Japan Exchange : Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

0
11/27/2019 | 09:18pm EST

Presentation Material

for the TwelfthFiscal Period

(Ended August 2019)

http://www.one-reit.com/en Securities Code3290

(Asset Management Company)

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

Summary of Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts

3

Management Highlights

4

Notes (1)

5

  • Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts

Overview of Financial Results:

Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

7

Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit:

Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

8

Earnings Forecasts:

Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and

Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)

9

Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit:

Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and

Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)

10

3 Growth Strategy

Portfolio Status

12

Portfolio Management Status

14

Efforts for External Growth

21

About the Asset Replacement

22

Financial Status

23

History of Initiatives Aimed at Increasing Unitholder Value

25

Notes (2)

26

4 Appendix

About the Sponsor

29

About the MONE Group

31

Features of One REIT

33

Portfolio Building Policy

35

Basic Stance of One REIT

36

Efforts for Sustainability (ESG)

37

Creation of Buildings Chosen by Tenants

39

Portfolio Status

40

Balance Sheet

41

Statement of Income

42

Overview of Individual Properties

43

Occupancy Rate

48

Lease Business Revenue and Expenditure by Property

49

List of Appraisal Values

52

Status of Interest-Bearing Debt

53

Approach for Internal Reserves / Asset Management Fee Scheme

55

Unitholder Status

56

Overview of One REIT

57

Overview of the Asset Management Company

58

Investment Unit Price

59

Summary of Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts

Executive Summary

  • Actual dividends per unit for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) was 7,062 yen due to steady internal growth such as leasing at an early stage and under favorable conditions.
  • Forecasted dividends per unit for the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) is expected to be 7,690 yen due to the recording of gain on sale, etc., coinciding with the asset replacement.
  • Forecasted dividends per unit for the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020) is expected to be 7,640 yen due to the recording of gain on sale, etc., coinciding with the sale of MY Atsugi Building.

Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts

Eleventh

Twelfth

Thirteenth

Fourteenth

Fiscal Period

Fiscal Period

Fiscal Period

Fiscal Period

(Ended Feb.

(Ended Aug.

(Ending Feb.

(Ending Aug.

(Millions of yen)

2019)

2019)

2020)

2020)

Actual

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

Operating

3,870

4,046

4,217

4,148

revenue

Operating profit

1,941

1,956

2,104

2,091

Recurring profit

1,679

1,696

1,846

1,834

Net income

1,679

1,696

1,844

1,832

Dividends per

¥6,999

¥7,062

¥7,690

¥7,640

unit

Aim

+¥99

+¥162

+¥790

for further

(+1.4%)

(+2.3%)

(+11.4%)

improvement

Most recent

¥6,900

¥6,900

¥6,900

forecast

Initial forecast

¥6,640

¥6,650

Dividends per Unit

Initial forecast

Revised forecast

¥8,027

Actual

Gain on sale of

¥7,690

¥7,640

J Tower

Decrease of asset

Gain on sale of

Gain on

management fee

sale of

CP10 Building

MY Atsugi

¥6,955

¥6,999

¥7,062

Acquisition of

Building

Nishi-Gotanda 102

Gain on sale of

PO

Building

Property

Niigata

¥6,900

Level of

acquisition

Higashibori-dori

7,070 yen

Parking Building

¥6,640

¥6,650

(on a normalized

¥6,500

basis)

¥5,948

¥6,090

¥5,460

Aug.2017

Feb.2018

Aug.2018

Feb.2019

Aug.2019

Feb.2020

Aug.2020

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Forecast)

(Forecast)

  • Forecasted dividends per unit are expected to continue to be higher than the initial forecast.
  • Dividends per unit on a normalized basis in the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020), excluding gain on sale of properties, etc., is expected to be 7,070 yen.

Management Highlights

Executive Summary

Management Highlight (including asset replacement(Note 1) and refinancing)

Internal

Rent increased steadily and room for rent increase also

growth

expanded

  1. Sustainable growth of dividends
  2. Disciplined external growth considering the portfolio and financial structure

Eleventh

Twelfth

Fiscal Period

Fiscal Period

(Ended Feb. 2019)

(Ended Aug. 2019)

Period-end occupancy rate

99.2%

98.9%

Rent increase

2,569 thousand yen/month

3,806 thousand yen/month

(cases)

(29 cases)

(29 cases)

Rent gap(Note 2)

-9.5%

-14.4%

External

Qualitative improvement of the portfolio through replacements and gain

growth

on sale recorded

• Preferential negotiation rights

MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building (Toshima-ku, Tokyo, minimum purchase price: ¥3.9 billion)

• Replacement of asset

[Sale] CP10 Building (Planned sale price: ¥3.4 billion),

MY Atsugi Building (Planned transfer price: ¥1.36 billion)

[Acquisition] Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building (Planned acquisition price: ¥4.5 billion)

Reduction of future risk

Realization of

Acquisition of upside

unrealized gain

Financial

Conducted refinancing that included issuing of investment

corporation bonds

• Trends in rent increases and rent gap

(thousand yen/month)

Rent increase

Rent gap

-14.4%

4,000

-15.0%

3,000

-7.7%

-9.5%

3,806

-12.0%

-9.0%

-5.4%

2,569

-6.0%

2,000

-1.0%

-3.0%

1,000

1,178

0.0%

1,063

1,017

4.0%

3.0%

0

635

6.0%

Feb.2017

Aug.2017

Feb.2018

Aug.2018

Feb.2019

Aug.2019

• Overview of Asset Replacement

CP10 Building

MY Atsugi Building

Planned

October 17,

Planned

March 3,

Sale

sale date:

2019

sale date:

2020

Planned

¥3.4 billion

Planned

¥1.36 billion

sale price:

sale price:

Gain on sale: Approx.

Gain on sale: Approx.

¥130 million

¥140 million

  • Refinancing
    (September 2019)

Considered the current interest rate environment and promoted the extension of borrowing periods.

Issued investment corporation bonds (¥3.5 billion) in August 2019, coinciding with refinancing (¥16.7 billion).

Twelfth Fiscal Period

After refinancing

(Ended Aug.2019)

LTV(Note 5)

46.3%

45.9%

Average interest rate(Note 6)

0.612%

0.637%

Average remaining period

2.02 years

3.69 years

Aug.2019

Feb.2020

Aug.2020

Acquisition

Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building

Planned acquisition date:

October 31, 2019

Planned acquisition price:

¥4.5 billion

Appraisal value:

¥4.97 billion

20/2

20/8

One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Notes (1)

  • Notes in "Executive Summary"

(Note 1) As of the date of this document, the sales of CP10 Building and MY Atsugi building along with the acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building have not been completed. As for the details (dates, price, expected gain on sales, etc.) regarding the asset replacement, they are recorded based on matters decided upon as of the date of this document and forecasted values. This applies hereinafter in this document.

(Note 2) For the end of each fiscal period, market rent is the expected new contract office rent unit price for each property assessed by CBRE (if assessed in a range, then the median value), and the rent gap (%) is the rate of divergence between the total monthly rent based on the contracted rents of existing office tenants and the total monthly rent based on market rent. The calculated value (%) is rounded to the first decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.

(Note 3) Asset size based on acquisition price as of the end of each period is indicated.

(Note 4) Yields are based on the acquisition price, are annualized according to the number of operating days in each operating period and are rounded to the first decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.

(Note 5) LTV (%) is calculated with the formula [Period-end balance of interest-bearing debt / Period-end total assets] and is rounded to the first decimal place. "After refinancing" is calculated using the total asset balance as of the end of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) and the balance of interest-bearing debts, after subtracting 874 million yen from both of these values. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.

(Note 6) "Average interest rate" is calculated by seeking the weighted average at applicable interest rates as of the end of the fiscal period (as of September 9, 2019 for "After refinancing") according to the balance of interest-bearing debt and is rounded to the third decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.

  • Note in "Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts"

(Note 1) "NAV per unit" is calculated by dividing the sum of the period-end unitholders' capital and unrealized gain by the period-end outstanding number of investment units and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. "Unrealized gain" is calculated by subtracting the total book value of owned assets from the total appraisal value of owned assets, as of the end of each fiscal period.

  • Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts

Overview of financial results:

Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Earnings forecasts:

Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)

Overview of Financial Results | Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts

Comparison with Previous Period and Earnings Forecast

A:

B:

C:

Comparison

Eleventh

Twelfth

Comparison with Actual Performance of the Eleventh Fiscal Period (Ended February 2019) and Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

fiscal period

fiscal period

Twelfth

with previous

Comparison

fiscal period

with forecast

period

(Ended Feb.

(Ended Aug.

(Ended Aug.

C - B

(Millions of yen)

2019)

2019)

2019)

C - A

Actual

Forecast

Actual

Operating revenue

3,870

4,053

4,046

+176

-7

Lease business

3,526

3,648

3,663

+137

+15

revenue

Other lease business

343

405

383

+39

-22

revenue

Expenses related to

1,175

1,289

1,263

+87

-26

rent business

(excludes depreciation)

Leasing NOI

2,694

2,763

2,782

+88

+18

Depreciation

487

497

495

+8

-2

NOI after depreciation

2,206

2,266

2,287

1

+80

1

+20

General and

265

342

330

2

+64

2

-11

administrative expenses

  • Increase in NOI after depreciation
    Full-period contribution of properties acquired in previous period
    Expensing of fixed asset and city planning tax of properties acquired in previous period
    Progress in leasing and rent increase of existing properties
  • Increase in general and administrative expenses
    Increase in asset management fee associated with the acquisition of properties in the previous period
    Recording of expenses related to general meeting of unitholders
  • Change in non-operating income/expenses

Amount of Profit Change

+80 million yen

+90 million yen

-58 million yen

+47 million yen

-64 million yen

-53 million yen

-7 million yen

+1 million yen

Operating profit

1,941

1,924

1,956

+15

+32

1,679

1,656

1,696

3

3

Recurring profit

+16

+39

Net income

1,679

1,655

1,696

+16

+40

Dividends per

¥6,999

¥6,900

¥7,062

+¥63

+¥162

unit

(+0.9%)

(+2.3%)

Period-end LTV

46.2%

46.3%

+0.1%

NAV per unit(Note 1)

¥268,000

¥273,000

+¥5,000

Of which unitholders'

approx.

approx.

capital per unit

¥213,000

¥213,000

Of which unrealized

approx.

approx.

¥55,000

¥60,000

gain per unit

Comparison with Forecast and Actual Performance of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Amount of Profit Change

1

Difference in NOI after depreciation

+20 million yen

Increase in lease revenue

+15 million yen

Difference in utilities income and expenditure

+12 million yen

Difference in other property-related income and expenditure

-6 million yen

2

Difference in general and administrative expenses

+11 million yen

3

Difference in non-operating income/expenses

+7 million yen

Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit | Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts

Comparison with Previous Period (Ended Feb.2019)

Given leasing and rent increases, etc., that exceeded the

Transfer of -¥117 to normalized operation period from public offering in

budget, 62 yen was added on top of the +138 yen forecast

at the beginning of the fiscal period

the previous period, properties acquired, and new borrowings

Increase in

financial costs due

¥7,062

to the difference in

-¥222

-¥20

¥6,999

the number of days

+¥200

Increase in general

+¥377

Increase in

-¥30

and administrative

Increase in NOI after

-¥242

management fee

expenses including

depreciation of

expenses related

associated with the

Expensing of fixed

Full-period

acquisition of

existing properties

to general meeting

asset and city

contribution of

properties in the

of unitholders

planning tax of

properties acquired

previous period

properties acquired

in previous period

in previous period

Total: +¥63

Feb.2019

Aug.2019

(Actual)

(Actual)

Comparison with the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) (initial earnings forecast)

¥7,062

Property-related: +¥87

+¥23

+¥4

Other differences

+¥48

Difference due to

+¥51

-¥28

insurance income, etc.

