Japan Logistics Fund : "Finance" was updated.

03/25/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

Interest-bearing Debt

As of Mar. 26, 2019

Term Lender Amount
(million yen) 		Interest Rate Start of Loan Maturity of Loan Description
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 2,000 1.28% Aug. 31,
2012 		Aug. 31,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 4,000 1.00% Sep. 18,
2012 		Aug. 31,
2020 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,000 1.18% Feb. 28,
2013 		Feb. 28,
2023 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Nippon Life Insurance Company 500 1.18% Feb. 28,
2013 		Feb. 28,
2023 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Development Bank of Japan 2,000 1.04% Mar. 11,
2013 		Feb. 28,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Development Bank of Japan 2,000 1.35% Mar. 11,
2013 		Feb. 29,
2024 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
 3,000 0.97% Dec. 27,
2013 		Dec. 25,
2020 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Development Bank of Japan
Nippon Life Insurance Company
 6,000 1.38% Dec. 27,
2013 		Dec. 27,
2023 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,000 0.99% Feb. 25,
2014 		Feb. 28,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 3,000 1.11% Feb. 25,
2014 		Feb. 28,
2023 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Nippon Life Insurance Company 2,500 1.04% Mar. 24,
2014 		Feb. 29,
2024 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,000 0.69%* Mar. 31,
2015 		Mar. 29,
2024 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000 0.77%* Mar. 31,
2015 		Mar. 31,
2025 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,000 0.23% Dec. 4,
2015 		Nov. 29,
2019 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Shinkin Central Bank 500 0.41%* Dec. 4,
2015 		Nov. 30,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term The Norinchukin Bank 1,000 0.41%* Dec. 4,
2015 		Nov. 30,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and Banking Corporation 2,000 0.48%* Dec. 4,
2015 		Nov. 30,
2023 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term The Bank of Fukuoka 500 0.60% Dec. 4,
2015 		Nov. 28,
2025 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Mizuho Trust & Banking 2,000 0.64%* Dec. 4,
2015 		Nov. 28,
2025 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. 1,000 0.20% Sep. 30,
2016 		Sep. 29,
2023 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Nippon Life Insurance Company 3,000 0.15% Feb. 3,
2017 		Feb. 26,
2021 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Shinkin Central Bank 1,000 0.22%* Feb. 3,
2017 		Aug. 31,
2021 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term The Norinchukin Bank 1,000 0.22%* Feb. 3,
2017 		Aug. 31,
2021 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. 1,000 0.26% Feb. 3,
2017 		Feb. 29,
2024 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Resona Bank, Ltd. 2,000 0.47%* Feb. 3,
2017 		Feb. 3,
2027 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2,000 0.30% Feb. 27,
2017 		Mar. 31,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000 0.29% Feb. 28,
2017 		Sep. 30,
2021 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 3,000 0.30% Mar. 15,
2017 		Sep. 30,
2021 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term The Bank of Fukuoka 2,000 0.48% Mar. 15,
2017 		Mar. 31,
2027 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Development Bank of Japan 2,500 0.55% Mar. 15,
2017 		Mar. 31,
2028 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Development Bank of Japan 2,500 0.61% Mar. 15,
2017 		Mar. 30,
2029 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,000 0.27% Mar. 27,
2017 		Sep. 30,
2021 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,000 0.28% Mar. 27,
2017 		Mar. 31,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 6,000 0.22% Aug. 31,
2017 		Feb. 26,
2021 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Nippon Life Insurance Company 2,000 0.25% Aug. 31,
2017 		Aug. 31,
2021 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. 2,000 0.24% Aug. 31,
2017 		Aug. 31,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2,000 0.30% Aug. 31,
2017 		Feb. 28,
2023 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Resona Bank, Ltd. 2,000 0.52%* Aug. 31,
2017 		Aug. 31,
2027 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 3,000 0.52%* Aug. 31,
2017 		Aug. 31,
2027 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Development Bank of Japan 4,500 0.49% Aug. 31,
2017 		Aug. 31,
2028 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Development Bank of Japan 4,500 0.54% Aug. 31,
2017 		Aug. 31,
2029 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2,500 0.29% Feb. 27,
2018 		Feb. 28,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term MUFG Bank, Ltd. 5,000 0.65% Sep. 28,
2018 		Sep. 30,
2027 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term MUFG Bank, Ltd. 4,000 0.31% Sep. 28,
2018 		Sep. 30,
2022 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 3,500 0.45％ Mar. 26,
2019 		Mar. 26,
2025 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Long-term Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 1,000 0.54% Mar. 26,
2019 		Mar. 26,
2027 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Total 105,000 - - - -
* The loan has a floating interest rate, but fixed debt cost by concluding the interest rate swap agreement is stated.
** Please refer to JBA(Japanese Bankers Association) TIBOR administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for more information regarding JPY TIBOR of JBA.

Investment Corporation Bond

Bond Name Amount
(million yen) 		Interest Rate Issuance Date Redemption Date Description
#2nd Investment Corporation Bond 3,000 1.28% Dec. 27,
2013 		Dec. 26,
2025 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
#3rd Investment Corporation Bond 3,000 1.62% Mar. 12,
2014 		Mar. 12,
2029 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
#4th Investment Corporation Bond(private offering to qualified institutional investors) 1,700 0.535% Feb. 8,
2016 		Feb. 8,
2028 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
#5th Investment Corporation Bond 2,000 0.480% Apr. 20,
2017 		Apr. 20,
2027 		Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Total 9,700 - - - -

Commitment Line Agreements

Counterparty Maximum amount
(million yen) 		Start of contract Maturity of
contract 		Maximum borrowing
period 		Description
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 7,500 Aug. 1,
2017 		Jul. 31,
2020 		6 months Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
MUFG Bank, Ltd. 5,000 Aug. 1,
2017 		Jul. 31,
2020 		6 months Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 5,000 Aug. 1,
2018 		Jul. 30,
2021 		6 months Non-collateralized
Non-guaranteed

Disclaimer

Japan Logistics Fund Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 03:39:03 UTC
