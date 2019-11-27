Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Summary Report on Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:33pm EST

Summary Report on Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020

(Japan GAAP)

October 31st, 2019

Listing: TSE-JASDAQ

Company name:

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

Code No.:

6960 (http://www.fukuda.co.jp)

Representative:

Daijiro Shirai, President & COO

Inquiries:

Haruhiko Honbu, Senior Manager of Accounting & Finance Department

Tel:

+81-3-5684-1558 (main)

Scheduled date for filing the quarterly report:

November 14th, 2019

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payment:

December 9th, 2019

Supplementary material development:

None

Financial results meeting:

None

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) (The number with parenthesis shows negative figure)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Second quarter of the year ending March 2020 (April 1st, 2019 through September 30th, 2019)

  1. Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(% represents increases or decreases from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of parent

million

%

million

%

million

%

million

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

Second quarter of the

67,129

15.6

7,159

31.7

7,242

21.9

5,385

22.6

year ending March 2020

Second quarter of the

58,062

(1.3)

5,434

(9.9)

5,941

(3.9)

4,393

(13.3)

year ended March 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income

Second quarter of the year ending March 2020:5,323 million yen / 24.0 %

Second quarter of the year ended March 2019: 4,292 million yen / (19.6) %

Earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

yen

Yen

Second quarter of the

353.91

year ending March 2020

Second quarter of the

288.73

year ended March 2019

(2) Consolidated financial situation

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

million yen

million yen

yen

Second quarter of the

164,158

122,901

74.9

8,075.93

year ending March 2020

Year ended March 2019

160,940

119,183

74.1

7,831.61

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Second quarter of the year ending March 2020:

122,901 million yen

Year ended March 2019:

119,183 million yen

- 1 -

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per share

End of the

End of the

End of the

End of the term

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended

70.00

105.00

175.00

March 2019

Year ending

75.00

March 2020

Year ending

March 2020

100.00

175.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revisions to recent dividend forecast: None

The detail of second quarter dividend of Year ended March 2019; ordinary dividend 55.00 yen, extra dividend 15.00 yen

The detail of year-end dividend of Year ended March 2019; ordinary dividend 60.00 yen, extra dividend 40.00 yen, commemorative dividend 5.00 yen

The detail of second quarter dividend of Year ending March 2020; ordinary dividend 55.00 yen, extra dividend 15.00 yen, commemorative dividend 5.00 yen

The detail of year-end dividend of Year ending March 2020 (Forecast); ordinary dividend 60.00 yen, extra dividend 40.00 yen

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1st, 2019 through March 31st, 2020)

(% represents increase or

decrease from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit attributable

Earnings

to owners of parent

per share

million

%

million

%

million

%

million

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full-year

131,000

0.9

12,700

0.4

12,900

(2.9)

9,200

(3.9)

604.54

(Note) Revisions to recent business forecast: None

Since the Group's operating results tend to take a peak at the fourth quarter and it is difficult to give a forecast every six months based on rational calculation, the consolidated forecast at the second quarter is not disclosed.

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting projections and restatement
  1. Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: None
  2. Changes other than (i) above: None
  3. Changes in accounting projections: None
  4. Restatement: None
  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
  1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Second quarter of the year ending March 2020: 19,588,000 shares

Year ended March 2019: 19,588,000 shares

- 2 -

  1. Number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period:
    Second quarter of the year ending March 2020: 4,369,762 shares
    Year ended March 2019: 4,369,738 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period (accumulated consolidated quarter)

Second quarter of the year ending March 2020: 15,218,273 shares

Second quarter of the year ended March 2019: 15,217,247 shares

  • Summary Report on Financial Results for the Second Quarter is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or an auditing firm.
  • Explanation about the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results, and other noteworthy matters

The projections and other statements with respect to the future included in this material are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that are judged reasonable by Fukuda Denshi (hereinafter, "Company"). Please be advised that the Company does not guarantee in any way the achievement of the projections and other goals in this material and that cases may occur where the actual results and other situations differ materially from the projections due to various factors. With respect to the preconditions for the forecast of financial results, please refer to "(3) Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast" under the "1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review" section on page 5.

