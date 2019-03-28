Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan February retail sales rise 0.4 percent year-on-year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man looks around a shop selling tableware in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 0.4 percent in February from a year earlier, less than a median market forecast for a 1.2 percent increase, government data showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:56pUNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR CENTRAL DIS : San Fernando Valley Self-Help Desk Schedule
PU
08:45pU.S.' Mnuchin says had 'productive working dinner' in China
RE
08:31pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NORTH D : Governor signs bill ratifying historic oil tax revenue sharing compact with MHA Nation
PU
08:21pNorthwest Chicken Council Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
08:21pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
08:15pUK CONSUMERS HOLD THEIR NERVE IN BREXIT STORM : GfK
RE
08:11pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Bight focus in SA forums
PU
08:11pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Land Access forum in Dalby
PU
08:11pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Connect event on energy markets
PU
08:11pFed done raising interest rates; significant chance of cut in 2020 - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. lawsuit filed against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
3S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
5Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.