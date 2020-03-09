Japan Exchange : Reference material for briefing the financial results for the Second quarter of the FY ending June 2020 0 03/09/2020 | 11:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Storytellerth Story - Tells tells Storyteller Stories Company's Independent - and Own Their 証券コード：3097 Reference material for briefing the financial results for the Second quarter of the FY ending June 2020 February 14, 2020 Management philosophy Smile & Sexy We are Smile & Sexy. This means we will continue to be a Storyteller aiming for each "Individual story" and everyone's "Company story" freely, openly and squarely and humanely. "Let's express yourself": Be Sexy! "Let's work on yourself": Smile! "Smile" is for "a smiley face," "energy," "manner" and "expressive power," "Sexy" is for "let's create your own story" This means "let's express individuality a lot." Success and failure which people experience amid living in ways they like will develop oneself and make oneself attractive. People who continue to develop will walk a path to independence naturally and will be able to make decisions on their own. Those people will achieve "self-realization." If the company is a place where people who tell their own stories while living wonderful lives gather, there will be a wonderful company story 1 物語のモノガタリVol.9 「明言のすすめ」 Storyteller Tells The Story 物語人は、自分自身の思想・アイデアを明言する 「反応・発信・明言」は「意思決定」の見える化です。 「意思強固」だから「明言」するのではありません。 大きな声で皆に聞こえるように皆に分かりやすく 「明言する」から意思決定できる 行動できる 具体的に伝えることです。 やる気が出る 整理できる自分の意思ができるのです。 「反応しない」「発信しない」「明言しない」は 「明言」するから相手も「そう！」「違う！」と 「意思決定できない」「行動できない」 反応してくれるのです。 「やる気がつくれない」 「明言」するから相手も自分の意見に気がつくのです。 「整理できない」の見える化です。 「明言」するから議論が生まれるのです。 間違っていれば「ごめん、すまん」と 素直に詫びればいいだけです。 私たちの行動指針 なぜ明言をすすめるのか。それは、「自分物語」を作る為に明言が不可欠だと考えているからです。誰しもが最初から明確な 目標や理想があるのではありません。「伝える」事が前提にあるからこそ、設計する事、ブレイクダウンする事が必要となります。 それを繰り返す事により、自分の理想や考えが明確になっていくのです。 2 Financial Summary 1 Business Results Net sales up10.3%,operating income decreased 2.2%,ordinary income decreased 20.3% and net income decreased 26.9% ・Net sales increased thanks to increased sales at existing restaurants, mainly Yakiniku Kingu, and the increased number of restaurants and an increase in the number of restaurants. ・Operating income and ordinary income decreased due to a decrease in profits in overseas subsidiaries and an increase in new store opening expenses and "Yakiniku King App" provisions. ・Net income includes an extraordinary loss of 133 million yen due to loss from restaurant closure and loss on retirement of fixed assets associated with renovation. Status of 2 ExistingRestaurants Status of New 3 RestaurantOpenings 4 Financial Status 5 Business Plan Same-store sales: 102.2% YoY ・In the Yakiniku category, sales at existing restaurants were 102.8% of the sales in the previous year thanks to the effect of the menu revision in March 2019. ・In the Ramen category, sales at existing restaurants were 102.4% of the sales in the previous year, as it has steadily established its position as restaurants specializing in ramen for families. ・In the Okonomiyaki category, although there was a decrease in reaction to sales promotions in the previous term, net sales of existing stores were 99.6% year on year due to the effect of revising the grand menu. ・In the Yuzu-An category, sales at existing restaurants were 101.3% of the sales in the previous year due to the development of limited-time menus that strengthened sushi and the effects of revising the grand menu. Newly opened: 23 stores (21 in Japan and 2 overseas) ・[Newly opened] "Yakiniku King": 9 stores (directly managed: 7 stores, FC: 2 stores), "Marugen Ramen": 7 stores (directly managed: 7 stores), "Cabbaton Ramen": 1 store (directly managed: 1 store), "Yuzu-An": 4 stores (directly managed: 3 stores, FC: 1 store), and 2 overseas stores (directly managed) ・The number of stores at the end of the fiscal year was 535 (294 directly managed stores, 222 FC stores, and 19 stores overseas) Shareholders' equity ratio 54.1% ・Net assets of 18,395 million yen and equity ratio of 54.1% due to the accumulation of surplus ・Interest-bearing debt of 5,489 million yen (difference from the end of the previous fiscal year: -668 million yen) Plan to increase sales and profits for 15 consecutive periods and to pay an annual dividend of 110 yen (continue to increase dividends for 12 periods since our new listing) ・Plan to increase net sales by 12.6% to 66,396 million yen, operating income by 28.8% and ordinary income by 8.8% from the previous year ・Plan to pay an annual dividend of 110 yen per share, up 20 yen from the previous year (dividend payout ratio of 20.7%) ※Net income: Net income attributable to owners of parent 3 Contents 1 Second quarter results summary Tsuyoshi Tsudera [Director, Finance & Growth Strategy Office] 2 Second quarter performance summary Yukio Kaji [President and CEO] 4 Overview of Business Results (Consolidated)① （Million yen） FY6/19 FY6/20 2Q cumulate total 2Q cumulate total YoY Change Vs. Plan Points for YoY change Results Plan Results % Amount % Amount (Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales) Net sales 28,558 31,815 31,507 110.3 2,948 99.0 △307 Yakiniku Category 14,503（50.7）15,598（49.0）15,752（49.9） 108.6 1,248 100.9 154 Net Sales YoT: ＋2,948 million yen Ramen Category 3,596（12.5） 4,618（14.5） 4,692（14.8） 130.4 1,096 101.6 74 ① Increase due to number of stores ........ +1,245 million yen Okonomiyaki Category 1,254 （4.3） 1,037 （3.2） 998 （3.1） 79.5 △256 96.2 △38 ② Increase due to same-stores sales ..........+446million yen ③ Decrease by overseas subsidiaries ........ △245million yen Yuzu-An Category 5,167（18.0） 6,026（18.9） 5,936（18.8） 114.8 769 98.4 △90 ④ Increase due to FC business etc. ..................+328million yen Specialty Restaurants Category 520 （1.8） 537 （1.6） 528 （1.6） 101.5 8 98.3 △8 FC Category 1,947 （6.8） 2,324 （7.3） 2,278 （7.2） 117.0 331 98.0 △45 Other Category 1,568 （5.4） 1,673 （5.2） 1,320 （4.1） 84.1 △247 78.9 △352 Gross profit Y to Y: △0.3points Gross profit 18,825 21,148 20,687 109.8 1,862 97.8 △461 ① Deterioration of gross profit maegin mainly in the （65.9） （66.4） （65.6） "Yakiniku category" and "Yuzu-An category" SG&A 16,970 18,894 18,874 111.2 1,903 99.8 △19 Ordinary Income Y o Y: △459million yen ① Increase due to an increase in the number of expenses （59.4） （59.3） （59.9） stores/increase in ordinary income due to FC busuiness etc. Operating 1,854 2,254 1,813 .........................................................................+71million yen 97.7 △41 80.4 △441 ② Increase due to existing restaurants....................+39million yen income （6.4） （7.0） （5.7） ③ Decrease by overseas subsidiaries △194million yen ④ Decrease due to head office expenses,etc. ........ △375milion yen Ordinary 2,259 2,273 1,800 Ordinary income margin YoY: △2.2 points 79.6 △459 79.2 △472 ① Decrease in gross margin ............................... △0.2points income （7.9） （7.1） （5.7） ③ Decrease in non-operating income ratio ....... △1.6points ② increase in SG&A ratio ..................................+0.4points Net income 1,411 1,435 1,030 73.0 △380 71.8 △404 Net income YoY: △368 million yen （4.9） （4.5） （3.2） ① Recording of extraordinary loss ....△133million yen EBITDA 3,412 3,576 3,043 89.1 △368 85.1 △532 （11.9） （11.2） （9.6） *Net income: Net income attributable to owners of parent *EBITDA = Ordinary income + Depreciation and amortization 5 *The revenue from sponsorship income, which was previously included in non-operating income, is included in cost of sales mainly as a purchase deduction item from the FY ending June 2020 due to changes in contract details. Overview of Business Results (Non-consolidated)② Monogatari Corporation (Non-consolidated) （Million yen） FY6/19 FY6/20 2Q 2Q Cumulative YoY change Vs. Plan Cumulative Results Plan Results % Amount % Amount (Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales) Net sales 26,992 30,143 30,186 111.8 3,194 100.1 43 Gross 17,827 20,109 19,898 111.6 2,070 98.9 △211 profit （66.0） （66.7） （65.9） SG&A 16,128 17,983 18,047 111.8 1,918 100.3 63 expenses （59.7） （59.6） （59.7） Operating 1,698 2,125 1,850 108.9 152 87.0 △274 income （6.2） （7.0） （6.1） Ordinary 2,121 2,147 1,857 87.5 △264 86.4 △290 income （7.8） （7.1） （6.1） Change factors to the plan Net sales:The targets for existing stores in Yakiniku King and Marugen Ramen were achieved.

