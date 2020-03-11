Japan Exchange : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2020

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter
FY 04/20 [Japanese GAAP]
Listed company name Hamee Corp.
Listed stock exchanges
East
March 11, 2020
Stock code
3134
URL
https://hamee.co.jp/
Representative
(Title)
President
(Name)
Atsushi Higuchi
Contact
(Title)
Chief Financial Officer (Name)
Yukihiro Tomiyama
(TEL)
+81-465-42-9083
Date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
March 11, 2020 Date of dividends payment ―
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Quarterly results briefing
: None
(Millions of yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidation Results for the third quarter of April 1, 2020 (May 1, 2019-January 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Q3 FY04/20
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
8,660
13.0
1,383
56.9
1,396
58.6
958
51.8
Q3 FY04/19
7,664
8.7
882
(15.0)
880
(4.4)
631
1.0
(NOTE) Comprehensive income Q3 FY04/20
915Millions of yen 48.2% Q3 FY04/19 617Millions of yen
(8.5%)
Quarterly Earnings Per Share
Diluted Quarterly Earnings Per Share
Q3 FY04/20
Yen
Yen
60.40
59.95
Q3 FY04/19
39.31
38.80
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Q3 FY04/20
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
7,335
4,945
65.5
FY 04/19
5,760
4,188
70.3
(Reference) Shareholder's equityQ3 FY04/20 4,807Millions of yen FY 04/19 4,047Millions of yen
2. Dividends
Annual Dividend Per Share
|
End of first
End of second
End of the third
Year end
Total
quarter
quarter
quarter
FY 04/19
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
0.00
-
6.50
6.50
FY 04/20
-
0.00
-
FY 04/20 (Forecast)
6.50
6.50
(NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast : None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2020 (May 1, 2019-April 30, 2020)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Profit Attributable to
Net Earnings Per
Owners of Parent
Share
Full year
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
11,288
9.6
1,427
22.7
1,438
21.9
974
18.6
61.29
(NOTE) Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes
(NOTE) As we manage business performance on an annual basis, business performance forecasts are only for the full year.
※ Notes
(1) Changes of important subsidiaries during the period
:
None
(Changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation)
|
|
|
|
-
Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None
-
Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
① Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards
:
None
② Changes in accounting policies other than ①
:
None
③ Changes in accounting estimates
:
None
④ Restatement
:
None
(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period
Q3 FY 04/20
16,121,200
Shares
FY 04/19
16,087,600
Shares
(including treasury stock)
② Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Q3 FY 04/20
227,502
Shares
FY 04/19
159,875
Shares
③Average number of shares during the period
Q3 FY 04/20
15,860,809
Shares
Q3 FY 04/19
16,061,623
Shares
(cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
※This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. ※Disclaimer regarding to Forward Looking Statements
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in these materials reflect information available to the Company and assumptions as of the date of this announcement that are based on uncertain factors that may affect future results, and the Company does not guarantee the achievement of these targets. Actual results may differ significantly as a consequence of numerous factors. Refer to "1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as consolidated performance forecasts" on p. 2 of the attached document for the conditions that are prerequisites for performance forecasts and precautions for use of performance forecasts.
(Reference purpose only)
In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall prevail.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:02 UTC