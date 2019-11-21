|
Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2019
11/21/2019 | 09:02pm EST
Translation
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended September 30, 2019
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
November 8, 2019
|
Company name:
|
T. HASEGAWA CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock exchange listing:
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code:
|
4958
|
URL
|
https://www.t-hasegawa.co.jp/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative:
|
President & COO
|
|
|
Takao Umino
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inquiries:
|
Director & Executive Vice President
|
Minoru Nakamura
|
TEL 03-3241-1151
|
|
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
|
|
December 19, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
|
|
|
December 20, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
|
|
December 3, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holding of financial results meeting:
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
(for institutional investors and analysts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
|
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2019 (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019)
|
|
|
(1) Consolidated operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Year ended September 30, 2019
|
|
50,493
|
1.5
|
|
4,678
|
(7.5)
|
5,175
|
(6.1)
|
4,121
|
0.5
|
Year ended September 30, 2018
|
|
49,751
|
3.6
|
|
5,058
|
(9.8)
|
5,512
|
(9.6)
|
4,100
|
(4.6)
|
Note: Comprehensive income Year ended September 30, 2019
|
¥(1,270) million
|
[-%]
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended September 30, 2018
|
¥8,599 million
|
[(3.8)%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
Diluted earnings per
|
Profit attributable to
|
Ordinary profit/total
|
Operating profit/net
|
|
|
share
|
owners of
|
assets
|
|
sales
|
|
|
|
|
parent/equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
%
|
Year ended September 30, 2019
|
99.07
|
|
98.77
|
|
4.5
|
|
4.5
|
9.3
|
Year ended September 30, 2018
|
96.64
|
|
96.43
|
|
4.5
|
|
4.8
|
10.2
|
Reference: Investment profit (loss) on equity method
|
|
Year ended September 30, 2019
|
|
¥- million
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended September 30, 2018
|
|
¥- million
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
Net assets per share
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
Yen
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
113,863
|
|
90,344
|
|
79.2
|
|
2,174.84
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
118,690
|
|
94,582
|
|
79.6
|
|
2,225.19
|
Reference: Equity
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
|
¥90,148 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
|
¥94,432 million
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and relevant Guidances effective from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, the financial indicators, etc. in the consolidated financial position as of the end of the previous fiscal year are those after retrospective application of the standard and guidances.
|
(3) Consolidated cash flows
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
operating activities
|
investing activities
|
financing activities
|
at end of period
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
Year ended September 30, 2019
|
9,230
|
(2,275)
|
(3,035)
|
20,898
|
Year ended September 30, 2018
|
5,894
|
(3,624)
|
(1,534)
|
17,221
|
|
|
1
|
|
2. Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividends per share
|
|
|
Total cash
|
Dividend payout
|
Ratio of dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to net assets
|
|
|
|
1st quarter-end
|
|
2nd quarter-end
|
3rd quarter-end
|
Fiscal year-end
|
|
Total
|
dividends (Total)
|
ratio (Consolidated)
|
(Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
Year ended September 30, 2018
|
|
-
|
|
17.00
|
|
|
|
-
|
18.00
|
|
35.00
|
1,485
|
|
36.2
|
|
1.6
|
Year ended September 30, 2019
|
|
-
|
|
17.00
|
|
|
|
-
|
18.00
|
|
35.00
|
1,450
|
|
35.3
|
|
1.6
|
Year ending September 30, 2020
|
|
-
|
|
18.00
|
|
|
|
-
|
18.00
|
|
36.00
|
|
|
|
35.1
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
|
Yen
|
Full year
|
51,600
|
2.2
|
|
5,100
|
|
9.0
|
|
5,550
|
|
7.2
|
|
4,250
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
102.53
|
4. Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
|
|
|
|
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in accounting estimates:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
|
|
42,708,154
|
shares
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
42,708,154
|
shares
|
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
1,257,206 shares
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
270,025 shares
|
Average number of shares during the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
41,601,873 shares
|
Year ended September 30, 2018
|
|
42,435,512 shares
2
|
Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2019 (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019)
|
|
(1)Non-consolidated financial results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
|
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Year ended September 30, 2019
|
|
37,646
|
|
2.0
|
3,835
|
|
(3.6)
|
4,319
|
|
(3.4)
|
5,054
|
55.6
|
Year ended September 30, 2018
|
|
36,907
|
|
0.9
|
3,977
|
|
2.8
|
4,470
|
|
2.4
|
3,247
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
Diluted earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
121.49
|
|
|
121.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended September 30, 2018
|
|
|
76.54
|
|
|
76.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)Non-consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
Net assets per share
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
%
|
|
Yen
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
|
|
105,876
|
|
|
84,624
|
|
|
79.7
|
2,036.84
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
|
|
107,808
|
|
|
86,249
|
|
|
79.9
|
2,028.85
|
Reference: Equity
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
¥84,429
|
million
|
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
¥86,100
|
million
|
Note: The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28,
February 16, 2018) and relevant Guidances effective from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, the financial indicators, etc. in the non-consolidated financial position as of the end of the previous fiscal year are those after retrospective application of the standard and guidances.
2. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
Full year
|
38,800
|
3.1
|
4,040
|
|
5.3
|
4,500
|
|
4.2
|
3,450
|
(31.7)
|
83.23
3
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
12,121
|
15,730
|
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
|
17,141
|
15,792
|
Securities
|
6,999
|
7,999
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
7,086
|
7,236
|
Work in process
|
111
|
107
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
7,304
|
7,320
|
Other
|
980
|
2,469
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(5)
|
(35)
|
Total current assets
|
51,740
|
56,620
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
38,386
|
38,220
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(21,231)
|
(22,093)
|
Buildings and structures, net
|
17,155
|
16,127
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
|
35,114
|
34,474
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(30,400)
|
(30,239)
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
|
4,714
|
4,234
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
6,924
|
7,169
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(5,615)
|
(5,964)
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
|
1,308
|
1,205
|
Land
|
7,081
|
7,014
|
Construction in progress
|
355
|
234
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
30,615
|
28,817
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
3,480
|
716
|
Customer relationship
|
2,901
|
2,609
|
Other
|
901
|
851
|
Total intangible assets
|
7,283
|
4,177
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
28,071
|
22,680
|
Deferred tax assets
|
107
|
740
|
Retirement benefit asset
|
21
|
18
|
Other
|
900
|
857
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(49)
|
(48)
|
Total investments and other assets
|
29,051
|
24,248
|
Total non-current assets
|
66,950
|
57,243
|
Total assets
|
|
118,690
|
113,863
4
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2018
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable - trade
|
5,280
|
5,401
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
0
|
0
|
Income taxes payable
|
663
|
1,648
|
Provision for bonuses
|
1,299
|
1,296
|
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
|
63
|
61
|
Other
|
3,357
|
3,301
|
Total current liabilities
|
10,664
|
11,709
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
1
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
5,553
|
3,787
|
Retirement benefit liability
|
6,826
|
6,998
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
68
|
68
|
Long-term accounts payable - other
|
914
|
887
|
Other
|
80
|
68
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
13,443
|
11,809
|
Total liabilities
|
24,108
|
23,519
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
5,364
|
5,364
|
Capital surplus
|
7,295
|
7,297
|
Retained earnings
|
64,917
|
67,570
|
Treasury shares
|
(309)
|
(1,856)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
77,268
|
78,377
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
17,253
|
13,540
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
261
|
(1,459)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(350)
|
(309)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
17,164
|
11,771
|
Share acquisition rights
|
149
|
195
|
Total net assets
|
94,582
|
90,344
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
118,690
|
113,863
5
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Net sales
|
49,751
|
50,493
|
Cost of sales
|
30,619
|
31,373
|
Gross profit
|
19,132
|
19,120
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
Packing and transportation expenses
|
910
|
927
|
Salaries and allowances
|
5,711
|
5,983
|
Provision for bonuses
|
864
|
860
|
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
|
63
|
61
|
Retirement benefit expenses
|
485
|
528
|
Welfare expenses
|
1,200
|
1,229
|
Depreciation
|
963
|
942
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
430
|
354
|
Other
|
3,442
|
3,553
|
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|
14,073
|
14,441
|
Operating profit
|
5,058
|
4,678
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Interest income
|
62
|
90
|
Dividend income
|
304
|
341
|
Other
|
108
|
113
|
Total non-operating income
|
475
|
544
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
0
|
0
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
15
|
29
|
Other
|
5
|
17
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
21
|
47
|
Ordinary profit
|
5,512
|
5,175
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
63
|
2,665
|
Total extraordinary income
|
63
|
2,665
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
-
|
2,317
|
Loss on abandonment of non-current assets
|
54
|
58
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
54
|
2,376
|
Profit before income taxes
|
5,521
|
5,464
|
Income taxes - current
|
1,395
|
2,146
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
24
|
(803)
|
Total income taxes
|
1,420
|
1,343
|
Profit
|
4,100
|
4,121
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
4,100
|
4,121
6
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Profit
|
4,100
|
4,121
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
4,817
|
(3,712)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(206)
|
(1,721)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
|
(112)
|
41
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
4,498
|
(5,392)
|
Comprehensive income
|
8,599
|
(1,270)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
|
8,599
|
(1,270)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
|
-
|
-
|
interests
|
|
7
Consolidated statements of changes in equity
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2018
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
Capital surplus
|
Retained earnings
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
Total shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
5,364
|
|
7,292
|
|
62,438
|
|
|
(323)
|
|
|
74,772
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of scope of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(94)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(94)
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,527)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,527)
|
Profit attributable to owners of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,100
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
17
|
Net changes of items other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
2,479
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
2,495
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
