% Tokyo Parkside Building Business type: information system-related 6 Maxell, Ltd. 532.49 1.1% ONEST Motoyoyogi Square 7 (undisclosed)(Note 14) 483.53 1.0% Tokyo Parkside Building 19.2% Agriculture Business type: information system-related 8 Japan Patent Information Organization 480.17 1.0% Tokyo Parkside Building 9 (undisclosed)(Note 14) 475.72 1.0% ONEST Motoyoyogi Square Business type: automobile-related company 10 Kirindo Co., Ltd. 465.68 1.0% Central Shin-Osaka Building Higobashi Center Building Total of top 10 tenants 6,968.48 14.3% Moved out as of September 30, 2019

Of the cancelled area, 373 tsubo has already been filled through in-house expansions of two tenants. ▌Status of Distribution of Tenants by Leased Area(Note 15) (Office buildings, end of 12th FP (ended August 2019)) 200 tsubo or more 300 tsubo or more Number of Average tenants leased area and less than 5.1% 300 tsubo 491 tenants Approx. 6.7% 92 tsubo/tenants 100 tsubo or more and less than 200 tsubo By leased area 17.5% (Based on the number of cases) Ratio of areas Less than 100 tsubo less than 200 tsubo 70.7% 88.2% One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 18 Portfolio Management | Track records of construction work and budget Internal Growth Strategy In principle, One REIT has a policy to maintain the amount of its capital expenditure within a range of 80% to 90% of depreciation in each period, and strives to review the items upon construction work and reduce costs by obtaining competitive quotes, etc.

However, when it is deemed that value enhancement work, etc., would have a large impact on rent increases or if there is an emergency, there may be cases when One REIT may plan for capital expenditure equal to or more than depreciation. ▌Depreciation and Capital Expenditure (Millions of yen) Costs that will be applied to Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building: ¥135 million 700 600 534 495 505 507 500 487 440 425 400 332 300 616 200 322 433 285 100 220 0 Aug18/8.2018期 Feb19/2.2019期 Aug19/8.2019期 Feb20/2.2020期 Aug20/8.2020期 (Actual実績) (Actual)実績) (Actual)実績) (Forecast)予想) (Forecast)予想) ■ Depreciation ■ Capital expenditure Red numbers: budget at the start of the period Breakdown of Capital Expenditure Budget in the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) Items on construction work Amount of budget Ratio (Millions of yen) Value enhancement work 110 24.8% Other than value enhancement work 334 75.2% Total 444 100.0% Breakdown of Capital Expenditure Budget in the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020) Items on construction work Amount of budget Ratio (Millions of yen) Value enhancement work 134 22.0% Other than value enhancement work 476 78.0% Total 610 100.0% ▌Major Value Enhancement Work Plans(Note 16) Renovation work of common space

ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building, ONEST Ikebukuro East Building, Tokyo Parkside Building, Central Shin-Osaka Building, Nagoya Fushimi Square Building

ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building, ONEST Ikebukuro East Building, Tokyo Parkside Building, Central Shin-Osaka Building, Nagoya Fushimi Square Building Mechanical security update and system renovation

Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, Central Shin-Osaka Building One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 19 Portfolio Management | Efforts contributing to the enhancement of property value Internal Growth Strategy ▌Acquisition of Assessment Certifications in "CASBEE for Real Estate" One REIT newly acquired certifications for 6 properties in the Tenth Fiscal Period (ended August 2018) and for 3 properties in the Eleventh Fiscal Period (ended February 2019). In the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) 1 property renewed its certification and 1 property newly acquired certification, each acquiring "Rank A" (Very Good).

As a result, the number of properties which acquired "Rank A" (Very Good) increased to 11, accounting for 39.0% of the portfolio based on total floor area. ▌Acquisition of "Green Star" in GRESB Real Estate Assessment Tenth Fiscal Period (ended August 2018) New recognition (6 properties) Eleventh Fiscal Period (ended February 2019) New recognition (3 properties) Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) New recognition, renewal (1 property each) Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building

Nishiki-cho Building Yushima First Genesis Building

Hachioji SIA Building

Daido Life Omiya Building

ONEST Ikebukuro East Building

Nagoya Fushimi Square Building

Crescendo Building

Karasuma Plaza 21

fab Minami-Osawa

Minami-Osawa (New) Tokyo Parkside Building

(Renewal) ONSET Kanda Square One REIT has acquired "Green Star" for the second consecutive year, as its initiatives for environmental considerations and sustainability were highly evaluated, including its policies that consider sustainability, corporate structure, and environmental certification acquisitions.

We acquired the "2 Star" in the "GRESB Rating," a relative evaluation of comprehensive scores.

One REIT will engage in various issues to continue to acquire the "Green Star" and to improve its "GRESB Rating." • Properties which acquired "Rank A" in "CASBEE for Real Estate" (comparison with portfolio)(Note 17) 11 properties/26 properties 39.0% (based on total floor area) 20 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) Efforts for External Growth External Growth Strategy One REIT will aim for disciplined external growth while improving portfolio quality through asset replacement, given that a basic strategy of One REIT is "disciplined external growth considering the portfolio and financial structure." ▌Efforts Based on Dialogue with Market Continue "Asset Replacement" and Overview of Property with Preferential Negotiation Rights: MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building Build Up Pipeline Properties  Focusing again on "location" and "area" and maintaining the stance of "selective investment."  Consider the building ages and strictly select properties with building specifications that can be maintained, improved, or enhance value in the long term.  Aim for early contribution to dividends after acquisition by conducting renewal work before acquisition by the Investment Corporation for properties in the pipeline.  Select candidate properties for sale upon considering leeway to raise rent and future risks, etc., and return the realized unrealized gain to the unitholders through sale.  Upon asset replacement, considerations will be made on the increase/decrease of NOI before and after the replacement, and leverage may be considered as well. Location Nearest Station Total Leasable Area(Note 18) Teikyo Heisei Otsuka University Station Otsuka- ONEST Ikebukuro East Building Ekimae (formerly Yamagami Building) Toshima Post Office MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building Sunshine City Mukohara Minamiotsuka Hall Toshima Minamiotsuka Toshima Central Library Post Office 4-chome ToshimaHigashi-Ikebukuro City Hall Zoshigaya Cemetery Gokokuji Temple Minami-Otsuka,Toshima-ku, Tokyo Approximately a five-minute walk from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Otsuka-Ekimae Station on the Toden Arakawa Line 4,123.03 m² Period Allowed for Sale From September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 Minimum Purchase Price 3,900 million yen (excluding consumption tax) Asset size Investment area ratio Next Target: ¥200 billion (Mid-term target) Improvement of Tokyo metropolitan area ratio (64.6% as of the end of the end of August 2019) MSB-21 Minami-Otsuka Building has great traffic convenience as it is located within walking distance from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Shin-Otsuka Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line, which gives it excellent access to Tokyo Station and Otemachi Station.

