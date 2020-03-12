Japan Exchange : Resolution regarding Share Repurchase

March 13, 2020

SoftBank Group Corp.

Resolution regarding Share Repurchase

(Share repurchase under the provisions of SBG's Articles of

Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

SoftBank Group Corp. ("SBG") announced today that its Board of Directors resolved the repurchase of its own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3.

1. Purpose

To enhance shareholder returns

2. Details (1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock of SBG (2) Total number of repurchasable shares: 145,000,000 (maximum) (7.0% of the total number of shares issued excluding treasury stock) (3) Total repurchase amount: JPY 500 billion (maximum) (4) Repurchase period: From March 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021 The shares to be acquired under this share repurchase are considered to be retired.