Japan Exchange : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020

02/25/2020 | 01:14am EST

Document and entity information

Jul 2020

Jan 2020

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

2四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（非連

結）

Filing date

2020-02-25

Company name

PLANET,INC.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

true

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

23910

URL

https://www.planet-

van.co.jp/

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2020-07-31

Quarterly period

2

Representative

Title

Name

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Dividend payable date (as planned)

Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

代表取締役社長

田上 正勝

執行役員 経営

川村

03-5962-0811

2020-03-12

2020-04-02

-

-

true

(投資家アナリ スト向け)

（百万円未切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2020

Jan 2019

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Operating results

Income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

1,514

1,511

% change

0.2

1.1

Operating profit

Operating profit

313

365

% change

-14.2

-0.4

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

320

371

% change

-13.9

-0.1

Profit

Profit

214

253

% change

-15.3

-16.1

Other operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

32.33

38.18

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jan 2020

Jul 2019

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Financial positions

Total assets

5,287

5,389

Net assets

4,441

4,459

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

84.0

82.7

Note to financial positions

Owner'sequity

4,441

4,459

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Jan 2020

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to financial results

Note to financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Jul 2020

Jan 2020

Jul 2019

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

20.00

20.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

20.50

Forecast

20.50

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

40.50

Forecast

40.50

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Jul 2020

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 2020 7月期の業

Title for forecasts

績予想（20198

1日～2020 731

日）

Preamble to forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

3,030

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

0.1

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

615

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-13.1

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

630

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-12.9

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit

Profit

Forecast

430

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-12.4

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

64.85

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Jan 2020

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Jan 2020

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

-

retrospective restatement

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Jan 2020

Jul 2019

Jan 2019

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

6,632,800

6,632,800

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

1,912

1,912

Average number of shares

6,630,888

6,630,888

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:13:09 UTC
