Japan Exchange : The SOU Group Adopts a Holding Company Structure and Starts Fresh with a New Name and Corporate Philosophy

Press Release March 2, 2020

The SOU Group Adopts a Holding Company Structure and Starts Fresh with a New Name and Corporate Philosophy

SOU Inc. (Tokyo; Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director and President) adopted a holding company structure on March 1, 2020, marking a new start with a new name and a new corporate philosophy. We view this change as a second founding, entering the next stage as the Valuence Group.