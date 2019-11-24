Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 11:03pm EST

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS)

November 13, 2019

Company name: TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code: 3397

URL: http://www.toridoll.com

Representative: Takaya Awata, President, Representative Director

Inquiries: Hiroyuki Kobayashi, Executive Director, General Manager

TEL: +81-3-4221-8900

Date of release of quarterly securities report: November 13, 2019

Starting date of dividend payments: -

Preparation of explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Information meetings arranged related to quarterly financial results: Yesfor institutional investors, analysts, and financial institutions, in Japanese

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Total trading

Business profit

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit for the

transactions

period

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Six months ended

80,017

11.2

5,840

32.9

5,084

23.3

4,100

(0.7)

2,601

(11.0)

September 30, 2019

Six months ended

71,981

28.5

4,393

(6.0)

4,122

(6.8)

4,128

(6.5)

2,923

(3.1)

September 30, 2018

Profit for the period

Comprehensive income

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

attributable to owners

attributable to owners

attributable to owners of

for the period

of the parent

of the parent (basic)

the parent (diluted)

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

Yen

yen

yen

Six months ended

2,569

(12.9)

1,385

(68.8)

60.32

60.15

September 30, 2019

Six months ended

2,948

(1.9)

4,438

49.4

68.14

67.76

September 30, 2018

(Reference) EBITDA (*)

Six months ended September 30, 2019: ¥ 15,499 million (increased 131.2% year-on-year basis)

Six months ended September 30, 2018: ¥ 6,705 million Adjusted EBITDA

Six months ended September 30, 2019: ¥ 15,560 million (increased 126.4% year-on-year basis)

Six months ended September 30, 2018: ¥ 6,872 million

(*) The Company discloses EBITDA as comparative information.

EBITDA = Operating Profit + Other Operating Expenses - Other Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortization

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA + Impairment Loss + Extraordinary Expenses

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity

Equity

Equity per

share

attributable to

attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

owners of

owners of

owners of

parent

parent ratio

parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of September 30, 2019

202,936

35,332

34,305

16.9

804.62

As of March 31, 2019

117,833

35,003

33,979

28.8

798.02

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019

0.00

1.50

1.50

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

0.00

Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

12.50

12.50

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Result Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Total trading

Business profit

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit for the

transactions

period

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year

159,060

9.7

9,572

31.7

6,689

190.6

5,266

293.9

2,704

Profit for the period

Earnings per share

attributable to owners of

attributable to owners

the parent

of the parent (basic)

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year

2,610

877.4

61.23

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
    (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope consolidation): No
    New:
    Excluded:
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies as required by IFRS: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No

(3) Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares)

1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2019

43,539,276 shares

2)

As of March 31, 2019

43,489,576 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2019

904,056 shares

3)

As of March 31, 2019

910,009 shares

Average number of shares during the period

Six months ended September 30, 2019

42,593,886 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2018

43,269,270 shares

*Summary quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly review by a public certified accountant or an auditing firm.

  • Appropriate use of financial results forecasts and other notes
    The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, including, without limitation, business forecasts, management's estimates, assumptions, and projections at the time of publication. These statements do not represent a promise or commitment by the Company to achieve these forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

Method of obtaining supplementary results materials

The company plans to hold quarterly financial results meeting for institutional investors, analysts, and financial institutions on November 15, 2019. Presentation materials will be posted on its website. In addition to the above, the company may hold meetings and presentations on our business for individual investors as needed. The schedule and details are available on its website.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

14,398

21,716

Trade and other receivables

4,416

4,313

Inventories

830

888

Other current assets

2,108

2,306

Total current assets

21,752

29,223

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

30,682

32,380

Right-of-use assets

77,042

Intangible assets and goodwill

41,660

40,701

Investments accounted for using the equity

5,477

5,005

method

Other financial assets

14,594

14,573

Deferred tax assets

2,719

3,165

Other non-current assets

949

847

Total non-current assets

96,081

173,713

Total assets

117,833

202,936

- 1 -

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

9,542

9,746

Short-term loans payable

64

18

Current portion of long-term loans payable

10,310

12,481

Lease liabilities

295

13,478

Income taxes payable

278

1,615

Provisions

899

716

Other current liabilities

4,565

4,409

Total current liabilities

25,953

42,460

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

48,764

51,745

Lease liabilities

3,241

68,049

Provisions

2,180

2,336

Deferred tax liabilities

2,140

2,079

Other non-current liabilities

552

936

Total non-current liabilities

56,878

125,144

Total liabilities

82,830

167,604

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Capital stock

4,076

4,122

Capital surplus

4,085

3,890

Retained earnings

28,477

30,112

Treasury shares

(2,143)

(2,130)

Other components of equity

(516)

(1,689)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

33,979

34,305

Non-controlling interests

1,024

1,027

Total equity

35,003

35,332

Total liabilities and equity

117,833

202,936

- 2 -

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Total trading transactions

71,981

80,017

Cost of sales

(19,418)

(20,903)

Gross profit

52,562

59,115

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(48,169)

(53,275)

Impairment loss

(143)

(55)

Other operating income

161

315

Other operating expenses

(290)

(1,015)

Operating profit

4,122

5,084

Finance income

393

118

Finance costs

(160)

(728)

Finance income (costs), net

234

(610)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using

(228)

