Japan Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 Supplementary Information

02/21/2020 | 01:07am EST

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

This document is an unofficial English translation of the Japanese original.

Summary of

Consolidated Financial Results

for the nine months ended December 31, 2019

Supplementary Information

February 14, 2020

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Securities Code : 8630

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Overview of Business Results of Principal Consolidated Subsidiaries

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. (Non-consolidated)

Quarterly Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Amount

Assets:

Cash and deposits

459,769

505,240

45,471

Receivables under resale agreements

64,999

64,999

0

Monetary receivables bought

11,703

15,932

4,228

Money trusts

40,862

39,991

(870)

Securities

5,056,187

5,011,560

(44,627)

Loans

685,377

683,250

(2,127)

Tangible fixed assets

249,654

246,827

(2,827)

Intangible fixed assets

114,753

145,918

31,164

Other assets:

842,663

632,141

(210,522)

Prepaid pension cost

477

426

(50)

Allowance for possible credit losses

(3,471)

(3,174)

297

Allowance for possible investment losses

(7,089)

(6,902)

186

Total assets

7,515,887

7,336,211

(179,675)

Liabilities:

Underwriting funds:

4,626,617

4,623,485

(3,131)

Reserve for outstanding losses and claims

885,703

910,103

24,399

Underwriting reserves

3,740,913

3,713,382

(27,530)

Corporate bonds

433,560

433,560

Other liabilities

760,883

486,682

(274,201)

Reserve for retirement benefits

93,600

98,233

4,633

Reserve for bonus payments

18,325

4,582

(13,743)

Reserve for bonus payments to directors

64

(64)

Reserves under the special laws:

83,183

86,127

2,943

Reserve for price fluctuation

83,183

86,127

2,943

Deferred tax liabilities

30,352

37,178

6,826

Total liabilities

6,046,586

5,769,849

(276,736)

Net assets:

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock

70,000

70,000

Capital surplus

70,000

70,000

Retained earnings

527,900

610,172

82,271

Total shareholders' equity

667,900

750,172

82,271

Valuation and translation adjustments:

Unrealized gains and losses on securities available for

794,949

810,809

15,859

sale

Deferred gains and losses on hedges

6,449

5,379

(1,070)

Total valuation and translation adjustments

801,399

816,188

14,789

Total net assets

1,469,300

1,566,361

97,061

Total liabilities and net assets

7,515,887

7,336,211

(179,675)

1

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. (Non-consolidated)

Quarterly Statement of Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Increase

Rate of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(Decrease)

change

(April 1 to

(April 1 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Amount

Amount

%

Ordinary income:

2,015,506

1,916,484

(99,021)

(4.9)

Underwriting income:

1,888,115

1,800,943

(87,171)

(4.6)

Net premiums written

1,614,384

1,654,481

40,096

2.5

Deposits of premiums by policyholders

84,631

90,882

6,250

7.4

Interest and dividend income on deposits of

27,947

27,345

(601)

(2.2)

premiums, etc.

Reversal of underwriting reserves

160,302

27,530

(132,772)

(82.8)

Investment income:

121,806

109,618

(12,188)

(10.0)

Interest and dividend income

83,855

84,798

942

1.1

Investment gains on money trusts

4,611

2,086

(2,524)

(54.7)

Gains on sales of securities

55,005

49,007

(5,997)

(10.9)

Transfer of interest and dividend income on

(27,947)

(27,345)

601

deposits of premiums, etc.

Other ordinary income

5,584

5,922

337

6.0

Ordinary expenses:

1,871,095

1,806,128

(64,967)

(3.5)

Underwriting expenses:

1,595,509

1,548,264

(47,244)

(3.0)

Net claims paid

1,043,410

969,972

(73,438)

(7.0)

Loss adjustment expenses

88,911

87,044

(1,866)

(2.1)

Net commissions and brokerage fees

293,448

304,573

11,125

3.8

Maturity refunds to policyholders

152,163

160,181

8,017

5.3

Provision for reserve for outstanding losses

15,463

24,399

8,935

57.8

and claims

Investment expenses:

24,778

13,967

(10,811)

(43.6)

