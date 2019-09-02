|
Japan Logistics Fund : "Portfolio" was updated.
09/02/2019 | 02:22am EDT
As of Sep. 2, 2019
|
No
|
Name
|
Location
|
Acquisition
Date
|
Acquisition
Price
|
% of the
Portfolio
|
Appraisal
Value
|
Total
Rentable
Area
|
Completed
|
No. of
Tenants
|
Occupancy
Rate
|
M-2
|
Urayasu
|
Urayasu,
Chiba
|
May
2005
|
2,902
|
1.0
|
5,410
|
9,544
|
Oct.
1986
|
4
|
87.7
|
M-3
|
Hiratsuka
|
Hiratsuka,
Kanagawa
|
May
2005
|
1,466
|
0.5
|
1,810
|
11,226
|
Sep.
1990
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-4
|
ShinKiba
|
Koto,
Tokyo
|
Sep.
2005
|
2,454
|
0.9
|
3,710
|
10,617
|
Mar.
1993
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-5
|
Urayasu Chidori
|
Urayasu,
Chiba
|
Apr.
2006
|
6,000
|
2.2
|
9,200
|
31,790
|
Jan.
2006
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-6
|
Funabashi Nishiura
|
Funabashi,
Chiba
|
Feb.
2006
|
5,700
|
2.0
|
7,650
|
34,319
|
Jan.
2006
|
3
|
100.0
|
M-8
|
Kawasaki
|
Kawasaki,
Kanagawa
|
Feb.
2006
|
10,905
|
3.9
|
12,300
|
41,631
|
Jul.
1989
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-9
|
Narashino
|
Narashino,
Chiba
|
Feb.
2006
|
1,690
|
0.6
|
2,340
|
2,443
|
Oct.
2005
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-11
|
Yachiyo
|
Yachiyo,
Chiba
|
Feb.
2006
|
7,892
|
2.8
|
12,300
|
56,883
|
Dec.
2014
|
2
|
100.0
|
M-12
|
Yokohama Fukuura
|
Yokohama,
Kanagawa
|
Sep.
2007
|
9,800
|
3.5
|
12,100
|
35,883
|
Feb.
2007
|
3
|
100.0
|
M-13
|
Yachiyo II
|
Yachiyo,
Chiba
|
Oct.
2007
|
5,300
|
1.9
|
7,810
|
32,390
|
Aug.
2007
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-14
|
Urayasu Chidori II
|
Urayasu,
Chiba
|
Feb.
2008
|
1,640
|
0.6
|
1,930
|
6,193
|
Jan.
2001
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-15
|
Ichikawa
|
Ichikawa,
Chiba
|
Mar.
2008
|
4,550
|
1.6
|
5,840
|
18,686
|
Feb.
2008
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-16
|
Shinonome
|
Koto,
Tokyo
|
Feb.
2009
|
11,800
|
4.2
|
14,900
|
16,175
|
Feb.
2006
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-17
|
Narashino II
|
Narashino,
Chiba
|
Mar.
2010
|
7,875
|
2.8
|
10,200
|
43,209
|
Jan.
2008
|
3
|
100.0
|
M-18
|
Ichikawa II
|
Ichikawa,
Chiba
|
Sep.
2010
|
17,415
|
6.3
|
23,500
|
66,498
|
Oct.
2009
|
2
|
100.0
|
M-19
|
Souka
|
Souka,
Saitama
|
Mar.
2012
|
14,440
|
5.2
|
16,900
|
42,641
|
Apr.
2008
|
3
|
100.0
|
M-20
|
Tatsumi
|
Koto,
Tokyo
|
Sep.
2012
|
9,000
|
3.2
|
12,100
|
29,395
|
Feb.
2012
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-21
|
Kashiwa
|
Kashiwa,
Chiba
|
Mar.
2013
|
3,725
|
1.3
|
4,560
|
20,546
|
Oct.
2006
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-22
|
Musashimurayama
|
Musashimurayama,
Tokyo
|
Aug.
2013
|
8,650
|
3.1
|
10,900
|
40,884
|
Jul.
2003
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-23
|
Kashiwa II
|
Kashiwa,
Chiba
|
Mar.
2018
|
3,795
|
1.4
|
4,360
|
50,127
|
Mar.
1989
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-24
|
Shin-Koyasu
|
Yokohama,
Kanagawa
|
Oct.
2013
|
9,696
|
3.5
|
11,900
|
29,674
|
May
2012
|
2
|
100.0
|
M-25
|
Misato
|
Misato,
Saitama
|
Mar.
2014
|
3,873
|
1.4
|
4,810
|
19,407
|
Oct.
2013
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-26
|
Sagamihara
|
Sagamihara,
Kanagawa
|
Mar.
2015
|
8,032
|
2.9
|
10,200
|
44,010
|
Feb.
2014
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-27
|
Chiba Kita
|
Chiba,
Chiba
|
Sep.
2015
|
1,459
|
0.5
|
2,030
|
14,828
|
Oct.
1995
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-28
|
Chiba Kita II
|
Chiba,
Chiba
|
Sep.
2015
|
4,608
|
1.7
|
5,930
|
25,080
|
Mar.
1997
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-29
|
Urayasu Chidori III
|
Urayasu,
Chiba
|
Sep.
2015
|
1,053
|
0.4
|
1,440
|
5,315
|
Dec.
