Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum Theme Song “Nihon no Sugata” by SUNAHARA Yoshinori Released on Official Website

The Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan is holding a new initiative called the "Japanese cultural media arts dissemination initiative in airports and other institutions" for tourists tourist.

Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum now has a theme song. Imbued with the spirit of Japan's people, abundant nature, and profound history as well as gratitude toward these things and hope for the future, it is meant to offer a fresh perspective on the new appeal of Japanese culture. This theme song is available for listening on the official website.

Project Theme Song "Nihon no Sugata" Summary

Artist: SUNAHARA Yoshinori

Location: Official website (https://jmadm.jp/)

Content: Theme song of Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum released on official website

The artists and creators featured in this exhibition capture the cultural resources borne out of various local cultures through fresh perspectives in places like airports, which serve as gateways to these regions. By showcasing the works of media arts, we invite visitors to explore the true spirit of these cultures through their travels.

Motif: The people, animals, nature, and technology of Japan and their history

“Nihon no Sugata” [the form/appearance of Japan] is a piece created as the theme song of the Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum, a series in which the featured artists and creators capture the cultural resources borne out of various local cultures through fresh perspectives in places like airports, which serve as gateways to these regions.

The composition's concept begins with Nihonbashi, considered the origin of modern Japanese culture, where the 'common folk culture' fostered by its townspeople still thrives, but culminates in an expression of Japan itself. It is imbued with the spirit of Japan's people, abundant nature, and profound history as well as gratitude toward these things and hope for the future. With each part of the process digital, from composition and recording to mixdown and mastering, this is truly the soundtrack to welcome visitors to Japan in the Reiwa era.

Born in Hokkaido on September 13, 1969, SUNAHARA was a member of Denki Groove from 1991 to 1999. At the same time, as a solo artist he released the album ”Crossover” in 1995 and both ”Take Off and Landing” and “The Sound of '70s” in 1998. His first album after leaving Denki Groove was “Lovebeat,” released in 2001. Among others, he produced Aco's single “Yorokobi ni Saku Hana,” Supercar's single “Yumegiwa Last Boy,” and SATO Chiaki's (of Kinoko Teikoku) mini-album “SickSickSickSick,” and has been involved in numerous songs for commercials, background music, etc. More recently he was mastering engineer for tracks by Cornelius, Sakanaction, D.A.N., yahyel, YAKUSHIMARU Etsuko, YMO, TAKAHASHI Yukihiro, HOSONO Haruomi, and other artists. In 2011, he released his first original album in ten years, “Liminal.” Then in 2015, he formed the group Metafive together with TAKAHASHI Yukihiro, Towa Tei, OYAMADA Keigo, GONDO Tomohiko, and IMAI Leo, releasing the album “Meta” in 2016 and the mini-album “Metahalf” in November that same year. In 2018, he released the album “3” as a member of Sweet Robots Against The Machine alongside Towa Tei and Bakarhythm.

Production: david watts inc. / MJUTEK.JP's TAKEKAWA Junichi