② Operating and ordinary income: Operating income and ordinary income were below the estimate due to the following four factors.

・ Failure to achieve planned profit due to increase in discount rate and cost of sales ratio at "Yakiniku category" and "Yuzu-An category"

・ Increase in the provision for point card certificates by the Yakiniku King app ・ Delay in monetization of the Monogatari Food Lab

・ Delay in recording of opening costs for new stores Subsidiaries Total （Million yen） FY6/19 FY6/20 2Q 2Q Cumulative YoY change Vs. Plan Cumulative Results Plan Results % Amount % Amount (Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales) Net sales 1,566 1,671 1,320 84.3 △245 79.0 △350 Gross 997 1,039 789 79.0 △208 75.9 △250 profit （63.6） （62.1） （59.7） SG&A 842 910 831 98.8 △10 91.3 △78 expenses （53.7） （54.4） （62.9） Operating 155 128 △42 － △198 － △171 income （9.9） （7.7） （－） Ordinary 136 125 △58 － △194 － △184 income （8.7） （7.5） （－） Change factors to the plan Net sales: Sales of both existing and new restaurants of "Hokkaido Crab Premium Restaurants Okadaya" and "The premium JAPANESE LOG BBQ restaurant Gen" were below the estimates. Operating income was below the estimate due to a failure to meet the sales target as well as an increase in cost rate associated with changes in menus and higher food prices. Mainly due to a foreign exchange loss of 12 million yen ※The revenue from sponsorship income, which was previously included in non-operating income, is included in cost of sales mainly as a purchase deduction item from the FY ending June 2020 due to changes in contract details. 6 Overview of Business Results③(Quartely Results) Net sales Okonomiyaki Category Yuzu-An Category Operating and Ordinary Income Yakiniku Category Ramen Category Specialty Restaurants Category (Million yen) FC Category Other Category （%） 9.6% 18,000 10.0 8.6% 15,805 15,702 8.0 7.1% 8.2% 6.2% 6.5% 15,492 14,873 6.0 7.3% 5.1% 14,560 649 671 6.2% 849 5.5% 5.3% 13,998 638 1,136 1,141 4.0 4.9% 790 1,052 778 1,047 243 284 994 259 2.0 Ordinary Income Margin 953 245 232 Operating Income Margin 2,822 2,861 12,000 287 2,618 3,074 0.0 2,505 FY6/19 FY6/20 2,661 512 650 592 485 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 659 594 2,367 1,889 2,120 2,325 Ordinary income 1,847 (Million yen) 1,749 1,499 Operating income 1,500 1,258 6,000 1,001 990 1,000 927 7,530 6,973 7,967 7,610 8,034 7,717 810 1,073 1,277 1,029 500 780 801 783 0 FY6/19 FY6/20 0 FY6/19 FY6/20 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q ※The revenue from sponsorship income, which was previously included in non-operating income, is included in cost of sales mainly as a purchase deduction item from the FY ending June 2020 due to changes in contract details. 7 Overview of Business Results (Factors of Change in Sales YoY) Increase due to new stores in the previous year Increase due to new store openings this year Increase due to same-store sales of Yakiniku Category Increase due to FC business, etc. Increase due to same-store sales of Yuzu-An Category Increase due to same-store sales of Ramen Category Increase due to same-store sales of Okonomiyaki Category Decrease due to same-store sales of Specialty Restaurants Category Decrease due overseas subsidiarie Decrease due to store closures and temporary closures 95 55 327 141 187 △15 55 40 3 19 23 △8 12 3 △11 7 △3 △105 △140 △245 △136 △154 △291 1,259824 2,084 530 626 382 328 1Q 2Q (Million yen) FY6/19 FY6/20 YoY change 2Q 2Q Net sales 28,558 31,507 2,948 Existing stores 24,252 24,698 446 New directly managed stores 2,739 5,487 2,747 Royalties, etc. Consolidated Subsidiaries 1,566 1,320 △245 △500 △250 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 (Million yen) *Existing stores in this table are stores opened at least 2 years ago, based on the FY6/19. *Stores closed during the fiscal year have been reclassified and the calculations have been revised from the beginning of the fiscal year. 8 Same-storesales YoY (Japan/Directly managed) （%） Net sales Number of Customers 110 102.8% 99.9% 101.2% 104.1% 101.0% 103.5% 107.8% 107.5% 107.4% 105.5% 106.0% 106.1% 106.7% 105 103.6% 105.5% 104.8% 102.7% 102.3% 103.7% 103.5% 102.0% 101.3% 100.5% 100.6% 101.3% 99.8% 101.2% 101.1% 99.7% 101.3% 100 98.9% 99.5% 98.5% 100.4% 98.1% 99.8% 99.9% 99.0% 99.0% 98.4% 98.1% 97.1% 95 July August September October November December January February March April May June July August September October November December FY6/19 FY6/20 （%） FY6/19 FY6/20 July August September October November December January February March April May June Full-Year July August SeptemberOctober November December Full-Year Net sales 98.9 102.3 107.4 98.1 99.8 101.3 100.5 99.0 103.5 102.0 105.5 104.8 102.0 97.1 106.1 99.0 100.4 107.5 102.7 102.2 Number of 98.4 101.3 107.8 98.1 99.8 101.2 99.9 99.5 103.6 101.1 103.7 106.0 101.7 98.5 105.5 99.7 100.6 106.7 101.3 102.1 customers Average spend 100.5 101.1 99.7 100.0 100.0 100.1 100.6 99.5 99.9 100.9 101.7 98.9 100.2 98.6 100.6 99.3 99.8 100.7 101.4 100.1 per customer *Existing stores are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website. 9 Store Openings and Closures (Stores) FY6/19 FY6/20 2Q Number of Category Type Number of Openings Closures stores at stores Initial Plan 2Q Results Initial Plan 2Q Results year-end at year-end Directly 140 11 7 0 0 147 Yakiniku managed FC 95 7 2 0 0 97 Directly 60 13 8 0 0 68 Ramen managed noodle FC 91 4 0 0 0 91 Directly 18 0 0 2 1 17 Okomiyaki managed 21 0 0 0 2 19 FC Directly 55 9 3 0 0 58 Yuzu-An managed 14 3 1 0 0 15 FC Specialty Directly 4 4 0 0 0 4 managed Restaurants FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Overseas Other 17 6 2 0 0 19 Japan/Directly 277 37 18 2 1 294 Managed Total FC Total 221 14 3 0 2 222 Overseas Total 17 6 2 0 0 19 Total 515 57 23 2 3 535 国Number内・直of営directly店舗数managed stores in Japan (Stores) ＋17 ±0 ＋1 ±0 ±0 －1 294 277 FY6/19 New ew stores New stores Closures Closures due to Closures FY6/20 stores (FC → Directly due to brand (Directly brand changes 2Q managed) changes managed → FC) 国Number内・FCof店FC舗stores数 in Japan (Stores) ＋3 ±0 ±0 ±0 ±0 －2 221 222 FY6/19 New New stores New stores Closures Closures due to Closures FY6/20 stores (FC → Directly due to brand (Directly brand changes 2Q managed) changes managed → FC) 10 Reference: Store Development (Japan/Directly Managed and FC) Number of stores by format (as of December 31, 2019) (Stores) Niigata 10 Hokkaido 5 Category Name of brand Directly FC Total managed （■ 6 ■ 2 ■2） （●1 ■ 3 ■1） Yakiniku Ichiban KALVI 1 2 3 Tochigi 10 Aomori 2 Yakiniku Yakiniku Ichiban Kalvi 1 4 5 （●5 ●3 ●2） （■ 2） Yakiniku King 142 91 233 Gunma 8 Akita 1 Wet Aging Nikugen 3 ー 3 （●3 ■ 3 ●1 ■ 1） （■ 1） Marugen Ramen 60 89 149 Nagano 14 Yamagata 6 Ramen Ni-dai-me Marugen 1 2 3 （●2 ■ 5 ■ 2 ■2 ■3） （●4 ●2） Cabbaton Ramen 7 ー 7 Toyama 7 Okonomiyaki Okonomiyaki Honpo 17 19 36 （●3 ■ 1 ■ 1 ●1 ■1） Yuzu-An Sushi & Shabu-ShabuYuzu-An 58 15 73 Ishikawa 8 ■1） Specialty Gyokai Zanmai Genya 1 ー 1 （●3 ■ 1 ■ 1 ●2 Fukui 3 Shabu Shabu Seafood Genji Sohonten 2 ー 2 Restaurants Yakiniku Happy 1 ー 1 （●1 ■ 1 ●1） Kyoto 5 Total 294 222 516 （●3 ■ 2） Hyogo 11 Hiroshima 11 Kagawa 5 Shimane 1 Yakiniku Category ■ 5 ●1 ■ 3 （●1 ■ 1 ●2 ●1） （■ 1） （●3 ●3 ■ 4 ■1） Directly managed ● FC ■ （●1 ■ 1 ） Tottori 1 Ramen Category Yamaguchi 3 （■ 1） Directly managed ● FC ■ （●1 ●1 ●1） Okonomiyaki Category Ehime Directly managed ● FC ■ 5 Yuzu-An Category （●1 ■ 1 ■2 ●1） Directly managed ● FC ■ Fukuoka 25 Specialty Restaurants Category ●4） （●9 ■ 5 ●6 ●1 Directly managed ● FC ■ Saga 2 Okinawa 8 （●2） （■ 