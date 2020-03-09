|
Japan Exchange : Reference material for briefing the financial results for the Second quarter of the FY ending June 2020
03/09/2020 | 11:04pm EDT
|
Storytellerth
|
|
|
|
|
Story
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Tells
|
tells
|
Storyteller
|
Stories
|
|
|
Company's
|
|
Independent
|
|
-
|
and
|
|
|
Own
|
|
|
|
Their
|
|
|
|
証券コード：3097
Reference material for briefing the financial results for the Second quarter of the FY ending June 2020
February 14, 2020
Management philosophy
Smile & Sexy
We are Smile & Sexy. This means we will continue to be a Storyteller aiming for each "Individual story" and everyone's "Company story" freely, openly and squarely and humanely.
"Let's express yourself": Be Sexy!
"Let's work on yourself": Smile!
"Smile" is for "a smiley face," "energy," "manner" and "expressive power,"
"Sexy" is for "let's create your own story" This means "let's express individuality a lot."
Success and failure which people experience amid living in ways they like will develop oneself and make oneself attractive.
People who continue to develop will walk a path to independence naturally and will be able to make decisions on their own.
Those people will achieve "self-realization."
If the company is a place where people who tell their own stories while living wonderful lives gather, there will be a wonderful company story
物語のモノガタリVol.9 「明言のすすめ」
Storyteller Tells The Story
物語人は、自分自身の思想・アイデアを明言する
|
「反応・発信・明言」は「意思決定」の見える化です。
|
「意思強固」だから「明言」するのではありません。
|
大きな声で皆に聞こえるように皆に分かりやすく
|
「明言する」から意思決定できる 行動できる
|
具体的に伝えることです。
|
やる気が出る 整理できる自分の意思ができるのです。
|
「反応しない」「発信しない」「明言しない」は
|
「明言」するから相手も「そう！」「違う！」と
|
「意思決定できない」「行動できない」
|
反応してくれるのです。
|
「やる気がつくれない」
|
「明言」するから相手も自分の意見に気がつくのです。
|
「整理できない」の見える化です。
|
「明言」するから議論が生まれるのです。
|
|
間違っていれば「ごめん、すまん」と
|
|
素直に詫びればいいだけです。
私たちの行動指針
なぜ明言をすすめるのか。それは、「自分物語」を作る為に明言が不可欠だと考えているからです。誰しもが最初から明確な 目標や理想があるのではありません。「伝える」事が前提にあるからこそ、設計する事、ブレイクダウンする事が必要となります。 それを繰り返す事により、自分の理想や考えが明確になっていくのです。
2
Net sales up10.3%,operating income decreased 2.2%,ordinary income decreased 20.3% and net income decreased 26.9%
・Net sales increased thanks to increased sales at existing restaurants, mainly Yakiniku Kingu, and the increased number of restaurants and an increase in the number of restaurants.
・Operating income and ordinary income decreased due to a decrease in profits in overseas subsidiaries and an increase in new store opening expenses and "Yakiniku King App" provisions. ・Net income includes an extraordinary loss of 133 million yen due to loss from restaurant closure and loss on retirement of fixed assets associated with renovation.
Status of
2 ExistingRestaurants
Status of New
3 RestaurantOpenings
4 Financial
Status
5 Business
Plan
Same-store sales: 102.2% YoY
・In the Yakiniku category, sales at existing restaurants were 102.8% of the sales in the previous year thanks to the effect of the menu revision in March 2019.
・In the Ramen category, sales at existing restaurants were 102.4% of the sales in the previous year, as it has steadily established its position as restaurants specializing in ramen for families.
・In the Okonomiyaki category, although there was a decrease in reaction to sales promotions in the previous term, net sales of existing stores were 99.6% year on year due to the effect of revising the grand menu.
・In the Yuzu-An category, sales at existing restaurants were 101.3% of the sales in the previous year due to the development of limited-time menus that strengthened sushi and the effects of revising the grand menu.
Newly opened: 23 stores (21 in Japan and 2 overseas)
・[Newly opened] "Yakiniku King": 9 stores (directly managed: 7 stores, FC: 2 stores), "Marugen Ramen": 7 stores (directly managed: 7 stores),
"Cabbaton Ramen": 1 store (directly managed: 1 store), "Yuzu-An": 4 stores (directly managed: 3 stores, FC: 1 store), and 2 overseas stores (directly managed) ・The number of stores at the end of the fiscal year was 535 (294 directly managed stores, 222 FC stores, and 19 stores overseas)
Shareholders' equity ratio 54.1%
・Net assets of 18,395 million yen and equity ratio of 54.1% due to the accumulation of surplus
・Interest-bearing debt of 5,489 million yen (difference from the end of the previous fiscal year: -668 million yen)
Plan to increase sales and profits for 15 consecutive periods and to pay an annual dividend of 110 yen (continue to increase dividends for 12 periods since our new listing)
・Plan to increase net sales by 12.6% to 66,396 million yen, operating income by 28.8% and ordinary income by 8.8% from the previous year ・Plan to pay an annual dividend of 110 yen per share, up 20 yen from the previous year (dividend payout ratio of 20.7%)
※Net income: Net income attributable to owners of parent
1 Second quarter results summary
Tsuyoshi Tsudera [Director, Finance & Growth Strategy Office]
2 Second quarter performance summary
Yukio Kaji [President and CEO]
Overview of Business Results (Consolidated)①
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Million yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q cumulate total
|
2Q cumulate total
|
YoY Change
|
|
Vs. Plan
|
Points for YoY change
|
Results
|
Plan
|
Results
|
%
|
Amount
|
%
|
Amount
|
|
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
28,558
|
31,815
|
31,507
|
110.3
|
2,948
|
99.0
|
△307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku Category
|
14,503（50.7）15,598（49.0）15,752（49.9）
|
108.6
|
1,248
|
100.9
|
154
|
Net Sales YoT: ＋2,948 million yen
|
Ramen Category
|
3,596（12.5）
|
4,618（14.5）
|
4,692（14.8）
|
130.4
|
1,096
|
101.6
|
74
|
① Increase due to number of stores ........
|
+1,245 million yen
|
Okonomiyaki Category
|
1,254 （4.3）
|
1,037 （3.2）
|
998 （3.1）
|
79.5
|
△256
|
96.2
|
△38
|
② Increase due to same-stores sales ..........+446million yen
|
③ Decrease by overseas subsidiaries ........ △245million yen
|
Yuzu-An Category
|
5,167（18.0）
|
6,026（18.9）
|
5,936（18.8） 114.8
|
769
|
98.4
|
△90
|
④ Increase due to FC business etc. ..................+328million yen
|
Specialty Restaurants Category
|
520 （1.8）
|
537 （1.6）
|
528 （1.6） 101.5
|
8
|
98.3
|
△8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FC Category
|
1,947 （6.8）
|
2,324 （7.3）
|
2,278 （7.2） 117.0
|
331
|
98.0
|
△45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Category
|
1,568 （5.4）
|
1,673 （5.2）
|
1,320 （4.1）
|
84.1
|
△247
|
78.9
|
△352
|
Gross profit Y to Y: △0.3points
|
|
Gross profit
|
18,825
|
21,148
|
20,687
|
109.8
|
1,862
|
97.8
|
△461
|
|
① Deterioration of gross profit maegin mainly in the
|
|
（65.9）
|
（66.4）
|
（65.6）
|
|
|
|
|
"Yakiniku category" and "Yuzu-An category"
|
SG&A
|
16,970
|
18,894
|
18,874
|
111.2
|
1,903
|
99.8
|
△19
|
Ordinary Income Y o Y: △459million yen
|
① Increase due to an increase in the number of
|
|
expenses
|
（59.4）
|
（59.3）
|
（59.9）
|
stores/increase in ordinary income due to FC busuiness etc.
|
Operating
|
1,854
|
2,254
|
1,813
|
|
|
|
|
.........................................................................+71million yen
|
97.7
|
△41
|
80.4
|
△441
|
② Increase due to existing restaurants....................+39million yen
|
income
|
（6.4）
|
（7.0）
|
（5.7）
|
③ Decrease by overseas subsidiaries
|
|
△194million yen
|
|
|
|
|
④ Decrease due to head office expenses,etc.
|
........
|
△375milion yen
|
Ordinary
|
2,259
|
2,273
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income margin YoY:
|
△2.2 points
|
79.6
|
△459
|
79.2
|
△472
|
① Decrease in gross margin
|
...............................
|
△0.2points
|
income
|
（7.9）
|
（7.1）
|
（5.7）
|
③ Decrease in non-operating income ratio
|
.......
|
△1.6points
|
|
|
|
|
② increase in SG&A ratio ..................................+0.4points
|
Net income
|
1,411
|
1,435
|
1,030
|
73.0
|
△380
|
71.8
|
△404
|
Net income YoY: △368 million yen
|
（4.9）
|
（4.5）
|
（3.2）
|
① Recording of extraordinary loss ....△133million yen
|
EBITDA
|
3,412
|
3,576
|
3,043
|
89.1
|
△368
|
85.1
|
△532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（11.9）
|
（11.2）
|
（9.6）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Net income: Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
|
*EBITDA = Ordinary income + Depreciation and amortization
|
5
|
*The revenue from sponsorship income, which was previously included in non-operating income, is included in cost of sales mainly as a purchase deduction item from the FY ending June 2020 due to changes in contract details.
