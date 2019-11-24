|
Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS)
11/24/2019 | 11:03pm EST
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS)
November 13, 2019
Company name: TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock code: 3397
URL: http://www.toridoll.com
Representative: Takaya Awata, President, Representative Director
Inquiries: Hiroyuki Kobayashi, Executive Director, General Manager
TEL: +81-3-4221-8900
Date of release of quarterly securities report: November 13, 2019
Starting date of dividend payments: -
Preparation of explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Yes
Information meetings arranged related to quarterly financial results: Yes（for institutional investors, analysts, and financial institutions, in Japanese）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million)
|
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(% figures denote year-on-year change)
|
|
|
Total trading
|
|
|
|
Business profit
|
Operating profit
|
Profit before tax
|
Profit for the
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions
|
%
|
|
|
Millions
|
%
|
Millions
|
%
|
Millions
|
%
|
Millions
|
%
|
|
|
of yen
|
|
|
|
of yen
|
of yen
|
of yen
|
of yen
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,017
|
11.2
|
|
|
|
|
5,840
|
32.9
|
5,084
|
23.3
|
4,100
|
(0.7)
|
2,601
|
(11.0)
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
71,981
|
28.5
|
|
|
|
|
4,393
|
(6.0)
|
4,122
|
(6.8)
|
4,128
|
(6.5)
|
2,923
|
(3.1)
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
Earnings per share
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
attributable to owners
|
|
attributable to owners
|
attributable to owners of
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
|
|
of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the parent (basic)
|
the parent (diluted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
%
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
%
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,569
|
(12.9)
|
|
1,385
|
(68.8)
|
|
60.32
|
|
|
60.15
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
2,948
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
|
4,438
|
49.4
|
|
68.14
|
|
|
67.76
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) EBITDA (*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019: ¥ 15,499 million (increased 131.2% year-on-year basis)
Six months ended September 30, 2018: ¥ 6,705 million Adjusted EBITDA
Six months ended September 30, 2019: ¥ 15,560 million (increased 126.4% year-on-year basis)
Six months ended September 30, 2018: ¥ 6,872 million
(*) The Company discloses EBITDA as comparative information.
EBITDA = Operating Profit + Other Operating Expenses - Other Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization
Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA + Impairment Loss + Extraordinary Expenses
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
Equity
|
Equity per
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to
|
attributable to
|
|
|
Total assets
|
Total equity
|
attributable to
|
|
|
owners of
|
owners of
|
|
|
|
|
owners of
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
parent ratio
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
202,936
|
35,332
|
34,305
|
16.9
|
804.62
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
117,833
|
35,003
|
33,979
|
28.8
|
798.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividend per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
Year-end
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019
|
|
|
―
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
―
|
1.50
|
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
|
|
|
―
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
―
|
12.50
|
|
|
|
12.50
|
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Consolidated Financial Result Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
|
|
|
Total trading
|
Business profit
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
Profit for the
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
Fiscal year
|
159,060
|
9.7
|
|
|
9,572
|
31.7
|
|
6,689
|
190.6
|
5,266
|
|
293.9
|
|
2,704
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to owners of
|
|
attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the parent
|
|
|
of the parent (basic)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year
|
|
2,610
|
877.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
61.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope consolidation): No
New: －
Excluded: －
-
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
-
-
Changes in accounting policies as required by IFRS: Yes
-
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
-
Changes in accounting estimates: No
(3) Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares)
1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
43,539,276 shares
|
2)
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
43,489,576 shares
|
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
904,056 shares
|
3)
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
910,009 shares
|
Average number of shares during the period
|
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2019
|
42,593,886 shares
|
|
Six months ended September 30, 2018
|
43,269,270 shares
*Summary quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly review by a public certified accountant or an auditing firm.
-
Appropriate use of financial results forecasts and other notes
The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, including, without limitation, business forecasts, management's estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time of publication. These statements do not represent a promise or commitment by the Company to achieve these forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
Method of obtaining supplementary results materials
The company plans to hold quarterly financial results meeting for institutional investors, analysts, and financial institutions on November 15, 2019. Presentation materials will be posted on its website. In addition to the above, the company may hold meetings and presentations on our business for individual investors as needed. The schedule and details are available on its website.
