|
Japan Exchange : Summary Report on Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020
11/27/2019 | 11:33pm EST
Summary Report on Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020
(Japan GAAP)
|
|
October 31st, 2019
|
|
Listing: TSE-JASDAQ
|
Company name:
|
Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.
|
Code No.:
|
6960 (http://www.fukuda.co.jp)
|
Representative:
|
Daijiro Shirai, President & COO
|
Inquiries:
|
Haruhiko Honbu, Senior Manager of Accounting & Finance Department
|
Tel:
|
+81-3-5684-1558 (main)
|
Scheduled date for filing the quarterly report:
|
November 14th, 2019
|
Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payment:
|
December 9th, 2019
|
Supplementary material development:
|
None
|
Financial results meeting:
|
None
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) (The number with parenthesis shows negative figure)
1. Consolidated financial results for the Second quarter of the year ending March 2020 (April 1st, 2019 through September 30th, 2019)
-
Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(% represents increases or decreases from the previous year)
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating Profit
|
Ordinary
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
Profit
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
million
|
%
|
million
|
|
%
|
|
|
million
|
|
%
|
million
|
|
%
|
|
yen
|
yen
|
|
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter of the
|
67,129
|
15.6
|
7,159
|
|
31.7
|
|
|
7,242
|
|
21.9
|
5,385
|
|
22.6
|
year ending March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter of the
|
58,062
|
(1.3)
|
5,434
|
|
(9.9)
|
|
|
5,941
|
|
(3.9)
|
4,393
|
|
(13.3)
|
year ended March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter of the year ending March 2020:5,323 million yen / 24.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter of the year ended March 2019: 4,292 million yen / (19.6) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
Diluted earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter of the
|
|
353.91
|
|
|
―
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year ending March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter of the
|
|
288.73
|
|
|
―
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year ended March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Shareholders'
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
equity ratio
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
million yen
|
million yen
|
|
|
|
％
|
|
|
yen
|
|
Second quarter of the
|
|
164,158
|
|
122,901
|
|
|
|
|
74.9
|
8,075.93
|
|
year ending March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended March 2019
|
|
160,940
|
|
119,183
|
|
|
|
|
74.1
|
7,831.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter of the year ending March 2020:
|
122,901 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended March 2019:
|
|
|
119,183 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Dividends per share
|
|
|
|
|
End of the
|
|
End of the
|
|
End of the
|
|
End of the term
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
first quarter
|
|
second quarter
|
|
third quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
Year ended
|
|
―
|
70.00
|
|
―
|
105.00
|
|
175.00
|
March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ending
|
|
―
|
75.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
―
|
100.00
|
|
175.00
|
(forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Revisions to recent dividend forecast: None
The detail of second quarter dividend of Year ended March 2019; ordinary dividend 55.00 yen, extra dividend 15.00 yen
The detail of year-end dividend of Year ended March 2019; ordinary dividend 60.00 yen, extra dividend 40.00 yen, commemorative dividend 5.00 yen
The detail of second quarter dividend of Year ending March 2020; ordinary dividend 55.00 yen, extra dividend 15.00 yen, commemorative dividend 5.00 yen
The detail of year-end dividend of Year ending March 2020 (Forecast); ordinary dividend 60.00 yen, extra dividend 40.00 yen
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1st, 2019 through March 31st, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(% represents increase or
|
decrease from the previous year)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating Profit
|
Ordinary Profit
|
|
Profit attributable
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
to owners of parent
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
million
|
|
%
|
million
|
%
|
million
|
%
|
|
million
|
%
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year
|
131,000
|
|
0.9
|
12,700
|
0.4
|
12,900
|
(2.9)
|
|
9,200
|
(3.9)
|
604.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Revisions to recent business forecast: None
Since the Group's operating results tend to take a peak at the fourth quarter and it is difficult to give a forecast every six months based on rational calculation, the consolidated forecast at the second quarter is not disclosed.