Overview of Business Results (Non-consolidated)②
Monogatari Corporation (Non-consolidated)
（Million yen）
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
2Q Cumulative
|
YoY change
|
Vs. Plan
|
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Plan
|
Results
|
%
|
Amount
|
%
|
Amount
|
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
26,992
|
30,143
|
30,186
|
111.8
|
3,194
|
100.1
|
43
|
Gross
|
17,827
|
20,109
|
19,898
|
111.6
|
2,070
|
98.9
|
△211
|
profit
|
（66.0）
|
（66.7）
|
（65.9）
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A
|
16,128
|
17,983
|
18,047
|
111.8
|
1,918
|
100.3
|
63
|
expenses
|
（59.7）
|
（59.6）
|
（59.7）
|
Operating
|
1,698
|
2,125
|
1,850
|
108.9
|
152
|
87.0
|
△274
|
income
|
（6.2）
|
（7.0）
|
（6.1）
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
2,121
|
2,147
|
1,857
|
87.5
|
△264
|
86.4
|
△290
|
income
|
（7.8）
|
（7.1）
|
（6.1）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change factors to the plan
-
Net sales:The targets for existing stores in Yakiniku King and Marugen Ramen were achieved.
② Operating and ordinary income: Operating income and ordinary income were below the estimate due to the following four factors.
・Failure to achieve planned profit due to increase in discount rate and cost of sales ratio at "Yakiniku category" and "Yuzu-An category"
・Increase in the provision for point card certificates by the Yakiniku King app ・Delay in monetization of the Monogatari Food Lab
・Delay in recording of opening costs for new stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiaries Total
|
|
|
|
（Million yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
2Q Cumulative
|
YoY change
|
Vs. Plan
|
|
|
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Plan
|
Results
|
%
|
Amount
|
%
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
1,566
|
1,671
|
|
1,320
|
84.3
|
△245
|
79.0
|
△350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross
|
997
|
1,039
|
|
789
|
79.0
|
△208
|
75.9
|
△250
|
|
|
profit
|
（63.6）
|
（62.1）
|
（59.7）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A
|
842
|
910
|
|
831
|
98.8
|
△10
|
91.3
|
△78
|
|
|
expenses
|
（53.7）
|
（54.4）
|
（62.9）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
155
|
128
|
|
△42
|
－
|
△198
|
－
|
△171
|
|
|
income
|
（9.9）
|
（7.7）
|
（－）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
136
|
125
|
|
△58
|
－
|
△194
|
－
|
△184
|
|
|
income
|
（8.7）
|
（7.5）
|
（－）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change factors to the plan
-
Net sales: Sales of both existing and new restaurants of "Hokkaido Crab Premium Restaurants Okadaya"
and "The premium JAPANESE LOG BBQ restaurant Gen" were below the estimates.
-
Operating income was below the estimate due to a failure to meet the sales target as well as an increase in cost rate associated with changes in menus and higher food prices.
-
Mainly due to a foreign exchange loss of 12 million yen
|
※The revenue from sponsorship income, which was previously included in non-operating income, is included in cost of sales mainly as a purchase deduction item from the FY ending June 2020 due to changes in contract details.
|
6
Overview of Business Results③(Quartely Results)
|
Net sales
|
Okonomiyaki Category
|
Yuzu-An Category
|
|
Operating and Ordinary Income
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku Category
|
Ramen Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty Restaurants Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
FC Category
|
Other Category
|
|
（%）
|
|
|
9.6%
|
|
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
8.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,805
|
15,702
|
8.0
|
|
7.1%
|
8.2%
|
6.2%
|
6.5%
|
|
|
|
|
15,492
|
14,873
|
6.0
|
7.3%
|
|
5.1%
|
|
14,560
|
|
649
|
671
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
5.5%
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
13,998
|
638
|
1,136
|
1,141
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
790
|
1,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
778
|
1,047
|
243
|
284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
994
|
259
|
2.0
|
|
Ordinary Income Margin
|
|
|
|
|
953
|
245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
|
|
2,822
|
|
2,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
287
|
2,618
|
3,074
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,505
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
2,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
650
|
592
|
485
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
659
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
594
|
|
|
2,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,889
|
2,120
|
2,325
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,847
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,749
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,258
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
927
|
|
|
7,530
|
6,973
|
7,967
|
7,610
|
8,034
|
7,717
|
|
|
|
|
810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,073
|
1,277
|
|
1,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
780
|
|
801
|
|
783
|
0
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
FY6/20
|
0
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
※The revenue from sponsorship income, which was previously included in non-operating income, is included in cost of sales mainly as a purchase deduction item from the FY ending June 2020 due to changes in contract details.
|
7
Overview of Business Results (Factors of Change in Sales YoY)
-
Increase due to new stores in the previous year
-
Increase due to new store openings this year
-
Increase due to same-store sales of Yakiniku Category
-
Increase due to FC business, etc.
-
Increase due to same-store sales of Yuzu-An Category
-
Increase due to same-store sales of Ramen Category
-
Increase due to same-store sales of Okonomiyaki Category
-
Decrease due to same-store sales of Specialty Restaurants Category
-
Decrease due overseas subsidiarie
-
Decrease due to store closures and temporary closures
95
55 327
141 187
△15 55
40
3 19
23
△8 12
3
△11 7
△3
△105 △140
△245
△136 △154
△291
1,259824
2,084
530
626
382
328
1Q
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
YoY change
|
|
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
Net sales
|
28,558
|
31,507
|
2,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing stores
|
24,252
|
24,698
|
446
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New directly managed stores
|
2,739
|
5,487
|
2,747
|
|
Royalties, etc.
|
|
Consolidated Subsidiaries
|
1,566
|
1,320
|
△245
|
|
|
|
|
|
△500
|
△250
|
0
|
250
|
500
|
750
|
1,000
|
1,250
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
*Existing stores in this table are stores opened at least 2 years ago, based on the FY6/19.
*Stores closed during the fiscal year have been reclassified and the calculations have been revised from the beginning of the fiscal year.
Same-storesales YoY (Japan/Directly managed)
|
（%）
|
|
Net sales
|
Number of Customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
102.8%
|
|
|
|
99.9%
|
|
|
|
101.2%
|
|
|
|
104.1%
|
|
|
|
101.0%
|
|
|
|
|
103.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.5%
|
106.0%
|
|
106.1%
|
|
|
|
|
106.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.5% 102.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.3%
|
|
|
|
99.8%
|
101.2%
|
|
|
|
|
101.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.7%
|
|
|
|
|
101.3%
|
100
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.5%
|
|
|
|
100.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.1%
|
99.8%
|
|
|
99.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
July
|
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
|
March
|
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
|
Full-Year
|
July
|
August SeptemberOctober November December
|
Full-Year
|
Net sales
|
98.9
|
102.3
|
107.4
|
98.1
|
99.8
|
101.3
|
100.5
|
99.0
|
103.5
|
102.0
|
105.5
|
104.8
|
102.0
|
97.1
|
106.1
|
99.0
|
100.4
|
107.5
|
102.7
|
102.2
|
Number of
|
|
98.4
|
101.3
|
107.8
|
98.1
|
99.8
|
101.2
|
99.9
|
99.5
|
103.6
|
101.1
|
103.7
|
106.0
|
101.7
|
98.5
|
105.5
|
99.7
|
100.6
|
106.7
|
101.3
|
102.1
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average spend
|
|
100.5
|
101.1
|
|
99.7 100.0
|
100.0
|
100.1
|
100.6
|
99.5
|
|
99.9
|
100.9
|
101.7
|
98.9
|
100.2
|
98.6
|
100.6
|
99.3
|
99.8
|
100.7
|
101.4
|
100.1
|
per customer
|
|
|
|
*Existing stores are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.
