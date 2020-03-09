Log in
Japan Exchange : Reference material for briefing the financial results for the Second quarter of the FY ending June 2020

03/09/2020

証券コード：3097

Reference material for briefing the financial results for the Second quarter of the FY ending June 2020

February 14, 2020

Management philosophy

Smile & Sexy

We are Smile & Sexy. This means we will continue to be a Storyteller aiming for each "Individual story" and everyone's "Company story" freely, openly and squarely and humanely.

"Let's express yourself": Be Sexy!

"Let's work on yourself": Smile!

"Smile" is for "a smiley face," "energy," "manner" and "expressive power,"

"Sexy" is for "let's create your own story" This means "let's express individuality a lot."

Success and failure which people experience amid living in ways they like will develop oneself and make oneself attractive.

People who continue to develop will walk a path to independence naturally and will be able to make decisions on their own.

Those people will achieve "self-realization."

If the company is a place where people who tell their own stories while living wonderful lives gather, there will be a wonderful company story

1

物語のモノガタリVol.9 「明言のすすめ」

Storyteller Tells The Story

物語人は、自分自身の思想・アイデアを明言する

「反応・発信・明言」は「意思決定」の見える化です。

「意思強固」だから「明言」するのではありません。

大きな声で皆に聞こえるように皆に分かりやすく

「明言する」から意思決定できる 行動できる

具体的に伝えることです。

やる気が出る 整理できる自分の意思ができるのです。

「反応しない」「発信しない」「明言しない」は

「明言」するから相手も「そう！」「違う！」と

「意思決定できない」「行動できない」

反応してくれるのです。

「やる気がつくれない」

「明言」するから相手も自分の意見に気がつくのです。

「整理できない」の見える化です。

「明言」するから議論が生まれるのです。

間違っていれば「ごめん、すまん」と

素直に詫びればいいだけです。

私たちの行動指針

なぜ明言をすすめるのか。それは、「自分物語」を作る為に明言が不可欠だと考えているからです。誰しもが最初から明確な 目標や理想があるのではありません。「伝える」事が前提にあるからこそ、設計する事、ブレイクダウンする事が必要となります。 それを繰り返す事により、自分の理想や考えが明確になっていくのです。

2

Financial Summary

1 Business

Results

Net sales up10.3%,operating income decreased 2.2%,ordinary income decreased 20.3% and net income decreased 26.9%

Net sales increased thanks to increased sales at existing restaurants, mainly Yakiniku Kingu, and the increased number of restaurants and an increase in the number of restaurants.

Operating income and ordinary income decreased due to a decrease in profits in overseas subsidiaries and an increase in new store opening expenses and "Yakiniku King App" provisions. Net income includes an extraordinary loss of 133 million yen due to loss from restaurant closure and loss on retirement of fixed assets associated with renovation.

Status of

2 ExistingRestaurants

Status of New

3 RestaurantOpenings

4 Financial

Status

5 Business

Plan

Same-store sales: 102.2% YoY

In the Yakiniku category, sales at existing restaurants were 102.8% of the sales in the previous year thanks to the effect of the menu revision in March 2019.

In the Ramen category, sales at existing restaurants were 102.4% of the sales in the previous year, as it has steadily established its position as restaurants specializing in ramen for families.

In the Okonomiyaki category, although there was a decrease in reaction to sales promotions in the previous term, net sales of existing stores were 99.6% year on year due to the effect of revising the grand menu.

In the Yuzu-An category, sales at existing restaurants were 101.3% of the sales in the previous year due to the development of limited-time menus that strengthened sushi and the effects of revising the grand menu.

Newly opened: 23 stores (21 in Japan and 2 overseas)

[Newly opened] "Yakiniku King": 9 stores (directly managed: 7 stores, FC: 2 stores), "Marugen Ramen": 7 stores (directly managed: 7 stores),

"Cabbaton Ramen": 1 store (directly managed: 1 store), "Yuzu-An": 4 stores (directly managed: 3 stores, FC: 1 store), and 2 overseas stores (directly managed) The number of stores at the end of the fiscal year was 535 (294 directly managed stores, 222 FC stores, and 19 stores overseas)

Shareholders' equity ratio 54.1%

Net assets of 18,395 million yen and equity ratio of 54.1% due to the accumulation of surplus

Interest-bearing debt of 5,489 million yen (difference from the end of the previous fiscal year: -668 million yen)

Plan to increase sales and profits for 15 consecutive periods and to pay an annual dividend of 110 yen (continue to increase dividends for 12 periods since our new listing)

Plan to increase net sales by 12.6% to 66,396 million yen, operating income by 28.8% and ordinary income by 8.8% from the previous year Plan to pay an annual dividend of 110 yen per share, up 20 yen from the previous year (dividend payout ratio of 20.7%)

Net income: Net income attributable to owners of parent

3

Contents

1 Second quarter results summary

Tsuyoshi Tsudera [Director, Finance & Growth Strategy Office]

2 Second quarter performance summary

Yukio Kaji [President and CEO]

4

Overview of Business Results (Consolidated)

Million yen

FY6/19

FY6/20

2Q cumulate total

2Q cumulate total

YoY Change

Vs. Plan

Points for YoY change

Results

Plan

Results

%

Amount

%

Amount

(Ratio to sales)

(Ratio to sales)

(Ratio to sales)

Net sales

28,558

31,815

31,507

110.3

2,948

99.0

307

Yakiniku Category

14,50350.715,59849.015,75249.9

108.6

1,248

100.9

154

Net Sales YoT: 2,948 million yen

Ramen Category

3,59612.5

4,61814.5

4,69214.8

130.4

1,096

101.6

74

Increase due to number of stores ........

+1,245 million yen

Okonomiyaki Category

1,254 4.3

1,037 3.2

998 3.1

79.5

256

96.2

38

Increase due to same-stores sales ..........+446million yen

Decrease by overseas subsidiaries ........ 245million yen

Yuzu-An Category

5,16718.0

6,02618.9

5,93618.8 114.8

769

98.4

90

Increase due to FC business etc. ..................+328million yen

Specialty Restaurants Category

520 1.8

537 1.6

528 1.6 101.5

8

98.3

8

FC Category

1,947 6.8

2,324 7.3

2,278 7.2 117.0

331

98.0

45

Other Category

1,568 5.4

1,673 5.2

1,320 4.1

84.1

247

78.9

352

Gross profit Y to Y: 0.3points

Gross profit

18,825

21,148

20,687

109.8

1,862

97.8

461

Deterioration of gross profit maegin mainly in the

65.9

66.4

65.6

"Yakiniku category" and "Yuzu-An category"

SG&A

16,970

18,894

18,874

111.2

1,903

99.8

19

Ordinary Income Y o Y: 459million yen

Increase due to an increase in the number of

expenses

59.4

59.3

59.9

stores/increase in ordinary income due to FC busuiness etc.

Operating

1,854

2,254

1,813

.........................................................................+71million yen

97.7

41

80.4

441

Increase due to existing restaurants....................+39million yen

income

6.4

7.0

5.7

Decrease by overseas subsidiaries

194million yen

Decrease due to head office expenses,etc.

........

375milion yen

Ordinary

2,259

2,273

1,800

Ordinary income margin YoY:

2.2 points

79.6

459

79.2

472

Decrease in gross margin

...............................

0.2points

income

7.9

7.1

5.7

Decrease in non-operating income ratio

.......

1.6points

increase in SG&A ratio ..................................+0.4points

Net income

1,411

1,435

1,030

73.0

380

71.8

404

Net income YoY: 368 million yen

4.9

4.5

3.2

Recording of extraordinary loss ....133million yen

EBITDA

3,412

3,576

3,043

89.1

368

85.1

532

11.9

11.2

9.6

*Net income: Net income attributable to owners of parent

*EBITDA = Ordinary income + Depreciation and amortization

5

*The revenue from sponsorship income, which was previously included in non-operating income, is included in cost of sales mainly as a purchase deduction item from the FY ending June 2020 due to changes in contract details.

