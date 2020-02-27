Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation, nor for direct, indirect, or any other form of damages that may arise from use of this translation. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP) February 4, 2020 Stock Exchange: Tokyo Listed company name: NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION Code No.: 9810 URL: https://www.nst.nipponsteel.com/en/ Representative name: Yasumitsu Saeki, President and Representative Director Tel: +81-(0)3-5412-5003 Quarterly securities report to be submitted: February 14, 2020 Start of cash dividend payments: - Supplementary materials: Yes (Japanese only) IR conference: No (Figures rounded down to nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Earnings through the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) (%: change from the same period of the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 3Q FYE March 31, 2020 1,881,746 (1.1) 25,906 (4.1) 26,925 (1.9) 17,902 (5.4) 3Q FYE March 31, 2019 1,902,468 24.6 27,019 16.4 27,445 5.1 18,934 8.3 Note: Comprehensive income 3Q FYE March 31, 2020: ¥16,523 million (1.9%) 3Q FYE March 31, 2019: ¥16,215 million (-31.9%) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen 3Q FYE March 31, 2020 554.98 − 3Q FYE March 31, 2019 586.93 − (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2019 928,752 257,307 25.7 As of March 31, 2019 960,173 249,356 24.0 Reference: Equity capital As of December 31, 2019: ¥239,130 million As of March 31, 2019: ¥230,654 million

2. Dividends Annual dividends per share 1Q 2Q 3Q Fiscal year end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FYE March 31, 2019 − 110.00 − 110.00 220.00 FYE March 31, 2020 − 115.00 − FYE March 31, 2020 105.00 220.00 (Est.) Note: Revisions of dividends projections since most recent announcement: Yes 3. Projected Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (%: change from the same period of the previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per owners of parent share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Full fiscal year 2,500,000 (2.0) 34,500 (4.6) 35,000 (3.9) 23,000 (1.1) 712.93 Note: Revisions of earnings projections since most recent announcement: Yes

* Notes Material changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the cumulative consolidated period (changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Use of special accounting methods for creating quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes of accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates and retrospective restatements Changes in accounting policies resulting from changes in accounting standards, etc.: None Other accounting policy changes: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares outstanding (common shares) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of December 31, 2019 32,307,800 shares As of March 31, 2019 32,307,800 shares ii. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of December 31, 2019 49,795 shares As of March 31, 2019 49,019 shares iii. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative quarter) 3Q FYE March 31, 2020 32,258,545 shares 3Q FYE March 31, 2019 32,259,741 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Explanation for the proper use of earnings projections, and other special matters (Caution on description of future events, etc.) The preceding projections are based on information available at the time of the publication of these materials, and are not intended as pledges on the part of the Company that the said projections will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from projections due to various factors that may occur in the future. For the assumptions on which these earnings projections were based, see "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Settlement of Accounts, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts" on page 3 of the attachment. (How to acquire supplementary materials) Supplementary materials were published on TDnet as of February 4, 2020, and they were published on the Company's website on the same date.

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Index of attached documents 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Settlement of Accounts............................................................................................. 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results .................................................................................................................................. 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position .................................................................................................................................. 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts ....................................................................... 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ...................................................................... 5 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ......................................................................................................................... 5 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ..... 7 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) ............................................................................................................ 7 (3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................. 9 (Notes on Going Concern Assumption) ......................................................................................................................... 9 (Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) ................................................................................... 9 (Segment Information, etc.) ........................................................................................................................................... 9 - 1 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Settlement of Accounts Explanation of Operating Results

The world economy during the cumulative third quarter under review, the United States economy enjoyed moderate growth owing to strong employment conditions and other factors, but the Chinese economy grew weaker, primarily in the areas of personal consumption and exports. Globally, there was moderate growth, but the future remains uncertain due to the developments of trade issues, especially between the United States and China, and other such factors.

There was some deceleration of the Japanese economy, primarily due to exports and production being in a weak tone, in response to trade issues and deceleration of the Chinese economy.

In this business environment, the Company's consolidated earnings during the cumulative third quarter under review were as follows: Net sales were ¥1,881.7 billion, down ¥20.7 billion (1.1%) from the corresponding period of the previous year. Operating profit was ¥25.9 billion, down ¥1.1 billion (4.1%). Ordinary profit was ¥26.9 billion, down ¥500 million (1.9%). Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥17.9 billion, down ¥1.0 billion (5.4%), mainly reflecting the absence of non-recurring tax effects recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings for reportable segments are as below.