6 ■ 2） Oita 3 Okayama 4 （●1 ■ 2） （●2 ●2） Nagasaki 5 Kochi 4 Osaka 26 Mie 18 （●3 ■ 1 ●1） （■ 1 ■3） （●5 ■ 1 ●1 ■ 18 ●1） （●5 ●2 ■ 6 ■ 4 ●1） Kumamoto Miyazaki Kagoshima Wakayama Nara Shiga 2 6 5 7 Tokushima 2 5 3 （●3 ■ 1 ●2） （■ 3 ■ 1 ●1） （■ 4 ●1 ■ 1 ●1） （■ 2） （■ 2 ■ 2 ●1） （●1 ■2） （■ 2） Iwate 2 （●1 ■ 1） Miyagi 17 （●6 ■ 2 ●3 ■ 1） ●2 ●3 Fukushima 6 （●4 ●2） Saitama 37 （●14 ■ 7 ●8 ■ 2 ） ●1 ●1 ●4 Ibaraki 14 （●3 ■ 6 ●2 ■ 1） ●1 ●1 Tokyo 29 （●15 ●5 ■ 2 ●1） ●5 ●1 Chiba 24 （●7 ■ 3 ●2 ■ 7） ●1 ●4 Kanagawa 38 （●16 ■ 2 ●9 ■ 3） ●2 ■ 2 ●4 Yamanashi 4 （●1 ■ 1 ■ 1 ■ 1） Shizuoka 26 （●4 ■ 5 ●2 ■ 7 ） ●2 ■ 1 ●4 ■ 1 Gifu 11 （●4 ■ 3 ■ 2 ●2） Aichi 67 （●10 ■ 12 ●13 ■ 12） ●6 ■ 4 ●2 ●6 ■ 2 (NOTE) The prefectures in which we opened new stores during the fiscal year under review have been marked off. 11 Factors of Changes in Ordinary Income (Consolidated) Increase in gross profit at existing stores Decrease in energy costs at existing stores Decrease in depreciation expenses at existing stores Effect of new stores (new directly managed stores, royalties, etc.) Decrease in repair expenses at existing stores Increase in non-operating income at existing stores Increase in non-operating income at headquarters Increase in expenses for consumables at existing stores Increase in other expenses at existing stores Increase in personnel expenses at existing stores Decrease due to overseas subsidiaries ⑫ Increase in cost of sales ratio at existing stores △371 ⑬ Increase in head office expenses, etc. △500 △400 △38 △1 △2 △8 △3 △21 △31 △27 △40 △145△102△42 △194△88△106 △65 △141 △207 △168△203 △300 △200 △100 29 249 279 66 17 84 36 41 78 109 71 22 21 03 1Q 5 2Q △9 (Million yen) △12 FY6/19 FY6/20 YoY Change 2Q 2Q Ordinary income 2,259 1,800 △459 Existing stores 3,334 3,374 39 New directly managed stores 1,723 1,795 71 Royalties, etc. Head office expenses, etc. △2,936 △3,312 △375 Consolidated subsidiaries 138 △56 △194 0 100 200 300 400 500 *Existing stores in this table are stores opened at least 2 years ago, based on the FY6/19. (Million yen) *Stores closed during the fiscal year have been reclassified and the calculations have been revised from the beginning of the fiscal year. 12 Financial Highlights (Consolidated) Consolidated balance sheets (Million yen) FY6/19 FY6/20 Major changes 2Q Assets Current 8,931 8,457 ① Decrease in cash and deposits:△1,203million yen assets ② Increase in accounts receivable:+473million yen Fixed 23,804 25,388 ① Increase in tangible fixed assets:+1,314million yen assets ② Increase in lease deposits:+264million yen Liabilities Current 8,118 9,094 ① Increase in accounts payable-trade: +657million yen liabilities ② Decrease in income taxes payable:+97million yen Long-term 6,935 6,356 ① Decrease in long-term debt:△572million yen liabilities Net assets Net assets 17,681 18,395 ① Increase in retained earnings:+760million yen Interest-bearing debt Interest-bearing debt Shareholders equity ratio (Million yen) （%） 8,000 60.0 53.7% 54.1% 6,000 40.0 4,000 6,158 5,489 20.0 2,000 0 FY6/20 0 FY6/19 *Interest-bearing debt includes long-term borrowings, bonds, current long-term borrowings, and short-term borrowings. 13 Summary of Cash Flows (Consolidated) Statement of Cash Flows (Million yen) FY6/19 FY6/20 Change factors 2Q 2Q Cash flow from 2,578 2,769 Mainly due to 1,667 million yen in income before income taxes and operating activities 1,275 million yen in amortization and amortization expenses Expenses of 2,634 million yen due to Cash flow from △2,519 △2,957 the acquisition of tangible fixed assets investing activities accompanying new store openings and 341 million yen due to lease deposits Expenditure of 668 million yen due Cash flow from △59 △1,006 mainly to the repayment of long-term financing activities debt for capital investment and dividend payments of 270 million yen Net increase △42 △1,203 (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Balance of cash 5,491 6,260 and cash equivalents at beginning of period Balance of cash 5,448 5,056 and cash equivalents at of end of period Free cash flow (Million yen) 100 58 50 0 △50 △100 △150 △200 △188 △250 FY6/20 FY6/19 2Q 2Q *Free cash flow is the sum of operating cash flow and investment cash flow. 14 Business Plan (Consolidated) ① (Initial Plan) Plan to increase sales and profits for 15 consecutive years FY6/19 FY6/20 Full-Year Results Full-Year Plan Plan Results YoY Change (Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales) % Net sales 58,924 66,396 112.6 Yakiniku Category 30,082（51.0） 32,226（48.5） 107.1 Ramen Category 7,606（12.9） 9,537（14.3） 125.3 Okonomiyaki Category 2,498 （4.2） 2,090 （3.1） 83.6 Yuzu-An Category 10,608（18.0） 12,854（19.3） 121.1 Specialty Restaurants Category 1,024 （1.7） 1,145 （1.7） 111.7 FC Category 4,047 （6.8） 4,704 （7.0） 116.2 Other Category 3,056 （5.1） 3,837 （5.7） 125.5 Gross profit 38,613 43,881 113.6 （65.5） （66.0） SG&A expenses 34,680 38,813 111.9 （58.8） （58.4） Operating income 3,933 5,067 128.8 （6.6） （7.6） Ordinary income 4,686 5,100 108.8 （7.9） （7.6） Net income 2,938 3,184 108.3 （4.9） （4.7） EBITDA 7,112 7,902 111.1 （12.0） （11.9） (Million yen) FY6/20 1H Plan 2H Pan Plan Plan YoY Change YoY Change (Ratio to sales) % (Ratio to sales) % 31,815 111.4 34,581 113.8 15,598（49.0） 107.5 16,628（48.0） 106.7 4,618（14.5） 128.4 4,919（14.2） 122.6 1,037 （3.2） 82.6 1,053 （3.0） 84.6 6,026（18.9） 116.6 6,827（19.7） 125.4 537 （1.6） 103.2 608 （1.7） 120.4 2,324 （7.3） 119.3 2,380 （6.8） 113.3 1,673 （5.2） 106.6 2,163 （6.2） 145.4 21,148 112.3 22,732 114.8 （66.4） （65.7） 18,894 111.3 19,918 112.4 （59.3） （57.5） 2,254 121.5 2,813 135.3 （7.0） （8.1） 2,273 100.5 2,827 116.4 （7.1） （8.1） 1,435 101.7 1,748 114.5 （4.5） （5.0） 3,576 104.8 4,325 116.9 （11.2） （12.5） *Net income: Net income attributable to owners of parent *EBITDA = Ordinary income + Depreciation and amortization *In accordance with changes in the contract content, sponsorship income, which had been recorded as non-operating income in the past, has been mainly included in cost of sales as a deduction from purchases from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. 15 Business Plan (Consolidated) ② (Initial Plan) Monogatari Corporation (Non-consolidated) (Million yen) Subsidiaries Total (Million yen) FY6/19 FY6/20 Full-Year Full-Year Plan Results Results Plan YoY Change (Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales) % Net sales 55,871 62,563 111.9 Gross 36,680 41,508 113.1 profit （65.6） （66.3） SG&A 32,991 36,696 111.2 expenses （59.0） （58.6） Operating 3,689 4,812 130.4 income （6.6） （7.6） Ordinary 4,472 4,850 108.4 income （8.0） （7.7） FY6/20 1H Plan 2H Pan Plan YoY Change Plan YoY Change (Ratio to sales) % (Ratio to sales) % 30,143 111.6 32,419 112.2 20,109 112.7 21,399 113.5 （66.7） （66.0） 17,983 111.5 18,712 110.9 （59.6） （57.7） 2,125 125.1 2,686 134.9 （7.0） （8.2） 2,147 101.2 2,702 115.0 （7.1） （8.3） FY6/19 FY6/20 Full-Year Full-Year Plan Results Results Plan YoY Change (Ratio to sales) (Ratio to sales) % Net sales 3,052 3,833 125.5 Gross 1,932 2,372 122.7 profit （63.3） （61.8） SG&A 1,688 2,116 125.3 expenses （55.3） （55.2） Operating 243 255 104.9 income （7.9） （6.6） Ordinary 211 249 118.0 income （6.9） （6.5） FY6/20 1H Plan 2H Pan Plan YoY Change Plan YoY Change (Ratio to sales) % (Ratio to sales) % 1,671 106.7 2,162 145.4 1,039 104.1 1,333 142.5 （62.1） （61.6） 910 108.1 1,206 142.4 （54.4） （55.7） 128 82.7 127 144.1 （7.7） （5.8） 125 92.2 124 164.5 （7.5） （5.7） *In accordance with changes in the contract content, sponsorship income, which had been recorded as non-operating income, has been mainly included in cost of sales as a deduction from purchases from the FY6/20. 