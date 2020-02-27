|
Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
02/27/2020 | 08:11pm EST
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation, nor for direct, indirect, or any other form of damages that may arise from use of this translation.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Japanese GAAP)
|
|
February 4, 2020
|
|
Stock Exchange: Tokyo
|
Listed company name:
|
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION
|
Code No.:
|
9810
|
URL:
|
https://www.nst.nipponsteel.com/en/
|
Representative name:
|
Yasumitsu Saeki, President and Representative Director
|
Tel:
|
+81-(0)3-5412-5003
|
Quarterly securities report to be submitted:
|
February 14, 2020
|
Start of cash dividend payments:
|
-
|
Supplementary materials:
|
Yes (Japanese only)
|
IR conference:
|
No
|
|
(Figures rounded down to nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Earnings through the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
|
|
(%: change from the same period of the previous year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
3Q FYE March 31, 2020
|
|
1,881,746
|
|
(1.1)
|
25,906
|
|
(4.1)
|
26,925
|
|
|
(1.9)
|
17,902
|
|
(5.4)
|
|
3Q FYE March 31, 2019
|
|
1,902,468
|
|
24.6
|
27,019
|
|
16.4
|
27,445
|
|
|
5.1
|
18,934
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q FYE March 31, 2020:
|
|
¥16,523 million (1.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q FYE March 31, 2019:
|
|
¥16,215 million (-31.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q FYE March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
554.98
|
|
|
|
−
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q FYE March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
586.93
|
|
|
|
−
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Consolidated Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
928,752
|
|
|
|
257,307
|
|
|
|
|
25.7
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
960,173
|
|
|
|
249,356
|
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Equity capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019:
|
¥239,130 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019:
|
|
¥230,654 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividends per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
Fiscal year end
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
FYE March 31, 2019
|
−
|
110.00
|
|
−
|
|
110.00
|
220.00
|
|
FYE March 31, 2020
|
−
|
115.00
|
|
−
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FYE March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.00
|
220.00
|
|
(Est.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
Revisions of dividends projections since most recent announcement: Yes
|
|
|
|
3. Projected Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(%: change from the same period of the previous year)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
Earnings per
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
|
%
|
Millions of
|
|
%
|
Millions of
|
|
%
|
Millions of
|
|
%
|
Yen
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full fiscal year
|
2,500,000
|
(2.0)
|
34,500
|
(4.6)
|
35,000
|
(3.9)
|
23,000
|
(1.1)
|
712.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Revisions of earnings projections since most recent announcement: Yes
* Notes
-
Material changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the cumulative consolidated period (changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
-
Use of special accounting methods for creating quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
-
Changes of accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
-
-
Changes in accounting policies resulting from changes in accounting standards, etc.: None
-
Other accounting policy changes: None
-
Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
Restatements: None
-
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
-
-
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
32,307,800 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
32,307,800 shares
ii. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
49,795 shares
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
49,019 shares
iii. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative quarter)
|
3Q FYE March 31, 2020
|
32,258,545 shares
|
3Q FYE March 31, 2019
|
32,259,741 shares
-
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
-
Explanation for the proper use of earnings projections, and other special matters
(Caution on description of future events, etc.)
The preceding projections are based on information available at the time of the publication of these materials, and are not intended as pledges on the part of the Company that the said projections will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from projections due to various factors that may occur in the future. For the assumptions on which these earnings projections were based, see "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Settlement of Accounts, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts" on page 3 of the attachment.
(How to acquire supplementary materials)
Supplementary materials were published on TDnet as of February 4, 2020, and they were published on the Company's website on the same date.