Overview of Business Results (Non-consolidated)

Monogatari Corporation (Non-consolidated)

Million yen

FY6/19

FY6/20

2Q

2Q Cumulative

YoY change

Vs. Plan

Cumulative

Results

Plan

Results

%

Amount

%

Amount

(Ratio to sales)

(Ratio to sales)

(Ratio to sales)

Net sales

26,992

30,143

30,186

111.8

3,194

100.1

43

Gross

17,827

20,109

19,898

111.6

2,070

98.9

211

profit

66.0

66.7

65.9

SG&A

16,128

17,983

18,047

111.8

1,918

100.3

63

expenses

59.7

59.6

59.7

Operating

1,698

2,125

1,850

108.9

152

87.0

274

income

6.2

7.0

6.1

Ordinary

2,121

2,147

1,857

87.5

264

86.4

290

income

7.8

7.1

6.1

Change factors to the plan

  • Net sales:The targets for existing stores in Yakiniku King and Marugen Ramen were achieved.
    Operating and ordinary income: Operating income and ordinary income were below the estimate due to the following four factors.
    Failure to achieve planned profit due to increase in discount rate and cost of sales ratio at "Yakiniku category" and "Yuzu-An category"
    Increase in the provision for point card certificates by the Yakiniku King app Delay in monetization of the Monogatari Food Lab
    Delay in recording of opening costs for new stores

Subsidiaries Total

Million yen

FY6/19

FY6/20

2Q

2Q Cumulative

YoY change

Vs. Plan

Cumulative

Results

Plan

Results

%

Amount

%

Amount

(Ratio to sales)

(Ratio to sales)

(Ratio to sales)

Net sales

1,566

1,671

1,320

84.3

245

79.0

350

Gross

997

1,039

789

79.0

208

75.9

250

profit

63.6

62.1

59.7

SG&A

842

910

831

98.8

10

91.3

78

expenses

53.7

54.4

62.9

Operating

155

128

42

198

171

income

9.9

7.7

（－）

Ordinary

136

125

58

194

184

income

8.7

7.5

（－）

Change factors to the plan

  • Net sales: Sales of both existing and new restaurants of "Hokkaido Crab Premium Restaurants Okadaya"

and "The premium JAPANESE LOG BBQ restaurant Gen" were below the estimates.

  • Operating income was below the estimate due to a failure to meet the sales target as well as an increase in cost rate associated with changes in menus and higher food prices.
  • Mainly due to a foreign exchange loss of 12 million yen

The revenue from sponsorship income, which was previously included in non-operating income, is included in cost of sales mainly as a purchase deduction item from the FY ending June 2020 due to changes in contract details.

6

Overview of Business Results(Quartely Results)

Net sales

Okonomiyaki Category

Yuzu-An Category

Operating and Ordinary Income

Yakiniku Category

Ramen Category

Specialty Restaurants Category

(Million yen)

FC Category

Other Category

（%）

9.6%

18,000

10.0

8.6%

15,805

15,702

8.0

7.1%

8.2%

6.2%

6.5%

15,492

14,873

6.0

7.3%

5.1%

14,560

649

671

6.2%

849

5.5%

5.3%

13,998

638

1,136

1,141

4.0

4.9%

790

1,052

778

1,047

243

284

994

259

2.0

Ordinary Income Margin

953

245

232

Operating Income Margin

2,822

2,861

12,000

287

2,618

3,074

0.0

2,505

FY6/19

FY6/20

2,661

512

650

592

485

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

659

594

2,367

1,889

2,120

2,325

Ordinary income

1,847

(Million yen)

1,749

1,499

Operating income

1,500

1,258

6,000

1,001

990

1,000

927

7,530

6,973

7,967

7,610

8,034

7,717

810

1,073

1,277

1,029

500

780

801

783

0

FY6/19

FY6/20

0

FY6/19

FY6/20

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

The revenue from sponsorship income, which was previously included in non-operating income, is included in cost of sales mainly as a purchase deduction item from the FY ending June 2020 due to changes in contract details.

7

Overview of Business Results (Factors of Change in Sales YoY)

  • Increase due to new stores in the previous year
  • Increase due to new store openings this year
  • Increase due to same-store sales of Yakiniku Category
  • Increase due to FC business, etc.
  • Increase due to same-store sales of Yuzu-An Category
  • Increase due to same-store sales of Ramen Category
  • Increase due to same-store sales of Okonomiyaki Category
  • Decrease due to same-store sales of Specialty Restaurants Category
  • Decrease due overseas subsidiarie
  • Decrease due to store closures and temporary closures

95

55 327

141 187

15 55

40

3 19

23

8 12

3

11 7

3

105 140

245

136 154

291

1,259824

2,084

530

626

382

328

1Q

2Q

(Million yen)

FY6/19

FY6/20

YoY change

2Q

2Q

Net sales

28,558

31,507

2,948

Existing stores

24,252

24,698

446

New directly managed stores

2,739

5,487

2,747

Royalties, etc.

Consolidated Subsidiaries

1,566

1,320

245

500

250

0

250

500

750

1,000

1,250

1,500

(Million yen)

*Existing stores in this table are stores opened at least 2 years ago, based on the FY6/19.

*Stores closed during the fiscal year have been reclassified and the calculations have been revised from the beginning of the fiscal year.

8

Same-storesales YoY (Japan/Directly managed)

%

Net sales

Number of Customers

110

102.8%

99.9%

101.2%

104.1%

101.0%

103.5%

107.8%

107.5%

107.4%

105.5%

106.0%

106.1%

106.7%

105

103.6%

105.5%

104.8%

102.7%

102.3%

103.7%

103.5% 102.0%

101.3%

100.5%

100.6%

101.3%

99.8%

101.2%

101.1%

99.7%

101.3%

100

98.9%

99.5%

98.5%

100.4%

98.1%

99.8%

99.9%

99.0%

99.0%

98.4%

98.1%

97.1%

95

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

FY6/19

FY6/20

%

FY6/19

FY6/20

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

Full-Year

July

August SeptemberOctober November December

Full-Year

Net sales

98.9

102.3

107.4

98.1

99.8

101.3

100.5

99.0

103.5

102.0

105.5

104.8

102.0

97.1

106.1

99.0

100.4

107.5

102.7

102.2

Number of

98.4

101.3

107.8

98.1

99.8

101.2

99.9

99.5

103.6

101.1

103.7

106.0

101.7

98.5

105.5

99.7

100.6

106.7

101.3

102.1

customers

Average spend

100.5

101.1

99.7 100.0

100.0

100.1

100.6

99.5

99.9

100.9

101.7

98.9

100.2

98.6

100.6

99.3

99.8

100.7

101.4

100.1

per customer

*Existing stores are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.

9

Store Openings and Closures

(Stores)

FY6/19

FY6/20

2Q

Number of

Category

Type

Number of

Openings

Closures

stores at

stores

Initial Plan

2Q Results

Initial Plan

2Q Results

year-end

at year-end

Directly

140

11

7

0

0

147

Yakiniku

managed

FC

95

7

2

0

0

97

Directly

60

13

8

0

0

68

Ramen

managed

noodle

FC

91

4

0

0

0

91

Directly

18

0

0

2

1

17

Okomiyaki

managed

21

0

0

0

2

19

FC

Directly

55

9

3

0

0

58

Yuzu-An

managed

14

3

1

0

0

15

FC

Specialty

Directly

4

4

0

0

0

4

managed

Restaurants

FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

Overseas

Other

17

6

2

0

0

19

Japan/Directly

277

37

18

2

1

294

Managed Total

FC Total

221

14

3

0

2

222

Overseas Total

17

6

2

0

0

19

Total

515

57

23

2

3

535

Number内・直ofdirectly店舗数managed stores in Japan (Stores)

17

±0

1

±0

±0

1

294

277

FY6/19

New

ew stores

New stores

Closures

Closures due to

Closures

FY6/20

stores

(FC → Directly

due to brand

(Directly

brand changes

2Q

managed)

changes managed → FC)

Number内・FCofFCstores in Japan (Stores)

3 ±0 ±0 ±0 ±0 2

221

222

FY6/19

New

New stores

New stores

Closures

Closures due to Closures

FY6/20

stores

(FC → Directly

due to brand

(Directly

brand changes

2Q

managed)

changes

managed → FC)