16 Business Plan (Consolidated) ③ (Initial Opening Plan) FY6/19 FY6/20 Category Type Number of stores Full-year plan at year-end Directly 140 151 Yakiniku managed FC 95 102 Directly 60 73 Ramen managed FC 91 95 Directly 18 16 Okonomiyaki managed FC 21 21 Directly 55 64 Yuzu-An managed FC 14 17 Specialty Directly 4 8 managed Restaurants FC 0 0 Other Overseas 17 23 Japan/Directly Managed Total 277 312 FC Total 221 235 Overseas Total 17 23 Total 515 570 (Stores) Breakdown of Full-Year Plan Store Openings Store Closures 1H 2H Full-year Full-year 8 3 11 0 2 5 7 0 8 5 13 0 1 3 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 4 9 0 2 1 3 0 1 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 6 0 22 15 37 2 5 9 14 0 2 4 6 0 29 28 57 2 17 Business Plan (Consolidated) ④ (Others) Same-store Sales Plan YoY （%） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Yakiniku 101.4 102.4 102.3 98.0 101.0 Ramen 101.6 102.3 102.6 99.1 101.4 Okonomiyaki 101.0 105.7 106.1 102.1 103.7 Yuzu-An 101.0 102.1 102.4 101.0 101.7 Specialty 100.3 100.9 100.5 97.9 100.0 Restaurants Total 101.3 102.4 102.5 98.9 101.3 Factors of Change in Ordinary Income Plan YoY (Million yen) 7,000 6,000 225 35 209 627 5,100 4,686 5,000 △683 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 FY6/19 New store FC business, etc. Overseas Existing Headquarters FY6/20 Ordinary income Total Total subsidiaries store Expenses Ordinary income Result Total Total Total (Plan) *Existing stores are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since its opening. *Existing stores in this table are stores opened at least 2 years ago, based on the FY6/19. 18 2nd Half (Financial) Outlook Item Conditions for Formulation of Initial Plan 2nd Half (Financial) Outlook All categories are expected to maintain current sales trends. Same-store sales for the entire company: 101.3% YoY We will aim to improve sales mainly with the following efforts. [Yakiniku] Same-store sales: 101.0% YoY ・Update of the grand menu of Yakiniku King, Marugen Ramen and Same-store ・ [Ramen] Same-store sales: 101.4% YoY Okonomiyaki Honpo ・ sales ・ ・ [Okonomiyaki] Same-store sales: 103.7% YoY Broadcast of commercials focused on Yakiniku King, Yuzu-An and Marugen in [Yuzu-An]Same-store sales: 101.7% YoY addition to promoting sales focused on insert flyers in a similar way to the previous year ・ [Specialty Restaurants] Same-store sales: 100.0% YoY ・Update of the "Yakiniku King" app ・ ・ Release of apps for Marugen Ramen, Okonomiyaki Honpo and Yuzu-An Number of Open 37 directly managed stores, 14 FC stores, and 6 overseas stores. Expectation of 34 directly managed stores, 10 franchise stores and 2 overseas stores for the full-year stores opened ・ Number of Close 2 directly managed stores. Expectation of 2 directly managed stores, 2 franchise stores and 1 overseas stores for the full-year stores closed FC Business, Increase in royalty revenue from 14 new stores. Increase in various royalty income due to increment of 10 stores etc. The update of the initial plan on the left and signboard change wil be implemented as planned. Large-scale renewal of existing 4 "Yakiniku King" stores. Main positive factors: ・ Expectation of the maintenance of year on year trends for net sales in existing stores ・Aggressive renewal of existing stores of "Yakiniku Ordinary ・ Unused opening expenses due to a decrease in new store openings in the present year Income King","Yuzu-An", and "Marugen Ramen". ・Elimination of provision for point card certificates ・Installation of smoking rooms at existing stores of ・ "Yakiniku King" and "Yuzu-An". Main negative factors: ・ Failure to achieve net sales targets in overseas business Net income Extraordinary loss (plan): 350 million yen. Forecasted extraordinary loss as planned for the full-year 19 Dividend Policy We aim to increase dividend for the 12 consecutive years since listing. Dividend per Share Interim Year-end 55yen Full- Results 55yen Forecast year110yen(FY06/20 Forecast) Trends in Dividends and Payout Ratio EPS trends Annual Comemorative dividend Dividend 25.2% 24.0% Dividend 529 （Forecast） dividend Dividend (year-end) payout ratio 20.1% 20.7% payout ratio （Yen） （％） （Yen） 488 120 Dividend (interim) 20.2% 110 20 500 16.9% 18.4% 397 100 13.2% 16.2% 90 15 400 12.1％ 80 55 345 10.0％ 80 12.3% 70 （Forecast） 12.1％ 45 10 300 60 53 55 40 218 215 209 228 35 35 3 5 200 165 40 25 30 27 55 132 123 136 124 21 22 20 45 20 13.3 15 16.6 40 0 100 2 11 15 25 25 35 13.3 8.3 8.3 10 11 12 15 0 6.6 8.3 9 0 FY6/08 FY6/09 FY6/10 FY6/11 FY6/12 FY6/13 FY6/14 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 FY6/20 FY6/08 FY6/09 FY6/10 FY6/11 FY6/12 FY6/13 FY6/14 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 FY6/20 *The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of common stock on December 1, 2010. The ﬁgures above are retroactively calculated taking into account the impacts of the stock split. *The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split of common stock on December 1, 2010. The ﬁgures above are retroactively calculated taking into account the impacts of the stock split. 20 Reference: Shareholder Benefit Program With the hope that shareholders will check our company from the viewpoint of "the expected state of a listed company" Shareholders' meal vouchers or rice will be presented twice a year! The meal vouchers can be used at all stores of Monogatari Corporation Number of Shares Held Benefits Worth 2,500yen or 100 shares or more Shareholders' rice2.5kg meal vouchers Shareholders' （5,000 yen per year） （5 kg per year） 300 shares or more 5 , 000 5.0 meal vouchers Worth yen or rice kg （10,000 yen per year） （10 kg per year） Shareholders' , or 600 shares or more meal vouchers 10 000 yen rice 10.0 Worth kg Shareholders' （20,000 yen per year） （20 kg per year） 900 shares or more 15 , 000 rice15.0kg meal vouchers yen or Worth （30,000 yen per year） （30 kg per year） *Shareholders' meal vouchers are valid for 1 year from the issuance date. *You cannot use the "shareholder's meal voucher" or "rice" at the same time. *The complimentary tickets will be given to shareholders who hold over 100 shares and are recorded in the list of shareholders as of Jun. 30 and Dec. 31 each year. 見本 We will deliver complimentary rice produced and handled by Maisen Corporation while emphasizing "safety, reliability" and "deliciousness" to shareholders. 「Quality Assurance Report」 How to cook rice The complimentary rice to be shipped is the resilient, sweet Koshihikari grown in Fukui. Prefecture, which was handpicked with the rigorous criteria for selecting safe rice free of pesticide residues. A "warranty," which certifies that no pesticide residues or radionuclides have been detected, a manual for "cooking rice" to enjoy delicious rice, etc. are attached to the rice. This indicates that we put significant importance on "safety, reliability" and "deliciousness." *The images are schematic. They may differ from actual products. 21 Contents 1 Second quarter results summary Tsuyoshi Tsudera [Director, Finance & Growth Strategy Office] 2 Second quarter performance summary Yukio Kaji [President and CEO] 22 Topic 1 Concerning typhoon damage and our responses Typhoon No.15 and No.17 in September and Typhoon No.19 in October affected operation of many restaurants. 