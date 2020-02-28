Japan Exchange : SUBMISSION FOR APPROVAL OF BUSINESS OPERATION PLAN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2021 0 02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST Send by mail :

February 28, 2020 Company Name: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Representative: Jun Sawada, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code No.: 9432, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange) SUBMISSION FOR APPROVAL OF BUSINESS OPERATION PLAN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2021 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ("NTT") and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation ("NTT East") and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation ("NTT West"), today submitted their respective business operation plans for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to the Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications for approval. For more details, please see the attached press releases by NTT, NTT East and NTT West. For further inquiries, please contact: INOUE Masayoshi or KIMURA Takayuki Investor Relations Office Finance and Accounting Department Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Contact us by email: http://www.ntt.co.jp/ir/form_e/ref_contact.html This English text is a translation of the Japanese original. The Japanese original is February 28, 2020 authoritative. Submission for Approval of Business Operation Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ("NTT") today submitted its business operation plan (non-consolidated) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to the Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications for approval. For more information, please contact: Business Planning Group Corporate Strategy Planning Department Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Tel: +81-3-6838-5151 E-mail: jigyou@hco.ntt.co.jp In information and communications services, in addition to the enhancement of the broadband communications environment, including FTTH and LTE, and the proliferation and penetration of smartphones, tablets and other devices, the launch of fifth-generation mobile communication system (5G) services and the growing use of cloud computing and new technologies such as AI, Big Data, and IoT are rapidly progressing. As a result, various types of data are being gathered, and through efforts to improve the data usage environment, data analysis and utilization are also advancing, enabling the creation and provision of new value in a wide range of fields including improvements in the convenience of people's lives and greater efficiency in each industry. In this kind of information and communications services market, a number of service providers have been working to generate an increasing variety of innovative new services through business partnerships that go beyond the boundaries of industry sectors and business types, looking ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and also for sustainable economic growth afterwards, contributing to the vitalization of local economies and resolving Japan's social issues, such as the low birthrate and aging population. At the same time, the strengthening of countermeasures against increasingly sophisticated and complex security threats and intensifying disasters demonstrates that the role of information and communications services in achieving the secure and reliable operation of social systems and enriching people's lifestyles is becoming increasingly important. To help ensure that universal services are maintained amid this evolving information and communications environment, NTT intends to provide all necessary advice, coordination, and other assistance to Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation (the "regional companies"). NTT will also endeavor to promote research and development in information communications technology, which serves as a foundation for telecommunications. In addition, based on NTT Group's Medium-Term Management Strategy entitled, "Your Value Partner 2025" announced in November 2018, NTT Group will continue to promote initiatives through its business operations and work with its partners to resolve social issues. Specifically, NTT will promote management that furthers the development of the entire group, by working to support its customers' digital transformations, starting with its promotion of the B2B2X model, accelerate its own digital transformation, leverage its talent, technologies and assets, promote ESG management and enhance the returns of shareholders to improve corporate value. As NTT undertakes these initiatives, it intends to continue to ensure fair competitive conditions under the existing legal framework. Based on these fundamental concepts, in the management of its business operations for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, NTT will provide new services, including initiatives to help achieve the realization of autonomous driving support, telemedicine and other areas that utilize 5G, which will be starting commercial services, in addition to 4K/8K high-definition video and ultra-realistic video transmission utilizing AR/VR. Further, NTT will work towards the stable growth of its business by strengthening initiatives including the expansion of its own radical process reforms through digital transformation, the advancement of its global business competitiveness and acceleration of global business growth, the development of its smart energy business and work on new urban solutions that strengthen urban digitalization. In addition, as a Gold Partner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, NTT will contribute to the stable operation of the Games by providing support in telecommunications, broadcasting networks, cybersecurity measures and other areas. In addition to building an advanced broadband network and providing a variety of services, in order to provide support for issues that face a sustainable growth society, NTT will promote the IOWN concept, which