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
14,398
|
21,716
|
Trade and other receivables
|
4,416
|
4,313
|
Inventories
|
830
|
888
|
Other current assets
|
2,108
|
2,306
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
21,752
|
29,223
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
30,682
|
32,380
|
Right-of-use assets
|
－
|
77,042
|
Intangible assets and goodwill
|
41,660
|
40,701
|
Investments accounted for using the equity
|
5,477
|
5,005
|
method
|
|
|
Other financial assets
|
14,594
|
14,573
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,719
|
3,165
|
Other non-current assets
|
949
|
847
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
96,081
|
173,713
|
Total assets
|
|
|
117,833
|
202,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
9,542
|
9,746
|
Short-term loans payable
|
64
|
18
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
10,310
|
12,481
|
Lease liabilities
|
295
|
13,478
|
Income taxes payable
|
278
|
1,615
|
Provisions
|
899
|
716
|
Other current liabilities
|
4,565
|
4,409
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
25,953
|
42,460
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
48,764
|
51,745
|
Lease liabilities
|
3,241
|
68,049
|
Provisions
|
2,180
|
2,336
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
2,140
|
2,079
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
552
|
936
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
56,878
|
125,144
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
82,830
|
167,604
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
4,076
|
4,122
|
Capital surplus
|
4,085
|
3,890
|
Retained earnings
|
28,477
|
30,112
|
Treasury shares
|
(2,143)
|
(2,130)
|
Other components of equity
|
(516)
|
(1,689)
|
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
33,979
|
34,305
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,024
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
35,003
|
35,332
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
117,833
|
202,936
|
|
|
|
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Total trading transactions
|
71,981
|
80,017
|
Cost of sales
|
(19,418)
|
(20,903)
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
52,562
|
59,115
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(48,169)
|
(53,275)
|
Impairment loss
|
(143)
|
(55)
|
Other operating income
|
161
|
315
|
Other operating expenses
|
(290)
|
(1,015)
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
4,122
|
5,084
|
Finance income
|
|
|
393
|
118
|
Finance costs
|
(160)
|
(728)
|
|
|
|
Finance income (costs), net
|
234
|
(610)
|
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using
|
|
|
(228)
|
(374)
|
the equity method
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
4,128
|
4,100
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,205)
|
(1,499)
|
Profit for the period
|
|
|
2,923
|
2,601
|
Profit for the period attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
2,948
|
2,569
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(25)
|
32
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
2,923
|
2,601
|
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
(yen)
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
68.14
|
60.32
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
67.76
|
60.15
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Profit for the period
|
2,923
|
2,601
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translating foreign
|
1,660
|
(1,072)
|
operations
|
|
|
Share of other comprehensive income of
|
(145)
|
(144)
|
investments accounted for using the equity method
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
1,515
|
(1,216)
|
Comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
4,438
|
1,385
|
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
4,502
|
1,381
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(64)
|
4
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended September 30, 2018
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other components of equity
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Capital
|
Retained
|
Treasury
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
controlling
|
Total equity
|
|
differences
|
Subscription
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
interests
|
|
|
stock
|
surplus
|
earnings
|
shares
|
on
|
rights to
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
translating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of April 1, 2018
|
4,031
|
4,064
|
29,347
|
(0)
|
(1,529)
|
329
|
(1,200)
|
36,242
|
1,004
|
37,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
|
2,948
|
|
|
|
－
|
2,948
|
(25)
|
2,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
1,554
|
|
1,554
|
1,554
|
(39)
|
1,515
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive
|
－
|
－
|
2,948
|
－
|
1,554
|
－
|
1,554
|
4,502
|
(64)
|
4,438
|
income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(exercise of subscription
|
27
|
27
|
|
|
|
(17)
|
(17)
|
38
|
|
38
|
rights)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based payment
|
1
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
31
|
31
|
34
|
|
34
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury
|
|
(20)
|
|
(2,145)
|
|
|
－
|
(2,165)
|
|
(2,165)
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
(1,151)
|
|
|
|
－
|
(1,151)
|
(15)
|
(1,167)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
