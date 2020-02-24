Log in
Japan Exchange : Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019(Consolidated)

02/24/2020 | 09:35pm EST

Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

February 7, 2020

Company

JP-HOLDINGS, INC.

Listed on the TSE 1

Stock Code

2749

URL: https://www.jp-holdings.co.jp

Representative

Koichiro Furukawa, President and Representative Director

Contact

Hikaru Kimura, Executive Officer

T E L: +81-52-933-5419

Expected date of filing of annual securities report: February 13, 2020

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of supplementary financial document: None

Results briefing: None

Rounded down to million yen

1. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended December 2019

(April 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)

  1. Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Nine months ended Dec. 2019

23,444

8.6

965

44.5

1,338

38.4

849

46.3

Nine months ended Dec. 2018

21,589

9.2

668

4.9

967

13.1

580

19.9

(Note) Comprehensive income

Nine months ended December 2019: 903 million yen (82.6%)

Nine months ended December 2018: 494 million yen (0.9%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended Dec. 2019

9.69

-

Nine months ended Dec. 2018

6.76

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Dec. 31, 2019

26,176

9,503

36.3

As of Mar. 31, 2019

28,255

8,950

31.7

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of December 31, 2019: 9,503 million yen

As of March 31 2019: 8,950 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Mar. 2019

-

0.00

-

3.70

3.70

Year ending Mar. 2020

-

0.00

-

Year ending Mar. 2020 (forecast)

3.90

3.90

(Notes) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 2020

(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending Mar. 2020

32,000

9.2

1,811

18.3

2,300

19.8

1,212

13.2

14.08

(Notes) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements:

None

  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of December 31, 2019

87,849,400 shares

As of March 31, 2019

87,849,400 shares

Treasury stock at the end of period

As of December 31, 2019

380,707 shares

As of March 31, 2019

297,807 shares

  • None
  • None
  • None
  • None

Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Nine months ended December 2019

87,704,383 shares

Nine months ended December 2018

85,862,853 shares

(Note) The number of treasury stock deducted for the calculation of the number of treasury stock at the end of period and the average number of stock during period includes the company's shares held by Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. as trust property of "Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Stock Ownership Plan)".

*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important matters

  • Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For information regarding the assumptions that form the basis for the business results forecasts and notes about using business forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" (Page 3).
  • Table of Contents of the Appendix

1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter ............................................................................

2

(1)

Results of Operations .....................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial Position ..........................................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Consolidated Earnings Forecasts ...................................................................................................................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ..................................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .........................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........................

6

(3)

Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................

8

(Notes on going concern assumptions) ........................................................................................................

8

(Notes if there is a significant change in the amount of shareholders' equity) .............................................

8

-1-

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Results of Operations

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to show a gradual recovery as the environment of both employment and personal income is improving, However, the outlook remains unclear due to uncertainties in the world economy caused by the deceleration of the Chinese economy and the worsening situation in the Middle East countries, as well as concerns about a drop in consumption due to the consumption tax hike.

As for the environment surrounding the child-raising service, the employment rate of women has been rising due to women's advancement and active participation in society and various measures by the government to promote their participation in the workplace, so demand for the child-raising service continues to be high. In order to meet rising demand for child-raising service, the government has formulated various measures to improve child care facilities and secure nursery teachers with the aim of providing daycare for 320,000 children by the end of March 2021. With the implementation of free child education and childcare from October 2019, it is anticipated that people looking for entry into childcare facilities will increase, and the Company believes that the social role played by child-raising service will become more important than ever. On the other hand, in order to meet these demands, securing nursery teachers, who are responsible for child-raising support, continues to be challenging, especially in metropolitan area.

Under these circumstances, the Group is continuing to expand its share of the market in collaboration with local governments throughout Japan, while working to secure nursery teachers, which is our urgent priority, and to further improve the quality of childcare services.

In addition, under the "hands-on policy", the Company is collecting issues at each facility and workplace and working on improvements and reforms to create a comfortable working environment. This has led to an increase in the number of nursery teachers hired and an increase in the retention rate. In addition, as a measure for efficient and effective organizational management, the Company has introduced a Block System that divide Japan into the 5 operating areas to take careful measures, and have worked to develop new businesses for sustainable growth.