*Notes
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation): None
-
Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
-
Changes in accounting policies, accounting projections and restatement
-
Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: None
-
Changes other than (i) above: None
-
Changes in accounting projections: None
-
Restatement: None
-
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
-
Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Second quarter of the year ending March 2020: 19,588,000 shares
Year ended March 2019: 19,588,000 shares
-
Number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period:
Second quarter of the year ending March 2020: 4,369,762 shares
Year ended March 2019: 4,369,738 shares
-
Average number of shares during the period (accumulated consolidated quarter)
Second quarter of the year ending March 2020: 15,218,273 shares
Second quarter of the year ended March 2019: 15,217,247 shares
-
Summary Report on Financial Results for the Second Quarter is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
-
Explanation about the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results, and other noteworthy matters
The projections and other statements with respect to the future included in this material are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that are judged reasonable by Fukuda Denshi (hereinafter, "Company"). Please be advised that the Company does not guarantee in any way the achievement of the projections and other goals in this material and that cases may occur where the actual results and other situations differ materially from the projections due to various factors. With respect to the preconditions for the forecast of financial results, please refer to "(3) Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast" under the "1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review" section on page 5.
|
Contents of the Attached Materials
|
|
1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review --------
|
P.05
|
(1) Explanation about consolidated operating results -----------------------------------------------------
|
P.05
|
(2)
|
Explanation about consolidated financial situation ---------------------------------------------------
|
P.05
|
(3)
|
Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast ----------------------------------------------------
|
P.05
|
2. Consolidated quarterly financial statements and Notes -------------------------------------------------
|
P.06
|
(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets ------------------------------------------------------------------
|
P.06
|
(2)
|
Consolidated quarterly income statements and consolidated quarterly comprehensive income
|
P.08
|
statements
|
|
Consolidated quarterly income statements
|
|
|
Second quarter of the consolidated term -------------------------------------------------------------
|
P.08
|
Consolidated quarterly comprehensive income statements
|
|
|
Second quarter of the consolidated term -------------------------------------------------------------
|
P.09
|
(3)
|
Notes to consolidated quarterly financial statement --------------------------------------------------
|
P.09
|
(Notes regarding the premise for going concern) --------------------------------------------------------
|
P.09
|
(Notes when there is a significant fluctuation in the amount of shareholders' equity) -------------
|
P.09
1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review
(1) Explanation about consolidated operating results
Although the Japanese economy has gradually expanded during the current consolidated fiscal year, the slowdown of overseas economy has an effect on the export and the production and uncertainty about the future still remains.
In the medical device industry, the government lowered the medical fee in FY2018 as a whole.
Though the medical fee has been revised in October 2019 so as to offset the consumption tax raise, medical institutions still face continuous demands for efficient and high-quality healthcare services.
In this setting, the Group posted a consolidated "Net sales" of 67,129 million yen (up 15.6% year-on- year basis), "Operating profit" of 7,159 million yen (up 31.7% year-on-year basis), "Ordinary profit" of 7,242 million yen (up 21.9% year-on-year basis), and "Profit attributable to owners of parent" of 5,385 million yen (up 22.6% year-on-year basis) in the second quarter.
-
Physiological diagnostic equipment segment
The number of large orders and IT-related products increased.
As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 19,127 million yen (up 22.0% year-on-year basis).
-
Patient monitoring equipment segment
Consolidated "Net sales" of patient monitoring equipment were 5,538 million yen (up 50.6% year- on-year basis).
-
Medical treatment equipment segment
While the business of renting medical equipment for home treatment increased, sales of pacemakers decreased.
As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 25,316 million yen (up 3.0% year-on-year basis).
-
Consumables and other products segment
In this segment, we mainly handle recording paper, disposable electrodes, and consumables used for devices handled in the above segments, as well as maintenance and repair services.
Consolidated "Net sales" for this segment were 17,146 million yen (up 21.4% year-on-year basis).
(2) Explanation about consolidated financial situation
"Total assets" were 164,158 million yen at the end of the second quarter under review, up 3,217million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
The main factors are the increase of 3,399 million yen in "Property, plant and equipment" despite the decrease of 2,214 million yen in "Notes and accounts receivable-trade".
"Total liabilities" amounted to 41,256 million yen, down 500 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
The main factor is the decrease of 1,284 million yen in "Notes and accounts payable-trade" despite the increase of 1,265 million yen in "Electronically recorded obligations - operating".
"Net assets" were 122,901 million yen, up 3,717 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factor is the increase of 3,781 million yen in "Retained earnings".
(3) Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast
Due to the steady sales achievement until the second quarter, there is no change at this moment in the forecast of the financial results for the full fiscal year which we announced on May 15th, 2019.
The forecasted financial results described in this material are based on information available at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from the results projected and presented hereby for a variety of reasons.
