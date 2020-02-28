Japan Exchange : Sumitomo Chemical Announces Revisions to Its Financial Forecast and Projected Dividend for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2020

For Immediate Release February 28, 2020

Sumitomo Chemical Announces Revisions to Its Financial Forecast and

Projected Dividend for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2020

Based on recent performance trends, Sumitomo Chemical has made revisions to its financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2020, previously announced on October 21, 2019, regarding its consolidated financial results for the full year ending March 31, and the projected dividend, as detailed below.

1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen)

Sales Core Operating Net income Earnings attributable to Operating per Share revenue Income owners of the (yen) Income * parent Previous Forecast (A) 2,330,000 160,000 170,000 50,000 30.58 Revised Forecast (B) 2,250,000 125,000 130,000 30,000 18.35 Variance in Amount (B-A) -80,000 -35,000 -40,000 -20,000 Variance in Percentage (%) -3.4 -21.9 -23.5 -40.0 Previous year results 2,318,572 204,252 182,972 117,992 72.17 (Fiscal 2018)

* "Core Operating Income" excludes gains and losses from non-recurring factors from operating income.

(Reasons for the Revision)

In addition to a deterioration in market conditions for petrochemical products, due in part to the slowdown in China's economy, there has also been as a greater than expected fall in shipments of crop protection chemicals in the Health & Crop Sciences sector because of extreme weather conditions. There were also higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher research expenses in the Pharmaceuticals sector accompanying the strategic alliance with Roivant Sciences Ltd. In light of these conditions, both sales revenue and core operating income are expected to be lower than the previously announced forecast. This revision also incorporates some degree of impact from the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are both also expected to fall below the previously announced forecast because of lower core operating income.