Minami-Otsuka Building has great traffic convenience as it is located within walking distance from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Shin-Otsuka Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line, which gives it excellent access to Tokyo Station and Otemachi Station. In addition, the property has high building specifications with a ceiling height of 2,600 mm, an individual air-conditioning system, and seismic isolation structure. Stable tenant demand is expected.

air-conditioning system, and seismic isolation structure. Stable tenant demand is expected. Eyeing future negotiations for rent increase, One REIT has scheduled renewal work of the common space, etc., during the handover period. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 21 Asset Replacement External Growth Strategy The asset replacement on this occasion was suggested by our sponsor, Mizuho Trust & Banking, and was realized through a reciprocal transaction

One REIT sold two "over rent" properties, "reducing future risk" while simultaneously aiming for "continuous growth of dividends" with the acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building which has large "room for upside rent." Overview of Property Planned for Acquisition: Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building MUFG Bank Gotanda Station Osaki Post Mizuho Office Bank Gotanda Project (tentative) TOC Osaki-Hirokoji Station Osaki Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building New City Osaki Station ThinkPark Tower ▌Overview of Asset Replacement Reducing future risk Achievement of unrealized gainsAsset Replacement Acquisition of upside Nishi-Gotanda CP10 Building MY Atsugi Building 102 Building Sale Acquisition Nishi-Gotanda Property name Location Planned acquisition price Appraisal value Appraised NOI yield(Note 19) Total Leasable Area(Note 20) Occupancy rate (as of August 31, 2019)(Note 20) Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building Nishi-Gotanda, Shinagawa- ku, Tokyo 4,500 million yen 4,970 million yen 4.71% 4,350.47 m2 100.0% CP10 Building MY Atsugi Building 102 Building Use Office building Office building Office building Location Taito Ward, Atsugi City, Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Kanagawa Prefecture Tokyo Planned sale/acquisition October 17, 2019 March 3, 2020 October 31, 2019 date Planned sale/acquisition ¥3,400 million ¥1,360 million ¥4,500 million price (gain on sale/appraisal (¥139 million) (¥142 million) (¥4,970 million) value) Rent gap Over rent Over rent Under rent (+5% or under) (+10% or under) (-20% or more) Occupancy rate (as of Multiple train lines are available around the asset to be acquired including Gotanda Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Toei Subway Asakusa Line. The location has great traffic convenience as it offers excellent access to Shibuya and Shinjuku as well as the Tokaido Shinkansen Line and Haneda Airport.

Approximately 170 tsubo of exclusive area is secured per floor. Furthermore, the property has the capability to accommodate various tenant needs as its rental rooms enable tenants to determine layouts easily and even divide the space into smaller sections. August 31, 2019) 100.0% 97.1% 100.0% With the intent to standardize dividends (gain on sale), One REIT is splitting the sale period between the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) and the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020) One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 22 Financial Status Financial Strategy In September 2019, One REIT refinanced borrowings due for repayment valued at 16.7 billion yen, and significantly extended the average remaining period through its first-ever issuance of investment corporation bonds.

first-ever issuance of investment corporation bonds. LTV (against total assets) is planned to be operated in the 45-50% range. Borrowing capacity with LTV up to 50% is approximately 9.1 billion yen after refinancing. ▌Summary of Interest-Bearing Debt (after refinancing) Balance of interest- Average interest rate Fixed-interest External credit ratings bearing debt borrowings rate [JCR] 50,824 million yen 0.637% 88.2% Single A (Stable) LTV Borrowing capacity Average remaining Average (Ratio of interest-bearing (LTV = up to 50%) period(Note 21) procured years liabilities to total assets) 45.9% Approx. 9.1 billion yen 3.69 years 5.04 years ▌Composition of Interest-Bearing Liabilities (after refinancing) 2.0% 1.2% 2.0% 2.6% 6.9% 3.3% 15.9% 3.6% 4.2% 15.8% 7.1% 23.6% ▌Overview of Refinancing Borrowings due for Repaymentin September 2019(Note 22) [Floating interest rate] ・1 year ¥2,700 million 0.315% [Fixed interest rate] ・3 years ¥14,074 million 0.581% [Total/average] ・2.7 years ¥16,774 million 0.538% Procurement through Refinancing(Note 22) [Investment corporation bonds] (issued August 2019) ・5 years ¥1,500 million 0.400% ・10 years ¥2,000 million 0.820% [Fixed interest rate] (borrowed September 2019) ・5 years ¥4,000 million 0.510% ・7 years ¥9,200 million 0.750% [Total/average] ・6.7 years ¥16,700 million 0.669% 11.8% (Millions of yen) Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 8,086 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 8,037 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking 12,000 Corporation Shinsei Bank, Limited 6,000 Resona Bank, Limited 3,600 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 2,150 The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. 1,850 The Mie Bank, Ltd. 1,700 The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. 1,300 The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. 1,000 Nippon Life Insurance Company 1,000 The Chugoku Bank, Ltd. 600 Investment corporation bonds 3,500 Total 50,824 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 23 Financial Status Financial Strategy Considered the current interest rate environment and extended the average remaining period to approximately 3.7 years through refinancing of 16.7 billion yen of borrowings, which included the issuance of investment corporation bonds.

