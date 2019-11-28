Japan Exchange : Presentation material, Six Months Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 0 11/28/2019 | 12:03am EST Send by mail :

Contents The First Half FY03/20 Financial Results Briefing 1． Overview of the First Half FY03/20 Financial Results 2． Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20 3． Medium- to Long-Term Growth Strategy This briefing material includes our earnings forecasts and projections. Please note that these reflect forecasts and estimates based on information available to the Company as of the date of release of this document, and contain uncertainties. 1 Financial Results Briefing 1. Overview of the First Half FY03/20 Financial Results (2019/4-9) 2 １ Business Environment Business environment in 1H FY03/20 １．Despite lingering weakness, particularly in exports, the Japanese economy maintained its gradual recovery track, supported by robust corporate earnings and sustained improvements in the employment and income environments. ２．The construction market showed strength, thanks to firm public investment and private-sector capital spending amid an ongoing improvement in corporate earnings. ３．Construction costs remained within the range of expectations thanks to subsiding material/equipment costs, despite higher labor expenses. Prospects １．The Japanese economy is expected to gradually recover, benefitting from government policies as well as improvements in corporate earnings and in the employment and income environments. However, the outlook is still uncertain as we still need to be aware of the effects from the consumption tax hike and the direction of overseas economies. ２．The construction market looks to retain its strength thanks to private-sector capital spending and government investment aimed at disaster prevention and mitigations, as well as the "creation of a resilient national land." ３．Amid large-scale redevelopment projects, largely in the major metropolitan areas, there is some concern tightening supply/demand conditions could lead to a sharp rise in construction costs. Among the numerous supply-side issues are work-style reforms, a reduction in long working hours, and a shortage of labor as older workers retire in mass. 3 (Millions of yen) １ 1H FY03/20 Results (Consolidated) Consolidated net sales (including at the parent and subsidiary levels) exceeded the previous- year level to reach a record high. Profit attributable to owners of parent also reached a record high thanks to improved profit at the parent and an earnings recovery at the subsidiaries. 1H FY03/20 Difference Items 1H FY03/19 compared Rate of Tokyu Subsidiaries Consolidated to previous change Construction year Net sales 154,697 170,452 13,934 183,415 28,717 18.6% Gross profit 17,568 22,353 1,683 23,928 6,359 36.2% Selling, general and 6,671 7,352 420 7,608 936 14.0% administrative expenses 16,320 Operating income 10,897 15,001 1,263 5,423 49.8% Ordinary income 11,369 15,305 1,254 16,972 5,602 49.3% Profit (losses) attributable 7,659 － － 11,516 3,857 50.4% to owners of parent Consolidated subsidiaries Profit (losses) Equity-method affiliates Equity-method attributable to profit (losses) owners of parent Seikitokyu Kogyo 560 Token Industry (2) Tokyu Green System 4 Tokyu Renewal 824 Ch. Karnchang-Tokyu Construction 11 Tokyu Construction Indonesia (205) Asuka Soken 51 Golden Tokyu Construction (3) Equity-method affiliates total 629 Plantaardig farm (formerly Purantaru farm) (14) Osaka Firefighting Private Financial Initiative (PFI) 9 4 Consolidated subsidiaries total 607 Factors Affecting Net Income (Consolidated) 1H FY03/20 Profit attributable to owners of parent reached a record high thanks to a substantial increase in gross profit on