consists of the "All-Photonics Network," "Digital Twin Computing" and "Cognitive 1 Foundation" initiatives, to achieve new value creation through technological innovation. NTT will seek to ensure the stable development of its operations in the future, and to return the fruits of these efforts to customers, shareholders and society by engaging in research and development activities that will produce the technology and human capital to support a new business model by sustaining and strengthening open innovation. Furthermore, NTT will advance additional disaster relief initiatives to maintain safe and reliable ICT infrastructure and will advance the transitioning of equipment for the seamless migration of voice networks to IP. Based on the concepts outlined above, pursuant to the business operation plan for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, NTT expects to manage its business by prioritizing the following activities, and doing so in a flexible manner so as to respond to changes in the business environment. 1. Advice, coordination, and other assistance NTT will aim to exercise appropriate shareholder rights and provide all necessary advice, coordination and other assistance to its regional companies to ensure the maintenance of high-quality and stable universal services. Such assistance will include planning and coordination relating to the quality and upgrading of telecommunications networks, deployment of control and coordination capabilities in the event of natural disasters and other emergencies, efficient financing, and formulation of policies for material procurement. NTT will support the efforts of each NTT Group company, including the regional companies, to streamline their business operations and expand their business opportunities, and will assist with the development of human capital that will form the core of NTT Group as well as compliance with applicable regulations. 2. Promotion of basic research and development NTT will work to harmonize network platform technologies, technologies that provide a basis for new services and applications, as well as general advanced and basic technologies, while focusing its efforts on higher value-added research and development. NTT will continue to be actively involved in innovation and technology exchanges in collaboration with other research and development institutions and business partners and in expansion and standardization activities, both in Japan and abroad, starting with the IOWN Global Forum. NTT will seek to further increase research efficiency and ensure the continuous execution of basic research and development efforts through revenues from basic R&D generated from the regional companies and other NTT Group companies that use the fruits of these efforts and bear related expenses on an ongoing basis. Specifically, NTT will give priority to the following areas of NTT's research and development activities: (1) Infrastructure-related research and development In order to develop an information network infrastructure to "connect" everything, NTT will undertake research and development to realize a highly profitable information network that can flexibly respond to the various needs of the customers and service providers who use it. Specifically, NTT will pursue research and development related to, among other things, technology for transmission-related functions that combines general-use equipment to develop a flexible network, operational technology that enables automation and autonomy, a server architecture with high scalability and redundancy in which the scale can be changed flexibly using software in response to demand, control technology for these network functions and communication technology 2 and equipment to facilitate the smooth migration of voice networks to IP-based networks. NTT will also pursue research and development for technology related to the maintenance of communications facilities, a vital part of social infrastructure, research and development that supports disaster-resistant networks as well as research and development directed toward realizing common network platforms usable in different fields such as the fusion of various services such as voice and videos that make use of the unique characteristics of IP networks. (2) User-related research and development With a view toward creating advanced services that enrich the lives of and provide comfort to customers, NTT plans to undertake research and development in technologies that integrate telecommunications and computer technology, such as media processing, personalization, cloud services and security. Specifically, NTT will promote research and development in the following technologies: technology for the real-time transmission of highly immersive videos that makes comprehensive use of media synchronization technology and next-generation video compression technology, technology that detects users' circumstances and intentions and enables natural dialogue using the "corevo" AI technology invented by NTT , cloud-based device cooperation control platforms that enable the linking of sensors and robots that support AI and IoT, and security-related technology to counteract cyberattacks such as authentication and encryption in anticipation of the change in environment due to the development of IoT. NTT also intends to engage in activities that provide support to other companies, universities and other institutions with the goal of raising the cybersecurity skill level in all industries while simultaneously developing security experts within NTT Group. (3) Research and development in basic technologies NTT is committed to contributing to innovative improvement and development of information and telecommunications in Japan to ensure a leading position in technology research that will support the future of telecommunications. To fulfill these commitments, NTT will undertake research and development activities in basic technologies. Specifically, this will include research in areas such as: the next generation extra high-speed fiber- optic communications technologies that aim to realize a high capacity fiber-optic communications infrastructure that can support connectivity of 1 Tbps, and photoelectric devices and integrated Nano photonics technologies. NTT will also pursue research on innovative principles and new concepts, including quantum computing-related technology that exceeds current information processing capabilities, materials and devices that account for environmental impact and improvement of convenience and a scientific analysis of the human sensory, physical and emotional mechanisms in various scenarios. The following table presents an overview of NTT's capital investment plan for the above-mentioned activities. 