5,364
|
|
7,295
|
|
64,917
|
|
|
(309)
|
|
|
77,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements
|
accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
difference on
|
|
currency
|
|
acquisition
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
|
of defined
|
other
|
|
|
available-for-
|
|
translation
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
benefit plans
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
sale securities
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
12,435
|
|
468
|
|
|
(237)
|
12,665
|
|
90
|
87,528
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of scope of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(94)
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,527)
|
Profit attributable to owners of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,100
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other than
|
4,817
|
|
(206)
|
|
|
(112)
|
4,498
|
|
58
|
4,557
|
shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
4,817
|
|
(206)
|
|
|
(112)
|
4,498
|
|
58
|
7,053
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
17,253
|
|
261
|
|
|
(350)
|
17,164
|
149
|
94,582
8
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
Capital surplus
|
Retained earnings
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
Total shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
5,364
|
|
7,295
|
|
64,917
|
|
|
(309)
|
|
|
77,268
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of scope of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,468)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,468)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,121
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,565)
|
|
|
(1,565)
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
20
|
Net changes of items other than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
2,653
|
|
|
(1,546)
|
|
|
1,108
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
5,364
|
|
7,297
|
|
67,570
|
|
|
(1,856)
|
|
|
78,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements
|
accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
difference on
|
|
currency
|
|
acquisition
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
|
of defined
|
other
|
|
|
available-for-
|
|
translation
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
benefit plans
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
sale securities
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
17,253
|
|
261
|
|
|
(350)
|
17,164
|
149
|
94,582
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of scope of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,468)
|
Profit attributable to owners of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,121
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,565)
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Net changes of items other than
|
(3,712)
|
|
(1,721)
|
|
|
41
|
(5,392)
|
|
45
|
(5,346)
|
shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
(3,712)
|
|
(1,721)
|
|
|
41
|
(5,392)
|
|
45
|
(4,237)
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
13,540
|
|
(1,459)
|
|
|
(309)
|
11,771
|
195
|
90,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
Consolidated statements of cash flows
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
5,521
|
5,464
|
Depreciation
|
2,986
|
3,019
|
Impairment loss
|
-
|
2,317
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
430
|
354
|
Increase (decrease) in long-term accounts payable - other
|
(83)
|
(27)
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
76
|
66
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
|
37
|
19
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors (and
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
other officers)
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(10)
|
31
|
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
|
32
|
231
|
Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset
|
(3)
|
2
|
Interest and dividend income
|
(366)
|
(431)
|
Interest expenses
|
0
|
0
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
(1)
|
22
|
Loss on abandonment of non-current assets
|
54
|
58
|
Loss (gain) on sales and valuation of investment securities
|
(63)
|
(2,665)
|
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
|
(280)
|
1,118
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(1,783)
|
(322)
|
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
|
548
|
190
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
|
(47)
|
106
|
Other, net
|
73
|
460
|
Subtotal
|
7,117
|
10,018
|
Interest and dividend income received
|
346
|
416
|
Interest expenses paid
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(1,569)
|
(1,203)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
5,894
|
9,230
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
|
(2,088)
|
(3,234)
|
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
|
445
|
2,091
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(1,816)
|
(2,056)
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
14
|
4
|
Payments for retirement of property, plant and equipment
|
(44)
|
(24)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(148)
|
(90)
|
Purchase of investment securities
|
(31)
|
(34)
|
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
|
90
|
1,069
|
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries
|
(41)
|
-
|
Payments for asset retirement obligations
|
(2)
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(3,624)
|
(2,275)
10
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Repayments of long-term loans payable
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(0)
|
(1,565)
|
Proceeds from sales of treasury shares
|
0
|
0
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(1,526)
|
(1,468)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(1,534)
|
(3,035)
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
(51)
|
(242)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
683
|
3,677
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
16,511
|
17,221
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated
|
25
|
-
|
subsidiary
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
17,221
|
20,898
11
Segment Information
1. Outline of reportable segments
The T.Hasegawa group's reportable segments are components of the group for which separate financial information is available. These segments are periodically evaluated by the Board of Directors when deciding how to allocate management resources and when assessing performance.