(374)

the equity method

Profit before tax

4,128

4,100

Income tax expense

(1,205)

(1,499)

Profit for the period

2,923

2,601

Profit for the period attributable to

Owners of the parent

2,948

2,569

Non-controlling interests

(25)

32

Profit for the period

2,923

2,601

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

(yen)

Basic earnings per share

68.14

60.32

Diluted earnings per share

67.76

60.15

- 3 -

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Profit for the period

2,923

2,601

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign

1,660

(1,072)

operations

Share of other comprehensive income of

(145)

(144)

investments accounted for using the equity method

Other comprehensive income

1,515

(1,216)

Comprehensive income for the period

4,438

1,385

Comprehensive income for the period attributable to

Owners of the parent

4,502

1,381

Non-controlling interests

(64)

4

- 4 -

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended September 30, 2018

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Non-

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Exchange

controlling

Total equity

differences

Subscription

Total

interests

stock

surplus

earnings

shares

on

rights to

Total

translating

shares

foreign

operations

As of April 1, 2018

4,031

4,064

29,347

(0)

(1,529)

329

(1,200)

36,242

1,004

37,246

Profit for the period

2,948

2,948

(25)

2,923

Other comprehensive

1,554

1,554

1,554

(39)

1,515

income

Total comprehensive

2,948

1,554

1,554

4,502

(64)

4,438

income for the period

Issuance of new shares

(exercise of subscription

27

27

(17)

(17)

38

38

rights)

Share-based payment

1

1

1

31

31

34

34

transactions

Purchase of treasury

(20)

(2,145)

(2,165)

(2,165)

shares

Dividends

(1,151)

(1,151)

(15)

(1,167)

Other

(3)

(3)

3

Total transaction

28

6

(1,151)

(2,145)

15

15

(3,248)

(12)

(3,260)

amount with owners

As of September 30,

4,060

4,069

31,144

(2,145)

25

344

368

37,496

928

38,424

2018

- 5 -

For the six months ended September 30, 2019

(Millions of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Other components of equity

Non-

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Exchange

controlling

Total equity

differences

Subscription

Total

interests

stock

surplus

earnings

shares

on

rights to

Total

translating

shares

foreign

operations

As of April 1, 2019

4,076

4,085

28,477

(2,143)

(894)

378

(516)

33,979

1,024

35,003

Cumulative

effect of

changes in

accounting

(880)

(880)

(880)

policies

Restated balance

4,076

4,085

27,597

(2,143)

(894)

378

(516)

33,099

1,024

34,123

Profit for the period

2,569

2,569

32

2,601

Other comprehensive

(1,188)

(1,188)

(1,188)

(28)

(1,216)

income

Total comprehensive

2,569

(1,188)

(1,188)

1,381

4

1,385

income for the period

Issuance of new shares

(exercise of subscription

45

45

(27)

(27)

63

63

rights)

Share-based payment

1

1

52

52

54

54

transactions

Purchase and disposal of

13

13

13

treasury shares

Dividends

(64)

(64)

(64)

Other

(241)

(241)

(241)

Total transaction

46

(195)

(64)

13

25

25

(176)

(176)

amount with owners

Transfer to retained

earnings from other

10

(10)

(10)

components of equity

As of September 30,

4,122

3,890

30,112

(2,130)

(2,082)

393

(1,689)

34,305

1,027

35,332

2019

- 6 -

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

4,128

4,100

Depreciation and amortization

2,454

9,715

Impairment loss

143

55

Interest income

(94)

(118)

Interest expenses

160

531

Share of loss (profit) of

investments

accounted for

228

374

using the equity method

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

887

191

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(34)

(63)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

(1,083)

653

Other, net

(368)

466

Subtotal

6,421

15,905

Interest income received

14

69

Interest expenses paid

(150)

(264)

Income taxes paid

(1,882)

(193)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,402

15,517

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,163)

(5,449)

Purchase of intangible assets

(145)

(188)

Payments for lease and guarantee deposits

(460)

(373)

Proceeds from collection

of lease

and guarantee

69

143

deposits

Payments of construction assistance fund receivables

(124)

(134)

Collection of construction assistance fund receivables

215

283

Purchase of investments accounted for using the equity

(2,125)

method

Other, net

(240)

(564)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(6,973)

(6,283)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

(45)

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

7,160

11,108

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(3,404)

(5,957)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(123)

(6,906)

Purchase of treasury shares

(2,145)

Cash dividends paid

(1,151)

(64)

Other, net

31

188

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

368

(1,676)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,203)

7,557

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,798

14,398

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

76

(239)

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

12,671

21,716

- 7 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aPROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES : Completion of Placement
PU
12:18aOIL SEARCH : PNG Field Trip Presentation - November 2019
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aPARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
12:13aKIN MINING NL : Response to ASX 3Y Query
PU
12:13aPERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Daily Net Tangible Asset Statement
PU
12:13aSELECT HARVESTS : Appointment of Non Executive Director - Guy Kingwill
PU
12:13aBHP : Learn, unlearn and relearn - celebrating reconciliation in education
PU
12:12aChina Mengniu Dairy to buy a second Australian dairy firm for $407 million from Kirin
RE
12:11aDEEP YELLOW : 2019 AGM Corporate Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
2CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : ISIGNTHIS : October GPTV Update
5AMAZON.COM : Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group