Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

02/27/2020 | 08:11pm EST

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 6, 2020

Company name:

Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

8038

URL https://www.tohsui.co.jp

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Koh Ehara

Inquiries:

Operating Officer, Accounting Dept.

Hiroshi Tanaka

TEL 03-6633-1005

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 13, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

89,900

0.4

788

(0.7)

970

(9.5)

728

(1.5)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

89,552

(1.3)

793

(19.3)

1,071

7.5

740

30.9

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

188.65

-

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

188.86

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2019

31,971

16,395

51.3

4,167.04

As of March 31, 2019

29,204

15,626

53.5

4,093.69

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

-

-

-

65.00

65.00

Year ending March 31, 2020

-

-

-

Year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast)

65.00

65.00

Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

120,000

3.1

1,200

(11.9)

1,400

(18.0)

1,000

(27.6)

257.70

Note: Revision of consolidated financial results forecast most recently announced: No

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2019

4,026,000

shares

As of March 31, 2019

4,026,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2019

91,500

shares

As of March 31, 2019

208,764

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

3,864,246

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

3,918,421

shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,078

5,759

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

6,779

9,984

Merchandise and finished goods

3,351

3,431

Work in process

4

12

Raw materials and supplies

201

63

Other

345

463

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(658)

(670)

Total current assets

17,102

19,044

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

3,516

3,746

Land

3,194

3,193

Other, net

1,223

1,105

Total property, plant and equipment

7,934

8,045

Intangible assets

1,591

2,064

Investments and other assets

Other

2,767

3,041

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(191)

(223)

Total investments and other assets

2,576

2,818

Total non-current assets

12,102

12,927

Total assets

29,204

31,971

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

3,189

5,762

Short-term borrowings

2,939

2,739

Income taxes payable

72

95

Provision for bonuses

90

18

Provision for shareholder benefit program

-

5

Other

845

889

Total current liabilities

7,137

9,511

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

3,587

3,107

Retirement benefit liability

1,130

1,082

Provision for share-based remuneration

28

23

Asset retirement obligations

84

127

Other

1,609

1,723

Total non-current liabilities

6,440

6,065

Total liabilities

13,577

15,576

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,376

2,376

Capital surplus

1,048

1,085

Retained earnings

12,512

12,990

Treasury shares

(462)

(196)

Total shareholders' equity

15,474

16,255

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

490

469

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1

0

Revaluation reserve for land

360

360

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(675)

(677)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(24)

(12)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

152

139

Total net assets

15,626

16,395

Total liabilities and net assets

29,204

31,971

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net sales

89,552

89,900

Cost of sales

84,838

85,187

Gross profit

4,713

4,713

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,919

3,924

Operating profit

793

788

Non-operating income

Interest income

34

46

Dividend income

118

78

Subsidy income

-

33

Gain on valuation of currency swaps

5

9

Foreign exchange gains

36

3

Compensation income

56

-

Other

89

35

Total non-operating income

342

207

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

24

21

Extra retirement payments

18

-

Other

21

4

Total non-operating expenses

64

25

Ordinary profit

1,071

970

Profit before income taxes

1,071

970

Income taxes - current

162

179

Income taxes - deferred

169

61

Total income taxes

331

241

Profit

740

728

Profit attributable to owners of parent

740

728

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Profit

740

728

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(132)

(21)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

(1)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(173)

(2)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

27

11

Total other comprehensive income

(277)

(12)

Comprehensive income

462

716

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

462

716

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

-

-

interests

6

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 01:10:06 UTC
