Japan Exchange : Resolution regarding Share Repurchase

03/12/2020 | 08:23pm EDT

March 13, 2020

SoftBank Group Corp.

Resolution regarding Share Repurchase

(Share repurchase under the provisions of SBG's Articles of

Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

SoftBank Group Corp. ("SBG") announced today that its Board of Directors resolved the repurchase of its own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3.

1. Purpose

To enhance shareholder returns

2. Details

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased:

Common stock of SBG

(2)

Total number of repurchasable shares:

145,000,000 (maximum)

(7.0% of the total number of shares issued

excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Total repurchase amount:

JPY 500 billion (maximum)

(4)

Repurchase period:

From March 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021

The shares to be acquired under this share repurchase are considered to be retired.

Reference:

Treasury stock held as of January 31, 2020

Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock):

2,071,388,324 shares

Number of treasury stock:

18,426,006 shares

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 00:22:09 UTC