3 Capital Investment Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Billions of yen) Item Expected investment 1. R&D facilities 13 2. Other facilities 3 Total 16 4 Attachment 1 (Reference) Revenues and Expenses Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Billions of yen) Item Amount Revenues Operating revenues 767 * Non-operating revenues 17 Total revenues 784 Expenses Operating expenses 149 Non-operating expenses 19 Total expenses 168 Recurring profit 616 This figure includes revenues from basic R&D of 102 billion yen and revenues from Group management and other sources of 25 billion yen. 5 Attachment 2 (Reference) Planned Sources and Applications of Funds for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Billions of yen) Item Amount Sources: Operational: 670 Operating revenues 653 Non-operating revenues 17 Financial: 340 Long-term loans and bonds 160 Other financial income 180 Estimated consumption tax receipts 16 Balance brought forward from previous fiscal year 1 Total 1,027 Applications: Operational: 146 Operating expenses 129 Non-operating expenses 17 Financial: 620 Capital investments 16 Other financial expenses 604 Account settlement expenses 249 Provisional consumption tax payments 11 Balance carried forward to following fiscal year 1 Total 1,027 6 February 28, 2020 Submission for Approval of Business Operation Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation ("NTT East") today submitted its business operation plan (non-consolidated) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to the Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications for approval. For inquiries, please contact: Corporate Strategy Planning Department Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation Tel: +81-3-5359-2997 Information and communications services have become an essential part of the infrastructure of socio-economic activity. These services are expected to make significant contributions to increasing the convenience of people's daily lives and the revitalization of local communities, while also improving corporate efficiency, creating new businesses and enhancing industry-wide international competitiveness. The information and communications market is undergoing structural changes beyond the existing framework, including an increasing shift to broadband services and globalization, AI, Big Data and IoT utilization, cloud computing development, penetration of high-speed wireless and Wi-Fi compatible smartphones, tablets and other devices, and widespread use of applications that enable free phone calls and messaging. Regional telecommunications markets are also changing dramatically. The competition in services based on fiber-optic access is intensifying. New services using a variety of wireless devices are also expanding. These lead to diversification in the way customers use these devices due to the expansion of the volume of data communications. Amid such a challenging and volatile business environment, as a carrier with an important leadership role in the information and communications industry, NTT East will aim to continue to provide high-quality, stable universal services, work to develop a sophisticated and strong information and communications network that is responsive to large-scale natural disasters, cybersecurity threats and the increasing volume of data traffic, and to promptly restore services in times of disasters and other calamities in order to ensure their reliability as part of the social infrastructure, and respond to network migration appropriately. NTT East will do this while further striving to ensure that it strictly abides by fair competition and seeking to secure a stable and solid foundation for its business, as well as complying with applicable regulations. Furthermore, NTT East will endeavor to enhance the broadband network environment and further expand fiber-optic access through offering services and products that leverage the advantages of the next-generation network ("NGN") with customer-friendly and long-term appealing pricing. NTT East will contribute to the further enrichment of society and the achievement of sustainable development goals ("SDGs") by committing to the resolution of various economic and social issues, including the low birthrate and related decline of the working-age population, and reduction of CO2 emissions, through various measures that facilitate the use of ICT to contribute to the vitalization of local economies, work style reforms and improvement of productivity and convenience, among other things. - 1 - With regard to the management of its business operations for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, NTT East plans to continue expanding and promoting the use of fiber-optic access, and aims to achieve the upgrade and increase of the speed of its broadband network infrastructure through the NGN on the basis described above and contribute to the advancement of society's digital transformation. These objectives will be achieved through the creation of new uses for ICT that are closely connected to daily domestic life and community activities, the enhancement of the ICT environment through, among other things, the use of Wi-Fi, the application of research results for the benefit of society through co-creation initiatives with various businesses utilizing the Local 5G Open Lab, and the development and provision of services for business users. In addition, NTT East will work to secure backup power supplies among other initiatives to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters and provide stable services. At the same time, with respect to migration, NTT East will begin IP connections, which will start in this fiscal year, with connection service providers and promote a smooth transition toward the completion of migration. As a Gold Partner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, NTT East will contribute to the stable operation of the Games by providing high-quality, highly reliable networks. NTT East plans to offer an even wider range of services including optical IP telephony services and video services as well as maintenance and support on this network infrastructure. As an "ICT solutions company that walks hand-in-hand with its community," NTT East at the same time aims to develop and provide a variety of high value-added and user-friendly services in order to provide resolutions to customer problems through further collaboration with companies in diverse industries, local governments and research institutions. In addition, NTT East will provide service providers in a wide range of fields with fair and equal services on the basis of its world-class network through the Hikari Collaboration Model, as well as support a variety of value creation opportunities. At the same time, NTT East will also advance its own digital transformation and take steps to build a stable and stronger management base and to ensure steady business growth into the future by further increasing operating efficiency and productivity. NTT East will strive to return the results of these measures to customers, the local community and, through its holding company, to its shareholders. NTT East plans to manage its business in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 on the basis of the above outlined concepts, emphasizing the items outlined below, while maintaining the flexibility needed to respond to changes in the business environment. - 2 - 1. Voice transmission services (1) Telephone subscriptions NTT East will aim to respond promptly to all demands for telephone subscriptions, including the relocation of existing lines. The number of subscriptions is projected to total approximately 6.92 million by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Item Planned number (subscriptions) Additional installations (0.60 million) Relocations 0.78 million (2) Social welfare telephones As social welfare programs continue to expand and develop, social demand for welfare-oriented telecommunications services has increased. In response to this need, NTT East plans to continue to promote the provision of welfare-oriented products, such as its "Silver Phone series" ("Anshin" (relief), "Meiryo" (clearness), "Hibiki" (sound) and "Fureai" (communication)). Item Planned number (units) Silver Phones Anshin (relief) 1,700 Meiryo (clearness) 0 Public telephones NTT East plans to continue to meet the minimum requirements for providing a public means of communication for safety and when outdoors. NTT East will also strive to continue to improve convenience by, among other things, publicizing the locations of public telephones in order to - 3 - promote their increased usage and to prepare for disasters and other emergencies. The number of public telephone units is projected to total approximately 68,000 by the close of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Item Planned number (units) Public telephones (1,000) Integrated digital communications services The numbers of INS-Net 64 and INS-Net 1500 subscriber lines are projected to total approximately 789,000 and 10,000, respectively, by the close of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Item Planned number (subscriptions) INS-Net 64 subscriber lines (91,000) INS-Net 1500 subscriber lines (1,000) - 4 - 2. Data transmission services To respond to the increasing demand for broadband services, NTT East will endeavor to expand its fiber-optic access services by targeting the appealing power of services unique to fiber-optic technologies, such as Hikari Denwa and video services, and will aim to provide a wide range of other services. The number of FLET's Hikari subscriptions is projected to total approximately 12.68 million by the close of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Item Planned number (subscriptions) FLET'S Hikari* 0.40 million *This figure for FLET'S Hikari includes subscribers to the Hikari Collaboration Model. 3. Leased circuit services Subscriptions for conventional leased circuit services and high-speed digital transmission services are projected to total approximately 97,000 and 11,000, respectively, by the close of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Item Planned number (subscriptions) Conventional leased circuit services (3,000) High-speed digital transmission services (8,000) 4. Telegraph services NTT East will conduct maintenance of its systems in order to promote the enhancement and operational efficiency of its telegraph services. - 5 - 5. Improvements and advances in telecommunications facilities Optical access network NTT East plans to promote the efficient shift to fiber optics in its access network in response to, among other things, the demand for broadband services. Item Planned number (million fiber km) Optical subscriber cables 1.0 Telecommunications network In its telecommunications network, NTT East will aim to upgrade network services and improve network efficiency, among other things, while continuing its efforts to meet demand for broadband services. Disaster prevention measures NTT East expects to take necessary measures in response to disasters. Such measures would include disaster prevention measures to prepare for damage to telecommunications equipment and facilities, securing lines for emergency communications, strengthening its organizational structure for crisis management and restoring systems in the event of large-scale disasters, and supporting information distribution after a disaster. Underground installation of transmission cables In order to improve the reliability of communications facilities, ensure safe and pleasant roads and other transit areas, and enhance the appearance of the urban landscape, NTT East will work, in coordination with the national and local governments and with other companies, to install transmission cables underground. - 6 - Facility maintenance NTT East will aim to provide stable and high-quality services by conducting cable maintenance and replacement, and by ensuring quality customer services, safe operations, harmonization with the social environment and stabilization of communications systems. NTT East will seek to minimize costs by making full use of existing equipment and facilities in improving and upgrading its communications facilities. 