Japan Exchange : Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019(Consolidated)

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Results of Operations

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to show a gradual recovery as the environment of both employment and personal income is improving, However, the outlook remains unclear due to uncertainties in the world economy caused by the deceleration of the Chinese economy and the worsening situation in the Middle East countries, as well as concerns about a drop in consumption due to the consumption tax hike.

As for the environment surrounding the child-raising service, the employment rate of women has been rising due to women's advancement and active participation in society and various measures by the government to promote their participation in the workplace, so demand for the child-raising service continues to be high. In order to meet rising demand for child-raising service, the government has formulated various measures to improve child care facilities and secure nursery teachers with the aim of providing daycare for 320,000 children by the end of March 2021. With the implementation of free child education and childcare from October 2019, it is anticipated that people looking for entry into childcare facilities will increase, and the Company believes that the social role played by child-raising service will become more important than ever. On the other hand, in order to meet these demands, securing nursery teachers, who are responsible for child-raising support, continues to be challenging, especially in metropolitan area.

Under these circumstances, the Group is continuing to expand its share of the market in collaboration with local governments throughout Japan, while working to secure nursery teachers, which is our urgent priority, and to further improve the quality of childcare services.

In addition, under the "hands-on policy", the Company is collecting issues at each facility and workplace and working on improvements and reforms to create a comfortable working environment. This has led to an increase in the number of nursery teachers hired and an increase in the retention rate. In addition, as a measure for efficient and effective organizational management, the Company has introduced a Block System that divide Japan into the 5 operating areas to take careful measures, and have worked to develop new businesses for sustainable growth.

Along with the promotion of various measures, the Group has opened a total of 12 facilities in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, including 10 nursery schools (9 in Tokyo, 1 in Shiga) and 2 school clubs (2 in Tokyo), in order to respond to the growing needs of nursery facilities.

As a result, the Group came to have 209 nursery schools, 72 school clubs, 11 children's houses, 4 private school clubs, and 1 kindergarten (overseas facility), making a total of 297 facilities for supporting child-raising at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

With the establishment of the Wakuwaku Fukuro Hiroba /Akakita Hibari Club No. 2, the Akakita Hibari Club and the Kita City Fukuro Cultivation Room are operating as the Wakuwaku Fukuro Hiroba /Akakita Hibari Club No.1 and the Wakuwaku Fukuro Hiroba /Akakita Hibari Club No.3, respectively, as of April 1, 2019.

Separate from the new facility, the following changes have been made as of April 1, 2019: Asc Ikegami Nursery School, which had been running since February 1, 2008 as an existing Tokyo Licensed Nursery School was changed into a licensed nursery school; Asc Toyotama 1-chome Nursery School A and B, which had been running since April 1, 2018, as small-scale childcare facilities, were integrated and changed into a licensed nursery school; and Kawasaki City Miyamaedaira Nursery School, which had been running as a public facility under private management since April 1, 2009, was changed to a private facility under private management and is now run as Asc Miyamaedaira Nursery School.

For the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group's consolidated net sales were 23,444 million yen (up 8.6% year on year), operating income was 965 million yen (up 44.5%), ordinary income was 1,338 million yen (up 38.4%), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 849 million yen (up 46.3%).

The major factors are as follows:

Net sales increased year on year, mainly due to the opening of new facilities, an increase in the number of children accepted at existing facilities, and an increase in rent subsidies at some existing facilities.

Operating income increased year on year mainly due to an increase in sales resulting from an increase in the number of children accepted at existing facilities, as well as a reduction in SG&A expenses resulting from a review of various expenses.

In addition, both ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent increased year on year thanks to an increase in operating income and increased subsidies associated with an increase in users of the corporate dormitory.

