Japan Exchange : Presentation material, Six Months Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

0
11/28/2019 | 12:03am EST

The First Half FY03/20 Financial Results Briefing

Nov. 15, 2019

Contents

The First Half FY03/20

Financial Results Briefing

1 Overview of the First Half FY03/20 Financial Results

2 Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20

3 Medium- to Long-Term Growth Strategy

This briefing material includes our earnings forecasts and projections.

Please note that these reflect forecasts and estimates based on information available to the Company as of the date of release of this document, and contain uncertainties.

1

Financial Results Briefing

1. Overview of the First Half FY03/20 Financial Results (2019/4-9)

2

Business Environment

Business environment in 1H FY03/20

１．Despite lingering weakness, particularly in exports, the Japanese economy maintained its gradual recovery track, supported by robust corporate earnings and sustained improvements in the employment and income environments.

２．The construction market showed strength, thanks to firm public investment and private-sector capital spending amid an ongoing improvement in corporate earnings.

３．Construction costs remained within the range of expectations thanks to subsiding material/equipment costs, despite higher labor expenses.

Prospects

１．The Japanese economy is expected to gradually recover, benefitting from government policies as well as improvements in corporate earnings and in the employment and income environments. However, the outlook is still uncertain as we still need to be aware of the effects from the consumption tax hike and the direction of overseas economies.

２．The construction market looks to retain its strength thanks to private-sector capital spending and government investment aimed at disaster prevention and mitigations, as well as the "creation of a resilient national land."

３．Amid large-scale redevelopment projects, largely in the major metropolitan areas, there is some concern tightening supply/demand conditions could lead to a sharp rise in construction costs. Among the numerous supply-side issues are work-style reforms, a reduction in long working hours, and a shortage of labor as older workers retire in mass.

3

(Millions of yen)

1H FY03/20 Results (Consolidated)

Consolidated net sales (including at the parent and subsidiary levels) exceeded the previous- year level to reach a record high.

Profit attributable to owners of parent also reached a record high thanks to improved profit at the parent and an earnings recovery at the subsidiaries.

1H FY03/20

Difference

Items

1H FY03/19

compared

Rate of

Tokyu

Subsidiaries

Consolidated

to previous

change

Construction

year

Net sales

154,697

170,452

13,934

183,415

28,717

18.6%

Gross profit

17,568

22,353

1,683

23,928

6,359

36.2%

Selling, general and

6,671

7,352

420

7,608

936

14.0%

administrative expenses

16,320

Operating income

10,897

15,001

1,263

5,423

49.8%

Ordinary income

11,369

15,305

1,254

16,972

5,602

49.3%

Profit (losses) attributable

7,659

11,516

3,857

50.4%

to owners of parent

Consolidated subsidiaries

Profit (losses)

Equity-method affiliates

Equity-method

attributable to

profit (losses)

owners of parent

Seikitokyu Kogyo

560

Token Industry

(2)

Tokyu Green System

4

Tokyu Renewal

824

Ch. Karnchang-Tokyu Construction

11

Tokyu Construction Indonesia

(205)

Asuka Soken

51

Golden Tokyu Construction

(3)

Equity-method affiliates total

629

Plantaardig farm (formerly Purantaru farm)

(14)

Osaka Firefighting Private Financial Initiative (PFI)

9

4

Consolidated subsidiaries total

607

  • Factors Affecting Net Income (Consolidated)1H FY03/20

Profit attributable to owners of parent reached a record high thanks to a substantial increase in gross profit on completed construction, despite year-on-year increases in tax expenses and General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Increase in

Increase in

completed

equity-method

construction

investment

gross profit

gains

6,196

363

7,659

Increase in tax

expenses

1,702

Increase in real estate income 162

(Millions of yen)

Increase in Deterioration

SG&A

of non-

expenses

operating

936

11,516

revenue

183

Increase in profit

attributable to

non-controlling

interests

42

1H FY03/20

1H FY03/19

Profit attributable

to owners of

parent

Profit increase

Profit attributable

to owners of

parent

Profit decline

5

(Millions of yen)

1H FY03/20

1H FY03/20 Results (Non-Consolidated)

Net sales increased 15.3% year on year amid progress in large-scale construction and civil engineering joint-venture subcontracting work.

Net income grew 35.6% year on year amid a strong improvement in gross profit on completed construction projects.