Leasing-related

Difference in

+¥64

Difference in

expenses

general and

¥6,900

utilities income

Difference in other

administrative

and expenditure

property-related

expenses

Increase in

income and

expenditure

Total: +¥162

Aug.2019

Aug.2019

(Forecast)

(Actual)

+139 million yen
+33 million yen
+41 million yen
+12 million yen -20million yen
-24 million yen -22million yen
Amount of Profit Change

Earnings Forecasts |

Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and

Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)

Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts

Twelfth

Thirteenth

Fourteenth

fiscal period

fiscal period

Comparison

fiscal period

Comparison

(Ended Aug. 2019)

(Ending Feb. 2020)

(Ending Aug. 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Actual

Forecast

with previous

Forecast

with previous

Period

Period

Comparison with Actual Performance of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) and Forecast of the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020)

Operating revenue

Lease business revenue

Other lease business revenue

Gain on sale of real estate, etc.

Expenses related to rent business

(excludes depreciation)

Leasing NOI

Depreciation

NOI after depreciation

General and administrative expenses

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Net income

Dividends per unit

Period-end occupancy rate

4,046

4,217

+171

4,148

-68

3,663

3,703

+40

3,655

-47

383

374

-8

349

-24

-

139

1

+139

142

1

+3

1,263

1,251

-11

1,214

-36

2,782

2,826

+43

2,790

-35

495

505

+9

507

+2

2,287

2,321

2

+33

2,283

2

-38

330

355

3

+24

334

3

-21

1,956

2,104

+148

2,091

-12

1,696

1,846

+149

1,834

-12

1,696

1,844

+148

1,832

-12

¥7,062

¥7,690

+¥628

¥7,640

-¥50

(+8.9%)

(-0.7%)

98.9%

98.0%

-0.9%

98.4%

+0.4%

1 Recording of gain on sale of real estate, etc.

2 Increase in NOI after depreciation

Increase due to rent and common space charge revenue

Change in utilities income and expenditure

Other changes (including temporary factors)

3 Increase in general and administrative expenses

Increase in non-deductible consumption tax coinciding with property sale

Comparison of Forecast for the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) with Forecast for the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)

Amount of Profit Change

1

Difference in gain on sale of real estate, etc.

+3 million yen

2

Decrease of NOI after depreciation

-38 million yen

Decrease of profits in period due to the sale of MY Atsugi Building -27 million yen

Decrease of temporary factors (other income)

-17 million yen

Difference in other property income and expenditure

+6 million yen

3

Decrease in general and administrative expenses

+21 million yen

Certain amount of move-outs

Decrease in non-deductible consumption tax

+15 million yen

anticipated in earnings forecasts

Factors for Change in Dividends per Unit | Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)

Overview of Financial Results and Earnings Forecasts

Comparison with Actual Performance of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019) and Forecast of the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020)

Penalty income, etc. ¥7,690

-¥91

Change in other property

Gain on sale

+¥71

income and expenditure

of CP10

Increase in

(NOI after depreciation)

Building

non-deductible

(excluding temporary

+¥580

consumption tax

factors)

coinciding with

property sale

+¥52

-¥156

-¥2

¥7,130

+¥174

Change in

utilities income

¥7,062

Other changes

and expenditure

(sales and

to

administration fees,

Increase due

rent and common

non-operating

space charge

income/expenses)

Impact of "temporary factors"

revenue

on DPU: +¥560

Aug.2019

Ending Feb.2020 DPU

Feb.2020

(Actual)

excluding temporary

(Forecast)

factors (Forecast)

Comparison with Forecast of the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020) and Forecast of the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)

Deduct "temporary factors" in

Gain on sale of

¥7,690

the ending Feb.2020 DPU

MY Atsugi

(forecast)

Building

-¥25

¥7,640

Increase/decrease of

Increase/decrease in

Increase in

property income and

sales and

+¥595

non-deductible

-¥560

expenditure due to the sale

administration fees

consumption tax

of CP10 Building and

and non-operating

¥7,070

coinciding with

¥7,130

acquisition of Nishi-

income/expenses

property sale

-¥115

Gotanda 102 Building

+¥16

+¥28

+¥11

Decrease of property

Increase/decrease of

income and expenditure

income and expenses of

due to the sale of MY

existing properties

Atsugi Building

including move-out

Impact of "temporary factors"

(vacancy) losses

on DPU: +¥570

Feb.2020

Ending Aug.2020 DPU

Aug.2020

(Forecast)

excluding temporary

(Forecast)

factors (Forecast)

  • Growth Strategy

Portfolio Status (as of the end of Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019))

Growth Strategy

  • The stability of the portfolio will be strengthened through asset replacement
    (transfer of CP10 Building and MY Atsugi Building and acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)

(Millions of yen)

Property type and

Property name

Location

Acquisition price

Investment ratio

region

ONEST Kanda Square

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

7,350

7.2%

Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building

Tachikawa City, Tokyo

3,264

3.2%

CP10 Building

Taito Ward, Tokyo

3,229

3.2%

(Sale planned for the ending Feb.2020)

ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building

Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture

3,110

3.0%

Yushima First Genesis Building

Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo

2,751

2.7%

ONEST Nakano Building

Nakano Ward, Tokyo

2,880

2.8%

area

36 Sankyo Building

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

2,395

2.3%

Minami-Shinagawa JN Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

2,165

2.1%

metropolitan

Minami-Shinagawa N Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

2,292

2.2%

Minami-Shinagawa J Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

2,020

2.0%

Tokyo

MY Atsugi Building

Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture

1,240

1.2%

buildings

(Sale planned for the ending Aug.2020)

Hachioji SIA Building

Hachioji City, Tokyo

730

0.7%

ONEST Motoyoyogi Square

Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

7,500

7.3%

Office

ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building

Taito Ward, Tokyo

2,700

2.6%

Daido Life Omiya Building

Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture

3,000

2.9%

ONEST Ikebukuro East Building

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

2,200

2.2%

Crescendo Building

Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture

2,466

2.4%

Tokyo Parkside Building

Koto Ward, Tokyo

10,450

10.2%

cities,

Central Shin-Osaka Building

Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture

4,612

4.5%

Karasuma Plaza 21

Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture

3,700

3.6%

designated-Ordinance etc.

ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square

Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

2,381

2.3%

MY Kumamoto Building

Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture

1,152

1.1%

Nagoya Fushimi Square Building

Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

4,812

4.7%

Daihakata Building

Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture

10,650

10.4%

Higobashi Center Building

Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture

8,930

8.7%

Subtotal • Average

97,979

95.8%

Retail facility

fab Minami-Osawa

Hachioji City, Tokyo

4,250

4.2%

Total • Average

102,229

100.0%

(Acquisition planned for

Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building

Taito Ward, Tokyo

4,500

the ending Feb.2020)

Appraisal

Unrealized gain

Period-end

Building age

value

occupancy rate

(years)

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

8,890

2,250

100.0%

12.3

4,070

833

100.0%

28.2

3,380

255

100.0%

30.4

3,800

673

100.0%

36.3

3,160

488

100.0%

28.0

3,370

506

100.0%

25.0

2,750

426

100.0%

27.8

2,114

-22

100.0%

29.1

2,370

161

95.3%

25.1

2,420

490

96.8%

27.1

1,390

216

97.1%

30.9

854

169

97.1%

25.9

8,350

782

100.0%

27.3

2,920

134

100.0%

33.3

3,220

167

100.0%

27.8

2,310

72

100.0%

27.9

2,510

-59

97.4%

32.1

11,100

612

100.0%

27.9

6,130

1,850

97.7%

27.2

3,930

45

100.0%

32.8

3,110

741

100.0%

28.3

1,290

194

91.0%

31.8

5,190

347

100.0%

31.8

11,800

1,066

97.1%

43.9

10,300

1,304

99.7%

41.9

110,728

13,712

98.9%

4,800

828

100.0%

17.7

115,528

14,541

98.9%

30.1

4,970

100.0%

31.8

Portfolio Status

Growth Strategy

  • While the effect of the fixed asset and city planning tax of properties acquired in the previous period (Eleventh Fiscal Period ended February 2019) has disappeared, a high portfolio yield was maintained with the maintenance of high occupancy rates and rent due to rent revision, etc.
  • Given the rent increases coinciding with increases in rent and tenant replacements, the appraisal value rose, which also steadily expanded the portfolio's unrealized gain (amount and ratio)

Portfolio Yields(Note 4)

Portfolio's Unrealized Gain and Unrealized Gain Ratio

Asset size (Million of yen)

NOI yield

NOI yield after depreciation

(Millions of yen)

5.30%

5.41%

5.43%

5.40%

120,000

5.03%

5.12%

4.13%

4.33%

4.45%

4.44%

3.90%

4.00%

102,229

102,229

100,000

89,359

89,359

80,000

80,815

80,383

PO

Replacement

Replacement

PO

60,000

17/2

17/8

18/2

18/8

9/2

19/8

7th FP

8th FP

9th FP

10th FP

11th FP

12th FP

Feb. 2017

Aug. 2017

Feb. 2018

Aug. 2018

Feb. 2019

Aug. 2019

(Millions of yen)

Unrealized gain (amount)

5.5%

16,000

Unrealized gain (ratio)

14.4%

16%

Unrealized gain = Appraisal value - Book value

4.5%

14,000

12.7%

13.0%

14%

11.4%

12%

3.5%

12,000

9.7%

10%

8.1%

14,541

2.5%

10,000

13,154

8%

1.5%

8,000

7,147

8,599

9,065

10,040

6%

0.5%

6,000

17/2Feb. 2017期末

17/8Aug. 2017期末

Feb18/2. 2018期末

18/8Aug. 2018期末

19/2Feb. 2019

19/8Aug.2019

4%

(End of 7th FP) (End of 8th FP) (End of 9th FP) (End of 10th FP) (End of 11th FP) (End of 12th FP)

Investment Ratio (End of 12th FP (ended August 2019), based on acquisition price)

Retail facility

Ordinance-designated

4.2%

cities, etc.

Other

35.4%

8.4%

Group I

Group III

31.2%

Ratio by

Ratio by

21.4%

Core

investment

use

region

target area

Group II

95.8%

64.6%

39.1%

Office buildings

Tokyo metropolitan

Total of core investment target area

area

(I, II & III) 91.6%

Tokyo metropolitan area

Ordinance-designated cities, etc.

I

8 central wards of Tokyo*

II

23 wards of Tokyo (excluding the 8 central wards)

Central areas of Osaka

Major areas in Yokohama

Central areas of Nagoya

Major areas in Kawasaki

Central areas of Fukuoka

III

Major areas in Saitama

Central areas of Sapporo

Major areas in Hachioji, Machida,

Central areas of Sendai

Tachikawa, Musashino, Chofu and

Fuchu

  • The 8 central wards refers to Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Toshima, Taito and Shinagawa wards.

Portfolio Management Status | Overall status

Internal Growth

Strategy

  • The occupancy rate in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) was approximately 99% through the whole period, and as downtime and free- rent periods were contracted during tenant replacement, the period-average CF occupancy rate increased by approximately 1% period on period.
  • Leasing of the portion scheduled to be vacated in the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) remained favorable and One REIT aims to further increase lease revenue by backfilling at an early stage and increasing rent upon tenant replacement.
  • Rent increase due to rent revision and tenant replacement in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) steadily increased and total monthly rent increased by approximately 1 million yen, period on period.