- 3 -

Contents of the Attached Materials

1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review --------

P.05

(1) Explanation about consolidated operating results -----------------------------------------------------

P.05

(2)

Explanation about consolidated financial situation ---------------------------------------------------

P.05

(3)

Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast ----------------------------------------------------

P.05

2. Consolidated quarterly financial statements and Notes -------------------------------------------------

P.06

(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets ------------------------------------------------------------------

P.06

(2)

Consolidated quarterly income statements and consolidated quarterly comprehensive income

P.08

statements

Consolidated quarterly income statements

Second quarter of the consolidated term -------------------------------------------------------------

P.08

Consolidated quarterly comprehensive income statements

Second quarter of the consolidated term -------------------------------------------------------------

P.09

(3)

Notes to consolidated quarterly financial statement --------------------------------------------------

P.09

(Notes regarding the premise for going concern) --------------------------------------------------------

P.09

(Notes when there is a significant fluctuation in the amount of shareholders' equity) -------------

P.09

- 4 -

1. Qualitative information about consolidated earnings results for the quarter under review

(1) Explanation about consolidated operating results

Although the Japanese economy has gradually expanded during the current consolidated fiscal year, the slowdown of overseas economy has an effect on the export and the production and uncertainty about the future still remains.

In the medical device industry, the government lowered the medical fee in FY2018 as a whole.

Though the medical fee has been revised in October 2019 so as to offset the consumption tax raise, medical institutions still face continuous demands for efficient and high-quality healthcare services.

In this setting, the Group posted a consolidated "Net sales" of 67,129 million yen (up 15.6% year-on- year basis), "Operating profit" of 7,159 million yen (up 31.7% year-on-year basis), "Ordinary profit" of 7,242 million yen (up 21.9% year-on-year basis), and "Profit attributable to owners of parent" of 5,385 million yen (up 22.6% year-on-year basis) in the second quarter.

  1. Physiological diagnostic equipment segment
    The number of large orders and IT-related products increased.
    As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 19,127 million yen (up 22.0% year-on-year basis).
  2. Patient monitoring equipment segment
    Consolidated "Net sales" of patient monitoring equipment were 5,538 million yen (up 50.6% year- on-year basis).
  3. Medical treatment equipment segment
    While the business of renting medical equipment for home treatment increased, sales of pacemakers decreased.
    As a result, consolidated "Net sales" were 25,316 million yen (up 3.0% year-on-year basis).
  4. Consumables and other products segment

In this segment, we mainly handle recording paper, disposable electrodes, and consumables used for devices handled in the above segments, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Consolidated "Net sales" for this segment were 17,146 million yen (up 21.4% year-on-year basis).

(2) Explanation about consolidated financial situation

"Total assets" were 164,158 million yen at the end of the second quarter under review, up 3,217million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The main factors are the increase of 3,399 million yen in "Property, plant and equipment" despite the decrease of 2,214 million yen in "Notes and accounts receivable-trade".

"Total liabilities" amounted to 41,256 million yen, down 500 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The main factor is the decrease of 1,284 million yen in "Notes and accounts payable-trade" despite the increase of 1,265 million yen in "Electronically recorded obligations - operating".

"Net assets" were 122,901 million yen, up 3,717 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factor is the increase of 3,781 million yen in "Retained earnings".

(3) Explanation about consolidated earnings forecast

Due to the steady sales achievement until the second quarter, there is no change at this moment in the forecast of the financial results for the full fiscal year which we announced on May 15th, 2019.

The forecasted financial results described in this material are based on information available at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from the results projected and presented hereby for a variety of reasons.

- 5 -

2. Consolidated quarterly financial statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

End of the Second quarter

under review

(as of March 31

st

, 2019)

(as of September 30th, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

46,857

47,212

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

37,330

35,115

Electronically recorded monetary

1,421

1,572

claims - operating

Securities

145

141

Merchandise and finished goods

9,197

9,540

Work in process

104

263

Raw materials and supplies

2,632

2,922

Other

1,769

1,991

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(51)

(47)

Total current assets

99,406

98,712

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

31,329

34,729

Intangible assets

1,601

1,605

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

10,436

11,055

Other

18,183

18,072

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(17)

(17)

