|
Japan Exchange : Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019(Consolidated)
02/24/2020 | 09:35pm EST
Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)
|
|
|
February 7, 2020
|
Company
|
JP-HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Listed on the TSE 1
|
Stock Code
|
2749
|
URL: https://www.jp-holdings.co.jp
|
Representative
|
Koichiro Furukawa, President and Representative Director
|
|
Contact
|
Hikaru Kimura, Executive Officer
|
T E L: +81-52-933-5419
|
Expected date of filing of annual securities report: February 13, 2020
|
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
|
Preparation of supplementary financial document: None
|
|
Results briefing: None
|
|
|
（Rounded down to million yen）
1. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended December 2019
(April 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019)
-
Consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Net income attributable to
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Nine months ended Dec. 2019
|
23,444
|
8.6
|
965
|
44.5
|
1,338
|
38.4
|
849
|
46.3
|
Nine months ended Dec. 2018
|
21,589
|
9.2
|
668
|
4.9
|
967
|
13.1
|
580
|
19.9
|
(Note) Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended December 2019: 903 million yen (82.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended December 2018: 494 million yen (0.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
Diluted net income per
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended Dec. 2019
|
|
9.69
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended Dec. 2018
|
|
6.76
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial position
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Net assets
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
%
|
As of Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
26,176
|
9,503
|
36.3
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019
|
|
28,255
|
8,950
|
31.7
|
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019: 9,503 million yen
|
|
|
|
As of March 31 2019: 8,950 million yen
|
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
Annual dividend
|
|
|
|
End of 1Q
|
End of 2Q
|
|
End of 3Q
|
Year-end
|
Total
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Year ended Mar. 2019
|
-
|
0.00
|
|
-
|
3.70
|
3.70
|
Year ending Mar. 2020
|
-
|
0.00
|
|
-
|
|
|
Year ending Mar. 2020 (forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
3.90
|
3.90
(Notes) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 2020
|
(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
|
|
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Net income attributable to
|
Net income
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
Year ending Mar. 2020
|
32,000
|
9.2
|
1,811
|
18.3
|
2,300
|
19.8
|
1,212
|
13.2
|
14.08
(Notes) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None
*Notes
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
-
Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements:
None
-
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ②Changes in accounting policies other than ①
③Changes in accounting estimates
④Restatement
-
Shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
87,849,400 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
87,849,400 shares
|
②Treasury stock at the end of period
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
380,707 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
297,807 shares
③Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)
|
Nine months ended December 2019
|
87,704,383 shares
|
Nine months ended December 2018
|
85,862,853 shares
(Note) The number of treasury stock deducted for the calculation of the number of treasury stock at the end of period and the average number of stock during period includes the company's shares held by Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. as trust property of "Stock Benefit Trust (Employee Stock Ownership Plan)".
*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important matters
-
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For information regarding the assumptions that form the basis for the business results forecasts and notes about using business forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" (Page 3).
-
Table of Contents of the Appendix
|
1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter ............................................................................
|
2
|
(1)
|
Results of Operations .....................................................................................................................................
|
2
|
(2)
|
Financial Position ..........................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
(3)
|
Consolidated Earnings Forecasts ...................................................................................................................
|
3
|
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ..................................................................................................
|
4
|
(1)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .........................................................................................................
|
4
|
(2)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........................
|
6
|
(3)
|
Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................
|
8
|
|
(Notes on going concern assumptions) ........................................................................................................
|
8
|
|
(Notes if there is a significant change in the amount of shareholders' equity) .............................................
|
8
-1-
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
(1) Results of Operations
In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to show a gradual recovery as the environment of both employment and personal income is improving, However, the outlook remains unclear due to uncertainties in the world economy caused by the deceleration of the Chinese economy and the worsening situation in the Middle East countries, as well as concerns about a drop in consumption due to the consumption tax hike.
As for the environment surrounding the child-raising service, the employment rate of women has been rising due to women's advancement and active participation in society and various measures by the government to promote their participation in the workplace, so demand for the child-raising service continues to be high. In order to meet rising demand for child-raising service, the government has formulated various measures to improve child care facilities and secure nursery teachers with the aim of providing daycare for 320,000 children by the end of March 2021. With the implementation of free child education and childcare from October 2019, it is anticipated that people looking for entry into childcare facilities will increase, and the Company believes that the social role played by child-raising service will become more important than ever. On the other hand, in order to meet these demands, securing nursery teachers, who are responsible for child-raising support, continues to be challenging, especially in metropolitan area.
Under these circumstances, the Group is continuing to expand its share of the market in collaboration with local governments throughout Japan, while working to secure nursery teachers, which is our urgent priority, and to further improve the quality of childcare services.