Portfolio Occupancy Rate

Status of Progress in Leasing of Vacant Areas(Note 9)

(as of October 10, 2019)

(tsubo)

Actual

Based on earnings forecasts(Note 5)

1,400

100.0%

98.9%

98.0%

98.4%

85

99.2%

98.7%

99.1%

99.2%

79

702

700

98.0%

98.4%

98.0%

1,219

97.1%

97.1%

1,034

871

39

(Based on forecast of previous period)

95.0%

0

477

Occupancy rate (based on contracted area)

Aug.2019

Feb.2020

Period-average CF occupancy rate (after excluding areas with free rent)(Note 6)

Vacated or received notice of cancellation

Concluded lease contract

Received application for occupancy

Currently soliciting tenants

Impact of Rent Revisions and Tenant Replacements on Lease

Move-in/Move-out

-41 tsubo

+37 tsubo

-130 tsubo

Revenue (Office Buildings)

(Thousands of yen, based on monthly rent)

(balance)

5,765

90.0%

6,000

Rent revisions

(Tsubo)

Replacement

4,752

1,958

Move-inMove-out

+459

-501

+1.586

-1,548

+914

-1,045

4,000

2,182

Average occupancy rate of portfolio during the period(Note 7)

2,486

Ended Aug.2018

Ended Feb.2019

Ended Aug.2019

Ending

Ending

Feb.2020

Aug.2020

average

average

average

2,000

1,420

3,806

average

average

1,605

99.4%

99.0%

99.2%

98.7%

98.4%

241

2,569

85.0%

Aug. 2018

Feb. 2019

Aug. 2019

Feb. 2020

Aug. 2020

880

1,178

Feb. 2018

18/2期末

18/8期末

19/2期末

19/8期末

20/2期末（予）

20/8期末（予）

0

(End of 9th FP)

(End of 10th FP)

(End of 11th FP)

(End of 12th FP)

(End of 13th FP)

(End of 14th FP)

Feb18/2.018

Aug18/8.2018

Feb19/2.2019

Aug19/8.2019

(Forecast)

(Forecast)

Average free-rent

2.0 months

1.9 months

1.4 months

Tenant renewal rate(Note 8)

96.4%

period (Office)

(Ended Aug.2019 results)

Portfolio Management Status (Offices) | Rent Revision Trends

Internal Growth

Strategy

  • Given the favorable office market and the effects of value enhancement work, rent increase through revision for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) increased by approximately 48% period on period (based on monthly rent).
  • Rent increase for the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) has already increased by 1,739 thousand yen per month as of the end of August 2019, and One REIT is aiming for further increase.
  • In addition, One REIT is also raising its stock of rent increase in and after the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (ending August 2020) by introducing step-up rent for tenants with rent that differs largely from market rent.

Amount of Change in Revised Rents (Based on monthly rent)

(Thousands of yen)

3,806

(Cases)

4,000

40

29

29

30

3,000

2,569

13

12

16

1,739

20

2,000

1,063

1,017

1,178

10

1,000

0

0

(136)

As of the end

of Aug.2019

(1,000)

Increase

Decrease

Cases of increase (right axis)

Aug17/8.2017

Feb18/2.2018

Aug18/8.2018

Feb19/2.2019

19/8Aug.2019

Those20/2decided

in the確定ending

Feb.2020

Number of Cases of Rent Increase and Increase Rate

(Cases)

Tokyo metropolitan area

Ordinance-designated cities, etc.

29

29

13

12

16

25

21

9

4

10

9

7

4

8

2

*Rent revision in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Existing rent

Existing rent >Market rent

(Under rent)

(Over rent)

100,000

80,000

60,000

99,232

+3,806 thousand yen

40,000

(+3.8%)

Upward rent revision

20,000

0

(20,000)

47,744

(40,000)

No downward rent revision

(60,000)

(all cases remained unchanged)

Aug.2019

19/8

Rent Revision (Ratio of the number of cases and leased area)

(Based on the number of cases)

(Based on leased area)

Ratio of cases of rent increase

Increase

22.7%

27.5%

17.7%

Based on

leased area

13.6%

15.5%

(m²)

Aug.2019

Unchanged 72.5%

Aug17/8.2017

Feb18/2.018

Aug18/8.2018

Feb19/2.019

Aug19/8.2019

18/2

18/8

19/2

19/8

Feb.2018

Aug.2018

Feb.2019

Aug.2019

Rent increase rate

13.0%

12.9%

8.4%

10.8%

9.9%

One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Portfolio Management Status (Offices) | Trend on Tenant Replacement

Internal Growth

Strategy

  • Rent gap (contracted rent < market rent) has further expanded in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) as the leasing market continued to be favorable, and rent can be expected to increase upon tenant replacement.
  • Rent increase has been conspicuous among tenant replacement in the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) as 83% of tenant replacements resulted in rent increase, while the increase rate for unit rent was approximately 22%.

Average Rent(Note 10) (month/tsubo) and Rent Gap

Increase Rate of Unit Rent Upon Tenant Replacement

(yen)

Total

Tokyo metropolitan area

Ordinance-designated cities, etc.

Tokyo metropolitan area

Ordinance-designated cities, etc.

Rent gap (Total)

40.0%

39.8%

13,500

6.0%

(Increase rate)

35.0%

13,179

13,222

13,032

13,130

3.0%

24.8%

Average of

12,500

20.9%

12,697

0.0%

29.1%

12th FP

-1.0%

12,062

12,116

12,050

-3.0%

22.1%

11,500

11,914

19.9%

11,096

-6.0%

16.3%

16.4%

14.5%

-5.4%

10,895

-7.7%

-9.0%

10,500

11,964

10,601

10,030

10,668

-9.5%

-14.4%

-12.0%

Based on

17/8

18/2

18/8

19/2

19/8

the number of cases

Aug.2017

Feb.2018

Aug.2018

Feb.2019

Aug.2019

9,500

Aug. 2017

Feb. 2018

Aug. 2018

Feb. 2019

Aug. 2019

-15.0%

Ratio of cases of rent

47.7%

61.1%

25.0%

71.4%

83.3%

increase due to tenant

17/8期末

18/2期末

18/8期末

19/2期末

19/8期末

(End of 8th FP)

(End of 9th FP)

(End of 10th FP)

(End of 11th FP)

(End of 12th FP)

replacement

Move-out Rate(Note 11)(Annual rate)

Mone-out rate

Total departed area × 365 / Number of operating days

Move-out rate

=

Period-End Occupancy Rate

Total leasable area (average of end of each month)

12.0%

99.2%

99.1%

99.2%

98.9%

98.0%

98.4%

100.0%

9.0%

Expecting some vacancies

95.0%

6.8%

(move-out) in earnings forecasts

6.0%

5.1%

4.5%

5.3%

4.8%

90.0%

3.0%

2.8%

85.0%

0.0%

80.0%

Feb.2018

Feb.2019

Aug.2019

Feb.2020（予）

Aug.2020（予）

18/2

Aug18/8.2018

19/2

19/8

20/2

20/8

(Forecast)

(Forecast)

Amount of Change Upon Tenant Replacement

(Based on monthly rent)

(Thousands of yen)

Increased rent

Decreased rent

3,000

2,000

1,000

2,864

2,317

2,075

816

957

0

(715)

(134)

(116)

(975)

(1,000)

(1,259)

(2,000)

17/8

18/2

18/8

19/2

19/8

Aug.2017

Feb.2018

Aug.2018

Feb.2019

Aug.2019

Portfolio Management Status (Offices) | Rent Gap

Internal Growth

Strategy

  • Under rent tenants accounted for approximately 75% of total rent, expanding from the previous fiscal period when it was approximately 68%. One REIT is focused on increasing unit rent by starting negotiations for rent increase ahead of schedule.

Status of Contracted Rent and Market Rent

Status of Distribution by Period of Expiry of Contracts

(As of end of 12th FP (ended Aug.2019) )

Rent gap of

-14.4%

office tenants

Existing rent

Existing rent >Market rent

Existing rent

Existing rent >Market rent

(Under rent)

(Over rent)

(Under rent)

(Over rent)

Contracted rent

lower than market

rent

(Under rent)

Contracted rent

higher than market rent (Over rent)

(Thousands of yen)

140,000

105,000

391,177

Ratio of

75.1%

thousand yen

contracted rent lower

than market rent

70,000

128,370

83.5

%

%

99,428

72.1

85,554

70.7

%

%

35,000

70,949

76.2

129,375

thousand yen

6,875

46.2%

0

25,437

22,128

8,021

35,374

38,413

Aug. 2019

19/8

-35,000

(End of 12th FP)

-70,000

20/2

20/8

21/2

21/8

22/2期以降

Feb. 2020

Aug. 2020

Feb. 2021

Aug. 2021

Feb. 2022

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

and after

Portfolio Management Status | Tenant Distribution

Internal Growth

Strategy

  • The top 10 tenants occupy 14.3% of the portfolio's total leasable floor area, the average leased area of office tenants is approximately 92 tsubo, and the ratio of tenants occupying less than 200 tsubo is approximately 88%. One REIT has built a portfolio that is highly diversified.
  • Moreover, while a large tenant renting a space comprising 480 tsubo moved out in September 2019, 373 tsubo of space has already been backfilled through the in-house expansions of two tenants.

Status of Top Tenants After Acquisition of New Properties

(End of 12th FP (ended August 2019))

Leased floor

% of

total leasable

Property

Name of tenant

area (Tsubo)

floor area

occupied

(Note 12)

(Note 13)

1

TOHO Cinemas, Ltd.

1,731.84

3.6%

fab Minami-Osawa

2

Nakanihon Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd.

917.52

1.9%

ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square

3

TDS Co, Ltd.

703.08

1.4%

36 Sankyo Building

4

Original Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd.

591.31

1.2%

ONEST Motoyoyogi Square

Status of Distribution of Tenants by Business Type

(Based on leased area, offices, end of 12th FP (ended August 2019))

2.4%

1.4% 0.6% 0.3%

Service

0.1%

3.2%

Wholesale/Retail/Restaurant

Manufacturing

4.5%

Finance/Insurance

Transport/Communications

6.9%

Real estate

44.8%

Construction

Individual

16.6%

Public affairs

Other

5

(undisclosed)(Note 14)

587.14

1.2%

Tokyo Parkside Building

Business type: information system-related

6

Maxell, Ltd.

532.49

1.1%

ONEST Motoyoyogi Square

7

(undisclosed)(Note 14)

483.53

1.0%

Tokyo Parkside Building

19.2%

Agriculture

Business type: information system-related

8

Japan Patent Information Organization

480.17

1.0%

Tokyo Parkside Building

9

(undisclosed)(Note 14)

475.72

1.0%

ONEST Motoyoyogi Square

Business type: automobile-related company

10

Kirindo Co., Ltd.

465.68

1.0%

Central Shin-Osaka Building

Higobashi Center Building

Total of top 10 tenants

6,968.48

14.3%

  • Moved out as of September 30, 2019
  • Of the cancelled area, 373 tsubo has already been filled through in-house expansions of two tenants.

Status of Distribution of Tenants by Leased Area(Note 15)

(Office buildings, end of 12th FP (ended August 2019))

200 tsubo or more

300 tsubo or more

Number of

Average

tenants

leased area

and less than

5.1%

300 tsubo

491 tenants

Approx.