|
9
|
Store Openings and Closures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Stores)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Category
|
Type
|
Number of
|
Openings
|
Closures
|
|
stores at
|
|
|
|
stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial Plan
|
2Q Results
|
Initial Plan
|
2Q Results
|
|
year-end
|
|
|
|
at year-end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directly
|
140
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
147
|
Yakiniku
|
managed
|
FC
|
95
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
97
|
|
|
Directly
|
60
|
13
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
68
|
Ramen
|
managed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
noodle
|
FC
|
91
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
91
|
|
|
Directly
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
17
|
Okomiyaki
|
managed
|
21
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
19
|
|
FC
|
|
Directly
|
55
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
58
|
Yuzu-An
|
managed
|
14
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
|
FC
|
Specialty
|
Directly
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
managed
|
Restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan/Directly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
277
|
37
|
18
|
2
|
1
|
|
294
|
Managed Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FC Total
|
221
|
14
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
222
|
Overseas Total
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
Total
|
515
|
57
|
23
|
2
|
3
|
535
国Number内・直of営directly店舗数managed stores in Japan (Stores)
|
＋17
|
±0
|
＋1
|
±0
|
±0
|
－1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
294
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
New
|
ew stores
|
New stores
|
Closures
|
Closures due to
|
Closures
|
FY6/20
|
|
stores
|
(FC → Directly
|
due to brand
|
(Directly
|
brand changes
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
managed)
|
changes managed → FC)
|
|
|
国Number内・FCof店FC舗stores数 in Japan (Stores)
＋3 ±0 ±0 ±0 ±0 －2
|
FY6/19
|
New
|
New stores
|
New stores
|
Closures
|
Closures due to Closures
|
FY6/20
|
|
stores
|
(FC → Directly
|
due to brand
|
(Directly
|
brand changes
|
2Q
|
|
|
managed)
|
changes
|
managed → FC)
|
10
Reference: Store Development (Japan/Directly Managed and FC)
|
Number of stores by format (as of December 31, 2019)
|
|
(Stores)
|
Niigata
|
10
|
|
Hokkaido
|
5
|
Category
|
Name of brand
|
Directly
|
FC
|
Total
|
|
managed
|
（■ 6 ■ 2
|
■2）
|
（●1 ■ 3
|
■1）
|
|
Yakiniku Ichiban KALVI
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Tochigi
|
10
|
|
Aomori
|
2
|
Yakiniku
|
Yakiniku Ichiban Kalvi
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
（●5 ●3
|
●2）
|
（■ 2）
|
Yakiniku King
|
142
|
91
|
233
|
Gunma
|
8
|
|
Akita 1
|
|
|
|
Wet Aging Nikugen
|
3
|
ー
|
3
|
（●3 ■ 3 ●1 ■ 1）
|
（■ 1）
|
|
Marugen Ramen
|
60
|
89
|
149
|
Nagano
|
14
|
|
Yamagata
|
6
|
Ramen
|
Ni-dai-me Marugen
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
（●2 ■ 5 ■ 2
|
■2
|
■3）
|
（●4 ●2）
|
|
Cabbaton Ramen
|
7
|
ー
|
7
|
Toyama
|
7
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Okonomiyaki Honpo
|
17
|
19
|
36
|
（●3 ■ 1 ■ 1
|
●1
|
■1）
|
|
|
Yuzu-An
|
Sushi & Shabu-ShabuYuzu-An
|
58
|
15
|
73
|
Ishikawa
|
8
|
■1）
|
|
|
Specialty
|
Gyokai Zanmai Genya
|
1
|
ー
|
1
|
（●3 ■ 1 ■ 1
|
●2
|
|
|
Fukui
|
3
|
|
|
|
Shabu Shabu Seafood Genji Sohonten
|
2
|
ー
|
2
|
|
|
|
Restaurants
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku Happy
|
1
|
ー
|
1
|
（●1 ■ 1
|
●1）
|
|
|
|
Kyoto
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
294
|
222
|
516
|
|
|
|
|
（●3 ■ 2）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hyogo
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroshima
|
11
|
|
|
|
Kagawa 5
|
|
|
Shimane
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku Category
|
|
|
■ 5 ●1 ■ 3
|
|
|
|
（●1 ■ 1
|
●2 ●1）
|
|
（■ 1）
|
|
|
（●3 ●3 ■ 4
|
■1）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directly managed ● FC ■
|
|
|
（●1 ■ 1
|
|
|
）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tottori 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen Category
|
|
|
Yamaguchi
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（■ 1）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directly managed ● FC ■
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（●1 ●1 ●1）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ehime
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directly managed ● FC ■
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yuzu-An Category
|
|
|
（●1 ■ 1
|
■2
|
●1）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directly managed ● FC ■
|
|
|
Fukuoka
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty Restaurants Category
|
|
|
●4）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（●9 ■ 5
|
●6
|
●1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directly managed ● FC ■
|
|
|
Saga
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okinawa 8
|
|
|
|
（●2）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（■ 6 ■ 2）
|
|
|
|
Oita
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okayama
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（●1 ■ 2）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（●2
|
●2）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagasaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kochi
|
4
|
|
Osaka
|
26
|
|
|
Mie
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（●3 ■ 1
|
●1）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（■ 1
|
■3）
|
|
（●5 ■ 1 ●1
|
■ 18 ●1）
|
|
（●5 ●2 ■ 6 ■ 4
|
●1）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kumamoto
|
|
|
|
|
|
Miyazaki
|
|
Kagoshima
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wakayama
|
|
Nara
|
|
|
Shiga
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
5
|
7
|
|
|
Tokushima
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（●3 ■ 1 ●2）
|
|
|
（■ 3
|
■ 1 ●1）
|
（■ 4
|
●1 ■ 1
|
●1）
|
|
（■ 2）
|
|
（■ 2 ■ 2 ●1）
|
（●1
|
■2）
|
|
（■ 2）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iwate 2
（●1 ■ 1）
Miyagi 17
（●6 ■ 2 ●3 ■ 1）
●2 ●3
Fukushima 6
（●4 ●2）
Saitama 37
（●14 ■ 7 ●8 ■ 2 ）
●1 ●1 ●4
Ibaraki 14
（●3 ■ 6 ●2 ■ 1）
●1 ●1
Tokyo 29
（●15 ●5 ■ 2 ●1）
●5 ●1
Chiba 24
（●7 ■ 3 ●2 ■ 7）
●1 ●4
Kanagawa 38
（●16 ■ 2 ●9 ■ 3）
●2 ■ 2 ●4
Yamanashi 4
（●1 ■ 1 ■ 1 ■ 1）
Shizuoka 26
（●4 ■ 5 ●2 ■ 7 ）
●2 ■ 1 ●4 ■ 1
Gifu 11
（●4 ■ 3 ■ 2 ●2）
Aichi 67
（●10 ■ 12 ●13 ■ 12）
●6 ■ 4 ●2 ●6 ■ 2
|
(NOTE) The prefectures in which we opened new stores during the fiscal year under review have been marked off.
|
11
|
Factors of Changes in Ordinary Income (Consolidated)
-
Increase in gross profit at existing stores
-
Decrease in energy costs at existing stores
-
Decrease in depreciation expenses at existing stores
(new directly managed stores, royalties, etc.)
-
Decrease in repair expenses at existing stores
-
Increase in non-operating income at existing stores
-
Increase in non-operating income at headquarters
-
Increase in expenses for consumables at existing stores
-
Increase in other expenses at existing stores
-
Increase in personnel expenses at existing stores
-
Decrease due to overseas subsidiaries
|
⑫ Increase in cost of sales ratio at
|
|
|
existing stores
|
|
|
△371
|
⑬ Increase in head office expenses, etc.
|
|
|
|
△500
|
|
|
|
△400
△38
△1
△2
△8
△3
△21
△31
△27
△40
△145△102△42
△194△88△106
△65 △141
△207
△168△203
△300 △200 △100
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
YoY Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
|
2,259
|
1,800
|
△459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing stores
|
|
3,334
|
3,374
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New directly managed stores
|
|
1,723
|
1,795
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head office expenses, etc.
|
|
△2,936
|
△3,312
|
△375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
138
|
|
△56
|
△194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
200
|
|
300
|
400
|
|
500
*Existing stores in this table are stores opened at least 2 years ago, based on the FY6/19.
*Stores closed during the fiscal year have been reclassified and the calculations have been revised from the beginning of the fiscal year.
Financial Highlights (Consolidated)
Consolidated balance sheets
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
Major changes
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current
|
8,931
|
8,457
|
① Decrease in cash and deposits:△1,203million yen
|
assets
|
② Increase in accounts receivable:+473million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
23,804
|
25,388
|
① Increase in tangible fixed assets:+1,314million yen
|
assets
|
② Increase in lease deposits:+264million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
8,118
|
9,094
|
① Increase in accounts payable-trade: +657million yen
|
liabilities
|
② Decrease in income taxes payable:+97million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term
|
6,935
|
6,356
|
① Decrease in long-term debt:△572million yen
|
liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
17,681
|
18,395
|
① Increase in retained earnings:+760million yen
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing debt
|
|
Interest-bearing debt
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity ratio
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
（%）
|
8,000
|
|
60.0
|
53.7%
|
54.1%
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
4,000
|
|
|
6,158
|
|
|
|
5,489
|
20.0
|
2,000
|
|
|
0
|
FY6/20
|
0
|
FY6/19
|
*Interest-bearing debt includes long-term borrowings, bonds, current long-term borrowings, and short-term borrowings.
Summary of Cash Flows (Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
Change factors
|
|
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from
|
2,578
|
2,769
|
Mainly due to 1,667 million yen in
|
|
income before income taxes and
|
|
operating activities
|
1,275 million yen in amortization and
|
|
|
|
|
|
amortization expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses of 2,634 million yen due to
|
|
Cash flow from
|
|
|
|
|
△2,519
|
△2,957
|
the acquisition of tangible fixed assets
|
|
investing activities
|
|
|
|
accompanying new store openings and
|
|
|
|
|
|
341 million yen due to lease deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditure of 668 million yen due
|
|
Cash flow from
|
|
|
|
|
△59
|
△1,006
|
mainly to the repayment of long-term
|
|
financing activities
|
debt for capital investment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividend payments of 270 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase
|
△42
|
△1,203
|
|
|
(decrease) in cash and
|
|
|
cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance of cash
|
5,491
|
6,260
|
|
|
and cash equivalents at
|
|
|
beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance of cash
|
5,448
|
5,056
|
|
|
and cash equivalents at
|
|
|
of end of period
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow
(Million yen)
100
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△200
|
|
|
△188
|
|
|
|
△250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
2Q
*Free cash flow is the sum of operating cash flow and investment cash flow.
