Japan Exchange : Presentation material, Six Months Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
11/28/2019 | 12:03am EST
The First Half FY03/20 Financial Results Briefing
Nov. 15, 2019
The First Half FY03/20
Financial Results Briefing
1． Overview of the First Half FY03/20 Financial Results
2． Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20
3． Medium- to Long-Term Growth Strategy
This briefing material includes our earnings forecasts and projections.
Please note that these reflect forecasts and estimates based on information available to the Company as of the date of release of this document, and contain uncertainties.
Financial Results Briefing
1. Overview of the First Half FY03/20 Financial Results (2019/4-9)
１ Business Environment
Business environment in 1H FY03/20
１．Despite lingering weakness, particularly in exports, the Japanese economy maintained its gradual recovery track, supported by robust corporate earnings and sustained improvements in the employment and income environments.
２．The construction market showed strength, thanks to firm public investment and private-sector capital spending amid an ongoing improvement in corporate earnings.
３．Construction costs remained within the range of expectations thanks to subsiding material/equipment costs, despite higher labor expenses.
Prospects
１．The Japanese economy is expected to gradually recover, benefitting from government policies as well as improvements in corporate earnings and in the employment and income environments. However, the outlook is still uncertain as we still need to be aware of the effects from the consumption tax hike and the direction of overseas economies.
２．The construction market looks to retain its strength thanks to private-sector capital spending and government investment aimed at disaster prevention and mitigations, as well as the "creation of a resilient national land."
３．Amid large-scale redevelopment projects, largely in the major metropolitan areas, there is some concern tightening supply/demand conditions could lead to a sharp rise in construction costs. Among the numerous supply-side issues are work-style reforms, a reduction in long working hours, and a shortage of labor as older workers retire in mass.
3
(Millions of yen)
１ 1H FY03/20 Results (Consolidated)
Consolidated net sales (including at the parent and subsidiary levels) exceeded the previous- year level to reach a record high.
Profit attributable to owners of parent also reached a record high thanks to improved profit at the parent and an earnings recovery at the subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Factors Affecting Net Income (Consolidated)1H FY03/20
Profit attributable to owners of parent reached a record high thanks to a substantial increase in gross profit on completed construction, despite year-on-year increases in tax expenses and General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses.
(Millions of yen)
1H FY03/20
１ 1H FY03/20 Results (Non-Consolidated)
Net sales increased 15.3% year on year amid progress in large-scale construction and civil engineering joint-venture subcontracting work.
Net income grew 35.6% year on year amid a strong improvement in gross profit on completed construction projects.
1H FY03/20
１ Net Sales (Non-Consolidated)
Completed civil engineering construction sales benefitted from progress in large-scale joint- venture subcontracting work. Large-scale projects, including in Shibuya, contributed to building construction sales growth.
Net sales including real estate sales, expanded 15.3% year on year to ¥170.4 billion.
1H FY03/20
１ Gross Profit (Non-Consolidated)
The civil engineering profit margin dropped 3.1pp year on year due to a high ratio of relatively low margin joint-venture subcontracting work and an unexpectedly high number of design change/addition projects received in the previous year.
The building construction profit margin exceeded expectations on improved profitability, mainly in large-scale projects, and higher completed construction sales.
Real estate profit showed a steady increase as profitable property acquisitions exceeded expectations in the previous year.
|
|
|
|
|
1H FY03/20
１ Financial Position and Cash Flow (Consolidated)
Net assets increased to ¥101.0 billion due to the accumulation of retained earnings. The equity ratio was 39.7%. Operating cash flow was negative owing to such factors as relaxing payment conditions for partner companies.
1H FY03/20
１ Orders (Non-Consolidated,Company-Wide)
Company-wide orders fell 25.9% year on year in reaction to large-scale overseas orders received in the previous year.
