Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 Supplementary Information

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Supplementary Explanation

Calculation of ratios, etc. >

• Underwriting profit = Underwriting income - Underwriting expenses - Operating, general and administrative expenses

related to underwriting + Other income and expenses*

*Other income and expenses include, but not limited to, income tax expenses for compulsory automobile liability insurance.

Net loss ratio = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100 Net operating expenses ratio = (Net commissions and brokerage fees + Operating, general and administrative expenses related to underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100 Combined ratio = Net loss ratio + Net operating expenses ratio

Non-consolidated solvency margin ratio >

solvency margin ratio > In addition to reserves to cover payments for claims, benefits and maturity refunds, etc., it is necessary for insurance companies to maintain sufficient solvency in order to cover against risks which exceed their normal estimates, i.e. occurrence of major catastrophes, fluctuation in mortality rate due to significant changes in key environmental factors and big decline in value of assets held by insurance companies. (C) Non-consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio, which is calculated in accordance with the Insurance Business Act, etc. is the ratio of "solvency margin of insurance companies by means of their capital, reserves, etc." ((A) Total Non-consolidated Solvency Margin) to "risks which exceed their normal estimates" ((B) Total Non-consolidated Risks). "Risks which exceed their normal estimates" are composed of risks described below.



<1> Underwriting risk, Underwriting risk for third-sector insurance products including accident, sickness and nursing-care insurance:

Risks of rate of occurrence of insurance claims, etc. in excess of normal estimates (excluding risks relating to major catastrophes)

<2> Guaranteed interest rate risk:

Risks of invested assets failing to yield assumed interest rates due to the aggravation of investment conditions <3> Investment risk:

Risks of securities and other assets held fluctuating in prices in excess of normal estimates <4> Business management risk:

Risks beyond normal estimates arising from business management that do not fall under other categories <5> Major catastrophe risk:

Risks of the occurrence of major catastrophic losses in excess of normal estimates (risks such as the Great Kanto Earthquake or Isewan Typhoon)

<6> Guaranteed minimum benefit risk:

Risks of special account assets fluctuating in prices in excess of normal estimates