Japan Logistics Fund : "Portfolio" was updated.

09/02/2019 | 02:22am EDT

As of Sep. 2, 2019

No Name Location Acquisition
Date 		Acquisition
Price 		% of the
Portfolio 		Appraisal
Value 		Total
Rentable
Area 		Completed No. of
Tenants 		Occupancy
Rate
M-2 Urayasu Urayasu,
Chiba 		May
2005 		2,902 1.0 5,410 9,544 Oct.
1986 		4 87.7
M-3 Hiratsuka Hiratsuka,
Kanagawa 		May
2005 		1,466 0.5 1,810 11,226 Sep.
1990 		1 100.0
M-4 ShinKiba Koto,
Tokyo 		Sep.
2005 		2,454 0.9 3,710 10,617 Mar.
1993 		1 100.0
M-5 Urayasu Chidori Urayasu,
Chiba 		Apr.
2006 		6,000 2.2 9,200 31,790 Jan.
2006 		1 100.0
M-6 Funabashi Nishiura Funabashi,
Chiba 		Feb.
2006 		5,700 2.0 7,650 34,319 Jan.
2006 		3 100.0
M-8 Kawasaki Kawasaki,
Kanagawa 		Feb.
2006 		10,905 3.9 12,300 41,631 Jul.
1989 		1 100.0
M-9 Narashino Narashino,
Chiba 		Feb.
2006 		1,690 0.6 2,340 2,443 Oct.
2005 		1 100.0
M-11 Yachiyo Yachiyo,
Chiba 		Feb.
2006 		7,892 2.8 12,300 56,883 Dec.
2014 		2 100.0
M-12 Yokohama Fukuura Yokohama,
Kanagawa 		Sep.
2007 		9,800 3.5 12,100 35,883 Feb.
2007 		3 100.0
M-13 Yachiyo II Yachiyo,
Chiba 		Oct.
2007 		5,300 1.9 7,810 32,390 Aug.
2007 		1 100.0
M-14 Urayasu Chidori II Urayasu,
Chiba 		Feb.
2008 		1,640 0.6 1,930 6,193 Jan.
2001 		1 100.0
M-15 Ichikawa Ichikawa,
Chiba 		Mar.
2008 		4,550 1.6 5,840 18,686 Feb.
2008 		1 100.0
M-16 Shinonome Koto,
Tokyo 		Feb.
2009 		11,800 4.2 14,900 16,175 Feb.
2006 		1 100.0
M-17 Narashino II Narashino,
Chiba 		Mar.
2010 		7,875 2.8 10,200 43,209 Jan.
2008 		3 100.0
M-18 Ichikawa II Ichikawa,
Chiba 		Sep.
2010 		17,415 6.3 23,500 66,498 Oct.
2009 		2 100.0
M-19 Souka Souka,
Saitama 		Mar.
2012 		14,440 5.2 16,900 42,641 Apr.
2008 		3 100.0
M-20 Tatsumi Koto,
Tokyo 		Sep.
2012 		9,000 3.2 12,100 29,395 Feb.
2012 		1 100.0
M-21 Kashiwa Kashiwa,
Chiba 		Mar.
2013 		3,725 1.3 4,560 20,546 Oct.
2006 		1 100.0
M-22 Musashimurayama Musashimurayama,
Tokyo 		Aug.
2013 		8,650 3.1 10,900 40,884 Jul.
2003 		1 100.0
M-23 Kashiwa II Kashiwa,
Chiba 		Mar.
2018 		3,795 1.4 4,360 50,127 Mar.
1989 		1 100.0
M-24 Shin-Koyasu Yokohama,
Kanagawa 		Oct.
2013 		9,696 3.5 11,900 29,674 May
2012 		2 100.0
M-25 Misato Misato,
Saitama 		Mar.
2014 		3,873 1.4 4,810 19,407 Oct.
2013 		1 100.0
M-26 Sagamihara Sagamihara,
Kanagawa 		Mar.
2015 		8,032 2.9 10,200 44,010 Feb.
2014 		1 100.0
M-27 Chiba Kita Chiba,
Chiba 		Sep.
2015 		1,459 0.5 2,030 14,828 Oct.
1995 		1 100.0
M-28 Chiba Kita II Chiba,
Chiba 		Sep.
2015 		4,608 1.7 5,930 25,080 Mar.
1997 		1 100.0
M-29 Urayasu Chidori III Urayasu,
Chiba 		Sep.
2015 		1,053 0.4 1,440 5,315 Dec.
1998 		1 100.0
M-30 Zama Zama,
Kanagawa 		Oct.
2015 		1,728 0.6 2,030 9,359 Oct.
2000 		1 100.0
M-31 ShinKiba II Koto,