Business Plan (Consolidated) ① (Initial Plan)
Plan to increase sales and profits for 15 consecutive years
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
Full-Year Results
|
Full-Year Plan
|
|
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
YoY Change
|
|
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
|
%
|
|
Net sales
|
58,924
|
66,396
|
|
112.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku Category
|
30,082（51.0）
|
32,226（48.5）
|
|
107.1
|
|
Ramen Category
|
7,606（12.9）
|
9,537（14.3）
|
|
125.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki Category
|
2,498 （4.2）
|
2,090 （3.1）
|
|
83.6
|
|
Yuzu-An Category
|
10,608（18.0）
|
12,854（19.3）
|
|
121.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty Restaurants Category
|
1,024 （1.7）
|
1,145 （1.7）
|
|
111.7
|
|
FC Category
|
4,047 （6.8）
|
4,704 （7.0）
|
|
116.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Category
|
3,056 （5.1）
|
3,837 （5.7）
|
|
125.5
|
|
Gross profit
|
38,613
|
43,881
|
|
113.6
|
|
|
（65.5）
|
（66.0）
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
34,680
|
38,813
|
|
111.9
|
|
|
（58.8）
|
（58.4）
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
3,933
|
5,067
|
|
128.8
|
|
|
（6.6）
|
（7.6）
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
4,686
|
5,100
|
|
108.8
|
|
|
（7.9）
|
（7.6）
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
2,938
|
3,184
|
|
108.3
|
|
|
（4.9）
|
（4.7）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
7,112
|
7,902
|
|
111.1
|
|
（12.0）
|
（11.9）
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
1H Plan
|
2H Pan
|
|
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
Plan
|
YoY Change
|
|
YoY Change
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
%
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
|
%
|
31,815
|
111.4
|
34,581
|
|
113.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,598（49.0）
|
107.5
|
16,628（48.0）
|
|
106.7
|
4,618（14.5）
|
128.4
|
4,919（14.2）
|
|
122.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,037 （3.2）
|
82.6
|
1,053 （3.0）
|
|
84.6
|
6,026（18.9）
|
116.6
|
6,827（19.7）
|
|
125.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
537 （1.6）
|
103.2
|
608 （1.7）
|
|
120.4
|
2,324 （7.3）
|
119.3
|
2,380 （6.8）
|
|
113.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,673 （5.2）
|
106.6
|
2,163 （6.2）
|
|
145.4
|
21,148
|
112.3
|
22,732
|
|
114.8
|
（66.4）
|
|
（65.7）
|
|
|
18,894
|
111.3
|
19,918
|
|
112.4
|
（59.3）
|
|
（57.5）
|
|
|
2,254
|
121.5
|
2,813
|
|
135.3
|
（7.0）
|
|
（8.1）
|
|
|
2,273
|
100.5
|
2,827
|
|
116.4
|
（7.1）
|
|
（8.1）
|
|
|
1,435
|
101.7
|
1,748
|
|
114.5
|
（4.5）
|
|
（5.0）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,576
|
104.8
|
4,325
|
|
116.9
|
（11.2）
|
|
（12.5）
|
|
|
*Net income: Net income attributable to owners of parent *EBITDA = Ordinary income + Depreciation and amortization
|
|
*In accordance with changes in the contract content, sponsorship income, which had been recorded as non-operating income in the past, has been mainly included in cost of sales as a deduction from purchases from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.
|
15
|
Business Plan (Consolidated) ② (Initial Plan)
|
Monogatari Corporation (Non-consolidated)
|
(Million yen)
|
Subsidiaries Total
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
|
Full-Year
|
Full-Year Plan
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Plan
|
YoY Change
|
|
(Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales)
|
%
|
Net sales
|
55,871 62,563
|
111.9
|
Gross
|
36,680
|
41,508
|
113.1
|
profit
|
（65.6）
|
（66.3）
|
SG&A
|
32,991
|
36,696
|
111.2
|
expenses
|
（59.0）
|
（58.6）
|
Operating
|
3,689
|
4,812
|
130.4
|
income
|
（6.6）
|
（7.6）
|
Ordinary
|
4,472
|
4,850
|
108.4
|
income
|
（8.0）
|
（7.7）
FY6/20
|
1H Plan
|
2H Pan
|
Plan
|
YoY Change
|
Plan
|
YoY Change
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
%
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
%
|
30,143
|
111.6
|
32,419
|
112.2
|
20,109
|
112.7
|
21,399
|
113.5
|
（66.7）
|
|
（66.0）
|
|
17,983
|
111.5
|
18,712
|
110.9
|
（59.6）
|
|
（57.7）
|
|
2,125
|
125.1
|
2,686
|
134.9
|
（7.0）
|
|
（8.2）
|
|
2,147
|
101.2
|
2,702
|
115.0
|
（7.1）
|
|
（8.3）
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
|
Full-Year
|
Full-Year Plan
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Plan
|
YoY Change
|
|
(Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales)
|
%
|
Net sales
|
3,052
|
3,833
|
125.5
|
Gross
|
1,932
|
2,372
|
122.7
|
profit
|
（63.3）
|
（61.8）
|
SG&A
|
1,688
|
2,116
|
125.3
|
expenses
|
（55.3）
|
（55.2）
|
Operating
|
243
|
255
|
104.9
|
income
|
（7.9）
|
（6.6）
|
Ordinary
|
211
|
249
|
118.0
|
income
|
（6.9）
|
（6.5）
FY6/20
|
1H Plan
|
2H Pan
|
Plan
|
YoY Change
|
Plan
|
YoY Change
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
%
|
(Ratio to sales)
|
%
|
1,671
|
106.7
|
2,162
|
145.4
|
1,039
|
104.1
|
1,333
|
142.5
|
（62.1）
|
|
（61.6）
|
|
910
|
108.1
|
1,206
|
142.4
|
（54.4）
|
|
（55.7）
|
|
128
|
82.7
|
127
|
144.1
|
（7.7）
|
|
（5.8）
|
|
125
|
92.2
|
124
|
164.5
|
（7.5）
|
|
（5.7）
|
*In accordance with changes in the contract content, sponsorship income, which had been recorded as non-operating income, has been mainly included in cost of sales as a deduction from purchases from the FY6/20.
Business Plan (Consolidated) ③ (Initial Opening Plan)
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
Category
|
Type
|
Number of stores
|
Full-year plan
|
|
|
|
at year-end
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directly
|
140
|
151
|
Yakiniku
|
managed
|
|
|
FC
|
95
|
102
|
|
|
Directly
|
60
|
73
|
Ramen
|
managed
|
FC
|
91
|
95
|
|
|
Directly
|
18
|
16
|
Okonomiyaki
|
managed
|
|
|
FC
|
21
|
21
|
|
|
Directly
|
55
|
64
|
Yuzu-An
|
managed
|
FC
|
14
|
17
|
|
Specialty
|
Directly
|
4
|
8
|
managed
|
Restaurants
|
FC
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
Other
|
Overseas
|
|
|
17
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
Japan/Directly Managed Total
|
|
|
|
|
277
|
312
|
|
|
|
|
|
FC Total
|
|
|
221
|
235
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas Total
|
|
17
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
515
|
570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Stores)
|
|
|
|
|
Breakdown of Full-Year Plan
|
|
|
Store Openings
|
|
|
|
|
Store Closures
|
1H
|
2H
|
Full-year
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
3
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
8
|
5
|
13
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
15
|
37
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
9
|
14
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
28
|
57
|
2
|
|
|
|
Business Plan (Consolidated) ④ (Others)
Same-store Sales Plan YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
（%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
101.4
|
102.4
|
102.3
|
98.0
|
101.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen
|
101.6
|
102.3
|
102.6
|
99.1
|
101.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
101.0
|
105.7
|
106.1
|
102.1
|
103.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yuzu-An
|
101.0
|
102.1
|
102.4
|
101.0
|
101.7
|
|
Specialty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.3
|
100.9
|
100.5
|
97.9
|
100.0
|
|
Restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
101.3
|
102.4
|
102.5
|
98.9
|
101.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Factors of Change in Ordinary Income Plan YoY
(Million yen)
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
225
|
35
|
209
|
|
627
|
5,100
|
|
|
|
|
4,686
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
△683
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
New store
|
FC business, etc.
|
Overseas
|
Existing
|
Headquarters
|
FY6/20
|
Ordinary income
|
Total
|
Total
|
subsidiaries
|
store
|
Expenses
|
Ordinary income
|
Result
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
Total
|
(Plan)
*Existing stores are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since its opening. *Existing stores in this table are stores opened at least 2 years ago, based on the FY6/19.
2nd Half (Financial) Outlook
|
Item
|
Conditions for Formulation of Initial Plan
|
2nd Half (Financial) Outlook
|
|
|
|
|
|
All categories are expected to maintain current sales trends.
|
|
Same-store sales for the entire company: 101.3% YoY
|
We will aim to improve sales mainly with the following efforts.
|
|
[Yakiniku] Same-store sales: 101.0% YoY
|
・Update of the grand menu of Yakiniku King, Marugen Ramen and
|
Same-store
|
・
|
[Ramen] Same-store sales: 101.4% YoY
|
Okonomiyaki Honpo
|
・
|
sales
|
・
|
・
|
[Okonomiyaki] Same-store sales: 103.7% YoY
|
Broadcast of commercials focused on Yakiniku King, Yuzu-An and Marugen in
|
|
[Yuzu-An]Same-store sales: 101.7% YoY
|
addition to promoting sales focused on insert flyers in a similar way to the previous year
|
|
・
|
|
[Specialty Restaurants] Same-store sales: 100.0% YoY
|
・Update of the "Yakiniku King" app
|
|
・
|
|
|
・
|
|
|
Release of apps for Marugen Ramen, Okonomiyaki Honpo and Yuzu-An
|
Number of
|
Open 37 directly managed stores, 14 FC stores, and 6 overseas stores.
|
Expectation of 34 directly managed stores, 10 franchise stores and 2 overseas stores for the full-year
|
stores opened
|
・
|
|
|
Number of
|
Close 2 directly managed stores.
|
Expectation of 2 directly managed stores, 2 franchise stores and 1 overseas stores for the full-year
|
stores closed
|
|
|
FC Business,
|
Increase in royalty revenue from 14 new stores.
|
Increase in various royalty income due to increment of 10 stores
|
etc.
|
|
|
|
|
The update of the initial plan on the left and signboard change wil be implemented as planned.
|
|
Large-scale renewal of existing 4 "Yakiniku King" stores.
|
Main positive factors:
|
|
・
|
Expectation of the maintenance of year on year trends for net sales in existing stores
|
|
・Aggressive renewal of existing stores of "Yakiniku
|
Ordinary
|
・
|
|
Unused opening expenses due to a decrease in new store openings in the present year
|
Income
|
King","Yuzu-An", and "Marugen Ramen".
|
・Elimination of provision for point card certificates
|
|
・Installation of smoking rooms at existing stores of
|
・
|
|
"Yakiniku King" and "Yuzu-An".
|
Main negative factors:
|
|
|
・
|
|
|
Failure to achieve net sales targets in overseas business
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
Extraordinary loss (plan): 350 million yen.
|
Forecasted extraordinary loss as planned for the full-year
19
Dividend Policy
We aim to increase dividend for the 12 consecutive years since listing.
