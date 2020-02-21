|
Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019
02/21/2020 | 01:02am EST
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION
This document is an unofficial English translation of the Japanese original.
February 14, 2020
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019
[Under Japanese GAAP]
Company Name:
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Listed on:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities Code:
8630
URL:
https://www.sompo-hd.com/en/
Representative:
Kengo Sakurada, Group CEO, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 14, 2020
Scheduled date to start payment of dividends:
Supplementary information for quarterly financial statements:
Yes
Schedule for quarterly investor meeting:
None
Note) Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (accumulated)
Note) Percentages are changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year.
Ordinary income
Ordinary profit
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％
millions of yen
％
Nine months ended
2,827,731
3.8
153,922
(5.8)
108,742
(8.2)
December 31, 2019
Nine months ended
2,724,530
(4.6)
163,396
52.0
118,433
(13.7)
December 31, 2018
Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
119,475
million yen
－ %
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
(106,013) million yen
－ %
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
yen
yen
Nine months ended
295.88
295.68
December 31, 2019
Nine months ended
316.46
316.22
December 31, 2018
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
millions of yen
millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2019
|
12,148,151
1,810,656
14.8
As of March 31, 2019
|
12,018,254
1,779,911
14.6
|
Reference) Equity capital: As of December 31, 2019
1,794,201
million yen
As of March 31, 2019
1,757,879
million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ended March 31,
－
65.00
－
65.00
130.00
2019
Fiscal year ending March 31,
－
75.00
－
2020
Fiscal year ending March 31,
75.00
150.00
2020 (Forecast)
Note) Revisions to the latest announced dividends forecasts: None
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Note) Percentages are changes from previous fiscal year.
|
Ordinary profit
Net income
Net income
attributable to shareholders of the parent
per share
millions of yen
％
|
millions of yen
|
|
％
|
yen
|
Full year
|
185,000
|
|
(7.0)
|
|
118,000
|
|
(19.5)
|
324.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note) Revisions to the latest announced forecasts of financial results:
|
None
|
|
(Notes)
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (changes in specified subsidiaries
|
|
resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation):
|
Yes
|
Increase:
|
1 (Company Name：Sompo International Holdings Brasil Ltda.)
-
Application of accounting methods used specifically for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:Yes
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimations, and retrospective restatements
|
① Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.:
|
None
|
②Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than the above:
|
Yes
|
③Changes in accounting estimations:
|
None
|
④Retrospective restatements:
|
None
-
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock):
① Total shares outstanding including treasury stock:
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
373,330,489
|
shares
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
373,330,489
|
shares
|
②Treasury stock:
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
9,204,614
|
shares
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
904,330
|
shares
|
③Average number of shares outstanding:
|
|
|
For the nine months ended December 31, 2019
|
367,519,027
|
shares
|
For the nine months ended December 31, 2018
|
374,239,836
|
shares
(Expression of implementation status of quarterly review procedures)
This summary is not subject to quarterly reviews by a certified public accountant or an incorporated accounting firm.
(Notes for using forecasts of financial results, etc.)
The forecasts included in this document are based on the currently available information and certain assumptions that we believe reasonable. Accordingly, the actual results, etc. may differ materially from those projected herein depending on various factors.
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months
ended December 31, 2019
(1) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Results of Operations
During the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the global economy continued to gradually recover as a whole. Manufacturing production and trade activity show signs of having bottomed out reflecting the progress in the U.S. - China trade negotiations. Although exports have continued to show some weakness due mainly to the effects of natural disasters, the Japanese economy is expected to be on a moderate increasing trend, supported by a rebound in personal consumption reflecting improvement in employment conditions.
Under these circumstances, the consolidated financial results of Sompo Holdings Group ("SOMPO HOLDINGS") for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 were as follows:
Ordinary income increased by 103.2 billion yen to 2,827.7 billion yen compared with the same period last year, the components of which were underwriting income of 2,527.0 billion yen, investment income of 184.6 billion yen and other ordinary income of 116.0 billion yen. Meanwhile, ordinary expenses increased by 112.6 billion yen to 2,673.8 billion yen compared with the same period last year, the components of which were underwriting expenses of 2,158.9 billion yen, investment expenses of 14.4 billion yen, operating, general and administrative expenses of 395.8 billion yen and other ordinary expenses of 104.5 billion yen.