The T.Hasegawa group primarily engages in the manufacture and sales of fragrance and flavor products. Japan is in charge of the area including domestic market and overseas countries except for China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the U.S., and there are each subsidiary in China, Malaysia, Indonesia and the U.S. The subsidiaries have self-management system in each country and these subsidiaries develop comprehensive strategy based on global strategy made by the company, and engage in business activities on a regional basis.
Thus, the T.Hasegawa group is composed of segments separated by the location of group companies, whose location is determined by the production and sales structure, and defines the three segments of "Japan," "Asia," and "USA," as reportable segments.
2. Calculation method of net sales, profit or loss, assets, and other items in reportable segments
The accounting method used for reportable segments is the same as the method stated in "Significant Basic Items for Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements." Segment profits of reportable segments are provided on an operating income basis. Inter-segment sales or transfers are based on current market prices.
In addition, The T.Hasegawa group has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and relevant Guidances effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019. Accordingly, the segment assets as of September 30, 2018 are those after retrospective application of the standard and guidances.
3. Information of net sales, profit or loss, assets, and other items for each reportable segment
-
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2018
(From October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
Adjustment
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1,2)
|
(Note 3)
|
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
USA
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to external
|
36,097
|
8,045
|
5,608
|
49,751
|
－
|
49,751
|
customers
|
Inter-segment sales or
|
810
|
441
|
101
|
1,353
|
(1,353)
|
－
|
transfers
|
Total
|
36,907
|
8,487
|
5,710
|
51,105
|
(1,353)
|
49,751
|
Segment profit
|
4,008
|
755
|
259
|
5,024
|
34
|
5,058
|
Segment assets
|
108,173
|
17,717
|
10,363
|
136,254
|
(17,563)
|
118,690
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
2,009
|
567
|
410
|
2,986
|
－
|
2,986
|
Amortization of
|
－
|
145
|
285
|
－
|
－
|
430
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
18
|
61
|
0
|
79
|
(17)
|
62
|
Interest expenses
|
0
|
2
|
12
|
15
|
(15)
|
0
|
Increase in property,
|
1,697
|
483
|
218
|
2,400
|
|
2,400
|
plant and equipment and
|
－
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term-end balance of
|
－
|
906
|
2,573
|
－
|
－
|
3,480
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The adjustments on segment profit of 34 million yen include 85 million yen of inter-segment transactions, negative
-
million yen of adjustments for inventories related to inter-segment transactions, and 15 million yen for others.
-
The adjustments for segment assets of negative 17,563 million yen include adjustments for negative 17,453 million yen of inter-segment transaction and corporate assets, and negative 125 million yen of inventories related to inter-segment transactions, and 15 million yen for others.
-
Segment profit is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.
-
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019
(From October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
Adjustment
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1,2)
|
(Note 3)
|
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
USA
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to external
|
36,945
|
7,841
|
5,706
|
50,493
|
－
|
50,493
|
customers
|
Inter-segment sales or
|
711
|
197
|
132
|
1,041
|
(1,041)
|
－
|
transfers
|
Total
|
37,657
|
8,039
|
5,838
|
51,535
|
(1,041)
|
50,493
|
Segment profit
|
3,872
|
540
|
149
|
4,563
|
115
|
4,678
|
Segment assets
|
106,285
|
16,684
|
8,064
|
131,035
|
(17,171)
|
113,863
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
2,076
|
554
|
388
|
3,019
|
－
|
3,019
|
Amortization of
|
－
|
140
|
213
|
－
|
－
|
354
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
12
|
85
|
3
|
101
|
(11)
|
90
|
Interest expenses
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
12
|
(11)
|
0
|
Impairment loss
|
36
|
－
|
2,281
|
2,317
|
－
|
2,317
|
Increase in property,
|
1,390
|
175
|
238
|
1,804
|
|
1,804
|
plant and equipment and
|
－
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term-end balance of
|
－
|
716
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
716
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The adjustments on segment profit of 115 million yen include 64 million yen of inter-segment transactions, 52 million yen of adjustments for inventories related to inter-segment transactions, and negative 1 million yen for others.
-
The adjustments for segment assets of negative 17,171 million yen include adjustments for negative 17,034 million yen of inter-segment transaction and corporate assets, and negative 136 million yen of inventories related to inter-segment transactions, and 0 million yen for others.
-
Segment profit is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.
14
|
|