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
|
Index of attached documents
|
|
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Settlement of Accounts.............................................................................................
|
2
|
(1)
|
Explanation of Operating Results ..................................................................................................................................
|
2
|
(2)
|
Explanation of Financial Position ..................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
(3)
|
Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts .......................................................................
|
3
|
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto ......................................................................
|
5
|
(1)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .........................................................................................................................
|
5
|
(2)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .....
|
7
|
|
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) ............................................................................................................
|
7
|
(3)
|
Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................
|
9
|
|
(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) .........................................................................................................................
|
9
|
|
(Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) ...................................................................................
|
9
|
|
(Segment Information, etc.) ...........................................................................................................................................
|
9
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Settlement of Accounts
-
Explanation of Operating Results
The world economy during the cumulative third quarter under review, the United States economy enjoyed moderate growth owing to strong employment conditions and other factors, but the Chinese economy grew weaker, primarily in the areas of personal consumption and exports. Globally, there was moderate growth, but the future remains uncertain due to the developments of trade issues, especially between the United States and China, and other such factors.
There was some deceleration of the Japanese economy, primarily due to exports and production being in a weak tone, in response to trade issues and deceleration of the Chinese economy.
In this business environment, the Company's consolidated earnings during the cumulative third quarter under review were as follows: Net sales were ¥1,881.7 billion, down ¥20.7 billion (1.1%) from the corresponding period of the previous year. Operating profit was ¥25.9 billion, down ¥1.1 billion (4.1%). Ordinary profit was ¥26.9 billion, down ¥500 million (1.9%). Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥17.9 billion, down ¥1.0 billion (5.4%), mainly reflecting the absence of non-recurring tax effects recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Earnings for reportable segments are as below.
(Steel)
In the Steel business, demand decreased for manufacturing, primarily automotive, and construction, and domestic crude steel production was also down from the corresponding period of the previous year. The Company's sales volume decreased, primarily in Japan, bringing net sales down ¥5.4 billion (0.3%) to ¥1,604.3 billion. Additionally, ordinary profit was ¥18.5 billion, down ¥2.2 billion (10.9%) due in part to transient effects such as cost-push inflation in construction and problems with raw material investments.
(Industrial Supply and Infrastructure)
In the Industrial Supply and Infrastructure business, net sales were ¥66.7 billion, down ¥3.0 billion (4.3%). On the other hand, ordinary profit reached ¥2.9 billion, up ¥600 million (28.3%), owing in part to recording a gain from revaluation of investment securities at a Thailand-based equity method affiliate.
(Textiles)
In the Textiles business, the sales environment remained harsh. Moreover, there was a change in the scope of consolidation due to sales of shares of subsidiaries. As a result, net sales were ¥99.5 billion, down ¥11.9 billion (10.7%). Meanwhile, ordinary profit was ¥3.4 billion, up ¥1.1 billion (51.5%), owing primarily to improvement of losses as a result of strengthening small-lotquick-delivery production and to the above-mentioned change in the scope of consolidation.
(Foodstuffs)
In the Foodstuffs business, net sales remained flat at ¥110.3 billion, while ordinary profit was ¥1.9 billion, down ¥200 million (10.0%) due in part to a weak tone in the chicken market.
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the third quarter under review were ¥928.7 billion, down ¥31.4 billion from the end of the previous period, due to decreases in notes and accounts receivable - trade, etc.
Total liabilities were ¥671.4 billion, down ¥39.3 billion from the end of the previous period, due in part to a decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade.
Total net assets were ¥257.3 billion, up ¥7.9 billion from the end of the previous period, due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of parent for the cumulative third quarter under review, which offset the payment of dividends.
As of the end of the third quarter under review, equity capital was ¥239.1 billion and the equity ratio was 25.7%.
-
Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts
-
-
Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
|
Earnings per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
owners of
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous forecast (A)
|
2,600,000
|
|
37,000
|
|
37,000
|
|
24,000
|
|
743.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised forecast (B)
|
2,500,000
|
|
34,500
|
|
35,000
|
|
23,000
|
|
712.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount changed (B-A)
|
(100,000)
|
(2,500)
|
(2,000)
|
(1,000)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
(3.8)
|
(6.8)
|
(5.4)
|
(4.2)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Results for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous fiscal year
|
2,550,612
|
|
36,170
|
|
36,427
|
|
23,249
|
|
720.68
|
|
|
(fiscal year ended March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reason for revisions
In light of deterioration of the Steel business, the consolidated earnings projections for the fiscal year under review have been revised to net sales of ¥2,500.0 billion, operating profit of ¥34.5 billion, ordinary profit of ¥35.0 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥23.0 billion.
