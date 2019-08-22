Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan PM reiterates that Tokyo wants South Korea to keep its promises, rebuild trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday Japan still expects South Korea to keep its promises on the contentious issue of wartime forced labour and to work to rebuild trust.

Abe's comments followed South Korea's announcement on Thursday that it was ending an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan amid a dispute over compensation for South Koreans pressed into wartime labour during Japan's occupation of Korea.

Relations between the East Asian neighbours began to deteriorate late last year following a South Korean Supreme Court order for Japanese companies to compensate some of their wartime forced labourers. Japan condemned the ruling, saying the matter was resolved by a 1965 treaty normalising ties.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Paul Tait)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:04pJapan's July factory output likely staged modest rebound - Reuters poll
RE
11:03pSAVING OUR ECONOMY : Productivity holds the key
PU
10:51pOil prices eke out small gains ahead of Fed Chair speech
RE
10:50pJapan says ending intelligence pact shows South Korea fails to appreciate North Korean threat
RE
10:49pJapan PM reiterates that Tokyo wants South Korea to keep its promises, rebuild trust
RE
10:23pCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Monetary Policy Review - No. 5 of 2019
PU
10:08pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : selects Census Privacy Impact Assessment provider (Media Release)
PU
10:04pJapan, U.S. negotiators fail to reach agreement on trade, to extend talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RES..
3Hasbro takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal
4Budget spat puts Boeing contract for AWACS upgrades at risk - sources
5OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : reports strong FY19 results despite weak market - ORE ASX Announcement_2019 Full..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group