2 Update of numerous highest daily and monthly sales records We updated highest daily and monthly sales records in stores in a variety of business domains at the end of the year and start of the New Year despite an increase in comsumption tax. 3 Diversity and inclusion efforts We are recruiting personnel with various cultures and ideas to further foster a discussion culture in which people can freely express their opinions. In addition, we are developing opportunities for our emplyees to play an active role. 23 Topics ❶ Concerning typhoon damage and our responses Impact of typhoons in September and October on the operation of restaurants Name of disasters Loss due to lost hours and reduced hours September 8 to 12 Typhoon No.15 83 direct stores (100 FC stores) Impact on the year-on-year change in monthy sales: about 0.4%. September 21 to 22 Typhoon No.17 27 direct stores (24 FC stores) Impact on the year-on-year change in monthy sales: about 0.1%. October 12 Typhoon No.19 208 direct stores (158 FC stores) Impact on the year-on-year change in monthy sales: about 3.5%. There was no human damage, and the damage to the building was minor. 24 Topics ❷ Update of numerous highest daily and monthly sales records We updated highest daily and monthly sales records in stores in a variety of business domains at the end of the year and start of the New Year despite an increase in comsumption tax for October 2019. Number of stores with Yakiniku Ramen Okonomiyaki Yuzu-An Specialty Restaurants updated records New formats 4 stores 7 stores 4 stores Monthly sales － － 90 stores 30 stores 3 stores 32 stores 3 stores Highest daily 25 Topics ❸ Diversity and inclusion efforts Recruitment and cultivation of international personnel We are proactively recruiting international personnel with various cultures and ideas. Promotion of the recruitment of people with disabilities and recommendation of the Heart Barrier Free Project ▲Our entrance ceremony. Of the 118 new graduates in this fiscal year, 29 are international staffs (from 10 countries). Trend in the ratio of disabled employees （%） 3.0 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 1.7 1.6 1.0 0 2015年 2016年 2017年 2018年 2019年 We have been supporting the impediment removal plan implemented by the NPO COCORO since 2017. We are committed to establishing an environment in which everyone can spend their time comfortably regardless of whether or not they have a disability. Acquired "Gold" in the "PRIDE Index" We acquired the highest award of "Gold" in the "PRIDE Index" that is the only index in Japan to evaluate efforts of companies and organizations toward LGBTQA+. ＜Example of in-house awareness activities＞ ▲In addition, we implemened "challenge sales" with one-day store operation only with international partners in Yakiniku King Maebashi. This attempt, which values autonomy, is leading to the cultivation of personnel. ▲Richo Febrian - Part-time Worker leader (Right) Toyohashi and Tokyo Forum Office only Ally = A word derived from alliance and support. It refers to the concept and supporters who understand and support sexual minorities represented by LGBT. 26 Performance of Yakiniku Category Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only) Net sales Number of Customers （%） 115 103.2% 100.6% 102.1% 105.0% 101.0% 104.8% 110 110.3% 110.3% 107.6% 107.4% 109.8% 108.3% 104.8% 105.8% 105 106.4% 103.7% 105.3% 105.2% 102.9% 103.0% 104.5% 102.2% 102.7%101.5% 102.1% 100.4% 99.9% 102.3% 102.1% 100 99.0% 98.2% 99.8% 101.0% 99.9% 98.8% 101.1% 99.7% 98.7% 98.7% 97.4% 95.9% 95.7% 95 July August September October November December January February March April May June July August September October November December FY6/19 FY6/20 （％） FY6/19 FY6/20 July August September October November December January February March April May June Full-Year July August September October November December Full-Year Net sales 99.0 102.9 108.3 98.2 100.4 102.7 101.5 99.7 104.5 102.3 107.6 105.2 102.8 95.9 107.4 98.8 101.1 109.8 103.7 102.8 Number of 98.7 102.1 110.3 97.4 99.8 103.0 101.0 99.9 104.8 99.9 105.3 105.8 102.4 95.7 106.4 98.7 102.2 110.3 102.1 102.5 customers Average spend 100.3 100.8 98.2 100.8 100.6 99.7 100.5 99.8 99.6 102.4 102.2 99.5 100.4 100.2 101.0 100.1 99.0 99.5 101.5 100.3 per customer *Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website. 27 Yakiniku Category Establish a top-brand in all-you-can-eat Yakiniku Major Initiatives Grand menu and limited time menu to enhance value as a yakiniku restaurant Topicality Local food menu Gift plan 秋冬 Fine tune the benefits of the Yakiniku King app System in which the rank increases according to frequency of store visits Give gifts of originals items for each rank Give meat on the 100th store visit 28 Performance of Ramen Category Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only) Net sales Number of Customers （%） 110 100.8% 100.4% 101.5% 106.2% 103.0% 101.7% 107.6% 106.4% 105.8% 105.2% 105.4% 106.9% 104.9% 105 105.3% 105.0% 103.0% 104.3% 102.5% 103.9% 103.7% 101.5% 101.3% 102.5% 100.5% 100.2% 101.9% 100.5% 99.9% 100.5% 100 100.0% 99.3% 101.3% 100.9% 100.2% 100.4% 99.9% 99.5% 99.2% 99.2% 99.0% 97.3% 96.7% 95 July August September October November December January February March April May June July August September October November December FY6/19 FY6/20 （％） FY6/19 FY6/20 July August SeptemberOctober November December January February March April May June Full-Year July August SeptemberOctober November December Full-Year Net sales 97.3 100.0 105.2 99.3 100.2 101.5 100.2 101.3 103.0 106.4 105.4 106.9 102.3 102.5 105.8 100.4 99.9 104.9 100.5 102.4 Number of 96.7 99.5 105.0 99.2 100.5 101.3 99.2 100.9 102.5 103.7 104.3 107.6 101.8 101.9 105.3 100.5 99.0 103.9 99.9 101.8 customers Average spend 100.6 100.5 100.2 100.1 99.7 100.2 101.0 100.4 100.4 102.5 101.0 99.3 100.5 100.6 100.5 100.0 100.9 101.0 100.6 100.6 per customer *Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website. 29 Ramen Category Major Initiatives Expand as a restaurant specializing in ramen for families aggressively New efforts toward the acquisition of further sales New flyer which promotes limited time products with an impactful design that catches your eyes Expand the types of ramen that can be chosen on the lunch set menu Increase in average amount from one customer EEfforts for product sales Lucky bag project that sold over 20,000 units (From January 1 to 5) Openings in new commercial areas Status of opening restaurants in Kyushu Fukuoka Pref. 4 stores Opened Nagasaki Pref. 1 store Kagoshima Pref. 1 store Scheduled Kumamoto Pref. 1 store to opent Saga Pref. 1 store ▲Opened in November Fukuoka Shimen Store 30 Performance of Okonomiyaki Category Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only) Net sales Number of Customers （%） 110 95.2% 91.2% 94.5% 95.3% 97.5% 101.8% 107.0% 105 103.0% 103.2% 105.6% 99.1% 99.8% 100.6% 102.0% 100 98.5% 98.4% 99.7% 97.1% 96.5% 96.0% 99.2% 95.4% 94.0% 97.3% 96.9% 94.0% 96.3% 97.0% 95 93.7% 93.4% 96.1% 95.4% 93.0% 95.3% 93.2% 94.6% 89.7% 92.6% 90 91.2% 91.1% 91.6% 88.4% 85 July August September October November December January February March April May June July August September October November December FY6/19 FY6/20 （％） FY6/19 FY6/20 July August September October November December January February March April May June Full-Year July August September October November December Full-Year Net sales 93.2 95.4 96.9 89.7 92.6 91.2 97.3 91.1 94.6 91.6 95.3 99.7 94.0 96.1 99.8 96.3 97.0 102.0 105.6 99.6 Number of 94.0 96.5 98.5 88.4 94.0 93.0 99.1 93.7 96.0 93.4 95.4 103.0 95.4 98.4 99.2 97.1 100.6 103.2 107.0 100.9 customers Average spend 99.2 98.9 98.5 101.5 98.5 98.1 98.2 97.2 98.6 98.1 100.0 96.8 98.6 97.6 100.7 99.2 96.4 98.8 98.7 98.7 per customer *Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website. 