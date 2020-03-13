Japan Exchange : Three-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2020 0 03/13/2020 | 12:24am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Three-month Consolidated Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2020 [Japan GAAP] March 6, 2020 Listed Company Name Kanamoto Co., Ltd. Company Code Number 9678 Listing Exchanges Tokyo Stock Exchange, Sapporo Stock Exchange URL https://www.kanamoto.co.jp Representative Tetsuo Kanamoto President and CEO Inquiries Hiroyuki Isono Director & Corporate Officer, Division Manager, Accounting Division TEL 81-11-209-1600 Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report March 13, 2020 Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments - Preparation of Quarterly Settlement Supplementary Explanatory Materials: No Quarterly Earnings Briefings No (Numbers less than one million yen have been rounded down) 1. Consolidated Operating Results for the Three-Month Period of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 - January 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) (Percentages show the change from the prior year) Net Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal Year ending October 31, 45,431 3.0 4,266 9.0 4,367 8.9 2,536 2.2 2020: First quarter Fiscal Year ended October 31, 44,126 4.4 3,913 −27.1 4,010 −27.7 2,482 −27.5 2019: First quarter (Note) Comprehensive income (millions of yen) Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020, First Quarter 3,027 ( 25.5%) Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2019, First Quarter 2,412 (−34.7%) Net Income per Net Income per Share on a Fully Share Diluted Basis Yen Yen Fiscal Year ending October 31, 65.48 － 2020: First quarter Fiscal Year ended October 31, 64.30 － 2019: First quarter (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % Fiscal Year ending October 31, 276,454 123,236 42.2 2020: First quarter Fiscal Year ended October 31, 268,182 121,779 43.1 2019 (Reference) Equity (millions of yen) Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 First Quarter 116,681 Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2019 115,507 － 1 － 2. Dividends Annual Dividends per Share End of first End of second End of third Year-end Full-year quarter quarter quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 － 25.00 － 40.00 65.00 Fiscal year ending October 31, 2020 － Fiscal Year ending October 31, 2020 25.00 － 40.00 65.00 (Projected) (Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released dividend projection?: No 3. Projected Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending October 2020 (November 1, 2019 - October 31, 2020) (Percentages show the change from the prior year) Profit Attributable Net Income per Net Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit to Owners of Share Parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Interim (Cumulative) 92,300 0.5 9,400 −16.6 9,500 −17.5 5,700 −21.4 147.14 Full year 182,700 1.1 16,100 −9.8 16,400 −10.3 9,900 −13.4 255.56 (Note) Has the Company revised its most recently released projected consolidated operating results during the quarter?: No － 2 － 4. Notes Changes in material subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with a change in the scope of consolidation): No Company newly included (Company name) ─ Company newly excluded (Company name) ─ Application of special accounting method in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements Changes in accounting policy in conjunction with revision of accounting standards: No Changes other than the above: Yes Changes in accounting estimates: Yes Retrospective restatements: No (Note) These changes fall under Article 10-5of the Regulation on the Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements. For details please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Change in Accounting Policy)" on p. 11 of the Attachments. Number of shares issued (common shares) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) Fiscal year ending October 31, 2020 First Quarter: 38,742,241 shares Fiscal year ended October 31, 2019: 38,742,241 shares (b) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period Fiscal year ending October 31, 2020 First Quarter: 3,342 shares Fiscal year ended October 31, 2019: 3,259 shares (c) Average number of shares during the period (consolidated year-to-date) Fiscal year ending October 31, 2020 First Quarter: 38,738,899 shares Fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 First Quarter: 38,608,623 shares Note: Quarterly earnings reports are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent account auditors. Note: Explanation concerning appropriate use of the projected operating results and other items to note Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements The forward-looking statements, including business results forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of the projections. Actual operating results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results" on Page 6 of the Attachments for the conditions used as assumptions for the projected operating results and matters to note before using the projected operating results. － 3 － 〇Attachments Table of Contents 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results …………………………………… 5 (1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results …………………………………………… 5 (2) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position …………………………………………… 5 (3) Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results ……………. 6 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ……………………………………………………………. 