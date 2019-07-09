Log in
Japan June wholesale prices fall 0.1 percent year-on-year

07/09/2019 | 07:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a rubber figure of pop star Michael Jackson outside a ticket shop at a nightlife district in Tokyo

TOKYO,(Reuters) - - Japanese wholesale prices fell 0.1 percent in the year to June, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday.

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 0.3 percent annual increase and follows a 0.6 percent annual increase in May.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to

http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.02% 122.043 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