2) Revisions to the Year-End Dividends Projections Dividends of surplus with the record date of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
2Q
|
|
Fiscal year end
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Previous forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(announced November 7,
|
|
|
115.00
|
|
230.00
|
|
2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised forecast
|
|
|
105.00
|
|
220.00
|
|
|
Dividend payment for the
|
115.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fiscal year under review
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous fiscal year
|
110.00
|
|
110.00
|
|
220.00
|
|
|
(fiscal year ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Reason for revisions
In light of the downward revision of the consolidated earnings projections, the year-end dividends for the fiscal year under review have decreased ¥10 from the previously announced forecast to ¥105 per share.
Including the interim dividend of ¥115, the annual dividend will be ¥220 per share.
|
(Note)
|
The forecasted earnings and dividend projections are based on information currently available and certain
|
|
assumptions that the Company regards as reasonable. Actual earnings and dividends may differ from these
|
|
forecasted figures due to various factors.
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Previous Fiscal Year
|
Third Quarter Under
|
|
|
Review
|
|
|
(As of March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
25,141
|
25,309
|
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
|
633,159
|
605,087
|
Inventories
|
135,110
|
124,988
|
Other
|
23,515
|
30,177
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(1,541)
|
(1,525)
|
Total current assets
|
815,385
|
784,037
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
55,837
|
55,930
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
-
|
431
|
Other
|
702
|
697
|
Total intangible assets
|
702
|
1,129
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Other
|
91,230
|
90,300
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(2,982)
|
(2,645)
|
Total investments and other assets
|
88,248
|
87,655
|
Total non-current assets
|
144,788
|
144,715
|
Total assets
|
|
960,173
|
928,752
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Previous Fiscal Year
|
Third Quarter Under
|
|
|
Review
|
|
|
(As of March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
(As of December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable - trade
|
325,013
|
287,513
|
Short-term borrowings
|
143,732
|
134,588
|
Commercial papers
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Income taxes payable
|
4,710
|
2,079
|
Provisions
|
4,670
|
2,520
|
Other
|
35,600
|
39,245
|
Total current liabilities
|
563,727
|
515,947
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
60,000
|
80,000
|
Long-term borrowings
|
75,271
|
61,615
|
Provisions
|
530
|
1,314
|
Retirement benefit liability
|
3,542
|
3,499
|
Other
|
7,745
|
9,067
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
147,089
|
155,498
|
Total liabilities
|
710,817
|
671,445
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Share capital
|
16,389
|
16,389
|
Capital surplus
|
54,814
|
54,838
|
Retained earnings
|
147,181
|
157,829
|
Treasury shares
|
(147)
|
(151)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
218,237
|
228,904
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
|
9,517
|
7,995
|
securities
|
|
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
(483)
|
(334)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
3,549
|
2,725
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(167)
|
(159)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
12,416
|
10,225
|
Non-controlling interests
|
18,701
|
18,176
|
Total net assets
|
249,356
|
257,307
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
960,173
|
928,752
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Cumulative Third Quarter)
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Cumulative Third Quarter
|
Cumulative Third Quarter
|
|
|
of Previous Fiscal Year
|
Under Review
|
|
|
(April 1, 2018
|
(April 1, 2019
|
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
to December 31, 2019)
|
Net sales
|
1,902,468
|
1,881,746
|
Cost of sales
|
1,791,911
|
1,774,067
|
Gross profit
|
110,557
|
107,679
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
83,537
|
81,773
|
Operating profit
|
27,019
|
25,906
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Interest income
|
342
|
387
|
Dividend income
|
963
|
1,176
|
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
|
1,844
|
2,039
|
method
|
|
|
Purchase discounts
|
391
|
384
|
Other
|
1,297
|
1,268
|
Total non-operating income
|
4,839
|
5,256
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
3,284
|
3,268
|
Other
|
1,128
|
968
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
4,413
|
4,236
|
Ordinary profit
|
27,445
|
26,925
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
-
|
127
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
638
|
67
|
Gain on bargain purchase
|
2,050
|