In addition, under the "hands-on policy", the Company is collecting issues at each facility and workplace and working on improvements and reforms to create a comfortable working environment. This has led to an increase in the number of nursery teachers hired and an increase in the retention rate. In addition, as a measure for efficient and effective organizational management, the Company has introduced a Block System that divide Japan into the 5 operating areas to take careful measures, and have worked to develop new businesses for sustainable growth.
Along with the promotion of various measures, the Group has opened a total of 12 facilities in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, including 10 nursery schools (9 in Tokyo, 1 in Shiga) and 2 school clubs (2 in Tokyo), in order to respond to the growing needs of nursery facilities.
As a result, the Group came to have 209 nursery schools, 72 school clubs, 11 children's houses, 4 private school clubs, and 1 kindergarten (overseas facility), making a total of 297 facilities for supporting child-raising at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year.
With the establishment of the Wakuwaku Fukuro Hiroba /Akakita Hibari Club No. 2, the Akakita Hibari Club and the Kita City Fukuro Cultivation Room are operating as the Wakuwaku Fukuro Hiroba /Akakita Hibari Club No.1 and the Wakuwaku Fukuro Hiroba /Akakita Hibari Club No.3, respectively, as of April 1, 2019.
Separate from the new facility, the following changes have been made as of April 1, 2019: Asc Ikegami Nursery School, which had been running since February 1, 2008 as an existing Tokyo Licensed Nursery School was changed into a licensed nursery school; Asc Toyotama 1-chome Nursery School A and B, which had been running since April 1, 2018, as small-scale childcare facilities, were integrated and changed into a licensed nursery school; and Kawasaki City Miyamaedaira Nursery School, which had been running as a public facility under private management since April 1, 2009, was changed to a private facility under private management and is now run as Asc Miyamaedaira Nursery School.
For the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group's consolidated net sales were 23,444 million yen (up 8.6% year on year), operating income was 965 million yen (up 44.5%), ordinary income was 1,338 million yen (up 38.4%), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 849 million yen (up 46.3%).
The major factors are as follows:
Net sales increased year on year, mainly due to the opening of new facilities, an increase in the number of children accepted at existing facilities, and an increase in rent subsidies at some existing facilities.
Operating income increased year on year mainly due to an increase in sales resulting from an increase in the number of children accepted at existing facilities, as well as a reduction in SG&A expenses resulting from a review of various expenses.
In addition, both ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent increased year on year thanks to an increase in operating income and increased subsidies associated with an increase in users of the corporate dormitory.
-2-
(2) Financial Position
As for the financial position at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the total assets amounted to 26,176 million yen (down 2,078 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year).
Current assets totaled 10,059 million yen (down 398 million yen), mainly reflecting increases of 102 million yen in others, while there were decreases of 234 million yen in cash and deposits, 164 million yen in accounts receivable and 104 million yen in inventories.
Fixed assets totaled 16,116 million yen (down 1,679 million yen). This was mainly due to an increase of 49 million yen in investment securities, while there were decreases of 1,231 million yen in construction in progress, 138 million yen in deferred tax assets, 137 million yen in long-term loans receivable, and 127 million yen in buildings and structures.
Total liabilities amounted to 16,672 (down 2,631 million yen).
Current liabilities totaled 5,688 million yen (down 2,191 million yen), mainly due to an increase of 463 million yen in others, while there were decreases of 1,500 million yen in short-term loans payable, 498 million yen in current portion of long-term loans payable, 306 million yen in income taxes payable, and 263 million yen in provision for bonuses.
Fixed liabilities totaled 10,984 million yen (down 440 million yen). This was mainly due to an increase of 80 million yen in obligations for retirement plan, while there was a decrease of 519 million yen in long-term loans payable.
Total net assets as of the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year totaled 9,503 million yen (up 553 million yen), mainly due to increases of 524 million yen in retained earnings, 27 million yen in valuation difference on securities, and 25 million yen in treasury stock.
(3) Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
The full-year consolidated earnings forecasts have not been revised from the announcement on May 9, 2019, but actual results may be different from the forecast according to the changes in business situations, etc.
If there are any changes, the Company will disclose them properly.