7 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ……………………………………………………………………………. 7 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive 9 Income …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31 ……………………………………………….…….. 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31 ……………………………………………………… 10 (3) Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………... 11 (Notes Relating to the Going Concern Assumption) ……………………………………………………………… 11 (Note on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) …………………………………………………………. 11 (Change in Accounting Policy) ……………………………………………………………………………………… 11 (Business Segment Information) …………………………………………………………………………………… 12 － 4 － 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results (1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results During the consolidated three-month period ended January 31, 2020, Japan's economy maintained its moderate recovery trend despite weakness in exports and production, as the employment and income environment and other aspects continued to improve against the backdrop of strong corporate earnings. Conditions will continue to warrant vigilance, however, because of the economic impact from the spread of the new coronavirus, in addition to the prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China and heightened geopolitical tensions. In the construction industry related to the Kanamoto Group, demand generally remained strong. In addition to robust private sector capital investment, spending on public works projects remains focused on works related to disaster recovery and disaster prevention and mitigation. Given such circumstances, to realize its new Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2020-FY2024) "Creative 60" the Kanamoto Group strove to build the organization that will be the foundation of the new plan, and moved ahead with its three priority policies of expanding its domestic base of operations, developing its overseas business, and optimizing internal operational processes. For the three-month consolidated accounting period of the current fiscal year, the Company reported net sales of ¥45,431 million, up 3.0% compared with the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. In terms of earnings, operating income increased 9.0% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥4,266 million, ordinary income increased 8.9% year-on-year to ¥4,367 million, and first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent rose 2.2% year-on-year to ¥2,536 million. Results for each of the Company's business segments were as follows. < Business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division > In the construction-related business that is Kanamoto's primary business, construction equipment rental demand was supported by activities such as infrastructure-related works, works related to disaster prevention and mitigation, energy-related works, and redevelopment works, and remained brisk as a whole. In addition, to strengthen its support organization for restoration and reconstruction activities following the multiple natural disasters that occurred in various regions of Japan, the Kanamoto Group worked to expand its response capabilities through steps such as appropriate deployment of rental equipment in the stricken areas and expansion of its asset portfolio. Used construction equipment sales were basically at the same level as in the previous fiscal year, as the Company proceeded with sales in line with its plan at the beginning of the fiscal year. As a result of the above factors, first quarter net sales for Kanamoto's construction-related businesses rose 3.4% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥40,934 million, and operating income increased 11.3% year-on-year to ¥3,910 million. < Other businesses > In the Company's other businesses, sales from welfare-related business expanded steadily, but because steel products-related sales and sales in the information and telecommunications-related division declined in reaction to the jump in the prior year and returned to levels seen in a more typical year, net sales slipped 1.3% from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥4,497 million, and operating income fell 16.7% year-on-year to ¥246 million. Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position Assets, liabilities and net assets Total assets at the end of the first quarter under review increased by ¥8,271 million compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥276,454 million. This change mainly reflected an increase in rental equipment of ¥8,286 million. Total liabilities were ¥153,218 million, an increase of ¥6,814 million compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The principal items contributing to this change were an increase of ¥2,046 million in notes － 5 － and accounts payable-trade, an increase of ¥1,718 million in accounts payable-other, an increase of ¥1,196 million in long-term loans payable and an increase of ¥5,024 million in long-term accounts payable-other, and a decrease of ¥3,152 in income taxes payable. Total net assets came to ¥123,236 million, ¥1,457 million higher than at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly because of profit attributable to owners of parent for the three-month period of ¥2,536 million, and a decrease of ¥1,549 million for dividends from surplus. (3) Explanation Concerning Future Forecasts Including Projected Consolidated Operating Results There are no revisions to the full-year projected operating results that the Company announced in the Financial Statements Bulletin for the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2019 (Japan GAAP) released on December 6, 2019. － 6 － 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unit: Millions of yen) As of October 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 43,751 42,426 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 39,574 39,206 Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating 6,347 6,485 Merchandise and finished goods 1,017 1,203 Costs on uncompleted construction contracts 33 48 Raw materials and supplies 800 1,286 Construction machine parts 17,567 17,642 Other 2,527 2,959 Allowance for doubtful accounts −225 −222 Total current assets 111,393 111,036 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Rental equipment 220,812 234,223 Accumulated depreciation −134,957 −140,082 Rental equipment, net 85,855 94,141 Buildings and structures 37,453 38,366 Accumulated depreciation −22,060 −22,324 Buildings and structures, net 15,393 16,042 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 7,828 7,872 Accumulated depreciation −6,377 −6,393 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 1,451 1,479 Land 37,211 37,308 Other 2,857 2,552 Accumulated depreciation −1,684 −1,697 Other, net 1,173 855 Total property, plant and equipment 141,084 149,827 Intangible assets Goodwill 201 166 Other 1,478 1,499 Total intangible assets 1,680 1,665 Investments and other assets Investment securities 9,319 9,674 Deferred tax assets 1,714 1,251 Other 3,344 3,359 Allowance for doubtful accounts −353 −360 Total investments and other assets 14,024 13,925 Total non-current assets 156,789 165,418 Total assets 268,182 276,454 － 7 － (Unit: Millions of yen) As of October 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 33,657 35,704 Short-term loans payable 1,120 1,620 Current portion of long-term loans payable 11,147 11,212 Lease obligations 885 895 Income taxes payable 4,245 1,092 Provision for bonuses 1,320 615 Accounts payable - other 23,370 25,089 Other 2,772 2,685 Total current liabilities 78,519 78,915 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 17,206 18,403 Lease obligations 1,800 1,932 Long-term accounts payable - other 48,043 53,068 Net defined benefit liability 285 333 Asset retirement obligations 492 503 Other 55 61 Total non-current liabilities 67,883 74,302 Total liabilities 146,403 153,218 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 17,829 17,829 Capital surplus 19,324 19,324 Retained earnings 76,638 77,625 Treasury shares −9 −9 Total shareholders' equity 113,783 114,770 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,918 2,043 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 0 － Foreign currency translation adjustment −192 −106 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans −2 −26 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 1,723 1,910 Non-controlling interests 6,272 6,555 Total net assets 121,779 123,236 Total liabilities and net assets 268,182 276,454 － 8 － Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) (Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31) (Unit: Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended January 31, 2019 January 31, 2020 Net sales 44,126 45,431 Cost of sales 31,607 32,166 Gross profit 12,519 13,264 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,605 8,998 Operating profit 3,913 4,266 Non-operating income Interest income 6 10 Dividend income 63 71 Rent income 20 22 Other 121 105 Total non-operating income 212 210 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 24 20 Foreign exchange losses 5 31 Share issuance cost 46 － Loss on cancellation of leases 9 23 Other 29 34 Total non-operating expenses 115 109 Ordinary profit 4,010 4,367 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 24 2 Subsidy income 5 － Gain on sales of investment securities 5 － Total extraordinary income 35 2 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets 10 47 Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and － 66 associates Total extraordinary losses 10 114 Profit before income taxes 4,035 4,255 Income taxes - current 1,079 983 Income taxes - deferred 210 422 Total income taxes 1,289 1,406 Profit 2,746 2,848 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 264 311 Profit attributable to owners of parent 2,482 2,536 － 9 － (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Consolidated Three-month Period ended January 31) (Unit: Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended January 31, 2019 January 31, 2020 Profit 2,746 2,848 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities −273 124 Deferred gains or losses on hedges −0 −0 Foreign currency translation adjustment −59 86 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax −0 −30 Total other comprehensive income −333 179 Comprehensive income 2,412 3,027 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 2,150 2,723 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling 262 304 interests － 10 － Notes Concerning Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes Relating to the Going Concern Assumption)

