Japan Exchange : Resolution regarding Share Repurchase

March 13, 2020
SoftBank Group Corp.
Resolution regarding Share Repurchase
(Share repurchase under the provisions of SBG's Articles of
Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
SoftBank Group Corp. ("SBG") announced today that its Board of Directors resolved the repurchase of its own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3.
1. Purpose
To enhance shareholder returns
|
2. Details
|
|
(1)
|
Class of shares to be repurchased:
|
Common stock of SBG
|
(2)
|
Total number of repurchasable shares:
|
145,000,000 (maximum)
|
|
|
(7.0% of the total number of shares issued
|
|
|
excluding treasury stock)
|
(3)
|
Total repurchase amount:
|
JPY 500 billion (maximum)
|
(4)
|
Repurchase period:
|
From March 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021
|
The shares to be acquired under this share repurchase are considered to be retired.
|
Reference:
|
|
Treasury stock held as of January 31, 2020
|
|
Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock):
|
2,071,388,324 shares
|
Number of treasury stock:
|
18,426,006 shares