6. Promotion of research and development activities In order to further stabilize and strengthen its management base and to provide better communication services to its customers, NTT East will continue to promote research and development in network systems and access systems, with the aim of advancing its telecommunications networks. In addition, in order to offer customers more choices while providing a range of safe and convenient services through telecommunications networks, NTT East will also conduct research and development in such areas as applied AI technology, IoT platforms, security, and in new market development including, among other things, value-added businesses utilizing telecommunications networks. The following tables present an overview of the business plans for the above principal services and capital investment plans. - 7 - Table 1 Principal Services Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Type of service Plan Voice transmission services Telephone subscriptions Additional installations (0.60 million) subscriptions Relocations 0.78 million subscriptions Social welfare telephones (Silver Phones) 1,800 units Public telephones (1,000) units Integrated digital communications services INS-Net 64 subscriber lines (91,000) subscriptions . INS-Net 1500 subscriber lines (1,000) subscriptions Data transmission services FLET'S Hikari* 0.40 million subscriptions *Including the Hikari Collaboration Model Leased circuit services Conventional leased circuit services (3,000) subscriptions High-speed digital transmission services (8,000) subscriptions - 8 - Table 2 Capital Investment Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Billions of yen) Item Expected investment 1. Expansion and improvement of services 237 * (1) Voice transmission 124 (2) Data transmission 23 (3) Leased circuits 88 (4) Telegraph 2 2. Research and development facilities 2 3. Common facilities and others 11 Total 250 * This figure includes approximately 87 billion yen to be invested in the fiber-optic access network. - 9 - Attachment 1 (Reference) Revenues and Expenses Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Billions of yen) Item Amount Revenues Operating revenues 1,591 Voice transmission 465 Data transmission 256 Leased circuits 497 Telegraph 8 Others 365 Non-operating revenues 9 Total revenues 1,600 Expenses Operating expenses 1,361 Operating costs 1,071 Taxes and dues 75 Depreciation 215 Non-operating expenses 2 Total expenses 1,363 Recurring profit 237 10 Attachment 2 (Reference) Planned Sources and Applications of Funds for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Billions of yen) Item Amount Sources: Operational: 1,794 Operating revenues 1,785 Non-operating revenues 9 Financial: 0 Proceeds from issuance of long-term loans and bonds 0 Other financial income 0 Estimated consumption tax receipts 153 Balance brought forward from previous fiscal year 147 Total 2,094 Applications: Operational: 1,379 Operating expenses 1,377 Non-operating expenses 2 Financial: 270 Capital investments 250 Other financial expenses 20 Account settlement expenses 234 Provisional consumption tax payments 117 Balance carried forward to following fiscal year 94 Total 2,094 11 February 28, 2020 Submission for Approval of Business Operation Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation ("NTT West") today submitted its business operation plan (non-consolidated) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 to the Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications for approval. For inquiries, please contact: Business Management Unit, Public Relations Office Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation Tel: +81-6-4793-2311 Information and communications services are expected to make significant contributions to the invigoration and increased efficiency of social and economic activities, improvements in lifestyle convenience and the vitalization of local economies through the formation of a new ICT society from the development of AI, Big Data and IoT. The government and the private sector are working in partnership to achieve these goals. Moreover, the information and telecommunications market is undergoing a structural change as a result of the shift to broadband and globalization, as well as the spread ofsmart devices and social media. The market is catering to increasingly sophisticated and diversified needs and patterns of usage by, among other things, utilizing Big Data and IoT, as well as expanding platform services and cloud services. Regional telecommunications markets are also undergoing significant changes, such as the convergence of fixed and mobile services, and of telecommunications and broadcasting, and the introduction of new services as a result of the use of a diverse range of wireless devices. This is due in part to an increase in competition not only between the providers of fiber-optic access services and cable television-based broadband services but also between the various services made available by faster mobile connections. Within this challenging and dramatically changing business environment, NTT West is striving to promote the smooth migration to IP-based networks and enhance the fiber-optic access network that is the backbone of ICT by beginning IP connections, which will start in this fiscal year, with connection service providers, in addition to continuing to give appropriate notification and guidance to users, , while maintaining high-quality, stable universal services. NTT West also aims to contribute to the development of