Investment losses on money trusts

988

112

(875)

(88.6)

Losses on sales of securities

15,294

1,070

(14,223)

(93.0)

Impairment losses on securities

3,026

607

(2,419)

(79.9)

Operating, general and administrative expenses

243,763

236,905

(6,858)

(2.8)

Other ordinary expenses:

7,043

6,990

(52)

(0.7)

Interest paid

5,389

5,367

(21)

(0.4)

Ordinary profit

144,410

110,356

(34,054)

(23.6)

Extraordinary gains:

265

1,566

1,301

490.7

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

265

1,566

1,301

490.7

Extraordinary losses:

3,603

5,628

2,024

56.2

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

539

1,563

1,023

189.8

Impairment losses

833

833

Provision for reserves under the special laws:

3,064

2,943

(120)

(3.9)

Provision for reserve for price fluctuation

3,064

2,943

(120)

(3.9)

Other extraordinary losses

288

288

Net income before income taxes

141,071

106,294

(34,777)

(24.7)

Income taxes and deferred income taxes

32,587

24,022

(8,565)

(26.3)

Net income

108,484

82,271

(26,212)

(24.2)

Underwriting result:

Net premiums written

（＋）

1,614,384

1,654,481

40,096

2.5

Net claims paid

（－）

1,043,410

969,972

(73,438)

(7.0)

Loss adjustment expenses

（－）

88,911

87,044

(1,866)

(2.1)

Net operating expenses:

（－）

521,276

529,886

8,609

1.7

Net commissions and brokerage fees

293,448

304,573

11,125

3.8

Operating, general and administrative

227,828

225,312

(2,515)

(1.1)

expenses related to underwriting

Underwriting result

(39,213)

67,577

106,791

Underwriting profit

63,846

26,833

(37,012)

(58.0)

Ratios:

Net loss ratio

（％）

70.1

63.9

(6.3)

Net operating expenses ratio

（％）

32.3

32.0

(0.3)

Combined ratio

（％）

102.4

95.9

(6.5)

2

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. (Non-consolidated)

Premiums Written and Claims Paid by Business Lines

Direct premiums written (excluding deposits of premiums by policyholders)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(April 1 to December 31, 2018)

(April 1 to December 31, 2019)

Business line

Amount

% of total

Rate of

Amount

% of total

Rate of

amount

change

amount

change

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

298,775

16.8

8.5

336,928

18.3

12.8

Marine insurance

35,052

2.0

(1.2)

35,532

1.9

1.4

Personal accident insurance

134,761

7.6

(4.7)

132,553

7.2

(1.6)

Voluntary automobile insurance

802,861

45.1

(0.7)

813,360

44.2

1.3

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

219,314

12.3

(1.9)

220,108

12.0

0.4

Others

291,229

16.3

6.2

301,048

16.4

3.4

Total

1,781,995

100.0

1.3

1,839,531

100.0

3.2

Deposits of premiums by policyholders

84,631

──

(7.9)

90,882

──

7.4

Net premiums written

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(April 1 to December 31, 2018)

(April 1 to December 31, 2019)

Business line

Amount

% of total

Rate of

Amount

% of total

Rate of

amount

change

amount

change

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

199,239

12.3

(4.5)

220,777

13.3

10.8

Marine insurance

34,411

2.1

(4.2)

35,088

2.1

2.0

Personal accident insurance

131,978

8.2

(5.1)

129,151

7.8

(2.1)

Voluntary automobile insurance

799,966

49.6

(0.8)

809,571

48.9

1.2

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

206,972

12.8

(7.3)

213,356

12.9

3.1

Others

241,816

15.0

8.6

246,533

14.9

2.0

Total

1,614,384

100.0

(1.3)

1,654,481

100.0

2.5

Net claims paid

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(April 1 to December 31, 2018)

(April 1 to December 31, 2019)

Business line

Amount

Rate of

Net loss

Amount

Rate of

Net loss

change

ratio

change

ratio

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied insurance

224,463

40.9

114.4

172,086

(23.3)

80.4

Marine insurance

20,786

15.4

63.4

19,925

(4.1)

59.7

Personal accident insurance

67,921

(4.4)

55.2

63,663

(6.3)

52.8

Voluntary automobile insurance

442,004

2.0

62.6

438,156

(0.9)

61.0

Compulsory automobile liability insurance

158,513

(3.3)

82.9

146,015

(7.9)

74.5

Others

129,720

19.8

56.7

130,123

0.3

55.7

Total

1,043,410

9.4

70.1

969,972

(7.0)

63.9

3

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. (Non-consolidated)

Non-consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

(A) Total Non-consolidated Solvency Margin

2,925,752

3,061,035

Capital and funds, etc.