6.7%

92 tsubo/tenants

100 tsubo or more and less than 200 tsubo

By leased area

17.5% (Based on the number of cases)

Ratio of areas

Less than 100 tsubo

less than 200 tsubo

70.7%

88.2%

Portfolio Management | Track records of construction work and budget

Internal Growth

Strategy

  • In principle, One REIT has a policy to maintain the amount of its capital expenditure within a range of 80% to 90% of depreciation in each period, and strives to review the items upon construction work and reduce costs by obtaining competitive quotes, etc.
  • However, when it is deemed that value enhancement work, etc., would have a large impact on rent increases or if there is an emergency, there may be cases when One REIT may plan for capital expenditure equal to or more than depreciation.

Depreciation and Capital Expenditure

(Millions of yen)

Costs that will be applied to

Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building: ¥135 million

700

600

534

495

505

507

500

487

440

425

400

332

300

616

200

322

433

285

100

220

0

Aug18/8.2018

Feb19/2.2019

Aug19/8.2019

Feb20/2.2020

Aug20/8.2020

(Actual実績)

(Actual)実績)

(Actual)実績)

(Forecast)予想)

(Forecast)予想)

Depreciation

Capital expenditure

Red numbers: budget at the start of the period

  • Breakdown of Capital Expenditure Budget in the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (Ending February 2020)

Items on construction work

Amount of budget

Ratio

(Millions of yen)

Value enhancement work

110

24.8%

Other than value enhancement work

334

75.2%

Total

444

100.0%

  • Breakdown of Capital Expenditure Budget in the Fourteenth Fiscal Period (Ending August 2020)

Items on construction work

Amount of budget

Ratio

(Millions of yen)

Value enhancement work

134

22.0%

Other than value enhancement work

476

78.0%

Total

610

100.0%

Major Value Enhancement Work Plans(Note 16)

  • Renovation work of common space
    ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building, ONEST Ikebukuro East Building, Tokyo Parkside Building, Central Shin-Osaka Building, Nagoya Fushimi Square Building
  • Mechanical security update and system renovation
    Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, Central Shin-Osaka Building

Portfolio Management | Efforts contributing to the enhancement of property value

Internal Growth

Strategy

Acquisition of Assessment Certifications in "CASBEE for Real Estate"

  • One REIT newly acquired certifications for 6 properties in the Tenth Fiscal Period (ended August 2018) and for 3 properties in the Eleventh Fiscal Period (ended February 2019). In the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019) 1 property renewed its certification and 1 property newly acquired certification, each acquiring "Rank A" (Very Good).
  • As a result, the number of properties which acquired "Rank A" (Very Good) increased to 11, accounting for 39.0% of the portfolio based on total floor area.

Acquisition of "Green Star" in GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Tenth Fiscal Period

(ended August

2018)

New recognition

(6 properties)

Eleventh Fiscal Period

(ended February

2019)

New recognition

(3 properties)

Twelfth Fiscal Period

(ended August

2019)

New recognition,

renewal

(1 property each)

  • Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building
  • Yushima First Genesis Building
  • Hachioji SIA Building
  • Daido Life Omiya Building
  • ONEST Ikebukuro East Building
  • Nagoya Fushimi Square Building
  • Crescendo Building
  • Karasuma Plaza 21
  • fab Minami-Osawa
  • (New) Tokyo Parkside Building
  • (Renewal) ONSET Kanda Square
  • One REIT has acquired "Green Star" for the second consecutive year, as its initiatives for environmental considerations and sustainability were highly evaluated, including its policies that consider sustainability, corporate structure, and environmental certification acquisitions.
  • We acquired the "2 Star" in the "GRESB Rating," a relative evaluation of comprehensive scores.
  • One REIT will engage in various issues to continue to acquire the "Green Star" and to improve its "GRESB Rating."

Properties which acquired "Rank A" in "CASBEE for Real Estate" (comparison with portfolio)(Note 17)

11 properties/26 properties 39.0% (based on total floor area)

20

Efforts for External Growth

External Growth

Strategy

  • One REIT will aim for disciplined external growth while improving portfolio quality through asset replacement, given that a basic strategy of One REIT is "disciplined external growth considering the portfolio and financial structure."

Efforts Based on Dialogue with Market

Continue "Asset Replacement" and

Overview of Property with Preferential Negotiation Rights: MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building

Build Up Pipeline Properties

Focusing again on "location" and "area" and maintaining the

stance of "selective investment."

Consider the building ages and strictly select properties with

building specifications that can be maintained, improved, or

enhance value in the long term.

Aim for early contribution to dividends after acquisition by

conducting renewal work before acquisition by the

Investment Corporation for properties in the pipeline.

Select candidate properties for sale upon considering

leeway to raise rent and future risks, etc., and return the

realized unrealized gain to the unitholders through sale.

Upon asset replacement, considerations will be made on the

increase/decrease of NOI before and after the replacement,

and leverage may be considered as well.

Location

Nearest Station

Total Leasable Area(Note 18)

Teikyo Heisei

Otsuka

University

Station

Otsuka-

ONEST Ikebukuro East Building

Ekimae

(formerly Yamagami Building)

Toshima Post Office

MSB-21Minami-Otsuka

Building

Sunshine City

Mukohara

Minamiotsuka

Hall

Toshima Minamiotsuka

Toshima Central Library

Post Office

4-chome

ToshimaHigashi-Ikebukuro

City Hall

Zoshigaya Cemetery

Gokokuji

Temple

Minami-Otsuka,Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Approximately a five-minute walk from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Otsuka-Ekimae Station on the Toden Arakawa Line

4,123.03 m²

Period Allowed for Sale

From September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021

Minimum Purchase Price

3,900 million yen (excluding consumption tax)

Asset size

Investment area ratio

Next Target: ¥200 billion (Mid-term target)

Improvement of Tokyo metropolitan area ratio (64.6% as of the end of the end of August 2019)

  • MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building has great traffic convenience as it is located within walking distance from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Shin-Otsuka Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line, which gives it excellent access to Tokyo Station and Otemachi Station.
  • In addition, the property has high building specifications with a ceiling height of 2,600 mm, an individual air-conditioning system, and seismic isolation structure. Stable tenant demand is expected.
  • Eyeing future negotiations for rent increase, One REIT has scheduled renewal work of the common space, etc., during the handover period.

Asset Replacement

External Growth

Strategy

  • The asset replacement on this occasion was suggested by our sponsor, Mizuho Trust & Banking, and was realized through a reciprocal transaction
  • One REIT sold two "over rent" properties, "reducing future risk" while simultaneously aiming for "continuous growth of dividends" with the acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building which has large "room for upside rent."
  • Overview of Property Planned for Acquisition: Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building

MUFG Bank

Gotanda Station

Osaki Post

Mizuho

Office

Bank

Gotanda Project

(tentative)

TOC

Osaki-Hirokoji

Station

Osaki

Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building

New City

Osaki Station

ThinkPark Tower

Overview of Asset Replacement

Reducing future risk

Achievement of

unrealized gainsAsset

Replacement

Acquisition of upside

Nishi-Gotanda

CP10 Building

MY Atsugi Building

102 Building

Sale

Acquisition

Nishi-Gotanda

Property name

Location

Planned acquisition price

Appraisal value

Appraised NOI yield(Note 19)

Total Leasable Area(Note 20)

Occupancy rate (as of August 31, 2019)(Note 20)

Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building

Nishi-Gotanda, Shinagawa- ku, Tokyo

4,500 million yen

4,970 million yen

4.71%

4,350.47 m2

100.0%

CP10 Building

MY Atsugi Building

102 Building

Use

Office building

Office building

Office building

Location

Taito Ward,

Atsugi City,

Shinagawa Ward,

Tokyo

Kanagawa Prefecture

Tokyo

Planned sale/acquisition

October 17, 2019

March 3, 2020

October 31, 2019

date

Planned sale/acquisition

¥3,400 million

¥1,360 million

¥4,500 million

price

(gain on sale/appraisal

(¥139 million)

(¥142 million)

(¥4,970 million)

value)

Rent gap

Over rent

Over rent

Under rent

(+5% or under)

(+10% or under)

(-20% or more)

Occupancy rate (as of

  • Multiple train lines are available around the asset to be acquired including Gotanda Station on the JR Yamanote Line and Toei Subway Asakusa Line. The location has great traffic convenience as it offers excellent access to Shibuya and Shinjuku as well as the Tokaido Shinkansen Line and Haneda Airport.
  • Approximately 170 tsubo of exclusive area is secured per floor. Furthermore, the property has the capability to accommodate various tenant needs as its rental rooms enable tenants to determine layouts easily and even divide the space into smaller sections.

August 31, 2019)

100.0%

97.1%

100.0%

With the intent to standardize dividends (gain on sale), One REIT is splitting the sale period

between the Thirteenth Fiscal Period (ending February 2020) and the Fourteenth Fiscal

Period (ending August 2020)

Financial Status

Financial Strategy

  • In September 2019, One REIT refinanced borrowings due for repayment valued at 16.7 billion yen, and significantly extended the average remaining period through its first-ever issuance of investment corporation bonds.
  • LTV (against total assets) is planned to be operated in the 45-50% range. Borrowing capacity with LTV up to 50% is approximately 9.1 billion yen after refinancing.

Summary of Interest-Bearing Debt (after refinancing)

Balance of interest-

Average interest rate

Fixed-interest

External credit ratings

bearing debt

borrowings rate

[JCR]

50,824 million yen

0.637%

88.2%

Single A

(Stable)

LTV

Borrowing capacity

Average remaining

Average

(Ratio of interest-bearing

(LTV = up to 50%)

period(Note 21)

procured years

liabilities to total assets)

45.9%

Approx. 9.1 billion yen

3.69 years

5.04 years

Composition of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

(after refinancing)

2.0%

1.2%

2.0%

2.6%

6.9%

3.3%

15.9%

3.6%

4.2%

15.8%

7.1%

23.6%

Overview of Refinancing

Borrowings due for Repaymentin September 2019(Note 22)

[Floating interest rate]

1 year

¥2,700 million

0.315%

[Fixed interest rate]

3 years

¥14,074 million

0.581%

[Total/average]

2.7 years ¥16,774 million

0.538%

Procurement through Refinancing(Note 22)

[Investment corporation bonds]

(issued August 2019)

5 years

¥1,500 million

0.400%

10 years

¥2,000 million

0.820%

[Fixed interest rate]

(borrowed September 2019)

5 years

¥4,000 million

0.510%

7 years

¥9,200 million

0.750%

[Total/average]

6.7 years

¥16,700 million

0.669%

11.8%

(Millions of yen)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

8,086

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

8,037

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

12,000

Corporation

Shinsei Bank, Limited

6,000

Resona Bank, Limited

3,600

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

2,150

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

1,850

The Mie Bank, Ltd.

1,700

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

1,300

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

1,000

Nippon Life Insurance Company

1,000

The Chugoku Bank, Ltd.

600

Investment corporation bonds

3,500

Total

50,824

Financial Status

Financial Strategy

  • Considered the current interest rate environment and extended the average remaining period to approximately 3.7 years through refinancing of 16.7 billion yen of borrowings, which included the issuance of investment corporation bonds.
  • With the extension of liabilities, the average interest rate rose slightly. However, various indicators such as LTV and fixed-interest borrowing rates are favorable.

