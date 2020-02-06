Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan PM Abe orders government to take steps to mitigate virus impact on economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:45pm EST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gives a policy speech at the start of the regular session of parliament in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered his government to take "all necessary steps" to mitigate the impact of the virus outbreak on the economy, including tapping state budget reserves, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

The government will compile emergency measures to respond to the impact of the outbreak as early as next week, Abe was quoted as saying by Japan's Jiji news agency.

"There's a risk the coronavirus outbreak could hurt consumption, so we need to watch developments carefully," Nishimura told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

"The impact on inbound tourism is also a concern," he said.

Japan is set to host the 2020 Summer Olympics over July and August. The CEO of the Tokyo Organising Committee has said the outbreak could "throw cold water" on the growing momentum of the Games https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-china-health/china-virus-spread-could-throw-cold-water-on-2020-games-chief-idUSKBN1ZZ0N4.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters he has asked government-affiliated financial institutions to ensure companies in need of funds to cope with the outbreak are able to borrow smoothly.

"To prevent the spread of new coronavirus from severely affecting business lending, we've decided today to ask for support from public and private financial institutions," said Aso, who also oversees Japan's banking sector.

Another 41 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total confirmed from the ship to 61.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
10:04pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
09:59pViacomCBS to launch new streaming platform
RE
09:48pKIN MINING NL : Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West
PU
09:45pJapan PM Abe orders government to take steps to mitigate virus impact on economy
RE
09:38pPinterest shares surge as revenue, user adds beat estimates
RE
09:31pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:29pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:28pAgriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
RE
09:27pALEX GORSKY : Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in New Jersey talc case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Arizona company CEO fired after calling driver racial slur
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev CFO Says He's Ready to Close Chapter and Do Something N..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group