Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : The SOU Group Adopts a Holding Company Structure and Starts Fresh with a New Name and Corporate Philosophy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 10:33pm EDT

Press Release March 2, 2020

The SOU Group Adopts a Holding Company Structure and Starts Fresh with a New Name and Corporate Philosophy

SOU Inc. (Tokyo; Shinsuke Sakimoto, Representative Director and President) adopted a holding company structure on March 1, 2020, marking a new start with a new name and a new corporate philosophy. We view this change as a second founding, entering the next stage as the Valuence Group.

We aim to create a world in which all people can live true to themselves

"Valuence," our new company name, is a combination of the words "value" and "experience." This name represents our view that our entire range of business activities should provide life-changing value for all of our stakeholders, including our customers. In accordance with this view, we strive to create a world in which all people can live true to themselves while maintaining personal integrity, abundant

confidence, and bright smiles.

Throughout our existence, we have constructed our own original business model and achieved growth through our core reuse business, which primarily handles luxury brand items, antiques, and works of art. As we progress through our second founding period, we will overhaul our business model with an eye on overseas expansion and endeavor to transform from a reuse company into a company that provides life-changing value.

Inquiries: Valuence Holdings Inc. Brand Communication Division TEL: +81-3-4580-9983 Mail: media@valuence.inc

Press Release March 2, 2020

Valuence Group's Corporate Philosophy

Mission

Encouraging people live true to themselves.

Vision

Providing life-changing value to the world.

Valuence Group

Pure holding company (formerly SOU Inc.)

Valuence Holdings Inc.

Strengthening groupwide administration and management,

strategic planning, and maximizing corporate value

Operating companies

Valuence Japan Inc.

Operates a reuse business handling luxury brand items in Japan

Valuence International Limited (former Star Buyers Limited)

Operates a reuse business handling luxury brand items overseas, conducts foreign

market research, and develops overseas partners

Valuence Art & Antiques Inc. (formerly Hakkoudo Inc.)

Operates a reuse business handling antiques and art

Valuence Technologies Inc. (formerly SOU Technologies Inc.)

Develops IT systems and apps

Valuence Real Estate Inc.

Operates a real estate business (established on March 2, 2020; operations expected to

launch in June of the same year)

Valuence Holdings Inc.

Securities Code: 9270

https://www.valuence.inc/

Established: December 28, 2011

Representative Director and President: Shinsuke Sakimoto

Head Office: Shinagawa Season Terrace 28F, 1-2-70 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Business: Purchase and sales of luxury brand items, precious metals, antiques, and other products

Inquiries: Valuence Holdings Inc. Brand Communication Division TEL: +81-3-4580-9983 Mail: media@valuence.inc

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 02:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:37pCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)
PU
11:37pGAP : Reduces Store Hours
PU
11:31pGAP INC. :  Announces Temporary Reduction in Store Hours Across Brands  
BU
11:29pNEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Update On Acquisition Of Condor Hospitality Trust
AQ
11:27pFederal Reserve issues FOMC statement
PU
11:22pWESFARMERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Warburton 211 KB
PU
11:19pVALE S A : China steel futures hit near two-month high on demand optimism
RE
11:16pFUJITSU : and France's Inria Jointly Develop Technology to Automatically Create Anomaly-Detecting AI Models
AQ
11:15pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Announces New Senior Note Maturity Dates, Amendments to our Financial Covenants and Agreement with Landlord on Renewed Lease Terms
AQ
11:12pChina January-February aluminium output rises 2.4% year-on-year despite demand hit from coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LANDS' END, INC. : More U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sees $1.5 billion less revenue in March vs last year, warns..
3DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
4BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
5PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 15, 2020 Statement on Modifying 2020 Census Operations The Census Bureau continues to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group