Along with the promotion of various measures, the Group has opened a total of 12 facilities in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, including 10 nursery schools (9 in Tokyo, 1 in Shiga) and 2 school clubs (2 in Tokyo), in order to respond to the growing needs of nursery facilities.

As a result, the Group came to have 209 nursery schools, 72 school clubs, 11 children's houses, 4 private school clubs, and 1 kindergarten (overseas facility), making a total of 297 facilities for supporting child-raising at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

With the establishment of the Wakuwaku Fukuro Hiroba /Akakita Hibari Club No. 2, the Akakita Hibari Club and the Kita City Fukuro Cultivation Room are operating as the Wakuwaku Fukuro Hiroba /Akakita Hibari Club No.1 and the Wakuwaku Fukuro Hiroba /Akakita Hibari Club No.3, respectively, as of April 1, 2019.

Separate from the new facility, the following changes have been made as of April 1, 2019: Asc Ikegami Nursery School, which had been running since February 1, 2008 as an existing Tokyo Licensed Nursery School was changed into a licensed nursery school; Asc Toyotama 1-chome Nursery School A and B, which had been running since April 1, 2018, as small-scale childcare facilities, were integrated and changed into a licensed nursery school; and Kawasaki City Miyamaedaira Nursery School, which had been running as a public facility under private management since April 1, 2009, was changed to a private facility under private management and is now run as Asc Miyamaedaira Nursery School.

For the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group's consolidated net sales were 23,444 million yen (up 8.6% year on year), operating income was 965 million yen (up 44.5%), ordinary income was 1,338 million yen (up 38.4%), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 849 million yen (up 46.3%).

The major factors are as follows:

Net sales increased year on year, mainly due to the opening of new facilities, an increase in the number of children accepted at existing facilities, and an increase in rent subsidies at some existing facilities.

Operating income increased year on year mainly due to an increase in sales resulting from an increase in the number of children accepted at existing facilities, as well as a reduction in SG&A expenses resulting from a review of various expenses.

In addition, both ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent increased year on year thanks to an increase in operating income and increased subsidies associated with an increase in users of the corporate dormitory.

-2-

(2) Financial Position

As for the financial position at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the total assets amounted to 26,176 million yen (down 2,078 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year).

Current assets totaled 10,059 million yen (down 398 million yen), mainly reflecting increases of 102 million yen in others, while there were decreases of 234 million yen in cash and deposits, 164 million yen in accounts receivable and 104 million yen in inventories.

Fixed assets totaled 16,116 million yen (down 1,679 million yen). This was mainly due to an increase of 49 million yen in investment securities, while there were decreases of 1,231 million yen in construction in progress, 138 million yen in deferred tax assets, 137 million yen in long-term loans receivable, and 127 million yen in buildings and structures.

Total liabilities amounted to 16,672 (down 2,631 million yen).

Current liabilities totaled 5,688 million yen (down 2,191 million yen), mainly due to an increase of 463 million yen in others, while there were decreases of 1,500 million yen in short-term loans payable, 498 million yen in current portion of long-term loans payable, 306 million yen in income taxes payable, and 263 million yen in provision for bonuses.

Fixed liabilities totaled 10,984 million yen (down 440 million yen). This was mainly due to an increase of 80 million yen in obligations for retirement plan, while there was a decrease of 519 million yen in long-term loans payable.

Total net assets as of the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year totaled 9,503 million yen (up 553 million yen), mainly due to increases of 524 million yen in retained earnings, 27 million yen in valuation difference on securities, and 25 million yen in treasury stock.

(3) Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

The full-year consolidated earnings forecasts have not been revised from the announcement on May 9, 2019, but actual results may be different from the forecast according to the changes in business situations, etc.

If there are any changes, the Company will disclose them properly.

