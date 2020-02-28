Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Sumitomo Chemical Announces Revisions to Its Financial Forecast and Projected Dividend for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

For Immediate Release

February 28, 2020

Sumitomo Chemical Announces Revisions to Its Financial Forecast and

Projected Dividend for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2020

Based on recent performance trends, Sumitomo Chemical has made revisions to its financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2020, previously announced on October 21, 2019, regarding its consolidated financial results for the full year ending March 31, and the projected dividend, as detailed below.

1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen)

Sales

Core

Operating

Net income

Earnings

attributable to

Operating

per Share

revenue

Income

owners of the

(yen)

Income *

parent

Previous Forecast (A)

2,330,000

160,000

170,000

50,000

30.58

Revised Forecast (B)

2,250,000

125,000

130,000

30,000

18.35

Variance in Amount (B-A)

-80,000

-35,000

-40,000

-20,000

Variance in Percentage (%)

-3.4

-21.9

-23.5

-40.0

Previous year results

2,318,572

204,252

182,972

117,992

72.17

(Fiscal 2018)

* "Core Operating Income" excludes gains and losses from non-recurring factors from operating income.

(Reasons for the Revision)

In addition to a deterioration in market conditions for petrochemical products, due in part to the slowdown in China's economy, there has also been as a greater than expected fall in shipments of crop protection chemicals in the Health & Crop Sciences sector because of extreme weather conditions. There were also higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher research expenses in the Pharmaceuticals sector accompanying the strategic alliance with Roivant Sciences Ltd. In light of these conditions, both sales revenue and core operating income are expected to be lower than the previously announced forecast. This revision also incorporates some degree of impact from the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are both also expected to fall below the previously announced forecast because of lower core operating income.

2. Revision to the Projected Dividend

Dividend per share

Second quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Previous forecast

To be determined

To be determined

(Announced on October 21, 2019)

Revised forecast

¥6.00

¥17.00

Actual

¥11.00

Previous year results

¥11.00

¥11.00

¥22.00

(Fiscal 2018)

(Reasons for the Revision)

The Company places a high priority on shareholder return and makes it a policy to maintain stable dividend payments, while giving due consideration to its business performance and a dividend payout ratio for each fiscal year and the amount of retained earnings necessary for future growth.

As stated above, Sumitomo Chemical has made downward revisions to its full-year consolidated financial forecast, and it has therefore decided its projected year-end dividend for fiscal 2019 to 6 yen per share. This will result in a total annual dividend of 17 yen per share.

Cautionary Statement

Statements made in this document with respect to Sumitomo Chemical's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs that are not historical facts are forward looking statements about the future performance of Sumitomo Chemical. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it, and involve risks and uncertainties.

The important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in Sumitomo Chemical's markets; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, Sumitomo Chemical's products in the marketplace; Sumitomo Chemical's ability to continue to win acceptance for its products in these highly competitive markets; and movements of currency exchange rates.

Information:

Financial Forecast by Segment for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2019

Variance in

Previous

Revised

Amount (B-A)

Forecast (A)

Forecast (B)

Petrochemicals &

Sales revenue

705,000

675,000

-30,000

Plastics

Core Operating Income

24,000

16,000

-8,000

Energy & Functional

Sales revenue

280,000

260,000

-20,000

Materials

Core Operating Income

23,000

19,000

-4,000

IT-related Chemicals

Sales revenue

425,000

415,000

-10,000

Core Operating Income

27,000

24,000

-3,000

Health & Crop

Sales revenue

365,000

350,000

-15,000

Sciences

Core Operating Income

11,000

3,000

-8,000

Pharmaceuticals

Sales revenue

500,000

500,000

0

Core Operating Income

81,000

68,000

-13,000

Others

Sales revenue

55,000

50,000

-5,000

Adjustments

Core Operating Income

-6,000

-5,000

1,000

Total

Sales revenue

2,330,000

2,250,000

-80,000

Core Operating Income

160,000

125,000

-35,000

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aNew Artwork by GOTO Akinori, Filled with Hopes of Shuri Castle Reconstruction, Will Be Exhibited at Naha Airport Starting Saturday, February 29
BU
01:16aUBS : publishes Annual Report and Compensation Report 2019
DJ
01:13aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01:13aOSLO BØRS VPS : Interim Report Q4 2019 - Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S
PU
01:13aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)
PU
01:13aB2HOLDING : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by B2Holding ASA
PU
01:13aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice of Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee and Changes of Directors, etc.
PU
01:12aBaidu Warns of Revenue Drop, Signaling Trouble for China's Private Sector -- Update
DJ
01:09aGRINDEKS : On “Grindeks” results in 2019
AQ
01:09aZALARIS : 19th year of uninterrupted growth and all-time high Q4 revenues
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3Oil-rich Alberta sees lower budget deficit in 2020-21, bets on recovery in crude prices
4MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
5B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Record 2019 Annual Gold P..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group