Dividend per Share
|
Interim
|
Year-end
|
55yen
|
Full-
|
Results 55yen Forecast
|
year110yen(FY06/20 Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trends in Dividends and Payout Ratio
|
|
EPS trends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
Comemorative dividend
|
|
Dividend
|
|
25.2%
|
24.0%
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Forecast）
|
dividend
|
Dividend (year-end)
|
|
payout ratio
|
|
|
|
20.1%
|
20.7%
|
payout ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
（Yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Dividend (interim)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.2%
|
|
110
|
20
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.2%
|
16.2%
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
15
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.1％
|
|
|
|
80
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
|
10.0％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
12.3%
|
|
|
|
70
|
（Forecast）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.1％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
10
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
55
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
218 215 209 228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
200
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
132 123 136 124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
22
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
13.3
|
15
|
16.6
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
0
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
11
|
15
|
|
25
|
25
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
8.3
|
8.3
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
6.6
|
8.3
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/08
|
FY6/09 FY6/10 FY6/11 FY6/12 FY6/13 FY6/14 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
FY6/08
|
FY6/09 FY6/10
|
FY6/11 FY6/12
|
FY6/13
|
FY6/14
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
*The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of common stock on December 1, 2010.
The ﬁgures above are retroactively calculated taking into account the impacts of the stock split.
*The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of common stock on December 1, 2010.
The ﬁgures above are retroactively calculated taking into account the impacts of the stock split.
Reference: Shareholder Benefit Program
With the hope that shareholders will check our company from the viewpoint of "the expected state of a listed company"
Shareholders' meal vouchers or rice will be presented twice a year!
The meal vouchers can be used at all stores of Monogatari Corporation
|
|
Number of Shares Held
|
Benefits
|
Worth 2,500yen or
|
|
|
|
|
100 shares or more
|
Shareholders'
|
rice2.5kg
|
meal vouchers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders'
|
|
|
（5,000 yen per year）
|
|
|
（5 kg per year）
|
300 shares or more
|
|
5
|
,
|
000
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
meal vouchers
|
Worth
|
yen or
|
rice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
kg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（10,000 yen per year）
|
|
（10 kg per year）
|
|
|
|
Shareholders'
|
|
|
,
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
600 shares or more
|
meal vouchers
|
10 000
|
yen
|
|
rice
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
Worth
|
|
|
|
|
|
kg
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders'
|
|
（20,000 yen per year）
|
|
（20 kg per year）
|
900 shares or more
|
15
|
,
|
000
|
|
|
rice15.0kg
|
meal vouchers
|
yen or
|
|
|
|
Worth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（30,000 yen per year）
|
|
（30 kg per year）
*Shareholders' meal vouchers are valid for 1 year from the issuance date. *You cannot use the "shareholder's meal voucher" or "rice" at the same time.
*The complimentary tickets will be given to shareholders who hold over 100 shares and are recorded in the list of shareholders as of Jun. 30 and Dec. 31 each year.
見本
We will deliver complimentary rice produced and handled by Maisen Corporation while emphasizing "safety, reliability" and "deliciousness" to shareholders.
「Quality Assurance Report」 How to cook rice
The complimentary rice to be shipped is the resilient, sweet Koshihikari grown in Fukui. Prefecture, which was handpicked with the rigorous criteria for selecting safe rice free of pesticide residues. A "warranty," which certifies that no pesticide residues or radionuclides have been detected, a manual for "cooking rice" to enjoy delicious rice, etc. are attached to the rice. This indicates that we put significant importance on "safety, reliability" and "deliciousness."
*The images are schematic. They may differ from actual products.
1 Second quarter results summary
Tsuyoshi Tsudera [Director, Finance & Growth Strategy Office]
2 Second quarter performance summary
Yukio Kaji [President and CEO]
1 Concerning typhoon damage and our responses
Typhoon No.15 and No.17 in September and Typhoon No.19 in October affected operation of many restaurants.
2 Update of numerous highest daily and monthly sales records
We updated highest daily and monthly sales records in stores in a variety of business domains at the end of the year and start of the New Year despite an increase in comsumption tax.
3 Diversity and inclusion efforts
We are recruiting personnel with various cultures and ideas to further foster a discussion culture in which people can freely express their opinions. In addition, we are developing opportunities for our emplyees to play an active role.
Topics ❶ Concerning typhoon damage and our responses
Impact of typhoons in September and October on the operation of restaurants
|
Name of disasters
|
Loss due to lost hours and reduced hours
|
|
|
|
|
September 8 to 12
|
|
Typhoon No.15
|
83 direct stores (100 FC stores)
|
Impact on the year-on-year change
|
|
in monthy sales:
|
about 0.4%.
|
|
|
|
|
September 21 to 22
|
|
Typhoon No.17
|
27 direct stores (24 FC stores)
|
Impact on the year-on-year change
|
|
|
in monthy sales:
|
about 0.1%.
|
|
|
|
|
October 12
|
|
Typhoon No.19
|
208 direct stores (158 FC stores)
|
|
Impact on the year-on-year change
|
|
in monthy sales:
|
about 3.5%.
|
|
|
There was no human damage, and the damage to the building was minor.
|
Topics ❷
|
Update of numerous highest daily and monthly sales records
|
|
|
|
We updated highest daily and monthly sales records in stores in a variety of business domains at the end of the year and start of the New Year despite an increase in comsumption tax for October 2019.
|
Number of stores with
|
Yakiniku
|
Ramen
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Yuzu-An
|
Specialty Restaurants
|
updated records
|
New formats
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 stores
|
|
|
7 stores
|
4 stores
|
Monthly sales
|
－
|
－
|
|
90 stores
|
30 stores
|
3 stores
|
32 stores
|
3 stores
|
Highest daily
25
Topics ❸ Diversity and inclusion efforts
-
Recruitment and cultivation of international personnel
We are proactively recruiting international personnel with various cultures and ideas.
-
Promotion of the recruitment of people with disabilities and recommendation of the Heart Barrier Free Project
▲Our entrance ceremony. Of the 118 new graduates in this fiscal year, 29 are international staffs (from 10 countries).
Trend in the ratio of disabled employees
|
（%）
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
|
1.7
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2015年 2016年 2017年 2018年 2019年
We have been supporting the impediment removal plan implemented by the
NPO COCORO since 2017. We are committed to establishing an environment in which everyone can spend their time comfortably regardless of whether or not they have a disability.
-
Acquired "Gold" in the "PRIDE Index"
We acquired the highest award of "Gold" in the "PRIDE Index" that is the only index in Japan to evaluate efforts of companies and organizations toward LGBTQA+.
＜Example of in-house awareness activities＞
▲In addition, we implemened "challenge sales" with one-day store operation only with international partners in Yakiniku King Maebashi. This attempt, which values autonomy, is leading to the cultivation of personnel.
▲Richo Febrian - Part-time Worker leader (Right)
Toyohashi and Tokyo Forum Office only
Ally = A word derived from alliance and support.
It refers to the concept and supporters who understand and support sexual minorities represented by LGBT.
Performance of Yakiniku Category
|
Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Number of Customers
|
|
|
（%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
103.2%
|
|
|
|
|
100.6%
|
|
|
102.1%
|
|
105.0%
|
|
|
101.0%
|
|
|
|
104.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
110.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.6%
|
|
|
107.4%
|
|
|
|
109.8%
|
|
|
|
|
108.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.8%
|
|
|
105.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.3%
|
105.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.7%101.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.1%
|
|
|
|
|
100.4%
|
99.9%
|
|
102.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.1%
|
100
|
99.0%
|
|
|
|
98.2%
|
99.8%
|
|
101.0%
|
|
99.9%
|
|
|
|
|
98.8%
|
101.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Full-Year
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
Full-Year
|
Net sales
|
99.0
|
102.9
|
108.3
|
|
98.2
|
100.4
|
102.7
|
101.5
|
99.7 104.5 102.3 107.6 105.2 102.8
|
95.9 107.4 98.8 101.1 109.8 103.7 102.8
|
Number of
|
98.7
|
102.1
|
110.3
|
|
97.4
|
99.8
|
103.0
|
101.0
|
99.9 104.8
|
99.9
|
105.3
|
105.8 102.4
|
95.7
|
106.4
|
98.7
|
102.2
|
110.3
|
102.1
|
102.5
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average spend
|
100.3
|
100.8
|
|
98.2
|
100.8
|
100.6
|
99.7
|
100.5
|
99.8
|
99.6
|
102.4
|
102.2
|
99.5 100.4
|
100.2
|
101.0
|
100.1
|
99.0
|
99.5
|
101.5
|
100.3
|
per customer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.
