Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Three-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Three-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending

October 31, 2020 [Japan GAAP]

March 6, 2020

Listed Company Name

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Company Code Number

9678

Listing Exchanges

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Sapporo Stock Exchange

URL

https://www.kanamoto.co.jp

Representative

Tetsuo Kanamoto

President and CEO

Inquiries

Hiroyuki Isono

Director & Corporate Officer, Division Manager,

Accounting Division

TEL 81-11-209-1600

Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report

March 13, 2020

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments

-

Preparation of Quarterly Settlement Supplementary Explanatory Materials:

No

Quarterly Earnings Briefings

No

(Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Three-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 - January 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal Year ending October 31,

45,431

3.0

4,266

9.0

4,367

8.9

2,536

2.2

2020: First quarter

Fiscal Year ended October 31,

44,126

4.4

3,913

−27.1

4,010

−27.7

2,482

−27.5

2019: First quarter

(Note) Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020, First Quarter

3,027

( 25.5%)

Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2019, First Quarter

2,412

(−34.7%)

Net Income per

Net Income per

Share on a Fully

Share

Diluted Basis

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ending October 31,

65.48

2020: First quarter

Fiscal Year ended October 31,

64.30

2019: First quarter

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal Year ending October 31,

276,454

123,236

42.2

2020: First quarter

Fiscal Year ended October 31,

268,182

121,779

43.1

2019

(Reference) Equity (millions of yen)

Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 First Quarter 116,681

Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2019

115,507

1

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year-end

Full-year

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2019

25.00

40.00

65.00

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2020

Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2020

25.00

40.00

65.00

(Projected)

(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released dividend projection?:

No

3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 2020

(November 1, 2019 - October 31, 2020)

(Percentages show the change from the prior year)

Profit Attributable

Net Income per

Net Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to Owners of

Share

Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Interim (Cumulative)

92,300

0.5

9,400

−16.6

9,500

−17.5

5,700

−21.4

147.14

Full year

182,700

1.1

16,100

−9.8

16,400

−10.3

9,900

−13.4

255.56

(Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released projected consolidated operating results during the quarter?: No

2

4. Notes

  1. Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with

a change in the scope of consolidation): No

Company newly included (Company name)

Company newly excluded (Company name)

  1. Application of special accounting method in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes other than the above: Yes
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
    4. Retrospective restatements: No

(Note) These changes fall under Article 10-5of the Regulation on the Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements. For details please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Change in Accounting Policy)" on p. 11 of the Attachments.

  1. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2020 First Quarter:

38,742,241 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2019:

38,742,241 shares

(b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2020 First Quarter:

3,342 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2019:

3,259 shares

(c) Average number of shares during the period (consolidated year-to-date)

Fiscal year ending October 31, 2020 First Quarter:

38,738,899 shares

Fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 First Quarter:

38,608,623 shares

Note: Quarterly earnings reports are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent account auditors.

Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

  1. Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results" on Page 6 of the Attachments for the conditions used as assumptions for the projected operating results and matters to note before using the projected operating results.

3

Attachments Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………

5

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results ……………………………………………

5

(2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position ……………………………………………

5

(3) Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results …………….

6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes …………………………………………………………….

7

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………………………………….

7

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive

9

Income ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31 ……………………………………………….……..

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31 ………………………………………………………

10

(3) Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………... 11

(Notes Relating to the Going Concern Assumption) ………………………………………………………………

11

(Note on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) ………………………………………………………….

11

(Change in Accounting Policy) ………………………………………………………………………………………

11

(Business Segment Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………

12

4

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results

During the consolidated three-month period ended January 31, 2020, Japan's economy maintained its moderate recovery trend despite weakness in exports and production, as the employment and income environment and other aspects continued to improve against the backdrop of strong corporate earnings. Conditions will continue to warrant vigilance, however, because of the economic impact from the spread of the new coronavirus, in addition to the prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China and heightened geopolitical tensions.

In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, demand generally remained strong. In addition to robust private sector capital investment, spending on public works projects remains focused on works related to disaster recovery and disaster prevention and mitigation.

Given such circumstances, to realize its new Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2020-FY2024) "Creative 60" the Kanamoto Group strove to build the organization that will be the foundation of the new plan, and moved ahead with its three priority policies of expanding its domestic base of operations, developing its overseas business, and optimizing internal operational processes.

For the three-month consolidated accounting period of the current fiscal year, the Company reported net sales of ¥45,431 million, up 3.0% compared with the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income increased 9.0% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥4,266 million, ordinary income increased 8.9% year-on-year to ¥4,367 million, and first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent rose 2.2% year-on-year to ¥2,536 million.

Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows.

< Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division >

In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, construction equipment rental demand was supported by activities such as infrastructure-related works, works related to disaster prevention and mitigation, energy-related works, and redevelopment works, and remained brisk as a whole.

In addition, to strengthen its support organization for restoration and reconstruction activities following the multiple natural disasters that occurred in various regions of Japan, the Kanamoto Group worked to expand its response capabilities through steps such as appropriate deployment of rental equipment in the stricken areas and expansion of its asset portfolio.