10

Reference: Store Development (Japan/Directly Managed and FC)

Number of stores by format (as of December 31, 2019)

(Stores)

Niigata

10

Hokkaido

5

Category

Name of brand

Directly

FC

Total

managed

6 2

2

1 3

1

Yakiniku Ichiban KALVI

1

2

3

Tochigi

10

Aomori

2

Yakiniku

Yakiniku Ichiban Kalvi

1

4

5

5 3

2

2

Yakiniku King

142

91

233

Gunma

8

Akita 1

Wet Aging Nikugen

3

3

3 3 1 1

1

Marugen Ramen

60

89

149

Nagano

14

Yamagata

6

Ramen

Ni-dai-me Marugen

1

2

3

2 5 2

2

3

4 2

Cabbaton Ramen

7

7

Toyama

7

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki Honpo

17

19

36

3 1 1

1

1

Yuzu-An

Sushi & Shabu-ShabuYuzu-An

58

15

73

Ishikawa

8

1

Specialty

Gyokai Zanmai Genya

1

1

3 1 1

2

Fukui

3

Shabu Shabu Seafood Genji Sohonten

2

2

Restaurants

Yakiniku Happy

1

1

1 1

1

Kyoto

5

Total

294

222

516

3 2

Hyogo

11

Hiroshima

11

Kagawa 5

Shimane

1

Yakiniku Category

5 1 3

1 1

2 1

1

3 3 4

1

Directly managed FC

1 1

Tottori 1

Ramen Category

Yamaguchi

3

1

Directly managed FC

1 1 1

Okonomiyaki Category

Ehime

Directly managed FC

5

Yuzu-An Category

1 1

2

1

Directly managed FC

Fukuoka

25

Specialty Restaurants Category

4

9 5

6

1

Directly managed FC

Saga

2

Okinawa 8

2

6 2

Oita

3

Okayama

4

1 2

2

2

Nagasaki

5

Kochi

4

Osaka

26

Mie

18

3 1

1

1

3

5 1 1

18 1

5 2 6 4

1

Kumamoto

Miyazaki

Kagoshima

Wakayama

Nara

Shiga

2

6

5

7

Tokushima

2

5

3

3 1 2

3

1 1

4

1 1

1

2

2 2 1

1

2

2

Iwate 2

1 1

Miyagi 17

6 2 3 1

2 3

Fukushima 6

4 2

Saitama 37

14 7 8 2

1 1 4

Ibaraki 14

3 6 2 1

1 1

Tokyo 29

15 5 2 1

5 1

Chiba 24

7 3 2 7

1 4

Kanagawa 38

16 2 9 3

2 2 4

Yamanashi 4

1 1 1 1

Shizuoka 26

4 5 2 7

2 1 4 1

Gifu 11

4 3 2 2

Aichi 67

10 12 13 12

6 4 2 6 2

(NOTE) The prefectures in which we opened new stores during the fiscal year under review have been marked off.

11

Factors of Changes in Ordinary Income (Consolidated)

  • Increase in gross profit at existing stores
  • Decrease in energy costs at existing stores
  • Decrease in depreciation expenses at existing stores
  • Effect of new stores

(new directly managed stores, royalties, etc.)

  • Decrease in repair expenses at existing stores
  • Increase in non-operating income at existing stores
  • Increase in non-operating income at headquarters
  • Increase in expenses for consumables at existing stores
  • Increase in other expenses at existing stores
  • Increase in personnel expenses at existing stores
  • Decrease due to overseas subsidiaries

Increase in cost of sales ratio at

existing stores

371

Increase in head office expenses, etc.

500

400

38

1

2

8

3

21

31

27

40

14510242

19488106

65 141

207

168203

300 200 100

29

249

279

66

17

84

36

41

78

109

71

22

21

03

1Q

5

2Q

9

(Million yen)

12

FY6/19

FY6/20

YoY Change

2Q

2Q

Ordinary income

2,259

1,800

459

Existing stores

3,334

3,374

39

New directly managed stores

1,723

1,795

71

Royalties, etc.

Head office expenses, etc.

2,936

3,312

375

Consolidated subsidiaries

138

56

194

0

100

200

300

400

500

*Existing stores in this table are stores opened at least 2 years ago, based on the FY6/19.

(Million yen)

*Stores closed during the fiscal year have been reclassified and the calculations have been revised from the beginning of the fiscal year.

12

Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Consolidated balance sheets

(Million yen)

FY6/19

FY6/20

Major changes

2Q

Assets

Current

8,931

8,457

Decrease in cash and deposits:1,203million yen

assets

Increase in accounts receivable:+473million yen

Fixed

23,804

25,388

Increase in tangible fixed assets:+1,314million yen

assets

Increase in lease deposits:+264million yen

Liabilities

Current

8,118

9,094

Increase in accounts payable-trade: +657million yen

liabilities

Decrease in income taxes payable:+97million yen

Long-term

6,935

6,356

Decrease in long-term debt:572million yen

liabilities

Net assets

Net assets

17,681

18,395

Increase in retained earnings:+760million yen

Interest-bearing debt

Interest-bearing debt

Shareholders equity ratio

(Million yen)

%

8,000

60.0

53.7%

54.1%

6,000

40.0

4,000

6,158

5,489

20.0

2,000

0

FY6/20

0

FY6/19

*Interest-bearing debt includes long-term borrowings, bonds, current long-term borrowings, and short-term borrowings.

13

Summary of Cash Flows (Consolidated)

Statement of Cash Flows

(Million yen)

FY6/19

FY6/20

Change factors

2Q

2Q

Cash flow from

2,578

2,769

Mainly due to 1,667 million yen in

income before income taxes and

operating activities

1,275 million yen in amortization and

amortization expenses

Expenses of 2,634 million yen due to

Cash flow from

2,519

2,957

the acquisition of tangible fixed assets

investing activities

accompanying new store openings and

341 million yen due to lease deposits

Expenditure of 668 million yen due

Cash flow from

59

1,006

mainly to the repayment of long-term

financing activities

debt for capital investment and

dividend payments of 270 million yen

Net increase

42

1,203

(decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents

Balance of cash

5,491

6,260

and cash equivalents at

beginning of period

Balance of cash

5,448

5,056

and cash equivalents at

of end of period

Free cash flow

(Million yen)

100

58

50

0

50

100

150

200

188

250

FY6/20

FY6/19

2Q

2Q

*Free cash flow is the sum of operating cash flow and investment cash flow.

14

Business Plan (Consolidated) (Initial Plan)

Plan to increase sales and profits for 15 consecutive years

FY6/19

FY6/20

Full-Year Results

Full-Year Plan

Plan

Results

YoY Change

(Ratio to sales)

(Ratio to sales)

%

Net sales

58,924

66,396

112.6

Yakiniku Category

30,08251.0

32,22648.5

107.1

Ramen Category

7,60612.9

9,53714.3

125.3

Okonomiyaki Category

2,498 4.2

2,090 3.1

83.6

Yuzu-An Category

10,60818.0

12,85419.3

121.1

Specialty Restaurants Category

1,024 1.7

1,145 1.7

111.7

FC Category

4,047 6.8

4,704 7.0

116.2

Other Category

3,056 5.1

3,837 5.7

125.5

Gross profit

38,613

43,881

113.6

65.5

66.0

SG&A expenses

34,680

38,813

111.9

58.8

58.4

Operating income

3,933

5,067

128.8

6.6

7.6

Ordinary income

4,686

5,100

108.8

7.9

7.6

Net income

2,938

3,184

108.3

4.9

4.7

EBITDA

7,112

7,902

111.1

12.0

11.9

(Million yen)

FY6/20

1H Plan

2H Pan

Plan

Plan

YoY Change

YoY Change

(Ratio to sales)

%

(Ratio to sales)

