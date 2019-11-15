Japan October exports likely fall for 11th month, core inflation inches up

Exports are expected to have dropped 7.6% in October from a year earlier, the poll of 16 economists showed, after a 5.2% decline in September.

"The global economy remains weak and the global trade also stays sluggish," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"Shipments of semiconductor started picking up but they are not strong enough to raise the nation's overall exports."

Imports are projected to have fallen 16.0% from a year earlier, likely pushing the trade balance back to a surplus of 301 billion yen ($2.76 billion) from a revised deficit of 124.8 billion yen in September.

Analysts said a pullback in consumer spending following Japan's sales tax hike on Oct. 1 pushed down imports.

The Finance Ministry publishes trade data at 8:50 a.m. Japan time on Nov. 20 (2350 GMT, Nov. 19).

Japan's economy grew at its weakest pace in a year in the third quarter as the U.S.-China trade war and soft global demand knocked exports.

Data next week also includes the consumer price index for October with core inflation tipped to have accelerated slightly but only just above more than two-year lows, the poll showed.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, was seen up 0.4% in October from a year earlier after a 0.3% increase in September, according to the poll.

The expected gain in the core CPI was likely due to Japan's sales tax hike while the trend for consumer spending remained lacklustre.

"Gains in the core CPI were expected to be limited despite the higher levy," said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"We expect a pullback in demand for durable products after the tax increase and government steps to make pre-school education free of charge weighed on consumer inflation."

The Internal Affairs Ministry publishes consumer price data at 8:30 a.m. Japan time on Nov. 22 (2330 GMT on Nov. 21).

($1 = 109.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sam Holmes)