completed construction, despite year-on-year increases in tax expenses and General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. Increase in Increase in completed equity-method construction investment gross profit gains 6,196 363 7,659 Increase in tax expenses 1,702 Increase in real estate income 162 (Millions of yen) Increase in Deterioration SG&A of non- expenses operating 936 11,516 revenue 183 Increase in profit attributable to non-controlling interests 42 1H FY03/20 1H FY03/19 Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit increase Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit decline 5 (Millions of yen) 1H FY03/20 １ 1H FY03/20 Results (Non-Consolidated) Net sales increased 15.3% year on year amid progress in large-scale construction and civil engineering joint-venture subcontracting work. Net income grew 35.6% year on year amid a strong improvement in gross profit on completed construction projects. 1H FY03/20 Difference Rate of Items 1H FY03/19 Ratio compared Results to previous change (%) year Completed construction sales 147,247 169,777 (100) 22,530 15.3% Civil engineering 28,105 43,226 25.5 15,120 53.8% Building construction 119,141 126,551 74.5 7,409 6.2％ Completed construction gross profit 16,609 21,976 12.9 5,367 32.3% Civil engineering 3,546 4,113 9.5 567 16.0% Building construction 13,062 17,862 14.1 4,799 36.7% Real estate sales 558 674 (100) 115 20.8% Real estate gross profit 216 377 55.9 160 73.9% Net sales 147,806 170,452 100 22,645 15.3% Gross profit 16,825 22,353 13.1 5,527 32.8% Selling, general and administrative 6,412 7,352 4.3 939 14.7% expenses Operating income 10,413 15,001 8.8 4,587 44.1% Ordinary income 10,802 15,305 9.0 4,502 41.7% Net income 7,776 10,548 6.2 2,771 35.6% 6 1H FY03/20 １ Net Sales (Non-Consolidated) Completed civil engineering construction sales benefitted from progress in large-scale joint- venture subcontracting work. Large-scale projects, including in Shibuya, contributed to building construction sales growth. Net sales including real estate sales, expanded 15.3% year on year to ¥170.4 billion. Net sales ¥170.4 billion (+15.3% YoY) Completed construction sales Civil engineering ¥43.2 billion (+53.8% YoY) Building construction ¥126.5 billion (+6.2% YoY)  Real estate sales ¥0.6 billion (+20.8% YoY) Real estate Building Construction (Millions of yen) Civil engineering 147,806 170,452 674 123,764 558 828 119,141 126,551 94,198 43,226 28,737 28,105 1H FY03/18 1H FY03/19 1H FY03/20 7 1H FY03/20 １ Gross Profit (Non-Consolidated) The civil engineering profit margin dropped 3.1pp year on year due to a high ratio of relatively low margin joint-venture subcontracting work and an unexpectedly high number of design change/addition projects received in the previous year. The building construction profit margin exceeded expectations on improved profitability, mainly in large-scale projects, and higher completed construction sales. Real estate profit showed a steady increase as profitable property acquisitions exceeded expectations in the previous year. 12.3% 12.6% 14.1% ＋3.1P Gross profit ¥22.3 billion 9.5% △3.1P 11.0% (+32.8% YoY) 9.1% (Millions of yen) Civil engineering 22,353 Building  Completed construction gross profit 16,825 377 construction Civil engineering ¥4.1 billion 14,473 216 (+16.0% YoY) 259 17,862 Building construction ¥17.8 billion Real estate (+36.7% YoY) 11,609 13,062 Building Construction ¥0.3billion Civil  Real estate gross profit engineering 4,113 3,546 2,604 (+73.9% YoY) 1H FY03/18 1H FY03/19 1H FY03/20 8 1H FY03/20 １ Financial Position and Cash Flow (Consolidated) Net assets increased to ¥101.0 billion due to the accumulation of retained earnings. The equity ratio was 39.7%. Operating cash flow was negative owing to such factors as relaxing payment conditions for partner