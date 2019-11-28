Japan Exchange : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in the National Reimbursement Drug List in China

Ultibro® Breezhaler® and Seebri® Breezhaler® are being promoted in China by Huizheng (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd. ("Huizheng"), a group company of Zheijiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SHG: 600267) under license from Beijing Novartis Pharma Co., Ltd and Sandoz (China) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, which are controlled subsidiaries of Novartis.
Seebri® Breezhaler® and Ultibro® Breezhaler® are trademarks of Novartis AG.
About Sosei Heptares
We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, immuno-oncology, gastroenterology, inflammation and other rare/specialty indications.
We have established partnerships with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, including Allergan, AstraZeneca, Daiichi-Sankyo, Genentech (Roche), Novartis, Pfizer and Takeda; and with innovative biotechnology companies, including Kymab, MorphoSys and PeptiDream. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.
"Sosei Heptares" is the corporate brand of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are Trade Marks of Sosei Group companies.
For more information, please visit https://www.soseiheptares.com/
LinkedIn: @soseiheptaresco| Twitter: @soseiheptaresco| YouTube: @soseiheptaresco
