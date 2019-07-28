Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan June retail sales rise 0.5% year-on-year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 08:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Vendor advertises bags for sale as people walk on a shopping street in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 0.5% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, compared with the median forecast for a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IZUMI CO LTD -1.30% 4165 End-of-day quote.-17.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:45pAsian shares guarded as investors count down to Fed
RE
08:42pUK trade minister Truss says NHS will not be put up for sale - The Telegraph
RE
08:39pJapan June retail sales rise 0.5% year-on-year
RE
06:16pU.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
RE
05:48pWith Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
05:34pTrump Sees Week of Positive News but There May Be Speed Bumps Ahead -- Update
DJ
05:15pEU must move faster to prepare for no-deal Brexit risk - CBI
RE
04:50pST PAUL SAINTS : Saints Explore Trade Market, Snag Two-Time Post-Season All-Star, Outfielder Michael Lang
PU
04:15pLSE-REFINITIV DEAL FACES LONG ANTITRUST REVIEW : sources
RE
03:22pTrump Sees Week of Largely Positive News but There May Be Speed Bumps Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD : HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday At..
3DYNASTY FINE WINE GROUP LIMITED : DYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today
4POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Challenges You to “Think Outside” with its New Bran..
5FAQ: What is the Countdown Timer to Buy a Car on RumbleOn.com?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group