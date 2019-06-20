Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Pulp & Paper : Merger and Change of Business Names for Non-Japan Wholesaling Segment Subsidiaries in Southeast Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 12:29am EDT

Japan Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. ('the Company') hereby announces the merger of its consolidated subsidiaries, JPP Far East (S) Pte Ltd ('JPP FE') and Spicers Paper (Singapore) Pte Ltd ('Spicers SG'), and a change in the business name of the combined entity to OVOL Singapore Pte. Ltd. ('OVOL SG'). Furthermore, the Company hereby also announces its decision to change the business name of its Spicers Paper (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd ('Spicers ML') consolidated subsidiary to OVOL Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ('OVOL ML').

１．Merger & Change of Business Names of JPP FE and Spicers SG Entities in Singapore

With the aim of strengthening its operational base, expanding its range of products, and improving its customer service throughout Southeast Asia, the Company made Spicers SG and Spicers ML, two paper wholesalers operating in Singapore and Malaysia respectively, into wholly-owned subsidiaries in December 2018, reinforcing its paper wholesaling operations in both countries.

On this occasion, the Company has combined JPP FE and Spicers SG, it's two consolidated paper wholesaling subsidiaries in Singapore, and by hastening this unification is aiming to maximize synergies while fully utilizing the strengths of JPP FE in printing and communication papers and Spicers SG's advantages in the packaging and digital segments. The new entity will further develop its business under the OVOL Singapore Pte. Ltd. name, which takes on the Group's OVOL brand.

In Singapore, where demand for paper and paperboard is expected to be robust in accordance with the moderately growing national economy, the Japan Pulp & Paper Group ('the Group') will seek to contribute to the development of the Singaporean paper market through trade in an abundance of appealing products available through the Group's global network, combined with an operation base firmly rooted in the local economy.

（１）Overview of Merger between JPP FE and Spicers SG Entities in Singapore
・Date of Merger:　Monday July 1, 2019
・Form of Merger:　The merger will be an absorption-type merger with JPP FE the expiring entity and Spicers SG remaining as the surviving company.

（２）Profiles of Merging Entities (As at May 31, 2019)

Name Spicers Paper (Singapore) Pte Ltd JPP Far East (S) Pte Ltd
Head Office 2 Corporation Road, #01-10 Corporation Place
Singapore 618494 		No.9, Third Chin Bee Road
Jurong, Singapore 618685
Representative Genevieve Chua Kwee Huay
Managing Director 		Chairman: Hiroshi Kashima
President: Shota Arai
Main Business Wholesaling of paper and packaging materials Wholesaling of paper and paperboard
Capital SGD14.790 million
(JPY1,172 million) 		SGD1.048 million
(JPY83 million)
Date Established October 17, 1984 December 16, 1969
The Company's Shareholding Ratio 100％ 100％

Note: The foreign exchange rate of SGD1=JPY79.27 used for conversions in this table is based on the average of the final official quotations for the TTS and TTB rates announced by MUFG Bank, Ltd., Tokyo on May 31, 2019.

（３）(Intended) Profile of the Post-Merger Company

Name OVOL Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Head office 2 Corporation Road, #01-10 Corporation Place, Singapore 618494
Representative Chairman: Hiroshi Kashima
Managing Director: Genevieve Chua Kwee Huay
Main Business Wholesaling of paper, paperboard and packaging materials
Capital SGD14.790 million (JPY1,172 million)
The Company's Shareholding Ratio 100％

Note: Foreign exchange rate of SGD1=JPY79.27 used for conversions in this table is based on the average of the final official quotations for the TTS and TTB rates announced by MUFG Bank, Ltd., Tokyo on May 31, 2019.

２．Change of Business Name for Malaysian Entity Spicers ML

The business name of Spicers ML will be changed to OVOL Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to coincide with the merger and change in business name of Spicers SG with the purpose of realizing the integrated management of the Group.

３．Future Outlook

　　Any effects of this merger and business name changes on the Company's consolidated results are considered insignificant.

Paper wholesaling operation sites throughout Southeast Asia

Related link

Enquires
Public Relations Section
Japan Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.
Tel: +81-3-5548-4026

Disclaimer

Japan Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 04:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:33aBANK WINDHOEK : African banks to fund construction of world's biggest marine diamond mining vessel
AQ
01:32aAFCON 2019 : Femi Kuti, others to perform during opening ceremony
AQ
01:32aANOTO : Henrik Hammarskiöld is proposed as new board member of Anoto
AQ
01:32aAFCON : 1980 AFCON winner ill, seeks help
AQ
01:32aSILMÄASEMA OYJ : Managers' Transactions - Martti Kiuru
AQ
01:31aCIMCO MARINE : Next generation prototypes of OXE Diesel 300
AQ
01:31aHEMFOSA FASTIGHETER : acquires property in Espoo, Finland, at a value of approximately MSEK 245
AQ
01:31aKUNGSLEDEN : has been upgraded to Investment Grade (Baa3) with a stable outlook by Moody's
AQ
01:31aSKANSKA : sells multi-family development in Washington, D.C., USA, for approximately USD 141 M, about SEK 1.3 billion
AQ
01:29aGLOBAL PAYMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Libra Set to Offer Global Digital Financial Services to 1.7bn Unbanked
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : China's premier tells foreign CEOs China will commit to reform, opening up
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : Rivers to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About