１ Orders (Non-Consolidated, Civil Engineering)
１ Orders (Non-Consolidated, Building Construction)
Financial Results Briefing
２．Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20
-
Full-YearForecast for FY03/20 (Consolidated)
[Consolidated profit/loss]
２ Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20
Completed Construction Sales and Gross Profit
(Non-Consolidated, Civil Engineering)
We initially expected a gross margin of 7.8%, reflecting the dropout of temporary factors (such as an unexpectedly high number of design change/addition projects) and progress in a number of low-margin projects, including joint-venture subcontracting work, but now expect a gross margin of 9.0% on acquisition of additional projects.
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY03/18
|
FY03/19
|
FY03/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orders
|
76,784
|
77,766
|
54,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
70,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completed
|
73,863
|
70,381
|
84,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
construction
|
|
|
|
|
76,784
|
|
|
77,766
|
|
|
54,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
134,620
|
142,004
|
111,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY03/18
|
|
|
FY03/19
|
|
|
FY03/20
|
|
|
carried forward to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
next fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
２ Full-Year Forecast for FY03/20
Completed Construction Sales and Gross Profit
(Non-Consolidated, Building Construction)
Large-scale construction orders received in the previous fiscal year were generally completed in the first half of FY03/20, with the completed construction sales expected to decline in the second half.
Strategic acceptance of some projects and sharp rise in costs is expected to reduce profitability on projects in progress in the second half, but we revised up our initial profit margin forecast by 2.6pp on the contribution from unexpectedly strong profit improvements in the first half of the fiscal year. We will continue to reduce costs and improve profitability through revisions to production systems and improving efficiency in construction.
-
Non-Consolidated OrdersFull-Year Forecast for FY03/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Advancing on-site capabilities though operational innovation]
We aim to adopt the various ICT/IoT technologies thus far introduced and verified on an individual basis, on a work site on a comprehensive basis, with effects apparent not only from the application of an individual technology, but also evident on a grand scale from their combined
|
We are putting construction site management into practice using a variety of ICT/IoT technologies, and showing the results, at the ICT model site,
|
18
|
tentatively named the Funabashi City No. 2 Elementary School After-School Room New Construction Project.
|
[Environmental efforts]
Renovating to a Zero-Energy Building (ZEB)
We carried out ZEB renovation on a 25-year old technical institute rather than rebuilding it, achieving the highest level of energy reduction in Japan.
Amid growing calls to achieve a decarbonized society, we aim to further improve our technical capabilities in order to create zero-energy buildings that meet growing demand for ZEB renovation of older buildings.
Green Infrastructure Demonstration Facility
We established a green infrastructure demonstration facility in March 2018 and through the collection and analysis of data will further improve element technologies.
The facility focuses on using the functions of the natural environment to promote the preservation of biodiversity and to devise prevention and mitigation measures, including in regard to localized torrential rain, which has become more frequent in urban areas.
Financial Results Briefing
3．Medium- to Long-Term Growth Strategy
-
Recognizing changes in the business environment in accordance with SDGs
Management Policy
We will help each person realize his or her dream through creating
comfortable living environments that allow peace of mind
In response to diversifying values, we will continue to provide products and services seen as valuable to consumers, nurture the dreams of each of our customers, and pass on to the next generation a beautiful environment as well as the values and technology to support it.
Our Goals
Changes in the Business Environment
|
|
Intensifying labor shortage
|
|
Increase of demand for renovation
|
|
|
Increased necessity to
|
|
|
|
|
enhance productivity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Promotion of M&A and
|
|
Focus on shifting from one-
|
|
Utilization of strengths to
|
|
|
Shift from labor-intensive to
|
|
alliances aimed at securing
|
|
time to recurring-revenue
|
|
adopt a more active order
|
|
|
capital-intensive operational
|
|
construction capabilities
|
|
businesses
|
|
approach
|
|
|
model
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Strategic Direction Based
|
environment
|
|
changes
|
Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intensifying labor shortage
|
|
Expansion of renovation demand (qualitative changes in demand)
|
|
Growing need for productivity
|
|
|
improvements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Promotion of alliances and
|
Focus on shifting from one-
|
Utilization of strengths to
|
Shift from labor-intensive to
|
M&A aimed at securing
|
|
time to recurring-revenue
|
|
adopt a more active order
|
|
capital-intensive operational
|
construction workers
|
|
businesses
|
|
approach
|
|
model
direction strategic Construction's Tokyu
-
Rapid response to
construction resource
shortages
-
Secure construction resources from a medium to long-term perspective through strengthened cooperation (alliances or M&A) with local top-tier general contractors and partner companies
Tokyu Construction
Secure construction
resources via cooperation
with other companies
Regional blue-chip
general contractors, etc.
