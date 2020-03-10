Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan MOF official warns on yen volatility amid virus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:46pm EDT
Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

A senior official from Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that volatility remained high in the foreign exchange market and rapid yen swings - whether up or down - were undesirable.

The dollar rose 2.7% against the yen to 105.10 <JPY=EBS> on Tuesday, considerably higher than Monday's 101.18 low, as investors hoped global monetary policymakers will launch further stimulus plans to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Stability in currencies as well as the stock market is most important. We need to keep close watch for a bit more," the official told reporters.

"We are not just focusing on one-direction (of the yen moves). It's important to monitor the speed in both directions."

On Monday, Japanese policymakers reiterated warnings against a yen spike, fearing the rapid yen appreciation could undermine competitiveness of Japanese shipments overseas and damage Japan's export-led economy, which is teetering on the edge of recession.

Japan on Tuesday announced a second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to cope with the fallout to the economy of the coronavirus outbreak, focusing on support for small and mid-sized firms.

The official, who declined to be named, said "it's very positive" that the U.S. stock market rebounded as the market reacted favourably to U.S. President Donald Trump's economic measures in response to the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Lincoln Feast.)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pU.S. senator calls for action on forced labor in China's Xinjiang
RE
09:51pCollege textbook merger raises 'serious concern' among U.S. lawmakers
RE
09:51pWells Fargo CEO tells Congress bank has doubled down on regulatory issues
RE
09:50pU.S. lawmaker cites conflicts in Fifth Third phony accounts probe
RE
09:47pTaiwan readies plans to stabilise stock market
RE
09:40pGARRET GRAVES : Graves, Cheney, Crenshaw Urge Energy Dept. to Abandon Planned Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sale
PU
09:03pUK to ramp up coronavirus fight in first budget of Johnson government
RE
09:01pDollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies in volatile trade
RE
08:53pNIKKEI : Stock rebound stalls as doubts about U.S. virus response grow
RE
08:51pPassengers plod off coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in face masks in California
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
2PAREX RESOURCES INC. : PAREX RESOURCES : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Provides Price Sensitivity to 20..
3INSIDEPACKET : extends SONiC use cases, enabling new edge-cloud network services
4Mobile Apps Market | Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of Remuneration C..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group