-
|
Total extraordinary income
|
2,688
|
195
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets
|
55
|
-
|
Loss on sales of investment securities
|
-
|
125
|
Loss on valuation of investment securities
|
3,403
|
31
|
Loss on valuation of investments in capital
|
329
|
-
|
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates
|
409
|
-
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
4,198
|
156
|
Profit before income taxes
|
25,935
|
26,964
|
Income taxes
|
6,353
|
8,007
|
Profit
|
19,582
|
18,957
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
648
|
1,054
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
18,934
|
17,902
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(Cumulative Third Quarter)
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Cumulative Third Quarter
|
Cumulative Third Quarter
|
|
of Previous Fiscal Year
|
Under Review
|
|
(April 1, 2018
|
(April 1, 2019
|
|
to December 31, 2018)
|
to December 31, 2019)
|
Profit
|
19,582
|
18,957
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
(2,838)
|
(1,725)
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
(89)
|
147
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(392)
|
(1,314)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
|
(52)
|
9
|
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
|
6
|
450
|
accounted for using equity method
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
(3,366)
|
(2,433)
|
Comprehensive income
|
16,215
|
16,523
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
|
15,559
|
15,712
|
parent
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
|
656
|
811
|
controlling interests
|
|
NIPPON STEEL TRADING CORPORATION (9810)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(3) Notes on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on Going Concern Assumption)
Not applicable.
(Notes in Case of Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity)
Not applicable.
(Segment Information, etc.)
[Segment Information]
-
Cumulative Third Quarter of Previous Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
1. Information on sales and profit/loss in each reporting segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
statement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
income
|
|
|
Steel
|
Supply and
|
Textiles
|
Foodstuffs
|
Total
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to external
|
1,609,756
|
69,801
|
111,505
|
110,289
|
1,901,352
|
1,116
|
1,902,468
|
-
|
1,902,468
|
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intersegment sales or
|
573
|
616
|
5
|
-
|
1,195
|
120
|
1,315
|
(1,315)
|
-
|
|
transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,610,329
|
70,417
|
111,510
|
110,289
|
1,902,547
|
1,236
|
1,903,784
|
(1,315)
|
1,902,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit (loss)
|
20,820
|
2,266
|
2,289
|
2,119
|
27,496
|
(49)
|
27,446
|
(1)
|
27,445
|
|
(Ordinary profit (loss))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes) 1. "Others" represents items not included under "reportable segments," and it includes real estate business.
-
-
The downward adjustment of ¥1 million in "segment profit (loss)" represents the elimination of inter-segment trade.
-
The total profit (loss) of the "reportable segments" and "others" aligns with the ordinary profit in the quarterly consolidated statement of income excepting the downward adjustment of ¥1 million.
-
Information on impairment loss on non-current assets, goodwill, etc., for each reporting segment Not applicable.
II. Cumulative Third Quarter Under Review (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
-
Information on sales and profit/loss in each reporting segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable segments
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
statement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
income
|
|
|
Steel
|
Supply and
|
Textiles
|
Foodstuffs
|
Total
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to external
|
1,604,306
|
66,768
|
99,532
|
110,345
|
1,880,952
|
793
|
1,881,746
|
-
|
1,881,746
|
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intersegment sales or
|
466
|
457
|
5
|
-
|
929
|
108
|
1,038
|
(1,038)
|
-
|
|
transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,604,772
|
67,226
|
99,537
|
110,345
|
1,881,882
|
902
|
1,882,784
|
(1,038)
|
1,881,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
18,552
|
2,908
|
3,468
|
1,908
|
26,836
|
89
|
26,925
|
(0)
|
26,925
|
|
(Ordinary profit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes) 1. "Others" represents items not included under "reportable segments," and it includes real estate business.
-
The downward adjustment of ¥0 million in "segment profit" represents the elimination of inter-segment trade.
-
The total profit of the "reportable segments" and "others" aligns with the ordinary profit in the quarterly consolidated statement of income excepting the downward adjustment of ¥0 million.
2. Information on impairment loss on non-current assets, goodwill, etc., for each reporting segment Not applicable.
