Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan March exports fall 11.7% year/year - MOF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 08:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Containers are pictured at an industrial port in Tokyo

Japan's exports fell 11.7% in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Monday, reflecting a sharp drop in external demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That compared with a 10.1% decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.0% fall in February.

Imports fell 5.0% in the year to March, versus the median estimate for a 9.8% decline, and a 13.9% drop in the prior month.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 4.9 billion yen, versus the median estimate for a 420.0 billion yen surplus.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:41pAsia shares off to cautious start, U.S. crude slides
RE
08:06pJapan March exports fall 11.7% year/year - MOF
RE
08:01pOil drops further, U.S. futures at lows not seen since 2001
RE
07:40pCORONAVIRUS RELIEF DEAL FOR U.S. SMALL BUSINESSES MAY COME MONDAY : Trump
RE
07:40pOil drops further, U.S. futures at lows not seen since 2001
RE
07:25pUK shopping trips plummet and housing market freezes after lockdown
RE
07:17pUK launches fund to help fast-growing businesses through coronavirus crisis
RE
06:56pDEVEX RESOURCES : applies for exploration licences in new Julimar Region
PU
06:53pTrump says getting close to a deal with Democrats on U.S. coronavirus stimulus
RE
06:10pMcKinsey predicts near doubling of unemployment in Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
2UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
3ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
4ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : TRANSCON™ PTH: Top-Line Phase 2 Data from PaTH Forward Presentation
5MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group