1H FY03/20

Difference

Rate of

Items

1H FY03/19

Ratio

compared

Results

to previous

change

(%)

year

Completed construction sales

147,247

169,777

(100)

22,530

15.3%

Civil engineering

28,105

43,226

25.5

15,120

53.8%

Building construction

119,141

126,551

74.5

7,409

6.2

Completed construction gross profit

16,609

21,976

12.9

5,367

32.3%

Civil engineering

3,546

4,113

9.5

567

16.0%

Building construction

13,062

17,862

14.1

4,799

36.7%

Real estate sales

558

674

(100)

115

20.8%

Real estate gross profit

216

377

55.9

160

73.9%

Net sales

147,806

170,452

100

22,645

15.3%

Gross profit

16,825

22,353

13.1

5,527

32.8%

Selling, general and administrative

6,412

7,352

4.3

939

14.7%

expenses

Operating income

10,413

15,001

8.8

4,587

44.1%

Ordinary income

10,802

15,305

9.0

4,502

41.7%

Net income

7,776

10,548

6.2

2,771

35.6%

6

1H FY03/20

Net Sales (Non-Consolidated)

Completed civil engineering construction sales benefitted from progress in large-scale joint- venture subcontracting work. Large-scale projects, including in Shibuya, contributed to building construction sales growth.

Net sales including real estate sales, expanded 15.3% year on year to ¥170.4 billion.

Net sales

¥170.4 billion

(+15.3% YoY)

  • Completed construction sales

Civil engineering

¥43.2 billion

(+53.8% YoY)

Building construction ¥126.5 billion

(+6.2% YoY)

Real estate sales ¥0.6 billion

(+20.8% YoY)

Real estate

Building

Construction

(Millions of yen)

Civil

engineering

147,806

170,452

674

123,764

558

828

119,141

126,551

94,198

43,226

28,737

28,105

1H FY03/18

1H FY03/19

1H FY03/20

7

1H FY03/20

Gross Profit (Non-Consolidated)

The civil engineering profit margin dropped 3.1pp year on year due to a high ratio of relatively low margin joint-venture subcontracting work and an unexpectedly high number of design change/addition projects received in the previous year.

The building construction profit margin exceeded expectations on improved profitability, mainly in large-scale projects, and higher completed construction sales.

Real estate profit showed a steady increase as profitable property acquisitions exceeded expectations in the previous year.

12.3%

12.6%

14.1%

＋3.1P

Gross profit

¥22.3 billion

9.5%

△3.1P

11.0%

(+32.8% YoY)

9.1%

(Millions of yen)

Civil engineering

22,353

Building

Completed construction gross profit

16,825

377

construction

Civil engineering

¥4.1 billion

14,473

216

(+16.0% YoY)

259

17,862

Building construction

¥17.8 billion

Real estate

(+36.7% YoY)

11,609

13,062

Building

Construction

¥0.3billion

Civil

Real estate gross profit

engineering

4,113

3,546

2,604

(+73.9% YoY)

1H FY03/18

1H FY03/19

1H FY03/20

8

1H FY03/20

Financial Position and Cash Flow (Consolidated)

Net assets increased to ¥101.0 billion due to the accumulation of retained earnings. The equity ratio was 39.7%. Operating cash flow was negative owing to such factors as relaxing payment conditions for partner companies.

[Consolidated Financial Position]

(Millions of yen)

Items

March 31,

March 31,

Sep.30,

Rate of

2018

2019

2019

change

Total assets

249,756

264,996

253,876

(4.2)

Total liabilities

170,581

172,014

152,802

(11.2)

Interest-bearing debt

1,721

1,638

19,597

ー ％

(Short-term debt)

83

80

18,081

ー ％

(Long-term debt)

1,638

1,557

1,516

(2.6)

Net assets

79,175

92,981

101,073

8.7

Equity ratio

31.6%

35.0%

39.7%

+4.7pp

[Consolidated Cash Flow]

(Millions of yen)

Items

1H FY03/18

1H FY03/19

1H FY03/20

Cash flows from operating activities

(362)

18,849

(46,093)

Cash flows from investing activities

(679)

(1,487)

(2,529)

Cash flows from financing activities

(4,312)

(2,191)

15,776

Effect of exchange rate change on cash

(17)

(9)

(197)

and cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

(5,372)

15,161

(33,043)

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

17,210

44,027

16,101

YoY change 8,091

Dividends of surplus -2,134

Profit attributable to owners of the parent 11,516 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

- 1,636, etc.