%

31,815

111.4

34,581

113.8

15,59849.0

107.5

16,62848.0

106.7

4,61814.5

128.4

4,91914.2

122.6

1,037 3.2

82.6

1,053 3.0

84.6

6,02618.9

116.6

6,82719.7

125.4

537 1.6

103.2

608 1.7

120.4

2,324 7.3

119.3

2,380 6.8

113.3

1,673 5.2

106.6

2,163 6.2

145.4

21,148

112.3

22,732

114.8

66.4

65.7

18,894

111.3

19,918

112.4

59.3

57.5

2,254

121.5

2,813

135.3

7.0

8.1

2,273

100.5

2,827

116.4

7.1

8.1

1,435

101.7

1,748

114.5

4.5

5.0

3,576

104.8

4,325

116.9

11.2

12.5

*Net income: Net income attributable to owners of parent *EBITDA = Ordinary income + Depreciation and amortization

*In accordance with changes in the contract content, sponsorship income, which had been recorded as non-operating income in the past, has been mainly included in cost of sales as a deduction from purchases from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

15

Business Plan (Consolidated) (Initial Plan)

Monogatari Corporation (Non-consolidated)

(Million yen)

Subsidiaries Total

(Million yen)

FY6/19

FY6/20

Full-Year

Full-Year Plan

Results

Results

Plan

YoY Change

(Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales)

%

Net sales

55,871 62,563

111.9

Gross

36,680

41,508

113.1

profit

65.6

66.3

SG&A

32,991

36,696

111.2

expenses

59.0

58.6

Operating

3,689

4,812

130.4

income

6.6

7.6

Ordinary

4,472

4,850

108.4

income

8.0

7.7

FY6/20

1H Plan

2H Pan

Plan

YoY Change

Plan

YoY Change

(Ratio to sales)

%

(Ratio to sales)

%

30,143

111.6

32,419

112.2

20,109

112.7

21,399

113.5

66.7

66.0

17,983

111.5

18,712

110.9

59.6

57.7

2,125

125.1

2,686

134.9

7.0

8.2

2,147

101.2

2,702

115.0

7.1

8.3

FY6/19

FY6/20

Full-Year

Full-Year Plan

Results

Results

Plan

YoY Change

(Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales)

%

Net sales

3,052

3,833

125.5

Gross

1,932

2,372

122.7

profit

63.3

61.8

SG&A

1,688

2,116

125.3

expenses

55.3

55.2

Operating

243

255

104.9

income

7.9

6.6

Ordinary

211

249

118.0

income

6.9

6.5

FY6/20

1H Plan

2H Pan

Plan

YoY Change

Plan

YoY Change

(Ratio to sales)

%

(Ratio to sales)

%

1,671

106.7

2,162

145.4

1,039

104.1

1,333

142.5

62.1

61.6

910

108.1

1,206

142.4

54.4

55.7

128

82.7

127

144.1

7.7

5.8

125

92.2

124

164.5

7.5

5.7

*In accordance with changes in the contract content, sponsorship income, which had been recorded as non-operating income, has been mainly included in cost of sales as a deduction from purchases from the FY6/20.

16

Business Plan (Consolidated) (Initial Opening Plan)

FY6/19

FY6/20

Category

Type

Number of stores

Full-year plan

at year-end

Directly

140

151

Yakiniku

managed

FC

95

102

Directly

60

73

Ramen

managed

FC

91

95

Directly

18

16

Okonomiyaki

managed

FC

21

21

Directly

55

64

Yuzu-An

managed

FC

14

17

Specialty

Directly

4

8

managed

Restaurants

FC

0

0

Other

Overseas

17

23

Japan/Directly Managed Total

277

312

FC Total

221

235

Overseas Total

17

23

Total

515

570

(Stores)

Breakdown of Full-Year Plan

Store Openings

Store Closures

1H

2H

Full-year

Full-year

8

3

11

0

2

5

7

0

8

5

13

0

1

3

4

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

5

4

9

0

2

1

3

0

1

3

4

0

0

0

0

0

2

4

6

0

22

15

37

2

5

9

14

0

2

4

6

0

29

28

57

2

17

Business Plan (Consolidated) (Others)

Same-store Sales Plan YoY

%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Yakiniku

101.4

102.4

102.3

98.0

101.0

Ramen

101.6

102.3

102.6

99.1

101.4

Okonomiyaki

101.0

105.7

106.1

102.1

103.7

Yuzu-An

101.0

102.1

102.4

101.0

101.7

Specialty

100.3

100.9

100.5

97.9

100.0

Restaurants

Total

101.3

102.4

102.5

98.9

101.3

Factors of Change in Ordinary Income Plan YoY

(Million yen)

7,000

6,000

225

35

209

627

5,100

4,686

5,000

683

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

FY6/19

New store

FC business, etc.

Overseas

Existing

Headquarters

FY6/20

Ordinary income

Total

Total

subsidiaries

store

Expenses

Ordinary income

Result

Total

Total

Total

(Plan)

*Existing stores are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since its opening. *Existing stores in this table are stores opened at least 2 years ago, based on the FY6/19.

18

2nd Half (Financial) Outlook

Item

Conditions for Formulation of Initial Plan

2nd Half (Financial) Outlook

All categories are expected to maintain current sales trends.

Same-store sales for the entire company: 101.3% YoY

We will aim to improve sales mainly with the following efforts.

[Yakiniku] Same-store sales: 101.0% YoY

Update of the grand menu of Yakiniku King, Marugen Ramen and

Same-store

[Ramen] Same-store sales: 101.4% YoY

Okonomiyaki Honpo

sales

[Okonomiyaki] Same-store sales: 103.7% YoY

Broadcast of commercials focused on Yakiniku King, Yuzu-An and Marugen in

[Yuzu-An]Same-store sales: 101.7% YoY

addition to promoting sales focused on insert flyers in a similar way to the previous year

[Specialty Restaurants] Same-store sales: 100.0% YoY

Update of the "Yakiniku King" app

Release of apps for Marugen Ramen, Okonomiyaki Honpo and Yuzu-An

Number of

Open 37 directly managed stores, 14 FC stores, and 6 overseas stores.

Expectation of 34 directly managed stores, 10 franchise stores and 2 overseas stores for the full-year

stores opened

Number of

Close 2 directly managed stores.

Expectation of 2 directly managed stores, 2 franchise stores and 1 overseas stores for the full-year

stores closed

FC Business,

Increase in royalty revenue from 14 new stores.

Increase in various royalty income due to increment of 10 stores

etc.

The update of the initial plan on the left and signboard change wil be implemented as planned.

Large-scale renewal of existing 4 "Yakiniku King" stores.

Main positive factors:

Expectation of the maintenance of year on year trends for net sales in existing stores

Aggressive renewal of existing stores of "Yakiniku

Ordinary

Unused opening expenses due to a decrease in new store openings in the present year

Income

King","Yuzu-An", and "Marugen Ramen".

Elimination of provision for point card certificates

Installation of smoking rooms at existing stores of

"Yakiniku King" and "Yuzu-An".

Main negative factors:

Failure to achieve net sales targets in overseas business

Net income

Extraordinary loss (plan): 350 million yen.

Forecasted extraordinary loss as planned for the full-year

19

Dividend Policy

We aim to increase dividend for the 12 consecutive years since listing.

Dividend per Share

Interim

Year-end

55yen

Full-

Results 55yen Forecast

year110yen(FY06/20 Forecast)

Trends in Dividends and Payout Ratio

EPS trends

Annual

Comemorative dividend

Dividend

25.2%

24.0%

Dividend

529

Forecast

dividend

Dividend (year-end)

payout ratio

20.1%

20.7%

payout ratio

Yen

（％）

Yen

488

120

Dividend (interim)

20.2%

110

20

500

16.9%

18.4%

397

100

13.2%

16.2%

90

15

400

12.1

80

55

345

10.0

80

12.3%

70

Forecast

12.1

45

10

300

60

53

55

40

218 215 209 228

35

35

3

5

200

165

40

25

30

27

55

132 123 136 124

21

22

20

45

20

13.3

15

16.6

40

0

100

2

11

15

25

25

35

13.3

8.3

8.3

10

11

12

15

0

6.6

8.3

9

0

FY6/08

FY6/09 FY6/10 FY6/11 FY6/12 FY6/13 FY6/14 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19

FY6/20

FY6/08

FY6/09 FY6/10

FY6/11 FY6/12

FY6/13

FY6/14

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

FY6/20

*The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of common stock on December 1, 2010.