Partner company network
-
Expansion and
diversification of business
portfolio
-
Target business portfolio resilient to changes in environment by actively engaging in businesses with a strong recurring-revenue aspect, such as renovations
Increase recurring- revenue business
Construction
subcontracting
(One-time revenue
businesses)
-
Utilization of
comprehensive strengths
of Tokyu Group
-
Strengthen proposal and project origination capabilities in order to respond to various needs, such as utilization of land, renovations, and increasing property values
Customers
Utilize comprehensive
capabilities of Tokyu Group
Group
cooperation Tokyu
Tokyu
ConstructionGroup
-
Enhancement of on-site
capabilities through operational reforms
-
Innovate operations through investment in and early adoption of cutting-edge technology from a medium to long-term perspective, and aim for further improvement of on-site capabilities
Tokyu Construction
Enhance sophistication of construction
industry through early adoption of
cutting-edge technology
New
IoTconstruction methods
AI Robot
Solving social issues through realizing and advancing the "urban solutions business"
General picture of the urban solutions business and necessary action
３Fleshing out Urban Solutions Business
In addition to strengthening cooperation with the Tokyu Group, a key source of strength for the Company, we will build and strengthen a comprehensive value chain and expand solutions through the pursuit of M&A and alliances, as well as the active recruitment of employees, including for the digital shift.
|
Project
|
|
Property
|
Design,
|
|
Tenant leasing
|
Maintenance and
|
sourcing
|
proposals
|
construction
|
management
|
|
|
Tokyu Construction
|
|
Tokyu Group
|
|
|
Areas to strengthen
|
|
|
functions
|
|
functions
|
|
|
|
going forward
|
|
step by overview Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ensure interaction
|
with customers
|
|
|
local
|
from upstream
|
|
|
information
|
Proposal capabilities
|
|
|
and customer
|
other than design and
|
|
|
networks
|
construction
|
|
|
|
Collect information on
|
In addition to design
|
challenges and needs
|
and construction, make
|
of local companies and
|
proposals on property
|
landowners
|
utilization (leasing, etc.)
Tokyu
Construction
Flexible construction
capabilities
Secure partners to take on small-scale projects that are difficult for Tokyu Construction to handle
|
|
|
|
|
Ensure continuous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyu Group
|
|
|
interaction with customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyu Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage comprehensive capabilities of Tokyu Group to support all aspects through operation
Tokyu Renewal
Construction
capability
Handle all aspects through renovations, and ensure long-term contact with customers
|
Consolidate local
|
Make joint
|
Form alliances with
|
Hire personnel with
|
Strengthen
|
Engage in M&A of
|
information of
|
proposals with
|
local top-tier general
|
property leasing
|
cooperation within
|
renovation specialists
|
various Tokyu
|
Tokyu Group
|
contractors and
|
expertise
|
Tokyu Group
|
and other business
|
Group companies
|
companies
|
engage in M&A
|
Strengthen
|
|
operators
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form alliances with
|
Hire human
|
Enhance on-site
|
cooperation within
|
|
Enhance on-site
|
local top-tier general
|
resources with
|
capabilities through
|
Tokyu Group
|
|
capabilities through
|
contractors and
|
property leasing
|
operational reforms
|
|
|
operational reforms
|
engage in M&A
|
expertise
|
|
|
|
３Efforts to realize the urban solutions business by region
After assessing the potential for business in each region, we select focus areas. In addition to collecting information on major projects in the area, we conducts activities aimed at capturing demand in peripheral regions.