667,900

750,172

Reserve for price fluctuation

83,183

86,127

Contingency reserve

917

1,186

Catastrophic loss reserve

497,090

473,342

General allowance for possible credit losses

296

162

Unrealized gains and losses on securities, deferred gains and

979,958

998,756

losses on hedges (before tax effect deductions)

Unrealized gains and losses on land

102,267

119,758

Excess amount of reserve for maturity refunds

Subordinated debt, etc.

433,560

433,560

Excess amount of reserve for maturity refunds and subordinated

debt, etc. which are excluded from total solvency margin

Deductions

53,329

47,371

Others

213,906

245,340

(B) Total Non-consolidated Risks

810,142

794,157

(R + R

)2

+ (R + R )2

+ R + R

1

2

3

4

5

6

Underwriting risk

(R1 )

185,722

187,272

Underwriting risk for third-sector insurance products including

accident, sickness and nursing-care insurance

(R2 )

Guaranteed interest rate risk

(R3 )

18,070

17,694

Investment risk

(R4 )

584,923

585,028

Business management risk

(R5 )

18,978

18,686

Major catastrophe risk

(R6 )

160,215

144,324

(C) Non-consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio

722.2

%

770.8

%

[ (A) / {(B) × 1/2} ] × 100

Note) The above amounts and figures are calculated based on provisions of Articles 86 and 87 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act and

Public Notice No. 50 of the Ministry of Finance (1996). The amounts and figures as of December 31, 2019 are partly calculated by using the simplified

method. For example, some bases for the major catastrophe risk calculation are deemed the same as the amounts and figures as of September 30, 2019.

4

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

SAISON AUTOMOBILE AND FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED (Non-consolidated)

Quarterly Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Amount

Assets:

Cash and deposits

46,208

38,465

(7,743)

Securities

18,070

21,499

3,428

Loans

0

(0)

Tangible fixed assets

602

665

62

Intangible fixed assets

3,436

3,569

132

Other assets

6,874

8,318

1,444

Allowance for possible credit losses

(45)

(71)

(25)

Total assets

75,147

72,447

(2,700)

Liabilities:

Underwriting funds:

53,015

53,951

935

Reserve for outstanding losses and claims

18,938

19,122

183

Underwriting reserves

34,076

34,829

752

Other liabilities

4,852

2,556

(2,295)

Reserve for retirement benefits

544

(544)

Reserve for retirement benefits to directors

24

28

4

Reserve for bonus payments

403

220

(183)

Reserve for bonus payments to directors

29

21

(7)

Reserves under the special laws:

49

53

4

Reserve for price fluctuation

49

53

4

Deferred tax liabilities

179

205

25

Total liabilities

59,098

57,037

(2,061)

Net assets:

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock

51,260

32,260

(19,000)

Capital surplus

49,497

40,692

(8,805)

Retained earnings

(85,263)

(58,163)

27,099

Total shareholders' equity

15,494

14,789

(705)

Valuation and translation adjustments:

Unrealized gains and losses on securities available for

554

620

65

sale

Total valuation and translation adjustments

554

620

65

Total net assets

16,049

15,409

(639)

Total liabilities and net assets

75,147

72,447

(2,700)

Note) Amount as of March 31, 2019 represents the combined results of SAISON AUTOMOBILE AND FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED and Sonpo 24 Insurance Company Limited.