The Company had no material items to report. (Notes on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) The Company had no material items to report. (Change in Accounting Policy) (Changes in accounting policies that are difficult to separate from changes in accounting estimates) Traditionally, certain of the Company's domestic consolidated subsidiaries depreciated rental assets by applying the declining balance method. From the beginning of the three-month consolidated accounting period under review, these subsidiaries have changed their depreciation method to the straight-line depreciation method. This change was based on the judgment the straight-line method is a reasonable method to appropriately reflect actual conditions of future use as the long-term, stable use of rental assets is achieved through actions to "enhance the environment to promote Group logistics" and other measures, and was the result of using the formulation of the Kanamoto Group's new Medium-Term Corporate Management Plan "Creative 60", which positions "strengthening intra-Group cooperation and aligning vectors up to the strategic and tactical levels" as a key component, as an opportunity to review the depreciation method. As a result, operating income, ordinary income and income before income taxes and minority interests for the three-month period ended January 31 increased by ¥228 million, respectively, compared with what they otherwise would have been had the traditional depreciation method been applied. The effect of this change on the Company's information by segment is described in the relevant section. － 11 － (Business Segment Information) [ Segment information ] First quarter of the prior consolidated fiscal year (From November 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019) 1. Information concerning net sales and profit or loss of each reporting segment (Unit: Millions of yen) Reporting segment Business related to the Other Businesses Total Construction Equipment (See note) Rental Division Net sales Net sales to outside customers 39,569 4,556 44,126 Net sales or transfers between － － － related segments Total 39,569 4,556 44,126 Segment profit 3,514 295 3,810 (Note) The "Other businesses" classification encompasses business segments not included in the reporting segment, and includes business related to the Steel Sales Division, the Information Products Division, welfare-related businesses and other businesses. 2. Difference between total reporting segment profit or loss and the amount reported on the Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income, and the main reasons for the difference (Matters Pertaining to Reconciliation of Difference) (Unit: Millions of yen) Income Amount Reporting segment total 3,514 Income for "Other businesses" classification 295 Other adjustments 103 Operating profit reported on the Consolidated 3,913 Quarterly Statements of Income 3. Information concerning fixed asset impairment loss and goodwill by reporting segment The Company had no material items to report. － 12 － First quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year (From November 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020) 1. Information on the amount of net sales and profit or loss by reporting segment (Millions of yen) Reporting segment Business related to the Other Businesses Total Construction Equipment (See note) Rental Division Net sales Net sales to outside customers 40,934 4,497 45,431 Net sales or transfers between － － － related segments Total 40,934 4,497 45,431 Segment profit 3,910 246 4,157 (Note) The "Other businesses" classification encompasses business segments not included in the reporting segment, and includes business related to the Steel Sales Division, the Information Products Division, welfare-related businesses and other businesses. 2. Difference between total reporting segment profit or loss and the amount reported on the Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income, and the main reasons for the difference (Matters Pertaining to Reconciliation of Difference) (Unit: Millions of yen) Income Amount Reporting segment total 3,910 Income for "Other businesses" classification 246 Other adjustments 109 Operating profit reported on the Consolidated 4,266 Quarterly Statements of Income Information concerning fixed asset impairment loss and goodwill by reporting segment The Company had no material items to report. Matters concerning changes to reporting segments

(Change in the depreciation method of property, plant and equipment)

As described in Change in Accounting Policy, beginning from the first quarter of the current consolidated accounting fiscal year, certain domestic subsidiaries have changed their method for depreciation of rental equipment from the declining balance method to the straight-line depreciation method.

In conjunction with this change, the income from business related to the Construction Equipment Rental Division for the three-month consolidated accounting period under review increased by ¥228 million compared with what it otherwise would have been had the accounting standard used in past periods been applied. － 13 － Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:11 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 01:38a CASH CONVERTERS INTERNATIONAL : Opening Statement to Senate Economics Legislation Committee PU 01:38a LINE : Implements Initiatives in Response to the Spread of Novel Coronavirus PU 01:33a Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Dips in March Amid Uncertainty Around Coronavirus PU 01:20a AITKEN SPENCE : says no lockdown AQ 01:15a LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Test Message PU 01:15a VIVA ENERGY : Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window PU 12:58a INPEX : COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AT THE 14th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS PU 12:53a Roche's cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test to detect novel coronavirus receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization and is available in markets accepting the CE mark GL 12:48a VOCUS : launches Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for wholesale customers PU 12:48a MITSUI CHEMICALS : Notice Regarding Support for Countermeasures in China against Novel Coronavirus Outbreak PU