Japan PM reiterates that Tokyo wants South Korea to keep its promises, rebuild trust

Abe's comments followed South Korea's announcement on Thursday that it was ending an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan amid a dispute over compensation for South Koreans pressed into wartime labour during Japan's occupation of Korea.

Relations between the East Asian neighbours began to deteriorate late last year following a South Korean Supreme Court order for Japanese companies to compensate some of their wartime forced labourers. Japan condemned the ruling, saying the matter was resolved by a 1965 treaty normalising ties.

