Japan June wholesale prices fall 0.1 percent year-on-year

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 0.3 percent annual increase and follows a 0.6 percent annual increase in May.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

