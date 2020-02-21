Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 01:02am EST

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

This document is an unofficial English translation of the Japanese original.

February 14, 2020

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019

[Under Japanese GAAP]

Company Name:

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Listed on:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

8630

URL:

https://www.sompo-hd.com/en/

Representative:

Kengo Sakurada, Group CEO, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 14, 2020

Scheduled date to start payment of dividends:

Supplementary information for quarterly financial statements:

Yes

Schedule for quarterly investor meeting:

None

Note) Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (accumulated)

Note) Percentages are changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

Nine months ended

2,827,731

3.8

153,922

(5.8)

108,742

(8.2)

December 31, 2019

Nine months ended

2,724,530

(4.6)

163,396

52.0

118,433

(13.7)

December 31, 2018

Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

119,475

million yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

(106,013) million yen

%

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

yen

yen

Nine months ended

295.88

295.68

December 31, 2019

Nine months ended

316.46

316.22

December 31, 2018

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

millions of yen

millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2019

12,148,151

1,810,656

14.8

As of March 31, 2019

12,018,254

1,779,911

14.6

Reference) Equity capital: As of December 31, 2019

1,794,201

million yen

As of March 31, 2019

1,757,879

million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Annual

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ended March 31,

65.00

65.00

130.00

2019

Fiscal year ending March 31,

75.00

2020

Fiscal year ending March 31,

75.00

150.00

2020 (Forecast)

Note) Revisions to the latest announced dividends forecasts: None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Note) Percentages are changes from previous fiscal year.

Ordinary profit

Net income

Net income

attributable to shareholders of the parent

per share

millions of yen

millions of yen

yen

Full year

185,000

(7.0)

118,000

(19.5)

324.06

Note) Revisions to the latest announced forecasts of financial results:

None

(Notes)

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (changes in specified subsidiaries

resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation):

Yes

Increase:

1 (Company NameSompo International Holdings Brasil Ltda.)

  1. Application of accounting methods used specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimations, and retrospective restatements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.:

None

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than the above:

Yes

Changes in accounting estimations:

None

Retrospective restatements:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock):
    Total shares outstanding including treasury stock:

As of December 31, 2019

373,330,489

shares

As of March 31, 2019

373,330,489

shares

Treasury stock:

As of December 31, 2019

9,204,614

shares

As of March 31, 2019

904,330

shares

Average number of shares outstanding:

For the nine months ended December 31, 2019

367,519,027

shares

For the nine months ended December 31, 2018

374,239,836

shares

(Expression of implementation status of quarterly review procedures)

This summary is not subject to quarterly reviews by a certified public accountant or an incorporated accounting firm.

(Notes for using forecasts of financial results, etc.)

The forecasts included in this document are based on the currently available information and certain assumptions that we believe reasonable. Accordingly, the actual results, etc. may differ materially from those projected herein depending on various factors.

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months

ended December 31, 2019

(1) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Results of Operations

During the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the global economy continued to gradually recover as a whole. Manufacturing production and trade activity show signs of having bottomed out reflecting the progress in the U.S. - China trade negotiations. Although exports have continued to show some weakness due mainly to the effects of natural disasters, the Japanese economy is expected to be on a moderate increasing trend, supported by a rebound in personal consumption reflecting improvement in employment conditions.

Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results of Sompo Holdings Group ("SOMPO HOLDINGS") for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Ordinary income increased by 103.2 billion yen to 2,827.7 billion yen compared with the same period last year, the components of which were underwriting income of 2,527.0 billion yen, investment income of 184.6 billion yen and other ordinary income of 116.0 billion yen. Meanwhile, ordinary expenses increased by 112.6 billion yen to 2,673.8 billion yen compared with the same period last year, the components of which were underwriting expenses of 2,158.9 billion yen, investment expenses of 14.4 billion yen, operating, general and administrative expenses of 395.8 billion yen and other ordinary expenses of 104.5 billion yen.

As a result of the foregoing, Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") reported ordinary profit, calculated as ordinary income minus ordinary expenses, of 153.9 billion yen, a decrease of 9.4 billion yen from the same period last year.

The Company posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent, after extraordinary items, net of income taxes and deferred income taxes and others, of 108.7 billion yen, a decrease of 9.6 billion yen from the same period last year.

(2) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Financial Condition

Total assets as of December 31, 2019 amounted to 12,148.1 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 129.8 billion yen from March 31, 2019. Total net assets as of December 31, 2019 amounted to 1,810.6 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 30.7 billion yen from March 31, 2019.

(3) Qualitative Information Related to the Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Company is forecasting consolidated ordinary profit of 185.0 billion yen and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of 118.0 billion yen. There is no change from the forecasts in the summary of consolidated financial results disclosed on November 19, 2019.

