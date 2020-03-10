Log in
Japan Exchange : Treasure Factory Announces Monthly Sales Summary (February 2020) (Non-Consolidated)

03/10/2020 | 12:04am EDT

March 9, 2020

Treasure Factory Announces Monthly Sales Summary (February 2020) (Non-Consolidated)

Name

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093)

Net Sales (%)

No. of Stores

All Stores

Existing

Stores Newly

Stores Closed

Total Stores

Stores

Opened

Mar. 2019

108.3

105.1

2

0

124 (4)

Apr. 2019

105.4

101.5

1

0

125 (4)

May 2019

108.7

104.6

0

0

125 (4)

Jun. 2019

107.8

104.7

0

0

125 (4)

Jul. 2019

101.8

99.1

1

0

126 (4)

Aug. 2019

110.5

105.6

1

0

127 (4)

First Half Total

107.0

103.4

5

0

127 (4)

Sep. 2019

109.6

105.0

0

0

127 (4)

Oct. 2019

97.5

92.8

1

0

128 (4)

Nov. 2019

102.5

97.8

0

0

128 (4)

Dec. 2019

100.9

96.2

2

0

130 (4)

Jan. 2020

105.7

99.2

1

0

131 (4)

Feb. 2020

110.8

105.3

0

0

131 (4)

Second Half Total

104.0

98.8

4

0

131 (4)

Fiscal Year Total

105.5

101.0

9

0

131 (4)

*Figures for net sales indicate the year-on-year comparison. *Figures in parenthesis indicate the number of franchise stores.

[Monthly comment]

In February, net sales totaled 105.3% for existing stores compared with the previous year and 110.8% for all stores. Other than sales of apparel performing favorably with spring items selling steadily, home appliances and furniture showed favorable sales with demand for starting anew.

[Information on opening and closing stores]

One general store in Narashino, closed on January 31, relocated and reopened on February 28 after renovation. Sales of the store in Narashino is excluded from sales of existing stores starting from February.

Inquiries

Mr. Eiji Kobayashi

Phone: +81-3-3880-8822

URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer: Corporate Flash is a service provided by Transpacific Enterprises as part of Japan Market Flash services. Any inquiries concerning the content of the posted information should be made directly to the contact at the concerned company. The information provided herein does not constitute business, legal, investment or tax advice, and is presented without any representation or warranty whatsoever as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, or whether it reflects the most current developments. Parties seeking advice should consult with business, legal, investment or tax counsel familiar with their particular circumstances. The sole purpose of this service is to provide information for the users of the service, and is not to solicit investment, or to recommend an investment in a specific issue, etc.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 04:03:01 UTC
