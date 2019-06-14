Log in
Japan Post : (Revisions / Revisions to Numerical Data) Partial Revisions to Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 ＜Under Japanese GAAP＞

06/14/2019 | 06:34am EDT

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.

June 14, 2019

Company name: Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masatsugu Nagato, Director and Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO

(Code number: 6178, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: IR Office, Corporate Planning Division (Phone: +81-3-3477-0205)

(Revisions / Revisions to Numerical Data)

Partial Revisions to Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there were partial revisions to "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 " announced on May 15, 2019, along with revisions to the numerical data. The details of the revisions are as follows.

1. Reasons for Revision

Since errors were discovered in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows after the announcement of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 ", the Company revised them.

2. Details of Revision (Amended parts are underlined.) Page 13 of the Attachment (English version)

  1. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Before revision)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

Cash flows from investing activities:

(Omitted)

Purchases of tangible fixed assets

(204,687)

(229,076)

Proceeds from sale of tangible fixed assets

122,726

10,069

Purchases of intangible assets

(82,949)

(75,148)

(Omitted)

Net cash provided by investing activities

99,012

5,186,043

(After revision)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

Cash flows from investing activities:

(Omitted)

Purchases of tangible fixed assets

(204,687)

(221,079)

Proceeds from sale of tangible fixed assets

122,726

10,069

Purchases of intangible assets

(82,949)

(83,146)

(Omitted)

Net cash provided by investing activities

99,012

5,186,043

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:33:08 UTC