(3)
|
3
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total transaction
|
28
|
6
|
(1,151)
|
(2,145)
|
－
|
15
|
15
|
(3,248)
|
(12)
|
(3,260)
|
amount with owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30,
|
4,060
|
4,069
|
31,144
|
(2,145)
|
25
|
344
|
368
|
37,496
|
928
|
38,424
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended September 30, 2019
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other components of equity
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Capital
|
Retained
|
Treasury
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
controlling
|
Total equity
|
|
|
differences
|
Subscription
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
interests
|
|
|
|
stock
|
surplus
|
earnings
|
shares
|
on
|
rights to
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
translating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of April 1, 2019
|
4,076
|
4,085
|
28,477
|
(2,143)
|
(894)
|
378
|
(516)
|
33,979
|
1,024
|
35,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative
|
effect of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
changes in
|
accounting
|
|
|
(880)
|
|
|
|
－
|
(880)
|
|
(880)
|
policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restated balance
|
4,076
|
4,085
|
27,597
|
(2,143)
|
(894)
|
378
|
(516)
|
33,099
|
1,024
|
34,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
|
2,569
|
|
|
|
－
|
2,569
|
32
|
2,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
(1,188)
|
|
(1,188)
|
(1,188)
|
(28)
|
(1,216)
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive
|
－
|
－
|
2,569
|
－
|
(1,188)
|
－
|
(1,188)
|
1,381
|
4
|
1,385
|
income for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of new shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(exercise of subscription
|
45
|
45
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
(27)
|
63
|
|
63
|
rights)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based payment
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
52
|
52
|
54
|
|
54
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase and disposal of
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
－
|
13
|
|
13
|
treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
(64)
|
|
|
|
－
|
(64)
|
|
(64)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(241)
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
(241)
|
|
(241)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total transaction
|
46
|
(195)
|
(64)
|
13
|
－
|
25
|
25
|
(176)
|
－
|
(176)
|
amount with owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer to retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
earnings from other
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
－
|
|
－
|
components of equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30,
|
4,122
|
3,890
|
30,112
|
(2,130)
|
(2,082)
|
393
|
(1,689)
|
34,305
|
1,027
|
35,332
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
|
|
4,128
|
4,100
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
2,454
|
9,715
|
Impairment loss
|
|
|
|
143
|
55
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
(94)
|
(118)
|
Interest expenses
|
|
|
|
160
|
531
|
Share of loss (profit) of
|
investments
|
accounted for
|
228
|
374
|
using the equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
|
887
|
191
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
|
|
(34)
|
(63)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
|
(1,083)
|
653
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
(368)
|
466
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,421
|
15,905
|
Interest income received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
69
|
Interest expenses paid
|
|
|
|
(150)
|
(264)
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
|
|
(1,882)
|
(193)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
4,402
|
15,517
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(4,163)
|
(5,449)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
|
(145)
|
(188)
|
Payments for lease and guarantee deposits
|
(460)
|
(373)
|
Proceeds from collection
|
of lease
|
and guarantee
|
69
|
143
|
deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of construction assistance fund receivables
|
(124)
|
(134)
|
Collection of construction assistance fund receivables
|
215
|
283
|
Purchase of investments accounted for using the equity
|
(2,125)
|
－
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
(240)
|
(564)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(6,973)
|
(6,283)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
|
－
|
(45)
|
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
|
|
|
7,160
|
11,108
|
Repayments of long-term loans payable
|
|
|
(3,404)
|
(5,957)
|
Repayments of lease liabilities
|
|
|
(123)
|
(6,906)
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
(2,145)
|
－
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(1,151)
|
(64)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
31
|
188
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
368
|
(1,676)
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(2,203)
|
7,557
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
14,798
|
14,398
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
|
|
|
76
|
(239)
|
equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
12,671
|
21,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|