The ﬁgures above are retroactively calculated taking into account the impacts of the stock split.

*The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of common stock on December 1, 2010.

The ﬁgures above are retroactively calculated taking into account the impacts of the stock split.

20

Reference: Shareholder Benefit Program

With the hope that shareholders will check our company from the viewpoint of "the expected state of a listed company"

Shareholders' meal vouchers or rice will be presented twice a year!

The meal vouchers can be used at all stores of Monogatari Corporation

Number of Shares Held

Benefits

Worth 2,500yen or

100 shares or more

Shareholders'

rice2.5kg

meal vouchers

Shareholders'

5,000 yen per year

5 kg per year

300 shares or more

5

,

000

5.0

meal vouchers

Worth

yen or

rice

kg

10,000 yen per year

10 kg per year

Shareholders'

,

or

600 shares or more

meal vouchers

10 000

yen

rice

10.0

Worth

kg

Shareholders'

20,000 yen per year

20 kg per year

900 shares or more

15

,

000

rice15.0kg

meal vouchers

yen or

Worth

30,000 yen per year

30 kg per year

*Shareholders' meal vouchers are valid for 1 year from the issuance date. *You cannot use the "shareholder's meal voucher" or "rice" at the same time.

*The complimentary tickets will be given to shareholders who hold over 100 shares and are recorded in the list of shareholders as of Jun. 30 and Dec. 31 each year.

We will deliver complimentary rice produced and handled by Maisen Corporation while emphasizing "safety, reliability" and "deliciousness" to shareholders.

Quality Assurance Report How to cook rice

The complimentary rice to be shipped is the resilient, sweet Koshihikari grown in Fukui. Prefecture, which was handpicked with the rigorous criteria for selecting safe rice free of pesticide residues. A "warranty," which certifies that no pesticide residues or radionuclides have been detected, a manual for "cooking rice" to enjoy delicious rice, etc. are attached to the rice. This indicates that we put significant importance on "safety, reliability" and "deliciousness."

*The images are schematic. They may differ from actual products.

21

Contents

1 Second quarter results summary

Tsuyoshi Tsudera [Director, Finance & Growth Strategy Office]

2 Second quarter performance summary

Yukio Kaji [President and CEO]

22

Topic

1 Concerning typhoon damage and our responses

Typhoon No.15 and No.17 in September and Typhoon No.19 in October affected operation of many restaurants.

2 Update of numerous highest daily and monthly sales records

We updated highest daily and monthly sales records in stores in a variety of business domains at the end of the year and start of the New Year despite an increase in comsumption tax.

3 Diversity and inclusion efforts

We are recruiting personnel with various cultures and ideas to further foster a discussion culture in which people can freely express their opinions. In addition, we are developing opportunities for our emplyees to play an active role.

23

Topics Concerning typhoon damage and our responses

Impact of typhoons in September and October on the operation of restaurants

Name of disasters

Loss due to lost hours and reduced hours

September 8 to 12

Typhoon No.15

83 direct stores (100 FC stores)

Impact on the year-on-year change

in monthy sales:

about 0.4%.

September 21 to 22

Typhoon No.17

27 direct stores (24 FC stores)

Impact on the year-on-year change

in monthy sales:

about 0.1%.

October 12

Typhoon No.19

208 direct stores (158 FC stores)

Impact on the year-on-year change

in monthy sales:

about 3.5%.

There was no human damage, and the damage to the building was minor.

24

Topics

Update of numerous highest daily and monthly sales records

We updated highest daily and monthly sales records in stores in a variety of business domains at the end of the year and start of the New Year despite an increase in comsumption tax for October 2019.

Number of stores with

Yakiniku

Ramen

Okonomiyaki

Yuzu-An

Specialty Restaurants

updated records

New formats

4 stores

7 stores

4 stores

Monthly sales

90 stores

30 stores

3 stores

32 stores

3 stores

Highest daily

25

Topics Diversity and inclusion efforts

  • Recruitment and cultivation of international personnel

We are proactively recruiting international personnel with various cultures and ideas.

  • Promotion of the recruitment of people with disabilities and recommendation of the Heart Barrier Free Project

Our entrance ceremony. Of the 118 new graduates in this fiscal year, 29 are international staffs (from 10 countries).

Trend in the ratio of disabled employees

%

3.0

1.9

2.0

2.2

2.0

1.7

1.6

1.0

0

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

We have been supporting the impediment removal plan implemented by the

NPO COCORO since 2017. We are committed to establishing an environment in which everyone can spend their time comfortably regardless of whether or not they have a disability.

  • Acquired "Gold" in the "PRIDE Index"

We acquired the highest award of "Gold" in the "PRIDE Index" that is the only index in Japan to evaluate efforts of companies and organizations toward LGBTQA+.

Example of in-house awareness activities

In addition, we implemened "challenge sales" with one-day store operation only with international partners in Yakiniku King Maebashi. This attempt, which values autonomy, is leading to the cultivation of personnel.

▲Richo Febrian - Part-time Worker leader (Right)

Toyohashi and Tokyo Forum Office only

Ally = A word derived from alliance and support.

It refers to the concept and supporters who understand and support sexual minorities represented by LGBT.

26

Performance of Yakiniku Category

Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only)

Net sales

Number of Customers

%

115

103.2%

100.6%

102.1%

105.0%

101.0%

104.8%

110

110.3%

110.3%

107.6%

107.4%

109.8%

108.3%

104.8%

105.8%

105

106.4%

103.7%

105.3%

105.2%

102.9%

103.0%

104.5%

102.2%

102.7%101.5%

102.1%

100.4%

99.9%

102.3%

102.1%

100

99.0%

98.2%

99.8%

101.0%

99.9%

98.8%

101.1%

99.7%

98.7%

98.7%

97.4%

95.9%

95.7%

95

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

FY6/19

FY6/20

（％）

FY6/19

FY6/20

July

August

September

October

November December

January

February

March

April

May

June

Full-Year

July

August

September

October

November

December

Full-Year

Net sales

99.0

102.9

108.3

98.2

100.4

102.7

101.5

99.7 104.5 102.3 107.6 105.2 102.8

95.9 107.4 98.8 101.1 109.8 103.7 102.8

Number of

98.7

102.1

110.3

97.4

99.8

103.0

101.0

99.9 104.8

99.9

105.3

105.8 102.4

95.7

106.4

98.7

102.2

110.3

102.1

102.5

customers

Average spend

100.3

100.8

98.2

100.8

100.6

99.7

100.5

99.8

99.6

102.4

102.2

99.5 100.4

100.2

101.0

100.1

99.0

99.5

101.5

100.3

per customer

*Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.

27

Yakiniku Category Establish a top-brand in all-you-can-eat Yakiniku

Major Initiatives

  • Grand menu and limited time menu to enhance value as a yakiniku restaurant

Topicality

Local food

menu

Gift plan

  • Fine tune the benefits of the Yakiniku King app

System in which the rank increases according to frequency of store visits Give gifts of originals items for each rank

Give meat on the 100th store visit

28

Performance of Ramen Category

Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only)

Net sales

Number of Customers

%

110

100.8%

100.4%

101.5%

106.2%

103.0%

101.7%

107.6%

106.4%

105.8%

105.2%

105.4%

106.9%

104.9%

105

105.3%

105.0%

103.0%

104.3%

102.5%

103.9%

103.7%

101.5%

101.3%

102.5%

100.5%

100.2%

101.9%

100.5% 99.9%

100.5%

100

100.0%

99.3%

101.3%

100.9%

100.2%

100.4%

99.9%

99.5%

99.2%

99.2%

99.0%

97.3%

96.7%

95

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

FY6/19

FY6/20

（％）

FY6/19

FY6/20

July

August SeptemberOctober November December

January

February

March

April

May

June

Full-Year

July

August SeptemberOctober November December

Full-Year

Net sales

97.3

100.0

105.2

99.3

100.2

101.5

100.2 101.3 103.0 106.4 105.4 106.9

102.3

102.5

105.8 100.4

99.9

104.9 100.5

102.4

Number of

96.7

99.5

105.0

99.2

100.5

101.3

99.2

100.9

102.5

103.7

104.3 107.6

101.8

101.9

105.3 100.5

99.0

103.9

99.9

101.8

customers

Average spend

100.6

100.5

100.2

100.1

99.7

100.2

101.0

100.4

100.4

102.5

101.0

99.3

100.5

100.6

100.5 100.0

100.9

101.0 100.6

100.6

per customer

*Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.