With the extension of liabilities, the average interest rate rose slightly. However, various indicators such as LTV and fixed-interest borrowing rates are favorable. ▌Average Interest Rate / Average Remaining Period ▌LTV and Appraised LTV(Note 23) █ Average remaining period  Average interest rate 51.0%  LTV  Appraised LTV 4.004years.00年 3.69 years 1.0% 50.0% Management standard: LTV 45%-50% 0.855% 3.003years.00年 0.8% 46.8% 46.1% 46.2% 46.3% 45.9% 45.8% 0.602% 0.603% 0.590% 0.612% 0.637% 45.0% 2.002years.00年 0.6% 1.71 years 2.62 years 41.5% 41.4% 41.3% 2.12 years 2.01 years 2.02 years 41.0% 1.001.00year年 17/8 18/2 18/8 18/9 19/8 1 0.4% 40.0% 18/2期末 18/8期末 19/2期末 19/8期末 列1 17/8期末 Aug. 期2017末 Feb. 期2018末 Aug. 期2018末 Feb. 期2019末 Aug.期2019末 After refinancing列 Aug. 2017 Feb. 2018 Aug. 2018 Feb. 2019 Aug. 2019 After refinancing (End of 8th FP) (End of 9th FP) (End of 10th FP) (End of 11th FP) (End of 12th FP) (End of 8th FP) (End of 9th FP) (End of 10th FP) (End of 11th FP) (End of 12th FP) (assumed) ▌Diversification Status of Repayment Periods and Borrowing Interest Rate (after refinancing) 0.820% 1.0% 0.750% 0.8% (Millions of yen) 0.628% 0.635% 0.567% 25,000 0.510% 0.6% 0.633% Weighted average interest rate: 0.400% 20,000 0.637% 0.4% 15,000 2,700 [Legend] 4,000 Floating interest rate Extended the remaining 10,000 periods Fixed interest rate* 14,074 2,000 Realized the Investment corporation bonds 5,000 10,124 diversification of 9,200 6,000 6,000 6,000 1,500 4,000 repayment periods 2,000 Applied interest rate 0 * Includes borrowings whose interest rates are scheduled to be substantially Feb.2020 Aug.2020 Feb.2021 Aug.2021 Feb.2022 Aug.2022 Feb.2023 Aug.2023 Feb.2024 Aug.2024 Feb.2025 Aug.2025 Feb.2026 Aug.2026 Feb.2027 Aug.2029 fixed with the interest rate swap 20/2期 20/8期 21/2期 21/8期 22/2期 22/8期 23/2期 23/8期 24/2期 24/8期 25/2期 25/8期 26/2期 26/8期 27/2期 29/8期 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 24 History of Initiatives Aimed at Increasing Unitholder Value (for assets) Growth Strategy September 2016 October 2017 August and September 2018 Asset October 2019, Public offering Asset replacement replacement and public offering Asset replacement Properties sold ① J Tower ① Niigata Higashibori-dori ① CP10 Building ②Fuchu City, Tokyo Parking Building ②Taito Ward, Tokyo ③¥25.22 billion ②Niigata City, Niigata ③¥3.4 billion Prefecture ③¥0.62 billion ① MY Atsugi Building ②Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture ③ ¥1.36 billion Properties acquired ① ONEST Motoyoyogi Square ②Shibuya Ward, Tokyo ③¥7.5 billion ① ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building ②Taito Ward, Tokyo ③¥2.7 billion ① Nagoya Fushimi Square Building ②Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture ③¥4.81 billion [End of 7th FP] (ended Feb. 2017) ① Daihakata Building ②Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture ③¥10.65 billion ① Daido Life Omiya Building ②Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture ③¥3.0 billion ① ONEST Ikebukuro East Building ②Toshima Ward, Tokyo ③¥2.2 billion [End of 9th FP] (ended Feb. 2018) ① Crescendo Building ②Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture ③¥2.46 billion ① Tokyo Parkside Building ②Koto Ward, Tokyo ③¥10.45 billion ① Higobashi Center Building ②Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture ③¥8.93 billion [End of 11th FP] (ended Feb. 2019) ① Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building ②Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo ¥4.5 billion Aiming to further increase unitholder value [End of 12th FP] (ended Aug. 2019) Investment unit price (closing price) NAV per unit Multiplication ratio of NAV 193,400 yen 249,000 yen 0.78-fold Investment unit price (closing price) NAV per unit Multiplication ratio of NAV 246,500 yen 259,000 yen 0.95-fold Investment unit price (closing price) NAV per unit Multiplication ratio of NAV 273,900 yen 268,000 yen 1.02-fold Investment unit price (closing price) NAV per unit Multiplication ratio of NAV 309,000 yen 273,000 yen 1.13-fold [legend] ① Property name, ② Location, ③ Sale/acquisition price (planned) One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 25 Notes (2) Notes in Growth Strategy (Note 1) As for properties owned (hereinafter referred to as "Existing Properties") as of the end of August 31, 2019, the appraisal value as of August 31, 2019, is listed. As for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, the appraisal value as of September 1, 2019, is listed. This applies hereinafter in this document. (Note 2) Occupancy rates as of August 31, 2019, are indicated for both Existing Properties and Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building. In the "Subtotal・Average" and "Total・Average" column, the weighted average of the above occupancy rates is indicated. Furthermore, information for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building is indicated based on information provided by the seller. (Note 3) For Existing Properties, "building age" indicates the number of years elapsed from the completion of each owned asset to the end of August 2019, and for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building it indicates the number of years elapsed from its completion to October 31, 2019, the planned acquisition date. In the "Total・Average" column, the weighted average of the building age of each owned asset of Existing Properties is calculated based on acquisition price. (Note 4) Yields are based on acquisition price, are annualized according to the number of operating days in each operating period and are rounded to the first decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document. (Note 5) Occupancy rates based on earnings forecast are calculated based on the assumptions of the earnings forecast and may vary due to the progress in leasing, new move-out of tenants and other factors. (Note 6) Period-average CF occupancy rate is calculated with the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place: Period-average CF occupancy rate (%) = (Sum of total leased floor area at end of each month - Area subject to free rent in target operating period) / Sum of total leasable floor area at end of each month (Note 7) The average occupancy rate during the period (%) is calculated with the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place: Sum of total leased floor area at end of each month / Sum of total leasable floor area at end of each month. (Note 8) "Tenant renewal rate" indicates the ratio of tenants that conducted contract renewals among tenants whose contracts had expired during the Twelfth Fiscal Period. It is calculated based on leased area and rounded to the first decimal place. (Note 9) The departed area for the 13th FP(ending February 2020) is based on the earnings forecast as of the date of this document and may differ from the actual departed area. (Note 10) "Average rent" is calculated by dividing the sum of each tenant's monthly rent and the common space charges indicated in their lease agreements by the leased floor space and does not include floor area in which lease agreements are yet to begin or where lease agreements are not yet concluded. (Note 11) The office move-out rate targets assets classified as offices from among assets owned by One REIT, is calculated using the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place: Move-out rate (%) = (Total departed area in the target operating period ÷ Average leasable floor area as of the end of each month during the targeted operating period) X 365 ÷ Number of operating days in the target operating period. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document. (Note 12) "Leased floor area" column shows the floor area indicated in the lease agreements concluded with each tenant effective as of the end of the Twelfth FP (ended Aug. 2019). Parking spaces and land provided for other uses are not included. (Note 13) The "% of total leasable floor area" column shows each tenant's percentage of the total leasable floor area of all the assets One REIT owns and is rounded to the first decimal place. (Note 14) The information is undisclosed as consent for disclosure has not been obtained from either of the tenants. (Note 15) As for the status of distribution by leased area, each ratio is calculated with the number of tenants occupying each office building. Tenants occupying multiple properties are calculated as a single tenant. (Note 16) The plan is as of the date of this document and the content of construction work may be changed or cancelled due to revision of plans in the future and other factors. (Note 17) This is calculated based on the portfolio status as of the end of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019). (Note 18) Status as of the end of September 2019 is indicated based on information provided by the party One REIT acquired the preferential negotiation rights from. (Note 19) "Appraised NOI yield (%) = net operating income (NOI) recorded under "working balance, income price through direct capitalization method" of the appraisal report ÷ acquisition price" and is rounded to the first decimal place. (Note 20) Both are indicated as of August 31, 2019 based on information provided by seller. (Note 21) The average remaining period is calculated by seeking the weighted average of remaining period as of the end of September 9, 2019, according to the balance of interest-bearing debt and is rounded to the second decimal place. (Note 22) The interest rate indicated for "Loans Payable as of September 2019" is the interest rate used when repaying debt, while the interest rate indicated for "Procurement through Refinancing" is the interest rate at the issuance of investment corporation bonds and the interest rates that have been substantially fixed with the interest rate swap. (Note 23) Appraised LTV is calculated with the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place: Appraised LTV (%) = Period-end balance of interest-bearing debt / (Period-end total assets + Unrealized gain) One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 26 Blank page One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 27 Appendix One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 28 About the Sponsor | Sponsor Overview Appendix Mizuho Trust & Banking provides diverse solutions for real estate businesses such as real estate brokerage, real estate asset management, and financial advisory, and has a reputation as one of the strongest players in the Japanese real estate market. ▌Overview of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. ▌Overview of Support by Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,. Ltd. Name Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Address 1-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Representative Tetsuo Iimori, President & CEO Line of Business Trust services, banking services Established May 9, 1925 Large shareholder and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.: shareholding ratio 100% (excluding treasury stock) ▌Real Estate Brokerage Business External growth support Internal growth support Share information about assets in the market that meets One REIT's investment strategy Increase AUM and improve portfolio quality Provide know-how about bridge fund Future pipeline of asset acquisition Advise and support on asset acquisition and asset management, support on planning of leasing strategy Acquire AM know-how and improve portfolio profitability Provide information about potential tenant Maintain and improve occupancy rate Provide information about real estate market update Improve investment strategy (billion yen) 1,200 12,000 1,056.5 1,000 915.4 906.9 921.9 10,000 800 8,000 655.6 600 6,000 400 4,000 200 2,000 0 0 (Fiscal year) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Financial strategy support Other support Advise on financing structure such as ① debt financing, formation of syndicate banks Improve financial structure and strengthening lender formation Advise and support about financing Improve financial stability Same-boat investment Share interests with unitholders Cooperative structure of sending experienced directors and employees to pursue investment management Build an effective structure for growth of One REIT One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 29 About the Sponsor | Sponsor Support System Appendix Aim to achieve sustainable and stable growth by utilizing sponsor support from Mizuho Trust & Banking Sponsor Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,. Ltd. Wholly-owned subsidiary MONE Group(Note) Sponsor Support Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd. (MONE) Wholly-owned Wholly-owned subsidiary subsidiary Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. [Asset Management Company] Asset Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (MREM) management (MREIT) (Note) Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (the Asset Management Company), Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. are collectively referred to as the MONE Group. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 30 About the MONE Group | Corporate Overview Appendix Wholly-owned Wholly-owned Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. (MREM) Line of business Real estate investment advisory services for investors in Japan and abroad Established September 10, 2007 Capital ¥100 million Representative Kazuma Oe, President and Representative Director Address Urbannet Nihonbashi 2-chome Building 4th Floor, of head office 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo No. of directors/employees 47 (as of October 1, 2019)(Note) Membership Japan Investment Advisors Association 1. Financial Instruments Business Operator Licenses, etc. (Type II Financial Instruments Business; Investment Advisory and Agency Business; Investment Management Business): Kanto Financial Bureau (Kinsho) No.1915 Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd. (MONE) Administration of subsidiaries October 28, 2015 ¥100 million Kazuma Oe, President and Representative Director Urbannet Nihonbashi 2-chome Building 4th Floor, 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 26 (as of October 1, 2019)(Note) Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (MREIT) Management of the Investment Corporation's assets July 1, 2005 ¥50 million Koji Hashimoto, President and Representative Director Urbannet Nihonbashi 2-chome Building 4th Floor, 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 29 (as of October 1, 2019)(Note) The Investment Trusts Association, Japan 1. Real Estate Brokerage License: Issued by the Governor of Tokyo (3), No.84787 Financial Instruments Business Operator (Investment Management Business): Kanto Financial Bureau (Kinsho) No.342 License No. 46 issued by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (Trading Agency Etc., License) (Note) Includes full time auditors, contracted employees and employees on postings from other companies, and excludes outside directors and temporary staff. Includes members holding concurrent positions among MONE Group companies. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 31 About the MONE Group | History Appendix Real estate investment and fund management record with an asset size of over 1.017 trillion yen since its founding in 2002 ▌History 2002 June Nikko Cordial Securities Inc. (at the time) and Simplex Holdings Inc. establish Simplex Investment Advisors Inc. (former SIA) to offer real estate investment advisory services 2005 June Former SIA listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers market July Simplex REIT Partners Inc. (SRP; currently Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.) established for entry into the J-REIT market 2007 September Simplex Real Estate Management Inc. (SRM; currently Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.) established for the purpose of splitting up real estate investment advisory services November Takeover bid of former SIA shares by the Aetos Group and Goldman Sachs Group completed 2011 February Financial base strengthened through public offering with Aetos Group's underwriting and long- term refinancing with financial institutions; the Aetos Group acquired shares of SIA formerly held by the Goldman Sachs Group at the same time, becoming the sole shareholder. 2013 October SIA REIT (currently One REIT, Inc.) listed on the J-REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange 2015 December Mizuho Trust & Banking acquired all of the shares of SRM and SRP through its subsidiary Simplex Investment Advisors Inc. (SIA; currently Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd.)(Note 1) 2018 January Trade name of SRP was changed to Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. ▌Fund Formations and Management (cumulative)(Note 2), (Note 3) 4% 1% 5% 6% Cumulative amount of AUM 1.017 trillion yen 83% Office buildings