5

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

SAISON AUTOMOBILE AND FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED (Non-consolidated)

Quarterly Statement of Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Increase

Rate of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(Decrease)

change

(April 1 to

(April 1 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Amount

Amount

%

Ordinary income:

40,165

40,766

601

1.5

Underwriting income:

40,119

40,697

578

1.4

Net premiums written

40,081

40,658

576

1.4

Deposits of premiums by policyholders

3

0

(2)

(75.7)

Interest and dividend income on deposits of

34

38

4

12.9

premiums, etc.

Investment income:

24

22

(2)

(10.0)

Interest and dividend income

57

59

2

4.0

Transfer of interest and dividend income on

(34)

(38)

(4)

deposits of premiums, etc.

Other ordinary income

21

46

24

115.7

Ordinary expenses:

42,073

41,080

(993)

(2.4)

Underwriting expenses:

30,613

30,188

(425)

(1.4)

Net claims paid

25,190

25,339

148

0.6

Loss adjustment expenses

3,412

3,050

(361)

(10.6)

Net commissions and brokerage fees

876

835

(41)

(4.7)

Maturity refunds to policyholders

84

15

(69)

(82.2)

Provision for reserve for outstanding losses

474

183

(291)

(61.4)

and claims

Provision for underwriting reserves

559

752

193

34.6

Investment expenses:

2

2

0

3.9

Operating, general and administrative expenses

11,443

10,835

(608)

(5.3)

Other ordinary expenses:

13

54

40

290.0

Interest paid

4

5

1

35.8

Ordinary loss

(1,908)

(314)

1,594

Extraordinary gains:

16

(16)

(100.0)

Reversal of reserves under the special laws:

16

(16)

(100.0)

Reversal of reserve for price fluctuation

16

(16)

(100.0)

Extraordinary losses:

533

377

(155)

(29.2)

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

1

11

9

566.4

Provision for reserves under the special laws:

4

4

Provision for reserve for price fluctuation

4

4

Business structure reform expenses

532

361

(170)

(32.0)

Net loss before income taxes

(2,425)

(692)

1,733

Income taxes and deferred income taxes

359

12

(347)

(96.4)

Net loss

(2,785)

(705)

2,080

Underwriting result:

Net premiums written

（＋）

40,081

40,658

576

1.4

Net claims paid

（－）

25,190

25,339

148

0.6

Loss adjustment expenses

（－）

3,412

3,050

(361)

(10.6)

Net operating expenses:

（－）

12,299

11,661

(637)

(5.2)

Net commissions and brokerage fees

876

835

(41)

(4.7)

Operating, general and administrative

11,423

10,826

(596)

(5.2)

expenses related to underwriting

Underwriting result

(821)

606

1,427

Underwriting profit (loss)

(1,902)

(301)

1,600

Ratios:

Net loss ratio

（％）

71.4

69.8

(1.5)

Net operating expenses ratio

（％）

30.7

28.7

(2.0)

Combined ratio

（％）

102.0

98.5

(3.5)

Note) Amount for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 represents the combined results of SAISON AUTOMOBILE AND FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED and Sonpo 24 Insurance Company Limited. Amount for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 includes the result of Sonpo 24 Insurance Company Limited for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

6

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

SAISON AUTOMOBILE AND FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED (Non-consolidated)

Non-consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

SAISON

Sonpo 24

As of December 31, 2019

AUTOMOBILE AND

Insurance

FIRE INSURANCE

Company Limited

COMPANY, LIMITED

(A) Total Non-consolidated Solvency Margin

10,676

10,216

18,673

Capital and funds, etc.

5,554

9,940

14,789

Reserve for price fluctuation

49

53

Contingency reserve

11

11

Catastrophic loss reserve

4,400

276

3,075

General allowance for possible credit losses

Unrealized gains and losses on securities, deferred gains and

660

742

losses on hedges (before tax effect deductions)

Unrealized gains and losses on land

Excess amount of reserve for maturity refunds

Subordinated debt, etc.

