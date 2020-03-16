Log in
News : Companies
Japan Exchange : Takashimaya monthly sales report, Feb. 2020

03/16/2020 | 02:32am EDT

Takashimaya monthly sales report

Feb. 2020

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

(12.9)

Takashimaya

(12.3)

and 4 regional stores

4 regional stores: Okayama store, Gifu store,

Yonago store, and

Takasaki store

Department store business

(%, year on year)

Store

sales

customer

Store

sales

customer

traffic

traffic

Osaka

(25.6)

(16.0)

Tamagawa

(0.7)

(3.3)

Sakai

(3.0)

5.2

Tachikawa

(5.1)

12.0

Kyoto

(17.1)

(13.5)

Omiya

(6.6)

(2.6)

Kyoto and Rakusai

(15.8)

(11.0)

Kashiwa

(5.7)

(4.1)

Senboku

(2.4)

(0.3)

Takashimaya 13stores

(12.8)

(7.7)

Nihombashi

(1.6)

(10.5)

Okayama

(1.9)

(4.0)

Yokohama

(12.0)

(7.9)

Gifu

(7.6)

(3.2)

Konandai

0.4

(2.1)

Yonago

(15.8)

0.2

Shinjuku

(16.6)

(9.6)

Takasaki

0.5

5.5

Total 17stores

(12.2)

(7.3)

Corporate business and cross-media business sales

(%, year on year)

Corporate business

(17.4)

Cross-media business

(2.9)

Category sales

(%, year on year)

Takashimaya

Takashimaya and

4 regional stores

Clothing

(14.7)

(14.2)

Personal items

(15.5)

(14.7)

Utensils

(13.3)

(13.1)

Food items

(3.1)

(2.9)

Restaurants

(10.6)

(10.3)

Household goods

(25.9)

(24.6)

Services

(4.3)

(3.6)

Other

22.8

21.8

Total

(12.9)

(12.3)

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 06:31:08 UTC