Equity ratio

+4.7pp

39.7%

31.6%

35.0%

Net

assets

101,073

79,175

92,981 Interest-

bearing

liabilities

1,721

1,638

19,597

March 31, March 31, Sep. 30,

2018 2019 2019

9

1H FY03/20

Orders (Non-Consolidated,Company-Wide)

Company-wide orders fell 25.9% year on year in reaction to large-scale overseas orders received in the previous year.

(Millions of yen)

Difference

1H FY03/20

compared

Rate of

to previous

change

year

Domestic

9,741

(5,460)

(35.9)

public

wide-Company

Domestic

60,477

(403)

(0.7)

Tokyu Group

private

General

48,030

1,165

2.5

private

companies

12,447

(1,568)

(11.2)

Overseas

1,518

(19,233)

(92.7%)

71,738

(25,096)

(25.9)

128,108

2,177

96,834

52,113

20,751

14,015

55,192

46,865

18,624 15,202

Overseas

Tokyu

Group

Private

Public

71,738

1,518

12,447

48,030

9,741

1H FY03/18

1H FY03/19

1H FY03/20

10

1H FY03/20

Orders (Non-Consolidated, Civil Engineering)

Overseas orders dropped sharply in reaction to large-scale orders in Myanmar in the previous year.

The overall downturn at 26.6% with domestic private-sector construction orders expanded.

(Millions of yen)

Difference

1H FY03/20

compared

Rate of

to previous

change

year

Domestic

5,538

(2,609)

(32.0％)

public

Civil

Domestic

21,464

11,437

114.1％

private

engineering

General

16,349

14,120

633.6％

private

Tokyu Group

5,114

(2,683)

(34.4％)

companies

Overseas

1,546

(19,173)

(92.5%)

28,550

(10,344)

(26.6％)

Overseas

Tokyu

Group

38,895

Private

Public

28,550

21,627

20,720

1,546

505

5,114

7,508

4,268

7,797

16,349

2,228

9,345

8,148

5,538

1H FY03/18

1H FY03/19

1H FY03/20

11

1H FY03/20

Orders (Non-Consolidated, Building Construction)

Domestic private-sector orders declined year on year.

Orders were down 25.5% on an overall basis, without any large-scale orders received through the end of the first half of FY03/20.

(Millions of yen)

Difference

1H FY03/20

compared

Rate of

to previous

change

year

Domestic

4,203

(2,850)

(40.4)

Building

public

Domestic

39,013

(11,841)

(23.3)

private

construction

General

(28)

(59)

(190.3 %)

Overseas

private

31,680

(12,955)

(29.0)

Tokyu Group

7,332

1,114

17.9

companies

43,188

(14,751)

(25.5)

*The negative figure for overseas orders reflects the impact from changes to previous-period contracts.

Overseas

Tokyu

106,481

Group

Private

1,671

Public

44,605

57,939

31

43,188

6,217

50,924

7,332

44,636

31,680

9,279

7,054

4,203

△ 28

1H FY03/18

1H

FY03/19

1H FY03/20

12

Financial Results Briefing

２．Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20

13

  • Full-YearForecast for FY03/20 (Consolidated)

[Consolidated profit/loss]

Net sales

¥320.0 billion

(-3.5% YoY)

  • Profit or loss attributable to owners of parent ¥12.7 billion

(-18.1% YoY)

[Non-consolidated profit/loss]

Net sales

¥297.0 billion

  • Operating income ¥15.9 billion
  • Profit attributable to owners of
    10.9 billionparent ¥

[Dividend forecast]

¥30 (interim ¥10, year-end ¥20)

Revising up our consolidated net sales estimate from our initial forecast by ¥5.0 billion and our net profit attributable to owners of parent forecast by ¥4.0 billion.

[Reason for revising our profit forecast] Upward revision to gross profit on completed construction thanks to improved project profitability, largely at the non-consolidated level.

[Breakdown of non-consolidated sales and gross profit]

(YoY change)

Net sales

¥297.0 billion

(-4.2%)

Completed construction sales

¥295.7 billion

(- 4.2%)

Civil engineering

¥84.5 billion (+20.1%)

Building construction

¥211.2 billion

(-11.4%)

Real estate sales

¥1.3 billion

(-1.8%)

Gross profit

¥31.8 billion (-4.7%)

Completed construction gross profit ¥31.1 billion

(-6.7%)

Civil engineering

¥7.6 billion (-23.2%)

Building construction

¥23.5 billion

(+0.3%)

Real estate gross profit

¥0.7 billion

(%)

14

Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20

Completed Construction Sales and Gross Profit

(Non-Consolidated, Civil Engineering)

We initially expected a gross margin of 7.8%, reflecting the dropout of temporary factors (such as an unexpectedly high number of design change/addition projects) and progress in a number of low-margin projects, including joint-venture subcontracting work, but now expect a gross margin of 9.0% on acquisition of additional projects.