1998
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-30
|
Zama
|
Zama,
Kanagawa
|
Oct.
2015
|
1,728
|
0.6
|
2,030
|
9,359
|
Oct.
2000
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-31
|
ShinKiba II
|
Koto,
Tokyo
|
Mar.
2017
|
15,270
|
5.5
|
17,900
|
38,512
|
Aug.
2015
|
2
|
100.0
|
M-32
|
Yokohama Machida
|
Machida,
Tokyo
|
Sep.
2017
|
25,452
|
9.1
|
26,000
|
64,816
|
May
2011
|
6
|
100.0
|
M-33
|
Yachiyo III
|
Yachiyo,
Chiba
|
Sep.
2019
|
3,286
|
1.2
|
4,110
|
17,989
|
Aug.
2018
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-35
|
Toda
|
Toda,
Saitama
|
Jun.
2019
|
2,052
|
0.7
|
2,250
|
6,639
|
Apr.
2019
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-36
|
Ichikawa III
|
Ichikawa,
Chiba
|
Mar.
2019
|
3,850
|
1.4
|
5,150
|
23,880
|
Jul.
2001
|
1
|
100.0
|
M-37
|
Fujisawa
|
Fujisawa,
Kanagawa
|
Aug.
2019
|
4,305
|
1.5
|
4,350
|
15,276
|
May
2019
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-1
|
Daito
|
Daito,
Osaka
|
May
2005
|
9,762
|
3.5
|
19,600
|
92,730
|
Jul.
1989
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-2
|
Osaka Fukuzaki
|
Osaka,
Osaka
|
May
2005
|
4,096
|
1.5
|
6,620
|
23,727
|
Oct.
2004
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-3
|
Kiyosu
|
Kiyosu,
Aichi
|
Dec.
2006
|
3,010
|
1.1
|
5,460
|
19,761
|
Jan.
2017
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-4
|
Kadoma
|
Kadoma,
Osaka
|
Jun.
2007
|
989
|
0.4
|
1,550
|
7,416
|
Mar.
1993
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-5
|
Komaki
|
Komaki,
Aichi
|
Dec.
2007
|
2,100
|
0.8
|
2,130
|
9,486
|
Aug.
1994
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-6
|
Komaki II
|
Komaki,
Aichi
|
Oct.
2008
|
1,800
|
0.6
|
1,590
|
10,708
|
Mar.
1992
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-7
|
Fukuoka Hakozaki Futo
|
Fukuoka,
Fukuoka
|
Apr.
2013
|
2,797
|
1.0
|
3,660
|
24,464
|
Dec.
2006
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-8
|
Tajimi
|
Tajimi,
Gifu
|
Oct.
2013
|
9,310
|
3.3
|
12,300
|
75,605
|
Sep.
2012
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-9
|
Fukuoka Kashiihama
|
Fukuoka,
Fukuoka
|
Mar.
2014
|
2,750
|
1.0
|
3,450
|
21,201
|
Oct.
2009
|
2
|
100.0
|
T-10
|
Kasugai
|
Kasugai,
Aichi
|
Apr.
2015
|
3,500
|
1.3
|
4,690
|
20,544
|
Apr.
2017
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-11
|
Takatsuki
|
Takatsuki,
Osaka
|
Oct.
2017
|
1,559
|
0.6
|
1,670
|
7,159
|
Feb.
2010
|
1
|
100.0
|
T-13
|
Osaka Nishiyodogawa
|
Osaka,
Osaka
|
Dec.
2018
|
2,600
|
0.9
|
2,700
|
9,342
|
Jun.
2005
|
1
|
100.0
|
O-1
|
Maebashi
|
Maebashi,
Gunma
|
May
2005
|
1,230
|
0.4
|
1,320
|
3,456
|
Feb.
2005
|
1
|
100.0
|
O-2
|
Hanyu
|
Hanyu,
Saitama
|
Nov.
2005
|
1,705
|
0.6
|
1,970
|
3,519
|
Oct.
2005
|
1
|
100.0
|
O-3
|
Saitama Kisai
|
Kazo,
Saitama
|
Nov.
2007
|
4,010
|
1.4
|
4,870
|
24,574
|
Mar.
2007
|
1
|
100.0
|
O-4
|
Kazo
|
Kazo,
Saitama
|
Mar.
2009
|
3,790
|
1.4
|
4,860
|
25,131
|
Mar.
2008
|
1
|
100.0
|
O-5
|
Sendaiko-kita
|
Sendai,
Miyagi
|
Mar.
2018
|
1,600
|
0.6
|
1,890
|
9,626
|
Mar.
2006
|
1
|
100.0
|
Total
|
278,273
|
100.0
|
-
|
1,304,312
|
-
|
-
|
99.9
|
*1
|
Figures are total appraisal value at the Fiscal Period ended Jan. 2019 and the appraisal value of a Newly Acquired Asset.
|
*2
|
Total Rentable area is the registered floor area less any area of space not considered for rent. With regard to items for which a more accurate leasable area can be confirmed based on the building floor plan attached to the lease contract, the area recognized to be leasable is indicated as per such floor plan.
|
*3
|
Figures of properties in co-ownership are proportionate to ownership.
|
*4
|
Figures of No. of Tenants and Occupancy Rate are at the end of June 2019.
|
Disclaimer
Japan Logistics Fund Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:21:02 UTC
|
|