(Steel)

In the Steel business, demand decreased for manufacturing, primarily automotive, and construction, and domestic crude steel production was also down from the corresponding period of the previous year. The Company's sales volume decreased, primarily in Japan, bringing net sales down ¥5.4 billion (0.3%) to ¥1,604.3 billion. Additionally, ordinary profit was ¥18.5 billion, down ¥2.2 billion (10.9%) due in part to transient effects such as cost-push inflation in construction and problems with raw material investments.

(Industrial Supply and Infrastructure)

In the Industrial Supply and Infrastructure business, net sales were ¥66.7 billion, down ¥3.0 billion (4.3%). On the other hand, ordinary profit reached ¥2.9 billion, up ¥600 million (28.3%), owing in part to recording a gain from revaluation of investment securities at a Thailand-based equity method affiliate.

(Textiles)

In the Textiles business, the sales environment remained harsh. Moreover, there was a change in the scope of consolidation due to sales of shares of subsidiaries. As a result, net sales were ¥99.5 billion, down ¥11.9 billion (10.7%). Meanwhile, ordinary profit was ¥3.4 billion, up ¥1.1 billion (51.5%), owing primarily to improvement of losses as a result of strengthening small-lotquick-delivery production and to the above-mentioned change in the scope of consolidation.

(Foodstuffs)

In the Foodstuffs business, net sales remained flat at ¥110.3 billion, while ordinary profit was ¥1.9 billion, down ¥200 million (10.0%) due in part to a weak tone in the chicken market. - 2 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the third quarter under review were ¥928.7 billion, down ¥31.4 billion from the end of the previous period, due to decreases in notes and accounts receivable - trade, etc.

Total liabilities were ¥671.4 billion, down ¥39.3 billion from the end of the previous period, due in part to a decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade.

Total net assets were ¥257.3 billion, up ¥7.9 billion from the end of the previous period, due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of parent for the cumulative third quarter under review, which offset the payment of dividends.

