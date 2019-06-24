Japan Post : Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION
Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in
Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.
June 24, 2019
Company name: Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masatsugu Nagato, President & CEO (Representative Executive Officer) (Code number: 6178, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: IR Office, Corporate Planning Division (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)
Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces information on "Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.", with regard to the Minister of Finance, the controlling shareholder (other than the parent company) of the Company, as follows.
1. Trade name, etc. of the parent company, controlling shareholder (other than the parent company), or other affiliated companies or their parent companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
(As of March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
Percentage of voting rights
|
Financial instruments exchanges,
|
|
|
|
Portion of
|
Portion to
|
|
|
Name
|
Attribute
|
|
etc., on which issued share
|
Direct
|
be
|
Total
|
|
|
certificates are listed
|
|
|
ownership
|
aggregated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minister of
|
shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
(other than the
|
63.29
|
-
|
63.29
|
-
|
|
Finance
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Matters concerning transactions with controlling shareholders, etc. Not applicable.
-
Implementation status of measures to protect minority shareholders in conducting transactions and other deals with controlling shareholders
In carrying out transactions with a controlling shareholder, the Company ensures that the terms and conditions are appropriate as in those of general business transactions, after carefully considering the necessity of the transaction, and will appropriately deal with each transaction so as not to harm the interests of minority shareholders.
Disclaimer
Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 08:09:02 UTC