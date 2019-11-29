Japan Logistics Fund, Inc.: R&I Affirms Rating

NEWS RELEASE

Nov 29, 2019

R&I Affirms AA-, Stable: Japan Logistics Fund, Inc.

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER: Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. Issuer Rating: AA-, Affirmed Rating Outlook: Stable

RATIONALE:

Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. (JLF) is a real estate investment trust that was listed in 2005. JLF specializes in investing in logistics properties and is sponsored by Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. and Kenedix, Inc.

JLF started to invest in logistics properties early on and ahead of other REITs, and has acquired properties over years. Its portfolio consists of well-located properties mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, with those in the Tokyo metropolitan area accounting for about 80%, and those located inside National Route 16 about two-thirds of all properties. Its asset size reached 278.2 billion yen on an acquisition price basis, with some progress seen in portfolio diversification.

Although acquisition of logistics properties remains difficult, JLF has been pursuing reasonable external growth while identifying investment opportunities through unique approaches it cultivated in years of experience of investment portfolio management. The REIT also intends to focus on asset replacement aimed at mitigating future risks.

With Shin Kiba II, one of the mainstay properties of the REIT, fully occupied, the occupancy rate of its properties is high, standing at 99.2% as of October 2019. However, the rate is expected to fall toward 2020 due primarily to move-outs of some tenants. Even though the market for logistics properties in the Tokyo metropolitan area is generally steady, leasing progress requires certain attention.

The LTV ratio was 44.8% as of end-July 2019. Unrealized gains from the portfolio is extremely large, amounting to approximately 40% of its book value, thanks to many properties acquired when property prices were low and the successful implementation of OBR (Own Book Redevelopment) projects. The appraisal value-based LTV ratio is thus low, standing at 33.3%.

The funding base continues to be robust. As of September 2019, the average remaining term to maturity of debts is as long as 4.6 years, with due dates well staggered. The average financing cost is low, backed by favorable relationships with major financial institutions in Japan. The high creditworthiness of the sponsors also helps obtain advantageous financing.

The Rating Outlook is Stable. Though JLF's leverage is higher than before, the level is still sound compared to other REITs, if ample unrealized gains are taken into account. Earnings from its properties and their occupancy rate have been broadly stable despite a large number of newly supplied properties. With long-term funds raised at relatively low costs, the REIT has a robust funding base.

The primary rating methodology applied to this rating is provided at "Rating Methodology for REITs". The methodology is available at the web site listed below, together with other rating methodologies that are taken into consideration when assigning the rating.

https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/rating/about/rating_method.html

