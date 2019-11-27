Japan Exchange : Summary Report on Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020

1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review

(1) Explanation about consolidated operating results

Although the Japanese economy has gradually expanded during the current consolidated fiscal year, the slowdown of overseas economy has an effect on the export and the production and uncertainty about the future still remains.

In the medical device industry, the government lowered the medical fee in FY2018 as a whole.

Though the medical fee has been revised in October 2019 so as to offset the consumption tax raise, medical institutions still face continuous demands for efficient and high-quality healthcare services.

In this setting, the Group posted a consolidated "Net sales" of 67,129 million yen (up 15.6% year-on- year basis), "Operating profit" of 7,159 million yen (up 31.7% year-on-year basis), "Ordinary profit" of 7,242 million yen (up 21.9% year-on-year basis), and "Profit attributable to owners of parent" of 5,385 million yen (up 22.6% year-on-year basis) in the second quarter.

Physiological diagnostic equipment segment

The number of large orders and IT-related products increased.

As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 19,127 million yen (up 22.0% year-on-year basis). Patient monitoring equipment segment

Consolidated " Net sales " of patient monitoring equipment were 5,538 million yen (up 50.6% year- on-year basis). Medical treatment equipment segment

While the business of renting medical equipment for home treatment increased, sales of pacemakers decreased.

As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 25,316 million yen (up 3.0% year-on-year basis). Consumables and other products segment

In this segment, we mainly handle recording paper, disposable electrodes, and consumables used for devices handled in the above segments, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Consolidated "Net sales" for this segment were 17,146 million yen (up 21.4% year-on-year basis).

(2) Explanation about consolidated financial situation

"Total assets" were 164,158 million yen at the end of the second quarter under review, up 3,217million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The main factors are the increase of 3,399 million yen in "Property, plant and equipment" despite the decrease of 2,214 million yen in "Notes and accounts receivable-trade".

"Total liabilities" amounted to 41,256 million yen, down 500 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The main factor is the decrease of 1,284 million yen in "Notes and accounts payable-trade" despite the increase of 1,265 million yen in "Electronically recorded obligations - operating".

"Net assets" were 122,901 million yen, up 3,717 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factor is the increase of 3,781 million yen in "Retained earnings".

(3) Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast

Due to the steady sales achievement until the second quarter, there is no change at this moment in the forecast of the financial results for the full fiscal year which we announced on May 15th, 2019.

The forecasted financial results described in this material are based on information available at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from the results projected and presented hereby for a variety of reasons.