Retail facilities

Residences

Hotel

Other (Note 1) The trade name is the same as the former SIA but they are different companies. (Note 2) Indicates fund formation and management records in MONE Group (includes Simplex Investment Advisors Inc. which seceded from the sponsor of One REIT on November 30, 2015) which was invested in by investors other than MONE Group from the establishment in 2002 through the end of September 2019. The figures are calculated from the cumulative amount of acquisition prices as of the end of September 2019. (Note 3) Includes funds that have ended and have refunded equity interests. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 32 Features of One REIT Appendix Portfolio Focusing on Middle-Sized Office Buildings (Note) as the Core Investment Target A large number of middle-sized office buildings, the core investment target of One REIT, are located in the 23 wards of Tokyo, and One REIT believes that such buildings have a relatively large market scale and hold abundant acquisition opportunity.

middle-sized office buildings, the core investment target of One REIT, are located in the 23 wards of Tokyo, and One REIT believes that such buildings have a relatively large market scale and hold abundant acquisition opportunity. Middle-sized office buildings maintain a stable occupancy rate over the medium to long term. One REIT believes that middle-sized office buildings are an asset class from which stable profits can be expected while sufficiently utilizing the knowledge and experience of the Asset Management Company, and has set such buildings as a core investment target. Number of Construction Starts by Scale (23 wards of Tokyo) 2,000 m² or more and less than 3,300 m²

3,300 m² or more and less than 33,300 m²

33,300 m² or more 2,954 841 511 348 buildings buildings buildings buildings 1987-19951996-20052006-20102011-2015 (Source) Created by the Asset Management Company based on the material created by Urban Research Institute Corporation based on the "Tokyo Metropolitan Government Annual Statistics Report on Construction." Stable Occupancy Rate over the Medium Term 2,000 m² or more and less than 3,300 m²

3,300 m² or more and less than 33,300 m²

33,300 m² or more 100.0% 95.0% 90.0% 85.0% 80.0% 75.0% 70.0% 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H FY2002FY2004FY2006FY2008FY2010FY2012FY2014FY2016 (Source) Created by the Asset Management Company based on the material created by Urban Research Institute Corporation based on "ReiTREDA." Pursuit of Essential Values of Real Estate-"Location" and "Building Specification" One REIT believes that most of the essential values of real estate are dependent on "location" and "building specification (functionality, design, etc.)"