Total investments and other assets

28,602

29,110

Total non-current assets

61,533

65,445

Total assets

160,940

164,158

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

19,739

18,454

Electronically recorded obligations -

5,065

6,331

operating

Short-term borrowings

1,750

1,800

Income taxes payable

1,141

1,257

Provision for bonuses

2,484

2,375

Provision for product warranties

143

120

Other provision

239

118

Other

4,883

4,387

Total current liabilities

35,448

34,844

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

2,885

3,029

Other provision

283

299

Other

3,139

3,083

Total non-current liabilities

6,309

6,412

Total liabilities

41,757

41,256

- 6 -

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

End of the Second quarter

under review

(as of March 31

st

, 2019)

(as of September 30th, 2019)

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,621

4,621

Capital surplus

21,696

21,817

Retained earnings

111,662

115,443

Treasury shares

(19,540)

(19,661)

Total shareholders' equity

118,439

122,220

Accumulated other comprehensive

income

Valuation difference on

1,270

1,307

available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation

(235)

(364)

adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit

(291)

(261)

plans

Total accumulated other

743

680

comprehensive income

Total net assets

119,183

122,901

Total liabilities and net assets

160,940

164,158

- 7 -

(2) Consolidated quarterly income statements and consolidated quarterly comprehensive income statements

Consolidated quarterly income statements (Second quarter of the consolidated term)

(Million yen)

Second quarter of the

Second quarter of the

previous consolidated term

consolidated term

(from April 1st, 2018

(from April 1st, 2019

to September 30th, 2018)

to September 30th, 2019)

Net sales

58,062

67,129

Cost of sales

33,116

40,245

Gross profit

24,946

26,884

Selling, general and administrative

19,511

19,725

expenses

Operating profit

5,434

7,159

Non-operating income

Interest income

21

34

Dividend income

295

79

Foreign exchange gains

133

-

Gain on investments in investment

8

6

partnership

Other

84

75

Total non-operating income

543

196

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

24

19

Foreign exchange losses

-

73

Loss on investments in investment

1

1

partnership

Other

11

19

Total non-operating expenses

37

113

Ordinary profit

5,941

7,242

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

4

0

Surrender value of insurance policies

550

351

Gain on reversal of foreign currency

-

33

translation adjustment

Total extraordinary income

554

385

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

0

-

Impairment loss

10

12

Building demolition cost

128

-

Other

1

-

Total extraordinary losses

141

12

Profit before income taxes

6,353

7,616

Income taxes - current

1,593

1,749

Income taxes - deferred

366

480

Total income taxes

1,960

2,230

Profit

4,393

5,385

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,393

5,385

- 8 -

Consolidated quarterly comprehensive income statements (Second quarter of the consolidated term)

(Million yen)

Second quarter of the

Second quarter of the

previous consolidated term

consolidated term

(from April 1st, 2018

(from April 1st, 2019

to September 30th, 2018)

to September 30th, 2019)

Profit

4,393

5,385

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on

(113)

36

available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation

(14)

(129)

adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit

25

30

plans, net of tax

Total other comprehensive income

(101)

(62)

Comprehensive income

4,292

5,323

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to

4,292

5,323

owners of parent

  1. Notes to consolidated quarterly financial statement (Notes regarding the premise for going concern)
    Not applicable.

(Notes when there is a significant fluctuation in the amount of shareholders' equity) Not applicable.

  • This English translation is for reference purposes only. The original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.
  • The original disclosure in Japanese was released on October 31st, 2019 at 15:00GMT+9

- 9 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 26/11/19 - $1.0314
PU
12:11aAQUALISBRAEMAR : Q3 2019 financial results
PU
12:06aIsracann Biosciences Receives Land Use & Facility Approvals from Israeli Land Authority and Amends Warrants
GL
12:04aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Cargo-Passenger Ship for Tokai Kisen
AQ
12:03aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for October 2019
PU
12:03aBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 27/11/19 - $0.7347
PU
12:03aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Presentation material, Six Months Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
PU
12:03aADVANCED NANO TECHNOLOGIES : Samsung Electronics, IOM Expand Efforts to Eradicate Forced Labour
PU
12:03aZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY : Unveils its Latest Mortar Mixer Duo-mix Specialised for 3D Construction Printing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
4TECH DATA CORPORATION : Apollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to refund people who bought new shares bef..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group