Yakiniku Category Establish a top-brand in all-you-can-eat Yakiniku
Major Initiatives
-
Grand menu and limited time menu to enhance value as a yakiniku restaurant
Topicality
Local food
menu
Gift plan
秋冬
-
Fine tune the benefits of the Yakiniku King app
System in which the rank increases according to frequency of store visits Give gifts of originals items for each rank
Give meat on the 100th store visit
Performance of Ramen Category
|
Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Number of Customers
|
|
|
（%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
100.8%
|
|
|
|
100.4%
|
|
|
|
101.5%
|
|
|
|
|
106.2%
|
|
|
103.0%
|
|
|
|
|
101.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106.4%
|
|
|
|
|
105.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.4%
|
106.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.9%
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.0%
|
|
|
104.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.5%
|
|
101.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.5%
|
|
|
100.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.9%
|
|
100.5% 99.9%
|
|
|
100.5%
|
100
|
100.0%
|
|
|
99.3%
|
101.3%
|
100.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.4%
|
|
|
|
|
99.9%
|
|
99.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.0%
|
|
|
97.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
|
April
|
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
August SeptemberOctober November December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Full-Year
|
July
|
August SeptemberOctober November December
|
Full-Year
|
Net sales
|
97.3
|
100.0
|
105.2
|
99.3
|
100.2
|
101.5
|
100.2 101.3 103.0 106.4 105.4 106.9
|
102.3
|
102.5
|
105.8 100.4
|
99.9
|
104.9 100.5
|
102.4
|
Number of
|
96.7
|
99.5
|
105.0
|
99.2
|
100.5
|
101.3
|
99.2
|
100.9
|
102.5
|
103.7
|
104.3 107.6
|
101.8
|
101.9
|
105.3 100.5
|
99.0
|
103.9
|
99.9
|
101.8
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average spend
|
100.6
|
100.5
|
100.2
|
100.1
|
99.7
|
100.2
|
101.0
|
100.4
|
100.4
|
102.5
|
101.0
|
99.3
|
100.5
|
100.6
|
100.5 100.0
|
100.9
|
101.0 100.6
|
100.6
|
per customer
*Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.
Ramen Category Major Initiatives
Expand as a restaurant specializing in ramen for families aggressively
-
New efforts toward the acquisition of further sales
-
New flyer which promotes limited time products with an impactful design that catches your eyes
-
Expand the types of ramen that can be chosen on the lunch set menu
Increase in
average amount from
one customer
-
EEfforts for product sales
Lucky bag project that sold over 20,000 units (From January 1 to 5)
-
Openings in new commercial areas
|
Status of opening restaurants in Kyushu
|
|
Fukuoka Pref.
|
4 stores
|
Opened
|
Nagasaki Pref.
|
1 store
|
|
Kagoshima Pref.
|
1 store
|
Scheduled
|
Kumamoto Pref.
|
1 store
|
|
|
to opent
|
Saga Pref.
|
1 store
|
▲Opened in November Fukuoka Shimen Store
|
|
Performance of Okonomiyaki Category
|
Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Number of Customers
|
|
|
（%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
95.2%
|
|
|
|
|
91.2%
|
|
|
94.5%
|
|
|
95.3%
|
|
|
97.5%
|
|
|
|
|
101.8% 107.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.2%
|
105.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.8%
|
|
|
100.6%
|
|
102.0%
|
100
|
|
|
98.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.7%
|
|
|
97.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.0%
|
|
|
|
99.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.9%
|
|
|
94.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.3%
|
97.0%
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
93.7%
|
93.4%
|
|
|
96.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.4%
|
|
|
93.0%
|
|
95.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89.7%
|
92.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
91.2%
|
|
91.1%
|
91.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Full-Year
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
Full-Year
|
Net sales
|
93.2
|
95.4
|
|
96.9
|
89.7
|
92.6
|
91.2
|
97.3
|
91.1
|
94.6
|
91.6
|
95.3
|
99.7
|
94.0
|
96.1
|
99.8
|
|
96.3
|
97.0
|
102.0
|
105.6
|
99.6
|
Number of
|
94.0
|
96.5
|
|
98.5
|
88.4
|
94.0
|
93.0
|
99.1
|
93.7
|
96.0
|
93.4
|
95.4
|
103.0
|
95.4
|
98.4
|
99.2
|
|
97.1
|
100.6
|
103.2
|
107.0
|
100.9
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average spend
|
99.2
|
98.9
|
|
98.5
|
101.5
|
98.5
|
98.1
|
98.2
|
97.2
|
98.6
|
98.1
|
100.0
|
96.8
|
98.6
|
97.6
|
100.7
|
|
99.2
|
96.4
|
98.8
|
98.7
|
98.7
|
per customer
|
|
*Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.
|
Major Initiatives Brand redesign and efforts with the aim of becoming a growth engine
|
Okonomiyaki
|
|
Category
|
|
1 New Grand Menus (From December 5)
|
2 Redesigned street signboard
Updated the design with a lower threshold to entry by removing the photograph and changing the font
Visibility improved dramatically by setting the surface to yellow
T
N
I
O
P
▲Standard course (1,980 yen) and premium course (2,980 yen)
Performance of Yuzu-An Category
|
Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Number of Customers
|
|
|
（%）
|
|
112.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
105.5%
|
|
|
99.3%
|
|
|
100.1%
|
|
|
102.1%
|
|
|
100.1%
|
|
|
|
|
102.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
104.4%
|
105.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.1%
|
|
|
|
|
104.4%
|
|
105.1%
|
|
|
|
|
105.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.9%
|
|
|
|
104.5%
|
|
101.6%
|
|
|
|
|
103.9%
|
102.0%
|
101.8%
|
|
|
|
|
101.5% 100.8%
|
101.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.3%
|
|
103.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
101.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.9%
|
100.0%
|
98.9%
|
|
|
|
101.2%
|
101.2%
|
|
99.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.6%
|
98.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
|
|
April
|
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
|
June
|
Full-Year
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
Full-Year
|
Net sales
|
101.3
|
104.5
|
110.5
|
|
98.6
|
99.1
|
100.0
|
98.5
|
97.3
|
103.9 101.2
|
101.8
|
103.3
|
101.6
|
96.7
|
103.6
|
99.4
|
100.4
|
105.3
|
101.5
|
101.3
|
Number of
|
104.4
|
105.5
|
112.1
|
101.6
|
100.9
|
99.6
|
98.9
|
97.7
|
105.1 102.0
|
101.2 104.4
|
102.5
|
99.5
|
105.1
|
101.5
|
100.8
|
104.9
|
100.5
|
102.0
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average spend
|
97.0
|
99.0
|
|
98.6
|
|
97.0
|
98.2
|
100.4
|
99.6
|
99.6
|
98.9
|
99.3
|
100.6
|
99.0
|
99.1
|
97.2
|
98.6
|
97.9
|
99.6
|
100.3
|
101.0
|
99.2
|
per customer
|
|
*Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.
Yuzu-AnCategory Efforts toward improving the brand's basic value
Major Initiatives
-
Introduced a new grand menu and limited time products made with seasonal ingredients
▲New grand menu with expanded high-quality sushi categories
-
All-you-can-eatfor a limited time for winter yellowtail and natural flounder hand-formed sushi
-
Development of new types of stores to increase productivity
◀Small store: Second store Aizuwakamatsu Store Approx. 244m² Opened October 7, 2019
▶New interior design perspective Planned in the Tokai store scheduled to open in May 2020
-
Sale of crab for shabu-shabu only for the end of year and New Year
Sale of a plan with a set of four pieces of crab for shabu-shabu on the all-you-can-eat course (+ 1,000 yen)
▲We also offer good value weekday lunches
Other ①
Major Initiatives
New formats:"Happy","Cabbaton"and "Wet Aging Nikugen"
-
Seventh store of Cabbaton Ramen opened
■Give a gift of one cabbage for the first 200 groups over six days from the store opening as an opening event
Community-based ramen store that takes advantages of the characteristics of a small store
|
Standard
|
Approx. 132m²
|
Store Area
|
|
Number of
|
12 Tables
|
tables (seats)
|
(48 seats)
|
Estimated spend
|
800 yen
|
per customer
|
|
|
The fourth store opens in Shibuya (Opening February 29)
|
Standard
|
Approx. 264m²
|
Store Area
|
|
|
Number of
|
30 Tables
|
tables (seats)
|
(100 seats)
|
|
|
|
Estimated spend
|
Lunch
|
1,100 yen
|
per customer
|
Dinner
|
6,000 yen
Second store scheduled to open in May
|
Standard
|
Approx. 99m²
|
Store Area
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
15 Tables
|
tables (seats)
|
(45 seats)
|
|
|
|
Estimated spend
|
Lunch
|
800 yen
|
per customer
|
Dinner
|
3,200 yen
|
|
|
Other ②
Major Initiatives
Rebuilding the business by Monogatari (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd. in China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authentic seafood dishes featuring
|
|
|
Japanese-style yakiniku restaurant with
|
|
|
Reasonable yakiniku restaurant with
|
|
"crabs" that bring the image of Hokkaido
|
|
|
the image of a Japanese festival
|
|
|
a focus on yakiniku and sukiyaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Standard
|
Approx. 495m²
|
|
|
|
Standard
|
Approx. 363m²
|
|
|
|
Standard
|
Approx. 148.5m²
|
|
|
Store Area
|
|
|
|
Store Area
|
|
|
|
Store Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated spend
|
450 yuan
|
|
|
|
Estimated spend
|
300 yuan
|
|
|
|
Estimated spend
|
70 yuan
|
|
|
per customer
|
(About 7,800 yen)
|
|
|
|
per customer
|
(About 4,700 yen)
|
|
|
|
per customer
|
(About 1,100 yen)
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
14 Stores
|
|
|
|
4 Stores
|
|
|
|
1 Store
|
|
|
stores
|
(FC 4 Stores)
|
|
|
|
stores
|
|
|
|
stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term Management Vision
Long-term Management Vision
|
Carry through management philosophy and boost "innovation" and "growth potential"aiming to become
|
|
"a major company where people with
|
Goal
|
the spirit of retailer gathers"
-
A climate in which management philosophy penetrates into all employees and many discussions are held and speedy decisions are made
-
A group made up of people who act like oneself to make self-disclosures and decisions freely and fairly and squarely
-
A culture and climate which promote diversity
-
A group is made up of a high degree of trust due to a cheerful, lively and fair company culture
-
A group of "Japan's biggest family that likes taking care" with full of consciousness as a retailer providing food
-
An academic climate which produces professionals in food service
-
A company which produces a President with full of development ideas and the power to show leadership embodying management philosophy
-
Clean and honest franchise company
-
A company which focuses on year-on-year comparisons of existing restaurant sales and continues to innovate a format
10 A company which grows sustainably through a format, new business and overseas business with growth potential 1 ～ 10 As a result
We will aim to provide a high value-added customer satisfaction to further establish the Monogatari brand.