One REIT will invest in carefully selected properties with high building specification situated at locations with high tenant needs and pursue the maintenance and improvement of building specifications over the long term with an aim to create buildings chosen by tenants by taking into consideration "safety," "comfort" and "convenience" from the viewpoint of tenants. Pursuing Facility "Safety," "Comfort" Location Building and Spec Manage "Convenience" ment from the viewpoint of Setting core Determination of properties tenants investment target whose value can be enhanced areas (Note) "Middle-sized office" refers to medium or medium-large-scale office buildings whose total floor area is within the range of 3,300 m2 (approximately 1,000 tsubo) to 33,000 m2 (approximately 10,000 tsubo) and with certain specifications that satisfy the needs of tenants. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 33 Features of One REIT Appendix Utilization of Abundant and High-Quality Property Information Obtained by Utilizing the Strength of Sponsors One REIT utilizes Mizuho Trust & Banking's wide customer base, information network and unique accessibility to real estate information as well as MONE Group's various experience on real estate investment and management, high expertise and unique network.

One REIT aims to form a high-quality portfolio by widely obtaining high-quality information at an early stage from the viewpoint of properties and accuracy of sales and connecting it to the acquisition of properties against the backdrop of responding to various needs for utilization and sales of real estate. Strength of Mizuho : Wide customer base Accessibility to Trust and Banking real estate information Strength of MONE : Various High Unique Group experience expertise network Construction of Stable Financial Base and Strict Internal Control and Risk Management System under Financial Sponsors Building a stable financial base with a lender formation centering on Mizuho Trust & Banking, the sponsor, and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Managing conflict-of-interest transactions, information, etc. based on strict rules utilizing know-how at financial institutions. Efforts on Conflict-of-Interest Transactions Under the interested parties transaction rules, the Asset Management Company will define interested parties (Note) broader than what is determined as interested parties by the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as well as the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.

broader than what is determined as interested parties by the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as well as the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. The Compliance Committee conducts reviews in light of the opinions of external members, lawyers that have no conflict of interest with the Asset Management Company. Moreover, there are strict operational procedures, as support from two-thirds of the members at a meeting, including support from external members, are required to make resolutions. (Note) The Asset Management Company or directors/employees of the Asset Management Company

② The Asset Management Company's shareholders

③ Interested parties, etc., determined by the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, other than ① and ②

④ Corporations to which those who correspond to ① or ③ conduct the majority of investments, silent partnership of equity investments, or preferred equity investments. ⑤ Corporations that have contracted asset management operations to those who correspond to ① through ③ ⑥ Corporations in which executives of the Asset Management Company also hold an executive position 34 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) Portfolio Building Policy Appendix ▌Investment Ratio by Property Type(Note) ▌Investment Area We will build a portfolio intending to diversify the investment target by considering middle-sized office buildings as the core investment target and also incorporating office buildings other than middle-sized office buildings as well as urban retail facilities. Retail facilities 30% or less Investment ratio by property type Tokyo metropolitan area 70% or more of the investment amount Eight central wards of Tokyo Focus 23 wards of Tokyo outside Major areas in the eight central wards Yokohama City Major areas in the Major areas in Major areas in cities of Hachioji, Machida, Fuchu, Kawasaki City Saitama City Tachikawa, Chofu and Musashino Ordinance-designated cities, etc. 30% or less of the investment amount Central areas of Central areas of Osaka City Nagoya City Central areas Central areas Central areas of Fukuoka City of Sapporo City of Sendai City ▌Investment Ratio by Area(Note) We intend to build a portfolio considering regional diversification by including ordinance-designated cities or their equivalent where certain rental demand is expected in the investment target while focusing on investments in the Tokyo metropolitan area where stability is expected. Office buildings 70% or more Ordinance-designated cities, etc. 30% or less Investment ratio by region Tokyo metropolitan area 70% or more Other areas ▌Core Investment Target Area Central areas of Sapporo City Central areas of Areas around Osaka City Shin-Osaka Station Central areas of Sendai City Central areas of Fukuoka City Tokyo metropolitan area Central areas of Nagoya City (Note) Investment ratio is based on acquisition price and consumption tax and other expenses related to acquisitions are excluded. Moreover, ratios may temporarily differ from the abovementioned percentage as a result of acquisition or sale of real-estate related assets. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 35 Basic Stance of One REIT Appendix ▌Basic Stance Managing financial products with the "idea of manufacturing" What Is the "Idea of Manufacturing?" Deciding and realizing policies based on accumulated experience and teamwork by viewing and considering things from the viewpoint of external appearance, functionality, interior, facilities, usage, cost and many other positions by not only devoting efforts to manufacturing but also aiming to be appreciated by people engaged in manufacturing.

Creating not only visible values but also real estate that bring about powerful impressions, trust and appreciation. The Concept Behind "and More" To not just simply increase the value of properties and see that tenants are satisfied but also create "values" for people related to the scheme, real estate market and investors through sufficient consideration.

Through these efforts, we believe that we can build a long-term relationship with people related to the scheme, contribute to the real estate market and maximize unitholder value. ▌Our Thoughts in "One" ▌Significance of Logo One REIT aims to maximize unitholder value by understanding the value within the corporate philosophy of "No. 1 credibility," "No. 1 service provision," and "No. 1 group capability" set by Mizuho Financial Group to which the sponsor (Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.) belongs as universal, and sharing value in "One" between One REIT, the Asset Management Company and sponsor. In addition, in naming our company "One REIT Investment Corporation," we reflected the idea of being "Unique," or the "Only One" in the J-REIT market where competition is intensifying The two curving lines forming the mark represent a square scale, which is an important tool of temple and shrine carpenters and derived from One REIT's basic stance on the "idea of manufacturing." The two square scales facing one another resemble "real estate" and "finance" and show that "real estate" and "finance" are integrated elements. In addition, the slit from the lower left to the upper right shows "continuous growth and development" and expresses One REIT's will to contribute not only to the sustainable growth of unitholder value but also to sound growth and development of the real estate market by providing added value to various stakeholders including society through asset management based on the "idea of manufacturing." One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 36 Efforts for Sustainability (ESG) Appendix ▌Disclosure of Policy for Consideration of Sustainability The policy for consideration of sustainability was disclosed on One REIT's website http://www.one-reit.com/ja/environment/index.html Promotion of energy saving Promotion of effective use of resources Compliance Cooperation with parties within and outside the company Disclosure of information We will promote operation that saves electrical power and which makes energy use effective, plan to introduce facilities that contribute to energy saving and contribute to the real estate sector's reduction of energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. We will promote operational efforts related to saving water and reducing waste and contribute to a recycling-oriented society. We will observe laws and regulations concerning environment, society and governance while appropriately managing the risks such as from changes in regulations. We will continue to educate our employees as well as cooperate with related parties in a way that promotes environmental consideration in order to execute the policy for sustainability. We will make efforts to disclose our policy concerning sustainability and status of activities to investors and other related parties. ▌Environment Acquisition of Environment-Related Assessment and Certification Acquisition of Assessment Certification in "CASBEE for Real Estate" 11 properties out of the 26 properties owned by One REIT acquired "Rank A" (Very Good), as of the end of August 2019 Energy-Saving Efforts Promotion of energy saving in updates of air conditioning-related equipment Name of Property energy-saving effects Effects of reduction(Note) Karasuma Plaza 21 • Reduction of CO2 emissions, etc. Approx. 22% • Reduction of water consumption reduction per year (Note) The reduction of energy costs indicated is that which is estimated by the Asset Management Company and may differ from the actual rate of reduction. Other Efforts in Operation and Management Introduction of paperless meeting system The paperless meeting system used by Mizuho Trust & Banking, one of the sponsors, was introduced for the meetings of One REIT and the Asset Management Company, thereby promoting conservation of resources. Acquisition of GRESB Real Estate Assessment Acquired "Green Star" assessment for the second consecutive year, upon being highly evaluated in the 2019 GRESB Real Estate Assessment Promoting installation of LED lighting in common spaces Yushima First Genesis Building, ONEST Nakano Building and ONEST Ikebukuro East Building Efforts concerning printing (paper and ink) Used environmentally friendly paper and ink for the asset management report distributed to unitholders One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 37 Efforts for Sustainability (ESG) Appendix ▌Social Efforts in Personnel Training (Human Resources Development) In the Mizuho Realty One Group (MONE Group) in which the Asset Management Company belongs, the personnel/management base, including the employment and education of professional personnel, is being enhanced for the sophistication of management and provision of high added value to customers.