31 Major Initiatives Brand redesign and efforts with the aim of becoming a growth engine Okonomiyaki Category 1 New Grand Menus (From December 5) 2 Redesigned street signboard Updated the design with a lower threshold to entry by removing the photograph and changing the font Visibility improved dramatically by setting the surface to yellow T N I O P ▲Standard course (1,980 yen) and premium course (2,980 yen) 32 Performance of Yuzu-An Category Same-store sales YoY (Directly managed only) Net sales Number of Customers （%） 112.1% 110.5% 110 105.5% 99.3% 100.1% 102.1% 100.1% 102.3% 105 104.4% 105.5% 105.1% 104.4% 105.1% 105.3% 104.9% 104.5% 101.6% 103.9% 102.0% 101.8% 101.5% 100.8% 101.5% 103.3% 103.6% 100 101.3% 100.9% 100.0% 98.9% 101.2% 101.2% 99.5% 100.5% 97.7% 100.4% 99.6% 99.4% 99.1% 98.6% 98.5% 97.3% 96.7% 95 90 July August September October November December January February March April May June July August September October November December FY6/19 FY6/20 （％） FY6/19 FY6/20 July August September October November December January February March April May June Full-Year July August September October November December Full-Year Net sales 101.3 104.5 110.5 98.6 99.1 100.0 98.5 97.3 103.9 101.2 101.8 103.3 101.6 96.7 103.6 99.4 100.4 105.3 101.5 101.3 Number of 104.4 105.5 112.1 101.6 100.9 99.6 98.9 97.7 105.1 102.0 101.2 104.4 102.5 99.5 105.1 101.5 100.8 104.9 100.5 102.0 customers Average spend 97.0 99.0 98.6 97.0 98.2 100.4 99.6 99.6 98.9 99.3 100.6 99.0 99.1 97.2 98.6 97.9 99.6 100.3 101.0 99.2 per customer *Existing stores in this page are defined as stores that have been in operation for more than 18 months since opening, as same as in the monthly report disclosed on the website. 33 Yuzu-AnCategory Efforts toward improving the brand's basic value Major Initiatives Introduced a new grand menu and limited time products made with seasonal ingredients ▲New grand menu with expanded high-quality sushi categories All-you-can-eat for a limited time for winter yellowtail and natural flounder hand-formed sushi Development of new types of stores to increase productivity ◀Small store: Second store Aizuwakamatsu Store Approx. 244m² Opened October 7, 2019 ▶New interior design perspective Planned in the Tokai store scheduled to open in May 2020 Sale of crab for shabu-shabu only for the end of year and New Year Sale of a plan with a set of four pieces of crab for shabu-shabu on the all-you-can-eat course (+ 1,000 yen) ▲We also offer good value weekday lunches 34 Other ① Major Initiatives New formats:"Happy","Cabbaton"and "Wet Aging Nikugen" Seventh store of Cabbaton Ramen opened ■Give a gift of one cabbage for the first 200 groups over six days from the store opening as an opening event Community-based ramen store that takes advantages of the characteristics of a small store Standard Approx. 132m² Store Area Number of 12 Tables tables (seats) (48 seats) Estimated spend 800 yen per customer The fourth store opens in Shibuya (Opening February 29) Standard Approx. 264m² Store Area Number of 30 Tables tables (seats) (100 seats) Estimated spend Lunch 1,100 yen per customer Dinner 6,000 yen Second store scheduled to open in May Standard Approx. 99m² Store Area Number of 15 Tables tables (seats) (45 seats) Estimated spend Lunch 800 yen per customer Dinner 3,200 yen 35 Other ② Major Initiatives Rebuilding the business by Monogatari (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd. in China Authentic seafood dishes featuring Japanese-style yakiniku restaurant with Reasonable yakiniku restaurant with "crabs" that bring the image of Hokkaido the image of a Japanese festival a focus on yakiniku and sukiyaki Standard Approx. 495m² Standard Approx. 363m² Standard Approx. 148.5m² Store Area Store Area Store Area Estimated spend 450 yuan Estimated spend 300 yuan Estimated spend 70 yuan per customer (About 7,800 yen) per customer (About 4,700 yen) per customer (About 1,100 yen) Number of Number of Number of 14 Stores 4 Stores 1 Store stores (FC 4 Stores) stores stores 36 Long-term Management Vision Long-term Management Vision Carry through management philosophy and boost "innovation" and "growth potential"aiming to become "a major company where people with Goal the spirit of retailer gathers" A climate in which management philosophy penetrates into all employees and many discussions are held and speedy decisions are made A group made up of people who act like oneself to make self-disclosures and decisions freely and fairly and squarely A culture and climate which promote diversity A group is made up of a high degree of trust due to a cheerful, lively and fair company culture A group of "Japan's biggest family that likes taking care" with full of consciousness as a retailer providing food An academic climate which produces professionals in food service A company which produces a President with full of development ideas and the power to show leadership embodying management philosophy Clean and honest franchise company A company which focuses on year-on-year comparisons of existing restaurant sales and continues to innovate a format

10 A company which grows sustainably through a format, new business and overseas business with growth potential 1 ～ 10 As a result We will aim to provide a high value-added customer satisfaction to further establish the Monogatari brand. 37 Major Business Environment Economy Society Food Eating out Japanese economy is on a recovery trend but labor shortage and wage increase are a drag on growth

② Acceleration of declining birthrate and aging population. A diversity of consumer preference is also progressing ③ Globalization through economic partnership

④ Rise in costs (food, logistics and energy)

⑤ Consumption tax hike and reduced tax rate

⑥ Strengthen government-led initiatives (promotion of diverse way of working, health management, regional revitalization and ESG)

⑦ Growing world population. High growth potential in Southeast Asia in particular ⑧ Tight global food supply

⑨ Decrease in opportunities to eat outside due to the expansion of ready-made meal ⑩ Health-consciousness about food is increasing beyond its safety

⑪ Maturation of preference for food (increasing demand for specialty stores and high-end customers) ⑫ Employment and retention, higher labor productivity and small number of middle management

people in the restaurant industry

⑬ Profitability of companies engaged in eating-out business is likely to decline as they grow 38 New Medium-Term Management Plan "Vision 2025" Realization of "a business development-type leading company" in Asia In the eating-out business, we will aim to be the Asia's exclusive business development-type company capable of providing values to customers and societies in Asia as well as in Japan while pursuing our own business model. Net sales and ordinary income plan (Million yen) (Million yen) 150,000 Net sales of the Group's restaurants (left scale) 8,000 Consolidated net sales (left scale) Ordinary income (right scale) 6,378 Net sales of the 5,721 120,000 5,100 Group's restaurants 6,000 4,686 150,000 million yen 3,865 4,000 90,000 3,056 2,620 2,099 2,407 1,998 1,580 Consolidated net 2,000 1,001 1,230 60,000 526 729 895 sales of 100,000 million yen 66,396 73,900 82,099 58,924 30,000 52,123 44,596 33,432 38,781 26,846 22,578 15,745 18,216 8,663 10,119 11,578 12,781 0 FY6/07 FY6/08 FY6/09 FY6/10 FY6/11 FY6/12 FY6/13 FY6/14 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 FY6/20 FY6/21 FY6/22 FY6/25 （Forecast）（Forecast）（Forecast） （Forecast） New Medium-Term Management Plan （Non-consolidated） （Consolidated） *"Net sales of the Group's restaurants" is the total net sales of directly managed and franchised restaurants. 