companies. [Consolidated Financial Position] (Millions of yen) Items March 31, March 31, Sep.30, Rate of 2018 2019 2019 change Total assets 249,756 264,996 253,876 (4.2％) Total liabilities 170,581 172,014 152,802 (11.2％) Interest-bearing debt 1,721 1,638 19,597 ー ％ (Short-term debt) 83 80 18,081 ー ％ (Long-term debt) 1,638 1,557 1,516 (2.6％) Net assets 79,175 92,981 101,073 8.7％ Equity ratio 31.6% 35.0% 39.7% +4.7pp [Consolidated Cash Flow] (Millions of yen) Items 1H FY03/18 1H FY03/19 1H FY03/20 Cash flows from operating activities (362) 18,849 (46,093) Cash flows from investing activities (679) (1,487) (2,529) Cash flows from financing activities (4,312) (2,191) 15,776 Effect of exchange rate change on cash (17) (9) (197) and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash (5,372) 15,161 (33,043) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 17,210 44,027 16,101 YoY change ＋8,091 ・Dividends of surplus -2,134 ・Profit attributable to owners of the parent ＋11,516 ・Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities - 1,636, etc. Equity ratio +4.7pp 39.7% 31.6% 35.0% Net assets 101,073 79,175 92,981 Interest- bearing liabilities 1,721 1,638 19,597 March 31, March 31, Sep. 30, 2018 2019 2019 9 1H FY03/20 １ Orders (Non-Consolidated,Company-Wide) Company-wide orders fell 25.9% year on year in reaction to large-scale overseas orders received in the previous year. (Millions of yen) Difference 1H FY03/20 compared Rate of to previous change year Domestic 9,741 (5,460) (35.9％) public wide-Company Domestic 60,477 (403) (0.7％) Tokyu Group private General 48,030 1,165 2.5％ private companies 12,447 (1,568) (11.2％) Overseas 1,518 (19,233) (92.7%) 71,738 (25,096) (25.9％) 128,108 2,177 96,834 52,113 20,751 14,015 55,192 46,865 18,624 15,202 Overseas Tokyu Group Private Public 71,738 1,518 12,447 48,030 9,741 1H FY03/18 1H FY03/19 1H FY03/20 10 1H FY03/20 １ Orders (Non-Consolidated, Civil Engineering) Overseas orders dropped sharply in reaction to large-scale orders in Myanmar in the previous year. The overall downturn at 26.6% with domestic private-sector construction orders expanded. (Millions of yen) Difference 1H FY03/20 compared Rate of to previous change year Domestic 5,538 (2,609) (32.0％) public Civil Domestic 21,464 11,437 114.1％ private engineering General 16,349 14,120 633.6％ private Tokyu Group 5,114 (2,683) (34.4％) companies Overseas 1,546 (19,173) (92.5%) 28,550 (10,344) (26.6％) Overseas Tokyu Group 38,895 Private Public 28,550 21,627 20,720 1,546 505 5,114 7,508 4,268 7,797 16,349 2,228 9,345 8,148 5,538 1H FY03/18 1H FY03/19 1H FY03/20 11 1H FY03/20 １ Orders (Non-Consolidated, Building Construction) Domestic private-sector orders declined year on year. Orders were down 25.5% on an overall basis, without any large-scale orders received through the end of the first half of FY03/20. (Millions of yen) Difference 1H FY03/20 compared Rate of to previous change year Domestic 4,203 (2,850) (40.4％) Building public Domestic 39,013 (11,841) (23.3％) private construction General (28) (59) (190.3 %) Overseas private 31,680 (12,955) (29.0％) Tokyu Group 7,332 1,114 17.9％ companies 43,188 (14,751) (25.5％) *The negative figure for overseas orders reflects the impact from changes to previous-period contracts. Overseas Tokyu 106,481 Group Private 1,671 Public 44,605 57,939 31 43,188 6,217 50,924 7,332 44,636 31,680 9,279 7,054 4,203 △ 28 1H FY03/18 1H FY03/19 1H FY03/20 12 Financial Results Briefing ２．Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20 13 Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20 (Consolidated) [Consolidated profit/loss]  Net sales ¥320.0 billion (-3.5% YoY) Profit or loss attributable to owners of parent ¥ 12.7 billion (-18.1% YoY) [Non-consolidated profit/loss]  Net sales ¥297.0 billion Operating income ¥ 15.9 billion

