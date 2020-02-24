Japan Exchange : Shionogi's FETROJA(R) (cefiderocol) Now Available for the Treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections in the U.S.

Press Release

Shionogi's FETROJA® (cefiderocol) Now Available for the Treatment of

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections in the U.S.

OSAKA, Japan, February 25, 2020 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Shionogi") today announced FETROJA® (cefiderocol) is now available in the U.S. for patients 18 years of age or older who have limited or no alternative treatment options, for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including pyelonephritis, caused by the following susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms: Escherichia coli (E. coli), Klebsiella pneumoniae (K. pneumoniae), Proteus mirabilis (P. mirabilis), Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa), and Enterobacter cloacae (E. cloacae) complex. FETROJA, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on November 14, 2019, is the first approved antibiotic that functions as a siderophore and has the ability to overcome many of the resistance mechanisms that Gram-negative bacteria employ against antibiotics. Under FETROJA's Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status, approval of the cUTI indication was based on limited clinical safety and efficacy data.

"The infectious disease community faces a serious challenge in combating cUTIs caused by Gram- negative pathogens, leading to high mortality rates. This illustrates a dire need for a treatment option able to overcome many mechanisms of resistance in Gram-negative bacteria," said Akira Kato, Ph.D., president and CEO at Shionogi Inc.

The increasing resistance of many infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria to existing therapies, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae and non-fermenting species such as P. aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii (A. baumannii), and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia (S. maltophilia), poses a serious health challenge.1-5 There is an increasing number of Gram-negative pathogens resistant to multiple antibiotics, making them difficult to treat and resulting in high mortality rates.6 In the United States, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistantinfections occur each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result.7 If no action is taken, antibiotic resistance is predicted to kill 10 million people every year by 2050 at a cumulative cost to global economic output of 100 trillion USD.8 The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified carbapenem-resistant strains of Enterobacteriaceae, P. aeruginosa, and A. baumannii as the top priorities in the research and development of new antibiotics.2,7

"We are proud to make FETROJA available for patients and their infectious disease care teams. Currently, FETROJA is the only available antibiotic which provides in vitro coverage against all Gram-negative pathogens considered top priority by the WHO," said Nate McCutcheon, Chief Commercial Officer, Shionogi Inc. "At Shionogi, we are currently expanding our organization to better assist hospitals and infectious disease specialists to support this community in dire need."