As of the end of the third quarter under review, equity capital was ¥239.1 billion and the equity ratio was 25.7%. Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Profit Net sales Operating Ordinary profit attributable to Earnings per profit owners of share parent Previous forecast (A) 2,600,000 37,000 37,000 24,000 743.99 Revised forecast (B) 2,500,000 34,500 35,000 23,000 712.93 Amount changed (B-A) (100,000) (2,500) (2,000) (1,000) - Change (%) (3.8) (6.8) (5.4) (4.2) - (Reference) Results for the previous fiscal year 2,550,612 36,170 36,427 23,249 720.68 (fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) Reason for revisions In light of deterioration of the Steel business, the consolidated earnings projections for the fiscal year under review have been revised to net sales of ¥2,500.0 billion, operating profit of ¥34.5 billion, ordinary profit of ¥35.0 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥23.0 billion. 2) Revisions to the Year-End Dividends Projections Dividends of surplus with the record date of March 31, 2020 Dividend per share Record date 2Q Fiscal year end Total Previous forecast (announced November 7, 115.00 230.00 2019) Revised forecast 105.00 220.00 Dividend payment for the 115.00 fiscal year under review Dividends paid for the previous fiscal year 110.00 110.00 220.00 (fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) - 3 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Reason for revisions In light of the downward revision of the consolidated earnings projections, the year-end dividends for the fiscal year under review have decreased ¥10 from the previously announced forecast to ¥105 per share. Including the interim dividend of ¥115, the annual dividend will be ¥220 per share. (Note) The forecasted earnings and dividend projections are based on information currently available and certain assumptions that the Company regards as reasonable. Actual earnings and dividends may differ from these forecasted figures due to various factors. - 4 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) Previous Fiscal Year Third Quarter Under Review (As of March 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 25,141 25,309 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 633,159 605,087 Inventories 135,110 124,988 Other 23,515 30,177 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,541) (1,525) Total current assets 815,385 784,037 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 55,837 55,930 Intangible assets Goodwill - 431 Other 702 697 Total intangible assets 702 1,129 Investments and other assets Other 91,230 90,300 Allowance for doubtful accounts (2,982) (2,645) Total investments and other assets 88,248 87,655 Total non-current assets 144,788 144,715 Total assets 960,173 928,752 - 5 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Millions of yen) Previous Fiscal Year Third Quarter Under Review (As of March 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 325,013 287,513 Short-term borrowings 143,732 134,588 Commercial papers 50,000 50,000 Income taxes payable 4,710 2,079 Provisions 4,670 2,520 Other 35,600 39,245 Total current liabilities 563,727 515,947 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 60,000 80,000 Long-term borrowings 75,271 61,615 Provisions 530 1,314 Retirement benefit liability 3,542 3,499 Other 7,745 9,067 Total non-current liabilities 147,089 155,498 Total liabilities 710,817 671,445 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 16,389 16,389 Capital surplus 54,814 54,838 Retained earnings 147,181 157,829 Treasury shares (147) (151) Total shareholders' equity 218,237 228,904 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 9,517 7,995 securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges (483) (334) Foreign currency translation adjustment 3,549 2,725 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (167) (159) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 12,416 10,225 Non-controlling interests 18,701 18,176 Total net assets 249,356 257,307 Total liabilities and net assets 960,173 928,752 - 6 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (Cumulative Third Quarter) (Millions of yen) Cumulative Third Quarter Cumulative Third Quarter of Previous Fiscal Year Under Review (April 1, 2018 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Net sales 1,902,468 1,881,746 Cost of sales 1,791,911 1,774,067 Gross profit 110,557 107,679 Selling, general and administrative expenses 83,537 81,773 Operating profit 27,019 25,906 Non-operating income Interest income 342 387 Dividend income 963 1,176 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity 1,844 2,039 method Purchase discounts 391 384 Other 1,297 1,268 Total non-operating income 4,839 5,256 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 3,284 3,268 Other 1,128 968 Total non-operating expenses 4,413 4,236 Ordinary profit 27,445 26,925 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets - 127 Gain on sales of investment securities 638 67 Gain on bargain purchase 2,050 - Total extraordinary income 2,688 195 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of non-current assets 55 - Loss on sales of investment securities - 125 Loss on valuation of investment securities 3,403 31 Loss on valuation of investments in capital 329 - Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates 409 - Total extraordinary losses 4,198 156 Profit before income taxes 25,935 26,964 Income taxes 6,353 8,007 Profit 19,582 18,957 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 648 1,054 Profit attributable to owners of parent 18,934 17,902 - 7 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Cumulative Third Quarter) (Millions of yen) Cumulative Third Quarter Cumulative Third Quarter of Previous Fiscal Year Under Review (April 1, 2018 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) Profit 19,582 18,957 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (2,838) (1,725) Deferred gains or losses on hedges (89) 147 Foreign currency translation adjustment (392) (1,314) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (52) 9 Share of other comprehensive income of entities 6 450 accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income (3,366) (2,433) Comprehensive income 16,215 16,523 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of 15,559 15,712 parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- 656 811 controlling interests - 8 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable. (Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable. (Segment Information, etc.) [Segment Information] Cumulative Third Quarter of Previous Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) 1. Information on sales and profit/loss in each reporting segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Quarterly Adjusted consolidated Industrial Others statement of Total amount (Note 1) income Steel Supply and Textiles Foodstuffs Total (Note 2) Infrastructure amount (Note 3) Net sales Sales to external 1,609,756 69,801 111,505 110,289 1,901,352 1,116 1,902,468 - 1,902,468 customers Intersegment sales or 573 616 5 - 1,195 120 1,315 (1,315) - transfers Total 1,610,329 70,417 111,510 110,289 1,902,547 1,236 1,903,784 (1,315) 1,902,468 Segment profit (loss) 20,820 2,266 2,289 2,119 27,496 (49) 27,446 (1) 27,445 (Ordinary profit (loss)) (Notes) 1. "Others" represents items not included under "reportable segments," and it includes real estate business. The downward adjustment of ¥1 million in "segment profit (loss)" represents the elimination of inter-segment trade. The total profit (loss) of the "reportable segments" and "others" aligns with the ordinary profit in the quarterly consolidated statement of income excepting the downward adjustment of ¥1 million. Information on impairment loss on non-current assets, goodwill, etc., for each reporting segment Not applicable. II. Cumulative Third Quarter Under Review (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Information on sales and profit/loss in each reporting segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segments Quarterly Adjusted consolidated Industrial Others statement of Total amount (Note 1) income Steel Supply and Textiles Foodstuffs Total (Note 2) Infrastructure amount (Note 3) Net sales Sales to external 1,604,306 66,768 99,532 110,345 1,880,952 793 1,881,746 - 1,881,746 customers Intersegment sales or 466 457 5 - 929 108 1,038 (1,038) - transfers Total 1,604,772 67,226 99,537 110,345 1,881,882 902 1,882,784 (1,038) 1,881,746 Segment profit 18,552 2,908 3,468 1,908 26,836 89 26,925 (0) 26,925 (Ordinary profit) (Notes) 1. "Others" represents items not included under "reportable segments," and it includes real estate business. The downward adjustment of ¥0 million in "segment profit" represents the elimination of inter-segment trade. The total profit of the "reportable segments" and "others" aligns with the ordinary profit in the quarterly consolidated statement of income excepting the downward adjustment of ¥0 million. 2. Information on impairment loss on non-current assets, goodwill, etc., for each reporting segment Not applicable. - 9 -