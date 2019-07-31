Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan July manufacturing contracts for third month, output fall deepens - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 08:34pm EDT
An engineer makes an arm rail for residential buildings inside a metal processing factory at an industrial zone in downtown Tokyo

TOKYO, August 1 - (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing deteriorated for a third month in July, a revised survey showed on Thursday, offering another sign of how trade protectionism and slower global growth are denting the economy.

The final Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was up a notch at a seasonally adjusted 49.4 compared to 49.3 in June, but stayed below the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for a third month.

The July final reading edged down from the preliminary 49.6.

Factory output contracted for a seventh month and slipped at the fastest pace in four months, suggesting the production slump hitting the export-reliant economy was firmly taking hold.

"Forward-looking survey indicators suggest that manufacturers in Japan are set for another difficult quarter, as firms scaled down stocks and input purchasing to keep a lid on costs," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

The weakening July reading fits with official figures, such as for industrial production and exports, showing the economy is feeling the pinch from the U.S.-China trade standoff, slower Chinese growth and demand weakening globally.

Individual items in the PMI report further underlined the gloomy outlook for the world's third-largest economy.

Total new orders and new export orders again showed shrinkage, at 48.1 and 47.6 respectively, though at a reduced pace compared with June.

Firms' purchasing levels were at a three-year low due to the weakening output requirements and already-sufficient stock volumes.

"More signs that the manufacturing downturn has now become deeply rooted was apparent in prices data," said IHS Markit's Hayes.

"Output charges were reduced at the fastest pace in nearly three years amid increasing efforts to stimulate sluggish demand."

Employment offered a slightly brighter picture, with the jobs index edging up to a three-month high, though backlogs of work hovered just off more than six-year lows touched in June.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD -1.24% 64.42 Delayed Quote.34.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pAsian shares falter, dollar jumps as Powell dampens hopes for more rate cuts
RE
09:25pCorrection to Story Fed Rate Cut
DJ
09:20pState AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger request new trial date in December
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pSouth Korea July exports slump for eight month as China-U.S. row, Japan curbs weigh
RE
09:14pOil drops as Fed signals rate cuts may be limited
RE
08:58pSouth Korean Exports Drop 11% in July in 8th Staight Month of Contraction
DJ
08:45pAsian shares falter, dollar jumps as Powell dampens hopes for more rate cuts
RE
08:44pDollar hits two-year high vs euro as Powell rules out prolonged easing cycle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
2EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
3INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm outlook clouded by Huawei's smartphone gains in China
4CITIGROUP INC. : Major U.S. banks lower benchmark interest rates following Fed rate cut
5MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group