Excess amount of reserve for maturity refunds and subordinated

debt, etc. which are excluded from total solvency margin

Deductions

Others

0

0

(B) Total Non-consolidated Risks

6,248

1,649

7,821

(R + R

)2

+ (R + R )2

+ R + R

1

2

3

4

5

6

Underwriting risk

(R1 )

4,893

1,455

6,186

Underwriting risk for third-sector insurance products including

accident, sickness and nursing-care insurance

(R2 )

Guaranteed interest rate risk

(R3 )

19

17

Investment risk

(R4 )

693

202

953

Business management risk

(R5 )

201

53

253

Major catastrophe risk

(R6 )

1,101

126

1,305

(C) Non-consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio

341.7 %

1,238.7 %

477.4

%

[ (A) / {(B) × 1/2} ] × 100

Note) The above amounts and figures are calculated based on provisions of Articles 86 and 87 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act and Public Notice No. 50

of the Ministry of Finance (1996). The amounts and figures as of December 31, 2019 are partly calculated by using the simplified method. For example, some bases for the major

catastrophe risk calculation are deemed the same as the amounts and figures as of September 30, 2019.

7

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, Inc. (Non-consolidated)

Quarterly Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Amount

Assets:

Cash and deposits

92,843

64,348

(28,494)

Securities:

2,805,201

2,978,364

173,163

Government bonds

1,845,412

1,878,772

33,360

Municipal bonds

65,809

70,778

4,968

Corporate bonds

425,036

514,155

89,119

Domestic stocks

8,648

9,283

635

Foreign securities

460,294

505,374

45,079

Loans:

41,734

42,699

964

Policy loans

41,734

42,699

964

Tangible fixed assets

1,297

1,693

395

Agency accounts receivable

133

102

(31)

Reinsurance accounts receivable

1,435

1,418

(17)

Other assets

54,814

48,837

(5,976)

Deferred tax assets

8,680

7,515

(1,165)

Allowance for possible credit losses

(51)

(82)

(31)

Total assets

3,006,090

3,144,896

138,806

Liabilities:

Policy reserves:

2,784,798

2,916,235

131,436

Reserve for outstanding claims

45,266

42,483

(2,782)

Policy reserves

2,734,761

2,869,328

134,566

Reserve for dividends to policyholders

4,770

4,423

(346)

Agency accounts payable

4,097

2,548

(1,549)

Reinsurance accounts payable

821

732

(89)

Other liabilities

46,592

39,344

(7,248)

Reserve for bonus payments to directors

37

(37)

Reserve for retirement benefits

3,802

4,181

379

Reserve for possible reimbursement of prescribed claims

601

36

(564)

Reserves under the special laws:

7,490

8,026

536

Reserve for price fluctuation

7,490

8,026

536

Total liabilities

2,848,241

2,971,105

122,864

Net assets:

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock

17,250

17,250

Capital surplus

13,333

13,333

Retained earnings

74,169

88,482

14,313

Total shareholders' equity

104,752

119,065

14,313

Valuation and translation adjustments:

Unrealized gains and losses on securities available for

53,096

54,724

1,628

sale

Total valuation and translation adjustments

53,096

54,724

1,628

Total net assets

157,848

173,790

15,941

Total liabilities and net assets

3,006,090

3,144,896

138,806

8

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, Inc. (Non-consolidated)

Quarterly Statement of Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Increase

Rate of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(Decrease)

change

(April 1 to

(April 1 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Amount

Amount

%

Ordinary income:

361,120

368,185

7,065

2.0

Insurance premiums and other:

323,578

326,448

2,869

0.9

Insurance premiums

321,527

324,667

3,140

1.0

Investment income:

36,156

37,589

1,432

4.0

Interest and dividend income and other

33,421

34,010

588

1.8

Gains on sales of securities

2,732

2,034

(697)

(25.5)

Investment gains on special account

1,519

1,519

Other ordinary income:

1,384

4,147

2,763

199.6

Reversal of reserve for outstanding claims

2,782

2,782

Ordinary expenses:

338,040

343,792

5,751

1.7

Insurance claims and other:

137,633

141,166

3,533

2.6

Insurance claims

24,128

25,575

1,447

6.0

Annuity payments

8,752

8,336

(416)

(4.8)

Insurance benefits

34,557

36,651

2,094

6.1

Surrender benefits

65,457

66,182

725

1.1

Other refunds

2,027

2,029

2

0.1

Provision for policy reserves and other:

