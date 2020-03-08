Japan Exchange : (Revision) Revision of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

|
March 9, 2020
Company name
HORIBA, Ltd.
Listed stock exchanges: Tokyo
Listing code
6856
URL: https://www.horiba.com
Representative
Atsushi Horiba, Chairman & Group CEO
TEL: (81)75-313-8121
Contact
Junichi Tajika, Department Manager, Accounting Dept.
(Revision) Revision of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)
HORIBA, Ltd. hereby announces the revision of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP) disclosed on February 18, 2020, as follows. The revision is underlined.
Contents of Revision:
Page 1
1. Consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
-
Consolidated Operating Results
(Before Revision)
(After Revision)