fair telecommunications markets and promote applied research and development to ensure the reliability and public utilization of telecommunications services. While strictly adhering to fair terms of competition within the current legal framework and encouraging thorough compliance, NTT West will also aim to realize a broadband network environment that will enable customers to connect "anytime, anywhere and with anyone or anything" and "in comfort, safety and with peace of mind." NTT West will achieve this by offering an open next-generation network ("NGN") that utilizes the unique characteristics of fiber optics, through initiatives that leverage local 5G to resolve social issues in various industries and by expanding its Wi-Fi platform, among other initiatives. At the same time, NTT West will endeavor to utilize ICT to contribute to the realization of a convenient and prosperous society and the achievement of sustainable development goals ("SDGs") through the creation of a new lifestyle by expanding the use of fiber-optic services and through developing solutions for issues facing society, including the provision of "various services that match each customer's patterns of usage." These are the fundamental concepts that underlie the business plan for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. In its broadband services, NTT West expects to provide a more comfortable, safer and more secure NGN. In addition, NTT West will strive to provide customers with greater convenience by developing Hikari Denwa services that make use of fiber-optic access lines, video distribution services, further increases in speed and services for corporate users, in addition to providing the Hikari Collaboration Model to a wide-range of service providers in an appropriate and fair manner and promoting business alliances in order to create new services. NTT West also plans to maintain its community-oriented sales activities in order to respond to customers' opinions and requests in an appropriate and timely manner, and also develop ICT solutions aimed at resolving social issues by leveraging management resources including the latest technology, facilities and bases, provide the most advanced services to local communities, improve the quality of services for customers and contribute to the vitalization of local communities and economies. In conjunction with this, and in recognition of its responsibilities as an operator of social infrastructure, NTT West will aim to contribute to the creation of a safe and secure society by seeking to ensure the stable provision of its broadband access, Hikari Denwa and other services, attempting to prevent equipment failures, preparing for possible large-scale disasters, including increasingly intensifying natural disasters, by continuing ongoing initiatives such as anti-flooding measures in communications buildings and building in redundancies in network relay systems and by extending the life of backup power supplies to minimize impact on service and other measures to strengthen facilities countermeasures , responding vigorously to restore service and providing 1 victims and affected individuals with various means of communication in times of disaster, and bringing all of its group resources to bear on activities and services that will earn the continued trust of its customers. NTT West will strive to continue to improve the efficiency of its operations and to achieve a stable and strong management base by accelerating its own digital transformation. NTT West will work to lay the foundations for the stable development of its business into the future by proactively working to facilitate connectivity and ensure the openness of its networks, actively promoting human resource development, expanding into new business areas in coordination with its group companies, and making a positive contribution to reducing its burden on the environment. As these policies and programs bear fruit, NTT West will endeavor to share the benefits with its customers, local communities and, through its holding company, its shareholders. NTT West plans to manage its business in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 on the basis of the above-outlined concepts, emphasizing the items outlined below, while maintaining the flexibility needed to respond to changes in the business environment. 2 1. Voice transmission services (1) Telephone subscriptions NTT West will aim to promptly respond to all demands for telephone subscriptions, including the relocation of existing lines, and forecasts that it will have approximately 7.06 million subscriptions by the close of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Item Projected number (subscriptions) Additional installations (0.57) million Relocations 0.70 million (2) Social welfare telephones As social welfare programs continue to expand and develop, social demand for welfare-oriented telecommunications services has increased. In response to this need, NTT West plans to continue to promote the provision of welfare-oriented products, such as its "Silver Phone series" ("Anshin" (relief), "Meiryo" (clearness), "Hibiki" (sound) and "Fureai" (communication)). Silver Phone Item Anshin (relief) Meiryo (clearness) Projected number (units) 2,000 100 (3) Public telephones NTT West plans to continue to maintain public telephone facilities to ensure public safety and meet the minimum requirements for providing a public means of communication. At the same time, NTT West will review its plan with respect to underutilized public telephones, and will also strive to provide social welfare services by continuing the maintenance of wheelchair-accessible public telephone booths. The number of public telephone units is projected to total approximately 81,000 by the close of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. 