As a result of the foregoing, Sompo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") reported ordinary profit, calculated as ordinary income minus ordinary expenses, of 153.9 billion yen, a decrease of 9.4 billion yen from the same period last year.
The Company posted net income attributable to shareholders of the parent, after extraordinary items, net of income taxes and deferred income taxes and others, of 108.7 billion yen, a decrease of 9.6 billion yen from the same period last year.
(2) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Financial Condition
Total assets as of December 31, 2019 amounted to 12,148.1 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 129.8 billion yen from March 31, 2019. Total net assets as of December 31, 2019 amounted to 1,810.6 billion yen on a consolidated basis, an increase of 30.7 billion yen from March 31, 2019.
(3) Qualitative Information Related to the Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Company is forecasting consolidated ordinary profit of 185.0 billion yen and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of 118.0 billion yen. There is no change from the forecasts in the summary of consolidated financial results disclosed on November 19, 2019.
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
971,469
|
950,000
|
Receivables under resale agreements
|
64,999
|
64,999
|
Monetary receivables bought
|
11,869
|
15,932
|
Money trusts
|
40,993
|
40,122
|
Securities
|
8,012,734
|
8,209,099
|
Loans
|
703,255
|
693,890
|
Tangible fixed assets
|
355,144
|
372,337
|
Intangible fixed assets
|
401,165
|
401,548
|
Other assets
|
1,447,194
|
1,392,262
|
Net defined benefit asset
|
207
|
264
|
Deferred tax assets
|
15,663
|
14,251
|
Allowance for possible credit losses
|
(6,442)
|
(6,558)
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
12,018,254
|
12,148,151
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting funds:
|
8,348,638
|
8,528,958
|
Reserve for outstanding losses and claims
|
1,559,910
|
1,576,918
|
Underwriting reserves
|
6,788,727
|
6,952,040
|
Corporate bonds
|
510,383
|
503,096
|
Other liabilities
|
1,113,887
|
1,039,636
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
103,796
|
108,131
|
Reserve for retirement benefits to directors
|
31
|
34
|
Reserve for bonus payments
|
30,363
|
13,799
|
Reserve for bonus payments to directors
|
261
|
－
|
Reserve for stocks payments
|
1,347
|
1,619
|
Reserves under the special laws:
|
90,722
|
94,207
|
Reserve for price fluctuation
|
90,722
|
94,207
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
38,910
|
48,011
|
Total liabilities
|
10,238,342
|
10,337,494
|
Net assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
100,045
|
100,045
|
Capital surplus
|
244,170
|
244,129
|
Retained earnings
|
712,745
|
774,646
|
Treasury stock
|
(2,902)
|
(38,839)
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,054,058
|
1,079,982
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gains and losses on securities available
|
763,859
|
810,611
|
for sale
|
|
|
Deferred gains and losses on hedges
|
6,449
|
5,379
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(62,937)
|
(98,504)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(3,551)
|
(3,267)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
703,820
|
714,219
|
|
|
|
Stock acquisition rights
|
632
|
551
|
Non-controlling interests
|
21,399
|
15,903
|
Total net assets
|
1,779,911
|
1,810,656
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
12,018,254
|
12,148,151
|
|
|
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
(April 1 to
|
(April 1 to
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income:
|
2,724,530
|
2,827,731
|
Underwriting income:
|
2,435,916
|
2,527,039
|
Net premiums written
|
2,065,819
|
2,147,120
|
Deposits of premiums by policyholders
|
84,635
|
90,883
|
Interest and dividend income on deposits of premiums, etc.
|
27,982
|
27,384
|
Life insurance premiums written
|
254,523
|
259,054
|
Investment income:
|
180,347
|
184,639
|
Interest and dividend income
|
143,821
|
149,667
|
Investment gains on money trusts
|
4,611
|
2,086
|
Investment gains on trading securities
|
362
|
802
|
Gains on sales of securities
|
54,592
|
56,871
|
Transfer of interest and dividend income on deposits of
|
(27,982)
|
(27,384)
|
premiums, etc.
