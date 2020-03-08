Log in
Japan Exchange : (Revision) Revision of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

03/08/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

March 9, 2020

Company name

HORIBA, Ltd.

Listed stock exchanges: Tokyo

Listing code

6856

URL: https://www.horiba.com

Representative

Atsushi Horiba, Chairman & Group CEO

TEL: (81)75-313-8121

Contact

Junichi Tajika, Department Manager, Accounting Dept.

(Revision) Revision of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

HORIBA, Ltd. hereby announces the revision of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP) disclosed on February 18, 2020, as follows. The revision is underlined.

Contents of Revision:

Page 1

1. Consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Before Revision)

(After Revision)

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 02:02:00 UTC