Average Interest Rate / Average Remaining Period

LTV and Appraised LTV(Note 23)

Average remaining period Average interest rate

51.0%

LTV

Appraised LTV

4.004years.00

3.69 years

1.0%

50.0%

Management standard: LTV 45%-50%

0.855%

3.003years.00

0.8%

46.8%

46.1%

46.2%

46.3%

45.9%

45.8%

0.602%

0.603%

0.590%

0.612%

0.637%

45.0%

2.002years.00

0.6%

1.71 years

2.62 years

41.5%

41.4%

41.3%

2.12 years

2.01 years

2.02 years

41.0%

1.001.00year

17/8

18/2

18/8

18/9

19/8

1

0.4%

40.0%

18/2期末

18/8期末

19/2期末

19/8期末

1

17/8期末

Aug. 2017

Feb. 2018

Aug. 2018

Feb. 2019

Aug.2019

After refinancing

Aug. 2017

Feb. 2018

Aug. 2018

Feb. 2019

Aug. 2019

After refinancing

(End of 8th FP)

(End of 9th FP)

(End of 10th FP)

(End of 11th FP)

(End of 12th FP)

(End of 8th FP)

(End of 9th FP)

(End of 10th FP)

(End of 11th FP)

(End of 12th FP)

(assumed)

Diversification Status of Repayment Periods and Borrowing Interest Rate (after refinancing)

0.820%

1.0%

0.750%

0.8%

(Millions of yen)

0.628%

0.635%

0.567%

25,000

0.510%

0.6%

0.633%

Weighted average interest rate:

0.400%

20,000

0.637%

0.4%

15,000

2,700

[Legend]

4,000

Floating interest rate

Extended the remaining

10,000

periods

Fixed interest rate*

14,074

2,000

Realized the

Investment corporation bonds

5,000

10,124

diversification of

9,200

6,000

6,000

6,000

1,500

4,000

repayment periods

2,000

Applied interest rate

0

* Includes borrowings whose interest

rates are scheduled to be substantially

Feb.2020

Aug.2020

Feb.2021

Aug.2021

Feb.2022

Aug.2022

Feb.2023

Aug.2023

Feb.2024

Aug.2024

Feb.2025

Aug.2025

Feb.2026

Aug.2026

Feb.2027

Aug.2029

fixed with the interest rate swap

20/2

20/8

21/2

21/8

22/2

22/8

23/2

23/8

24/2

24/8

25/2

25/8

26/2

26/8

27/2

29/8

History of Initiatives Aimed at Increasing Unitholder Value (for assets)

Growth Strategy

September 2016

October 2017

August and September 2018 Asset

October 2019,

Public offering

Asset replacement

replacement and public offering

Asset replacement

Properties sold

J Tower

Niigata Higashibori-dori

CP10 Building

Fuchu City, Tokyo

Parking Building

Taito Ward, Tokyo

¥25.22 billion

Niigata City, Niigata

¥3.4 billion

Prefecture

¥0.62 billion

MY Atsugi Building

Atsugi City, Kanagawa

Prefecture

¥1.36 billion

Properties acquired

ONEST Motoyoyogi Square

Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

¥7.5 billion

ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building

Taito Ward, Tokyo

¥2.7 billion

Nagoya Fushimi Square Building

Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

¥4.81 billion

[End of 7th FP] (ended Feb. 2017)

Daihakata Building

Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture

¥10.65 billion

Daido Life Omiya Building

Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture

¥3.0 billion

ONEST Ikebukuro East Building

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

¥2.2 billion

[End of 9th FP] (ended Feb. 2018)

Crescendo Building

Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture

¥2.46 billion

Tokyo Parkside Building

Koto Ward, Tokyo

¥10.45 billion

Higobashi Center Building

Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture

¥8.93 billion

[End of 11th FP] (ended Feb. 2019)

Nishi-Gotanda

102 Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

  • ¥4.5 billion

Aiming to further

increase unitholder

value

[End of 12th FP] (ended Aug. 2019)

Investment unit price (closing price)

NAV per unit

Multiplication ratio of NAV

193,400 yen

249,000 yen

0.78-fold

Investment unit price (closing price)

NAV per unit

Multiplication ratio of NAV

246,500 yen

259,000 yen

0.95-fold

Investment unit price (closing price)

NAV per unit

Multiplication ratio of NAV

273,900 yen

268,000 yen

1.02-fold

Investment unit price (closing price)

NAV per unit

Multiplication ratio of NAV

309,000 yen

273,000 yen

1.13-fold

[legend] Property name, Location, Sale/acquisition price (planned)

Notes (2)

  • Notes in Growth Strategy

(Note 1) As for properties owned (hereinafter referred to as "Existing Properties") as of the end of August 31, 2019, the appraisal value as of August 31, 2019, is listed. As for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, the appraisal value as of September 1, 2019, is listed. This applies hereinafter in this document.

(Note 2) Occupancy rates as of August 31, 2019, are indicated for both Existing Properties and Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building. In the "SubtotalAverage" and "TotalAverage" column, the weighted average of the above occupancy rates is indicated. Furthermore, information for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building is indicated based on information provided by the seller.

(Note 3) For Existing Properties, "building age" indicates the number of years elapsed from the completion of each owned asset to the end of August 2019, and for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building it indicates the number of years elapsed from its completion to October 31, 2019, the planned acquisition date. In the "TotalAverage" column, the weighted average of the building age of each owned asset of Existing Properties is calculated based on acquisition price.

(Note 4) Yields are based on acquisition price, are annualized according to the number of operating days in each operating period and are rounded to the first decimal place. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.

(Note 5) Occupancy rates based on earnings forecast are calculated based on the assumptions of the earnings forecast and may vary due to the progress in leasing, new move-out of tenants and other factors.

(Note 6) Period-average CF occupancy rate is calculated with the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place:

Period-average CF occupancy rate (%) = (Sum of total leased floor area at end of each month - Area subject to free rent in target operating period) / Sum of total leasable floor area at end of each month

(Note 7) The average occupancy rate during the period (%) is calculated with the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place: Sum of total leased floor area at end of each month / Sum of total leasable floor area at end of each month.

(Note 8) "Tenant renewal rate" indicates the ratio of tenants that conducted contract renewals among tenants whose contracts had expired during the Twelfth Fiscal Period. It is calculated based on leased area and rounded to the first decimal place.

(Note 9) The departed area for the 13th FP(ending February 2020) is based on the earnings forecast as of the date of this document and may differ from the actual departed area.

(Note 10) "Average rent" is calculated by dividing the sum of each tenant's monthly rent and the common space charges indicated in their lease agreements by the leased floor space and does not include floor area in which lease agreements are yet to begin or where lease agreements are not yet concluded.

(Note 11) The office move-out rate targets assets classified as offices from among assets owned by One REIT, is calculated using the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place: Move-out rate (%) = (Total departed area in the target operating period ÷ Average leasable floor area as of the end of each month during the targeted operating period) X 365 ÷ Number of operating days in the target operating period. The same calculation method and display format are applied hereafter in this document.

(Note 12) "Leased floor area" column shows the floor area indicated in the lease agreements concluded with each tenant effective as of the end of the Twelfth FP (ended Aug. 2019). Parking spaces and land provided for other uses are not included.

(Note 13) The "% of total leasable floor area" column shows each tenant's percentage of the total leasable floor area of all the assets One REIT owns and is rounded to the first decimal place.

(Note 14) The information is undisclosed as consent for disclosure has not been obtained from either of the tenants.

(Note 15) As for the status of distribution by leased area, each ratio is calculated with the number of tenants occupying each office building. Tenants occupying multiple properties are calculated as a single tenant.

(Note 16) The plan is as of the date of this document and the content of construction work may be changed or cancelled due to revision of plans in the future and other factors.

(Note 17) This is calculated based on the portfolio status as of the end of the Twelfth Fiscal Period (ended August 2019).

(Note 18) Status as of the end of September 2019 is indicated based on information provided by the party One REIT acquired the preferential negotiation rights from.

(Note 19) "Appraised NOI yield (%) = net operating income (NOI) recorded under "working balance, income price through direct capitalization method" of the appraisal report ÷ acquisition price" and is rounded to the first decimal place.

(Note 20) Both are indicated as of August 31, 2019 based on information provided by seller.

(Note 21) The average remaining period is calculated by seeking the weighted average of remaining period as of the end of September 9, 2019, according to the balance of interest-bearing debt and is rounded to the second decimal place.

(Note 22) The interest rate indicated for "Loans Payable as of September 2019" is the interest rate used when repaying debt, while the interest rate indicated for "Procurement through Refinancing" is the interest rate at the issuance of investment corporation bonds and the interest rates that have been substantially fixed with the interest rate swap.

(Note 23) Appraised LTV is calculated with the following formula and is rounded to the first decimal place:

Appraised LTV (%) = Period-end balance of interest-bearing debt / (Period-end total assets + Unrealized gain)

  • Appendix

One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

28

About the Sponsor | Sponsor Overview

Appendix

  • Mizuho Trust & Banking provides diverse solutions for real estate businesses such as real estate brokerage, real estate asset management, and financial advisory, and has a reputation as one of the strongest players in the Japanese real estate market.

Overview of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Overview of Support by Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,. Ltd.

Name

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Address

1-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Tetsuo Iimori, President & CEO

Line of Business

Trust services, banking services

Established

May 9, 1925

Large shareholder and

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.:

shareholding ratio

100% (excluding treasury stock)

Real Estate Brokerage Business

External growth

support

Internal growth

support

Share information about assets in the market that meets One REIT's investment strategy

  • Increase AUM and improve portfolio quality

Provide know-how about bridge fund

  • Future pipeline of asset acquisition

Advise and support on asset acquisition and asset management, support on planning of leasing strategy

  • Acquire AM know-how and improve portfolio profitability

Provide information about potential tenant

  • Maintain and improve occupancy rate

Provide information about real estate market update

  • Improve investment strategy

(billion yen)

1,200

12,000

1,056.5

1,000

915.4

906.9

921.9

10,000

800

8,000

655.6

600

6,000

400

4,000

200

2,000

0

0

(Fiscal year) 2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Financial

strategy support

Other support

Advise on financing structure such as debt financing,

  • formation of syndicate banks
  • Improve financial structure and strengthening lender formation

Advise and support about financing

  • Improve financial stability

Same-boat investment

  • Share interests with unitholders

Cooperative structure of sending experienced directors and employees to pursue investment management

  • Build an effective structure for growth of One REIT

About the Sponsor | Sponsor Support System

Appendix

  • Aim to achieve sustainable and stable growth by utilizing sponsor support from Mizuho Trust & Banking

Sponsor

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,. Ltd.

Wholly-owned

subsidiary

MONE Group(Note)

Sponsor Support

Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd.

(MONE)

Wholly-owned

Wholly-owned

subsidiary

subsidiary

Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.

[Asset Management Company]

Asset

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

(MREM)

management

(MREIT)

(Note) Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (the Asset Management Company), Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. are collectively referred to as the MONE Group.

About the MONE Group | Corporate Overview

Appendix

Wholly-owned

Wholly-owned

Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.

(MREM)

Line of business

Real estate investment advisory services for

investors in Japan and abroad

Established

September 10, 2007

Capital

¥100 million

Representative

Kazuma Oe,

President and Representative Director

Address

Urbannet Nihonbashi 2-chome Building 4th Floor,

of head office

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

No. of directors/employees

47 (as of October 1, 2019)(Note)

Membership

Japan Investment Advisors Association

1. Financial Instruments Business Operator

Licenses, etc.

(Type II Financial Instruments Business;

Investment Advisory and Agency Business;

Investment Management Business):

Kanto Financial Bureau (Kinsho) No.1915

Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd.

