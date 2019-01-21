Japan Meteorological Corporation: Cherry Blossoms Start Flowering Earlier Than Usual, March 22nd in Tokyo and March 25th in Kyoto, and "Sakura Navi 2019" Mobile App for Full Bloom Forecast in a Map Now on Release

On January 10, 2019, Japan Meteorological Corporation (Osaka City,
Representative Director - Masanori Suzuki, JMC) released its 1st
forecast of the dates when cherry blossoms will start to flower (kaika)
and reach full bloom (mankai). JMC has estimated the flowering and full
bloom dates for cherry blossoms in approximately 1,000 cherry blossom
viewing locations in cities from Hokkaido to Kagoshima in Japan.
Released together is a mobile app called “Sakura Navi - Forecast in
2019” that lets you know the flowering / full bloom expected date and
the flowering situation throughout Japan.
> Release of 2019 Cherry Blossom Forecast
https://n-kishou.com/corp/news-contents/sakura/?lang=en
[ What is “Sakura Navi?” ]
"Sakura Navi" won the
first place in the AppStore travel category (paid) in Hong Kong in 2018.
“Sakura Navi” is a mobile app for you to enjoy cherry blossom
viewing, which supports three languages (Japanese, English, and
Traditional Chinese). Also you can view the flowering / full bloom
prediction dates of cherry blossom spots throughout Japan, and the
flowering states of cherry blossoms on maps and calendars. You can also
use it for planning your trip.
>Traditional Chinese version :
(iOS) https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1447190934
(Android)
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jmc.android.SakuraKaikaZh
>English
version :
(iOS) https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1447184953
(Android)
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jmc.android.SakuraKaikaEn
[ 2019 Cherry Blossom Forecast ]
|
2019 Forecast of flowering and full bloom dates for each area
|
|
|
city
|
|
flowering date
|
|
full bloom date
|
|
Sapporo
|
|
5/4
|
|
5/8
|
|
Aomori
|
|
4/24
|
|
4/28
|
|
Sendai
|
|
4/9
|
|
4/14
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
3/22
|
|
3/29
|
|
Kanazawa
|
|
4/2
|
|
4/9
|
|
Nagano
|
|
4/9
|
|
4/15
|
|
Nagoya
|
|
3/22
|
|
4/1
|
|
Kyoto
|
|
3/25
|
|
4/2
|
|
Osaka
|
|
3/27
|
|
4/3
|
|
Wakayama
|
|
3/24
|
|
4/2
|
|
Hiroshima
|
|
3/23
|
|
4/1
|
|
Kochi
|
|
3/18
|
|
3/25
|
|
Fukuoka
|
|
3/20
|
|
3/29
|
|
Kagoshima
|
|
3/28
|
|
4/8
Kochi will be the first place in Japan to flower on March 18th, and
Kyushu is expected to be the next. In Tokyo, flowering will start from
March 22nd, 4 days earlier than normal years, and full bloom is expected
around 29th. Compared with the flowering date (March 17th) of the last
year, 5-day delay is very likely.
[1,000 cherry blossom viewing locations]
https://s.n-kishou.co.jp/w/sp/sakura/sakura_top.html#googtrans(en)
Information about Japan Meteorological Corporation
Head
Office: Crystal Tower 17F, 1-2-27 Shiromi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 540-6017, Japan
Representative:
Representative Director - Masanori Suzuki
URL: https://n-kishou.com