|
|
|
Other ordinary income
|
108,266
|
116,051
|
Ordinary expenses:
|
2,561,134
|
2,673,809
|
Underwriting expenses:
|
2,037,798
|
2,158,911
|
Net claims paid
|
1,283,821
|
1,217,291
|
Loss adjustment expenses
|
99,182
|
97,765
|
Net commissions and brokerage fees
|
378,433
|
393,260
|
Maturity refunds to policyholders
|
152,248
|
160,196
|
Life insurance claims paid and other payments
|
66,676
|
69,472
|
Provision for reserve for outstanding losses and claims
|
28,160
|
36,658
|
Provision for underwriting reserves
|
22,246
|
177,153
|
Investment expenses:
|
20,988
|
14,446
|
Investment losses on money trusts
|
988
|
112
|
Losses on sales of securities
|
8,218
|
5,333
|
Impairment losses on securities
|
7,341
|
2,387
|
Operating, general and administrative expenses
|
406,214
|
395,878
|
Other ordinary expenses:
|
96,133
|
104,572
|
Interest paid
|
10,547
|
10,633
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
163,396
|
153,922
|
Extraordinary gains:
|
273
|
1,602
|
Gains on disposal of fixed assets
|
273
|
1,602
|
Extraordinary losses:
|
5,308
|
8,441
|
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
|
857
|
1,844
|
Impairment losses
|
－
|
1,372
|
Provision for reserves under the special laws:
|
3,523
|
3,485
|
Provision for reserve for price fluctuation
|
3,523
|
3,485
|
Other extraordinary losses
|
926
|
1,738
|
|
|
|
Net income before income taxes
|
158,362
|
147,082
|
Income taxes and deferred income taxes
|
42,048
|
37,856
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
116,313
|
109,226
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling shareholders
|
(2,120)
|
484
|
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
118,433
|
108,742
|
|
|
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
（April 1 to
|
（April 1 to
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
116,313
|
109,226
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
Unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale
|
(202,216)
|
46,848
|
Deferred gains and losses on hedges
|
(840)
|
(1,070)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(19,573)
|
(35,606)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
421
|
289
|
Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted for
|
(117)
|
(212)
|
under the equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
(222,326)
|
10,248
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
(106,013)
|
119,475
|
(Comprehensive income attributable to)
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
(103,574)
|
119,148
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
|
(2,438)
|
327
|
shareholders
|
|
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
-
Notes on Going-Concern Assumption
None.
-
Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
None.
-
Application of Accounting Methods Used Specifically for the Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Income tax expenses are calculated by multiplying net income before income taxes by an estimated effective tax rate, which is a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after applying tax effect accounting to net income before income taxes for the fiscal year that includes this third quarter. However, if the use of this estimated effective tax rate produces significantly unreasonable results, income tax expenses are calculated by using the statutory effective tax rate.
-
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimations, and Retrospective Restatements (Changes in accounting policies)
Sompo International Holdings Ltd., an overseas consolidated subsidiary, has adopted International Financial
Reporting Standards (hereinafter "IFRS") for its consolidated financial statements from the beginning of the
fiscal year 2019, in place of US GAAP previously applied. This decision was made considering the overall
circumstances, including the situation of the application of accounting standards at other overseas
consolidated subsidiaries and the fact that SOMPO HOLDINGS is contemplating voluntary adoption of IFRS.
As the effect of this change was immaterial, IFRS have not been adopted retrospectively.