Profit attributable to owners of

10.9 billion parent ¥ [Dividend forecast]  ¥30 (interim ¥10, year-end ¥20) Revising up our consolidated net sales estimate from our initial forecast by ¥5.0 billion and our net profit attributable to owners of parent forecast by ¥4.0 billion. [Reason for revising our profit forecast] Upward revision to gross profit on completed construction thanks to improved project profitability, largely at the non-consolidated level. [Breakdown of non-consolidated sales and gross profit] (YoY change) Net sales ¥297.0 billion (-4.2%) Completed construction sales ¥295.7 billion (- 4.2%) Civil engineering ¥84.5 billion (+20.1%) Building construction ¥211.2 billion (-11.4%) Real estate sales ¥1.3 billion (-1.8%) Gross profit ¥31.8 billion (-4.7%) Completed construction gross profit ¥31.1 billion (-6.7%) Civil engineering ¥7.6 billion (-23.2%) Building construction ¥23.5 billion (+0.3%) Real estate gross profit ¥0.7 billion (ー%) 14 ２ Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20 Completed Construction Sales and Gross Profit (Non-Consolidated, Civil Engineering) We initially expected a gross margin of 7.8%, reflecting the dropout of temporary factors (such as an unexpectedly high number of design change/addition projects) and progress in a number of low-margin projects, including joint-venture subcontracting work, but now expect a gross margin of 9.0% on acquisition of additional projects. [Civil Engineering] Profit margin (Initial forecast) 14.1  Completed construction sales ¥84.5 billion ¥77.4 billion % (+20.1% YoY) ¥6.0 billion 9.7%  Completed construction gross profit ¥7.6 billion 9.0% (-23.2% YoY)  Completed construction profit margin 9.0％ 7.8% Completed (Reference) Construction work carried forward construction sales (Millions of yen) Orders FY03/18 FY03/19 FY03/20 (Forecast) Orders 76,784 77,766 54,000 84,500 73,863 70,381 Completed 73,863 70,381 84,500 construction 76,784 77,766 54,000 sales Construction 134,620 142,004 111,504 FY03/18 FY03/19 FY03/20 carried forward to next fiscal year Forecast 15 ２ Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20 Completed Construction Sales and Gross Profit (Non-Consolidated, Building Construction) Large-scale construction orders received in the previous fiscal year were generally completed in the first half of FY03/20, with the completed construction sales expected to decline in the second half. Strategic acceptance of some projects and sharp rise in costs is expected to reduce profitability on projects in progress in the second half, but we revised up our initial profit margin forecast by 2.6pp on the contribution from unexpectedly strong profit improvements in the first half of the fiscal year. We will continue to reduce costs and improve profitability through revisions to production systems and improving efficiency in construction. [Building construction] Profit margin (Initial forecast) 11.6% 9.8% 11.1% Completed construction sales ¥211.2 billion  ¥214.4 billion (-11.4% YoY)  Completed construction gross profit ¥23.5 billion ¥18.2 billion (Millions of yen) (+0.3% YoY)  Completed construction profit margin 11.1% 8.5% (Reference) Construction work carried forward Completed construction 236,898 sales 238,241 211,200 FY03/18 FY03/19 FY03/20 Orders (Forecast) Orders 214,552 185,287 200,000 214,552 185,287 200,000 Completed 236,898 238,241 211,200 construction sales FY03/18 FY03/19 FY03/20 Construction 264,206 211,253 200,053 carried forward to Forecast 16 next fiscal year (Millions of yen) Non-Consolidated Orders Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20 Orders ¥254.0 billion (-3.4% YoY) Despite expecting a decline in orders overseas, we expect a year-on-year improvement in orders in Japan.Competition appears fierce in some areas, but we expect to secure orders in line with our initial forecast of ¥254 billion as we continue to tap into robust demand in the market. Civil Engineering ¥54.0 billion FY03/20 Rate of (Forecast) change (-30.6% YoY) Domestic public 27,000 (4.2%) Building Construction ¥200.0 billion Civil Engineering Domestic private 25,400 (4.5%) (+7.9% YoY) General private 17,400 43.8% Tokyu Group 8,000 (44.8%) companies Orders Overseas 1,600 (93.0%) (100 millions of yen) 54,000 (30.6%) 2,913 2,630 2,540 Domestic public 20,000 (10.0%) 69 56 Building Construction Domestic private 176,000 7.9% 230 2,129 Overseas General private 146,000 2.1% 1,852 1,960 Domestic Tokyu Group Building 30,000 49.1% Construction companies Domestic 714 Civil Overseas 4,000 － 547 524 Engineering 200,000 7.9% FY03/18 FY03/19 FY03/20 Total 254,000 (3.4%) Forecast 17 Topics ① [Advancing on-site capabilities though operational innovation] We aim to adopt the various ICT/IoT technologies thus far introduced and verified on an individual basis, on a work site on a comprehensive basis, with effects apparent not only from the application of an individual technology, but also evident on a grand scale from their combined We are putting construction site management into practice using a variety of ICT/IoT technologies, and showing the results, at the ICT model site, 18 tentatively named the Funabashi City No. 2 Elementary School After-School Room New Construction Project. Topics ② [Environmental efforts] Renovating to a Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) We carried out ZEB renovation on a 25-year old technical institute rather than rebuilding it, achieving the highest level of energy reduction in Japan. Amid growing calls to achieve a decarbonized society, we aim to further improve our technical capabilities in order to create zero-energy buildings that meet growing demand for ZEB renovation of older buildings. Green Infrastructure Demonstration Facility We established a green infrastructure demonstration facility in March 2018 and through the collection and analysis of data will further improve element technologies. The facility focuses on using the functions of the natural environment to promote the preservation of biodiversity and to devise prevention and mitigation measures, including in regard to localized torrential rain, which has become more frequent in urban areas. 19 Financial Results Briefing 3．Medium- to Long-Term Growth Strategy 20 Recognizing changes in the business environment in accordance with SDGs Management Policy We will help each person realize his or her dream through creating comfortable living environments that allow peace of mind In response to diversifying values, we will continue to provide products and services seen as valuable to consumers, nurture the dreams of each of our customers, and pass on to the next generation a beautiful environment as well as the values and technology to support it. Our Goals Changes in the Business Environment Intensifying labor shortage Increase of demand for renovation Increased necessity to enhance productivity Promotion of M&A and Focus on shifting from one- Utilization of strengths to Shift from labor-intensive to alliances aimed at securing time to recurring-revenue adopt a more active order capital-intensive operational construction capabilities businesses approach model 21 Strategic Direction Based environment changes Business Intensifying labor shortage Expansion of renovation demand (qualitative changes in demand) Growing need for productivity improvements Promotion of alliances and Focus on shifting from one- Utilization of strengths to Shift from labor-intensive to M&A aimed at securing time to recurring-revenue adopt a more active order capital-intensive operational construction workers businesses approach model direction strategic Construction's Tokyu Rapid response to

