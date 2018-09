"We will carry out fiscal consolidation and want to raise the sales tax as planned" to 10 percent, Abe told a news conference held to kick off campaign for a leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

He said he has learned a lesson from the impact of the 2014 sales tax hike, which dealt a blow to private consumption, citing the need to stimulate consumption of durable goods such as cars and housing.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)