1

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Assets:

Cash and deposits

971,469

950,000

Receivables under resale agreements

64,999

64,999

Monetary receivables bought

11,869

15,932

Money trusts

40,993

40,122

Securities

8,012,734

8,209,099

Loans

703,255

693,890

Tangible fixed assets

355,144

372,337

Intangible fixed assets

401,165

401,548

Other assets

1,447,194

1,392,262

Net defined benefit asset

207

264

Deferred tax assets

15,663

14,251

Allowance for possible credit losses

(6,442)

(6,558)

Total assets

12,018,254

12,148,151

Liabilities:

Underwriting funds:

8,348,638

8,528,958

Reserve for outstanding losses and claims

1,559,910

1,576,918

Underwriting reserves

6,788,727

6,952,040

Corporate bonds

510,383

503,096

Other liabilities

1,113,887

1,039,636

Net defined benefit liability

103,796

108,131

Reserve for retirement benefits to directors

31

34

Reserve for bonus payments

30,363

13,799

Reserve for bonus payments to directors

261

Reserve for stocks payments

1,347

1,619

Reserves under the special laws:

90,722

94,207

Reserve for price fluctuation

90,722

94,207

Deferred tax liabilities

38,910

48,011

Total liabilities

10,238,342

10,337,494

Net assets:

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock

100,045

100,045

Capital surplus

244,170

244,129

Retained earnings

712,745

774,646

Treasury stock

(2,902)

(38,839)

Total shareholders' equity

1,054,058

1,079,982

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

Unrealized gains and losses on securities available

763,859

810,611

for sale

Deferred gains and losses on hedges

6,449

5,379

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(62,937)

(98,504)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(3,551)

(3,267)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

703,820

714,219

Stock acquisition rights

632

551

Non-controlling interests

21,399

15,903

Total net assets

1,779,911

1,810,656

Total liabilities and net assets

12,018,254

12,148,151

2

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
    Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(April 1 to

(April 1 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Ordinary income:

2,724,530

2,827,731

Underwriting income:

2,435,916

2,527,039

Net premiums written

2,065,819

2,147,120

Deposits of premiums by policyholders

84,635

90,883

Interest and dividend income on deposits of premiums, etc.

27,982

27,384

Life insurance premiums written

254,523

259,054

Investment income:

180,347

184,639

Interest and dividend income

143,821

149,667

Investment gains on money trusts

4,611

2,086

Investment gains on trading securities

362

802

Gains on sales of securities

54,592

56,871

Transfer of interest and dividend income on deposits of

(27,982)

(27,384)

premiums, etc.

Other ordinary income

108,266

116,051

Ordinary expenses:

2,561,134

2,673,809

Underwriting expenses:

2,037,798

2,158,911

Net claims paid

1,283,821

1,217,291

Loss adjustment expenses

99,182

97,765

Net commissions and brokerage fees

378,433

393,260

Maturity refunds to policyholders

152,248

160,196

Life insurance claims paid and other payments

66,676

69,472

Provision for reserve for outstanding losses and claims

28,160

36,658

Provision for underwriting reserves

22,246

177,153

Investment expenses:

20,988

14,446

Investment losses on money trusts

988

112

Losses on sales of securities

8,218

5,333

Impairment losses on securities

7,341

2,387

Operating, general and administrative expenses

406,214

395,878

Other ordinary expenses:

96,133

104,572

Interest paid

10,547

10,633

Ordinary profit

163,396

153,922

Extraordinary gains:

273

1,602

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

273

1,602

Extraordinary losses:

5,308

8,441

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

857

1,844

Impairment losses

1,372

Provision for reserves under the special laws:

3,523

3,485

Provision for reserve for price fluctuation

3,523

3,485

Other extraordinary losses

926

1,738

Net income before income taxes

158,362

147,082

Income taxes and deferred income taxes

42,048

37,856

Net income

116,313

109,226

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling shareholders

(2,120)

484

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

118,433

108,742

3

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

April 1 to

April 1 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net income

116,313

109,226

Other comprehensive income:

Unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale

(202,216)

46,848

Deferred gains and losses on hedges

(840)

(1,070)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(19,573)

(35,606)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

421

289

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted for

(117)

(212)

under the equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(222,326)

10,248

Comprehensive income

(106,013)

119,475

(Comprehensive income attributable to)

Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent

(103,574)

119,148

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(2,438)

327

shareholders

4

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

  1. Notes on Going-Concern Assumption
    None.
  2. Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
    None.
  3. Application of Accounting Methods Used Specifically for the Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Income tax expenses are calculated by multiplying net income before income taxes by an estimated effective tax rate, which is a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after applying tax effect accounting to net income before income taxes for the fiscal year that includes this third quarter. However, if the use of this estimated effective tax rate produces significantly unreasonable results, income tax expenses are calculated by using the statutory effective tax rate.

