Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS)

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS)

November 13, 2019

Company name: TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code: 3397

URL: http://www.toridoll.com

Representative: Takaya Awata, President, Representative Director

Inquiries: Hiroyuki Kobayashi, Executive Director, General Manager

TEL: +81-3-4221-8900

Date of release of quarterly securities report: November 13, 2019

Starting date of dividend payments: -

Preparation of explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Information meetings arranged related to quarterly financial results: Yes（for institutional investors, analysts, and financial institutions, in Japanese）

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% figures denote year-on-year change) Total trading Business profit Operating profit Profit before tax Profit for the transactions period Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Six months ended 80,017 11.2 5,840 32.9 5,084 23.3 4,100 (0.7) 2,601 (11.0) September 30, 2019 Six months ended 71,981 28.5 4,393 (6.0) 4,122 (6.8) 4,128 (6.5) 2,923 (3.1) September 30, 2018 Profit for the period Comprehensive income Earnings per share Earnings per share attributable to owners attributable to owners attributable to owners of for the period of the parent of the parent (basic) the parent (diluted) Millions of % Millions of % Yen Yen yen yen Six months ended 2,569 (12.9) 1,385 (68.8) 60.32 60.15 September 30, 2019 Six months ended 2,948 (1.9) 4,438 49.4 68.14 67.76 September 30, 2018 (Reference) EBITDA (*)

Six months ended September 30, 2019: ¥ 15,499 million (increased 131.2% year-on-year basis)

Six months ended September 30, 2018: ¥ 6,705 million Adjusted EBITDA

Six months ended September 30, 2019: ¥ 15,560 million (increased 126.4% year-on-year basis)

Six months ended September 30, 2018: ¥ 6,872 million

(*) The Company discloses EBITDA as comparative information.

EBITDA = Operating Profit + Other Operating Expenses - Other Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA + Impairment Loss + Extraordinary Expenses