construction resource

shortages Secure construction resources from a medium to long-term perspective through strengthened cooperation (alliances or M&A) with local top-tier general contractors and partner companies Tokyu Construction Secure construction resources via cooperation with other companies Regional blue-chip general contractors, etc. Partner company network Expansion and

diversification of business

portfolio Target business portfolio resilient to changes in environment by actively engaging in businesses with a strong recurring-revenue aspect, such as renovations Increase recurring- revenue business Construction subcontracting (One-time revenue businesses) Utilization of

comprehensive strengths

of Tokyu Group Strengthen proposal and project origination capabilities in order to respond to various needs, such as utilization of land, renovations, and increasing property values Customers Utilize comprehensive capabilities of Tokyu Group Group cooperation Tokyu Tokyu ConstructionGroup Enhancement of on-site

capabilities through operational reforms Innovate operations through investment in and early adoption of cutting-edge technology from a medium to long-term perspective, and aim for further improvement of on-site capabilities Tokyu Construction Enhance sophistication of construction industry through early adoption of cutting-edge technology New IoTconstruction methods AI Robot Problem solving Solving social issues through realizing and advancing the "urban solutions business" 22 General picture of the urban solutions business and necessary action ３Fleshing out Urban Solutions Business In addition to strengthening cooperation with the Tokyu Group, a key source of strength for the Company, we will build and strengthen a comprehensive value chain and expand solutions through the pursuit of M&A and alliances, as well as the active recruitment of employees, including for the digital shift. Project Property Design, Tenant leasing Maintenance and sourcing proposals construction management Tokyu Construction Tokyu Group Areas to strengthen functions functions going forward Renovation step by overview Business Ensure interaction with customers local from upstream information Proposal capabilities and customer other than design and networks construction Collect information on In addition to design challenges and needs and construction, make of local companies and proposals on property landowners utilization (leasing, etc.) Tokyu Construction Flexible construction capabilities Secure partners to take on small-scale projects that are difficult for Tokyu Construction to handle Ensure continuous Tokyu Group interaction with customers Tokyu Group Leasing Leverage comprehensive capabilities of Tokyu Group to support all aspects through operation Tokyu Renewal Construction capability Handle all aspects through renovations, and ensure long-term contact with customers action Required  Consolidate local  Make joint  Form alliances with  Hire personnel with  Strengthen  Engage in M&A of information of proposals with local top-tier general property leasing cooperation within renovation specialists various Tokyu Tokyu Group contractors and expertise Tokyu Group and other business Group companies companies engage in M&A  Strengthen operators  Form alliances with  Hire human  Enhance on-site cooperation within  Enhance on-site local top-tier general resources with capabilities through Tokyu Group capabilities through contractors and property leasing operational reforms operational reforms engage in M&A expertise 23 ３Efforts to realize the urban solutions business by region After assessing the potential for business in each region, we select focus areas. In addition to collecting information on major projects in the area, we conducts activities aimed at capturing demand in peripheral regions. Focus Areas Activities aimed at capturing demand in the areas mentioned on the left Tenjin Big Bang Hakata Connected Waterfront Next Urban development and redevelopment plan being promoted by City of Fukuoka Osaka Expo Osaka Expo to take place in Yumeshima Urban redevelopment Redevelopment plans, in the Shibuya area and mainly for after the Tokyo Olympics Securing information sources Securing construction capacity Ensuring information sources with deep roots in the area, including through collaboration with regional banks and by connecting to human networks such as local economic groups

