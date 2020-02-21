Japan Exchange : TERRACE SUITE at THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku

Make The World

More Sustainable

February 21, 2020

TERRACE SUITE at THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku

Ichigo is delighted to announce the opening on April 1 of the TERRACE SUITE, a new luxury suite at THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku. This spacious concept room offers a unique urban oasis amid the skyscrapers of Nishi Shinjuku, and adds a new level of guest experience at THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku, the popular lifestyle hotel launched in August 2018.

The suite is a spacious 109m2 and features an even larger 137m2 stylish terrace with outdoor furniture overlooking the greenery of Shinjuku Central Park and surrounding urban skyline.

By removing barriers between functional areas, we have created an expansive naturally lit room with a sense of freedom and open space unlike any other in Shinjuku. The suite is ideal for single guests or groups of up to six people to stay.

To further enrich their stay, guests will be offered the option to enjoy hands-on learning experiences in the suite. Among the opportunities available will be catering by a sushi chef who will craft your meal before your eyes, ikebana flower-arranging classes taught by a famous artist, and yoga lessons on the terrace.