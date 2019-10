The result compared with a 4.0% decrease forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and followed an 8.2% drop in August.

Imports fell 1.5% in the year to September, versus the median estimate of a 2.8% decline.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 123.0 billion yen ($1.1 billion), against the median estimate of a 54.0 billion yen surplus.

($1 = 108.4000 yen)