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
Supplementary Information
(1) Summary of Results of Operations (Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Increase
|
Rate of
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
(Decrease)
|
change
|
|
（April 1 to
|
（April 1 to
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Ordinary income and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting income:
|
2,435,916
|
2,527,039
|
91,122
|
3.7
|
Net premiums written
|
2,065,819
|
2,147,120
|
81,301
|
3.9
|
Deposits of premiums by policyholders
|
84,635
|
90,883
|
6,248
|
7.4
|
Life insurance premiums written
|
254,523
|
259,054
|
4,531
|
1.8
|
Underwriting expenses:
|
2,037,798
|
2,158,911
|
121,113
|
5.9
|
Net claims paid
|
1,283,821
|
1,217,291
|
(66,529)
|
(5.2)
|
Loss adjustment expenses
|
99,182
|
97,765
|
(1,417)
|
(1.4)
|
Net commissions and brokerage fees
|
378,433
|
393,260
|
14,827
|
3.9
|
Maturity refunds to policyholders
|
152,248
|
160,196
|
7,948
|
5.2
|
Life insurance claims paid and other payments
|
66,676
|
69,472
|
2,796
|
4.2
|
Provision for reserve for outstanding losses and claims
|
28,160
|
36,658
|
8,497
|
30.2
|
Provision for underwriting reserves
|
22,246
|
177,153
|
154,907
|
696.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income:
|
180,347
|
184,639
|
4,292
|
2.4
|
Interest and dividend income
|
143,821
|
149,667
|
5,845
|
4.1
|
Gains on sales of securities
|
54,592
|
56,871
|
2,279
|
4.2
|
Investment expenses:
|
20,988
|
14,446
|
(6,542)
|
(31.2)
|
Losses on sales of securities
|
8,218
|
5,333
|
(2,885)
|
(35.1)
|
Impairment losses on securities
|
7,341
|
2,387
|
(4,954)
|
(67.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating, general and administrative expenses
|
406,214
|
395,878
|
(10,335)
|
(2.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other ordinary income and expenses
|
12,132
|
11,479
|
(653)
|
(5.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
163,396
|
153,922
|
(9,474)
|
(5.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary gains and losses:
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary gains
|
273
|
1,602
|
1,328
|
485.2
|
Extraordinary losses
|
5,308
|
8,441
|
3,133
|
59.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary gains and losses
|
(5,034)
|
(6,839)
|
(1,805)
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before income taxes
|
158,362
|
147,082
|
(11,279)
|
(7.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes and deferred income taxes
|
42,048
|
37,856
|
(4,192)
|
(10.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
116,313
|
109,226
|
(7,086)
|
(6.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(2,120)
|
484
|
2,605
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
118,433
|
108,742
|
(9,691)
|
(8.2)
|
|
|
|
|
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
(2) Premiums Written and Claims Paid by Business Lines (Consolidated)
Direct premiums written (including deposits of premiums by policyholders)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
|
|
(April 1 to December 31, 2018)
|
(April 1 to December 31, 2019)
|
Business line
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Rate of
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Rate of
|
amount
|
change
|
amount
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
%
|
%
|
Fire and allied insurance
|
397,159
|
16.9
|
(0.3)
|
438,698
|
18.0
|
10.5
|
Marine insurance
|
66,826
|
2.8
|
(15.8)
|
68,818
|
2.8
|
3.0
|
Personal accident insurance
|
208,346
|
8.9
|
(6.3)
|
216,546
|
8.9
|
3.9
|
Voluntary automobile insurance
|
899,791
|
38.3
|
(4.2)
|
918,313
|
37.7
|
2.1
|
Compulsory automobile liability insurance
|
219,314
|
9.3
|
(1.9)
|
220,108
|
9.0
|
0.4
|
Others
|
557,436
|
23.7
|
4.4
|
576,325
|
23.6
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,348,874
|
100.0
|
(2.0)
|
2,438,811
|
100.0
|
3.8
|
Deposits of premiums by policyholders
|
84,635
|
3.6
|
(7.9)
|
90,883
|
3.7
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note) The above figures represent amounts after offsetting internal transactions among segments.
Net premiums written
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
|
|
(April 1 to December 31, 2018)
|
(April 1 to December 31, 2019)
|
Business line
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Rate of
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Rate of
|
amount
|
change
|
amount
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
%
|
%
|
Fire and allied insurance
|
290,332
|
14.1
|
(16.1)
|
316,877
|
14.8
|
9.1
|
Marine insurance
|
64,106
|
3.1
|
(22.7)
|
66,299
|
3.1
|
3.4
|
Personal accident insurance
|
139,203
|
6.7
|
(6.4)
|
134,812
|
6.3
|
(3.2)
|
Voluntary automobile insurance
|
895,916
|
43.4
|
(4.1)
|
911,394
|
42.4
|
1.7
|
Compulsory automobile liability insurance
|
207,430
|
10.0
|
(7.3)
|
213,833
|
10.0
|
3.1
|
Others
|
468,830
|
22.7
|
5.6
|
503,902
|
23.5
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,065,819
|
100.0
|
(5.2)
|
2,147,120
|
100.0
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note) The above figures represent amounts after offsetting internal transactions among segments.
