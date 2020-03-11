Log in
Japan Exchange : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2020

03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter

FY 04/20 [Japanese GAAP]

Listed company name Hamee Corp.

Listed stock exchanges

East

March 11, 2020

Stock code

3134

URL

https://hamee.co.jp/

Representative

(Title)

President

(Name)

Atsushi Higuchi

Contact

(Title)

Chief Financial Officer (Name)

Yukihiro Tomiyama

(TEL)

+81-465-42-9083

Date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

March 11, 2020 Date of dividends payment

Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Quarterly results briefing

: None

(Millions of yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidation Results for the third quarter of April 1, 2020 (May 1, 2019-January 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Q3 FY04/20

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

8,660

13.0

1,383

56.9

1,396

58.6

958

51.8

Q3 FY04/19

7,664

8.7

882

(15.0)

880

(4.4)

631

1.0

(NOTE) Comprehensive income Q3 FY04/20

915Millions of yen 48.2% Q3 FY04/19 617Millions of yen

(8.5%)

Quarterly Earnings Per Share

Diluted Quarterly Earnings Per Share

Q3 FY04/20

Yen

Yen

60.40

59.95

Q3 FY04/19

39.31

38.80

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Q3 FY04/20

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

7,335

4,945

65.5

FY 04/19

5,760

4,188

70.3

(Reference) Shareholder's equityQ3 FY04/20 4,807Millions of yen FY 04/19 4,047Millions of yen

2. Dividends

Annual Dividend Per Share

End of first

End of second

End of the third

Year end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

FY 04/19

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

0.00

-

6.50

6.50

FY 04/20

-

0.00

-

FY 04/20 (Forecast)

6.50

6.50

(NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast : None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2020 (May 1, 2019-April 30, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit Attributable to

Net Earnings Per

Owners of Parent

Share

Full year

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

11,288

9.6

1,427

22.7

1,438

21.9

974

18.6

61.29

(NOTE) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

(NOTE) As we manage business performance on an annual basis, business performance forecasts are only for the full year.

※ Notes

(1) Changes of important subsidiaries during the period

:

None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation)

New

None

Removed

None

  1. Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards

:

None

Changes in accounting policies other than

:

None

Changes in accounting estimates

:

None

Restatement

:

None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period

Q3 FY 04/20

16,121,200

Shares

FY 04/19

16,087,600

Shares

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

Q3 FY 04/20

227,502

Shares

FY 04/19

159,875

Shares

Average number of shares during the period

Q3 FY 04/20

15,860,809

Shares

Q3 FY 04/19

16,061,623

Shares

(cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Disclaimer regarding to Forward Looking Statements

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in these materials reflect information available to the Company and assumptions as of the date of this announcement that are based on uncertain factors that may affect future results, and the Company does not guarantee the achievement of these targets. Actual results may differ significantly as a consequence of numerous factors. Refer to "1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts" on p. 2 of the attached document for the conditions that are prerequisites for performance forecasts and precautions for use of performance forecasts.

(Reference purpose only)

In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:02 UTC
