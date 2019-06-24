Japan Post : Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in

Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.

June 24, 2019

Company name: Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masatsugu Nagato, President & CEO (Representative Executive Officer) (Code number: 6178, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: IR Office, Corporate Planning Division (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)

Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces information on "Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.", with regard to the Minister of Finance, the controlling shareholder (other than the parent company) of the Company, as follows.

1. Trade name, etc. of the parent company, controlling shareholder (other than the parent company), or other affiliated companies or their parent companies

(As of March 31, 2019) Percentage of voting rights Financial instruments exchanges, Portion of Portion to Name Attribute etc., on which issued share Direct be Total certificates are listed ownership aggregated Controlling Minister of shareholder (other than the 63.29 - 63.29 - Finance parent company)