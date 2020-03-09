Log in
Japan Exchange : Summary of Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 (Consolidated)

03/09/2020 | 11:04pm EDT

Summary of Business Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

February 7, 2020

C o m p a n y

THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION

Listed on the TSE

S t o c k C o d e

3097

URL: https://www.monogatari.co.jp/

Representative

Yukio Kaji, President and CEO

C o n t a c t

Tsuyoshi Tsudera, Director, Finance & Growth Strategy Office

T E L: +81-532-63-8001

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: February 14, 2020

Expected starting date of dividend payment: March 3, 2020

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Rounded down to million yen

. Consolidated business results for the six months ended December 2019

(July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Six months ended Dec. 2019

31,507

10.3

1,813

-2.2

1,800

-20.3

1,030

-26.9

Six months ended Dec. 2018

28,558

13.7

1,854

9.4

2,259

17.2

1,411

17.2

(Note) Comprehensive income

Six months ended December 2019: 1,035 million yen (-25.4%)

Six months ended December 2018: 1,388 million yen (15.3%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended Dec. 2019

171.26

170.67

Six months ended Dec. 2018

234.63

233.77

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Dec. 2019

33,846

18,395

54.1

As of Jun. 2019

32,735

17,681

53.7

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of December 2019: 18,318 million yen

As of June 2019: 17,593 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Jun. 2019

-

45.00

-

45.00

90.00

Year ending Jun. 2020

-

55.00

Year ending Jun. 2020 (forecast)

-

55.00

110.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending June 2020

(July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020)

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending Jun.

66,396

12.6

5,067

28.8

5,100

8.8

3,184

8.3

529.07

2020

(Note1) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None

－ 1 －

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)
  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of December 2019

6,022,222 shares

As of June 2019

6,020,382 shares

  • Treasury stock at the end of period

As of December 2019

881 shares

As of June 2019

881 shares

  • Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Six months ended December 2019

6,020,121 shares

Six months ended December 2018

6,015,835 shares

  • None
  • None
  • None
  • None

*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

(Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The Company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

(Method for obtaining supprement material for the quarterly financial results)

Supprement materials for the quarterly financial results are posted on TDNet on the same day as the date of this document.

－ 2 －

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 03:03:12 UTC