29

Ramen Category Major Initiatives

Expand as a restaurant specializing in ramen for families aggressively

  • New efforts toward the acquisition of further sales
  • New flyer which promotes limited time products with an impactful design that catches your eyes
  • Expand the types of ramen that can be chosen on the lunch set menu

Increase in

average amount from

one customer

  • EEfforts for product sales

Lucky bag project that sold over 20,000 units (From January 1 to 5)

  • Openings in new commercial areas

Status of opening restaurants in Kyushu

Fukuoka Pref.

4 stores

Opened

Nagasaki Pref.

1 store

Kagoshima Pref.

1 store

Scheduled

Kumamoto Pref.

1 store

to opent

Saga Pref.

1 store

Opened in November Fukuoka Shimen Store

30

Performance of Okonomiyaki Category

Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only)

Net sales

Number of Customers

%

110

95.2%

91.2%

94.5%

95.3%

97.5%

101.8% 107.0%

105

103.0%

103.2%

105.6%

99.1%

99.8%

100.6%

102.0%

100

98.5%

98.4%

99.7%

97.1%

96.5%

96.0%

99.2%

95.4%

94.0%

97.3%

96.9%

94.0%

96.3%

97.0%

95

93.7%

93.4%

96.1%

95.4%

93.0%

95.3%

93.2%

94.6%

89.7%

92.6%

90

91.2%

91.1%

91.6%

88.4%

85

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

FY6/19

FY6/20

（％）

FY6/19

FY6/20

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

Full-Year

July

August

September

October

November

December

Full-Year

Net sales

93.2

95.4

96.9

89.7

92.6

91.2

97.3

91.1

94.6

91.6

95.3

99.7

94.0

96.1

99.8

96.3

97.0

102.0

105.6

99.6

Number of

94.0

96.5

98.5

88.4

94.0

93.0

99.1

93.7

96.0

93.4

95.4

103.0

95.4

98.4

99.2

97.1

100.6

103.2

107.0

100.9

customers

Average spend

99.2

98.9

98.5

101.5

98.5

98.1

98.2

97.2

98.6

98.1

100.0

96.8

98.6

97.6

100.7

99.2

96.4

98.8

98.7

98.7

per customer

*Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.

31

Major Initiatives Brand redesign and efforts with the aim of becoming a growth engine

Okonomiyaki

Category

1 New Grand Menus (From December 5)

2 Redesigned street signboard

Updated the design with a lower threshold to entry by removing the photograph and changing the font

Visibility improved dramatically by setting the surface to yellow

T

N

I

O

P

▲Standard course (1,980 yen) and premium course (2,980 yen)

32

Performance of Yuzu-An Category

Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only)

Net sales

Number of Customers

%

112.1%

110.5%

110

105.5%

99.3%

100.1%

102.1%

100.1%

102.3%

105

104.4%

105.5%

105.1%

104.4%

105.1%

105.3%

104.9%

104.5%

101.6%

103.9%

102.0%

101.8%

101.5% 100.8%

101.5%

103.3%

103.6%

100

101.3%

100.9%

100.0%

98.9%

101.2%

101.2%

99.5%

100.5%

97.7%

100.4%

99.6%

99.4%

99.1%

98.6%

98.5%

97.3%

96.7%

95

90

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

FY6/19

FY6/20

（％）

FY6/19

FY6/20

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

April

May

June

Full-Year

July

August

September

October

November

December

Full-Year

Net sales

101.3

104.5

110.5

98.6

99.1

100.0

98.5

97.3

103.9 101.2

101.8

103.3

101.6

96.7

103.6

99.4

100.4

105.3

101.5

101.3

Number of

104.4

105.5

112.1

101.6

100.9

99.6

98.9

97.7

105.1 102.0

101.2 104.4

102.5

99.5

105.1

101.5

100.8

104.9

100.5

102.0

customers

Average spend

97.0

99.0

98.6

97.0

98.2

100.4

99.6

99.6

98.9

99.3

100.6

99.0

99.1

97.2

98.6

97.9

99.6

100.3

101.0

99.2

per customer

*Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website.

33

Yuzu-AnCategory Efforts toward improving the brand's basic value

Major Initiatives

  • Introduced a new grand menu and limited time products made with seasonal ingredients

▲New grand menu with expanded high-quality sushi categories

  • All-you-can-eatfor a limited time for winter yellowtail and natural flounder hand-formed sushi
  • Development of new types of stores to increase productivity

Small store: Second store Aizuwakamatsu Store Approx. 244m² Opened October 7, 2019

New interior design perspective Planned in the Tokai store scheduled to open in May 2020

  • Sale of crab for shabu-shabu only for the end of year and New Year

Sale of a plan with a set of four pieces of crab for shabu-shabu on the all-you-can-eat course (+ 1,000 yen)

▲We also offer good value weekday lunches

34

Other

Major Initiatives

New formats:"Happy","Cabbaton"and "Wet Aging Nikugen"

  • Seventh store of Cabbaton Ramen opened

■Give a gift of one cabbage for the first 200 groups over six days from the store opening as an opening event

Community-based ramen store that takes advantages of the characteristics of a small store

Standard

Approx. 132m²

Store Area

Number of

12 Tables

tables (seats)

(48 seats)

Estimated spend

800 yen

per customer

The fourth store opens in Shibuya (Opening February 29)

Standard

Approx. 264m²

Store Area

Number of

30 Tables

tables (seats)

(100 seats)

Estimated spend

Lunch

1,100 yen

per customer

Dinner

6,000 yen

Second store scheduled to open in May

Standard

Approx. 99m²

Store Area

Number of

15 Tables

tables (seats)

(45 seats)

Estimated spend

Lunch

800 yen

per customer

Dinner

3,200 yen

35

Other

Major Initiatives

Rebuilding the business by Monogatari (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd. in China

Authentic seafood dishes featuring

Japanese-style yakiniku restaurant with

Reasonable yakiniku restaurant with

"crabs" that bring the image of Hokkaido

the image of a Japanese festival

a focus on yakiniku and sukiyaki

Standard

Approx. 495m²

Standard

Approx. 363m²

Standard

Approx. 148.5m²

Store Area

Store Area

Store Area

Estimated spend

450 yuan

Estimated spend

300 yuan

Estimated spend

70 yuan

per customer

(About 7,800 yen)

per customer

(About 4,700 yen)

per customer

(About 1,100 yen)

Number of

Number of

Number of

14 Stores

4 Stores

1 Store

stores

(FC 4 Stores)

stores

stores

36

Long-term Management Vision

Long-term Management Vision

Carry through management philosophy and boost "innovation" and "growth potential"aiming to become

"a major company where people with

Goal

the spirit of retailer gathers"

  1. A climate in which management philosophy penetrates into all employees and many discussions are held and speedy decisions are made
  2. A group made up of people who act like oneself to make self-disclosures and decisions freely and fairly and squarely
  3. A culture and climate which promote diversity
  4. A group is made up of a high degree of trust due to a cheerful, lively and fair company culture
  5. A group of "Japan's biggest family that likes taking care" with full of consciousness as a retailer providing food
  6. An academic climate which produces professionals in food service
  7. A company which produces a President with full of development ideas and the power to show leadership embodying management philosophy
  8. Clean and honest franchise company
  9. A company which focuses on year-on-year comparisons of existing restaurant sales and continues to innovate a format
    10 A company which grows sustainably through a format, new business and overseas business with growth potential 1 10 As a result

We will aim to provide a high value-added customer satisfaction to further establish the Monogatari brand.