Major Business Environment
Economy
Society
Food
Eating out
-
Japanese economy is on a recovery trend but labor shortage and wage increase are a drag on growth
② Acceleration of declining birthrate and aging population. A diversity of consumer preference is also progressing ③ Globalization through economic partnership
④ Rise in costs (food, logistics and energy)
⑤ Consumption tax hike and reduced tax rate
⑥ Strengthen government-led initiatives (promotion of diverse way of working, health management, regional revitalization and ESG)
⑦ Growing world population. High growth potential in Southeast Asia in particular ⑧ Tight global food supply
⑨ Decrease in opportunities to eat outside due to the expansion of ready-made meal ⑩ Health-consciousness about food is increasing beyond its safety
⑪ Maturation of preference for food (increasing demand for specialty stores and high-end customers) ⑫ Employment and retention, higher labor productivity and small number of middle management
people in the restaurant industry
⑬ Profitability of companies engaged in eating-out business is likely to decline as they grow
New Medium-Term Management Plan "Vision 2025"
Realization of "a business development-type leading company" in Asia
In the eating-out business, we will aim to be the Asia's exclusive business development-type company capable of providing values to customers and societies in Asia as well as in Japan while pursuing our own business model.
Net sales and ordinary income plan
|
(Million yen)
|
|
(Million yen)
|
150,000
|
|
Net sales of the Group's restaurants (left scale)
|
|
8,000
|
|
Consolidated net sales (left scale)
|
|
Ordinary income (right scale)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,378
|
Net sales of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,721
|
|
|
120,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,100
|
|
Group's restaurants
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,686
|
|
|
150,000 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
90,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,099
|
2,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,001
|
1,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
526
|
729
|
895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sales of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66,396
|
73,900
|
82,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58,924
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,432
|
38,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,745
|
18,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,663
|
10,119
|
11,578
|
12,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/07
|
FY6/08
|
FY6/09
|
FY6/10
|
FY6/11
|
FY6/12
|
FY6/13
|
FY6/14
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
FY6/20
|
FY6/21
|
FY6/22
|
FY6/25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Forecast）（Forecast）（Forecast）
|
（Forecast）
|
New Medium-Term Management Plan
|
（Non-consolidated）
|
（Consolidated）
*"Net sales of the Group's restaurants" is the total net sales of directly managed and franchised restaurants.
39
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Net sales, operating income,
|
|
ordinary income
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Net sales of existing restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
ROA (Return on Assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
ROE (Return on Equity)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
ROIC (Return on Invested Capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Shareholder return
|
|
|
Current state (FY6/19)
Average annual growth rate of more than 10% Increases in sales and profits for 14 consecutive periods
102.0%
15.0%
17.9%
14.3%
53.7%
Annual dividend of 90 yen
(11th consecutive year increase)
Numerical targets (FY6/25)
Average annual growth rate of more than 10% Increases in sales and profits for 20 consecutive periods
Positive growth
More than 15%
More than 15%
More than 15%
Maintain at more than 50%
Maintain continuous dividend increase
Priority Policies of New Medium-Term Management Plan "Vision 2025"
Expansion of existing brand business
Further growth through new business development Active development of overseas business
Value creation and redesign of existing brands
Fostering of highly-productivedevelopment-type human resources by continuously bringing changes
Productivity improvement through work-style reforms and promotion of diversity
Improvement in the ability to procure food
Strengthening of governance that supports growth potential
Medium-Term Management Policy ❶ Actively Open Existing Brands
Continue to actively open high-quality restaurants focusing on profitability of each restaurant
|
|
|
■Strengthen the opening of restaurants in Kanto, Tokai area and Fukuoka area
|
|
Total of directly managed and franchise
|
|
|
Yakiniku King
|
|
|
|
■Continue to open restaurants using a 211㎡ format
|
|
Open 10 to 15 restaurants annually
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
■Strengthen the opening of restaurants in the Chubu area, west of Kinki and Kyushu area
|
|
|
|
|
Marugen Ramen
|
|
Total of directly managed and franchise
|
|
|
■Start opening restaurants in the Hokkaido area again
|
|
Open 10 to 15 restaurants annually
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
■Concentrate on opening restaurants in local large trade areas
|
|
Total of directly managed and franchise
|
|
|
Yuzu-An
|
|
|
|
■Start opening restaurants in the Hokkaido area again
|
|
Open about 10 restaurants annually
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
■Reformat and provide franchise packages toward multi-restaurant operation
|
|
Start opening restaurants again
|
|
|
Honpo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Genji So-Honten
|
■Opening of "Shabu to Kani Genji So-Honten"
|
|
Open 1 restaurant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medium-TermManagement Policy ❷ Development of New Type of Business
Develop a type of business capable of multi-restaurant operation and also consider using M&A
■Establish a format as a downtown-type restaurant in front of the station
|
Area of a
|
About 99m²
|
standard restaurant
|
|
Number of tables
|
15 tables
|
(number of seats)
|
(45 seats)
|
Assumed average
|
3,200 yen
|
spending per customer
|
|
■Continue to open restaurants as a small ramen shopwith a wide variety of menus
|
Area of a
|
About 132m²
|
standard restaurant
|
|
Number of tables
|
12 tables
|
(number of seats)
|
(48 seats)
|
Assumed average
|
800 yen
|
spending per customer
|
|
■Continue to brush-up as urban-type restaurants (Akasaka, Roppongi, Sendai)
|
Area of a
|
About 264m²
|
standard restaurant
|
|
|
Number of tables
|
30 tables
|
(number of seats)
|
(100 seats)
|
Assumed average
|
Lunch
|
1,100 yen
|
spending per customer
|
Dinner
|
6,000 yen
Medium-TermManagement Policy ❸ Acceleration of Overseas Business Development
Promoted China and Indonesia as priority areas and also used franchise development
■ Established a new company toward overseas development
New company Storyteller, Inc.
name
In anticipation of expansion and acceleration of overseas
|
development in the future,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a company in charge of the Asian region
|
|
|
|
|
was established to make a success early
|
|
|
|
|
in the Asian market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Storyteller, Inc.
|
(July 2018)
|
|
|
|
Beijing
|
Suzhou
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
East China area
|
|
|
|
|
Shanghai
|
Nanjing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ningbo
Shenzhen
■Franchise Kani-no-OkadayaSo-Honten
■Active development of
"Makibi Yakiniku Gennoya So-Honten"
■Development of a new type of business "Yakiniku-oh"
Medium-TermManagement Policy ❹ Value Creation and Redesign of Existing Brands
●Active renovation of existing restaurants
■Aim to improve profitability and to create restaurantsthat are not boring by actively renovating and introducing new equipment and devices
●Strengthening of digital-related measures
|
Strengthening of
|
Attract customers
|
CRM through
|
through SNS and
|
digital marketing
|
MEO measures
|
|
|
Promotion of
|
Strengthening of
|
app
|
branding and brand
|
development
|
appeal
|
|
●Development of new format
Development of next-generation format
●Penetration of brand concept
Prepare a "brand book" for each type of business
|
|
Medium-Term Management Policy ❺
|
Fostering of Highly-productiveDevelopment-type
|
|
Human Resources by Continuously Bringing Changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Human Resources Development Structure Focused on Development of Individuals]
|
Changes in the Number of Employees and Personnel Turnover Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
Number of career employment from April to March (left scale)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of new recruits Japanese nationality (left scale)
|
|
|
|
（P）
|
|
Number of new recruits Foreign nationality (left scale)
|
（％）
|
Labor
|
Recruitment
|
400
|
|
Personnel turnover ratio (right scale)
|
|
15.6%
|
20.0
|
|
11.6%
|
12.5%
|
11.8%
|
|
18.9%
|
|
category
|
category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
12.0%
|
|
|
10.0
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Philosophy
|
|
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
Independent people
|
|
|
|
|
253
|
258
|
|
who work on oneself
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
can make decisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on their own
|
|
|
208
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
Educational
|
200
|
183
|
|
79
|
124
|
125
|
151
|
|
category
|
category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
112
|
106
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
【Major New Systems that Bring Out Potential Abilities of Employees and Partners】
|
|
80
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
18
|
26
|
20
|
25
|
27
|
29
|
|
■Talent management system
|
■Hold "Osekkai Partners Contest"
|
|
■Executive development start-up
|
■Restaurant manager FA system
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
training
|
■New Evaluation System
|
|
April
|
April
|
April
|
April
|
April
|
April
|
|
*Turnover rate is calculated from the total number of employees.