-3-
2. [Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements]
(1) [Quarterly consolidated balance sheets]
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Fiscal Year
|
Current Third Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
(March 31, 2019)
|
(December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
6,816,439
|
6,581,891
|
|
|
Notes and accounts receivable
|
71,657
|
74,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
128,900
|
23,949
|
|
|
Accounts receivable-other
|
2,491,947
|
2,327,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
949,963
|
1,051,979
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
-449
|
-532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
10,458,459
|
10,059,547
|
|
Fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
11,873,447
|
12,137,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation and impairment
|
-4,635,599
|
-5,027,289
|
|
|
|
loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings and structures, net
|
7,237,848
|
7,110,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
|
5,637
|
5,637
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
-3,209
|
-3,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
|
2,427
|
1,725
|
|
|
Tools, furniture, and fixtures
|
803,177
|
889,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation and impairment
|
-563,703
|
-636,395
|
|
|
|
loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tools, furniture, and fixtures, net
|
239,473
|
252,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
980,894
|
980,894
|
|
|
Construction in progress
|
1,437,264
|
206,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total tangible fixed assets
|
9,897,908
|
8,551,475
|
|
|
Intangible fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
227,894
|
205,105
|
|
|
Other
|
114,985
|
114,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total intangible assets
|
342,879
|
319,913
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
548,080
|
597,451
|
|
|
Long-term loans receivable
|
3,419,910
|
3,282,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guarantee deposits
|
1,880,239
|
1,874,731
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
825,742
|
687,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
891,902
|
813,277
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
-10,027
|
-9,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
7,555,848
|
7,245,271
|
|
|
Total fixed assets
|
17,796,637
|
16,116,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
28,255,096
|
26,176,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4-
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
Previous Fiscal Year
|
Current Third Quarter
|
|
|
|
(March 31, 2019)
|
(December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable-trade
|
|
197,742
|
148,548
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
1,500,000
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
|
2,166,092
|
1,667,792
|
|
Accounts payable-other
|
1,570,333
|
1,530,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
435,953
|
129,129
|
|
Accrued consumption taxes
|
81,136
|
93,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for bonuses
|
|
411,135
|
147,256
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
13,500
|
3,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
1,504,249
|
1,967,353
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
7,880,143
|
5,688,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
10,454,371
|
9,935,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Obligations for retirement plan
|
|
642,495
|
722,568
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
317,269
|
319,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
10,324
|
6,798
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
11,424,460
|
10,984,289
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
19,304,604
|
16,672,682
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
1,603,955
|
1,603,955
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
1,449,544
|
1,449,544
|
|
Retained earnings
|
6,184,830
|
6,709,324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
-81,685
|
-107,515
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
9,156,643
|
9,655,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on securities
|
-133,411
|
-105,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
|
-7,165
|
-4,718
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
238
|
3,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
|
-65,813
|
-44,588
|
|
Total other accumulated comprehensive income
|
-206,151
|
-151,783
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
8,950,492
|
9,503,525
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
28,255,096
|
26,176,208
|
|
|
|
|
-5-
(2) [Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income]
[Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income]
[Third Quarter of FY3/19]
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
Previous Third Quarter
|
Current Third Quarter
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2018
|
(Apr. 1, 2019
|
|
- December 31, 2018)
|
- December 31, 2019)
|
Net sales
|
21,589,993
|
23,444,221
|
Cost of sales
|
18,867,368
|
20,371,575
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
2,722,624
|
3,072,646
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
2,054,579
|
2,107,612
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
668,044
|
965,033
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
80,140
|
76,167
|
Subsidy income
|
273,781
|
338,722
|
|
|
|
Guarantee commission received
|
49,206
|
5,467
|
Other
|
31,057
|
10,123
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
434,186
|
430,480
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
40,017
|
42,750
|
Demobilization costs
|
34,886
|
1,289
|
|
|
|
Commission paid
|
54,252
|
3,165
|
Other
|
5,340
|
9,328
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
134,496
|
56,533
|
Ordinary income
|
967,734
|
1,338,980
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
Loss on sales of noncurrent assets
|
77
|
-
|
|
|
|
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
|
1,764
|
1,215
|
Loss on sales of investment securities
|
-
|
2,642
|
|
|
|
Impairment loss (on facilities)
|
-
|
3,894
|
Total extraordinary loss
|
1,841
|
7,751
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes and others
|
965,892
|
1,331,228
|
Corporate, inhabitant and enterprise taxes
|
247,865
|
367,312
|
|
|
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
137,247
|
114,384
|
Total income tax
|
385,112
|
481,697
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
580,779
|
849,530
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
-64
|
-
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
580,843
|
849,530
|
|
|
-6-
[Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income]
[Third Quarter of FY3/19]
|
|
|
|
(Thousand yen)
|
|
|
Previous Third Quarter
|
Current Third Quarter
|
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2018
|
(Apr. 1, 2019
|
|
|
- December 31, 2018)
|
- December 31, 2019)
|
Net income
|
580,779
|
849,530
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
-91,791
|
27,486
|
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
-3,911
|
2,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
-4,865
|
3,209
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
14,671
|
21,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
-85,898
|
54,367
|
Comprehensive income
|
494,881
|
903,898
|
|
|
|
(Breakdown)
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
|
494,945
|
903,898
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling
|
-64
|
-
|
|
interests
|
|
|
-7-
(3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on going concern assumptions)
Current third quarter (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) None
(Notes on significant changes in shareholders' equity) Current third quarter (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
None
-8-
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 02:33:08 UTC
|
|