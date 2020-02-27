Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Log in
02/27/2020 | 08:11pm EST

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation, nor for direct, indirect, or any other form of damages that may arise from use of this translation.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Japanese GAAP)

February 4, 2020

Stock Exchange: Tokyo

Listed company name:

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION

Code No.:

9810

URL:

https://www.nst.nipponsteel.com/en/

Representative name:

Yasumitsu Saeki, President and Representative Director

Tel:

+81-(0)3-5412-5003

Quarterly securities report to be submitted:

February 14, 2020

Start of cash dividend payments:

-

Supplementary materials:

Yes (Japanese only)

IR conference:

No

(Figures rounded down to nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Earnings through the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(%: change from the same period of the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

3Q FYE March 31, 2020

1,881,746

(1.1)

25,906

(4.1)

26,925

(1.9)

17,902

(5.4)

3Q FYE March 31, 2019

1,902,468

24.6

27,019

16.4

27,445

5.1

18,934

8.3

Note:

Comprehensive income

3Q FYE March 31, 2020:

¥16,523 million (1.9%)

3Q FYE March 31, 2019:

¥16,215 million (-31.9%)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

3Q FYE March 31, 2020

554.98

3Q FYE March 31, 2019

586.93

(2)

Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2019

928,752

257,307

25.7

As of March 31, 2019

960,173

249,356

24.0

Reference: Equity capital

As of December 31, 2019:

¥239,130 million

As of March 31, 2019:

¥230,654 million

2.

Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Fiscal year end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FYE March 31, 2019

110.00

110.00

220.00

FYE March 31, 2020

115.00

FYE March 31, 2020

105.00

220.00

(Est.)

Note:

Revisions of dividends projections since most recent announcement: Yes

3. Projected Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(%: change from the same period of the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full fiscal year

2,500,000

(2.0)

34,500

(4.6)

35,000

(3.9)

23,000

(1.1)

712.93

Note: Revisions of earnings projections since most recent announcement: Yes

* Notes

  1. Material changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the cumulative consolidated period (changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Use of special accounting methods for creating quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes of accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies resulting from changes in accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Other accounting policy changes: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2019

32,307,800 shares

As of March 31, 2019

32,307,800 shares

ii. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2019

49,795 shares

As of March 31, 2019

49,019 shares

iii. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative quarter)

3Q FYE March 31, 2020

32,258,545 shares

3Q FYE March 31, 2019

32,259,741 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation for the proper use of earnings projections, and other special matters

(Caution on description of future events, etc.)

The preceding projections are based on information available at the time of the publication of these materials, and are not intended as pledges on the part of the Company that the said projections will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from projections due to various factors that may occur in the future. For the assumptions on which these earnings projections were based, see "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Settlement of Accounts, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts" on page 3 of the attachment.

(How to acquire supplementary materials)

Supplementary materials were published on TDnet as of February 4, 2020, and they were published on the Company's website on the same date.

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Index of attached documents

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Settlement of Accounts.............................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results ..................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position ..................................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts .......................................................................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ......................................................................

5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .........................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .....

7

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) ............................................................................................................

7

(3)

Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................

9

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) .........................................................................................................................

9

(Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) ...................................................................................

9

(Segment Information, etc.) ...........................................................................................................................................

9

- 1 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Settlement of Accounts

  1. Explanation of Operating Results
    The world economy during the cumulative third quarter under review, the United States economy enjoyed moderate growth owing to strong employment conditions and other factors, but the Chinese economy grew weaker, primarily in the areas of personal consumption and exports. Globally, there was moderate growth, but the future remains uncertain due to the developments of trade issues, especially between the United States and China, and other such factors.
    There was some deceleration of the Japanese economy, primarily due to exports and production being in a weak tone, in response to trade issues and deceleration of the Chinese economy.
    In this business environment, the Company's consolidated earnings during the cumulative third quarter under review were as follows: Net sales were ¥1,881.7 billion, down ¥20.7 billion (1.1%) from the corresponding period of the previous year. Operating profit was ¥25.9 billion, down ¥1.1 billion (4.1%). Ordinary profit was ¥26.9 billion, down ¥500 million (1.9%). Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥17.9 billion, down ¥1.0 billion (5.4%), mainly reflecting the absence of non-recurring tax effects recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
    Earnings for reportable segments are as below.
    (Steel)
    In the Steel business, demand decreased for manufacturing, primarily automotive, and construction, and domestic crude steel production was also down from the corresponding period of the previous year. The Company's sales volume decreased, primarily in Japan, bringing net sales down ¥5.4 billion (0.3%) to ¥1,604.3 billion. Additionally, ordinary profit was ¥18.5 billion, down ¥2.2 billion (10.9%) due in part to transient effects such as cost-push inflation in construction and problems with raw material investments.
    (Industrial Supply and Infrastructure)
    In the Industrial Supply and Infrastructure business, net sales were ¥66.7 billion, down ¥3.0 billion (4.3%). On the other hand, ordinary profit reached ¥2.9 billion, up ¥600 million (28.3%), owing in part to recording a gain from revaluation of investment securities at a Thailand-based equity method affiliate.
    (Textiles)
    In the Textiles business, the sales environment remained harsh. Moreover, there was a change in the scope of consolidation due to sales of shares of subsidiaries. As a result, net sales were ¥99.5 billion, down ¥11.9 billion (10.7%). Meanwhile, ordinary profit was ¥3.4 billion, up ¥1.1 billion (51.5%), owing primarily to improvement of losses as a result of strengthening small-lotquick-delivery production and to the above-mentioned change in the scope of consolidation.
    (Foodstuffs)
    In the Foodstuffs business, net sales remained flat at ¥110.3 billion, while ordinary profit was ¥1.9 billion, down ¥200 million (10.0%) due in part to a weak tone in the chicken market.

