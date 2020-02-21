Log in
Japan Exchange : TERRACE SUITE at THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku

02/21/2020 | 01:02am EST

Make The World

More Sustainable

February 21, 2020

Ichigo Inc.

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

TERRACE SUITE at THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku

Ichigo is delighted to announce the opening on April 1 of the TERRACE SUITE, a new luxury suite at THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku. This spacious concept room offers a unique urban oasis amid the skyscrapers of Nishi Shinjuku, and adds a new level of guest experience at THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku, the popular lifestyle hotel launched in August 2018.

The suite is a spacious 109m2 and features an even larger 137m2 stylish terrace with outdoor furniture overlooking the greenery of Shinjuku Central Park and surrounding urban skyline.

By removing barriers between functional areas, we have created an expansive naturally lit room with a sense of freedom and open space unlike any other in Shinjuku. The suite is ideal for single guests or groups of up to six people to stay.

To further enrich their stay, guests will be offered the option to enjoy hands-on learning experiences in the suite. Among the opportunities available will be catering by a sushi chef who will craft your meal before your eyes, ikebana flower-arranging classes taught by a famous artist, and yoga lessons on the terrace.

The suite has a fully-equipped kitchen area and dining space with a long wooden table that can seat 10 people. Guests can order full-course,cooked-to-order meals delivered to the room that can satisfy diverse eating habits and tastes, including vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian (fish but no meat), and traditional Japanese.

The TERRACE SUITE is designed to be a place where guests can escape from the bustle of Tokyo's streets, indulge themselves in luxurious surroundings, and even hold events or throw a party with friends and family. Guests can create their unique own experiences, while enjoying their stay amid the buzz of Shinjuku, one of Tokyo's most energetic and diverse urban neighborhoods. The art and abundant book selection in the room were designed and chosen to reflect this diversity, and help guests fully relax in a home-like space.

The suite adds to the offerings at THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku, a lifestyle hotel that has earned recognition for its restaurants, weekend brunches, and bike tours. Opened following the thorough renovation of a 40-year-old urban hotel, THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku was declared one of Tokyo's "coolest new hotels" by The Wall Street Journal in December.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Miyuki Shimizu Boursier shimizu@ichigo.gr.jp080-2026-4772

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 06:01:01 UTC
