Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months

ended December 31, 2019

(1) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Results of Operations

During the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the global economy continued to gradually recover as a whole. Manufacturing production and trade activity show signs of having bottomed out reflecting the progress in the U.S. - China trade negotiations. Although exports have continued to show some weakness due mainly to the effects of natural disasters, the Japanese economy is expected to be on a moderate increasing trend, supported by a rebound in personal consumption reflecting improvement in employment conditions.

Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results of Sompo Holdings Group ("SOMPO HOLDINGS") for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Ordinary income increased by 103.2 billion yen to 2,827.7 billion yen compared with the same period last year, the components of which were underwriting income of 2,527.0 billion yen, investment income of 184.6 billion yen and other ordinary income of 116.0 billion yen. Meanwhile, ordinary expenses increased by 112.6 billion yen to 2,673.8 billion yen compared with the same period last year, the components of which were underwriting expenses of 2,158.9 billion yen, investment expenses of 14.4 billion yen, operating, general and administrative expenses of 395.8 billion yen and other ordinary expenses of 104.5 billion yen.

As a result of the foregoing, Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") reported ordinary profit, calculated as ordinary income minus ordinary expenses, of 153.9 billion yen, a decrease of 9.4 billion yen from the same period last year.

The Company posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent, after extraordinary items, net of income taxes and deferred income taxes and others, of 108.7 billion yen, a decrease of 9.6 billion yen from the same period last year.

(2) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Financial Condition

Total assets as of December 31, 2019 amounted to 12,148.1 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 129.8 billion yen from March 31, 2019. Total net assets as of December 31, 2019 amounted to 1,810.6 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 30.7 billion yen from March 31, 2019.

(3) Qualitative Information Related to the Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Company is forecasting consolidated ordinary profit of 185.0 billion yen and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of 118.0 billion yen. There is no change from the forecasts in the summary of consolidated financial results disclosed on November 19, 2019.