Activities aimed at capturing demand in the areas
mentioned on the left
Tenjin Big Bang
Hakata Connected
Waterfront Next
Urban development and redevelopment plan being promoted by City of Fukuoka
Osaka Expo
Osaka Expo to take place in Yumeshima
Urban redevelopment
Redevelopment plans, in the Shibuya area and mainly for after the Tokyo Olympics
Securing
information
sources
Securing
construction
capacity
-
Ensuring information sources with deep roots in the area, including through collaboration with regional banks and by connecting to human networks such as local economic groups
-
Considering M&A/alliances in line with the building of relationships with local companies through efforts such as business succession support
-
Considering M&A/alliances with agile construction companies in order to gain a chance at winning orders in areas peripheral to redevelopment projects
Hotel Development
Resort hotel development plans, mainly on outlying islands
Strengthening
cooperation
with the
Tokyu Group
-
Bolstering ties with Tokyu Group companies to strengthen ability to offer proposals in areas outside tenant leasing and design/construction
３ Initiatives in the Greater Shibuya Area
There are a great number of aging small and medium-sized buildings in the Greater Shibuya area, defined as the Shibuya Station area and surrounding areas. Given the concentrated flow of tenants to buildings in large-scale redevelopment projects, we are building an urban solutions business that cultivates growing demand to increase value in existing buildings in the peripheral areas.
|
Target market
|
Office building age pyramid (Building count, Tokyo's 23 wards)
Redevelopment centered around Shibuya Station
Surrounding areas where the company is focusing (Greater Shibuya area)
Demand to increase value in the
Greater Shibuya area
|
Large-scale
|
redevelopment
|
(Centered around
|
Shibuya Station)
Tenants flocking to the Shibuya Station area
|
Tokyo's 23 wards: 9,206 buildings
|
Small to medium-sized (floor area
|
|
Large (floor area of 16,529
|
of 992-16,529 sqm): 8,459 buildings
|
|
sqm or more): 747 buildings
|
Under old earthquake
|
|
Under old earthquake
|
resistance standards:
|
|
resistance standards:
|
2,220 buildings (26%)
|
(years)
|
138 buildings (18%)
|
20 years old or older:
|
20 years old or older:
|
7,380 buildings (87%)
|
Building age
|
411 buildings (55%)
|
|
|
Less than 20 years old:
|
|
Less than 20 years old:
|
1,079 buildings (13%)
|
|
|
336 buildings (45%)
|
|
|
Number of buildings
Source: Xymax Real Estate Institute Corporation
３ Our role in the Greater Shibuya area
Our ample record of achievements around Shibuya has been instrumental in building a solid relationship of trust with local neighborhood associations and shopping districts. Leveraging
|
this strength, we will act as a point of contact and liaison in building communities in the Greater
|
Shibuya area.
|
Consultation
|
Shibuya neighborhood
|
|
associations and shopping
|
|
districts
|
Point of contact /
|
|
initial response
60 years of construction experience in Shibuya and
friendly relationships with neighborhood associations and shopping districts.
Tokyu
Construction's
works in the Shibuya
Station area
-
Digital Shift of The Tokyu Construction
With the aim of preparing for digitalization and the changing needs of customers and the market, Tokyu Construction is leading the industry by actively pursuing M&A and alliances with partner companies for the coming digital shift.
Building a digital platform
Goals from conventional efforts
efforts Conventional
Digital
Utilizing BIM, CIM
Using sensing, IoT, big
data, AI, robots
＋
Construction
process innovations
Developing the upstream and downstream value chains
-
Dramatic production, safety improvements
-
Improved reliability through quality visualization
-
Improved efficiency in building/structure maintenance
-
Value chain achieved through building of a platform for construction process data and building/structure maintenance data
|
Speed & open innovation
|
|
An industry pioneer
|
|
|
|
Pursuit of alliances with Tokyu Group and partner
|
＝ Ahead of peripheral industry trends
|
companies as well as aggressive M&A and
|
investment in start-ups
|
|
and industry rivals
|
|
Nishida/Yamaguchi
Disclaimer