As part of these efforts, professional personnel with advanced certificates that are useful for the MONE Group are being employed and support is given to employees for their education and acquisition of certificates.

With regards to the status of efforts of the Asset Management Company aimed at implementing customer-based business operation including the sophistication of management through personnel training, we promptly disclosed "Efforts on Fiduciary Duty at Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd." on the website of the Asset Management Company. https://www.mizuho-reit.co.jp/interim-report-on-the-progress-of-the-fy2017-action-plan- initiatives-for-the-fulfillment-of-mizuho-reit-management-co-ltd-s-fiduciary-duties/ ▌Governance Number of Major Qualified Persons in the MONE Group(Note 1) Real estate transaction agent 45 Energy manager 3 (real estate notary) ARES certified master 24 Real estate appraiser 3 First-class architect 8 Certified public accountant 3 Building administrator 8 Securities analyst 3 Facility manager 4 Besides the above there are other employees First-class construction work operation and 4 qualified in real estate and finance management engineer (Note 1) The status as of October 1, 2019 is indicated. For details of qualified persons please visit the MONE Group's website: https://www.mizuho-realtyone.co.jp/en/group/#about01 Construction of a System that Aims to Align with Unitholder Interest Decision-Making Process that Contributes to the Protection of Unitholder Interest Sponsors' funding of One REIT Introduction of Cumulative Investment Unit Investment Program Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd., a sponsor, holds 22,530 units in One REIT (9.39% of outstanding number of investment units) (Note 2) .

. The investment units have continually been held without them being sold.

The Cumulative Investment Unit Investment Program was started in November 2014 with the aim of deepening awareness among executives and staff of the MONE Group of the sustained growth of One REIT. When an issue pertains to a transaction with an interested party, prior consent from One REIT's Board of Directors must be obtained in addition to resolutions by the Compliance Committee and the Investment Committee.

In light of the fact that the Asset Management Company is a member of a financial institution group, the same rule is applied not only for issues of acquisition and sale of assets but also of borrowing of funds and underwriting of investment units. Proposal Department Proposals Compliance officer Approval Compliance Committee Review Resolution Investment Committee Review Resolution Prior consent of Board of Directors of One REIT Aim to align the interest of unitholders to the interest of sponsors and employees (Note 2) The ownership ratio is calculated based on the number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the date of this document (239,908 units). Report Board of Directors Meeting One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 38 Creation of Buildings Chosen by Tenants Appendix Aims to form and promote brand strategies and create optimum added value for tenants and unitholders ▌Brand name ("ONE" (uniqueness, oneness) + "BEST" (greatest)) × "HONEST" One REIT intends to contribute to the improvement and development of existing building stock by defining specifications to realize "safety," "comfort" and "convenience" for tenants under the name "ONEST" as well as spreading it widely throughout the market. ▌"ONEST" Specifications "Safety" To provide safety and security to ONEST buildings

Securing safety and having an environmentally-friendly and detailed building management system.

"Comfort" To provide beauty and comfort to ONEST buildings.

Having excellent design and comfortable office space.

"Convenience" To make ONEST buildings more convenient

Having high functionality and convenience in buildings .

