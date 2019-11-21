Log in
Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2019

11/21/2019

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended September 30, 2019

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 8, 2019

Company name:

T. HASEGAWA CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4958

URL

https://www.t-hasegawa.co.jp/

Representative:

President & COO

Takao Umino

Inquiries:

Director & Executive Vice President

Minoru Nakamura

TEL 03-3241-1151

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

December 19, 2019

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

December 20, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 3, 2019

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2019 (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended September 30, 2019

50,493

1.5

4,678

(7.5)

5,175

(6.1)

4,121

0.5

Year ended September 30, 2018

49,751

3.6

5,058

(9.8)

5,512

(9.6)

4,100

(4.6)

Note: Comprehensive income Year ended September 30, 2019

¥(1,270) million

[-%]

Year ended September 30, 2018

¥8,599 million

[(3.8)%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

Profit attributable to

Ordinary profit/total

Operating profit/net

share

owners of

assets

sales

parent/equity

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended September 30, 2019

99.07

98.77

4.5

4.5

9.3

Year ended September 30, 2018

96.64

96.43

4.5

4.8

10.2

Reference: Investment profit (loss) on equity method

Year ended September 30, 2019

¥- million

Year ended September 30, 2018

¥- million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of September 30, 2019

113,863

90,344

79.2

2,174.84

As of September 30, 2018

118,690

94,582

79.6

2,225.19

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2019

¥90,148 million

As of September 30, 2018

¥94,432 million

Note: The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and relevant Guidances effective from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, the financial indicators, etc. in the consolidated financial position as of the end of the previous fiscal year are those after retrospective application of the standard and guidances.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended September 30, 2019

9,230

(2,275)

(3,035)

20,898

Year ended September 30, 2018

5,894

(3,624)

(1,534)

17,221

1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Dividend payout

Ratio of dividends

to net assets

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

dividends (Total)

ratio (Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended September 30, 2018

-

17.00

-

18.00

35.00

1,485

36.2

1.6

Year ended September 30, 2019

-

17.00

-

18.00

35.00

1,450

35.3

1.6

Year ending September 30, 2020

-

18.00

-

18.00

36.00

35.1

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

51,600

2.2

5,100

9.0

5,550

7.2

4,250

3.1

102.53

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended September 30, 2019

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2019

42,708,154

shares

As of September 30, 2018

42,708,154

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2019

1,257,206 shares

As of September 30, 2018

270,025 shares

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended September 30, 2019

41,601,873 shares

Year ended September 30, 2018

42,435,512 shares

2

Reference: Summary of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended September 30, 2019 (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019)

(1)Non-consolidated financial results

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended September 30, 2019

37,646

2.0

3,835

(3.6)

4,319

(3.4)

5,054

55.6

Year ended September 30, 2018

36,907

0.9

3,977

2.8

4,470

2.4

3,247

0.7

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings

per share

Yen

Yen

Year ended September 30, 2019

121.49

121.11

Year ended September 30, 2018

76.54

76.37

(2)Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of September 30, 2019

105,876

84,624

79.7

2,036.84

As of September 30, 2018

107,808

86,249

79.9

2,028.85

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2019

¥84,429

million

As of September 30, 2018

¥86,100

million

Note: The Company has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28,

February 16, 2018) and relevant Guidances effective from the beginning of the fiscal year under review. Accordingly, the financial indicators, etc. in the non-consolidated financial position as of the end of the previous fiscal year are those after retrospective application of the standard and guidances.

2. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

38,800

3.1

4,040

5.3

4,500

4.2

3,450

(31.7)

83.23

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

* Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.

3

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of September 30, 2018

As of September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

12,121

15,730

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

17,141

15,792

Securities

6,999

7,999

Merchandise and finished goods

7,086

7,236

Work in process

111

107

Raw materials and supplies

7,304

7,320

Other

980

2,469

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(5)

(35)

Total current assets

51,740

56,620

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

38,386

38,220

Accumulated depreciation

(21,231)

(22,093)

Buildings and structures, net

17,155

16,127

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

35,114

34,474

Accumulated depreciation

(30,400)

(30,239)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

4,714

4,234

Tools, furniture and fixtures

6,924

7,169

Accumulated depreciation

(5,615)

(5,964)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

1,308

1,205

Land

7,081

7,014

Construction in progress

355

234

Total property, plant and equipment

30,615

28,817

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,480

716

Customer relationship

2,901

2,609

Other

901

851

Total intangible assets

7,283

4,177

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

28,071

22,680

Deferred tax assets

107

740

Retirement benefit asset

21

18

Other

900

857

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(49)

(48)

Total investments and other assets

29,051

24,248

Total non-current assets

66,950

57,243

Total assets

118,690

113,863

4

(Millions of yen)