- 2 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

  1. Explanation of Financial Position
    Total assets at the end of the third quarter under review were ¥928.7 billion, down ¥31.4 billion from the end of the previous period, due to decreases in notes and accounts receivable - trade, etc.
    Total liabilities were ¥671.4 billion, down ¥39.3 billion from the end of the previous period, due in part to a decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade.
    Total net assets were ¥257.3 billion, up ¥7.9 billion from the end of the previous period, due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of parent for the cumulative third quarter under review, which offset the payment of dividends.
    As of the end of the third quarter under review, equity capital was ¥239.1 billion and the equity ratio was 25.7%.
  2. Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts
    1. Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary profit

attributable to

Earnings per

profit

owners of

share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

2,600,000

37,000

37,000

24,000

743.99

Revised forecast (B)

2,500,000

34,500

35,000

23,000

712.93

Amount changed (B-A)

(100,000)

(2,500)

(2,000)

(1,000)

-

Change (%)

(3.8)

(6.8)

(5.4)

(4.2)

-

(Reference) Results for the

previous fiscal year

2,550,612

36,170

36,427

23,249

720.68

(fiscal year ended March

31, 2019)

Reason for revisions

In light of deterioration of the Steel business, the consolidated earnings projections for the fiscal year under review have been revised to net sales of ¥2,500.0 billion, operating profit of ¥34.5 billion, ordinary profit of ¥35.0 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥23.0 billion.

2) Revisions to the Year-End Dividends Projections Dividends of surplus with the record date of March 31, 2020

Dividend per share

Record date

2Q

Fiscal year end

Total

Previous forecast

(announced November 7,

115.00

230.00

2019)

Revised forecast

105.00

220.00

Dividend payment for the

115.00

fiscal year under review

Dividends paid for the

previous fiscal year

110.00

110.00

220.00

(fiscal year ended March 31,

2019)

- 3 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Reason for revisions

In light of the downward revision of the consolidated earnings projections, the year-end dividends for the fiscal year under review have decreased ¥10 from the previously announced forecast to ¥105 per share.

Including the interim dividend of ¥115, the annual dividend will be ¥220 per share.

(Note)

The forecasted earnings and dividend projections are based on information currently available and certain

assumptions that the Company regards as reasonable. Actual earnings and dividends may differ from these

forecasted figures due to various factors.

- 4 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Third Quarter Under

Review

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

25,141

25,309

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

633,159

605,087

Inventories

135,110

124,988

Other

23,515

30,177

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,541)

(1,525)

Total current assets

815,385

784,037

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

55,837

55,930

Intangible assets

Goodwill

-

431

Other

702

697

Total intangible assets

702

1,129

Investments and other assets

Other

91,230

90,300

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,982)

(2,645)

Total investments and other assets

88,248

87,655

Total non-current assets

144,788

144,715

Total assets

960,173

928,752

- 5 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Third Quarter Under

Review

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

325,013

287,513

Short-term borrowings

143,732

134,588

Commercial papers

50,000

50,000

Income taxes payable

4,710

2,079

Provisions

4,670

2,520

Other

35,600

39,245

Total current liabilities

563,727

515,947

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

60,000

80,000

Long-term borrowings

75,271

61,615

Provisions

530

1,314

Retirement benefit liability

3,542

3,499

Other

7,745

9,067

Total non-current liabilities

147,089

155,498

Total liabilities

710,817

671,445

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

16,389

16,389

Capital surplus

54,814

54,838

Retained earnings

147,181

157,829

Treasury shares

(147)

(151)