-3-

2. [Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements]

(1) [Quarterly consolidated balance sheets]

(Thousand yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Third Quarter

(March 31, 2019)

(December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,816,439

6,581,891

Notes and accounts receivable

71,657

74,552

Inventories

128,900

23,949

Accounts receivable-other

2,491,947

2,327,706

Other

949,963

1,051,979

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-449

-532

Total current assets

10,458,459

10,059,547

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures

11,873,447

12,137,490

Accumulated depreciation and impairment

-4,635,599

-5,027,289

loss

Buildings and structures, net

7,237,848

7,110,200

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

5,637

5,637

Accumulated depreciation

-3,209

-3,912

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,427

1,725

Tools, furniture, and fixtures

803,177

889,017

Accumulated depreciation and impairment

-563,703

-636,395

loss

Tools, furniture, and fixtures, net

239,473

252,622

Land

980,894

980,894

Construction in progress

1,437,264

206,033

Total tangible fixed assets

9,897,908

8,551,475

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

227,894

205,105

Other

114,985

114,808

Total intangible assets

342,879

319,913

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

548,080

597,451

Long-term loans receivable

3,419,910

3,282,293

Guarantee deposits

1,880,239

1,874,731

Deferred tax assets

825,742

687,205

Other

891,902

813,277

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-10,027

-9,688

Investments and other assets

7,555,848

7,245,271

Total fixed assets

17,796,637

16,116,660

Total assets

28,255,096

26,176,208

-4-

(Thousand yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Third Quarter

(March 31, 2019)

(December 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

197,742

148,548

Short-term borrowings

1,500,000

-

Current portion of long-term loans payable

2,166,092

1,667,792

Accounts payable-other

1,570,333

1,530,729

Income taxes payable

435,953

129,129

Accrued consumption taxes

81,136

93,689

Provision for bonuses

411,135

147,256

Asset retirement obligations

13,500

3,894

Other

1,504,249

1,967,353

Total current liabilities

7,880,143

5,688,392

Fixed liabilities

Long-term debt

10,454,371

9,935,180

Obligations for retirement plan

642,495

722,568

Asset retirement obligations

317,269

319,742

Other

10,324

6,798

Total long-term liabilities

11,424,460

10,984,289

Total liabilities

19,304,604

16,672,682

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

1,603,955

1,603,955

Capital surplus

1,449,544

1,449,544

Retained earnings

6,184,830

6,709,324

Treasury stock

-81,685

-107,515

Total shareholders' equity

9,156,643

9,655,308

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on securities

-133,411

-105,924

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-7,165

-4,718

Foreign currency translation adjustment

238

3,448

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-65,813

-44,588

Total other accumulated comprehensive income

-206,151

-151,783

Total net assets

8,950,492

9,503,525

Total liabilities and net assets

28,255,096

26,176,208

-5-

(2) [Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income]

[Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income]

[Third Quarter of FY3/19]

(Thousand yen)

Previous Third Quarter

Current Third Quarter

(Apr. 1, 2018

(Apr. 1, 2019

- December 31, 2018)

- December 31, 2019)

Net sales

21,589,993

23,444,221

Cost of sales

18,867,368

20,371,575

Gross profit

2,722,624

3,072,646

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,054,579

2,107,612

Operating income

668,044

965,033

Non-operating income

Interest income

80,140

76,167

Subsidy income

273,781

338,722

Guarantee commission received

49,206

5,467

Other

31,057

10,123

Total non-operating income

434,186

430,480

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

40,017

42,750

Demobilization costs

34,886

1,289

Commission paid

54,252

3,165

Other

5,340

9,328

Total non-operating expenses

134,496

56,533

Ordinary income

967,734

1,338,980

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales of noncurrent assets

77

-

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

1,764

1,215

Loss on sales of investment securities

-

2,642

Impairment loss (on facilities)

-

3,894

Total extraordinary loss

1,841

7,751

Income before income taxes and others

965,892

1,331,228

Corporate, inhabitant and enterprise taxes

247,865

367,312

Income taxes-deferred

137,247

114,384

Total income tax

385,112

481,697

Net income

580,779

849,530

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-64

-

Net income attributable to owners of parent

580,843

849,530

-6-

[Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income]

[Third Quarter of FY3/19]

(Thousand yen)

Previous Third Quarter

Current Third Quarter

(Apr. 1, 2018

(Apr. 1, 2019

- December 31, 2018)

- December 31, 2019)

Net income

580,779

849,530

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

-91,791

27,486

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-3,911

2,446

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-4,865

3,209

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

14,671

21,224

Total other comprehensive income

-85,898

54,367

Comprehensive income

494,881

903,898

(Breakdown)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

494,945

903,898

Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling

-64

-

interests

-7-

(3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on going concern assumptions)

Current third quarter (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) None

(Notes on significant changes in shareholders' equity) Current third quarter (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

None

-8-

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 02:33:08 UTC