As of September 30, 2018

As of September 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

5,280

5,401

Current portion of long-term loans payable

0

0

Income taxes payable

663

1,648

Provision for bonuses

1,299

1,296

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

63

61

Other

3,357

3,301

Total current liabilities

10,664

11,709

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

1

-

Deferred tax liabilities

5,553

3,787

Retirement benefit liability

6,826

6,998

Asset retirement obligations

68

68

Long-term accounts payable - other

914

887

Other

80

68

Total non-current liabilities

13,443

11,809

Total liabilities

24,108

23,519

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

5,364

5,364

Capital surplus

7,295

7,297

Retained earnings

64,917

67,570

Treasury shares

(309)

(1,856)

Total shareholders' equity

77,268

78,377

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

17,253

13,540

Foreign currency translation adjustment

261

(1,459)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(350)

(309)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

17,164

11,771

Share acquisition rights

149

195

Total net assets

94,582

90,344

Total liabilities and net assets

118,690

113,863

5

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Net sales

49,751

50,493

Cost of sales

30,619

31,373

Gross profit

19,132

19,120

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Packing and transportation expenses

910

927

Salaries and allowances

5,711

5,983

Provision for bonuses

864

860

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

63

61

Retirement benefit expenses

485

528

Welfare expenses

1,200

1,229

Depreciation

963

942

Amortization of goodwill

430

354

Other

3,442

3,553

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

14,073

14,441

Operating profit

5,058

4,678

Non-operating income

Interest income

62

90

Dividend income

304

341

Other

108

113

Total non-operating income

475

544

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

0

Foreign exchange losses

15

29

Other

5

17

Total non-operating expenses

21

47

Ordinary profit

5,512

5,175

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

63

2,665

Total extraordinary income

63

2,665

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

-

2,317

Loss on abandonment of non-current assets

54

58

Total extraordinary losses

54

2,376

Profit before income taxes

5,521

5,464

Income taxes - current

1,395

2,146

Income taxes - deferred

24

(803)

Total income taxes

1,420

1,343

Profit

4,100

4,121

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,100

4,121

6

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Profit

4,100

4,121

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

4,817

(3,712)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(206)

(1,721)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(112)

41

Total other comprehensive income

4,498

(5,392)

Comprehensive income

8,599

(1,270)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

8,599

(1,270)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

-

-

interests

7

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

Fiscal year ended September 30, 2018

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of current

5,364

7,292

62,438

(323)

74,772

period

Changes of items during period

Change of scope of

(94)

(94)

consolidation

Dividends of surplus

(1,527)

(1,527)

Profit attributable to owners of

4,100

4,100

parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(0)

(0)

Disposal of treasury shares

3

13

17

Net changes of items other than

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

-

3

2,479

13

2,495

period

Balance at end of current period

5,364

7,295

64,917

(309)

77,268

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Share

Remeasurements

accumulated

difference on

currency

acquisition

Total net assets

of defined

other

available-for-

translation

rights

benefit plans

comprehensive

sale securities

adjustment

income

Balance at beginning of current

12,435

468

(237)

12,665

90

87,528

period

Changes of items during period

Change of scope of

(94)

consolidation

Dividends of surplus

(1,527)

Profit attributable to owners of

4,100

parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(0)

Disposal of treasury shares

17

Net changes of items other than

4,817

(206)

(112)

4,498

58

4,557

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

4,817

(206)

(112)

4,498

58

7,053

period

Balance at end of current period

17,253

261

(350)

17,164

149

94,582

8

Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of current

5,364

7,295

64,917

(309)

77,268

period

Changes of items during period

Change of scope of

consolidation

Dividends of surplus

(1,468)

(1,468)

Profit attributable to owners of

4,121

4,121

parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,565)

(1,565)

Disposal of treasury shares

1

19

20

Net changes of items other than

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

-

1

2,653

(1,546)

1,108

period

Balance at end of current period

5,364

7,297

67,570

(1,856)

78,377

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Share

Remeasurements

accumulated

difference on

currency

acquisition

Total net assets

of defined

other

available-for-

translation

rights

benefit plans

comprehensive

sale securities

adjustment

income

Balance at beginning of current

17,253

261

(350)

17,164

149

94,582

period

Changes of items during period

Change of scope of

consolidation

Dividends of surplus

(1,468)

Profit attributable to owners of

4,121

parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,565)

Disposal of treasury shares

20

Net changes of items other than

(3,712)

(1,721)

41

(5,392)

45

(5,346)

shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(3,712)

(1,721)

41

(5,392)

45

(4,237)

period

Balance at end of current period

13,540

(1,459)

(309)

11,771

195

90,344

9

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

5,521

5,464

Depreciation

2,986

3,019

Impairment loss

-

2,317

Amortization of goodwill

430

354

Increase (decrease) in long-term accounts payable - other

(83)

(27)

Share-based compensation expenses

76

66

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

37

19

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors (and

(3)

(2)

other officers)

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(10)

31

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

32

231

Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset

(3)

2

Interest and dividend income

(366)

(431)

Interest expenses

0

0

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(1)

22

Loss on abandonment of non-current assets

54

58

Loss (gain) on sales and valuation of investment securities

(63)

(2,665)

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade

(280)

1,118

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,783)

(322)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

548

190

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

(47)

