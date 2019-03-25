|
Japan Logistics Fund : "Finance" was updated.
03/25/2019 | 11:40pm EDT
Interest-bearing Debt
As of Mar. 26, 2019
|
Term
|
Lender
|
Amount
(million yen)
|
Interest Rate
|
Start of Loan
|
Maturity of Loan
|
Description
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
2,000
|
1.28%
|
Aug. 31,
2012
|
Aug. 31,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
4,000
|
1.00%
|
Sep. 18,
2012
|
Aug. 31,
2020
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
2,000
|
1.18%
|
Feb. 28,
2013
|
Feb. 28,
2023
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Nippon Life Insurance Company
|
500
|
1.18%
|
Feb. 28,
2013
|
Feb. 28,
2023
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Development Bank of Japan
|
2,000
|
1.04%
|
Mar. 11,
2013
|
Feb. 28,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Development Bank of Japan
|
2,000
|
1.35%
|
Mar. 11,
2013
|
Feb. 29,
2024
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
|
3,000
|
0.97%
|
Dec. 27,
2013
|
Dec. 25,
2020
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Development Bank of Japan
Nippon Life Insurance Company
|
6,000
|
1.38%
|
Dec. 27,
2013
|
Dec. 27,
2023
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
2,000
|
0.99%
|
Feb. 25,
2014
|
Feb. 28,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
3,000
|
1.11%
|
Feb. 25,
2014
|
Feb. 28,
2023
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Nippon Life Insurance Company
|
2,500
|
1.04%
|
Mar. 24,
2014
|
Feb. 29,
2024
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
1,000
|
0.69%*
|
Mar. 31,
2015
|
Mar. 29,
2024
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
1,000
|
0.77%*
|
Mar. 31,
2015
|
Mar. 31,
2025
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
2,000
|
0.23%
|
Dec. 4,
2015
|
Nov. 29,
2019
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Shinkin Central Bank
|
500
|
0.41%*
|
Dec. 4,
2015
|
Nov. 30,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
1,000
|
0.41%*
|
Dec. 4,
2015
|
Nov. 30,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and Banking Corporation
|
2,000
|
0.48%*
|
Dec. 4,
2015
|
Nov. 30,
2023
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
The Bank of Fukuoka
|
500
|
0.60%
|
Dec. 4,
2015
|
Nov. 28,
2025
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
2,000
|
0.64%*
|
Dec. 4,
2015
|
Nov. 28,
2025
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
1,000
|
0.20%
|
Sep. 30,
2016
|
Sep. 29,
2023
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Nippon Life Insurance Company
|
3,000
|
0.15%
|
Feb. 3,
2017
|
Feb. 26,
2021
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Shinkin Central Bank
|
1,000
|
0.22%*
|
Feb. 3,
2017
|
Aug. 31,
2021
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
1,000
|
0.22%*
|
Feb. 3,
2017
|
Aug. 31,
2021
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
1,000
|
0.26%
|
Feb. 3,
2017
|
Feb. 29,
2024
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Resona Bank, Ltd.
|
2,000
|
0.47%*
|
Feb. 3,
2017
|
Feb. 3,
2027
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2,000
|
0.30%
|
Feb. 27,
2017
|
Mar. 31,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
1,000
|
0.29%
|
Feb. 28,
2017
|
Sep. 30,
2021
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
3,000
|
0.30%
|
Mar. 15,
2017
|
Sep. 30,
2021
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
The Bank of Fukuoka
|
2,000
|
0.48%
|
Mar. 15,
2017
|
Mar. 31,
2027
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Development Bank of Japan
|
2,500
|
0.55%
|
Mar. 15,
2017
|
Mar. 31,
2028
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Development Bank of Japan
|
2,500
|
0.61%
|
Mar. 15,
2017
|
Mar. 30,
2029
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
1,000
|
0.27%
|
Mar. 27,
2017
|
Sep. 30,
2021
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
1,000
|
0.28%
|
Mar. 27,
2017
|
Mar. 31,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
6,000
|
0.22%
|
Aug. 31,
2017
|
Feb. 26,
2021
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Nippon Life Insurance Company
|
2,000
|
0.25%
|
Aug. 31,
2017
|
Aug. 31,
2021
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
2,000
|
0.24%
|
Aug. 31,
2017
|
Aug. 31,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2,000
|
0.30%
|
Aug. 31,
2017
|
Feb. 28,
2023
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Resona Bank, Ltd.
|
2,000
|
0.52%*
|
Aug. 31,
2017
|
Aug. 31,
2027
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
3,000
|
0.52%*
|
Aug. 31,
2017
|
Aug. 31,
2027
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Development Bank of Japan
|
4,500
|
0.49%
|
Aug. 31,
2017
|
Aug. 31,
2028
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Development Bank of Japan
|
4,500
|
0.54%
|
Aug. 31,
2017
|
Aug. 31,
2029
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2,500
|
0.29%
|
Feb. 27,
2018
|
Feb. 28,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
5,000
|
0.65%
|
Sep. 28,
2018
|
Sep. 30,
2027
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
4,000
|
0.31%
|
Sep. 28,
2018
|
Sep. 30,
2022
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
3,500
|
0.45％
|
Mar. 26,
2019
|
Mar. 26,
2025
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Long-term
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
1,000
|
0.54%
|
Mar. 26,
2019
|
Mar. 26,
2027
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Total
|
105,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
*
|
The loan has a floating interest rate, but fixed debt cost by concluding the interest rate swap agreement is stated.
|
**
|
Please refer to JBA(Japanese Bankers Association) TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for more information regarding JPY TIBOR of JBA.
Investment Corporation Bond
|
Bond Name
|
Amount
(million yen)
|
Interest Rate
|
Issuance Date
|
Redemption Date
|
Description
|
#2nd Investment Corporation Bond
|
3,000
|
1.28%
|
Dec. 27,
2013
|
Dec. 26,
2025
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
#3rd Investment Corporation Bond
|
3,000
|
1.62%
|
Mar. 12,
2014
|
Mar. 12,
2029
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
#4th Investment Corporation Bond(private offering to qualified institutional investors)
|
1,700
|
0.535%
|
Feb. 8,
2016
|
Feb. 8,
2028
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
#5th Investment Corporation Bond
|
2,000
|
0.480%
|
Apr. 20,
2017
|
Apr. 20,
2027
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Total
|
9,700
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Commitment Line Agreements
|
Counterparty
|
Maximum amount
(million yen)
|
Start of contract
|
Maturity of
contract
|
Maximum borrowing
period
|
Description
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
7,500
|
Aug. 1,
2017
|
Jul. 31,
2020
|
6 months
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
5,000
|
Aug. 1,
2017
|
Jul. 31,
2020
|
6 months
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
5,000
|
Aug. 1,
2018
|
Jul. 30,
2021
|
6 months
|
Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Disclaimer
Japan Logistics Fund Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 03:39:03 UTC
|
|