2. Consolidated quarterly financial statements and Notes
(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
End of the Second quarter
|
|
|
|
|
under review
|
|
|
|
|
(as of March 31
|
st
|
, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as of September 30th, 2019)
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
|
|
|
|
46,857
|
|
47,212
|
|
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
|
37,330
|
35,115
|
|
|
Electronically recorded monetary
|
|
|
|
|
1,421
|
|
1,572
|
|
|
claims - operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
145
|
141
|
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
|
|
|
|
9,197
|
|
9,540
|
|
|
Work in process
|
|
104
|
263
|
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
|
|
|
|
2,632
|
|
2,922
|
|
|
Other
|
|
1,769
|
1,991
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
(47)
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
99,406
|
98,712
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
31,329
|
34,729
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,601
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
10,436
|
|
11,055
|
|
|
Other
|
|
18,183
|
18,072
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
Total investments and other assets
|
|
28,602
|
29,110
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
61,533
|
|
65,445
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
160,940
|
164,158
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable - trade
|
|
|
|
|
19,739
|
|
18,454
|
|
|
Electronically recorded obligations -
|
|
5,065
|
6,331
|
|
|
operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
1,141
|
1,257
|
|
|
Provision for bonuses
|
|
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
2,375
|
|
|
Provision for product warranties
|
|
143
|
120
|
|
Other provision
|
|
|
|
|
239
|
|
118
|
|
|
Other
|
|
4,883
|
4,387
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
35,448
|
|
34,844
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retirement benefit liability
|
|
|
|
|
2,885
|
|
3,029
|
|
|
Other provision
|
|
283
|
299
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
3,139
|
|
3,083
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
6,309
|
6,412
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
41,757
|
|
41,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Previous fiscal year
|
End of the Second quarter
|
|
|
|
|
under review
|
|
|
|
|
(as of March 31
|
st
|
, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as of September 30th, 2019)
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
|
4,621
|
|
4,621
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
21,696
|
21,817
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
111,662
|
|
115,443
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(19,540)
|
(19,661)
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
118,439
|
|
122,220
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on
|
|
|
|
|
1,270
|
|
1,307
|
|
|
available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation
|
|
(235)
|
(364)
|
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit
|
|
|
|
|
(291)
|
|
(261)
|
|
|
plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total accumulated other
|
|
743
|
680
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
|
|
119,183
|
|
122,901
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
|
160,940
|
164,158
|
(2) Consolidated quarterly income statements and consolidated quarterly comprehensive income statements
Consolidated quarterly income statements (Second quarter of the consolidated term)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter of the
|
Second quarter of the
|
|
|
|
|
previous consolidated term
|
consolidated term
|
|
|
|
|
(from April 1st, 2018
|
(from April 1st, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
to September 30th, 2018)
|
to September 30th, 2019)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
58,062
|
|
67,129
|
|
Cost of sales
|
33,116
|
40,245
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
24,946
|
|
26,884
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
19,511
|
19,725
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
5,434
|
|
7,159
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
21
|
|
34
|
|
|
Dividend income
|
295
|
79
|
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
|
|
133
|
|
-
|
|
|
Gain on investments in investment
|
8
|
|
6
|
|
|
partnership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
84
|
|
75
|
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
543
|
196
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
24
|
19
|
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
|
|
-
|
|
73
|
|
|
Loss on investments in investment
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
partnership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
11
|
|
19
|
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
37
|
113
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
5,941
|
|
7,242
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
|
|
4
|
|
0
|
|
|
Surrender value of insurance policies
|
550
|
351
|
|
Gain on reversal of foreign currency
|
|
|
-
|
|
33
|
|
|
translation adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary income
|
554
|
385
|
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
10
|
|
12
|
|
|
Building demolition cost
|
128
|
-
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
141
|
12
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
|
|
6,353
|
|
7,616
|
|
Income taxes - current
|
1,593
|
1,749
|
|
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
|
|
366
|
|
480
|
|
Total income taxes
|
1,960
|
2,230
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
4,393
|
|
5,385
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
4,393
|
5,385
|
Consolidated quarterly comprehensive income statements (Second quarter of the consolidated term)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter of the
|
Second quarter of the
|
|
|
|
|
previous consolidated term
|
consolidated term
|
|
|
|
|
(from April 1st, 2018
|
(from April 1st, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
to September 30th, 2018)
|
to September 30th, 2019)
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
4,393
|
|
5,385
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on
|
|
|
(113)
|
|
36
|
|
|
available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation
|
(14)
|
(129)
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit
|
|
|
25
|
|
30
|
|
|
plans, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
(101)
|
(62)
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
4,292
|
|
5,323
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
4,292
|
|
5,323
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Notes to consolidated quarterly financial statement (Notes regarding the premise for going concern)
Not applicable.
(Notes when there is a significant fluctuation in the amount of shareholders' equity) Not applicable.
-
This English translation is for reference purposes only. The original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.
-
The original disclosure in Japanese was released on October 31st, 2019 at 15:00（GMT+9）
|
|