39 Target Management Index 1 Net sales, operating income, ordinary income 2 Net sales of existing restaurants 3 ROA (Return on Assets) 4 ROE (Return on Equity) 5 ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) 6 Equity ratio 7 Shareholder return Current state (FY6/19) Average annual growth rate of more than 10% Increases in sales and profits for 14 consecutive periods 102.0% 15.0% 17.9% 14.3% 53.7% Annual dividend of 90 yen (11th consecutive year increase) Numerical targets (FY6/25) Average annual growth rate of more than 10% Increases in sales and profits for 20 consecutive periods Positive growth More than 15% More than 15% More than 15% Maintain at more than 50% Maintain continuous dividend increase 40 Priority Policies of New Medium-Term Management Plan "Vision 2025" 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Expansion of existing brand business Further growth through new business development Active development of overseas business Value creation and redesign of existing brands Fostering of highly-productivedevelopment-type human resources by continuously bringing changes Productivity improvement through work-style reforms and promotion of diversity Improvement in the ability to procure food Strengthening of governance that supports growth potential 41 Medium-Term Management Policy ❶ Actively Open Existing Brands Continue to actively open high-quality restaurants focusing on profitability of each restaurant ■Strengthen the opening of restaurants in Kanto, Tokai area and Fukuoka area Total of directly managed and franchise Yakiniku King ■Continue to open restaurants using a 211㎡ format Open 10 to 15 restaurants annually ■Strengthen the opening of restaurants in the Chubu area, west of Kinki and Kyushu area Marugen Ramen Total of directly managed and franchise ■Start opening restaurants in the Hokkaido area again Open 10 to 15 restaurants annually ■Concentrate on opening restaurants in local large trade areas Total of directly managed and franchise Yuzu-An ■Start opening restaurants in the Hokkaido area again Open about 10 restaurants annually Okonomiyaki ■Reformat and provide franchise packages toward multi-restaurant operation Start opening restaurants again Honpo Genji So-Honten ■Opening of "Shabu to Kani Genji So-Honten" Open 1 restaurant 42 Medium-TermManagement Policy ❷ Development of New Type of Business Develop a type of business capable of multi-restaurant operation and also consider using M&A ■Establish a format as a downtown-type restaurant in front of the station Area of a About 99m² standard restaurant Number of tables 15 tables (number of seats) (45 seats) Assumed average 3,200 yen spending per customer ■Continue to open restaurants as a small ramen shopwith a wide variety of menus Area of a About 132m² standard restaurant Number of tables 12 tables (number of seats) (48 seats) Assumed average 800 yen spending per customer ■Continue to brush-up as urban-type restaurants (Akasaka, Roppongi, Sendai) Area of a About 264m² standard restaurant Number of tables 30 tables (number of seats) (100 seats) Assumed average Lunch 1,100 yen spending per customer Dinner 6,000 yen 43 Medium-TermManagement Policy ❸ Acceleration of Overseas Business Development Promoted China and Indonesia as priority areas and also used franchise development ■ Established a new company toward overseas development New company Storyteller, Inc. name In anticipation of expansion and acceleration of overseas development in the future, a company in charge of the Asian region was established to make a success early in the Asian market Storyteller, Inc. (July 2018) Beijing Suzhou East China area Shanghai Nanjing Ningbo Shenzhen ■Franchise Kani-no-OkadayaSo-Honten ■Active development of "Makibi Yakiniku Gennoya So-Honten" ■Development of a new type of business "Yakiniku-oh" Jakarta 44 Medium-TermManagement Policy ❹ Value Creation and Redesign of Existing Brands ●Active renovation of existing restaurants ■Aim to improve profitability and to create restaurantsthat are not boring by actively renovating and introducing new equipment and devices ●Strengthening of digital-related measures Strengthening of Attract customers CRM through through SNS and digital marketing MEO measures Promotion of Strengthening of app branding and brand development appeal ●Development of new format Development of next-generation format ●Penetration of brand concept Prepare a "brand book" for each type of business 45 Medium-Term Management Policy ❺ Fostering of Highly-productiveDevelopment-type Human Resources by Continuously Bringing Changes [Human Resources Development Structure Focused on Development of Individuals] Changes in the Number of Employees and Personnel Turnover Ratio Number of career employment from April to March (left scale) Number of new recruits Japanese nationality (left scale) （P） Number of new recruits Foreign nationality (left scale) （％） Labor Recruitment 400 Personnel turnover ratio (right scale) 15.6% 20.0 11.6% 12.5% 11.8% 18.9% category category Management 12.0% 10.0 300 Philosophy 269 Independent people 253 258 who work on oneself 0.0 can make decisions on their own 208 211 Sales Educational 200 183 79 124 125 151 category category 85 106 100 112 106 106 89 【Major New Systems that Bring Out Potential Abilities of Employees and Partners】 80 76 0 18 26 20 25 27 29 ■Talent management system ■Hold "Osekkai Partners Contest" ■Executive development start-up ■Restaurant manager FA system 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 training ■New Evaluation System April April April April April April *Turnover rate is calculated from the total number of employees. ■Partner leader license system 46 ❻ Productivity Improvement through Work-style Medium-TermManagement Policy Reforms and Promotion of Diversity ●Realization of work-life balance ■Double rainbow (2 weeks off) system ■Realization of a family-first company ■Promotion of efforts toward diversity of way of work ●Visualization of diversification ■Efforts toward active females ■Support active LGBT (sexual minorities) human resources ■Promotion of employment of disabled people We want to take advantage of each individual even if the total number of employeesreaches 1,000 employees! ●Improvement of work environment and ●Aggressive investment in introduction of health management business efficiency ■Management of labor hours and optimization of work hours ■Radical improvement in personnel labor system ■Use of Monogatari security counseling office and ■IT investment to promote the efficiency of clerical work environmental improvement ■Communication between restaurants and head office and ■Introduction of health management consultation network improvement 47 Medium-TermManagement Policy ❼ Improvement in the Ability to Procure Food ●Promote self-manufacture of food Promote self-manufacture of food by expanding noodle factory "Monogatari Food Factory"and newly establishing liquid seasonings manufacturing plant "Monogatari Food Lab" ●Procure our own food Strengthen suppliers and processors of various food ●Promote improvement of logistics system To a logistics system with 1,000 restaurants in Japan in consideration ●Strengthening of security and safety of food Quality control office ・Expansion of quality control system ・Response to institutionalization of hygiene management according to HACCP 48 Strengthening of Governance that Supports Medium-Term Management Policy ❽ Growth Potential Toward sustainable growth, we will put efforts into strengthening corporate governance and connections with the society and environment. Environment ■Global warming ■Natural resources ■Management of wastes ■Stably secure food E S Environment Society G Governance Governance ■Corporate governance ■Internal control ■Corporate behavior ■Responsibility for stakeholders Society ■Promotion of job satisfaction and diversity ■Labor management and safety sanitation ■Health management ■Security and safety of food 49 Thank you for your listening. 