125,811

134,566

8,754

7.0

Provision for reserve for outstanding claims

1,186

(1,186)

(100.0)

Provision for policy reserves

124,624

134,566

9,941

8.0

Provision for interest portion of reserve for

0

0

0

3.4

dividends to policyholders

Investment expenses:

3,878

1,533

(2,345)

(60.5)

Interest paid

61

57

(3)

(6.3)

Losses on sales of securities

2,182

875

(1,306)

(59.9)

Losses on derivatives

716

493

(223)

(31.2)

Investment losses on special account

824

(824)

(100.0)

Operating expenses

67,537

63,217

(4,319)

(6.4)

Other ordinary expenses

3,179

3,307

128

4.0

Ordinary profit

23,079

24,393

1,314

5.7

Extraordinary gains:

0

0

Gains on disposal of fixed assets and other

0

0

Extraordinary losses:

1,409

2,008

599

42.5

Losses on disposal of fixed assets and other

6

34

27

428.4

Provision for reserves under the special laws:

475

536

61

12.8

Provision for reserve for price fluctuation

475

536

61

12.8

Other extraordinary losses

926

1,436

510

55.0

Provision for reserve for dividends to policyholders

2,849

2,348

(500)

(17.6)

Net income before income taxes

18,820

20,037

1,216

6.5

Income taxes and deferred income taxes

5,382

5,723

341

6.3

Net income

13,438

14,313

874

6.5

9

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, Inc. (Non-consolidated)

Major Business Results

Total amount of policies in force

(Number in thousands, Yen in hundred millions, %)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

% of

% of

% of

% of

previous

previous

previous

previous

fiscal year

fiscal year

fiscal year

fiscal year

Individual insurance

4,088

102.7

230,734

105.5

4,127

101.0

233,038

101.0

Individual annuities

58

90.8

2,375

95.8

55

94.8

2,310

97.2

Group insurance

――

――

27,106

97.3

――

――

27,559

101.7

Group annuities

――

――

――

――

Note) Amounts of "Individual annuities" represent the sums of annuity fund at the beginning of annuity payment of contracts before the beginning of annuity payment and policy reserves for the contracts after the beginning of annuity payment.

Total amount of new policies

(Number in thousands, Yen in hundred millions, %)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(April 1 to December 31, 2018)

(April 1 to December 31, 2019)

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

% of

% of

% of

% of

previous

previous

previous

previous

fiscal year

fiscal year

fiscal year

fiscal year

Individual insurance

256

112.2

34,112

293.9

195

75.9

18,501

54.2

Individual annuities

Group insurance

――

――

158

103.5

――

――

109

68.9

Group annuities

――

――

――

――

Note) Amounts of "Individual annuities" represent amounts of annuity fund at the beginning of annuity payment.

Annualized premiums

Policies in force

(Millions of yen, %)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

% of previous fiscal year

% of previous fiscal year

Individual insurance

361,913

102.9

363,040

100.3

Individual annuities

16,673

89.4

15,806

94.8

Total

378,586

102.2

378,846

100.1

Medical and

148,423

104.1

152,752

102.9

survival benefits

New policies

(Millions of yen, %)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

(April 1 to December 31, 2018)

(April 1 to December 31, 2019)

% of previous fiscal year

% of previous fiscal year

Individual insurance

26,867

101.1

18,392

68.5

Individual annuities

Total

26,867

101.1

18,392

68.5

Medical and

9,642

95.2

10,029

104.0

survival benefits

Notes)

  1. Annualized premiums are calculated by using multipliers for various premium payment terms to the premium per payment. In single premium contracts, the amount is calculated by dividing the premium by the duration of the policy.
  2. Annualized premiums for medical and survival benefits include (a) premium related to medical benefits such as hospitalization and surgery benefits, (b) premium related to survival benefits such as specific illness and nursing benefits, and (c) premium related to premium waiver benefits, in which disability cause is excluded but causes such as specific illness and nursing care are included.

10

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, Inc. (Non-consolidated)

Non-consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

(A) Total Non-consolidated Solvency Margin

383,002

420,731

Capital, etc.

