Japan Pulp & Paper : GmbH to Exhibit at FachPack 2019 in Nuremberg (Germany)

Japan Pulp & Paper GmbH, a wholly-owned European subsidiary of Japan Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., will exhibit at FachPack 2019, one of the largest events for the European packaging industry. The event will be held from September 24 to 26 at Nürnberg Messe in Nuremberg, Germany.

Following on from 2018, this will be the second year for Japan Pulp & Paper GmbH to exhibit, with the concept for this year's booth once again being 'GREEN PACKAGING SOLUTIONS'. The booth will focus on innovative and environmentally friendly products and showcase a comprehensive range of products handled by the Japan Pulp & Paper Group, covering numerous paper and plastic packaging solutions, high performance polymers and additives.

This year our efforts will be particularly focused on introducing compostable and recyclable solutions made from the latest paper and biodegradable products.

As a 'Solution Provider' Japan Pulp & Paper GmbH is making use of the OVOL Group's abundant product portfolio and global network to create new value for its business partners in the packaging sector. Please visit us to see what solutions we have to offer and feel free to ask our expert team for advice!