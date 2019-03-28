Log in
Japan February retail sales rise 0.4 percent year-on-year
03/28/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 0.4 percent in February from a year earlier, less than a median market forecast for a 1.2 percent increase, government data showed on Friday.
(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