Used construction equipment sales were basically at the same level as in the previous fiscal year, as the Company proceeded with sales in line with its plan at the beginning of the fiscal year.

As a result of the above factors, first quarter net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses rose 3.4% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥40,934 million, and operating income increased 11.3% year-on-year to ¥3,910 million.

< Other businesses >

In the Company's other businesses, sales from welfare-related business expanded steadily, but because steel products-related sales and sales in the information and telecommunications-related division declined in reaction to the jump in the prior year and returned to levels seen in a more typical year, net sales slipped 1.3% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥4,497 million, and operating income fell 16.7% year-on-year to ¥246 million.

  1. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position Assets, liabilities and net assets

Total assets at the end of the first quarter under review increased by ¥8,271 million compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥276,454 million. This change mainly reflected an increase in rental equipment of ¥8,286 million.

Total liabilities were ¥153,218 million, an increase of ¥6,814 million compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The principal items contributing to this change were an increase of ¥2,046 million in notes

5

and accounts payable-trade, an increase of ¥1,718 million in accounts payable-other, an increase of ¥1,196 million in long-term loans payable and an increase of ¥5,024 million in long-term accounts payable-other, and a decrease of ¥3,152 in income taxes payable.

Total net assets came to ¥123,236 million, ¥1,457 million higher than at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly because of profit attributable to owners of parent for the three-month period of ¥2,536 million, and a decrease of ¥1,549 million for dividends from surplus.

(3) Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results

There are no revisions to the full-year projected operating results that the Company announced in the Financial Statements Bulletin for the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2019 (Japan GAAP) released on December 6, 2019.

6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

43,751

42,426

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

39,574

39,206

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

6,347

6,485

Merchandise and finished goods

1,017

1,203

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

33

48

Raw materials and supplies

800

1,286

Construction machine parts

17,567

17,642

Other

2,527

2,959

Allowance for doubtful accounts

−225

−222

Total current assets

111,393

111,036

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Rental equipment

220,812

234,223

Accumulated depreciation

−134,957

−140,082

Rental equipment, net

85,855

94,141

Buildings and structures

37,453

38,366

Accumulated depreciation

−22,060

−22,324

Buildings and structures, net

15,393

16,042

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

7,828

7,872

Accumulated depreciation

−6,377

−6,393

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,451

1,479

Land

37,211

37,308

Other

2,857

2,552

Accumulated depreciation

−1,684

−1,697

Other, net

1,173

855

Total property, plant and equipment

141,084

149,827

Intangible assets

Goodwill

201

166

Other

1,478

1,499

Total intangible assets

1,680

1,665

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

9,319

9,674

Deferred tax assets

1,714

1,251

Other

3,344

3,359

Allowance for doubtful accounts

−353

−360

Total investments and other assets

14,024

13,925

Total non-current assets

156,789

165,418

Total assets

268,182

276,454

7

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of October 31, 2019

As of January 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

33,657

35,704

Short-term loans payable

1,120

1,620

Current portion of long-term loans payable

11,147

11,212

Lease obligations

885

895

Income taxes payable

4,245

1,092

Provision for bonuses

1,320

615

Accounts payable - other

23,370

25,089

Other

2,772

2,685

Total current liabilities

78,519

78,915

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

17,206

18,403

Lease obligations

1,800

1,932

Long-term accounts payable - other

48,043

53,068

Net defined benefit liability

285

333

Asset retirement obligations

492

503

Other

55

61

Total non-current liabilities

67,883

74,302

Total liabilities

146,403

153,218

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

17,829

17,829

Capital surplus

19,324

19,324

Retained earnings

76,638

77,625

Treasury shares

−9

−9

Total shareholders' equity

113,783

114,770

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,918

2,043

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

−192

−106

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

−2

−26

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,723

1,910

Non-controlling interests

6,272

6,555

Total net assets

121,779

123,236

Total liabilities and net assets

268,182

276,454

8

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)

(Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

January 31, 2019

January 31, 2020

Net sales

44,126

45,431

Cost of sales

31,607

32,166

Gross profit

12,519

13,264

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,605

8,998

Operating profit

3,913

4,266

Non-operating income

Interest income

6

10

Dividend income

63

71

Rent income

20

22

Other

121

105

Total non-operating income

212

210

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

24

20

Foreign exchange losses

5

31

Share issuance cost

46

Loss on cancellation of leases

9

23

Other

29

34

Total non-operating expenses

115

109

Ordinary profit

4,010

4,367

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

24

2

Subsidy income

5

Gain on sales of investment securities

5

Total extraordinary income

35

2

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets

10

47

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and

66

associates

Total extraordinary losses

10

114

Profit before income taxes

4,035

4,255

Income taxes - current

1,079

983

Income taxes - deferred

210

422

Total income taxes

1,289

1,406

Profit

2,746

2,848

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

264

311

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,482

2,536

9

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

January 31, 2019

January 31, 2020

Profit

2,746

2,848

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

−273

124

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

−0

−0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

−59

86

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

−0

−30

Total other comprehensive income

−333

179

Comprehensive income

2,412

3,027

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

2,150

2,723

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

262

304

interests

10

  1. Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes Relating to the Going Concern Assumption)
    The Company had no material items to report.

