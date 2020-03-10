Japan Exchange : Treasure Factory Announces Monthly Sales Summary (February 2020) (Non-Consolidated)

March 9, 2020

Treasure Factory Announces Monthly Sales Summary (February 2020) (Non-Consolidated)

Name Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093) Net Sales (%) No. of Stores All Stores Existing Stores Newly Stores Closed Total Stores Stores Opened Mar. 2019 108.3 105.1 2 0 124 (4) Apr. 2019 105.4 101.5 1 0 125 (4) May 2019 108.7 104.6 0 0 125 (4) Jun. 2019 107.8 104.7 0 0 125 (4) Jul. 2019 101.8 99.1 1 0 126 (4) Aug. 2019 110.5 105.6 1 0 127 (4) First Half Total 107.0 103.4 5 0 127 (4) Sep. 2019 109.6 105.0 0 0 127 (4) Oct. 2019 97.5 92.8 1 0 128 (4) Nov. 2019 102.5 97.8 0 0 128 (4) Dec. 2019 100.9 96.2 2 0 130 (4) Jan. 2020 105.7 99.2 1 0 131 (4) Feb. 2020 110.8 105.3 0 0 131 (4) Second Half Total 104.0 98.8 4 0 131 (4) Fiscal Year Total 105.5 101.0 9 0 131 (4)

*Figures for net sales indicate the year-on-year comparison. *Figures in parenthesis indicate the number of franchise stores.

[Monthly comment]

In February, net sales totaled 105.3% for existing stores compared with the previous year and 110.8% for all stores. Other than sales of apparel performing favorably with spring items selling steadily, home appliances and furniture showed favorable sales with demand for starting anew.

[Information on opening and closing stores]

One general store in Narashino, closed on January 31, relocated and reopened on February 28 after renovation. Sales of the store in Narashino is excluded from sales of existing stores starting from February.

Inquiries Mr. Eiji Kobayashi

