Japan Exchange : TradeStation Securities Takes Home Four Wins from 2020 TASC Readers' Choice Awards Including Best "Institutional Platform"

03/09/2020 | 10:44pm EDT

Announcement of Subsidiary's Release

TOKYO, March 10, 2020 - TradeStation Securities, Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., issued the following press release yesterday.

Attachment: TradeStation Securities, Inc. press release

TradeStation Securities Takes Home Four Wins from 2020 TASC Readers' Choice Awards Including Best "Institutional Platform" and Best "Professional Platform"

Contact: Akiko Kato

Corporate Communications Office Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

Atsushi Demoto, Yuki Nakano

Investor Relations, Financial Control Dept. Monex Group, Inc.

+81-3-4323-8698

This material was made as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or to solicit an offer to buy securities in the U.S.

TradeStation Securities Takes Home Four Wins from 2020 TASC Readers' Choice Awards

Including Best "Institutional Platform" and Best "Professional Platform"

TradeStation Securities Also Voted Best for "Futures Trading Systems" and "Real Time Data"

Plantation, FL (March 9, 2020) - TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and award-winning* broker-dealerand futures commission merchant, won awards in four categories in Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities' annual Readers' Choice Awards.

Stocks & Commodities readers voted TradeStation as the best 'Institutional Platform' and 'Professional Platform,' and the best for 'Futures Trading Systems' and 'Real Time Data.'

"This is the 16th year TradeStation has been recognized by the readers of Stocks & Commodities," said John Bartleman, President of parent company TradeStation Group, Inc. "We're constantly striving to meet the needs of today's traders and are thrilled to see we have climbed the ranks to be the premier platform for institutional traders and professional traders alike. It is an honor to see top accolades in these categories and we're committed to living up to these praises."

The Readers' Choice Awards were designed to help traders decide which of the numerous products and services currently available best fit their trading and investing objectives. Each year, readers of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities vote on products and services that they find the most useful for their trading.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stocks, options and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awardsfor more information.

Media Contact:

TradeStation Group, Inc.

Rachel Coleman

Rachel.Coleman@fleishman.com

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 02:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