Total shareholders' equity

218,237

228,904

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

9,517

7,995

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(483)

(334)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,549

2,725

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(167)

(159)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

12,416

10,225

Non-controlling interests

18,701

18,176

Total net assets

249,356

257,307

Total liabilities and net assets

960,173

928,752

- 6 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)

(Cumulative Third Quarter)

(Millions of yen)

Cumulative Third Quarter

Cumulative Third Quarter

of Previous Fiscal Year

Under Review

(April 1, 2018

(April 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Net sales

1,902,468

1,881,746

Cost of sales

1,791,911

1,774,067

Gross profit

110,557

107,679

Selling, general and administrative expenses

83,537

81,773

Operating profit

27,019

25,906

Non-operating income

Interest income

342

387

Dividend income

963

1,176

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

1,844

2,039

method

Purchase discounts

391

384

Other

1,297

1,268

Total non-operating income

4,839

5,256

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

3,284

3,268

Other

1,128

968

Total non-operating expenses

4,413

4,236

Ordinary profit

27,445

26,925

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

-

127

Gain on sales of investment securities

638

67

Gain on bargain purchase

2,050

-

Total extraordinary income

2,688

195

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

55

-

Loss on sales of investment securities

-

125

Loss on valuation of investment securities

3,403

31

Loss on valuation of investments in capital

329

-

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates

409

-

Total extraordinary losses

4,198

156

Profit before income taxes

25,935

26,964

Income taxes

6,353

8,007

Profit

19,582

18,957

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

648

1,054

Profit attributable to owners of parent

18,934

17,902

- 7 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(Cumulative Third Quarter)

(Millions of yen)

Cumulative Third Quarter

Cumulative Third Quarter

of Previous Fiscal Year

Under Review

(April 1, 2018

(April 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Profit

19,582

18,957

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(2,838)

(1,725)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(89)

147

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(392)

(1,314)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(52)

9

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

6

450

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(3,366)

(2,433)

Comprehensive income

16,215

16,523

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

15,559

15,712

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

656

811

controlling interests

- 8 -

NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption)

Not applicable.

(Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity)

Not applicable.

(Segment Information, etc.)

[Segment Information]

  1. Cumulative Third Quarter of Previous Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

1. Information on sales and profit/loss in each reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Quarterly

Adjusted

consolidated

Industrial

Others

statement of

Total

amount

(Note 1)

income

Steel

Supply and

Textiles

Foodstuffs

Total

(Note 2)

Infrastructure

amount

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to external

1,609,756

69,801

111,505

110,289

1,901,352

1,116

1,902,468

-

1,902,468

customers

Intersegment sales or

573

616

5

-

1,195

120

1,315

(1,315)

-

transfers

Total

1,610,329

70,417

111,510

110,289

1,902,547

1,236

1,903,784

(1,315)

1,902,468

Segment profit (loss)

20,820

2,266

2,289

2,119

27,496

(49)

27,446

(1)

27,445

(Ordinary profit (loss))

(Notes) 1. "Others" represents items not included under "reportable segments," and it includes real estate business.

    1. The downward adjustment of ¥1 million in "segment profit (loss)" represents the elimination of inter-segment trade.
    2. The total profit (loss) of the "reportable segments" and "others" aligns with the ordinary profit in the quarterly consolidated statement of income excepting the downward adjustment of ¥1 million.
  2. Information on impairment loss on non-current assets, goodwill, etc., for each reporting segment Not applicable.

II. Cumulative Third Quarter Under Review (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

  1. Information on sales and profit/loss in each reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Quarterly

Adjusted

consolidated

Industrial

Others

statement of

Total

amount

(Note 1)

income

Steel

Supply and

Textiles

Foodstuffs

Total

(Note 2)

Infrastructure

amount

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to external

1,604,306

66,768

99,532

110,345

1,880,952

793

1,881,746

-

1,881,746

customers

Intersegment sales or

466

457

5

-

929

108

1,038

(1,038)

-

transfers

Total

1,604,772

67,226

99,537

110,345

1,881,882

902

1,882,784

(1,038)

1,881,746

Segment profit

18,552

2,908

3,468

1,908

26,836

89

26,925

(0)

26,925

(Ordinary profit)

(Notes) 1. "Others" represents items not included under "reportable segments," and it includes real estate business.

  1. The downward adjustment of ¥0 million in "segment profit" represents the elimination of inter-segment trade.
  2. The total profit of the "reportable segments" and "others" aligns with the ordinary profit in the quarterly consolidated statement of income excepting the downward adjustment of ¥0 million.

2. Information on impairment loss on non-current assets, goodwill, etc., for each reporting segment Not applicable.

- 9 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 01:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