(MONE)

Administration of subsidiaries

October 28, 2015

¥100 million

Kazuma Oe,

President and Representative Director

Urbannet Nihonbashi 2-chome Building 4th Floor, 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

26 (as of October 1, 2019)(Note)

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

(MREIT)

Management of the Investment Corporation's assets

July 1, 2005

¥50 million

Koji Hashimoto,

President and Representative Director

Urbannet Nihonbashi 2-chome Building 4th Floor, 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

29 (as of October 1, 2019)(Note)

The Investment Trusts Association, Japan

1. Real Estate Brokerage License:

Issued by the Governor of Tokyo (3), No.84787

  1. Financial Instruments Business Operator (Investment Management Business): Kanto Financial Bureau (Kinsho) No.342
  2. License No. 46 issued by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (Trading Agency Etc., License)

(Note) Includes full time auditors, contracted employees and employees on postings from other companies, and excludes outside directors and temporary staff. Includes members holding concurrent positions among MONE Group companies.

About the MONE Group | History

Appendix

  • Real estate investment and fund management record with an asset size of over 1.017 trillion yen since its founding in 2002

History

2002

June

Nikko Cordial Securities Inc. (at the time) and Simplex Holdings Inc. establish Simplex

Investment Advisors Inc. (former SIA) to offer real estate investment advisory services

2005

June

Former SIA listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers market

July

Simplex REIT Partners Inc. (SRP; currently Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.) established

for entry into the J-REIT market

2007

September

Simplex Real Estate Management Inc. (SRM; currently Mizuho Real Estate Management Co.,

Ltd.) established for the purpose of splitting up real estate investment advisory services

November

Takeover bid of former SIA shares by the Aetos Group and Goldman Sachs Group completed

2011

February

Financial base strengthened through public offering with Aetos Group's underwriting and long-

term refinancing with financial institutions; the Aetos Group acquired shares of SIA formerly

held by the Goldman Sachs Group at the same time, becoming the sole shareholder.

2013

October

SIA REIT (currently One REIT, Inc.) listed on the J-REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2015

December

Mizuho Trust & Banking acquired all of the shares of SRM and SRP through its subsidiary

Simplex Investment Advisors Inc. (SIA; currently Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd.)(Note 1)

2018

January

Trade name of SRP was changed to Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Fund Formations and Management

(cumulative)(Note 2), (Note 3)

4% 1%

5%

6%

Cumulative

amount of AUM 1.017 trillion yen

83%

  • Office buildings
  • Retail facilities
  • Residences
  • Hotel
  • Other

(Note 1) The trade name is the same as the former SIA but they are different companies.

(Note 2) Indicates fund formation and management records in MONE Group (includes Simplex Investment Advisors Inc. which seceded from the sponsor of One REIT on November 30, 2015) which was invested in by investors other than MONE Group from the establishment in 2002 through the end of September 2019. The figures are calculated from the cumulative amount of acquisition prices as of the end of September 2019.

(Note 3) Includes funds that have ended and have refunded equity interests.

Features of One REIT

Appendix

  • Portfolio Focusing on Middle-Sized Office Buildings(Note) as the Core Investment Target
  • A large number of middle-sized office buildings, the core investment target of One REIT, are located in the 23 wards of Tokyo, and One REIT believes that such buildings have a relatively large market scale and hold abundant acquisition opportunity.
  • Middle-sizedoffice buildings maintain a stable occupancy rate over the medium to long term. One REIT believes that middle-sized office buildings are an asset class from which stable profits can be expected while sufficiently utilizing the knowledge and experience of the Asset Management Company, and has set such buildings as a core investment target.

Number of Construction Starts by Scale

(23 wards of Tokyo)

  • 2,000 m² or more and less than 3,300 m²
  • 3,300 m² or more and less than 33,300 m²
  • 33,300 m² or more

2,954

841

511

348

buildings

buildings

buildings

buildings

1987-19951996-20052006-20102011-2015

(Source) Created by the Asset Management Company based on the material created by Urban Research Institute Corporation based on the "Tokyo Metropolitan Government Annual Statistics Report on Construction."

Stable Occupancy Rate over

the Medium Term

  • 2,000 m² or more and less than 3,300 m²
  • 3,300 m² or more and less than 33,300 m²
  • 33,300 m² or more

100.0%

95.0%

90.0%

85.0%

80.0%

75.0%

70.0% 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H 1H FY2002FY2004FY2006FY2008FY2010FY2012FY2014FY2016

(Source) Created by the Asset Management Company based on the material created by Urban Research Institute Corporation based on "ReiTREDA."

  • Pursuit of Essential Values of Real Estate-"Location" and "Building Specification"
  • One REIT believes that most of the essential values of real estate are dependent on "location" and "building specification (functionality, design, etc.)"
  • One REIT will invest in carefully selected properties with high building specification situated at locations with high tenant needs and pursue the maintenance and improvement of building specifications over the long term with an aim to create buildings chosen by tenants by taking into consideration "safety," "comfort" and "convenience" from the viewpoint of tenants.

Pursuing

Facility

"Safety," "Comfort"

Location

Building

and

Spec

Manage

"Convenience"

ment

from the viewpoint of

Setting core

Determination of properties

tenants

investment target

whose value can be enhanced

areas

(Note) "Middle-sized office" refers to medium or medium-large-scale office buildings whose total floor area is within the range of 3,300 m2 (approximately 1,000 tsubo) to 33,000 m2 (approximately 10,000 tsubo) and with certain specifications that satisfy the needs of tenants.

Features of One REIT

Appendix

  • Utilization of Abundant and High-Quality Property Information Obtained by Utilizing the Strength of Sponsors
  • One REIT utilizes Mizuho Trust & Banking's wide customer base, information network and unique accessibility to real estate information as well as MONE Group's various experience on real estate investment and management, high expertise and unique network.
  • One REIT aims to form a high-quality portfolio by widely obtaining high-quality information at an early stage from the viewpoint of properties and accuracy of sales and connecting it to the acquisition of properties against the backdrop of responding to various needs for utilization and sales of real estate.

Strength of Mizuho

:

Wide customer base

Accessibility to

Trust and Banking

real estate information

Strength of MONE

:

Various

High

Unique

Group

experience

expertise

network

  • Construction of Stable Financial Base and Strict Internal Control and Risk Management System under Financial Sponsors
  • Building a stable financial base with a lender formation centering on Mizuho Trust & Banking, the sponsor, and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
  • Managing conflict-of-interest transactions, information, etc. based on strict rules utilizing know-how at financial institutions.

Efforts on Conflict-of-Interest Transactions

  • Under the interested parties transaction rules, the Asset Management Company will define interested parties(Note) broader than what is determined as interested parties by the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations as well as the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.
  • The Compliance Committee conducts reviews in light of the opinions of external members, lawyers that have no conflict of interest with the Asset Management Company. Moreover, there are strict operational procedures, as support from two-thirds of the members at a meeting, including support from external members, are required to make resolutions.

(Note)

  • The Asset Management Company or directors/employees of the Asset Management Company
    The Asset Management Company's shareholders
    Interested parties, etc., determined by the Order for Enforcement of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, other than and
    Corporations to which those who correspond to or conduct the majority of investments, silent partnership of equity investments, or preferred equity investments. Corporations that have contracted asset management operations to those who correspond to through

Corporations in which executives of the Asset Management Company also hold an executive position

Portfolio Building Policy

Appendix

Investment Ratio by Property Type(Note)

▌Investment Area

We will build a portfolio intending to diversify the investment target by considering middle-sized office buildings as the core investment target and also incorporating office buildings other than middle-sized office buildings as well as urban retail facilities.

Retail facilities 30% or less

Investment ratio

by

property type

Tokyo metropolitan area

70% or more of the investment amount

Eight central wards of Tokyo

Focus

23 wards of Tokyo outside

Major areas in

the eight central wards

Yokohama City

Major areas in the

Major areas in

Major areas in

cities of Hachioji,

Machida, Fuchu,

Kawasaki City

Saitama City

Tachikawa, Chofu

and Musashino

Ordinance-designated cities, etc.

30% or less of the investment amount

Central areas of

Central areas of

Osaka City

Nagoya City

Central areas

Central areas

Central areas

of Fukuoka City

of Sapporo City

of Sendai City

Investment Ratio by Area(Note)

We intend to build a portfolio considering regional diversification by including ordinance-designated cities or their equivalent where certain rental demand is expected in the investment target while focusing on investments in the Tokyo metropolitan area where stability is expected.

Office buildings 70% or more

Ordinance-designated cities, etc. 30% or less

Investment ratio

by

region

Tokyo metropolitan area 70% or more

Other areas

Core Investment Target Area

Central areas of Sapporo City

Central areas of

Areas around

Osaka City

Shin-Osaka

Station

Central areas of Sendai City

Central areas of Fukuoka City

Tokyo metropolitan area

Central areas of Nagoya City

(Note) Investment ratio is based on acquisition price and consumption tax and other expenses related to acquisitions are excluded. Moreover, ratios may temporarily differ from the abovementioned percentage as a result of acquisition or sale of real-estate related assets.

Basic Stance of One REIT

Appendix

Basic Stance

Managing financial products with the "idea of manufacturing"

What Is the "Idea of Manufacturing?"

  • Deciding and realizing policies based on accumulated experience and teamwork by viewing and considering things from the viewpoint of external appearance, functionality, interior, facilities, usage, cost and many other positions by not only devoting efforts to manufacturing but also aiming to be appreciated by people engaged in manufacturing.
  • Creating not only visible values but also real estate that bring about powerful impressions, trust and appreciation.

The Concept Behind "and More"

  • To not just simply increase the value of properties and see that tenants are satisfied but also create "values" for people related to the scheme, real estate market and investors through sufficient consideration.
  • Through these efforts, we believe that we can build a long-term relationship with people related to the scheme, contribute to the real estate market and maximize unitholder value.

Our Thoughts in "One"

Significance of Logo

One REIT aims to maximize unitholder value by understanding the value within the corporate philosophy of "No. 1 credibility," "No. 1 service provision," and "No. 1 group capability" set by Mizuho Financial Group to which the sponsor (Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.) belongs as universal, and sharing value in "One" between One REIT, the Asset Management Company and sponsor.

In addition, in naming our company "One REIT Investment Corporation," we reflected the idea of being "Unique," or the "Only One" in the J-REIT market where competition is intensifying

The two curving lines forming the mark represent a square scale, which is an important tool of temple and shrine carpenters and derived from One REIT's basic stance on the "idea of manufacturing." The two square scales facing one another resemble "real estate" and "finance" and show that "real estate" and "finance" are integrated elements.

In addition, the slit from the lower left to the upper right shows "continuous growth and development" and expresses One REIT's will to contribute not only to the sustainable growth of unitholder value but also to sound growth and development of the real estate market by providing added value to various stakeholders including society through asset management based on the "idea of manufacturing."

Efforts for Sustainability (ESG)

Appendix

Disclosure of Policy for Consideration of Sustainability

The policy for consideration of sustainability was disclosed on One REIT's website http://www.one-reit.com/ja/environment/index.html

  1. Promotion of energy saving
  2. Promotion of effective use of resources
  3. Compliance
  4. Cooperation with parties within and outside the company
  5. Disclosure of information

We will promote operation that saves electrical power and which makes energy use effective, plan to introduce facilities that contribute to energy saving and contribute to the real estate sector's reduction of energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.

We will promote operational efforts related to saving water and reducing waste and contribute to a recycling-oriented society.

We will observe laws and regulations concerning environment, society and governance while appropriately managing the risks such as from changes in regulations.

