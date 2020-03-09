|
Japan Exchange : Summary of Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 (Consolidated)
03/09/2020 | 11:04pm EDT
Summary of Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
February 7, 2020
|
C o m p a n y
|
THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION
|
Listed on the TSE
|
S t o c k C o d e
|
3097
|
URL: https://www.monogatari.co.jp/
|
|
Representative
|
Yukio Kaji, President and CEO
|
|
C o n t a c t
|
Tsuyoshi Tsudera, Director, Finance & Growth Strategy Office
|
T E L: +81-532-63-8001
|
|
Expected date of filing of quarterly report: February 14, 2020
|
|
Expected starting date of dividend payment: March 3, 2020
|
|
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Rounded down to million yen）
|
１. Consolidated business results for the six months ended December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Consolidated results of operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
|
Net income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
|
Six months ended Dec. 2019
|
31,507
|
10.3
|
|
1,813
|
|
-2.2
|
1,800
|
-20.3
|
|
1,030
|
-26.9
|
|
|
Six months ended Dec. 2018
|
28,558
|
13.7
|
|
1,854
|
|
9.4
|
2,259
|
17.2
|
|
1,411
|
17.2
|
|
(Note) Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended December 2019: 1,035 million yen (-25.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended December 2018: 1,388 million yen (15.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
Diluted net income per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended Dec. 2019
|
171.26
|
|
|
|
170.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended Dec. 2018
|
234.63
|
|
|
|
233.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
As of Dec. 2019
|
|
|
|
33,846
|
|
|
|
|
18,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54.1
|
|
|
As of Jun. 2019
|
|
|
|
32,735
|
|
|
|
|
17,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 2019: 18,318 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 2019: 17,593 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of 1Q
|
|
End of 2Q
|
|
End of 3Q
|
|
Year-end
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Year ended Jun. 2019
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
45.00
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
45.00
|
|
90.00
|
Year ending Jun. 2020
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
55.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ending Jun. 2020 (forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
55.00
|
|
110.00
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending June 2020
|
|
(July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020)
|
|
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Net income attributable to
|
Net income per
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
Year ending Jun.
|
66,396
|
12.6
|
5,067
|
28.8
|
5,100
|
8.8
|
3,184
|
8.3
|
529.07
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note1) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None
|
|
|
|
|
*Notes
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
-
Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
-
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ②Changes in accounting policies other than ①
③Changes in accounting estimates
④Restatement
-
Shares outstanding (common stock)
-
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
|
As of December 2019
|
6,022,222 shares
|
As of June 2019
|
6,020,382 shares
-
Treasury stock at the end of period
|
As of December 2019
|
881 shares
|
As of June 2019
|
881 shares
-
Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)
|
Six months ended December 2019
|
6,020,121 shares
|
Six months ended December 2018
|
6,015,835 shares
*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
(Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The Company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
(Method for obtaining supprement material for the quarterly financial results)
Supprement materials for the quarterly financial results are posted on TDNet on the same day as the date of this document.
－ 2 －
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 03:03:12 UTC
|
|