[Civil Engineering]

Profit margin

(Initial forecast)

14.1

Completed construction sales

¥84.5 billion

¥77.4 billion

%

(+20.1% YoY)

¥6.0 billion

9.7%

Completed construction gross profit

¥7.6 billion

9.0%

(-23.2% YoY)

Completed construction profit margin

9.0

7.8%

Completed

(Reference) Construction work carried forward

construction

sales

(Millions of yen)

Orders

FY03/18

FY03/19

FY03/20

(Forecast)

Orders

76,784

77,766

54,000

84,500

73,863

70,381

Completed

73,863

70,381

84,500

construction

76,784

77,766

54,000

sales

Construction

134,620

142,004

111,504

FY03/18

FY03/19

FY03/20

carried forward to

next fiscal year

Forecast

15

Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20

Completed Construction Sales and Gross Profit

(Non-Consolidated, Building Construction)

Large-scale construction orders received in the previous fiscal year were generally completed in the first half of FY03/20, with the completed construction sales expected to decline in the second half.

Strategic acceptance of some projects and sharp rise in costs is expected to reduce profitability on projects in progress in the second half, but we revised up our initial profit margin forecast by 2.6pp on the contribution from unexpectedly strong profit improvements in the first half of the fiscal year. We will continue to reduce costs and improve profitability through revisions to production systems and improving efficiency in construction.

[Building construction]

Profit margin

(Initial forecast)

11.6%

9.8%

11.1%

Completed construction sales

¥211.2 billion

¥214.4 billion

(-11.4% YoY)

Completed construction gross profit

¥23.5 billion

¥18.2 billion

(Millions of yen)

(+0.3% YoY)

Completed construction profit margin

11.1%

8.5%

(Reference) Construction work carried forward

Completed

construction

236,898

sales

238,241

211,200

FY03/18

FY03/19

FY03/20

Orders

(Forecast)

Orders

214,552

185,287

200,000

214,552

185,287

200,000

Completed

236,898

238,241

211,200

construction

sales

FY03/18

FY03/19

FY03/20

Construction

264,206

211,253

200,053

carried forward to

Forecast 16

next fiscal year

(Millions of yen)
  • Non-Consolidated OrdersFull-Year Forecast for FY03/20

Orders

¥254.0 billion

(-3.4% YoY)

Despite expecting a decline in orders overseas, we expect a year-on-year improvement in orders in Japan.Competition appears fierce in some areas, but we expect to secure orders in line with our initial forecast of ¥254 billion as we continue to tap into robust demand in the market.

Civil Engineering

¥54.0 billion

FY03/20

Rate of

(Forecast)

change

(-30.6% YoY)

Domestic public

27,000

(4.2%)

Building Construction

¥200.0 billion

Civil Engineering

Domestic private

25,400

(4.5%)

(+7.9% YoY)

General private

17,400

43.8%

Tokyu Group

8,000

(44.8%)

companies

Orders

Overseas

1,600

(93.0%)

(100 millions of yen)

54,000

(30.6%)

2,913

2,630

2,540

Domestic public

20,000

(10.0%)

69

56

Building Construction

Domestic private

176,000

7.9%

230

2,129

Overseas

General private

146,000

2.1%

1,852

1,960

Domestic

Tokyu Group

Building

30,000

49.1%

Construction

companies

Domestic

714

Civil

Overseas

4,000

547

524

Engineering

200,000

7.9%

FY03/18

FY03/19

FY03/20

Total

254,000

(3.4%)

Forecast

17

  • Topics

[Advancing on-site capabilities though operational innovation]

We aim to adopt the various ICT/IoT technologies thus far introduced and verified on an individual basis, on a work site on a comprehensive basis, with effects apparent not only from the application of an individual technology, but also evident on a grand scale from their combined

We are putting construction site management into practice using a variety of ICT/IoT technologies, and showing the results, at the ICT model site,

18

tentatively named the Funabashi City No. 2 Elementary School After-School Room New Construction Project.

  • Topics

[Environmental efforts]

Renovating to a Zero-Energy Building (ZEB)

We carried out ZEB renovation on a 25-year old technical institute rather than rebuilding it, achieving the highest level of energy reduction in Japan.