We will continue to educate our employees as well as cooperate with related parties in a way that promotes environmental consideration in order to execute the policy for sustainability.

We will make efforts to disclose our policy concerning sustainability and status of activities to investors and other related parties.

Environment

Acquisition of Environment-Related Assessment

and Certification

Acquisition of Assessment Certification in "CASBEE for Real Estate"

11 properties out of the 26 properties owned by One REIT acquired "Rank A" (Very Good), as of the end of August 2019

Energy-Saving Efforts

Promotion of energy saving in updates of air conditioning-related equipment

Name of Property

energy-saving effects

Effects of

reduction(Note)

Karasuma Plaza 21

Reduction of CO2 emissions, etc.

Approx. 22%

• Reduction of water consumption

reduction per year

(Note) The reduction of energy costs indicated is that which is estimated by the Asset Management Company and may differ from the actual rate of reduction.

Other Efforts in Operation and Management

Introduction of paperless meeting system

  • The paperless meeting system used by Mizuho Trust & Banking, one of the sponsors, was introduced for the meetings of One REIT and the Asset Management Company, thereby promoting conservation of resources.

Acquisition of GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Acquired "Green Star" assessment for the second consecutive year, upon being highly evaluated in the 2019 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Promoting installation of LED lighting in common spaces

  • Yushima First Genesis Building, ONEST Nakano Building and ONEST Ikebukuro East Building

Efforts concerning printing (paper and ink)

  • Used environmentally friendly paper and ink for the asset management report distributed to unitholders

Efforts for Sustainability (ESG)

Appendix

Social

Efforts in Personnel Training (Human Resources Development)

  • In the Mizuho Realty One Group (MONE Group) in which the Asset Management Company belongs, the personnel/management base, including the employment and education of professional personnel, is being enhanced for the sophistication of management and provision of high added value to customers.
  • As part of these efforts, professional personnel with advanced certificates that are useful for the MONE Group are being employed and support is given to employees for their education and acquisition of certificates.
  • With regards to the status of efforts of the Asset Management Company aimed at implementing customer-based business operation including the sophistication of management through personnel training, we promptly disclosed "Efforts on Fiduciary Duty at Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd." on the website of the Asset Management Company. https://www.mizuho-reit.co.jp/interim-report-on-the-progress-of-the-fy2017-action-plan- initiatives-for-the-fulfillment-of-mizuho-reit-management-co-ltd-s-fiduciary-duties/

Governance

Number of Major Qualified Persons in the MONE Group(Note 1)

Real estate transaction agent

45

Energy manager

3

(real estate notary)

ARES certified master

24

Real estate appraiser

3

First-class architect

8

Certified public accountant

3

Building administrator

8

Securities analyst

3

Facility manager

4

Besides the above there are other employees

First-class construction work operation and

4

qualified in real estate and finance

management engineer

(Note 1) The status as of October 1, 2019 is indicated.

For details of qualified persons please visit the MONE Group's website: https://www.mizuho-realtyone.co.jp/en/group/#about01

Construction of a System that Aims to Align with Unitholder Interest

Decision-Making Process that Contributes to the Protection of Unitholder Interest

Sponsors' funding of One REIT

Introduction of

Cumulative

Investment Unit

Investment Program

  • Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd., a sponsor, holds 22,530 units in One REIT (9.39% of outstanding number of investment units)(Note 2).
  • The investment units have continually been held without them being sold.
  • The Cumulative Investment Unit Investment Program was started in November 2014 with the aim of deepening awareness among executives and staff of the MONE Group of the sustained growth of One REIT.
  • When an issue pertains to a transaction with an interested party, prior consent from One REIT's Board of Directors must be obtained in addition to resolutions by the Compliance Committee and the Investment Committee.
  • In light of the fact that the Asset Management Company is a member of a financial institution group, the same rule is applied not only for issues of acquisition and sale of assets but also of borrowing of funds and underwriting of investment units.

Proposal Department

Proposals

Compliance officer

Approval

Compliance Committee

Review

Resolution

Investment Committee

Review

Resolution

Prior consent of Board of Directors of

One REIT

Aim to align the interest of unitholders to the interest of sponsors and

employees

(Note 2) The ownership ratio is calculated based on the number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the date of this document (239,908 units).

Report

Board of Directors Meeting

Creation of Buildings Chosen by Tenants

Appendix

  • Aims to form and promote brand strategies and create optimum added value for tenants and unitholders

Brand name

("ONE" (uniqueness, oneness) + "BEST" (greatest)) × "HONEST"

One REIT intends to contribute to the improvement and development of existing building stock by defining specifications to realize "safety," "comfort" and "convenience" for tenants under the name "ONEST" as well as spreading it widely throughout the market.

"ONEST" Specifications

  • "Safety" To provide safety and security to ONEST buildings
    • Securing safety and having an environmentally-friendly and detailed building management system.
  • "Comfort" To provide beauty and comfort to ONEST buildings.
    • Having excellent design and comfortable office space.
  • "Convenience" To make ONEST buildings more convenient
    • Having high functionality and convenience in buildings .

Management System

AM: Asset manager

FM: facility manager

Specification management

Cost management

Asset Management Company:

MONE:

Investment & Asset Management Division I

Facility Management Division

Adopted an effective specification capable of maintaining

Implementing appropriate cost management

competitiveness in comparison with competitive properties

while maintaining functionality and design

Achieved both "improvement of tenant satisfaction" and "maximization of unitholder value" through constant collaboration and response by the asset manager striving to accurately grasp the needs of tenants in a timely manner and the facility manager with special knowledge on buildings

Portfolio Status (after asset replacement)

Appendix

Property type

Property name

Location

Acquisition price

Investment ratio

and region

ONEST Kanda Square

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

7,350

7.2%

Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building

Tachikawa City, Tokyo

3,264

3.2%

ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building

Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture

3,110

3.0%

Yushima First Genesis Building

Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo

2,751

2.7%

ONEST Nakano Building

Nakano Ward, Tokyo

2,880

2.8%

area

36 Sankyo Building

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

2,395

2.3%

Minami-Shinagawa JN Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

2,165

2.1%

metropolitan

Hachioji SIA Building

Hachioji City, Tokyo

730

0.7%

Minami-Shinagawa N Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

2,292

2.2%

Minami-Shinagawa J Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

2,020

2.0%

buildings

Tokyo

ONEST Motoyoyogi Square

Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

7,500

7.3%

Daido Life Omiya Building

Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture

3,000

2.9%

ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building

Taito Ward, Tokyo

2,700

2.6%

Office

ONEST Ikebukuro East Building

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

2,200

2.2%

Crescendo Building

Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture

2,466

2.4%

Tokyo Parkside Building

Koto Ward, Tokyo

10,450

10.2%

Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

4,500

4.4%

cities,

Central Shin-Osaka Building

Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture

4,612

4.5%

Ordinance-designated etc.

Karasuma Plaza 21

Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture

3,700

3.6%

Higobashi Center Building

Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture

8,930

8.7%

ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square

Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

2,381

2.3%

MY Kumamoto Building

Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture

1,152

1.1%

Nagoya Fushimi Square Building

Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

4,812

4.7%

Daihakata Building

Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture

10,650

10.4%

Subtotal • Average

98,010

95.8%

Retail facility

fab Minami-Osawa

Hachioji City, Tokyo

4,250

4.2%

Total • Average

102,260

100.0%

(Millions of yen)

Appraisal

Unrealized gain

Period-end

Building age

occupancy rate

(years)

value

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

8,890

2,250

100.0%

12.3

4,070

833

100.0%

28.2

3,800

673

100.0%

36.3

3,160

488

100.0%

28.0

3,370

506

100.0%

25.0

2,750

426

100.0%

27.8

2,114

-22

100.0%

29.1

2,370

161

95.3%

25.1

2,420

490

96.8%

27.1

854

169

97.1%

25.9

8,350

782

100.0%

27.3

2,920

134

100.0%

33.3

3,220

167

100.0%

27.8

2,310

72

100.0%

27.9

2,510

-59

97.4%

32.1

11,100

612

100.0%

27.9

4,970

470

100.0%

31.6

6,130

1,850

97.7%

27.2

3,930

45

100.0%

32.8

3,110

741

100.0%

28.3

1,290

194

91.0%

31.8

5,190

347

100.0%

31.8

11,800

1,066

97.1%

43.9

10,300

1,304

99.7%

41.9

110,928

13,712

98.9%

4,800

828

100.0%

17.7

115,728

14,541

98.9%

30.1

(Note 1) For Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, the difference between appraisal value and acquisition price is recorded.

(Note 2) Occupancy rates as of August 31, 2019, are indicated. In the "SubtotalAverage" and "TotalAverage" column, the weighted average of the occupancy rates of existing properties is indicated. Furthermore, information for Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building is indicated based on information provided by the seller.

(Note 3) For Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building, "building age" indicates the number of years elapsed from its completion to October 31, 2019, the planned acquisition date, and for other properties it indicates the number of years elapsed from the completion of each owned asset to the end of August 2019. In the "TotalAverage" column, the weighted average of the building age of each owned asset is calculated based on acquisition price.

Balance Sheet

Appendix

Eleventh fiscal period

Twelfth fiscal period

Assets

(Ended February 2019)

(Ended August 2019)

Cash and deposits

3,060,248

4,203,194

Cash and deposits in trust

5,833,522

5,994,282

Operating accounts receivable

73,816

90,016

Prepaid expenses

179,207

143,322

Income taxes receivable

5

6

Consumption taxes receivable

283,140

-

Other

1,030

259

Total current assets

9,430,973

10,431,081

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

2,922,934

2,861,105

Structures

6,252

5,934

Machinery and equipment

0

0

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,854

1,678

Land

3,770,347

3,770,347

Buildings in trust

25,638,497

25,498,675

Structures in trust

9,967

13,511

Machinery and equipment in trust

103,062

130,337

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

37,703

38,562

Land in trust

65,388,250

65,388,250

Construction in progress in trust

190

-

Total property, plant and equipment

97,879,059

97,708,403

Intangible assets

Leasehold rights in trust

3,278,336

3,278,336

Other

2,070

1,956

Total intangible assets

3,280,406

3,280,293

Investments and other assets

Lease and guarantee deposits

10,960

10,960

Long-term prepaid expenses

210,982

151,950

Total investments and other assets

221,942

162,910

Total noncurrent assets

101,381,409

101,151,607

Investment unit issuance expenses

35,005

22,498

Investment corporation bond issuance

-

28,060

fees

Total deferred assets

35,005

50,559

Total assets

110,847,388

111,633,249

(Thousands of yen)

Eleventh fiscal period

Twelfth fiscal period

Liabilities

(Ended February 2019)

(Ended August 2019)

Operating accounts payable

165,341

233,533

Short-term loans payable

3,000,000

-

Current portion of long-term loans payable

14,074,000

14,074,000

Accounts payable - other

389,628

361,476

Accrued expenses

827

3,266

Income taxes payable

605

605

Consumption taxes payable

33,771

195,386

Advances received

645,011

653,763

Other

1,319

893

Total current liabilities

18,310,505

15,522,924

Investment corporation bonds

-

3,500,000

Long-term loans payable

34,124,000

34,124,000

Tenant lease and security deposits

312,104

283,148

Tenant lease and security deposits in trust

5,076,779

5,162,220

Total non-current liabilities

39,512,883

43,069,368

Total liabilities

57,823,389

58,592,293

Eleventh fiscal period

Twelfth fiscal period

Net assets

(Ended February 2019)

(Ended August 2019)

