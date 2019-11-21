Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2019

Note: The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and relevant Guidances effective from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, the financial indicators, etc. in the consolidated financial position as of the end of the previous fiscal year are those after retrospective application of the standard and guidances.

Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results 1. Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2019 (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019) (1)Non-consolidated financial results Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ended September 30, 2019 37,646 2.0 3,835 (3.6) 4,319 (3.4) 5,054 55.6 Year ended September 30, 2018 36,907 0.9 3,977 2.8 4,470 2.4 3,247 0.7 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Year ended September 30, 2019 121.49 121.11 Year ended September 30, 2018 76.54 76.37 (2)Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of September 30, 2019 105,876 84,624 79.7 2,036.84 As of September 30, 2018 107,808 86,249 79.9 2,028.85

Reference: Equity As of September 30, 2019 ¥84,429 million As of September 30, 2018 ¥86,100 million Note: The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28,

February 16, 2018) and relevant Guidances effective from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, the financial indicators, etc. in the non-consolidated financial position as of the end of the previous fiscal year are those after retrospective application of the standard and guidances.

2. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 38,800 3.1 4,040 5.3 4,500 4.2 3,450 (31.7) 83.23

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

* Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.