Net claims paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
|
|
(April 1 to December 31, 2018)
|
(April 1 to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business line
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Rate of
|
Amount
|
% of total
|
Rate of
|
amount
|
change
|
amount
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
%
|
%
|
Fire and allied insurance
|
283,879
|
22.1
|
18.3
|
228,594
|
18.8
|
(19.5)
|
Marine insurance
|
34,854
|
2.7
|
(15.3)
|
34,813
|
2.9
|
(0.1)
|
Personal accident insurance
|
71,790
|
5.6
|
(4.6)
|
67,231
|
5.5
|
(6.4)
|
Voluntary automobile insurance
|
501,228
|
39.0
|
(0.6)
|
496,174
|
40.8
|
(1.0)
|
Compulsory automobile liability insurance
|
158,995
|
12.4
|
(3.3)
|
146,469
|
12.0
|
(7.9)
|
Others
|
233,073
|
18.2
|
3.1
|
244,008
|
20.0
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,283,821
|
100.0
|
2.6
|
1,217,291
|
100.0
|
(5.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note) The above figures represent amounts after offsetting internal transactions among segments.
Sompo Holdings, Inc.
(3) Securities (Consolidated)
1. Bonds held to maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carrying
|
|
|
Unrealized
|
Carrying
|
|
Unrealized
|
|
Fair value
|
|
gains and
|
Fair value
|
gains and
|
|
amount
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
losses
|
|
losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic bonds
|
1,187,996
|
1,500,391
|
|
312,395
|
1,191,326
|
1,501,231
|
309,904
|
Foreign securities
|
9,762
|
9,718
|
|
(44)
|
9,529
|
9,750
|
221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,197,758
|
1,510,109
|
|
312,350
|
1,200,856
|
1,510,982
|
310,126
2. Policy reserve matching bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carrying
|
|
|
Unrealized
|
Carrying
|
|
Unrealized
|
|
Fair value
|
|
gains and
|
Fair value
|
gains and
|
|
amount
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
losses
|
|
losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic bonds
|
370,080
|
409,926
|
|
39,846
|
427,095
|
472,351
|
45,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
370,080
|
409,926
|
|
39,846
|
427,095
|
472,351
|
45,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carrying
|
|
Unrealized
|
|
Carrying
|
Unrealized
|
|
Cost
|
|
gains and
|
Cost
|
gains and
|
|
amount
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
losses
|
|
losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic bonds
|
1,976,899
|
2,174,560
|
|
197,661
|
2,042,529
|
2,223,615
|
181,085
|
Domestic stocks
|
517,749
|
1,266,725
|
|
748,976
|
492,320
|
1,266,764
|
774,443
|
Foreign securities
|
2,566,511
|
2,667,429
|
|
100,918
|
2,737,774
|
2,884,675
|
146,901
|
Others
|
70,165
|
75,812
|
|
5,646
|
77,001
|
84,239
|
7,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
5,131,325
|
6,184,528
|
|
1,053,202
|
5,349,625
|
6,459,294
|
1,109,669
Notes)
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Securities available for sale which are considered extremely
|
1.
|
Same as on the left
|
|
difficult to figure out their fair value are not included in the
|
|
|
|
above table.
|
|
|
2.
|
Certificate of deposit classified as cash and deposits and
|
2.
|
Certificate of deposit classified as cash and deposits and
|
|
beneficial interests in the loan trusts classified as monetary
|
|
beneficial interests in the loan trusts classified as monetary
|
|
receivables bought in the consolidated balance sheet are
|
|
receivables bought in the quarterly consolidated balance
|
|
included in "Others" above.
|
|
sheet are included in "Others" above.
|
3.
|
Impairment losses on securities available for sale (excluding
|
3.
|
Impairment losses on securities available for sale (excluding
|
|
securities available for sale which are considered extremely
|
|
securities available for sale which are considered extremely
|
|
difficult to figure out their fair value) amount to 9,176 million
|
|
difficult to figure out their fair value) amount to 768 million
|
|
yen (domestic stocks: 6,732 million yen, foreign securities:
|
|
yen (domestic stocks: 219 million yen, foreign securities: 549
|
|
2,444 million yen).
|
|
million yen).
|
|
Basically, impairment losses on securities are recognized if
|
|
Basically, impairment losses on securities are recognized if
|
|
fair value at the end of the fiscal year declines by 30% or
|
|
fair value at the end of the third quarter declines by 30% or
|
|
more from their cost.
|
|
more from their cost.
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 06:01:00 UTC
|
|