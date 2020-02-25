|
Japan Exchange : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020
02/25/2020 | 01:14am EST
Document and entity information
|
|
Jul 2020
|
Jan 2020
|
Company information
|
|
|
Company information
|
|
|
|
|
|
FASF member mark
|
|
true
|
|
|
第2四半期決算短信
|
Document name
|
|
〔日本基準〕（非連
|
|
|
結）
|
|
|
|
Filing date
|
|
2020-02-25
|
Company name
|
|
PLANET,INC.
|
|
|
|
Stock exchange listings
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
true
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 1st section
|
|
-
|
Tokyo 2nd section
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Mothers
|
|
-
|
Tokyo JASDAQ
|
|
true
|
|
|
|
Tokyo PRO Market
|
|
-
|
Tokyo Others
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Nagoya
|
|
-
|
Nagoya 1st section
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Nagoya 2nd section
|
|
-
|
Nagoya Centrex
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Nagoya Others
|
|
-
|
Sapporo
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Sapporo
|
|
-
|
Sapporo Ambitious
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Sapporo Others
|
|
-
|
Fukuoka
|
|
-
|
Fukuoka
|
|
-
|
Fukuoka Q-Board
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Fukuoka Others
|
|
-
|
Green Sheet
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Japan Securities Dealers Association
|
|
-
|
Securities code
|
|
23910
|
|
|
|
URL
|
|
https://www.planet-
|
|
van.co.jp/
|
|
|
Business category
|
|
|
|
|
|
General Business
|
true
|
|
Specific Business
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year End
|
2020-07-31
|
|
Quarterly period
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Representative
|
|
|
|
|
Title
Name
Inquiries
Title
Name
Tel
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Dividend payable date (as planned)
Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting
Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results
Note to fraction processing method
代表取締役社長
田上 正勝
執行役員 経営担当役
員
川村 渉
03-5962-0811
2020-03-12
2020-04-02
-
-
true
(機関投資家・アナリ スト向け)
（百万円未満切捨 て）
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
|
|
Jan 2020
|
Jan 2019
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating results
|
|
|
Income statements information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Net sales
|
1,514
|
1,511
|
|
|
|
% change
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
313
|
365
|
% change
|
-14.2
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
320
|
371
|
|
|
|
% change
|
-13.9
|
-0.1
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
214
|
253
|
% change
|
-15.3
|
-16.1
|
|
|
|
Other operating results
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
32.33
|
38.18
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
|
-
|
-
|
Note to operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to operating results
|
-
|
|
|
|
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
|
|
|
Jan 2020
|
Jul 2019
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial positions
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
5,287
|
5,389
|
Net assets
|
|
4,441
|
4,459
|
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
|
|
84.0
|
82.7
|
|
|
|
|
Note to financial positions
|
|
|
|
Owner'sequity
|
|
4,441
|
4,459
|
|
|
|
|
Note to financial positions
|
|
-
|
|
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
|
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to financial results
|
|
|
|
Note to financial results
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Dividends
|
|
|
|
(in millions of yens)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2020
|
Jan 2020
|
Jul 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly dividends
|
|
|
|
Quarterly dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
First quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
-
|
|
-
|
Second quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
20.00
|
20.00
|
Third quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Year end
|
|
Result
|
20.50
|
|
|
Forecast
|
20.50
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
Result
|
40.50
|
Forecast
|
40.50
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
-
|
Note to dividends
|
|
|
|
Note to dividends
|
|
Annual
|
-
|
|
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Jul 2020
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
|
|
3. 2020年 7月期の業
|
Title for forecasts
|
績予想（2019年 8月
|
1日～2020年 7月31
|
|
|
日）
|
Preamble to forecasts
|
|
|
|
Preamble to forecasts
|
-
|
Main table of forecasts
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
3,030
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
% change
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
0.1
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Forecast
|
615
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
% change
|
|
Forecast
|
-13.1
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
630
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
% change
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-12.9
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
Forecast
|
430
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
% change
|
|
Forecast
|
-12.4
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
64.85
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
Note to forecasts
|
|
|
|
Note to forecasts
|
-
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
|
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Jan 2020
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
|
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting
|
-
|
standard
|
|
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on
|
-
|
revisions of accounting standard
|
|
|
|
Changes in accounting estimates
|
-
|
Retrospective restatement
|
-
|
|
|
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
|
|
retrospective restatement
|
|
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
|
-
|
retrospective restatement
|
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
|
Jan 2020
|
Jul 2019
|
Jan 2019
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
|
6,632,800
|
6,632,800
|
(including treasury stock)
|
|
|
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
|
1,912
|
1,912
|
|
|
|
Average number of shares
|
6,630,888
|
6,630,888
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
-
|
|
|
|
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:13:09 UTC
|
|