37

Major Business Environment

Economy

Society

Food

Eating out

  • Japanese economy is on a recovery trend but labor shortage and wage increase are a drag on growth
    Acceleration of declining birthrate and aging population. A diversity of consumer preference is also progressing Globalization through economic partnership
    Rise in costs (food, logistics and energy)
    Consumption tax hike and reduced tax rate
    Strengthen government-led initiatives (promotion of diverse way of working, health management, regional revitalization and ESG)
    Growing world population. High growth potential in Southeast Asia in particular Tight global food supply
    Decrease in opportunities to eat outside due to the expansion of ready-made meal Health-consciousness about food is increasing beyond its safety
    Maturation of preference for food (increasing demand for specialty stores and high-end customers) Employment and retention, higher labor productivity and small number of middle management
    people in the restaurant industry
    Profitability of companies engaged in eating-out business is likely to decline as they grow

38

New Medium-Term Management Plan "Vision 2025"

Realization of "a business development-type leading company" in Asia

In the eating-out business, we will aim to be the Asia's exclusive business development-type company capable of providing values to customers and societies in Asia as well as in Japan while pursuing our own business model.

Net sales and ordinary income plan

(Million yen)

(Million yen)

150,000

Net sales of the Group's restaurants (left scale)

8,000

Consolidated net sales (left scale)

Ordinary income (right scale)

6,378

Net sales of the

5,721

120,000

5,100

Group's restaurants

6,000

4,686

150,000 million yen

3,865

4,000

90,000

3,056

2,620

2,099

2,407

1,998

1,580

Consolidated net

2,000

1,001

1,230

60,000

526

729

895

sales of

100,000 million yen

66,396

73,900

82,099

58,924

30,000

52,123

44,596

33,432

38,781

26,846

22,578

15,745

18,216

8,663

10,119

11,578

12,781

0

FY6/07

FY6/08

FY6/09

FY6/10

FY6/11

FY6/12

FY6/13

FY6/14

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

FY6/20

FY6/21

FY6/22

FY6/25

Forecast）（Forecast）（Forecast

Forecast

New Medium-Term Management Plan

Non-consolidated

Consolidated

*"Net sales of the Group's restaurants" is the total net sales of directly managed and franchised restaurants.

39

Target Management Index

1

Net sales, operating income,

ordinary income

2

Net sales of existing restaurants

3

ROA (Return on Assets)

4

ROE (Return on Equity)

5

ROIC (Return on Invested Capital)

6

Equity ratio

7

Shareholder return

Current state (FY6/19)

Average annual growth rate of more than 10% Increases in sales and profits for 14 consecutive periods

102.0%

15.0%

17.9%

14.3%

53.7%

Annual dividend of 90 yen

(11th consecutive year increase)

Numerical targets (FY6/25)

Average annual growth rate of more than 10% Increases in sales and profits for 20 consecutive periods

Positive growth

More than 15%

More than 15%

More than 15%

Maintain at more than 50%

Maintain continuous dividend increase

40

Priority Policies of New Medium-Term Management Plan "Vision 2025"

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Expansion of existing brand business

Further growth through new business development Active development of overseas business

Value creation and redesign of existing brands

Fostering of highly-productivedevelopment-type human resources by continuously bringing changes

Productivity improvement through work-style reforms and promotion of diversity

Improvement in the ability to procure food

Strengthening of governance that supports growth potential

41

Medium-Term Management Policy Actively Open Existing Brands

Continue to actively open high-quality restaurants focusing on profitability of each restaurant

■Strengthen the opening of restaurants in Kanto, Tokai area and Fukuoka area

Total of directly managed and franchise

Yakiniku King

■Continue to open restaurants using a 211 format

Open 10 to 15 restaurants annually

■Strengthen the opening of restaurants in the Chubu area, west of Kinki and Kyushu area

Marugen Ramen

Total of directly managed and franchise

■Start opening restaurants in the Hokkaido area again

Open 10 to 15 restaurants annually

■Concentrate on opening restaurants in local large trade areas

Total of directly managed and franchise

Yuzu-An

■Start opening restaurants in the Hokkaido area again

Open about 10 restaurants annually

Okonomiyaki

■Reformat and provide franchise packages toward multi-restaurant operation

Start opening restaurants again

Honpo

Genji So-Honten

■Opening of "Shabu to Kani Genji So-Honten"

Open 1 restaurant

42

Medium-TermManagement Policy Development of New Type of Business

Develop a type of business capable of multi-restaurant operation and also consider using M&A

■Establish a format as a downtown-type restaurant in front of the station

Area of a

About 99m²

standard restaurant

Number of tables

15 tables

(number of seats)

(45 seats)

Assumed average

3,200 yen

spending per customer

■Continue to open restaurants as a small ramen shopwith a wide variety of menus

Area of a

About 132m²

standard restaurant

Number of tables

12 tables

(number of seats)

(48 seats)

Assumed average

800 yen

spending per customer

■Continue to brush-up as urban-type restaurants (Akasaka, Roppongi, Sendai)

Area of a

About 264m²

standard restaurant

Number of tables

30 tables

(number of seats)

(100 seats)

Assumed average

Lunch

1,100 yen

spending per customer

Dinner

6,000 yen

43

Medium-TermManagement Policy Acceleration of Overseas Business Development

Promoted China and Indonesia as priority areas and also used franchise development

Established a new company toward overseas development

New company Storyteller, Inc.

name

In anticipation of expansion and acceleration of overseas

development in the future,

a company in charge of the Asian region

was established to make a success early

in the Asian market

Storyteller, Inc.

(July 2018)

Beijing

Suzhou

East China area

Shanghai

Nanjing

Ningbo

Shenzhen

■Franchise Kani-no-OkadayaSo-Honten

■Active development of

"Makibi Yakiniku Gennoya So-Honten"

■Development of a new type of business "Yakiniku-oh"

Jakarta

44

Medium-TermManagement Policy Value Creation and Redesign of Existing Brands

Active renovation of existing restaurants

■Aim to improve profitability and to create restaurantsthat are not boring by actively renovating and introducing new equipment and devices

Strengthening of digital-related measures

Strengthening of

Attract customers

CRM through

through SNS and

digital marketing

MEO measures

Promotion of

Strengthening of

app

branding and brand

development

appeal

Development of new format

Development of next-generation format

Penetration of brand concept

Prepare a "brand book" for each type of business

45

Medium-Term Management Policy

Fostering of Highly-productiveDevelopment-type

Human Resources by Continuously Bringing Changes

[Human Resources Development Structure Focused on Development of Individuals]

Changes in the Number of Employees and Personnel Turnover Ratio

Number of career employment from April to March (left scale)

Number of new recruits Japanese nationality (left scale)

P

Number of new recruits Foreign nationality (left scale)

（％）

Labor

Recruitment

400

Personnel turnover ratio (right scale)

15.6%

20.0

11.6%

12.5%

11.8%

18.9%

category

category

Management

12.0%

10.0

300

Philosophy

269

Independent people

253

258

who work on oneself

0.0

can make decisions

on their own

208

211

Sales

Educational

200

183

79

124

125

151

category

category

85

106

100

112

106

106

89

Major New Systems that Bring Out Potential Abilities of Employees and Partners

80

76

0

18

26

20

25

27

29

■Talent management system

■Hold "Osekkai Partners Contest"

■Executive development start-up

■Restaurant manager FA system

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

training

■New Evaluation System

April

April

April

April

April

April

*Turnover rate is calculated from the total number of employees.

■Partner leader license system

46

Productivity Improvement through Work-style

Medium-TermManagement Policy Reforms and Promotion of Diversity

Realization of work-life balance

■Double rainbow (2 weeks off) system ■Realization of a family-first company ■Promotion of efforts toward diversity of way of work

Visualization of diversification

■Efforts toward active females

■Support active LGBT (sexual minorities) human resources

■Promotion of employment of disabled people

We want to take advantage of each individual even if the total number of employeesreaches 1,000 employees!