|
|
|
■Partner leader license system
|
|
|
|
|
❻ Productivity Improvement through Work-style
Medium-TermManagement Policy Reforms and Promotion of Diversity
●Realization of work-life balance
■Double rainbow (2 weeks off) system ■Realization of a family-first company ■Promotion of efforts toward diversity of way of work
●Visualization of diversification
■Efforts toward active females
■Support active LGBT (sexual minorities) human resources
■Promotion of employment of disabled people
We want to take advantage of each individual even if the total number of employeesreaches 1,000 employees!
|
●Improvement of work environment and
|
|
●Aggressive investment in
|
introduction of health management
|
|
business efficiency
|
■Management of labor hours and optimization of work hours
|
|
■Radical improvement in personnel labor system
|
■Use of Monogatari security counseling office and
|
|
■IT investment to promote the efficiency of clerical work
|
environmental improvement
|
|
■Communication between restaurants and head office and
|
■Introduction of health management
|
|
consultation network improvement
|
|
|
Medium-TermManagement Policy ❼ Improvement in the Ability to Procure Food
●Promote self-manufacture of food
Promote self-manufacture of food by expanding noodle factory "Monogatari Food Factory"and newly establishing liquid seasonings manufacturing plant "Monogatari Food Lab"
●Procure our own food
Strengthen suppliers and processors of various food
●Promote improvement of logistics system
To a logistics system with 1,000 restaurants in Japan in consideration
●Strengthening of security and safety of food
Quality control office
・Expansion of quality control system ・Response to institutionalization of
hygiene management according to HACCP
48
Strengthening of Governance that Supports
Medium-Term Management Policy ❽ Growth Potential
Toward sustainable growth, we will put efforts into strengthening corporate governance and connections with the society and environment.
Environment
■Global warming ■Natural resources ■Management of wastes ■Stably secure food
E S
Environment Society
G
Governance
Governance
■Corporate governance ■Internal control ■Corporate behavior ■Responsibility for stakeholders
Society
■Promotion of job satisfaction and diversity
■Labor management and safety sanitation
■Health management
■Security and safety of food
Thank you for your listening.
What is The Monogatari Corporation?
We operate 535 roadside restaurants in suburban areas throughout Japan
As of December 31, 2019
Yakiniku Ramen Okonomiyaki
|
Rank
|
2nd
|
4th
|
4th
|
Industry
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku King
|
Marugen Ramen
|
Okonomiyaki Honpo
|
▶Yakiniku King
|
▶Marugen Ramen
|
▶Okonomiyaki Honpo
|
▶Yakiniku Ichiban KALVI
|
▶Ni-dai-me Marugen
|
|
▶Yakiniku Ichiban Kalvi
|
▶Cabbaton Ramen
|
|
▶Wet Aging Nikugen
|
|
|
No. of
|
244 stores
|
|
159 stores
|
|
36 stores
|
Restaurants
|
|
|
Directly
|
|
|
|
|
|
147 stores
|
|
68 stores
|
|
17 stores
|
managed
|
|
|
FC
|
97 stores
|
|
91 stores
|
|
19 stores
Sushi &
Shabu-Shabu
4th
Sushi & Shabu-ShabuYuzu-An
▶Sushi & Shabu-Shabu▶Yuzu-An
73 stores
-
stores
-
stores
Specialty Restaurants
Gyokai Zanmai Genya
▶Gyokai Zanmai Genya
▶Shabu-Shabu Seafood
▶Genji Sohonten
▶Gyutan Daisuki
▶Yakiniku Happy
4 stores
-
stores
-
stores
Overseas
Hokkaido Kani-no-OkadayaSo-Honten
▶Hokkaido
▶Kani-no-OkadayaSo-Honten
▶Makibi Yakiniku
▶Gen-no-yaSo-Honten
19 stores
19 stores
Source: Fuji Keizai Restaurant Industry Marketing Handbook 2019
Historical Performance
|
（Million yen）
|
Net Sales (left scale)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Million yen）
|
80,000
|
|
Other Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,686
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FC Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty Restaurants Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,865
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yuzu-An Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
Okonomiyaki Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,056
|
|
58,924
|
3,000
|
|
Ramen Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,407
|
2,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,056
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,099
|
|
|
52,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,998
|
|
|
|
4,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income (right scale)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,582
|
1,024
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,596
|
3,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,001
|
1,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,547
|
1,003
|
10,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
895
|
|
|
|
|
38,781
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,350
|
8,922
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,498
|
526
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,432
|
1,171
|
932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,958
|
2,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
740
|
5,265
|
|
7,606
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,846
|
2,648
|
2,634
|
6,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,626
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,578
|
2,388
|
2,482
|
4,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,216
|
|
1,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,745
|
|
4,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,119
|
11,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,051
|
24,196
|
27,092
|
30,082
|
|
|
8,663
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/07
|
FY6/08
|
FY6/09
|
FY6/10
|
FY6/11
|
FY6/12
|
FY6/13
|
FY6/14
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Non-consolidated）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Consolidated）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trends in Major Indicators①
|
Gross Profit and Gross margin
|
|
Operating Income and Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
|
（Million yen）
|
Gross profit
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
（%） （Million yen）
|
Operating income
|
Operating income
|
|
|
（%）
|
50,000
|
|
|
80.0
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65.9%
|
65.3%
|
65.4%
|
65.3%
|
65.5%
|
|
5.8%
|
6.2%
|
|
6.4%
|
6.6%
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60.0
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,933
|
4.0
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
34,064
|
38,613
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,355
|
|
|
|
22,052
|
25,331
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
2,426
|
2,579
|
|
2.0
|
10,000
|
|
1,000
|
1,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
0
|
0
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
0
|
|
FY6/19
|
|
|
Ordinary Income and Ordinary Income Margin
|
|
Net Income and Net Income Margin
|
|
|
|
（Million yen）
|
Ordinary income
|
Ordinary income margin
|
7.4%
|
7.9%
|
（%） （Million yen）
|
Net income
|
Net income margin
|
4.5%
|
4.9%
|
（%）
|
5,000
|
7.2%
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
4,000
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.7%
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
3,000
|
3.7%
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,686
|
4.0
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
3,056
|
3,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,938
|
2.0
|
|
2,407
|
2,620
|
|
|
2.0
|
1,000
|
|
|
2,072
|
2,386
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,371
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
0
|
0
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
0
|
|
|
|
Trends in Major Indicators②
|
Interest-Bearing Debt and Equity Ratio
|
|
ROE・ROA
|
|
|
|
（Million yen）
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Shareholders' equity ratio
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
51.2%
|
52.4%
|
51.0%
|
53.7%
|
|
|
|
|
54.2%
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,138
|
5,194
|
5,845
|
6,158
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
|
（%） （Million yen）
|
Total assets
|
ROE
|
ROA
|
|
|
（%）
|
60.00
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
|
17.9%
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
|
16.6%
|
16.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
12.4%
|
12.4%
|
|
|
15.0%
|
40.00
|
|
|
14.0%
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.4%
|
12.4%
|
12.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
29,735
|
32,735
|
|
|
|
22,618
|
25,283
|
5.0
|
|
10,000
|
19,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
0
|
|
|
*Interest-bearing debt includes long-term loans payable + bonds + long-term loans payable within 1 year + short-term loans payable.
*The numerator for ROA is ordinary income and the numerator for ROE is net income attributable to owners of the parent. *The denominators of the formulas for ROA and ROE are averages for the period.
|
ＲＯＩＣ
|
|
|
|
|
（%）
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
14.3%
|
|
|
12.4%
|
|
|
|
11.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.9%
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
Capital Expenditures and EBITDA
|
（Million yen）
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures (Payment Basis)
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
5,194
|
|
|
|
4,871
|
|
4,943
|
4,887
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
4,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,030
|
7,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,105
|
4,853
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
3,625
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
*ROIC = ordinary income after tax/(shareholders' equity + interest-bearing debt).
* EBITDA refers to ordinary income + depreciation.
*Capital expenditures (on a payment basis) are defined as the acquisition of tangible fixed assets + acquisition of intangible 55 fixed assets + guarantee deposits.
Trends in Major Indicators③
Cash flow from operating activities
|
（Million yen）
|
|
|
|
|
5,803
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
5,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,344
|
|
|
4,000
|
3,393
|
3,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
（Million yen）
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
1,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
196
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△336
|
|
△206
|
|
|
|
|
△1,000
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
Cash flow from investing activities
|
（Million yen）
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
△2,000
|
|
|
|
|
△4,000
|
|
|
|
|
△4,507
|
△4,148
|
|
|
|
|
△4,911
|
△4,802
|
△4,753
|
|
|
△6,000
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
Free cash flow
|
（Million yen）
|
|
|
853
|
1,049
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
△500
|
|
△566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△1,000
|
△818
|
|
|
|
△1,114
|
|
|
|
|
△1,500
|
|
|
|
|
FY6/15
|
FY6/16
|
FY6/17
|
FY6/18
|
FY6/19
|
*Free cash flow is the sum of operating cash flow and investment cash flow.
|
56
|
Caution for Use of Document
This document was created for introducing our company and not for soliciting investments. We have taken great care to ensure the accuracy of this document at the time of its creation, however this does not mean that we can guarantee its integrity. The company holds no responsibility whatsoever for any losses or hindrances that occur due to the information in this document. Performance forecasts and future predictions in this document are based on obtainable information at the time of production and as deemed by the company, which may include some potential risks and unreliability. Thus, please understand that there is a possibility that the results may be greatly different from the future forecasts on business performance actually announced due to various factors such as the changing of the business environment.
Contact
IR Category
TEL.0532-63-8001FAX.0532-63-8002 Email：ir@monogatari.co.jp
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 03:03:07 UTC
|
|