106

Other, net

73

460

Subtotal

7,117

10,018

Interest and dividend income received

346

416

Interest expenses paid

(0)

(0)

Income taxes paid

(1,569)

(1,203)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,894

9,230

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(2,088)

(3,234)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

445

2,091

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,816)

(2,056)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

14

4

Payments for retirement of property, plant and equipment

(44)

(24)

Purchase of intangible assets

(148)

(90)

Purchase of investment securities

(31)

(34)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

90

1,069

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries

(41)

-

Payments for asset retirement obligations

(2)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(3,624)

(2,275)

10

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(7)

(1)

Purchase of treasury shares

(0)

(1,565)

Proceeds from sales of treasury shares

0

0

Cash dividends paid

(1,526)

(1,468)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,534)

(3,035)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(51)

(242)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

683

3,677

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

16,511

17,221

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated

25

-

subsidiary

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

17,221

20,898

11

Segment Information

1. Outline of reportable segments

The T.Hasegawa group's reportable segments are components of the group for which separate financial information is available. These segments are periodically evaluated by the Board of Directors when deciding how to allocate management resources and when assessing performance.

The T.Hasegawa group primarily engages in the manufacture and sales of fragrance and flavor products. Japan is in charge of the area including domestic market and overseas countries except for China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the U.S., and there are each subsidiary in China, Malaysia, Indonesia and the U.S. The subsidiaries have self-management system in each country and these subsidiaries develop comprehensive strategy based on global strategy made by the company, and engage in business activities on a regional basis.

Thus, the T.Hasegawa group is composed of segments separated by the location of group companies, whose location is determined by the production and sales structure, and defines the three segments of "Japan," "Asia," and "USA," as reportable segments.

2. Calculation method of net sales, profit or loss, assets, and other items in reportable segments

The accounting method used for reportable segments is the same as the method stated in "Significant Basic Items for Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements." Segment profits of reportable segments are provided on an operating income basis. Inter-segment sales or transfers are based on current market prices.

In addition, The T.Hasegawa group has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and relevant Guidances effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019. Accordingly, the segment assets as of September 30, 2018 are those after retrospective application of the standard and guidances.

12

3. Information of net sales, profit or loss, assets, and other items for each reportable segment

  1. Fiscal year ended September 30, 2018
    (From October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Adjustment

Consolidated

(Note 1,2)

(Note 3)

Japan

Asia

USA

Total

Net sales

Sales to external

36,097

8,045

5,608

49,751

49,751

customers

Inter-segment sales or

810

441

101

1,353

(1,353)

transfers

Total

36,907

8,487

5,710

51,105

(1,353)

49,751

Segment profit

4,008

755

259

5,024

34

5,058

Segment assets

108,173

17,717

10,363

136,254

(17,563)

118,690

Other items

Depreciation

2,009

567

410

2,986

2,986

Amortization of

145

285

430

Goodwill

Interest income

18

61

0

79

(17)

62

Interest expenses

0

2

12

15

(15)

0

Increase in property,

1,697

483

218

2,400

2,400

plant and equipment and

intangible assets

Term-end balance of

906

2,573

3,480

Goodwill

Notes

  1. The adjustments on segment profit of 34 million yen include 85 million yen of inter-segment transactions, negative
  1. million yen of adjustments for inventories related to inter-segment transactions, and 15 million yen for others.
  1. The adjustments for segment assets of negative 17,563 million yen include adjustments for negative 17,453 million yen of inter-segment transaction and corporate assets, and negative 125 million yen of inventories related to inter-segment transactions, and 15 million yen for others.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.

13

  1. Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019
    (From October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Adjustment

Consolidated

(Note 1,2)

(Note 3)

Japan

Asia

USA

Total

Net sales

Sales to external

36,945

7,841

5,706

50,493

50,493

customers

Inter-segment sales or

711

197

132

1,041

(1,041)

transfers

Total

37,657

8,039

5,838

51,535

(1,041)

50,493

Segment profit

3,872

540

149

4,563

115

4,678

Segment assets

106,285

16,684

8,064

131,035

(17,171)

113,863

Other items

Depreciation

2,076

554

388

3,019

3,019

Amortization of

140

213

354

Goodwill

Interest income

12

85

3

101

(11)

90

Interest expenses

0

0

11

12

(11)

0

Impairment loss

36

2,281

2,317

2,317

Increase in property,

1,390

175

238

1,804

1,804

plant and equipment and

intangible assets

Term-end balance of

716

716

Goodwill

Notes

  1. The adjustments on segment profit of 115 million yen include 64 million yen of inter-segment transactions, 52 million yen of adjustments for inventories related to inter-segment transactions, and negative 1 million yen for others.
  2. The adjustments for segment assets of negative 17,171 million yen include adjustments for negative 17,034 million yen of inter-segment transaction and corporate assets, and negative 136 million yen of inventories related to inter-segment transactions, and 0 million yen for others.
  3. Segment profit is adjusted to operating income of consolidated statements of income.

14

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:01:01 UTC