  1. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimations, and Retrospective Restatements (Changes in accounting policies)

Sompo International Holdings Ltd., an overseas consolidated subsidiary, has adopted International Financial

Reporting Standards (hereinafter "IFRS") for its consolidated financial statements from the beginning of the

fiscal year 2019, in place of US GAAP previously applied. This decision was made considering the overall

circumstances, including the situation of the application of accounting standards at other overseas

consolidated subsidiaries and the fact that SOMPO HOLDINGS is contemplating voluntary adoption of IFRS.

As the effect of this change was immaterial, IFRS have not been adopted retrospectively.

5

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Supplementary Information

(1) Summary of Results of Operations (Consolidated)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Increase

Rate of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(Decrease)

change

April 1 to

April 1 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

%

Ordinary income and expenses:

Underwriting income:

2,435,916

2,527,039

91,122

3.7

Net premiums written

2,065,819

2,147,120

81,301

3.9

Deposits of premiums by policyholders

84,635

90,883

6,248

7.4

Life insurance premiums written

254,523

259,054

4,531

1.8

Underwriting expenses:

2,037,798

2,158,911

121,113

5.9

Net claims paid

1,283,821

1,217,291

(66,529)

(5.2)

Loss adjustment expenses

99,182

97,765

(1,417)

(1.4)

Net commissions and brokerage fees

378,433

393,260

14,827

3.9

Maturity refunds to policyholders

152,248

160,196

7,948

5.2

Life insurance claims paid and other payments

66,676

69,472

2,796

4.2

Provision for reserve for outstanding losses and claims

28,160

36,658

8,497

30.2

Provision for underwriting reserves

22,246

177,153

154,907

696.3

Investment income:

180,347

184,639

4,292

2.4

Interest and dividend income

143,821

149,667

5,845

4.1

Gains on sales of securities

54,592

56,871

2,279

4.2

Investment expenses:

20,988

14,446

(6,542)

(31.2)

Losses on sales of securities

8,218

5,333

(2,885)

(35.1)

Impairment losses on securities

7,341

2,387

(4,954)

(67.5)

Operating, general and administrative expenses

406,214

395,878

(10,335)

(2.5)

Other ordinary income and expenses

12,132

11,479

(653)

(5.4)

Ordinary profit

163,396

153,922

(9,474)

(5.8)

Extraordinary gains and losses:

Extraordinary gains

273

1,602

1,328

485.2

Extraordinary losses

5,308

8,441

3,133

59.0

Extraordinary gains and losses

(5,034)

(6,839)

(1,805)

Net income before income taxes

158,362

147,082

(11,279)

(7.1)

Income taxes and deferred income taxes

42,048

37,856

(4,192)

(10.0)

Net income

116,313

109,226

(7,086)

(6.1)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(2,120)

484

2,605

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

118,433

108,742

(9,691)

(8.2)

6

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

(2) Premiums Written and Claims Paid by Business Lines (Consolidated)

Direct premiums written (including deposits of premiums by policyholders)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(April 1 to December 31, 2018)

(April 1 to December 31, 2019)

Business line

Amount

% of total

Rate of

Amount

% of total

Rate of

amount

change

amount

change

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

397,159

16.9

(0.3)

438,698

18.0

10.5

Marine insurance

66,826

2.8

(15.8)

68,818

2.8

3.0

Personal accident insurance

208,346

8.9

(6.3)

216,546

8.9

3.9

Voluntary automobile insurance

899,791

38.3

(4.2)

918,313

37.7

2.1

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

219,314

9.3

(1.9)

220,108

9.0

0.4

Others

557,436

23.7

4.4

576,325

23.6

3.4

Total

2,348,874

100.0

(2.0)

2,438,811

100.0

3.8

Deposits of premiums by policyholders

84,635

3.6

(7.9)

90,883

3.7

7.4

Note) The above figures represent amounts after offsetting internal transactions among segments.

Net premiums written

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(April 1 to December 31, 2018)

(April 1 to December 31, 2019)

Business line

Amount

% of total

Rate of

Amount

% of total

Rate of

amount

change

amount

change

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

290,332

14.1

(16.1)

316,877

14.8

9.1

Marine insurance

64,106

3.1

(22.7)

66,299

3.1

3.4

Personal accident insurance

139,203

6.7

(6.4)

134,812

6.3

(3.2)

Voluntary automobile insurance

895,916

43.4

(4.1)

911,394

42.4

1.7

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

207,430

10.0

(7.3)

213,833

10.0

3.1

Others

468,830

22.7

5.6

503,902

23.5

7.5

Total

2,065,819

100.0

(5.2)

2,147,120

100.0

3.9

Note) The above figures represent amounts after offsetting internal transactions among segments.

