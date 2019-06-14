Japan Post : (Revisions / Revisions to Numerical Data) Partial Revisions to Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 ＜Under Japanese GAAP＞

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION
Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.
June 14, 2019
Company name: Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masatsugu Nagato, Director and Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO
(Code number: 6178, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: IR Office, Corporate Planning Division (Phone: +81-3-3477-0205)
(Revisions / Revisions to Numerical Data)
Partial Revisions to Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there were partial revisions to "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 " announced on May 15, 2019, along with revisions to the numerical data. The details of the revisions are as follows.
1. Reasons for Revision
Since errors were discovered in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows after the announcement of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 ", the Company revised them.
2. Details of Revision (Amended parts are underlined.) Page 13 of the Attachment (English version)
-
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Before revision)
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
(Omitted)
|
|
|
Purchases of tangible fixed assets
|
(204,687)
|
(229,076)
|
Proceeds from sale of tangible fixed assets
|
122,726
|
10,069
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
(82,949)
|
(75,148)
|
(Omitted)
|
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
99,012
|
5,186,043
(After revision)
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
(Omitted)
|
|
|
Purchases of tangible fixed assets
|
(204,687)
|
(221,079)
|
Proceeds from sale of tangible fixed assets
|
122,726
|
10,069
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
(82,949)
|
(83,146)
|
(Omitted)
|
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
99,012
|
5,186,043