Tokyo 		Mar.
2017 		15,270 5.5 17,900 38,512 Aug.
2015 		2 100.0
M-32 Yokohama Machida Machida,
Tokyo 		Sep.
2017 		25,452 9.1 26,000 64,816 May
2011 		6 100.0
M-33 Yachiyo III Yachiyo,
Chiba 		Sep.
2019 		3,286 1.2 4,110 17,989 Aug.
2018 		1 100.0
M-35 Toda Toda,
Saitama 		Jun.
2019 		2,052 0.7 2,250 6,639 Apr.
2019 		1 100.0
M-36 Ichikawa III Ichikawa,
Chiba 		Mar.
2019 		3,850 1.4 5,150 23,880 Jul.
2001 		1 100.0
M-37 Fujisawa Fujisawa,
Kanagawa 		Aug.
2019 		4,305 1.5 4,350 15,276 May
2019 		1 100.0
T-1 Daito Daito,
Osaka 		May
2005 		9,762 3.5 19,600 92,730 Jul.
1989 		1 100.0
T-2 Osaka Fukuzaki Osaka,
Osaka 		May
2005 		4,096 1.5 6,620 23,727 Oct.
2004 		1 100.0
T-3 Kiyosu Kiyosu,
Aichi 		Dec.
2006 		3,010 1.1 5,460 19,761 Jan.
2017 		1 100.0
T-4 Kadoma Kadoma,
Osaka 		Jun.
2007 		989 0.4 1,550 7,416 Mar.
1993 		1 100.0
T-5 Komaki Komaki,
Aichi 		Dec.
2007 		2,100 0.8 2,130 9,486 Aug.
1994 		1 100.0
T-6 Komaki II Komaki,
Aichi 		Oct.
2008 		1,800 0.6 1,590 10,708 Mar.
1992 		1 100.0
T-7 Fukuoka Hakozaki Futo Fukuoka,
Fukuoka 		Apr.
2013 		2,797 1.0 3,660 24,464 Dec.
2006 		1 100.0
T-8 Tajimi Tajimi,
Gifu 		Oct.
2013 		9,310 3.3 12,300 75,605 Sep.
2012 		1 100.0
T-9 Fukuoka Kashiihama Fukuoka,
Fukuoka 		Mar.
2014 		2,750 1.0 3,450 21,201 Oct.
2009 		2 100.0
T-10 Kasugai Kasugai,
Aichi 		Apr.
2015 		3,500 1.3 4,690 20,544 Apr.
2017 		1 100.0
T-11 Takatsuki Takatsuki,
Osaka 		Oct.
2017 		1,559 0.6 1,670 7,159 Feb.
2010 		1 100.0
T-13 Osaka Nishiyodogawa Osaka,
Osaka 		Dec.
2018 		2,600 0.9 2,700 9,342 Jun.
2005 		1 100.0
O-1 Maebashi Maebashi,
Gunma 		May
2005 		1,230 0.4 1,320 3,456 Feb.
2005 		1 100.0
O-2 Hanyu Hanyu,
Saitama 		Nov.
2005 		1,705 0.6 1,970 3,519 Oct.
2005 		1 100.0
O-3 Saitama Kisai Kazo,
Saitama 		Nov.
2007 		4,010 1.4 4,870 24,574 Mar.
2007 		1 100.0
O-4 Kazo Kazo,
Saitama 		Mar.
2009 		3,790 1.4 4,860 25,131 Mar.
2008 		1 100.0
O-5 Sendaiko-kita Sendai,
Miyagi 		Mar.
2018 		1,600 0.6 1,890 9,626 Mar.
2006 		1 100.0
Total 278,273 100.0 - 1,304,312 - - 99.9
*1 Figures are total appraisal value at the Fiscal Period ended Jan. 2019 and the appraisal value of a Newly Acquired Asset.
*2 Total Rentable area is the registered floor area less any area of space not considered for rent. With regard to items for which a more accurate leasable area can be confirmed based on the building floor plan attached to the lease contract, the area recognized to be leasable is indicated as per such floor plan.
*3 Figures of properties in co-ownership are proportionate to ownership.
*4 Figures of No. of Tenants and Occupancy Rate are at the end of June 2019.

Disclaimer

Japan Logistics Fund Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:21:02 UTC
