Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan PM Abe says BOJ's easy policy shouldn't continue forever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 05:27am CEST
Japanese PM Abe speaks during a meeting with Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday the central bank's ultra-easy policy should not continue forever, signalling his hope of laying the path toward an exit from a radical stimulus programme in coming years.

Abe said the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus programme, which was part of his signature "Abenomics" policies to reflate the economy, was needed to pull Japan out of chronic deflation.

"I don't think we should do (the ultra-loose policy) forever," Abe said in a news conference, when asked whether the BOJ needs an exit strategy for its massive stimulus programme.

"But when to modify the easy policy is up to (BOJ Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda. I've left that decision to him," Abe said.

Abe made the remarks ahead of a ruling party leadership race next week which he looks set to win and would put him on track to become Japan's longest-serving premier.

"Wages are finally picking up ... We're starting to see consumption and capital expenditure boost growth," Abe said.

"I'd like to achieve this during my next term," he said, when asked whether he will lay the path toward an exit from the BOJ's ultra-easy policy if he is re-elected.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Sion Cameron-Moore)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18aMALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings on Sime Darby Plantation
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:11aOil prices claw back on supply concerns though but demand worries drag
RE
06:09aOil prices claw back on supply concerns though but demand worries drag
RE
06:08aDOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Monthly Rubber Statistics Malaysia, July 2018
PU
05:48aTrade talk plans boost Asian shares, but China shaky
RE
05:27aJapan PM Abe says BOJ's easy policy shouldn't continue forever
RE
05:26aChina industrial output tops forecasts, but investment growth sinks to new low
RE
05:22aU.S. sanctions Russian, Chinese tech firms over funds for North Korea
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
4Amazon's Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, pre-schools
5ALPHABET : Google's China plan spurs inquiry from U.S. lawmakers, staff departures
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.