▌Management System AM: Asset manager FM: facility manager Specification management ＆ Cost management Asset Management Company: MONE: Investment & Asset Management Division I Facility Management Division Adopted an effective specification capable of maintaining Implementing appropriate cost management competitiveness in comparison with competitive properties while maintaining functionality and design Achieved both "improvement of tenant satisfaction" and "maximization of unitholder value" through constant collaboration and response by the asset manager striving to accurately grasp the needs of tenants in a timely manner and the facility manager with special knowledge on buildings One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 39 Portfolio Status (after asset replacement) Appendix Property type Property name Location Acquisition price Investment ratio and region ONEST Kanda Square Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo 7,350 7.2% Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building Tachikawa City, Tokyo 3,264 3.2% ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture 3,110 3.0% Yushima First Genesis Building Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo 2,751 2.7% ONEST Nakano Building Nakano Ward, Tokyo 2,880 2.8% area 36 Sankyo Building Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo 2,395 2.3% Minami-Shinagawa JN Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 2,165 2.1% metropolitan Hachioji SIA Building Hachioji City, Tokyo 730 0.7% Minami-Shinagawa N Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 2,292 2.2% Minami-Shinagawa J Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 2,020 2.0% buildings Tokyo ONEST Motoyoyogi Square Shibuya Ward, Tokyo 7,500 7.3% Daido Life Omiya Building Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture 3,000 2.9% ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building Taito Ward, Tokyo 2,700 2.6% Office ONEST Ikebukuro East Building Toshima Ward, Tokyo 2,200 2.2% Crescendo Building Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture 2,466 2.4% Tokyo Parkside Building Koto Ward, Tokyo 10,450 10.2% Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 4,500 4.4% cities, Central Shin-Osaka Building Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture 4,612 4.5% Ordinance-designated etc. Karasuma Plaza 21 Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture 3,700 3.6% Higobashi Center Building Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture 8,930 8.7% ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture 2,381 2.3% MY Kumamoto Building Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture 1,152 1.1% Nagoya Fushimi Square Building Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture 4,812 4.7% Daihakata Building Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture 10,650 10.4% Subtotal • Average 98,010 95.8% Retail facility fab Minami-Osawa Hachioji City, Tokyo 4,250 4.2% Total • Average 102,260 100.0% (Millions of yen) Appraisal Unrealized gain Period-end Building age occupancy rate (years) value (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) 8,890 2,250 100.0% 12.3 4,070 833 100.0% 28.2 3,800 673 100.0% 36.3 3,160 488 100.0% 28.0 3,370 506 100.0% 25.0 2,750 426 100.0% 27.8 2,114 -22 100.0% 29.1 2,370 161 95.3% 25.1 2,420 490 96.8% 27.1 854 169 97.1% 25.9 8,350 782 100.0% 27.3 2,920 134 100.0% 33.3 3,220 167 100.0% 27.8 2,310 72 100.0% 27.9 2,510 -59 97.4% 32.1 11,100 612 100.0% 27.9 4,970 470 100.0% 31.6 6,130 1,850 97.7% 27.2 3,930 45 100.0% 32.8 3,110 741 100.0% 28.3 1,290 194 91.0% 31.8 5,190 347 100.0% 31.8 11,800 1,066 97.1% 43.9 10,300 1,304 99.7% 41.9 110,928 13,712 98.9% 4,800 828 100.0% 17.7 115,728 14,541 98.9% 30.1 (Note 1) For Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, the difference between appraisal value and acquisition price is recorded. (Note 2) Occupancy rates as of August 31, 2019, are indicated. In the "Subtotal・Average" and "Total・Average" column, the weighted average of the occupancy rates of existing properties is indicated. Furthermore, information for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building is indicated based on information provided by the seller. (Note 3) For Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, "building age" indicates the number of years elapsed from its completion to October 31, 2019, the planned acquisition date, and for other properties it indicates the number of years elapsed from the completion of each owned asset to the end of August 2019. In the "Total・Average" column, the weighted average of the building age of each owned asset is calculated based on acquisition price. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 40 Balance Sheet Appendix Eleventh fiscal period Twelfth fiscal period Assets (Ended February 2019) (Ended August 2019) Cash and deposits 3,060,248 4,203,194 Cash and deposits in trust 5,833,522 5,994,282 Operating accounts receivable 73,816 90,016 Prepaid expenses 179,207 143,322 Income taxes receivable 5 6 Consumption taxes receivable 283,140 - Other 1,030 259 Total current assets 9,430,973 10,431,081 Property, plant and equipment Buildings 2,922,934 2,861,105 Structures 6,252 5,934 Machinery and equipment 0 0 Tools, furniture and fixtures 1,854 1,678 Land 3,770,347 3,770,347 Buildings in trust 25,638,497 25,498,675 Structures in trust 9,967 13,511 Machinery and equipment in trust 103,062 130,337 Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 37,703 38,562 Land in trust 65,388,250 65,388,250 Construction in progress in trust 190 - Total property, plant and equipment 97,879,059 97,708,403 Intangible assets Leasehold rights in trust 3,278,336 3,278,336 Other 2,070 1,956 Total intangible assets 3,280,406 3,280,293 Investments and other assets Lease and guarantee deposits 10,960 10,960 Long-term prepaid expenses 210,982 151,950 Total investments and other assets 221,942 162,910 Total noncurrent assets 101,381,409 101,151,607 Investment unit issuance expenses 35,005 22,498 Investment corporation bond issuance - 28,060 fees Total deferred assets 35,005 50,559 Total assets 110,847,388 111,633,249 (Thousands of yen) Eleventh fiscal period Twelfth fiscal period Liabilities (Ended February 2019) (Ended August 2019) Operating accounts payable 165,341 233,533 Short-term loans payable 3,000,000 - Current portion of long-term loans payable 14,074,000 14,074,000 Accounts payable - other 389,628 361,476 Accrued expenses 827 3,266 Income taxes payable 605 605 Consumption taxes payable 33,771 195,386 Advances received 645,011 653,763 Other 1,319 893 Total current liabilities 18,310,505 15,522,924 Investment corporation bonds - 3,500,000 Long-term loans payable 34,124,000 34,124,000 Tenant lease and security deposits 312,104 283,148 Tenant lease and security deposits in trust 5,076,779 5,162,220 Total non-current liabilities 39,512,883 43,069,368 Total liabilities 57,823,389 58,592,293 Eleventh fiscal period Twelfth fiscal period Net assets (Ended February 2019) (Ended August 2019) Unitholders' capital 51,154,926 51,154,926 Surplus Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) 1,869,072 1,886,029 Total surplus 1,869,072 1,886,029 Total unitholders' equity 53,023,999 53,040,955 Total net assets 53,023,999 53,040,955 Total liabilities and net assets 110,847,388 111,633,249 (Note) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 41 Statement of Income Appendix (Thousands of yen) Eleventh fiscal period Twelfth fiscal period (Ended February 2019) (Ended August 2019) Lease business revenue 3,526,098 3,663,220 Other lease business revenue 343,901 383,096 Total operating revenue 3,870,000 4,046,316 Expenses related to rent business 1,663,023 1,758,937 Asset management fee 196,073 249,406 Asset custody fee 3,637 4,441 Administrative service fees 16,055 19,280 Directors' compensations 3,876 3,876 Other operating expenses 46,267 53,580 Total operating expenses 1,928,932 2,089,522 Operating profit 1,941,068 1,956,794 Interest income 39 45 Insurance income 702 4,649 Reversal of dividends payable 1,017 547 Interest on refund 1,310 1,044 Total non-operating income 3,069 6,287 Interest expenses 146,975 152,227 Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds - 1,656 Borrowing related expenses 98,423 98,592 Amortization of investment unit issuance expenses 12,506 12,506 Amortization of investment corporation bond - 337 issuance expenses Other 6,303 1,083 Total non-operating expenses 264,210 266,404 Recurring profit 1,679,927 1,696,677 Net income before income taxes 1,679,927 1,696,677 Income taxes - current 605 605 Income taxes - deterred 190 - Total income taxes 795 605 Net income 1,679,131 1,696,702 Profit brought forward 189,941 189,956 Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) 1,869,072 1,886,029 (Note) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 42 