Improvement of work environment and

Aggressive investment in

introduction of health management

business efficiency

■Management of labor hours and optimization of work hours

■Radical improvement in personnel labor system

■Use of Monogatari security counseling office and

■IT investment to promote the efficiency of clerical work

environmental improvement

■Communication between restaurants and head office and

■Introduction of health management

consultation network improvement

47

Medium-TermManagement Policy Improvement in the Ability to Procure Food

Promote self-manufacture of food

Promote self-manufacture of food by expanding noodle factory "Monogatari Food Factory"and newly establishing liquid seasonings manufacturing plant "Monogatari Food Lab"

Procure our own food

Strengthen suppliers and processors of various food

Promote improvement of logistics system

To a logistics system with 1,000 restaurants in Japan in consideration

Strengthening of security and safety of food

Quality control office

Expansion of quality control system Response to institutionalization of

hygiene management according to HACCP

48

Strengthening of Governance that Supports

Medium-Term Management Policy Growth Potential

Toward sustainable growth, we will put efforts into strengthening corporate governance and connections with the society and environment.

Environment

■Global warming ■Natural resources ■Management of wastes ■Stably secure food

E S

Environment Society

G

Governance

Governance

■Corporate governance ■Internal control ■Corporate behavior ■Responsibility for stakeholders

Society

■Promotion of job satisfaction and diversity

■Labor management and safety sanitation

■Health management

■Security and safety of food

49

Thank you for your listening.

50

Referenced data

Detailed data has been moved to the website as FACTBOOK data.

http://www.monogatari.co.jp/ir/business.html

51

What is The Monogatari Corporation?

We operate 535 roadside restaurants in suburban areas throughout Japan

As of December 31, 2019

Yakiniku Ramen Okonomiyaki

Rank

2nd

4th

4th

Industry

Yakiniku King

Marugen Ramen

Okonomiyaki Honpo

Yakiniku King

Marugen Ramen

Okonomiyaki Honpo

Yakiniku Ichiban KALVI

Ni-dai-me Marugen

Yakiniku Ichiban Kalvi

Cabbaton Ramen

Wet Aging Nikugen

No. of

244 stores

159 stores

36 stores

Restaurants

Directly

147 stores

68 stores

17 stores

managed

FC

97 stores

91 stores

19 stores

Sushi &

Shabu-Shabu

4th

Sushi & Shabu-ShabuYuzu-An

Sushi & Shabu-ShabuYuzu-An

73 stores

  1. stores
  1. stores

Specialty Restaurants

Gyokai Zanmai Genya

Gyokai Zanmai Genya

Shabu-Shabu Seafood

Genji Sohonten

Gyutan Daisuki

Yakiniku Happy

4 stores

  1. stores
  1. stores

Overseas

Hokkaido Kani-no-OkadayaSo-Honten

Hokkaido

Kani-no-OkadayaSo-Honten

Makibi Yakiniku

Gen-no-yaSo-Honten

19 stores

19 stores

Source: Fuji Keizai Restaurant Industry Marketing Handbook 2019

52

Historical Performance

Million yen

Net Sales (left scale)

Million yen

80,000

Other Category

4,686

5,000

FC Category

Specialty Restaurants Category

3,865

4,000

Yuzu-An Category

60,000

Okonomiyaki Category

3,056

58,924

3,000

Ramen Category

2,407

2,620

3,056

Yakiniku Category

2,099

52,123

1,998

4,047

Ordinary income (right scale)

2,582

1,024

2,000

1,580

44,596

3,705

1,001

1,230

1,547

1,003

10,608

895

38,781

40,000

729

3,350

8,922

1,000

2,498

526

33,432

1,171

932

6,735

2,958

2,718

740

5,265

7,606

26,846

2,648

2,634

6,099

3,587

2,626

5,198

22,578

2,388

2,482

4,707

1,924

4,486

20,000

18,216

1,998

15,745

4,133

12,781

10,119

11,578

22,051

24,196

27,092

30,082

8,663

19,486

16,401

0

FY6/07

FY6/08

FY6/09

FY6/10

FY6/11

FY6/12

FY6/13

FY6/14

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

Non-consolidated

Consolidated

53

Trends in Major Indicators

Gross Profit and Gross margin

Operating Income and Operating Income Margin

Million yen

Gross profit

Gross margin

% Million yen

Operating income

Operating income

%

50,000

80.0

5,000

8.0

65.9%

65.3%

65.4%

65.3%

65.5%

5.8%

6.2%

6.4%

6.6%

40,000

4,000

5.7%

60.0

6.0

30,000

3,000

40.0

3,933

4.0

20,000

34,064

38,613

2,000

29,182

3,355

22,052

25,331

20.0

2,426

2,579

2.0

10,000

1,000

1,959

0

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

0

0

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

0

FY6/19

Ordinary Income and Ordinary Income Margin

Net Income and Net Income Margin

Million yen

Ordinary income

Ordinary income margin

7.4%

7.9%

% Million yen

Net income

Net income margin

4.5%

4.9%

%

5,000

7.2%

8.0

4,000

4.6%

5.0

6.7%

6.8%

4,000

6.0

3,000

3.7%

3.5%

4.0

3,000

3.0

4,686

4.0

2,000

2,000

3,056

3,865

2,938

2.0

2,407

2,620

2.0

1,000

2,072

2,386

1,000

1,371

1.0

1,257

0

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

0

0

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

0

54

Trends in Major Indicators

Interest-Bearing Debt and Equity Ratio

ROEROA

Million yen

Interest-bearing liabilities

Shareholders' equity ratio

8,000

51.2%

52.4%

51.0%

53.7%

54.2%

6,000

4,000

5,138

5,194

5,845

6,158

2,000

3,314

0

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

（%） Million yen

Total assets

ROE

ROA

%

60.00

50,000

17.9%

20.0

16.6%

16.7%

40,000

15.0

12.4%

12.4%

15.0%

40.00

14.0%

30,000

12.4%

12.4%

12.7%

10.0

20.0

20,000

29,735

32,735

22,618

25,283

5.0

10,000

19,354

0

0

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

0

*Interest-bearing debt includes long-term loans payable + bonds + long-term loans payable within 1 year + short-term loans payable.

*The numerator for ROA is ordinary income and the numerator for ROE is net income attributable to owners of the parent. *The denominators of the formulas for ROA and ROE are averages for the period.

ＲＯＩＣ

%

20.0

15.0

14.3%

12.4%

11.9%

9.8%

10.0

9.9%

5.0

0

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

Capital Expenditures and EBITDA

Million yen

EBITDA

8,000

Capital Expenditures (Payment Basis)

6,000

5,194

4,871

4,943

4,887

4,000

4,181

6,030

7,112

4,105

4,853

2,000

3,625

0

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

*ROIC = ordinary income after tax/(shareholders' equity + interest-bearing debt).

* EBITDA refers to ordinary income + depreciation.

*Capital expenditures (on a payment basis) are defined as the acquisition of tangible fixed assets + acquisition of intangible 55 fixed assets + guarantee deposits.

Trends in Major Indicators

Cash flow from operating activities

Million yen

5,803

6,000

5,656

4,344

4,000

3,393

3,330

2,000

0

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

Cash flow from financing activities

Million yen

3,000

2,000

1,504

1,000

307

196

0

336

206

1,000

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

Cash flow from investing activities

Million yen

0

2,000

4,000

4,507

4,148

4,911

4,802

4,753

6,000

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

Free cash flow

Million yen

853

1,049

1,000

500

0

500

566

1,000

818

1,114

1,500

FY6/15

FY6/16

FY6/17

FY6/18

FY6/19

*Free cash flow is the sum of operating cash flow and investment cash flow.

56

Caution for Use of Document

This document was created for introducing our company and not for soliciting investments. We have taken great care to ensure the accuracy of this document at the time of its creation, however this does not mean that we can guarantee its integrity. The company holds no responsibility whatsoever for any losses or hindrances that occur due to the information in this document. Performance forecasts and future predictions in this document are based on obtainable information at the time of production and as deemed by the company, which may include some potential risks and unreliability. Thus, please understand that there is a possibility that the results may be greatly different from the future forecasts on business performance actually announced due to various factors such as the changing of the business environment.

Contact

IR Category

TEL.0532-63-8001FAX.0532-63-8002 Emailir@monogatari.co.jp

57

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 03:03:07 UTC
