Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan February real wages dip 1.1 percent year-on-year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 07:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People cross a street in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages fell in February from a year ago at the fastest pace in more than three years, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that consumption could weaken due to dwindling consumer spending power.

Real wages fell 1.1 percent in February from a year ago, the biggest decline since June 2015. Data for January was revised down to show an annual decrease of 0.7 percent.

Recent revelations that labour ministry officials used faulty polling methods that led to downward revisions have cast doubts on the accuracy of wages data published by the government between 2004 and 2017.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has defended its view that incomes are improving despite the downward revisions, but the fall in real wages undercuts this argument.

Monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings dropped an annual 0.8 percent in February, following a revised 0.6 percent decline in the year ended January.

Regular pay, which accounts for the bulk of monthly wages, dropped an annual 0.2 percent in February after a revised 0.6 percent annual decline in January.

One-off special payments dived 34.2 percent annually in February as companies stopped paying yearly bonuses.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, fell 0.5 percent in February from a year earlier.

The labour ministry said in January it used faulty polling methods in compiling monthly wage data - which covers about 33,000 firms - and had failed to accurately depict the actual strength of wage growth.

The error has made it more difficult to determine the trend for wages and consumer spending.

(Reporting by Stanley White, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:56pDOLLAR INDEX : hits three-week high vs yen on trade optimism; U.S. jobs report in focus
RE
08:56pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
RE
08:53pParts of UK government risk further cuts after austerity ends - Hammond
RE
08:49pEuro still in favour, but downside risks prevail - Reuters poll
RE
08:49pSterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
RE
08:42pBUSINESS OREGON : Despite Uncertain U.S. Trade Environment, Oregon Exports Continued to Grow in 2018
PU
08:42pGOVERNMENT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA : Premier's statement on passage of Income Tax Amendment Act
PU
08:39p3iQ Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Management of First Block Capital's FBC Bitcoin Trust and Distributed Ledger Technology Adopters ETF
BU
08:37pECB rate hike timing pushed further back again - Reuters poll
RE
08:33pAsia shares sit on weekly gains, await U.S. jobs test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
3EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
4AMAZON.COM : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
5Trump says U.S.-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About