(Notes on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) The Company had no material items to report.

(Change in Accounting Policy)

(Changes in accounting policies that are difficult to separate from changes in accounting estimates)

Traditionally, certain of the Company's domestic consolidated subsidiaries depreciated rental assets by applying the declining balance method. From the beginning of the three-month consolidated accounting period under review, these subsidiaries have changed their depreciation method to the straight-line depreciation method.

This change was based on the judgment the straight-line method is a reasonable method to appropriately reflect actual conditions of future use as the long-term, stable use of rental assets is achieved through actions to "enhance the environment to promote Group logistics" and other measures, and was the result of using the formulation of the Kanamoto Group's new Medium-Term Corporate Management Plan "Creative 60", which positions "strengthening intra-Group cooperation and aligning vectors up to the strategic and tactical levels" as a key component, as an opportunity to review the depreciation method.

As a result, operating income, ordinary income and income before income taxes and minority interests for the three-month period ended January 31 increased by ¥228 million, respectively, compared with what they otherwise would have been had the traditional depreciation method been applied. The effect of this change on the Company's information by segment is described in the relevant section.

11

(Business Segment Information)

[ Segment information ]

  1. First quarter of the prior consolidated fiscal year (From November 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019)

1. Information concerning net sales and profit or loss of each reporting segment

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Reporting segment

Business related to the

Other Businesses

Total

Construction Equipment

(See note)

Rental Division

Net sales

Net sales to outside customers

39,569

4,556

44,126

Net sales or transfers between

related segments

Total

39,569

4,556

44,126

Segment profit

3,514

295

3,810

(Note) The "Other businesses" classification encompasses business segments not included in the reporting segment, and includes business related to the Steel Sales Division, the Information Products Division, welfare-related businesses and other businesses.

2. Difference between total reporting segment profit or loss and the amount reported on the Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income, and the main reasons for the difference (Matters Pertaining to Reconciliation of Difference)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Income

Amount

Reporting segment total

3,514

Income for "Other businesses" classification

295

Other adjustments

103

Operating profit reported on the Consolidated

3,913

Quarterly Statements of Income

3. Information concerning fixed asset impairment loss and goodwill by reporting segment The Company had no material items to report.

12

  1. First quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year (From November 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)

1. Information on the amount of net sales and profit or loss by reporting segment

(Millions of yen)

Reporting segment

Business related to the

Other Businesses

Total

Construction Equipment

(See note)

Rental Division

Net sales

Net sales to outside customers

40,934

4,497

45,431

Net sales or transfers between

related segments

Total

40,934

4,497

45,431

Segment profit

3,910

246

4,157

(Note) The "Other businesses" classification encompasses business segments not included in the reporting segment, and includes business related to the Steel Sales Division, the Information Products Division, welfare-related businesses and other businesses.

2. Difference between total reporting segment profit or loss and the amount reported on the Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income, and the main reasons for the difference (Matters Pertaining to Reconciliation of Difference)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Income

Amount

Reporting segment total

3,910

Income for "Other businesses" classification

246

Other adjustments

109

Operating profit reported on the Consolidated

4,266

Quarterly Statements of Income

  1. Information concerning fixed asset impairment loss and goodwill by reporting segment The Company had no material items to report.
  2. Matters concerning changes to reporting segments
    (Change in the depreciation method of property, plant and equipment)
    As described in Change in Accounting Policy, beginning from the first quarter of the current consolidated accounting fiscal year, certain domestic subsidiaries have changed their method for depreciation of rental equipment from the declining balance method to the straight-line depreciation method.
    In conjunction with this change, the income from business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division for the three-month consolidated accounting period under review increased by ¥228 million compared with what it otherwise would have been had the accounting standard used in past periods been applied.

13

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:38aCASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Opening Statement to Senate Economics Legislation Committee
PU
01:38aLINE : Implements Initiatives in Response to the Spread of Novel Coronavirus
PU
01:33aEquipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Dips in March Amid Uncertainty Around Coronavirus
PU
01:20aAITKEN SPENCE : says no lockdown
AQ
01:15aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Test Message
PU
01:15aVIVA ENERGY : Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
12:58aINPEX : COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AT THE 14th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PU
12:53aRoche's cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test to detect novel coronavirus receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization and is available in markets accepting the CE mark
GL
12:48aVOCUS : launches Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for wholesale customers
PU
12:48aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Notice Regarding Support for Countermeasures in China against Novel Coronavirus Outbreak
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude set for worst week since 1991 as oil falls a third day
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : , Broadcom Among Tech Companies Seeing Mixed Coronavirus Impac..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : says reopening all its branded stores in China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group