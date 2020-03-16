Log in
Japan Exchange : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2020

03/16/2020

March 16, 2020

Bushiroad Issues Financial Report for First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2020

[Japanese GAAP] [Consolidated]

Name

Bushiroad Inc. (Securities Code: 7803)

Fiscal year

August 1 to July 31

Current fiscal year

Fiscal 2020 (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020)

Item of note

No

consolidated

financial statements

were

prepared

for

the first

two

quarters of fiscal 2019. Therefore, the figures for the first two quarters of

fiscal 2019 and the year-on-year comparisons are not indicated.

1. Results for First Two Quarters of Fiscal 2020

(First two quarters of fiscal 2020 is from August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)

(1) Business Results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

[mn yen]

[mn yen]

[mn yen]

[mn yen]

First two quarters of fiscal 2020

17,429

(−)

2,233

(−)

2,260

(−)

1,278

(−)

First two quarters of fiscal 2019

(−)

(−)

(−)

(−)

Profit per share

Diluted profit

Return on

Return on

Operating profit

[yen]

per share [yen]

equity [%]

assets [%]

ratio [%]

First two quarters of fiscal 2020

79.79

75.00

First two quarters of fiscal 2019

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

[mn yen]

[mn yen]

[%]

[yen]

First two quarters of fiscal 2020

28,074

14,079

47.6

Fiscal 2019

24,136

11,905

46.9

2. Dividends

Annual dividends [yen]

Total dividends

Payout ratio

Dividend on

(Consolidated)

equity ratio

[mn yen]

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

[%]

(Consolidated) [%]

Fiscal 2019

0.00

0.00

0.00

Fiscal 2020

0.00

Fiscal 2020 [forecast]

0.00

0.00

3. Forecast for Business Results in Fiscal 2020 (August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020)

Operating

Profit

Net sales

Ordinary profit

attributable to

Profit per share

profit

[mn yen]

[mn yen]

owners of

[yen]

[mn yen]

parent [mn yen]

Full year

36,000 (+11.9%)

3,100 (+1.4%)

3,100 (+2.3%)

1,800 (+0.0%)

112.18

Inquiries

Toshiyuki Muraoka

Mail: ir@bushiroad.com

URL: www.bushiroad.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer: Corporate Flash is a service provided by Transpacific Enterprises as part of Japan Market Flash services. Any inquiries concerning the content of the posted information should be made directly to the contact at the concerned company. The information provided herein does not constitute business, legal, investment or tax advice, and is presented without any representation or warranty whatsoever as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, or whether it reflects the most current developments. Parties seeking advice should consult with business, legal, investment or tax counsel familiar with their particular circumstances. The sole purpose of this service is to provide information for the users of the service, and is not to solicit investment, or to recommend an investment in a specific issue, etc.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 06:31:07 UTC
