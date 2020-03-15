Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan January machinery orders rebound, but virus fallout dims outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 08:33pm EDT

Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in January, in a positive sign for business investment though worries remain about the economic outlook in light of the widening fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 2.9% in January from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.

The uptick followed a large revised 11.9% tumble in December and was better than a 1.6% decline predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

The outlook for the world's third-largest economy has darkened over the past month or so as the rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world has led to huge disruptions in supply chains and businesses, especially in China.

Many analysts expect the global economy will slip into recession, and financial markets have been thrown into turmoil in the past few weeks as investors fear the worst.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday Japan will consider various options, including a proposal to temporarily cut the country's sales tax rate, to support an economy suffering "quite a big blow" from the virus outbreak.

"The slight rise in machinery orders in January suggests that business investment was recovering ? albeit slowly ? before the coronavirus began to dent economic activity from all angles," said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

"But given that orders in January predate the global panic around the spread of the coronavirus, we are focussing our attention on more timely indicators. Those point to a broad-based collapse in economic activity," he said.

The Bank of Japan on Monday said it would hold an emergency policy meeting from 12 p.m. (0300 GMT) to discuss monetary policy in light of recent economic and financial developments which will replace the scheduled rate review on March 18-19.

The meeting comes hours after emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand to fight the epidemic's impact.

The BOJ earlier joined the central banks of the United States, the euro zone, Canada, Britain and Switzerland to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

From a year earlier, the core machinery orders were down 0.3% in January, compared to a 0.5% decline seen by economists in a Reuters poll and after a 3.5% fall in December.

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04pChina surprisingly keeps MLF rate unchanged despite emergency U.S. rate cut
RE
09:47pNORD GOLD : Nordgold confirms acquisition of 19.9% strategic stake in Cardinal Resources
PU
09:45pOil extends slide, nears $30 a barrel as virus weighs on global economy
RE
09:35pMore U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread
RE
09:34pStocks plunge, dollar slides as Fed's emergency cut spooks investors
RE
09:32pChina central bank to conduct unexpected MLF operations on Monday - traders
RE
09:29pStocks plunge, dollar slides as Fed's emergency cut spooks investors
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pJapan PM says to adopt economic policies with strong message
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LANDS' END, INC. : More U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread
2DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Statement On Temporary Closure Of Las Vegas Properties
4PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 15, 2020 Statement on Modifying 2020 Census Operations The Census Bureau continues to..
5BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group