Japan Exchange : The SOU Group Adopts a Holding Company Structure and Starts Fresh with a New Name and Corporate Philosophy

Press Release March 2, 2020
The SOU Group Adopts a Holding Company Structure and Starts Fresh with a New Name and Corporate Philosophy
SOU Inc. (Tokyo; Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director and President) adopted a holding company structure on March 1, 2020, marking a new start with a new name and a new corporate philosophy. We view this change as a second founding, entering the next stage as the Valuence Group.
We aim to create a world in which all people can live true to themselves
"Valuence," our new company name, is a combination of the words "value" and "experience." This name represents our view that our entire range of business activities should provide life-changing value for all of our stakeholders, including our customers. In accordance with this view, we strive to create a world in which all people can live true to themselves while maintaining personal integrity, abundant
confidence, and bright smiles.
Throughout our existence, we have constructed our own original business model and achieved growth through our core reuse business, which primarily handles luxury brand items, antiques, and works of art. As we progress through our second founding period, we will overhaul our business model with an eye on overseas expansion and endeavor to transform from a reuse company into a company that provides life-changing value.
Inquiries: Valuence Holdings Inc. Brand Communication Division TEL: +81-3-4580-9983 Mail: media@valuence.inc
Valuence Group's Corporate Philosophy
Mission
Encouraging people live true to themselves.
Vision
Providing life-changing value to the world.
Valuence Group
Pure holding company (formerly SOU Inc.)
Valuence Holdings Inc.
Strengthening groupwide administration and management,
strategic planning, and maximizing corporate value
Operating companies
|
|
Valuence Japan Inc.
|
|
Operates a reuse business handling luxury brand items in Japan
|
|
Valuence International Limited (former Star Buyers Limited)
|
|
Operates a reuse business handling luxury brand items overseas, conducts foreign
|
|
market research, and develops overseas partners
|
|
Valuence Art & Antiques Inc. (formerly Hakkoudo Inc.)
|
|
Operates a reuse business handling antiques and art
|
|
Valuence Technologies Inc. (formerly SOU Technologies Inc.)
|
|
Develops IT systems and apps
|
|
Valuence Real Estate Inc.
|
|
Operates a real estate business (established on March 2, 2020; operations expected to
|
|
launch in June of the same year)
|
Valuence Holdings Inc.
|
・Securities Code: 9270
|
https://www.valuence.inc/
|
・Established: December 28, 2011
|
|
・Representative Director and President: Shinsuke Sakimoto
|
|
・Head Office: Shinagawa Season Terrace 28F, 1-2-70 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
|
・Business: Purchase and sales of luxury brand items, precious metals, antiques, and other products
Disclaimer