Amid growing calls to achieve a decarbonized society, we aim to further improve our technical capabilities in order to create zero-energy buildings that meet growing demand for ZEB renovation of older buildings.

Green Infrastructure Demonstration Facility

We established a green infrastructure demonstration facility in March 2018 and through the collection and analysis of data will further improve element technologies.

The facility focuses on using the functions of the natural environment to promote the preservation of biodiversity and to devise prevention and mitigation measures, including in regard to localized torrential rain, which has become more frequent in urban areas.

19

Financial Results Briefing

3．Medium- to Long-Term Growth Strategy

20

  • Recognizing changes in the business environment in accordance with SDGs

Management Policy

We will help each person realize his or her dream through creating

comfortable living environments that allow peace of mind

In response to diversifying values, we will continue to provide products and services seen as valuable to consumers, nurture the dreams of each of our customers, and pass on to the next generation a beautiful environment as well as the values and technology to support it.

Our Goals

Changes in the Business Environment

Intensifying labor shortage

Increase of demand for renovation

Increased necessity to

enhance productivity

Promotion of M&A and

Focus on shifting from one-

Utilization of strengths to

Shift from labor-intensive to

alliances aimed at securing

time to recurring-revenue

adopt a more active order

capital-intensive operational

construction capabilities

businesses

approach

model

21

  • Strategic Direction Based

environment

changes

Business

Intensifying labor shortage

Expansion of renovation demand (qualitative changes in demand)

Growing need for productivity

improvements

Promotion of alliances and

Focus on shifting from one-

Utilization of strengths to

Shift from labor-intensive to

M&A aimed at securing

time to recurring-revenue

adopt a more active order

capital-intensive operational

construction workers

businesses

approach

model

direction strategic Construction's Tokyu

  • Rapid response to
    construction resource
    shortages
  • Secure construction resources from a medium to long-term perspective through strengthened cooperation (alliances or M&A) with local top-tier general contractors and partner companies

Tokyu Construction

Secure construction

resources via cooperation

with other companies

Regional blue-chip

general contractors, etc.

Partner company network

  • Expansion and
    diversification of business
    portfolio
  • Target business portfolio resilient to changes in environment by actively engaging in businesses with a strong recurring-revenue aspect, such as renovations

Increase recurring- revenue business

Construction

subcontracting

(One-time revenue

businesses)

  • Utilization of
    comprehensive strengths
    of Tokyu Group
  • Strengthen proposal and project origination capabilities in order to respond to various needs, such as utilization of land, renovations, and increasing property values

Customers

Utilize comprehensive

capabilities of Tokyu Group

Group

cooperation Tokyu

Tokyu

ConstructionGroup

  • Enhancement of on-site
    capabilities through operational reforms
  • Innovate operations through investment in and early adoption of cutting-edge technology from a medium to long-term perspective, and aim for further improvement of on-site capabilities

Tokyu Construction

Enhance sophistication of construction

industry through early adoption of

cutting-edge technology

New

IoTconstruction methods

AI Robot

Problem solving

Solving social issues through realizing and advancing the "urban solutions business"

22

General picture of the urban solutions business and necessary action

Fleshing out Urban Solutions Business

In addition to strengthening cooperation with the Tokyu Group, a key source of strength for the Company, we will build and strengthen a comprehensive value chain and expand solutions through the pursuit of M&A and alliances, as well as the active recruitment of employees, including for the digital shift.

Project

Property

Design,

Tenant leasing

Maintenance and

sourcing

proposals

construction

management

Tokyu Construction

Tokyu Group

Areas to strengthen

functions

functions

going forward

Renovation

step by overview Business

Ensure interaction

with customers

local

from upstream

information

Proposal capabilities

and customer

other than design and

networks

construction

Collect information on

In addition to design

challenges and needs

and construction, make

of local companies and

proposals on property

landowners

utilization (leasing, etc.)

Tokyu

Construction

Flexible construction

capabilities

Secure partners to take on small-scale projects that are difficult for Tokyu Construction to handle

Ensure continuous

Tokyu Group

interaction with customers

Tokyu Group

Leasing

Leverage comprehensive capabilities of Tokyu Group to support all aspects through operation

Tokyu Renewal

Construction

capability

Handle all aspects through renovations, and ensure long-term contact with customers

action Required

Consolidate local

Make joint

Form alliances with

Hire personnel with

Strengthen

Engage in M&A of

information of

proposals with

local top-tier general

property leasing

cooperation within

renovation specialists

various Tokyu

Tokyu Group

contractors and

expertise

Tokyu Group

and other business

Group companies

companies

engage in M&A

Strengthen

operators

Form alliances with

Hire human

Enhance on-site

cooperation within

Enhance on-site

local top-tier general

resources with

capabilities through

Tokyu Group

capabilities through

contractors and

property leasing

operational reforms

operational reforms

engage in M&A

expertise

23

Efforts to realize the urban solutions business by region

After assessing the potential for business in each region, we select focus areas. In addition to collecting information on major projects in the area, we conducts activities aimed at capturing demand in peripheral regions.