104,752

118,945

Reserve for price fluctuation

7,490

8,026

Contingency reserve

31,642

32,197

General allowance for possible credit losses

4

6

Unrealized gains and losses on securities (before tax effect

deductions) (90% of gain or 100% of loss), deferred gains and losses

66,370

68,405

on hedges (before tax effect deductions) (90% of gain or 100% of

loss)

Unrealized gains and losses on land (85% of gain or 100% of loss)

Excess amount of continued Zillmerized reserve

172,796

179,973

Subordinated debt, etc.

Excess amount of continued Zillmerized reserve and subordinated

(28,599)

(20,714)

debt, etc. which are excluded from total solvency margin

Brought in capital, etc.

Deductions

Others

28,545

33,889

(B) Total Non-consolidated Risks

50,809

52,612

Underwriting risk

14,188

14,331

Underwriting risk for third-sector insurance products including

9,961

10,397

accident, sickness and nursing-care insurance

Guaranteed interest rate risk

8,443

8,442

Guaranteed minimum benefit risk

388

390

Investment risk

34,335

36,022

Business management risk

1,346

1,391

(C) Non-consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio

1,507.5

%

1,599.3

%

[ (A) / {(B) × 1/2} ] × 100

Notes)

  1. The above amounts and figures are calculated based on provisions of Articles 86 and 87 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act and Public Notice No. 50 of the Ministry of Finance (1996).
  2. Guaranteed minimum benefit risk is calculated by using the standard method.

11

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Supplementary Explanation

  • Calculation of ratios, etc. >
    • Underwriting profit = Underwriting income - Underwriting expenses - Operating, general and administrative expenses

related to underwriting + Other income and expenses*

*Other income and expenses include, but not limited to, income tax expenses for compulsory automobile liability insurance.

    • Net loss ratio = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100
    • Net operating expenses ratio = (Net commissions and brokerage fees + Operating, general and administrative expenses related to underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100
    • Combined ratio = Net loss ratio + Net operating expenses ratio
  • Non-consolidatedsolvency margin ratio >
    • In addition to reserves to cover payments for claims, benefits and maturity refunds, etc., it is necessary for insurance companies to maintain sufficient solvency in order to cover against risks which exceed their normal estimates, i.e. occurrence of major catastrophes, fluctuation in mortality rate due to significant changes in key environmental factors and big decline in value of assets held by insurance companies.
    • (C) Non-consolidated Solvency Margin Ratio, which is calculated in accordance with the Insurance Business Act, etc. is the ratio of "solvency margin of insurance companies by means of their capital, reserves, etc." ((A) Total Non-consolidated Solvency Margin) to "risks which exceed their normal estimates" ((B) Total Non-consolidated Risks).
    • "Risks which exceed their normal estimates" are composed of risks described below.

<1> Underwriting risk, Underwriting risk for third-sector insurance products including accident, sickness and nursing-care insurance:

Risks of rate of occurrence of insurance claims, etc. in excess of normal estimates (excluding risks relating to major catastrophes)

<2> Guaranteed interest rate risk:

Risks of invested assets failing to yield assumed interest rates due to the aggravation of investment conditions <3> Investment risk:

Risks of securities and other assets held fluctuating in prices in excess of normal estimates <4> Business management risk:

Risks beyond normal estimates arising from business management that do not fall under other categories <5> Major catastrophe risk:

Risks of the occurrence of major catastrophic losses in excess of normal estimates (risks such as the Great Kanto Earthquake or Isewan Typhoon)

<6> Guaranteed minimum benefit risk:

Risks of special account assets fluctuating in prices in excess of normal estimates

  • "Solvency margin of insurance companies by means of their capital, reserves, etc." (total non-consolidated solvency margin) is the sum of total net assets (excluding planned outflows), certain reserves (reserve for price fluctuation, contingency reserve and catastrophic loss reserve, etc.) and parts of unrealized gains and losses on land, etc.
  • Solvency margin ratio is one of the indicators for the regulatory authorities to monitor financial soundness of insurance companies. Solvency margin ratio exceeding 200% would indicate adequate capability to meet payments of possible insurance claims and others.

12

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 06:06:01 UTC