Overview of Individual Properties (1) Appendix (As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period)) OT-2 OT-3 OT-4 OT-5 OT-6 OT-7 Property Name ONEST Tachikawa Nishiki-cho CP10 Building ONEST Yokohama Yushima First Genesis ONEST Kanda Square Building Nishiguchi Building Building Nakano Building Location Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Tachikawa City, Tokyo Taito Ward, Tokyo Yokohama City, Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo Nakano Ward, Tokyo Kanagawa Prefecture Nearest Station Kanda Station Tachikawa Station Okachimachi Station Yokohama Station Hongo 3-chome Station Nakano Station on JR Line on JR Line on JR Line on JR Line on Tokyo Metro Line on JR Line Completed April 2007 June 1991 March 1989 May 1983 August 1991 August 1994 Acquisition Price ¥7,350 million ¥3,264 million ¥3,229 million ¥3,110 million ¥2,751 million ¥2,880 million Appraisal Value ¥8,890 million ¥4,070 million ¥3,380 million ¥3,800 million ¥3,160million ¥3,370 million Structure SRC SRC SRC RC SRC S/SRC Number of Floors 10F 8F B1/7F B1/8F B1/7F B1/7F Total Floor Area 7,145.42 m² 8,026.84 m² 4,454.05 m² 5,648.65 m² 5,048.99 m² 4,316.75 m² Total Leasable Area 5,261.34 m² 5,629.48 m² 3,495.03 m² 4,326.68 m² 2,965.49 m² 3,116.49 m² PML 6.06% 4.51% 3.51% 10.17% 7.00% 3.04% Occupancy Rate 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Number of Tenants 30 19 7 10 6 7 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 43 Overview of Individual Properties (2) Appendix (As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period)) Property Name OT-8 OT-9 OT-10 OT-11 OT-12 OT-13 36 Sankyo Building Minami-Shinagawa Minami-Shinagawa Minami-Shinagawa MY Atsugi Building Hachioji SIA Building JN Building N Building J Building Location Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo Atsugi City, Hachioji City, Tokyo Kanagawa Prefecture Nearest Station Iidabashi Station Aomono Yokocho Station Aomono Yokocho Station Aomono Yokocho Station Hon-Atsugi Station Hachioji Station on JR Line on Keikyu Line on Keikyu Line on Keikyu Line on Odakyu Line on JR Line Completed October 1991 July 1990 July 1994 July 1992 September 1988 September 1993 Acquisition Price ¥2,395 million ¥2,165 million ¥2,292 million ¥2,020 million ¥1,240 million ¥730 million Appraisal Value ¥2,750 million ¥2,114 million ¥2,370 million ¥2,420 million ¥1,390 million ¥854 million Structure RC SRC SRC SRC RC/SRC SRC Number of Floors B2/4F B2/10F B2/10F B1/10F 8F 9F Total Floor Area 4,687.65 m² 9,621.66 m² 8,570.72 m² 5,529.02 m² 5,040.07 m² 3,920.36 m² Total Leasable Area 3,724.17 m² 6,390.33 m² 5,476.73 m² 3,673.61 m² 3,857.74 m² 2,751.99 m² PML 8.85% 5.57% 5.50% 3.70% 7.69% 4.53% Occupancy Rate 100.0% 100.0% 95.3% 96.8% 97.1% 97.1% Number of Tenants 3 20 17 11 24 13 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 44 Overview of Individual Properties (3) Appendix (As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period)) Property Name OT-14 OT-15 OT-16 OT-17 OT-18 OT-19 ONEST ONEST Ueno Daido Life Omiya ONEST Ikebukuro Crescendo Building Tokyo Parkside Motoyoyogi Square Okachimachi Building Building East Building Building Location Shibuya Ward, Tokyo Taito Ward, Tokyo Saitama City, Toshima Ward, Tokyo Yokohama City, Koto Ward, Tokyo Saitama Prefecture Kanagawa Prefecture Nearest Station Yoyogi-Hachiman Station Naka-Okachimachi Station Omiya Station Ikebukuro Station Shin-Yokohama Station Kiba Station on Odakyu Line on Tokyo Metro Line on JR Line on JR Line on JR Line on Tokyo Metro Line Completed April 1992 May 1986 October 1991 September 1991 July 1987 September 1991 Acquisition Price ¥7,500 million ¥2,700 million ¥3,000 million ¥2,200 million ¥2,466 million ¥10,450 million Appraisal Value ¥8,350 million ¥2,920 million ¥3,220 million ¥2,310 million ¥2,510 million ¥11,100 million Structure SRC/RC SRC SRC SRC/RC SRC S/SRC Number of Floors B2/8F B1/9F 8F B2/8F B1/9F B1/14F Total Floor Area 10,695.54 m² 4,369.49 m² 6,155.16 m² 3,503.13 m² 5,534.88 m² 18,881.34 m² Total Leasable Area 7,644.40 m² 2,943.07 m² 3,574.03 m² 2,677.80 m² 4,390.02 m² 12,920.17 m² PML 7.70% 6.04% 4.72% 6.14% 4.58% 4.79% Occupancy Rate 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.4% 100.0% Number of Tenants 9 13 15 7 30 15 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 45 Overview of Individual Properties (4) Appendix (As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period)) Property Name OO-1 OO-2 OO-3 OO-4 OO-5 OO-6 Central Shin-Osaka Karasuma Plaza 21 ONEST Nagoya MY Kumamoto Nagoya Fushimi Daihakata Building Building Nishiki Square Building Square Building Location Osaka City, Kyoto City, Nagoya City, Kumamoto City, Nagoya City, Fukuoka City, Osaka Prefecture Kyoto Prefecture Aichi Prefecture Kumamoto Prefecture Aichi Prefecture Fukuoka Prefecture Nearest Station Shin-Osaka Station Karasuma Station Fushimi Station Kumamoto Tram Kumamoto Fushimi Station Gion Station on JR Line on Hankyu Line on Nagoya City Subway Line Castle/ City Hall Tram Stop on Nagoya City Subway Line on the Subway Kuko Line Completed June 1992 November 1986 April 1991 October 1987 November 1987 August 1975 Acquisition Price ¥4,612 million ¥3,700 million ¥2,381 million ¥1,152 million ¥4,812 million ¥10,650 million Appraisal Value ¥6,130 million ¥3,930 million ¥3,110 million ¥1,290 million ¥5,190 million ¥11,800 million Structure S SRC S/SRC S/RC SRC S/RC Number of Floors B1/12F B1/8F B1/8F 9F B2/13F B3/14F Total Floor Area 13,624.65 m² 11,998.02 m² 8,147.56 m² 4,980.96 m² 12,995.90 m² 30,427.88 m² Total Leasable Area 9,417.09 m² 8,893.59 m² 5,801.80 m² 3,755.94 m² 8,421.27 m² 15,430.32 m² PML 12.72% 5.18% 13.58% 5.08% 6.20% 1.08% Occupancy Rate 97.7% 100.0% 100.0% 91.0% 100.0% 97.1% Number of Tenants 27 12 5 16 47 66 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 46 Overview of Individual Properties (5) Appendix (As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period)) Property Name OO-7 R-1 Higobashi Center fab Minami-Osawa Building Location Osaka City, Hachioji City, Tokyo Osaka Prefecture Nearest Station Higobashi Station Minami-Osawa Station on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi on Keio Line Line Completed September 1977 December 2001 Acquisition Price ¥8,930 million ¥4,250 million Appraisal Value ¥10,300 million ¥4,800 million Structure SRC/RC/S S Number of Floors B2/18F 7F Total Floor Area 24,556.71 m² 9,140.30 m² Total Leasable Area 15,940.39 m² 8,409.23 m² PML 4.69% 3.03% Occupancy Rate 99.7% 100.0% Number of Tenants 6２ 14 One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) 47 Occupancy Rate Appendix Property Property Eighth Ninth Tenth Eleventh Twelfth fiscal period fiscal period fiscal period fiscal period fiscal period type and Property name region No. End of Aug. End of Feb. End of Aug. End of Feb. End of Mar. End of Apr. End of May End of June End of July End of Aug. 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 OT-1 J Tower 99.8% OT-2 ONEST Kanda Square 85.2% 100.0% 99.1% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 99.1% 100.0% 100.0% OT-3 Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building 100.0% 100.0% 97.1% 97.1% 97.1% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% OT-4 CP10 Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% OT-5 ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building 93.2% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% OT-6 Yushima First Genesis Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% area OT-7 ONEST Nakano Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% OT-8 36 Sankyo Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% metropolitan OT-9 Minami-Shinagawa JN Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 93.7% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% OT-10 Minami-Shinagawa N Building 97.4% 97.4% 100.0% 98.5% 98.5% 98.5% 96.5% 98.0% 98.0% 95.3% OT-11 Minami-Shinagawa J Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 94.2% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 96.8% Tokyo OT-12 MY Atsugi Building 100.0% 95.8% 100.0% 97.1% 97.1% 97.1% 97.1% 97.1% 97.1% 97.1% buildings OT-13 Hachioji SIA Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 96.6% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.1% OT-15 ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building 100.0% 92.1% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% OT-14 ONEST Motoyoyogi Square 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Office OT-16 Daido Life Omiya Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% OT-17 ONEST Ikebukuro East Building 100.0% 85.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% OT-18 Crescendo Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.4% 97.4% 97.4% 97.4% OT-19 Tokyo Parkside Building 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Average occupancy rate 98.6%