Focus Areas

Activities aimed at capturing demand in the areas

mentioned on the left

Tenjin Big Bang

Hakata Connected

Waterfront Next

Urban development and redevelopment plan being promoted by City of Fukuoka

Osaka Expo

Osaka Expo to take place in Yumeshima

Urban redevelopment

Redevelopment plans, in the Shibuya area and mainly for after the Tokyo Olympics

Securing

information

sources

Securing

construction

capacity

  • Ensuring information sources with deep roots in the area, including through collaboration with regional banks and by connecting to human networks such as local economic groups
  • Considering M&A/alliances in line with the building of relationships with local companies through efforts such as business succession support
  • Considering M&A/alliances with agile construction companies in order to gain a chance at winning orders in areas peripheral to redevelopment projects

Hotel Development

Resort hotel development plans, mainly on outlying islands

Strengthening

cooperation

with the

Tokyu Group

  • Bolstering ties with Tokyu Group companies to strengthen ability to offer proposals in areas outside tenant leasing and design/construction

24

Initiatives in the Greater Shibuya Area

There are a great number of aging small and medium-sized buildings in the Greater Shibuya area, defined as the Shibuya Station area and surrounding areas. Given the concentrated flow of tenants to buildings in large-scale redevelopment projects, we are building an urban solutions business that cultivates growing demand to increase value in existing buildings in the peripheral areas.

Target market

Office building age pyramid (Building count, Tokyo's 23 wards)

Redevelopment centered around Shibuya Station

Surrounding areas where the company is focusing (Greater Shibuya area)

Demand to increase value in the

Greater Shibuya area

Large-scale

redevelopment

(Centered around

Shibuya Station)

Tenants flocking to the Shibuya Station area

Tokyo's 23 wards: 9,206 buildings

Small to medium-sized (floor area

Large (floor area of 16,529

of 992-16,529 sqm): 8,459 buildings

sqm or more): 747 buildings

Under old earthquake

Under old earthquake

resistance standards:

resistance standards:

2,220 buildings (26%)

(years)

138 buildings (18%)

20 years old or older:

20 years old or older:

7,380 buildings (87%)

Building age

411 buildings (55%)

Less than 20 years old:

Less than 20 years old:

1,079 buildings (13%)

336 buildings (45%)

Number of buildings

Source: Xymax Real Estate Institute Corporation

25

Our role in the Greater Shibuya area

Our ample record of achievements around Shibuya has been instrumental in building a solid relationship of trust with local neighborhood associations and shopping districts. Leveraging

this strength, we will act as a point of contact and liaison in building communities in the Greater

Shibuya area.

Consultation

Shibuya neighborhood

associations and shopping

districts

Point of contact /

initial response

60 years of construction experience in Shibuya and

friendly relationships with neighborhood associations and shopping districts.

Tokyu

Construction's

works in the Shibuya

Station area

26

  • Digital Shift of The Tokyu Construction

With the aim of preparing for digitalization and the changing needs of customers and the market, Tokyu Construction is leading the industry by actively pursuing M&A and alliances with partner companies for the coming digital shift.

Building a digital platform

Goals from conventional efforts

efforts Conventional

Digital

Utilizing BIM, CIM

Using sensing, IoT, big

data, AI, robots

Construction

process innovations

Developing the upstream and downstream value chains

  1. Dramatic production, safety improvements
  2. Improved reliability through quality visualization
  3. Improved efficiency in building/structure maintenance
  4. Value chain achieved through building of a platform for construction process data and building/structure maintenance data

acceleration shift

Speed & open innovation

An industry pioneer

Pursuit of alliances with Tokyu Group and partner

Ahead of peripheral industry trends

companies as well as aggressive M&A and

investment in start-ups

and industry rivals

27

[Inquiries]

Nishida/Yamaguchi

Corporate Planning Department, Corporate Strategy Division TEL: +81-3-5466-5008

URL: webmaster@tokyu-cnst.co.jp

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 05:02:02 UTC