50 Referenced data Detailed data has been moved to the website as FACTBOOK data. http://www.monogatari.co.jp/ir/business.html 51 What is The Monogatari Corporation? We operate 535 roadside restaurants in suburban areas throughout Japan As of December 31, 2019 Yakiniku Ramen Okonomiyaki Rank 2nd 4th 4th Industry Yakiniku King Marugen Ramen Okonomiyaki Honpo ▶Yakiniku King ▶Marugen Ramen ▶Okonomiyaki Honpo ▶Yakiniku Ichiban KALVI ▶Ni-dai-me Marugen ▶Yakiniku Ichiban Kalvi ▶Cabbaton Ramen ▶Wet Aging Nikugen No. of 244 stores 159 stores 36 stores Restaurants Directly 147 stores 68 stores 17 stores managed FC 97 stores 91 stores 19 stores Sushi & Shabu-Shabu 4th Sushi & Shabu-ShabuYuzu-An ▶Sushi & Shabu-Shabu▶Yuzu-An 73 stores stores stores Specialty Restaurants Gyokai Zanmai Genya ▶Gyokai Zanmai Genya ▶Shabu-Shabu Seafood ▶Genji Sohonten ▶Gyutan Daisuki ▶Yakiniku Happy 4 stores stores stores Overseas Hokkaido Kani-no-OkadayaSo-Honten ▶Hokkaido ▶Kani-no-OkadayaSo-Honten ▶Makibi Yakiniku ▶Gen-no-yaSo-Honten 19 stores 19 stores Source: Fuji Keizai Restaurant Industry Marketing Handbook 2019 52 Historical Performance （Million yen） Net Sales (left scale) （Million yen） 80,000 Other Category 4,686 5,000 FC Category Specialty Restaurants Category 3,865 4,000 Yuzu-An Category 60,000 Okonomiyaki Category 3,056 58,924 3,000 Ramen Category 2,407 2,620 3,056 Yakiniku Category 2,099 52,123 1,998 4,047 Ordinary income (right scale) 2,582 1,024 2,000 1,580 44,596 3,705 1,001 1,230 1,547 1,003 10,608 895 38,781 40,000 729 3,350 8,922 1,000 2,498 526 33,432 1,171 932 6,735 2,958 2,718 740 5,265 7,606 26,846 2,648 2,634 6,099 3,587 2,626 5,198 22,578 2,388 2,482 4,707 1,924 4,486 20,000 18,216 1,998 15,745 4,133 12,781 10,119 11,578 22,051 24,196 27,092 30,082 8,663 19,486 16,401 0 FY6/07 FY6/08 FY6/09 FY6/10 FY6/11 FY6/12 FY6/13 FY6/14 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 （Non-consolidated） （Consolidated） 53 Trends in Major Indicators① Gross Profit and Gross margin Operating Income and Operating Income Margin （Million yen） Gross profit Gross margin （%） （Million yen） Operating income Operating income （%） 50,000 80.0 5,000 8.0 65.9% 65.3% 65.4% 65.3% 65.5% 5.8% 6.2% 6.4% 6.6% 40,000 4,000 5.7% 60.0 6.0 30,000 3,000 40.0 3,933 4.0 20,000 34,064 38,613 2,000 29,182 3,355 22,052 25,331 20.0 2,426 2,579 2.0 10,000 1,000 1,959 0 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 0 0 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 0 FY6/19 Ordinary Income and Ordinary Income Margin Net Income and Net Income Margin （Million yen） Ordinary income Ordinary income margin 7.4% 7.9% （%） （Million yen） Net income Net income margin 4.5% 4.9% （%） 5,000 7.2% 8.0 4,000 4.6% 5.0 6.7% 6.8% 4,000 6.0 3,000 3.7% 3.5% 4.0 3,000 3.0 4,686 4.0 2,000 2,000 3,056 3,865 2,938 2.0 2,407 2,620 2.0 1,000 2,072 2,386 1,000 1,371 1.0 1,257 0 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 0 0 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 0 54 Trends in Major Indicators② Interest-Bearing Debt and Equity Ratio ROE・ROA （Million yen） Interest-bearing liabilities Shareholders' equity ratio 8,000 51.2% 52.4% 51.0% 53.7% 54.2% 6,000 4,000 5,138 5,194 5,845 6,158 2,000 3,314 0 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 （%） （Million yen） Total assets ROE ROA （%） 60.00 50,000 17.9% 20.0 16.6% 16.7% 40,000 15.0 12.4% 12.4% 15.0% 40.00 14.0% 30,000 12.4% 12.4% 12.7% 10.0 20.0 20,000 29,735 32,735 22,618 25,283 5.0 10,000 19,354 0 0 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 0 *Interest-bearing debt includes long-term loans payable + bonds + long-term loans payable within 1 year + short-term loans payable. *The numerator for ROA is ordinary income and the numerator for ROE is net income attributable to owners of the parent. *The denominators of the formulas for ROA and ROE are averages for the period. ＲＯＩＣ （%） 20.0 15.0 14.3% 12.4% 11.9% 9.8% 10.0 9.9% 5.0 0 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 Capital Expenditures and EBITDA （Million yen） EBITDA 8,000 Capital Expenditures (Payment Basis) 6,000 5,194 4,871 4,943 4,887 4,000 4,181 6,030 7,112 4,105 4,853 2,000 3,625 0 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 *ROIC = ordinary income after tax/(shareholders' equity + interest-bearing debt). * EBITDA refers to ordinary income + depreciation. *Capital expenditures (on a payment basis) are defined as the acquisition of tangible fixed assets + acquisition of intangible 55 fixed assets + guarantee deposits. Trends in Major Indicators③ Cash flow from operating activities （Million yen） 5,803 6,000 5,656 4,344 4,000 3,393 3,330 2,000 0 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 Cash flow from financing activities （Million yen） 3,000 2,000 1,504 1,000 307 196 0 △336 △206 △1,000 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 Cash flow from investing activities （Million yen） 0 △2,000 △4,000 △4,507 △4,148 △4,911 △4,802 △4,753 △6,000 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 Free cash flow （Million yen） 853 1,049 1,000 500 0 △500 △566 △1,000 △818 △1,114 △1,500 FY6/15 FY6/16 FY6/17 FY6/18 FY6/19 *Free cash flow is the sum of operating cash flow and investment cash flow. 56 Caution for Use of Document This document was created for introducing our company and not for soliciting investments. We have taken great care to ensure the accuracy of this document at the time of its creation, however this does not mean that we can guarantee its integrity. The company holds no responsibility whatsoever for any losses or hindrances that occur due to the information in this document. Performance forecasts and future predictions in this document are based on obtainable information at the time of production and as deemed by the company, which may include some potential risks and unreliability. Thus, please understand that there is a possibility that the results may be greatly different from the future forecasts on business performance actually announced due to various factors such as the changing of the business environment. Contact IR Category TEL.0532-63-8001FAX.0532-63-8002 Email：ir@monogatari.co.jp 57 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 03:03:07 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 12:41a EXCLUSIVE : Blackstone in talks to take developer SOHO China private in $4 billion deal - sources RE 12:36a ZTE : wins three Lightwave Optical Network Innovation Awards at OFC 2020 AQ 12:35a BOC AVIATION : to Buy 22 Boeing 787-8 Jets DJ 12:34a JAPAN EXCHANGE : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 PU 12:27a TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Gov't, TEPCO ordered to compensate Fukushima evacuees to Hokkaido AQ 12:19a GIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of results for the year ended december 31, 2019 PU 12:19a CHINA SHENGHAI FOOD : Profit warning PU 12:19a WHARF : 2019 Final Results Announcement PU 12:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day DJ 12:09a DOE Responds To Recent Oil Market Activity PU