Net claims paid

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(April 1 to December 31, 2018)

(April 1 to December 31, 2019)

Business line

Amount

% of total

Rate of

Amount

% of total

Rate of

amount

change

amount

change

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

283,879

22.1

18.3

228,594

18.8

(19.5)

Marine insurance

34,854

2.7

(15.3)

34,813

2.9

(0.1)

Personal accident insurance

71,790

5.6

(4.6)

67,231

5.5

(6.4)

Voluntary automobile insurance

501,228

39.0

(0.6)

496,174

40.8

(1.0)

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

158,995

12.4

(3.3)

146,469

12.0

(7.9)

Others

233,073

18.2

3.1

244,008

20.0

4.7

Total

1,283,821

100.0

2.6

1,217,291

100.0

(5.2)

Note) The above figures represent amounts after offsetting internal transactions among segments.

7

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

(3) Securities (Consolidated)

1. Bonds held to maturity

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Carrying

Unrealized

Carrying

Unrealized

Fair value

gains and

Fair value

gains and

amount

amount

losses

losses

Domestic bonds

1,187,996

1,500,391

312,395

1,191,326

1,501,231

309,904

Foreign securities

9,762

9,718

(44)

9,529

9,750

221

Total

1,197,758

1,510,109

312,350

1,200,856

1,510,982

310,126

2. Policy reserve matching bonds

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Carrying

Unrealized

Carrying

Unrealized

Fair value

gains and

Fair value

gains and

amount

amount

losses

losses

Domestic bonds

370,080

409,926

39,846

427,095

472,351

45,256

Total

370,080

409,926

39,846

427,095

472,351

45,256

3. Securities available for sale

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Carrying

Unrealized

Carrying

Unrealized

Cost

gains and

Cost

gains and

amount

amount

losses

losses

Domestic bonds

1,976,899

2,174,560

197,661

2,042,529

2,223,615

181,085

Domestic stocks

517,749

1,266,725

748,976

492,320

1,266,764

774,443

Foreign securities

2,566,511

2,667,429

100,918

2,737,774

2,884,675

146,901

Others

70,165

75,812

5,646

77,001

84,239

7,238

Total

5,131,325

6,184,528

1,053,202

5,349,625

6,459,294

1,109,669

Notes)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

1.

Securities available for sale which are considered extremely

1.

Same as on the left

difficult to figure out their fair value are not included in the

above table.

2.

Certificate of deposit classified as cash and deposits and

2.

Certificate of deposit classified as cash and deposits and

beneficial interests in the loan trusts classified as monetary

beneficial interests in the loan trusts classified as monetary

receivables bought in the consolidated balance sheet are

receivables bought in the quarterly consolidated balance

included in "Others" above.

sheet are included in "Others" above.

3.

Impairment losses on securities available for sale (excluding

3.

Impairment losses on securities available for sale (excluding

securities available for sale which are considered extremely

securities available for sale which are considered extremely

difficult to figure out their fair value) amount to 9,176 million

difficult to figure out their fair value) amount to 768 million

yen (domestic stocks: 6,732 million yen, foreign securities:

yen (domestic stocks: 219 million yen, foreign securities: 549

2,444 million yen).

million yen).

Basically, impairment losses on securities are recognized if

Basically, impairment losses on securities are recognized if

fair value at the end of the fiscal year declines by 30% or

fair value at the end of the third quarter declines by 30% or

more from their cost.

more from their cost.

8

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 06:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:27aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - January 2019
PU
01:27aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces January Monthly NAV Update
PU
01:25aRHÖN KLINIKUM : Increases Revenues by 5.8 Percent to Euro 1.3 billion Pursuant to Preliminary Figures - Operative Challenges in 2019
EQ
01:23aHONDA MOTOR : delays plans to restart operations at Wuhan plant to March 11
RE
01:22aALLIANZ : to Launch EUR1.5 Billion Buyback
DJ
01:20aFrom coal to cars - what big data is China tracking to put virus-hit businesses back on track?
RE
01:20aAngloGold Ashanti Swung to 2nd Half Loss on Impairment
DJ
01:15aTALLINNA VESI : The Supreme Court made a decision in administrative case No 3-16-2267, and left partly unsatisfied the complaint of AS Tallinna Vesi for compensation of damage caused by the Regulation No 99
AQ
01:13aMANCHESTER UNITED : LATE STRIKE Lacazette seals Arsenal win
AQ
01:13aROLLS ROYCE : Boris to level — not level up — growth bodies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : says virus to hit business in first half 2..
4Fires and climate fears rattle Australia's giant coal lobby
5JAPAN EXCHANGE : Announcement Regarding Dividend of Surplus
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group