Unitholders' capital

51,154,926

51,154,926

Surplus

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

1,869,072

1,886,029

Total surplus

1,869,072

1,886,029

Total unitholders' equity

53,023,999

53,040,955

Total net assets

53,023,999

53,040,955

Total liabilities and net assets

110,847,388

111,633,249

(Note) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

Statement of Income

Appendix

(Thousands of yen)

Eleventh fiscal period

Twelfth fiscal period

(Ended February 2019)

(Ended August 2019)

Lease business revenue

3,526,098

3,663,220

Other lease business revenue

343,901

383,096

Total operating revenue

3,870,000

4,046,316

Expenses related to rent business

1,663,023

1,758,937

Asset management fee

196,073

249,406

Asset custody fee

3,637

4,441

Administrative service fees

16,055

19,280

Directors' compensations

3,876

3,876

Other operating expenses

46,267

53,580

Total operating expenses

1,928,932

2,089,522

Operating profit

1,941,068

1,956,794

Interest income

39

45

Insurance income

702

4,649

Reversal of dividends payable

1,017

547

Interest on refund

1,310

1,044

Total non-operating income

3,069

6,287

Interest expenses

146,975

152,227

Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds

-

1,656

Borrowing related expenses

98,423

98,592

Amortization of investment unit issuance expenses

12,506

12,506

Amortization of investment corporation bond

-

337

issuance expenses

Other

6,303

1,083

Total non-operating expenses

264,210

266,404

Recurring profit

1,679,927

1,696,677

Net income before income taxes

1,679,927

1,696,677

Income taxes - current

605

605

Income taxes - deterred

190

-

Total income taxes

795

605

Net income

1,679,131

1,696,702

Profit brought forward

189,941

189,956

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

1,869,072

1,886,029

(Note) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

Overview of Individual Properties (1)

Appendix

(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))

OT-2

OT-3

OT-4

OT-5

OT-6

OT-7

Property Name

ONEST

Tachikawa Nishiki-cho

CP10 Building

ONEST Yokohama

Yushima First Genesis

ONEST

Kanda Square

Building

Nishiguchi Building

Building

Nakano Building

Location

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Tachikawa City, Tokyo

Taito Ward, Tokyo

Yokohama City,

Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo

Nakano Ward, Tokyo

Kanagawa Prefecture

Nearest Station

Kanda Station

Tachikawa Station

Okachimachi Station

Yokohama Station

Hongo 3-chome Station

Nakano Station

on JR Line

on JR Line

on JR Line

on JR Line

on Tokyo Metro Line

on JR Line

Completed

April 2007

June 1991

March 1989

May 1983

August 1991

August 1994

Acquisition Price

¥7,350 million

¥3,264 million

¥3,229 million

¥3,110 million

¥2,751 million

¥2,880 million

Appraisal Value

¥8,890 million

¥4,070 million

¥3,380 million

¥3,800 million

¥3,160million

¥3,370 million

Structure

SRC

SRC

SRC

RC

SRC

S/SRC

Number of Floors

10F

8F

B1/7F

B1/8F

B1/7F

B1/7F

Total Floor Area

7,145.42 m²

8,026.84 m²

4,454.05 m²

5,648.65 m²

5,048.99 m²

4,316.75 m²

Total Leasable Area

5,261.34 m²

5,629.48 m²

3,495.03 m²

4,326.68 m²

2,965.49 m²

3,116.49 m²

PML

6.06%

4.51%

3.51%

10.17%

7.00%

3.04%

Occupancy Rate

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Number of Tenants

30

19

7

10

6

7

One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Overview of Individual Properties (2)

Appendix

(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))

Property Name

OT-8

OT-9

OT-10

OT-11

OT-12

OT-13

36 Sankyo Building

Minami-Shinagawa

Minami-Shinagawa

Minami-Shinagawa

MY Atsugi Building

Hachioji SIA Building

JN Building

N Building

J Building

Location

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

Atsugi City,

Hachioji City, Tokyo

Kanagawa Prefecture

Nearest Station

Iidabashi Station

Aomono Yokocho Station

Aomono Yokocho Station

Aomono Yokocho Station

Hon-Atsugi Station

Hachioji Station

on JR Line

on Keikyu Line

on Keikyu Line

on Keikyu Line

on Odakyu Line

on JR Line

Completed

October 1991

July 1990

July 1994

July 1992

September 1988

September 1993

Acquisition Price

¥2,395 million

¥2,165 million

¥2,292 million

¥2,020 million

¥1,240 million

¥730 million

Appraisal Value

¥2,750 million

¥2,114 million

¥2,370 million

¥2,420 million

¥1,390 million

¥854 million

Structure

RC

SRC

SRC

SRC

RC/SRC

SRC

Number of Floors

B2/4F

B2/10F

B2/10F

B1/10F

8F

9F

Total Floor Area

4,687.65 m²

9,621.66 m²

8,570.72 m²

5,529.02 m²

5,040.07 m²

3,920.36 m²

Total Leasable Area

3,724.17 m²

6,390.33 m²

5,476.73 m²

3,673.61 m²

3,857.74 m²

2,751.99 m²

PML

8.85%

5.57%

5.50%

3.70%

7.69%

4.53%

Occupancy Rate

100.0%

100.0%

95.3%

96.8%

97.1%

97.1%

Number of Tenants

3

20

17

11

24

13

One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Appendix

(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))

Property Name

OT-14

OT-15

OT-16

OT-17

OT-18

OT-19

ONEST

ONEST Ueno

Daido Life Omiya

ONEST Ikebukuro

Crescendo Building

Tokyo Parkside

Motoyoyogi Square

Okachimachi Building

Building

East Building

Building

Location

Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

Taito Ward, Tokyo

Saitama City,

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

Yokohama City,

Koto Ward, Tokyo

Saitama Prefecture

Kanagawa Prefecture

Nearest Station

Yoyogi-Hachiman Station

Naka-Okachimachi Station

Omiya Station

Ikebukuro Station

Shin-Yokohama Station

Kiba Station

on Odakyu Line

on Tokyo Metro Line

on JR Line

on JR Line

on JR Line

on Tokyo Metro Line

Completed

April 1992

May 1986

October 1991

September 1991

July 1987

September 1991

Acquisition Price

¥7,500 million

¥2,700 million

¥3,000 million

¥2,200 million

¥2,466 million

¥10,450 million

Appraisal Value

¥8,350 million

¥2,920 million

¥3,220 million

¥2,310 million

¥2,510 million

¥11,100 million

Structure

SRC/RC

SRC

SRC

SRC/RC

SRC

S/SRC

Number of Floors

B2/8F

B1/9F

8F

B2/8F

B1/9F

B1/14F

Total Floor Area

10,695.54 m²

4,369.49 m²

6,155.16 m²

3,503.13 m²

5,534.88 m²

18,881.34 m²

Total Leasable Area

7,644.40 m²

2,943.07 m²

3,574.03 m²

2,677.80 m²

4,390.02 m²

12,920.17 m²

PML

7.70%

6.04%

4.72%

6.14%

4.58%

4.79%

Occupancy Rate

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

97.4%

100.0%

Number of Tenants

9

13

15

7

30

15

One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Appendix

(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))

Property Name

OO-1

OO-2

OO-3

OO-4

OO-5

OO-6

Central Shin-Osaka

Karasuma Plaza 21

ONEST Nagoya

MY Kumamoto

Nagoya Fushimi

Daihakata Building

Building

Nishiki Square

Building

Square Building

Location

Osaka City,

Kyoto City,

Nagoya City,

Kumamoto City,

Nagoya City,

Fukuoka City,

Osaka Prefecture

Kyoto Prefecture

Aichi Prefecture

Kumamoto Prefecture

Aichi Prefecture

Fukuoka Prefecture

Nearest Station

Shin-Osaka Station

Karasuma Station

Fushimi Station

Kumamoto Tram Kumamoto

Fushimi Station

Gion Station

on JR Line

on Hankyu Line

on Nagoya City Subway Line

Castle/ City Hall Tram Stop

on Nagoya City Subway Line

on the Subway Kuko Line

Completed

June 1992

November 1986

April 1991

October 1987

November 1987

August 1975

Acquisition Price

¥4,612 million

¥3,700 million

¥2,381 million

¥1,152 million

¥4,812 million

¥10,650 million

Appraisal Value

¥6,130 million

¥3,930 million

¥3,110 million

¥1,290 million

¥5,190 million

¥11,800 million

Structure

S

SRC

S/SRC

S/RC

SRC

S/RC

Number of Floors

B1/12F

B1/8F

B1/8F

9F

B2/13F

B3/14F

Total Floor Area

13,624.65 m²

11,998.02 m²

8,147.56 m²

4,980.96 m²

12,995.90 m²

30,427.88 m²

Total Leasable Area

9,417.09 m²

8,893.59 m²

5,801.80 m²

3,755.94 m²

8,421.27 m²

15,430.32 m²

PML

12.72%

5.18%

13.58%

5.08%

6.20%

1.08%

Occupancy Rate

97.7%

100.0%

100.0%

91.0%

100.0%

97.1%

Number of Tenants

27

12

5

16

47

66

One REIT, Inc. Presentation Material for the Twelfth Fiscal Period (Ended August 2019)

Appendix

(As of August 31, 2019 (the end of the twelfth fiscal period))

Property Name

OO-7

R-1

Higobashi Center

fab Minami-Osawa

Building

Location

Osaka City,

Hachioji City, Tokyo

Osaka Prefecture

Nearest Station

Higobashi Station

Minami-Osawa Station

on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi

on Keio Line

Line

Completed

September 1977

December 2001

Acquisition Price

¥8,930 million

¥4,250 million

Appraisal Value

¥10,300 million

¥4,800 million

Structure

SRC/RC/S

S

Number of Floors

B2/18F

7F

Total Floor Area

24,556.71 m²

9,140.30 m²

Total Leasable Area

15,940.39 m²

8,409.23 m²

PML

4.69%

3.03%

Occupancy Rate

99.7%

100.0%

Number of Tenants

6

14

Occupancy Rate

Appendix

Property

Property

Eighth

Ninth

Tenth

Eleventh

Twelfth fiscal period

fiscal period

fiscal period

fiscal period

fiscal period

type and

Property name

region

No.

End of Aug.

End of Feb.

End of Aug.

End of Feb.

End of Mar.

End of Apr.

End of May

End of June

End of July

End of Aug.

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

OT-1

J Tower

99.8%

OT-2

ONEST Kanda Square

85.2%

100.0%

99.1%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

99.1%

100.0%

100.0%

OT-3

Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building

100.0%

100.0%

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

OT-4

CP10 Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

OT-5

ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building

93.2%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

OT-6

Yushima First Genesis Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

area

OT-7

ONEST Nakano Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

OT-8

36 Sankyo Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

metropolitan

OT-9

Minami-Shinagawa JN Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

93.7%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

OT-10

Minami-Shinagawa N Building

97.4%

97.4%

100.0%

98.5%

98.5%

98.5%

96.5%

98.0%

98.0%

95.3%

OT-11

Minami-Shinagawa J Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

94.2%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

96.8%

Tokyo

OT-12

MY Atsugi Building

100.0%

95.8%

100.0%

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

buildings

OT-13

Hachioji SIA Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

96.6%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

97.1%

OT-15

ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building

100.0%

92.1%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

OT-14

ONEST Motoyoyogi Square

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Office

OT-16

Daido Life Omiya Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

OT-17

ONEST Ikebukuro East Building

100.0%

85.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

OT-18

Crescendo Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

97.4%

97.4%

97.4%

97.4%

OT-19

Tokyo Parkside Building

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Average occupancy rate

98.6%