Considering M&A/alliances in line with the building of relationships with local companies through efforts such as business succession support

Considering M&A/alliances in line with the building of relationships with local companies through efforts such as business succession support

Considering M&A/alliances with agile construction companies in order to gain a chance at winning orders in areas peripheral to redevelopment projects Hotel Development Resort hotel development plans, mainly on outlying islands Strengthening cooperation with the Tokyu Group Bolstering ties with Tokyu Group companies to strengthen ability to offer proposals in areas outside tenant leasing and design/construction 24 ３ Initiatives in the Greater Shibuya Area There are a great number of aging small and medium-sized buildings in the Greater Shibuya area, defined as the Shibuya Station area and surrounding areas. Given the concentrated flow of tenants to buildings in large-scale redevelopment projects, we are building an urban solutions business that cultivates growing demand to increase value in existing buildings in the peripheral areas. Target market Office building age pyramid (Building count, Tokyo's 23 wards) Redevelopment centered around Shibuya Station Surrounding areas where the company is focusing (Greater Shibuya area) Demand to increase value in the Greater Shibuya area Large-scale redevelopment (Centered around Shibuya Station) Tenants flocking to the Shibuya Station area Tokyo's 23 wards: 9,206 buildings Small to medium-sized (floor area Large (floor area of 16,529 of 992-16,529 sqm): 8,459 buildings sqm or more): 747 buildings Under old earthquake Under old earthquake resistance standards: resistance standards: 2,220 buildings (26%) (years) 138 buildings (18%) 20 years old or older: 20 years old or older: 7,380 buildings (87%) Building age 411 buildings (55%) Less than 20 years old: Less than 20 years old: 1,079 buildings (13%) 336 buildings (45%) Number of buildings Source: Xymax Real Estate Institute Corporation 25 ３ Our role in the Greater Shibuya area Our ample record of achievements around Shibuya has been instrumental in building a solid relationship of trust with local neighborhood associations and shopping districts. Leveraging this strength, we will act as a point of contact and liaison in building communities in the Greater Shibuya area. Consultation Shibuya neighborhood associations and shopping districts Point of contact / initial response 60 years of construction experience in Shibuya and friendly relationships with neighborhood associations and shopping districts. Tokyu Construction's works in the Shibuya Station area 26 Digital Shift of The Tokyu Construction With the aim of preparing for digitalization and the changing needs of customers and the market, Tokyu Construction is leading the industry by actively pursuing M&A and alliances with partner companies for the coming digital shift. Building a digital platform Goals from conventional efforts efforts Conventional Digital Utilizing BIM, CIM Using sensing, IoT, big data, AI, robots ＋ Construction process innovations Developing the upstream and downstream value chains Dramatic production, safety improvements Improved reliability through quality visualization Improved efficiency in building/structure maintenance Value chain achieved through building of a platform for construction process data and building/structure maintenance data acceleration shift Speed & open innovation An industry pioneer Pursuit of alliances with Tokyu Group and partner ＝ Ahead of peripheral industry trends companies as well as aggressive M&A and investment in start-ups and industry rivals 27