3 Item Projected number (units) Public telephones (3,000) (4) Integrated digital communications services The total numbers of INS-Net 64 subscriber lines and INS-Net 1500 subscriber lines are projected to be approximately 759,000 and 5,000, respectively, by the close of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Item Projected number (subscriptions) INS-Net 64 subscriber lines (144,000) INS-Net 1500 subscriber lines (1,000) 4 2. Data transmission services To respond to the increasing demand for broadband services, NTT West will endeavor to expand its fiber-optic access services and provide a wider range of services. The number of FLET's Hikari subscriptions is projected to total approximately 9.65 million by the close of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Item Projected number (subscriptions) FLET'S Hikari* 0.25 million *This figure for FLET'S Hikari includes subscribers to the Hikari Collaboration Model. 3. Leased circuit services Subscriptions for conventional leased circuit services and high-speed digital transmission services are projected to total approximately 103,000 and 7,000, respectively, by the close of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Item Projected number (subscriptions) Conventional leased circuit services (3,000) High-speed digital transmission services (8,000) 4. Telegraph services NTT West will conduct maintenance of its systems in order to promote the enhancement and operational efficiency of its telegraph services. 5. Improvement and advances in telecommunications facilities (1) Optical access networks NTT West plans to efficiently promote the shift to the fiber optics in its access network in response to, among other things, the demand for broadband services. 5 Item Projected number (million fiber km) Optical subscriber cables 0.50 Telecommunications network In its telecommunications network, NTT West will aim to upgrade network services and improve network efficiency, among other things, while working to meet demand for broadband services. Disaster prevention measures NTT West expects to take necessary measures in response to disasters. Such measures would include disaster prevention measures to prepare for damage to telecommunications equipment and facilities, securing lines for emergency communications, strengthening its organizational structure for crisis management and restoring systems in the event of large-scale disasters, and supporting information distribution after a disaster. Underground installation of transmission cables In order to improve the reliability of communications facilities, ensure safe and pleasant roads and other transit areas, and enhance the appearance of the urban landscape, NTT West will work in coordination with the national and local governments and with other companies in installing transmission cables underground. Facility maintenance NTT West will conduct necessary cable maintenance and replacement to provide stable and high-quality services and ensure quality customer services, safe operations, harmonization with the social environment and stabilization of communications systems. NTT West will seek to minimize costs by making full use of existing equipment and facilities in improving and upgrading communications facilities. 6. Promotion of research and development activities With the aim of utilizing ICT and IoT technology to find solutions to social problems, NTT West will promote experimental and research measures and policies for technical areas by focusing on the following three points, among others. Review towards the utilization of network technologies for IoT and AI technology. Review towards the realization of cost-effective,high-speed and high capacity networks and a sophisticated and efficient operations practice. 6 Development of a security countermeasure technology that promotes the utilization of data and devices in response to the change in the diversifying customer environment, and the review of enhancing countermeasures against new threats. The following tables present an overview of the business plan for the above principal services and capital investment plans. 7 Table 1 Principal Services Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Type of service Plan Voice transmission services Telephone subscriptions Additional installations (0.57 million) subscriptions Relocations 0.70 million subscriptions Social welfare telephones (Silver Phone) 2,100 units Public telephones (3,000) units Integrated digital communications services INS-Net 64 (144,000) subscriptions INS-Net 1500 (1,000) subscriptions Data transmission services FLET'S Hikari* 0.25 million subscriptions Including the Hikari Collaboration Model Leased circuit services Conventional leased circuit services (3,000) subscriptions High-speed digital (8,000) subscriptions transmission services Table 2 Capital Investment Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Billions of yen) Item Expected investment 1. Expansion and improvement 213 of services (1) Voice transmission 126 (2) Data transmission 15 (3) Leased circuits 70 (4) Telegraph 2 2. Research and development facilities 2 3. Common facilities and others 15 Total 230 This figure includes approximately 69 billion yen to be invested in the fiber-optic access network. Attachment 1 (Reference) Revenues and Expenses Plan for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Billions of yen) Item Amount Revenues Operating revenues 1,335 Voice transmission 445 Data transmission 195 Leased circuits 383 Telegraph 9 Others 303 Non-operating revenues 7 Total 1,342 Expenses Operating expenses 1,219 Operating costs 967 Taxes and dues 65 Depreciation 187 Non-operating expenses 6 Total 1,225 Recurring profit 117 Attachment 2 (Reference) Planned Sources and Application of Funds for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Billions of yen) Item Amount Sources: Operational: 1,445 Operating revenues 1,438 Non-operating revenues 7 Financial: 160 Proceeds from issuance of long-term loans and bonds 160 Other financial income 0 Estimated consumption tax receipts 134 Balance brought forward from previous fiscal year 5 Total 1,744 Applications: Operational: 1,137 Operating expenses 1,131 Non-operating expenses 6 Financial: 390 Capital investments 230 Other financial expenses 160 Account settlement expenses 105 Provisional consumption tax payments 107 Balance carried forward to following fiscal year 5 Total 1,744 Attachments Original document

